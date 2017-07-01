Will a desperate Mac start Webb? Les in TO : 6:23 am The wild card contending Bills benched Taylor for 5th round rookie Peterman even though the offense averaged over 20 points per week? Will a desperate, about to be unemployed McAdoo do the same in a last ditch hope to try and show his system can work with the right driver?

No ... Beer Man : 8:24 am : link But they need to see Webb in some meaningful game action so that they can evaluate him before deciding which direction to go in the draft

The Giants coaches and front office Britt in VA : 8:27 am : link have repeatedly said, over and over and over and over... that Davis Webb is not ready, there's no hurry to get him into game action, and that he's doing a good job in practice watching and learning.



He doesn't even dress as the backup.



Some of you refuse to acknowledge what is smacking you in the face.

RE: Uconn UConn4523 : 8:27 am : link

Quote: you are clueless. The Giants didnt know a raw rookie was better than the vet Geno? Wow you are lost in space



Yup, I’m clueless. Keep screaming for Webb and crying that he’s not getting playing time when he can’t beat out Geno Smith. Makes sense. In comment 13703519 XBRONX said:Yup, I’m clueless. Keep screaming for Webb and crying that he’s not getting playing time when he can’t beat out Geno Smith. Makes sense.

Britt UConn4523 : 8:29 am : link I’m pretty much done on this subject. It’s impossible to have a conversation with people who refuse to ignore the information that’s right in front of them.

As for Peterman.... Britt in VA : 8:39 am : link didn't he throw like 5 picks in the first half of that game? I'm sure that did wonders for his confidence.

RE: Uconn UConn4523 : 8:40 am : link

Quote: Bye Felicia!



You sound like a winner buddy. Glad you provided such thoughtful insight in this debate. In comment 13703546 XBRONX said:You sound like a winner buddy. Glad you provided such thoughtful insight in this debate.

Lmfao...Les the Boob JCin332 : 8:41 am : link starts his weekly shit on Eli thread and the usual Boobs chime in and agree...





Tell us Uconn XBRONX : 8:46 am : link so we can all laugh at you. If Eli gets hurt last quarter of the next game and is out for the season, Geno should get all the snaps the last four games. Give us a good laugh.

UConn wether he is ready or not bhill410 : 8:48 am : link Is not the point. He can further develop by seeing game speed even if its a failure (can’t be any worse) and the next gm will have actual game film to determine if they feel he can improve or if he is a lost cause. If they fire both gm and head coach no one will have even seen him in practice. This is a win win for the franchise. He may be less effective than smith now but smith isn’t future so it doesn’t matter. As pointed out above smith was a stop gap for a contending team not a team hoping for a top 3 draft pick.

RE: Tell us Uconn UConn4523 : 8:53 am : link

Quote: so we can all laugh at you. If Eli gets hurt last quarter of the next game and is out for the season, Geno should get all the snaps the last four games. Give us a good laugh.



I wouldn’t want him to but if Webb isn’t ready than why should he play?



This isn’t madden. Throwing players that aren’t ready out there can pose serious consequences in their development and does can be a disservice to thhr other players trying to keep their jobs. I know that isn’t what you want to hear and you can ignore it if you want to, but it’s often times the reality of the situation.



They have a plan for Webb for a reason and that reason is the same one we all knew when he was drafted. It’s as if you think I’m making this up. In comment 13703562 XBRONX said:I wouldn’t want him to but if Webb isn’t ready than why should he play?This isn’t madden. Throwing players that aren’t ready out there can pose serious consequences in their development and does can be a disservice to thhr other players trying to keep their jobs. I know that isn’t what you want to hear and you can ignore it if you want to, but it’s often times the reality of the situation.They have a plan for Webb for a reason and that reason is the same one we all knew when he was drafted. It’s as if you think I’m making this up.

They can get him "some" work Dave on the UWS : 9:02 am : link late in games with a limited package of plays. And if the issue is he isn't ready to take snaps under center, then have him play from the shotgun exclusively. To not get live game film on him before the draft is just more incompetence from this organization.

Why is it joeinpa : 9:15 am : link Unreasonable to have Webb and another young quarterback on the roster.



It s pretty important position and finding a future franchise quarterback is worth the investment

Getting Webb into some games right now Blue21 : 9:17 am : link should be a priority. This season is done. Smith isn't the future. We don't know if Webb is, but they should try to get him some playing time.

If Webb isn't ready by now that is solely on the coaching staff. robbieballs2003 : 9:21 am : link He didn't beat out Geno because he was never in the race. He got almost no reps in practice. It was always planned that Eli was 1, either Geno or Josh Johnson would be the 2, and Webb was the 3. If there was no time for Webb in training camp hos the hell are they going to find reps for him during the season? Scout team? Running some other team's plays every week? The guy does exactly as he should. He is a good kid with one of the best work ethics I have seen for a rookie. He may or may not be ready but this coaching staff did him no favors.



I love the "well, if he was ready wouldn't the coaching staff have him out there?" stuff. Can we go through the list of players that were deemed not ready by this staff or vice versa? Apple has sucked. He has been out the last 2 games and the D has looked so much better. Fluker was never gonna start. Well, our OL played better with him. Wheeler isn't ready. Well, he looked really good his first game against some tough competition. His second game wasn't as good but these are great learning experiences for him and he is no worse than Hart. Darkwa was always a backup and has played well since getting the nod. Everybody was calling for Gallman and he looks good too. There are numerous cases that some backups may have been better and it took the season to be over for us to realize this. So, yeah, maybe Webb is ready. Maybe he isn't. But maybe we can get him reps to further his development.

Why can't we see Webb make mistakes? If he is going to be Jimmy Googs : 9:21 am : link any good, he should start making them sooner so he can work on how to correct them.



Do you really think Eli looks "ready" out there? He looks somewhere between a trainwreck and disinterested. That look on his face is different than before...now its he knows he is done and can't help it.



Get real folks...

RE: Lmfao...Les the Boob Les in TO : 9:26 am : link

Quote: starts his weekly shit on Eli thread and the usual Boobs chime in and agree...

this thread is about whether people think McAdoo will in desperation try something radical and start Webb. It's not a crap on Eli thread, that's your insecurities and projections talking. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results - without Beckham Jr. this offense has averaged 11 points a game (vs 22 points per game with Beckham). The biggest impact you can make on offense is to try a new quarterback. they've already changed the playcalling and the offensive line. Can it get worse with Webb? Possible (see the failed Peterman start last week). But will a coach, whose job is clearly in jeopardy, try something radical in hopes of showing that with different talent, his system can be successful? In comment 13703555 JCin332 said:this thread is about whether people think McAdoo will in desperation try something radical and start Webb. It's not a crap on Eli thread, that's your insecurities and projections talking. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results - without Beckham Jr. this offense has averaged 11 points a game (vs 22 points per game with Beckham). The biggest impact you can make on offense is to try a new quarterback. they've already changed the playcalling and the offensive line. Can it get worse with Webb? Possible (see the failed Peterman start last week). But will a coach, whose job is clearly in jeopardy, try something radical in hopes of showing that with different talent, his system can be successful?

RE: They can get him Koffman : 9:27 am : link

Quote: late in games with a limited package of plays. And if the issue is he isn't ready to take snaps under center, then have him play from the shotgun exclusively. To not get live game film on him before the draft is just more incompetence from this organization.



Totally agree. Get him some work late in games. This would preserve Eli's starting streak and see what we have in him.



As for the management/coaching staff not thinking Webb is ready argument, Does anyone have any confidence that management/coaching staff is competent of evaluating players at this point ? I mena they started the season with Paul Perkins at RB. So there is only one glaring miss of player evaluation, along with many others. In comment 13703576 Dave on the UWS said:Totally agree. Get him some work late in games. This would preserve Eli's starting streak and see what we have in him.As for the management/coaching staff not thinking Webb is ready argument, Does anyone have any confidence that management/coaching staff is competent of evaluating players at this point ? I mena they started the season with Paul Perkins at RB. So there is only one glaring miss of player evaluation, along with many others.

I’m not opposed to him getting 4th quarter reps UConn4523 : 9:28 am : link but if we are going to do that you cut Geno and promote a new man to the active roster. All we have to go on is what’s been laid out in front of us which is Webb isn’t ready. I agree with Robbie that the coaching staff had been somewhat incompetent with his development, and I say somewhat because we aren’t at these practices and meetings.

It’s also a bit ridiculous UConn4523 : 9:29 am : link to think the coaching staff can be wrong about Webb but then turnaround and expect them to put him in a position to succeed. You can’t have it both ways.



I’d like a new coaching staff and to give Webb a shot at being the #2 QB next preseason, regardless of what we do with our first round pick.

Lets check the progression on how McAdoo is getting Webb ready. robbieballs2003 : 9:30 am : link http://www.nj.com/giants/index.ssf/2017/07/watch_giants_1st_camp_practices_have_signaled_davi.html



https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/giants/giants-rookie-qb-davis-webb-ready-for-nfl-debut-despite-limited-reps-in-training-camp-1.13962166



http://www.nj.com/giants/index.ssf/2017/11/giants_rookie_qb_davis_webb_didnt_get_increased_pr.html

The Webb isn't ready comment is nothing other than hiding from Jimmy Googs : 9:36 am : link the several truths...



- that the season is over

- Eli is done

- that the coaches think they know how to develop players

- that the coaches realize they didn't give Webb more work this summer

- that everybody's jobs are on thin ice



4QTR snaps...if eveybody can't get their heads around giving Webb that, then you are clueless.



RE: Uconn4523 Jay on the Island : 9:40 am : link

Quote: Do any of those can't miss qb's in the draft have better stats than Webb did, his senior year? Or are we evaluating Webb based on practice? Why the f*ck did we draft him and not find out what we have in him, by giving him some game experience? He is not under pressure where he has to win and will not be scarred for life playing a few series at the end of games!

I think it is very telling that he is still the #3 QB this late in a lost season. As for college stats they are incredibly overrated. Former Giant Josh Johnson had 40 td's and 2 interceptions during his final season in college. In comment 13703457 Doomster said:I think it is very telling that he is still the #3 QB this late in a lost season. As for college stats they are incredibly overrated. Former Giant Josh Johnson had 40 td's and 2 interceptions during his final season in college.

RE: It’s also a bit ridiculous Jay on the Island : 9:42 am : link

Quote: to think the coaching staff can be wrong about Webb but then turnaround and expect them to put him in a position to succeed. You can’t have it both ways.



I’d like a new coaching staff and to give Webb a shot at being the #2 QB next preseason, regardless of what we do with our first round pick.

Well said. My ideal offseason would be to hire Gruden as HC and come away with Rosen, Darnold, or Mayfield in the draft but keep Eli for one more season. Let Gruden fix the offense by building it around Eli's strengths. Let the rookie QB compete with Webb for the #2 spot. In comment 13703625 UConn4523 said:Well said. My ideal offseason would be to hire Gruden as HC and come away with Rosen, Darnold, or Mayfield in the draft but keep Eli for one more season. Let Gruden fix the offense by building it around Eli's strengths. Let the rookie QB compete with Webb for the #2 spot.

Anybody thinking Eli will be the starting QB next year Jimmy Googs : 9:45 am : link is in denial...

I’ll also add that I think UConn4523 : 9:45 am : link behind closed doors Eli will ask for a trade if he starts losing reps, even in the 4th quarter. I could be completely wrong but it wouldn’t surprise me.



Still doesn’t change the fact that Webb isn’t the #2, however.

RE: Anybody thinking Eli will be the starting QB next year UConn4523 : 9:48 am : link

Quote: is in denial...



Denial is a terrible word. I don’t disagree that it’s possible, but if we are cleaning house we have no idea what the new staff would want to do. They aren’t making decisions on Eli with the current regime. In comment 13703652 Jimmy Googs said:Denial is a terrible word. I don’t disagree that it’s possible, but if we are cleaning house we have no idea what the new staff would want to do. They aren’t making decisions on Eli with the current regime.

Webb AcidTest : 9:54 am : link isn't the #2 because he hasn't been getting reps. So he isn't ready. But the question is why not, especially now that the season is over? As everyone has said, Smith is not the future. Webb might not be, but more reps would at least help make that determination. He should be the QB if something happens to Eli.

RE: RE: Anybody thinking Eli will be the starting QB next year Jimmy Googs : 10:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 13703652 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





is in denial...







Denial is a terrible word. I don’t disagree that it’s possible, but if we are cleaning house we have no idea what the new staff would want to do. They aren’t making decisions on Eli with the current regime.



Unfortunately you are in a shade of denial.



There is no way any new regime here is going to want Eli in the way of any restructuring.



And if by some gift from God, the current regime is still in place, then they should look at it as a new lease on life and make the change at QB now. In comment 13703657 UConn4523 said:Unfortunately you are in a shade of denial.There is no way any new regime here is going to want Eli in the way of any restructuring.And if by some gift from God, the current regime is still in place, then they should look at it as a new lease on life and make the change at QB now.

Davis Webb looks like he's going to be another Ryan Nassib Jersey55 : 10:06 am : link and have a wasted career sitting behind whoever is playing QB because the Giants show no interest in finding out if the guy can play.........

I’m not in denial UConn4523 : 10:06 am : link I’m open to any and all scenarios and won’t rule anything out. That sounds like denial?



Not sure what your deal is. You get awfully aggressive when someone doesn’t agree with you.

I said "shade" to take it easy on you Jimmy Googs : 10:11 am : link Since you softened your stance as this thread went on.



Down to brass tax - no good reason at all if Webb doesn't find the field before New Years.



none...

My stance is the same UConn4523 : 10:18 am : link If Webb isn’t ready and is the #3 QB he shouldn’t play. If you cut Geno and promote Webb than go for it. My entire argument has been that he isn’t ready not that I wouldn’t play him if he was.

Its a huge risk if Mac does this Jim in Forest Hills : 10:24 am : link Too much risk. I think he's fighting for his job, his resume and future job potential.



Eli gives him the best chance to win. We all know that Smith guarantees a loss. I think we can say the same about Webb. They might find more about Webb, but Eli gives them the best chance to win.

Ok, I am going to go for a run and work off that turkey Jimmy Googs : 10:24 am : link so happy to continue this fairly simple debate later today...

Put me in the "Webb should play some, but not start" camp PatersonPlank : 10:32 am : link Yes, I want to know what we may have in Webb before we enter the draft, and yes what I think of him would effect the drafting of another QB in Rd 1. We have lots of holes to fill, and we could draft a player at OT, OG, or RB who would likely start game #1 for us rather than carry a clipboard around for 2 seasons.



Of course if we determine Webb can't do it then I'd throw QB in the mix for Rd 1. However if he looks like he has it then I'd go another position.



Having said that if we do draft Barkley (for example) in Rd 1, and then Rudolph, Allen, or Jackson is there in Rd 2, I may grab them there and let them compete. They would offer good value, and my main issue is not using our best pick in years on a redundant position for us. However lower picks, and these guys would offer good value and upside, would make sense to me.



Finally there is no such thing as a sure thing "franchise" QB in college. They all can bust. Sy's stats show what, 2 out of 6 will be good, 2 out of 6 will be journeymen, and 2 out of 6 will be out of the league. So there is no "franchise guy we have to have", and there is no real way of knowing if Darnold or ROsen will ultimately be better than Allen or Rudolph.

Do you really want to do this to him? Since1965 : 10:33 am : link The OL sucks. Starting WR's are injured. Should you throw him in there when there is no possible way for him to succeed? What good would that do?

This is a coaching staff that announced before spring practice TheMick7 : 10:36 am : link that Paul Perkins was the #1 RB for the NYG. Now he's in the witness protection program.Good judges of talent,no? Sure,this staff doesn't want to play Webb,they know the jobs are on the line if not already gone. Even if their jobs are gone,they are trying to impress their next employer. It's up to management,particularly Mara,to tell them to get Webb more involved in practice/games. (JR's not going to tell them!)

Spending an offense ajr2456 : 10:38 am : link Building the offense to Eli's reamaining strengths would be detrimental to the future of the organization

RE: Do you really want to do this to him? UConn4523 : 11:17 am : link

Quote: The OL sucks. Starting WR's are injured. Should you throw him in there when there is no possible way for him to succeed? What good would that do?



It’s a factor some just don’t want to consider. In comment 13703709 Since1965 said:It’s a factor some just don’t want to consider.

the OL has been fine for weeks hitdog42 : 11:23 am : link a factor people who just want to make every excuse possible havent considered...

it sucked last night because both fluker and pugh were out... lets not act like last night has been thematic for recent weeks.





RE: RE: Do you really want to do this to him? Jimmy Googs : 11:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 13703709 Since1965 said:





Quote:





The OL sucks. Starting WR's are injured. Should you throw him in there when there is no possible way for him to succeed? What good would that do?







It’s a factor some just don’t want to consider.



We do it to Eli, so whats the difference? At least Webb can show us if he has some wheels and poise with some bullets flying. In comment 13703766 UConn4523 said:We do it to Eli, so whats the difference? At least Webb can show us if he has some wheels and poise with some bullets flying.

This is the ideal time to see Webb. MOOPS : 12:21 pm : link Eli got to number 2 on the irrevelant consecutive games started list. (And he'd never catch Favre for #1).

We have 9 losses so the season is over.

We won't be playing any meaningful games in December. (Hear that John?)

The fan base has gone home for the year. (See that John?)

We've got a long week to get Webb up to speed.



Might as well see what Webb has and determine if he could be the future in a year or two.

We have a draft to consider, don't know where we'll be picking yet and depending on draft position we might have to move up for the franchise QB if Webb is not the guy.



Eli's bought us 2 wins this year. That's not likely to improve much.

RE: Do you really want to do this to him? BigBlueinChicago : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: The OL sucks. Starting WR's are injured. Should you throw him in there when there is no possible way for him to succeed? What good would that do?



In other words, Eli Manning is essentially the "crash test dummy" for the team the rest of the way.



Allow him to take all the punishment so Webb does not that way he can waltz into the position when its advantageous for him.



I mean, that is one way to go. For the 49ers, CJ Beathard is the crash test dummy until they elect to put Garoppolo in there with a better cast of teammates next season. In comment 13703709 Since1965 said:In other words, Eli Manning is essentially the "crash test dummy" for the team the rest of the way.Allow him to take all the punishment so Webb does not that way he can waltz into the position when its advantageous for him.I mean, that is one way to go. For the 49ers, CJ Beathard is the crash test dummy until they elect to put Garoppolo in there with a better cast of teammates next season.

They want Garoppolo to learn the playbook UConn4523 : 12:52 pm : link why on earth is that a bad thing?



As for Eli, I’ve been hearing about him “getting killed back there” for years. You’d swear he’s on his deathbed if you read this board long enough.

RE: Why can't we see Webb make mistakes? If he is going to be Carson53 : 1:37 pm : link

Quote: any good, he should start making them sooner so he can work on how to correct them.



Do you really think Eli looks "ready" out there? He looks somewhere between a trainwreck and disinterested. That look on his face is different than before...now its he knows he is done and can't help it.



Get real folks... .



Eli's 'accuracy' is something else at this point, maybe later in the year, they give Webb some reps.

This organization is too stubborn to look at the big picture moving forward, at this point..

I mean I don't see how Webb could be any worse, but I also know how this organization does things. In comment 13703610 Jimmy Googs said:Eli's 'accuracy' is something else at this point, maybe later in the year, they give Webb some reps.This organization is too stubborn to look at the big picture moving forward, at this point..I mean I don't see how Webb could be any worse, but I also know how this organization does things.

Please start Webb HomerJones45 : 1:41 pm : link So when he pulls a Peterman and heaves 5 picks you will all be satisfied.



Why given the FO track record anyone would think one of our draft

Picks would be starter material is anything but blind faith