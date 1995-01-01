So how do you fix this team? Rjanyg : 11/24/2017 8:28 am In this season of horrible football it is hard to see a quick fix to our Giants. A couple of years ago Reese brought in Snacks, OV and Jenkins along with bringing back JPP and it seemed that the defense was fixed. However, the defense has been shaky and some of that seemed to be effort related, but that is just as disturbing as a lack of talent.



The offense seems to be broken again. Many want to point to Eli as the main problem. He has had very little help, including an 8th different O Line, relying on the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th WR on the depth chart not including a rookie TE as his top target.



It is obvious we will be picking top 3 next April and the first pick could be a QB, but I would not rule out Barkley or Chubb.



The bigger concern to me is the plan for free agency. Our O Line is a huge question mark and our salary cap is heavily invested in a defense that other than last night Cannot get enough pressure on the QB.



To top it off the front office and coaching staff are part of the problem. Can they be trusted to mastermind the rebuild?



Name the changes you would make to this offense, defense, coaching staff and GM.





Ownership has to stay the fuck out of player evaluation baadbill : 11/24/2017 8:34 am : link and the draft room.

Changes djstat : 11/24/2017 8:34 am : link GM: Elliot Wolf/Eric Decosta

Coach: Gruden, Teryl Austin or Josh McDaniels (want Saban but don’t believe he will leave Bama).



QB: Eli

O-Line: Flowers will be here, move to RT or RG. Jones is a serviceable Center. Let Pugh and Richburg walk. Commit Ron oL in free agency

WR: Sheppard and OBJ when healthy are good.



Defense:

Cut DRC

Apples contract is guaranteed so try to trade him for a 2nd round pick



A new QB. ajr2456 : 11/24/2017 8:34 am : link The defense has played well the last two weeks

Fire Reese & much of the scouting SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/24/2017 8:37 am : link department. Fire McAdoo & the staff.



Bring in a GM who is allowed to pick his own coach. Try to get Darnold.

I may be in the minority, but I still think the defense is CT Charlie : 11/24/2017 8:38 am : link pretty good. Their problem is the offense is so bad that: 1) the D gets exhausted physically, and 2) the D gets exhausted emotionally. They can only play hard for so long before it feels like it's not worth the effort, subconsciously or otherwise. And sooner or later the opponents are bound to make a back-breaking play.

It starts in the trenches Beer Man : 11/24/2017 8:40 am : link The OL is in need of some new talent (no revelation there). The D will need a need LB (or 2) and another pass rusher. Beyond the trenches, the O will need a RB and another receiving threat, and the D may need another CB (especially if DRC is sent packing).

You have to clean out Sammo85 : 11/24/2017 8:41 am : link The front office. That’s where the procurement of talent and overall vision and management of the team are borne. That needs new blood and perspective. Not just Reese and Ross, but I would let a new GM and his group overhaul the entire operation.



From there you let a new GM decide if he wants fresh start on his coaching group. Then you move to personnel where the decisions and patience get dicey.



QB?

RB?

New contract for Beckham?

Special teams?

OL?

Pass Rush?

LBs?

Ooops ... Beer Man : 11/24/2017 8:41 am : link Forgot to mention a new front office and coaching staff

Ooops ... Beer Man : 11/24/2017 8:42 am : link Forgot to mention a new front office and coaching staff

This team NYBEN1963 : 11/24/2017 8:46 am : link looks so unprepared week in and week out. Blame the GM if you want but these games are being lost during the week. Coming into the season everyone felt this roster was as talented as any in the NFC. That is a fact...poor coaching in game and poor preparation by the coaching staff is what doomed this season. And it started from game one and has not be resolved...someone please explain to me how this team came out so flat opening day against a division rival? This isn't a GM problem it's not a talent problem it's a poor coaching problem and either he is going to stay here and take his lumps and figure it out or he will probably be back coaching TE's somewhere.

Loaded question Sy'56 : 11/24/2017 8:47 am : link I look forward to discussing this in the offseason...



But I think the number one thing is team culture. Get more guys in here that are hungry to win, love the game, passion for the work that gets put in to it. It sounds corny and like typical coach speak, but I do think that is how long term success is sustained in the NFL...in addition to having the QB

RE: Changes micky : 11/24/2017 8:50 am : link

Quote: GM: Elliot Wolf/Eric Decosta

Coach: Gruden, Teryl Austin or Josh McDaniels (want Saban but don’t believe he will leave Bama).



QB: Eli

O-Line: Flowers will be here, move to RT or RG. Jones is a serviceable Center. Let Pugh and Richburg walk. Commit Ron oL in free agency

WR: Sheppard and OBJ when healthy are good.



Defense:

Cut DRC

Apples contract is guaranteed so try to trade him for a 2nd round pick





this is reasonable. but not trusting Mara to make changes In comment 13703540 djstat said:this is reasonable. but not trusting Mara to make changes

RE: Loaded question MBavaro : 11/24/2017 9:13 am : link

Quote: I look forward to discussing this in the offseason...



But I think the number one thing is team culture. Get more guys in here that are hungry to win, love the game, passion for the work that gets put in to it. It sounds corny and like typical coach speak, but I do think that is how long term success is sustained in the NFL...in addition to having the QB



It's not corny at all. I think we dont pay enough attention to the human/emotional/sociological factors as fan in these players. We think, "they're extremely talented people, being paid a lot of money to play a game, how could they not be motivated?" too often as fans.



I've seen it very often in the music world. People who could really turn into something, but just lack that "it". It's true, take the best musician you can think of, and there is undoubtedly someone else out there you've never heard of who is "better". In comment 13703563 Sy'56 said:It's not corny at all. I think we dont pay enough attention to the human/emotional/sociological factors as fan in these players. We think, "they're extremely talented people, being paid a lot of money to play a game, how could they not be motivated?" too often as fans.I've seen it very often in the music world. People who could really turn into something, but just lack that "it". It's true, take the best musician you can think of, and there is undoubtedly someone else out there you've never heard of who is "better".

Umm mdthedream : 11/24/2017 9:13 am : link actually its not hard to fix ODB only fixes a lot of the issues with Shepard. They have a very talented TE. The offense is the biggest issue and when you lose three starters at WR there is no fixing it. Now the question is why did the Giants come into the season not prepared to play? That is the big question and why does this team take so long to see the real problem=The Offensive line.

RE: Changes Jay on the Island : 11/24/2017 9:14 am : link

Quote: GM: Elliot Wolf/Eric Decosta

Coach: Gruden, Teryl Austin or Josh McDaniels (want Saban but don’t believe he will leave Bama).



QB: Eli

O-Line: Flowers will be here, move to RT or RG. Jones is a serviceable Center. Let Pugh and Richburg walk. Commit Ron oL in free agency

WR: Sheppard and OBJ when healthy are good.



Defense:

Cut DRC

Apples contract is guaranteed so try to trade him for a 2nd round pick

I agree with almost all of this. Either GM candidate would be a solid add. Then add Gruden as HC. Keep Eli but still draft a QB in the 1st round. Use the 2nd round pick on a G/T. Move Flowers to RT. Let Wheeler compete with a rookie or veteran for the starting LT spot. Sign another starting caliber guard in FA. Force John Jerry to take a pay cut or else he is cut along with Casillas, JT Thomas, and Dwayne Harris. In comment 13703540 djstat said:I agree with almost all of this. Either GM candidate would be a solid add. Then add Gruden as HC. Keep Eli but still draft a QB in the 1st round. Use the 2nd round pick on a G/T. Move Flowers to RT. Let Wheeler compete with a rookie or veteran for the starting LT spot. Sign another starting caliber guard in FA. Force John Jerry to take a pay cut or else he is cut along with Casillas, JT Thomas, and Dwayne Harris.

Got to get rid of Eli and start the change Jimmy Googs : 11/24/2017 9:15 am : link sooner than later...

RE: Loaded question CromartiesKid21 : 11/24/2017 9:18 am : link

Quote: I look forward to discussing this in the offseason...



But I think the number one thing is team culture. Get more guys in here that are hungry to win, love the game, passion for the work that gets put in to it. It sounds corny and like typical coach speak, but I do think that is how long term success is sustained in the NFL...in addition to having the QB



Doesnt Reese and Co specifically target team captains in drafts for this purporse? In comment 13703563 Sy'56 said:Doesnt Reese and Co specifically target team captains in drafts for this purporse?

RE: Loaded question RetroJint : 11/24/2017 9:22 am : link

Quote: I look forward to discussing this in the offseason...



But I think the number one thing is team culture. Get more guys in here that are hungry to win, love the game, passion for the work that gets put in to it. It sounds corny and like typical coach speak, but I do think that is how long term success is sustained in the NFL...in addition to having the QB

Thematic off-seasons like drafting collegiate captains ? How did that work out ? Furthermore every guy you interview or approach is going to tell you what you want to hear .



Thr goal is to bring in talent . As much as possible . Culture is a jerk-off consideration . Winning makes culture . Nobody likes losing . These seasons test people . Otherwise reliable people start acting goofy . You acquire talent. It's 85% of thr winning equation . In comment 13703563 Sy'56 said:Thematic off-seasons like drafting collegiate captains ? How did that work out ? Furthermore every guy you interview or approach is going to tell you what you want to hear .Thr goal is to bring in talent . As much as possible . Culture is a jerk-off consideration . Winning makes culture . Nobody likes losing . These seasons test people . Otherwise reliable people start acting goofy . You acquire talent. It's 85% of thr winning equation .

Draft Reb8thVA : 11/24/2017 9:24 am : link Rosen, Mayfield, or Darnold for the future.



Rebuild the OL and try to add another pass rushing DE



Find some one who can be your primary RB



Add speed at the LB position and coverage skills.



Fire Reese



Fire McAdoo and the pop gun offense



Cut, DRC, Marshall, Jerry, Harris

RE: Loaded question Sammo85 : 11/24/2017 9:29 am : link

Quote: I look forward to discussing this in the offseason...



But I think the number one thing is team culture. Get more guys in here that are hungry to win, love the game, passion for the work that gets put in to it. It sounds corny and like typical coach speak, but I do think that is how long term success is sustained in the NFL...in addition to having the QB



That screams housecleaning to me Sy.



A new “program” is needed here. From top to bottom. Get a VP/GM in here to build a new program. In comment 13703563 Sy'56 said:That screams housecleaning to me Sy.A new “program” is needed here. From top to bottom. Get a VP/GM in here to build a new program.

It won't be easy, NYG07 : 11/24/2017 9:31 am : link But this team has some redeeming qualities. After being embarrassed against the Rams and 49ers, the defense has actually shown some fight and showed that there is real talent there, as we believed going into the season.



Cleaning house is a must. GM, Scouts, coaches, everyone. I have been banging the drum for a while, but the house cleaning needs to include the QB. He was atrocious last night. You can't keep blaming the oline and receivers every week. I heard on sports center this morning that Jenkins had more yards on his pick 6 than the Giants offense had in the 2nd half. Think about that.





Commit to a running game!!! Upgrade the running game personnel djm : 11/24/2017 9:36 am : link And add pass rushers. Bring in a HC that knows what the hell he's doing. Done. Giants can win next season.

I would start with firing Reese Boatie Warrant : 11/24/2017 9:45 am : link and replacing him with Nick Caserio.



I am still not sold that Macadoo is a bad HC, but I don't see how ownership can keep him. The players have not given up on him but the fanbase needs its pound of flesh. I would like to see a defensive HC if Mac goes. Someone like Vic Fangio, George Edwards or Dennis Allen.



Draft a 3 down RB and a decent Guard. Find a 3 down LBer (or 2) in the draft or Free agency. See if you can get Nate Solder in Free agency.



The little things make big differences.

culture starts up top hitdog42 : 11/24/2017 9:50 am : link coaches and GMs, and those involved in the day to day are responsible for that. So if you want to change the culture... you start there... plain and simple.



From there... the team needs a stud OL. they dont need 3 of them... they need to find 1 and go from there.



we can debate QB all we want... likely Eli is here next year, after that unclear.



WR1 is set... WR3 is set... another outside WR is needed.

TE is set

RB 2 and 3 are set... i dont see RB1 as a huge need however.



DT is set, they just need some depth.

DE they are committed money wise and i dont see this draft as being one to go after DEs... so that is set.

LB remains horrible-- they need a dynamic player.

CB is the biggest issue--- because there is talent but the attitude is unclear

Safety--- FS still a need...



in sum... fix the culture up top... get a stud OL... get WR2... a FS... and a LB.... and oh figure out the QB 2 yrs down the road.... yipppeeeee

RE: New leadership RDJR : 11/24/2017 9:58 am : link

Quote: What Sy said above imo is dictated by the leader of the team, that's a new GM and a new coach.



How about the real team leader, the QB? In comment 13703567 Jim in Forest Hills said:How about the real team leader, the QB?

Fire Reese jeff57 : 11/24/2017 9:59 am : link Is the first step.

. idiotsavant : 11/24/2017 10:26 am : link 1. Ownership out of the football part of football operations.



2. New, proven, recent OL centric GM. Listed in prior threads and to come threads.



3. New, proven HC with a recent proven association the new GM and line and run centric recent achievements. This could be a move up. Or not.



4. ""...""..."".. OC.



5. Review all scouts for new regime.



6. Over the top investment in OL....



7. LB and RB,DT, DE are also things



8. So. Get the QB in 2019 not 2018. Sorry guys. .





Fire Reese Alwaysblue22 : 11/24/2017 10:35 am : link I do not understand why people defend Reese or try to shift blame when this team has many holes not created by the HC. And who had a say in choosing that lousy HC...Reese. The HC stinks and so does other parts of this team. People give Reese credit for signing FAs who already proved they could play in the NFL.. but what about his ability to select players in the draft who can adapt and play in the NFL from college. In that regard his grade is below F-, once you get past the first and second round.. he has no clue and neither does ROSS. How is it possible that other NFL teams like NE, and the Steelers seem to draft so much better than our guys in every round. They all have access to the same information. The answer is our guys are just not good at it...PERIOD. Reese says I do this for a living... well people get fired every day because they are doing something for a living that they are not really good at. He should do something that he is good at and GM is not one of them. The first step is to recognize the spots in your team that need to be upgraded and not simply taking the highest graded player at any position regardless of need. Your draft grades have to be designed to fill needs (thus becoming value picks) at the NFL level since the longevity of players is very short.Teams turnover every 4 or 5 years. And you cannot be rigid in your approach .. sometimes you need to trade up or down to improve your football team instead of simply waiting for the crumbs to fall.

RE: RE: Loaded question Sy'56 : 11/24/2017 12:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13703563 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





I look forward to discussing this in the offseason...



But I think the number one thing is team culture. Get more guys in here that are hungry to win, love the game, passion for the work that gets put in to it. It sounds corny and like typical coach speak, but I do think that is how long term success is sustained in the NFL...in addition to having the QB





Thematic off-seasons like drafting collegiate captains ? How did that work out ? Furthermore every guy you interview or approach is going to tell you what you want to hear .



Thr goal is to bring in talent . As much as possible . Culture is a jerk-off consideration . Winning makes culture . Nobody likes losing . These seasons test people . Otherwise reliable people start acting goofy . You acquire talent. It's 85% of thr winning equation .





Obviously you have to acquire talent. That goes without saying...



If you want to say that is 85% of it....75% of it...whatever. But the remaining % is vital, not optional.



And I care less about interviews, more about the digging and checking with their strength coaches, school staff, family friends...etc. In comment 13703611 RetroJint said:Obviously you have to acquire talent. That goes without saying...If you want to say that is 85% of it....75% of it...whatever. But the remaining % is vital, not optional.And I care less about interviews, more about the digging and checking with their strength coaches, school staff, family friends...etc.

RE: RE: RE: Loaded question Boatie Warrant : 11/24/2017 12:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13703611 RetroJint said:





Quote:





In comment 13703563 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





I look forward to discussing this in the offseason...



But I think the number one thing is team culture. Get more guys in here that are hungry to win, love the game, passion for the work that gets put in to it. It sounds corny and like typical coach speak, but I do think that is how long term success is sustained in the NFL...in addition to having the QB





Thematic off-seasons like drafting collegiate captains ? How did that work out ? Furthermore every guy you interview or approach is going to tell you what you want to hear .



Thr goal is to bring in talent . As much as possible . Culture is a jerk-off consideration . Winning makes culture . Nobody likes losing . These seasons test people . Otherwise reliable people start acting goofy . You acquire talent. It's 85% of thr winning equation .









Obviously you have to acquire talent. That goes without saying...



If you want to say that is 85% of it....75% of it...whatever. But the remaining % is vital, not optional.



And I care less about interviews, more about the digging and checking with their strength coaches, school staff, family friends...etc.



I Agree about the interviews seeing as how coached up these guys are now. So how do you effectively evaluate their character? Come up with a new line of questions every 4 years? Get a professional body language reader to study the prospects in person and on social media? Stalk them in classes? I would be interested to see what some of the more successful programs do differently then the rest.....or do they? In comment 13703890 Sy'56 said:I Agree about the interviews seeing as how coached up these guys are now. So how do you effectively evaluate their character? Come up with a new line of questions every 4 years? Get a professional body language reader to study the prospects in person and on social media? Stalk them in classes? I would be interested to see what some of the more successful programs do differently then the rest.....or do they?

RE: Ownership has to stay the fuck out of player evaluation old man : 11/24/2017 7:20 pm : link

Quote: and the draft room.



Especially if the name is Chris Mara. In comment 13703538 baadbill said:Especially if the name is Chris Mara.

RE: RE: Ownership has to stay the fuck out of player evaluation baadbill : 11/24/2017 7:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13703538 baadbill said:





Quote:





and the draft room.







Especially if the name is Chris Mara.



Actually I’m concerned that John may have an even larger impact than Chris on draft and free agent selections. In comment 13704276 old man said:Actually I’m concerned that John may have an even larger impact than Chris on draft and free agent selections.

RE: Loaded question old man : 11/24/2017 7:29 pm : link

Quote: I look forward to discussing this in the offseason...



But I think the number one thing is team culture. Get more guys in here that are hungry to win, love the game, passion for the work that gets put in to it. It sounds corny and like typical coach speak, but I do think that is how long term success is sustained in the NFL...in addition to having the QB



Absolutely! I've said a few times: there are Football Players, and there are guys who play football.

Snacks is a Football Player. Ruben Randle played football. In comment 13703563 Sy'56 said:Absolutely! I've said a few times: there are Football Players, and there are guys who play football.Snacks is a Football Player. Ruben Randle played football.

RE: culture starts up top Rjanyg : 9:38 am : link

Quote: coaches and GMs, and those involved in the day to day are responsible for that. So if you want to change the culture... you start there... plain and simple.



From there... the team needs a stud OL. they dont need 3 of them... they need to find 1 and go from there.



we can debate QB all we want... likely Eli is here next year, after that unclear.



WR1 is set... WR3 is set... another outside WR is needed.

TE is set

RB 2 and 3 are set... i dont see RB1 as a huge need however.



DT is set, they just need some depth.

DE they are committed money wise and i dont see this draft as being one to go after DEs... so that is set.

LB remains horrible-- they need a dynamic player.

CB is the biggest issue--- because there is talent but the attitude is unclear

Safety--- FS still a need...



in sum... fix the culture up top... get a stud OL... get WR2... a FS... and a LB.... and oh figure out the QB 2 yrs down the road.... yipppeeeee



Hit Dog,



This I agree with. I'd like to see a quick edge rusher for 3rd down added as well. I am hopeful Moss keeps improving but really feel we need more pressure on the QB. In comment 13703660 hitdog42 said:Hit Dog,This I agree with. I'd like to see a quick edge rusher for 3rd down added as well. I am hopeful Moss keeps improving but really feel we need more pressure on the QB.