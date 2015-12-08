I don't understand why people care about the streak

|
|Quote:
| first he isnt' ready, but even if he was.
We draft in the top 3 next spring and one of the QBs everyone thinks can be a franchise player falls to us - we're going to pass based on 3-4 garbage time games from Webb?
Really? That would be incredibly stupid. No, at a minimum you'd draft the QB and have the two compete in camp the next few summers.
|Quote:
| In comment 13704167 MetsAreBack said:
Quote:
That's not how it's done anymore. If you draft a QB in the top 5 picks of the draft the most he sits is one year.
|Quote:
| I went to work sick on Tuesday and Wednesday this week because I haven't missed a day this year and I want to keep that zero next to my name.
Is taking pride in dedication and consistency as it relates to your job that difficult to understand?
The streak says a lot about Eli and I appreciate and applaud it.
|Quote:
| In comment 13704441 seanr said:
Quote:
In comment 13704167 MetsAreBack said:
Quote:
Says who? Aaron Rodgers sat 3 years behind Brett Favre. Rivers sat two behind Brees.
The reason guys don't sit for long when drafted Top five is because that team had a shit quarterback to begin with.
That's not the case here, it has nothing to do with "how it's done".
|Quote:
| In comment 13704496 IIT said:
Quote:
Exactly. In 2007 when he was supposed to miss 4-6 weeks with a separated shoulder, he showed up.
In the 2011 NFC Championship game where he dropped back 58 times against a San Fran defense that was absolutely destroying him, he played with the flu.
And who knows how many other times we don't know about. Whiny, unappreciative, entitled brats. "'We' need to see Webb!" No you don't. If the coaching staff and front office don't, you don't either.
|Quote:
| In comment 13704498 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13704496 IIT said:
Quote:
Britt - that's the kind of post where people (me included) - stop taking you seriously and feel like you trash threads.
Wanting to see what a relatively high draft pick has, in a completely lost season, makes someone an entitled, whiny brat? Come on dude.
|Quote:
|Quote:
| In comment 13704496 IIT said:
Quote:
|Quote:
| In comment 13704496 IIT said:
Quote:
|Quote:
|Eli has given us more than we deserve.
|Quote:
| or not to draft a QB in the first round.
Hate to break it to you, but....
1. Eli Manning will be the week 1 starter for the Giants next year barring catastrophic injury. He's not getting cut or traded.
2. Davis Webb will not stop the Giants from taking a QB in Round 1 if a guy they covet is available, no matter what Davis Webb does or doesn't show them.
The sooner some of you accept that reality, the more productive some of these discussions can become.
|Quote:
|not this season. Obviously he's been poor this season.
|Quote:
| In comment 13704106 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
|Quote:
|When did you become a big believer in the ability of this front office and staff in making prescient decisions on how to handle a roster and quarterback?
|Quote:
| In comment 13704886 LAXin said:
Quote:
In comment 13704106 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Eli is not solely responsible for his team's record. I can go through the years and name games where his team let him down. 2008? His best WR shoots himself in the leg. 2009? CC Brown is your starting safety. How about 2010? Defense and special teams blow a 21 pt 4th quarter lead that would have assured us of winning the NFC East over the Eagles. 2012-2015, his offensive line starts to get old. 2016, he comes out in Green Bay throwing darts and his WRs can't catch them.
Here's some more facts -- the defense you laud so much for winning those playoff games, it gave up the lead in both Super Bowls. Without Eli Manning, that defense is not wearing the Super Bowl rings that they are currently wearing.
Some more facts, when you give Eli Manning a decent offensive line and a competent defense, you have a chance of winning football games.
|Quote:
|Quote:
| In comment 13704875 christian said:
Quote:
When did you become a big believer in the ability of this front office and staff in making prescient decisions on how to handle a roster and quarterback?
I didn't, and don't, but the reality of the situation is that they are still in charge of making the decisions, whether we like them or not. I'd like to believe they won't be making the decisions next year.
Look, I know some people don't care for my tone around here lately, and I also know that people believe my opinion is formed on being an "Eli Apologist" (a term I have NEVER understood, being a fan of the team and player?)...
That said, whether you like them or not, most of my opinions are based on logic and are fairly reasonable, and I back them up. The opposite of a lot of shit that gets thrown around here as discussion. Like the plethora of "bench Eli", "trade Eli", "cut Eli" discussions going on. It's a waste of time because none of that is going to happen.
Same thing happened last year when I started questioning McAdoo's offense as early as last October, and got shouted down. Similar to how I've been shouted down this year in regards to Eli.
You don't like it, but what I have stated repeatedly is the most likely scenario. Eli will play next year at minimum, and most likely the rest of his contract, while we groom the next quarterback, whether it's Webb, or whether it's our 1st round draft pick.
1. It's the Mara's. They will not do Manning wrong after what's he's done for the franchise.
2. (probably the most important reason) A new coach can hedge his bets by having a valuable starting veteran QB. If the team gets it turned around quickly, you have a shot to win right away. But even if you don't and you're losing, you're next quarterback gets to learn from a very cerebral, professional HOF quarterback, and not be thrown to the wolves while things get figured out. Also, if things go poorly with Manning at QB, he can ultimately blame it on Manning and by himself more time by inserting the new QB that was sitting behind Manning.
3. The dead money hit next year would not be worth the void cutting Manning would leave. You get more value out of your money by keeping Manning and letting him play for the reason listed in #2, rather than just eating that much money.
Seeing what you have in your young QB's are what training camp battles are for. What we need to see is that the next guy is capable of starting at the number 2 position on the depth chart, and so we don't need to carry dead weight like Geno Smith on the depth chart. You have a legit young, talented #2, and then the clock starts ticking on Manning depending on performance.
|Quote:
| In comment 13704902 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 13704886 LAXin said:
Quote:
In comment 13704106 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Eli is not solely responsible for his team's record. I can go through the years and name games where his team let him down. 2008? His best WR shoots himself in the leg. 2009? CC Brown is your starting safety. How about 2010? Defense and special teams blow a 21 pt 4th quarter lead that would have assured us of winning the NFC East over the Eagles. 2012-2015, his offensive line starts to get old. 2016, he comes out in Green Bay throwing darts and his WRs can't catch them.
Here's some more facts -- the defense you laud so much for winning those playoff games, it gave up the lead in both Super Bowls. Without Eli Manning, that defense is not wearing the Super Bowl rings that they are currently wearing.
Some more facts, when you give Eli Manning a decent offensive line and a competent defense, you have a chance of winning football games.
Just so we're clear, Eli gets the credit for the success, but not the blame for the failures. Is that accurate?
And as LAXin points out, when you have the player who has been paid 2nd most in NFL history, and paid more than any single franchise has paid any single player in NFL history, sorry, but the "just give Eli this and that and this other thing and he'll be great" routine crosses over from being a fan to being an apologist.