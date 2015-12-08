I don't understand why people care about the streak markky : 11/24/2017 2:58 pm it's consecutive starts, not "consecutive wins" or any stat that has to do with the success of the team or even the performance of the player. sure, it makes Eli an ironman, but it is not a success metric (see the record of 110-100).



if anyone WITHIN the organization is taking it into account they're nuts.



BTW, if they keep the streak going through the end of next year it is possible Eli will retire with a LOSING RECORD! Not sure why anyone would want that.

going forward Eli can play the 1st series then get his shinebox gtt350 : 11/24/2017 4:59 pm : link .

I think Eli should start and Webb should be active as the #2 PatersonPlank : 11/24/2017 5:23 pm : link Geno can go to the PS, or back to the Jets, it really doesn't matter at this point. If the game is out of hand then put in Webb for a quarter. Its time to start getting his feet wet.



Webb hasn't played yet because we don't need him to. I don't think any team thinks its ideal for a rookie QB to start. Its usually teams like Houston, Cleveland, and the Bears who start them because there really isn't any other option. Sometimes frankly this hurts the QB's development. Kizer has been in and out of the line-up, I'm not sure this is helping him.

Rookie Dragon : 11/24/2017 6:07 pm : link QB’s do start look they only learn on the field not much more can be done sooner or later.

Eli's current streak fivehead : 11/24/2017 9:50 pm : link is more like a brown skid in his underpants.



Time to hang 'em up.

So let him start the game... EricJ : 11/24/2017 9:59 pm : link play a couple of series and then let the kid get in there so we can see what he can do.

Lol Webb probably has been playing QB Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 11/24/2017 9:59 pm : link Most his life... how the hell is getting game action going to hurt him?



You guys act like Eli has been getting his head bashed in, that’s not the case at all. If Eli had any mobility at all I bet half those sacks are not there .



The plan for Webb to be a clipboard holder for a year went out the window in a 2-9 season . The Giants offense is unwatchable right now.

You really wouldn’t trade 5 first round picks for 2 Super Bowl Dave in PA : 11/24/2017 10:00 pm : link Victories? That seems like a no brainer trade to me.

See Buffalo Bills last week spike : 11/24/2017 10:17 pm : link Thats what Webb will do on the field if we put him up there, like Peterman.

The staff cant put Eli Dankbeerman : 11/24/2017 11:05 pm : link in a position to suceed, I have no faith i them forcing Webb into action. I think it will have a negative impact the way the guys are dropping out there

RE: I dont even understand why people 'need' to see Webb seanr : 12:12 am : link

Quote: first he isnt' ready, but even if he was.



We draft in the top 3 next spring and one of the QBs everyone thinks can be a franchise player falls to us - we're going to pass based on 3-4 garbage time games from Webb?



Really? That would be incredibly stupid. No, at a minimum you'd draft the QB and have the two compete in camp the next few summers.



That's not how it's done anymore. If you draft a QB in the top 5 picks of the draft the most he sits is one year. In comment 13704167 MetsAreBack said:That's not how it's done anymore. If you draft a QB in the top 5 picks of the draft the most he sits is one year.

Anyone every consider that perhaps Eli can’t put himself bhill410 : 2:25 am : link In a position to succeed? This website over rates the guy like no other.

The Robbie joeinpa : 7:10 am : link Eli gave us more than we deserve. Why? I ve been a very loyal fan and have invested much time and money following this team.



Eli has made millions. Again, why do Ina good fan not deserve Eli.

Why can't he start and play the first half Montreal Man : 7:27 am : link and Webb comes in and finishes the game? The streak is alive and we can see what Webb can do. Two problems solved.

Guys , they are 2-9..... can’t move the football against Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 8:05 am : link A mediocre at best defense like Washington!



Take off the Eli glasses, the show is over! He brought us 2 SB’s that we all are appreciative of. But the season is over, there is no saving grace for this Staff. It was evident when the defense quit on mcadoofus in San Fran.



Let Eli continue to start but slowly start to work Webb in. There is nothing else to lose. Maybe this kid can throw the 5 yd passes and screens that Eli can’t ...

RE: RE: I dont even understand why people 'need' to see Webb Britt in VA : 8:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13704167 MetsAreBack said:





Quote:





first he isnt' ready, but even if he was.



We draft in the top 3 next spring and one of the QBs everyone thinks can be a franchise player falls to us - we're going to pass based on 3-4 garbage time games from Webb?



Really? That would be incredibly stupid. No, at a minimum you'd draft the QB and have the two compete in camp the next few summers.







That's not how it's done anymore. If you draft a QB in the top 5 picks of the draft the most he sits is one year.



Says who? Aaron Rodgers sat 3 years behind Brett Favre. Rivers sat two behind Brees.



The reason guys don't sit for long when drafted Top five is because that team had a shit quarterback to begin with.



That's not the case here, it has nothing to do with "how it's done". In comment 13704441 seanr said:Says who? Aaron Rodgers sat 3 years behind Brett Favre. Rivers sat two behind Brees.The reason guys don't sit for long when drafted Top five is because that team had a shit quarterback to begin with.That's not the case here, it has nothing to do with "how it's done".

As for the op.... Britt in VA : 8:07 am : link I don't understand why people don't. People don't appreciate hard work, dedication, and professionalism. A lost art in the age of entitlement.



If I was Eli I would care about the streak IIT : 8:42 am : link I went to work sick on Tuesday and Wednesday this week because I haven't missed a day this year and I want to keep that zero next to my name.



Is taking pride in dedication and consistency as it relates to your job that difficult to understand?



The streak says a lot about Eli and I appreciate and applaud it.



... christian : 8:44 am : link Respecting Manning's accomplishments is good for the perception and morale of the team.



There's literally no value in starting Webb - it's just petty.



But it's damn time to get Webb some snaps in a real game. If that somehow hurts the feelings of Manning or his fans, that the organization can and will live with.



It's hard for the staff to know where he is, it has to be, he's not even getting the 2nd team reps in practice. And believe me we would know if he did.



You know who would have Webb suiting up to see what he had? Tom Coughlin circa 2004.





RE: If I was Eli I would care about the streak Britt in VA : 8:47 am : link

Quote: I went to work sick on Tuesday and Wednesday this week because I haven't missed a day this year and I want to keep that zero next to my name.



Is taking pride in dedication and consistency as it relates to your job that difficult to understand?



The streak says a lot about Eli and I appreciate and applaud it.



Exactly. In 2007 when he was supposed to miss 4-6 weeks with a separated shoulder, he showed up.



In the 2011 NFC Championship game where he dropped back 58 times against a San Fran defense that was absolutely destroying him, he played with the flu.



And who knows how many other times we don't know about. Whiny, unappreciative, entitled brats. "'We' need to see Webb!" No you don't. If the coaching staff and front office don't, you don't either. In comment 13704496 IIT said:Exactly. In 2007 when he was supposed to miss 4-6 weeks with a separated shoulder, he showed up.In the 2011 NFC Championship game where he dropped back 58 times against a San Fran defense that was absolutely destroying him, he played with the flu.And who knows how many other times we don't know about. Whiny, unappreciative, entitled brats. "'We' need to see Webb!" No you don't. If the coaching staff and front office don't, you don't either.

RE: RE: RE: I dont even understand why people 'need' to see Webb pjcas18 : 8:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13704441 seanr said:





Quote:





In comment 13704167 MetsAreBack said:





Quote:





first he isnt' ready, but even if he was.



We draft in the top 3 next spring and one of the QBs everyone thinks can be a franchise player falls to us - we're going to pass based on 3-4 garbage time games from Webb?



Really? That would be incredibly stupid. No, at a minimum you'd draft the QB and have the two compete in camp the next few summers.







That's not how it's done anymore. If you draft a QB in the top 5 picks of the draft the most he sits is one year.







Says who? Aaron Rodgers sat 3 years behind Brett Favre. Rivers sat two behind Brees.



The reason guys don't sit for long when drafted Top five is because that team had a shit quarterback to begin with.



That's not the case here, it has nothing to do with "how it's done".



Well, despite the fact I agree with you, reality is if the Giants pick a QB in the first in the 2018 draft it's more likely than not IMO he sits behind Eli for just one year then Eli and the Giants part ways when Eli is 38/39 and they save 17M on the cap by parting ways with him.

In comment 13704476 Britt in VA said:Well, despite the fact I agree with you, reality is if the Giants pick a QB in the first in the 2018 draft it's more likely than not IMO he sits behind Eli for just one year then Eli and the Giants part ways when Eli is 38/39 and they save 17M on the cap by parting ways with him.

RE: RE: If I was Eli I would care about the streak christian : 8:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13704496 IIT said:





Quote:





I went to work sick on Tuesday and Wednesday this week because I haven't missed a day this year and I want to keep that zero next to my name.



Is taking pride in dedication and consistency as it relates to your job that difficult to understand?



The streak says a lot about Eli and I appreciate and applaud it.







Exactly. In 2007 when he was supposed to miss 4-6 weeks with a separated shoulder, he showed up.



In the 2011 NFC Championship game where he dropped back 58 times against a San Fran defense that was absolutely destroying him, he played with the flu.



And who knows how many other times we don't know about. Whiny, unappreciative, entitled brats. "'We' need to see Webb!" No you don't. If the coaching staff and front office don't, you don't either.



Britt - that's the kind of post where people (me included) - stop taking you seriously and feel like you trash threads.



Wanting to see what a relatively high draft pick has, in a completely lost season, makes someone an entitled, whiny brat? Come on dude. In comment 13704498 Britt in VA said:Britt - that's the kind of post where people (me included) - stop taking you seriously and feel like you trash threads.Wanting to see what a relatively high draft pick has, in a completely lost season, makes someone an entitled, whiny brat? Come on dude.

RE: RE: RE: If I was Eli I would care about the streak Britt in VA : 9:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13704498 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13704496 IIT said:





Quote:





I went to work sick on Tuesday and Wednesday this week because I haven't missed a day this year and I want to keep that zero next to my name.



Is taking pride in dedication and consistency as it relates to your job that difficult to understand?



The streak says a lot about Eli and I appreciate and applaud it.







Exactly. In 2007 when he was supposed to miss 4-6 weeks with a separated shoulder, he showed up.



In the 2011 NFC Championship game where he dropped back 58 times against a San Fran defense that was absolutely destroying him, he played with the flu.



And who knows how many other times we don't know about. Whiny, unappreciative, entitled brats. "'We' need to see Webb!" No you don't. If the coaching staff and front office don't, you don't either.







Britt - that's the kind of post where people (me included) - stop taking you seriously and feel like you trash threads.



Wanting to see what a relatively high draft pick has, in a completely lost season, makes someone an entitled, whiny brat? Come on dude.



Is that what the thread is about? Getting the draft pick playing time? Because I didn't see that mentioned in the op at all. In comment 13704502 christian said:Is that what the thread is about? Getting the draft pick playing time? Because I didn't see that mentioned in the op at all.

... christian : 9:12 am : link Quote: Whiny, unappreciative, entitled brats. "'We' need to see Webb!" No you don't. If the coaching staff and front office don't, you don't either.



So then what are you going on about? So then what are you going on about?

There are three other threads on the front page right now... Britt in VA : 9:15 am : link about playing Webb. This was a direct, not to mention condescending, question in regards to the streak.

... christian : 9:25 am : link So then why bring up Webb anyway dude?

Given the degree to which Britt Overseer : 9:47 am : link



Fear not…although Manning is likely done as a winning NYG QB, he will no doubt have a passable game here & there, so you’ll continue to be able to start



--



Throw him a bone for the balance of 2017, who really cares for this lost, disastrous season? But if after the draft + camp, it becomes clear that Webb or a pick (Rosen, etc.) are the future, you drop Manning as fast as you did a 33 year old, 2x MVP + Super Bowl winner in Warner. If he wants to continue starting, that’s fine. Do so with the Broncos or Jags.



I wonder if the Packers, in hindsight, regret the disloyalty they showed Brett Favre? Perhaps it’s better to not appear as “whiny, unappreciative, entitled brats” than to actually have a winning franchise.



has assumed the mantle of Eli Manning’s BBI press secretary, one must wonder if he is regularly in contact with Dep, his position’s predecessor.Fear not…although Manning is likely done as a winning NYG QB, he will no doubt have a passable game here & there, so you’ll continue to be able to start inane & unhinged threads to further display what a caricature you’ve become on this website.--Throw him a bone for the balance of 2017, who really cares for this lost, disastrous season? But if after the draft + camp, it becomes clear that Webb or a pick (Rosen, etc.) are the future, you drop Manning as fast as you did a 33 year old, 2x MVP + Super Bowl winner in Warner. If he wants to continue starting, that’s fine. Do so with the Broncos or Jags.I wonder if the Packers, in hindsight, regret the disloyalty they showed Brett Favre? Perhaps it’s better to not appear as “whiny, unappreciative, entitled brats” than to actually have a winning franchise.

The only reason why I semi-care about it eclipz928 : 10:27 am : link is because I know the player cares about it. There isn't many players that can say that they played every game of their career for one team, even fewer that can say they never missed a start, and only a handful that can say they started over 200 games.



That being said, now that he's passed Peyton as 2nd all-time for consecutive QB starts, I'd be fine with the streak coming to an end at this point if it means seeing what we have in Davis Webb.

The guy is stinking up the Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 10:39 am : link Joint and looks awful out there on the way to a 2-14 season. By all means keep trucking him out there for a record that doesn’t mean much when the last few years you were not even close to the best at your position.





RE: RE: If I was Eli I would care about the streak Gatorade Dunk : 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13704496 IIT said:





Quote:





I went to work sick on Tuesday and Wednesday this week because I haven't missed a day this year and I want to keep that zero next to my name.



Is taking pride in dedication and consistency as it relates to your job that difficult to understand?



The streak says a lot about Eli and I appreciate and applaud it.







Exactly. In 2007 when he was supposed to miss 4-6 weeks with a separated shoulder, he showed up.



In the 2011 NFC Championship game where he dropped back 58 times against a San Fran defense that was absolutely destroying him, he played with the flu.



And who knows how many other times we don't know about. Whiny, unappreciative, entitled brats. "'We' need to see Webb!" No you don't. If the coaching staff and front office don't, you don't either.

Ah, we're back to the routine of anyone who disagrees with Britt with regards to Eli is a child or a brat. Good times. In comment 13704498 Britt in VA said:Ah, we're back to the routine of anyone who disagrees with Britt with regards to Eli is a child or a brat. Good times.

Reasons why I care about the streak GiantsLaw : 2:43 pm : link









Eli won us two Super Bowls. He's our franchise's all-time QB. I'll be in his corner until he's no longer the QB. If the streak means something to him, it means something to me.

Two fold for me JOrthman : 2:55 pm : link I see no point in playing Webb right now. No way your really going to be able to evaluate him with what we have on offense right now. It would of been tough anyway, but even worse now with no offensive line, weak run game and no WR's.



Secondly, I care because I think he does, I'm a Giants fan and an Eli fan. If there is no benefit to playing Webb, why wouldn't you want the streak to continue?

RE: RE: If I was Eli I would care about the streak Thegratefulhead : 3:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704496 IIT said:





Quote:





I went to work sick on Tuesday and Wednesday this week because I haven't missed a day this year and I want to keep that zero next to my name.



Is taking pride in dedication and consistency as it relates to your job that difficult to understand?



The streak says a lot about Eli and I appreciate and applaud it.







Exactly. In 2007 when he was supposed to miss 4-6 weeks with a separated shoulder, he showed up.



In the 2011 NFC Championship game where he dropped back 58 times against a San Fran defense that was absolutely destroying him, he played with the flu.



And who knows how many other times we don't know about. Whiny, unappreciative, entitled brats. "'We' need to see Webb!" No you don't. If the coaching staff and front office don't, you don't either.



We not only need to see him in games, he need to practice with the first team all week. We need to see multiple games and if he progresses, how the team responds. The fact that the coaching staff doesn't want more information about the QB they drafted in the third, it is another indictment of them. I love Eli, I will miss when he is gone. People who do not appreciate having as much information as possible when they about to make a very important decision are just seriously fucking stupid. In comment 13704498 Britt in VA said:We not only need to see him in games, he need to practice with the first team all week. We need to see multiple games and if he progresses, how the team responds. The fact that the coaching staff doesn't want more information about the QB they drafted in the third, it is another indictment of them. I love Eli, I will miss when he is gone. People who do not appreciate having as much information as possible when they about to make a very important decision are just seriously fucking stupid.

Facts: Britt in VA : 4:01 pm : link The dude doesn't even dress on game day. So he wouldn't even go in for Eli if Eli was hurt at this point.



The GM who drafted him said he was a project that needed to sit for a couple of years and learn the pro game.



The coaching staff has said as recently as last week that he's not ready, he's doing a good job of learning, and they are in no rush to throw him out there.



These are the facts.



Yet I'm the stupid one for acknowledging them, not the people starting 3 to 4 Webb threads every couple of days, and the people that come on here and say Webb "needs" to be out there, "needs" to be taking first team reps all week in practice, and "needs" to start over Eli.



It really has nothing to do with Eli, quite honestly. It has to do with a lot of you not being able to acknowledge reality. That's where the entitlement aspect comes into play.



Saying you need to see Webb over and over and over again doesn't change the facts that are slapping you in the face above.

And I'm fine with seeing what Webb's got, personally.... Britt in VA : 4:03 pm : link Let him come in during the 2nd half of games sometime... I have no problem with that.



But it speaks volumes that the coaching staff isn't even doing that.

It has nothing to do with Eli, and it has nothing to do with whether Britt in VA : 4:09 pm : link or not to draft a QB in the first round.



Hate to break it to you, but....



1. Eli Manning will be the week 1 starter for the Giants next year barring catastrophic injury. He's not getting cut or traded.



2. Davis Webb will not stop the Giants from taking a QB in Round 1 if a guy they covet is available, no matter what Davis Webb does or doesn't show them.



The sooner some of you accept that reality, the more productive some of these discussions can become.



RE: Respect LAXin : 4:21 pm : link

Quote: Eli has given us more than we deserve.



You mean, making Eli Manning the second highest in the history of the pro football in terms of total pay checks collected is not enough, and we somehow deserves less?



If not, what does your statement of "he has given us more than we deserve" mean? Unless your don't agree that we the fans are the ones who paid him those money. In comment 13704030 robbieballs2003 said:You mean, making Eli Manning the second highestin terms of total pay checks collected is not enough, and we somehow deserves less?If not, what does your statement of "he has given us more than we deserve" mean? Unless your don't agree that we the fans are the ones who paid him those money.

RE: It has nothing to do with Eli, and it has nothing to do with whether pjcas18 : 4:22 pm : link

Quote: or not to draft a QB in the first round.



Hate to break it to you, but....



1. Eli Manning will be the week 1 starter for the Giants next year barring catastrophic injury. He's not getting cut or traded.



2. Davis Webb will not stop the Giants from taking a QB in Round 1 if a guy they covet is available, no matter what Davis Webb does or doesn't show them.



The sooner some of you accept that reality, the more productive some of these discussions can become.



This is true and I agree with you, but do you think if the Redskins knew then what they know now they still draft RG3 (and trade a kings ransom to do it) in the 1st when Cousins is the better NFL QB - and they got him in the 4th (of course in that example they were in the same draft so it was impossible to know but you get the point)?



It's impossible for anyone to learn at this point if Webb is in fact an outlier 3rd round franchise QB. Odds are against it based on history and circumstances of the NYG right now are not such that they'll find out (OL, WR's, RB's).



but it wouldn't hurt to get the guy some snaps, maybe speed along the process of finding out.



All it took was one Matt Flynn start in week 17 and he got a $20M deal (if he wasn't a FA GB would have cleaned up), all it took was 1.5 games of Jacoby Brissett and the Pats got a player drafted in the 1st round for him, all it took was one Rob Johnson start and the Bills traded a 1st and 4th round pick for him. Garroppolo in 1.5 starts got a 2nd round pick returned).



Not speaking for everyone, but that's the kind of "showcase" this type of season can be good for and maybe partly why people are clamoring for Webb, but given the state of the Giants OL, WR, and RB's probably not going to help that cause - whether Webb is ready or not.

In comment 13704863 Britt in VA said:This is true and I agree with you, but do you think if the Redskins knew then what they know now they still draft RG3 (and trade a kings ransom to do it) in the 1st when Cousins is the better NFL QB - and they got him in the 4th (of course in that example they were in the same draft so it was impossible to know but you get the point)?It's impossible for anyone to learn at this point if Webb is in fact an outlier 3rd round franchise QB. Odds are against it based on history and circumstances of the NYG right now are not such that they'll find out (OL, WR's, RB's).but it wouldn't hurt to get the guy some snaps, maybe speed along the process of finding out.All it took was one Matt Flynn start in week 17 and he got a $20M deal (if he wasn't a FA GB would have cleaned up), all it took was 1.5 games of Jacoby Brissett and the Pats got a player drafted in the 1st round for him, all it took was one Rob Johnson start and the Bills traded a 1st and 4th round pick for him. Garroppolo in 1.5 starts got a 2nd round pick returned).Not speaking for everyone, but that's the kind of "showcase" this type of season can be good for and maybe partly why people are clamoring for Webb, but given the state of the Giants OL, WR, and RB's probably not going to help that cause - whether Webb is ready or not.

... christian : 4:24 pm : link When did you become a big believer in the ability of this front office and staff in making prescient decisions on how to handle a roster and quarterback?

RE: I was responding to the comments about his career, LAXin : 4:38 pm : link

Quote: not this season. Obviously he's been poor this season.



After finishing his 14th pro season in a month, his career W-L record will be less than 10 games above .500.



So how can anyone disagree with the earlier remark that, outside of a few playoff weeks, Eli Manning, the #2 overall player in NFL history in terms of career earnings, has underperformed?



And please do let me know if you disagree with this: in those 8 plaoff weeks, if the Giants defense had been substituted with ANY of the other 31 NFL defenses from that season, the team would not have won --heck, would not have reached -- either of two Super Bowls, which now constitute 90, 95% of Eli Manning's entire career accomplishment.



Vastly underperformed.

In comment 13704106 bceagle05 said:After finishing his 14th pro season in a month, his career W-L record will be less than 10 games above .500.So how can anyone disagree with the earlier remark that, outside of a few playoff weeks, Eli Manning, the #2 overall player in NFL history in terms of career earnings, has underperformed?And please do let me know if you disagree with this: in those 8 plaoff weeks, if the Giants defense had been substituted with ANY of the other 31 NFL defenses from that season, the team would not have won --heck, would not have reached -- either of two Super Bowls, which now constitute 90, 95% of Eli Manning's entire career accomplishment.Vastly underperformed.

RE: RE: I was responding to the comments about his career, PetesHereNow : 4:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704106 bceagle05 said:





Quote:





not this season. Obviously he's been poor this season.







After finishing his 14th pro season in a month, his career W-L record will be less than 10 games above .500.



So how can anyone disagree with the earlier remark that, outside of a few playoff weeks, Eli Manning, the #2 overall player in NFL history in terms of career earnings, has underperformed?



And please do let me know if you disagree with this: in those 8 plaoff weeks, if the Giants defense had been substituted with ANY of the other 31 NFL defenses from that season, the team would not have won --heck, would not have reached -- either of two Super Bowls, which now constitute 90, 95% of Eli Manning's entire career accomplishment.



Vastly underperformed.



Eli is not solely responsible for his team's record. I can go through the years and name games where his team let him down. 2008? His best WR shoots himself in the leg. 2009? CC Brown is your starting safety. How about 2010? Defense and special teams blow a 21 pt 4th quarter lead that would have assured us of winning the NFC East over the Eagles. 2012-2015, his offensive line starts to get old. 2016, he comes out in Green Bay throwing darts and his WRs can't catch them.



Here's some more facts -- the defense you laud so much for winning those playoff games, it gave up the lead in both Super Bowls. Without Eli Manning, that defense is not wearing the Super Bowl rings that they are currently wearing.



Some more facts, when you give Eli Manning a decent offensive line and a competent defense, you have a chance of winning football games. In comment 13704886 LAXin said:Eli is not solely responsible for his team's record. I can go through the years and name games where his team let him down. 2008? His best WR shoots himself in the leg. 2009? CC Brown is your starting safety. How about 2010? Defense and special teams blow a 21 pt 4th quarter lead that would have assured us of winning the NFC East over the Eagles. 2012-2015, his offensive line starts to get old. 2016, he comes out in Green Bay throwing darts and his WRs can't catch them.Here's some more facts -- the defense you laud so much for winning those playoff games, it gave up the lead in both Super Bowls. Without Eli Manning, that defense is not wearing the Super Bowl rings that they are currently wearing.Some more facts, when you give Eli Manning a decent offensive line and a competent defense, you have a chance of winning football games.

RE: ... Britt in VA : 4:56 pm : link

Quote: When did you become a big believer in the ability of this front office and staff in making prescient decisions on how to handle a roster and quarterback?



I didn't, and don't, but the reality of the situation is that they are still in charge of making the decisions, whether we like them or not. I'd like to believe they won't be making the decisions next year.



Look, I know some people don't care for my tone around here lately, and I also know that people believe my opinion is formed on being an "Eli Apologist" (a term I have NEVER understood, being a fan of the team and player?)...



That said, whether you like them or not, most of my opinions are based on logic and are fairly reasonable, and I back them up. The opposite of a lot of shit that gets thrown around here as discussion. Like the plethora of "bench Eli", "trade Eli", "cut Eli" discussions going on. It's a waste of time because none of that is going to happen.



Same thing happened last year when I started questioning McAdoo's offense as early as last October, and got shouted down. Similar to how I've been shouted down this year in regards to Eli.



You don't like it, but what I have stated repeatedly is the most likely scenario. Eli will play next year at minimum, and most likely the rest of his contract, while we groom the next quarterback, whether it's Webb, or whether it's our 1st round draft pick.



1. It's the Mara's. They will not do Manning wrong after what's he's done for the franchise.



2. (probably the most important reason) A new coach can hedge his bets by having a valuable starting veteran QB. If the team gets it turned around quickly, you have a shot to win right away. But even if you don't and you're losing, you're next quarterback gets to learn from a very cerebral, professional HOF quarterback, and not be thrown to the wolves while things get figured out. Also, if things go poorly with Manning at QB, he can ultimately blame it on Manning and by himself more time by inserting the new QB that was sitting behind Manning.



3. The dead money hit next year would not be worth the void cutting Manning would leave. You get more value out of your money by keeping Manning and letting him play for the reason listed in #2, rather than just eating that much money.



Seeing what you have in your young QB's are what training camp battles are for. What we need to see is that the next guy is capable of starting at the number 2 position on the depth chart, and so we don't need to carry dead weight like Geno Smith on the depth chart. You have a legit young, talented #2, and then the clock starts ticking on Manning depending on performance. In comment 13704875 christian said:I didn't, and don't, but the reality of the situation is that they are still in charge of making the decisions, whether we like them or not. I'd like to believe they won't be making the decisions next year.Look, I know some people don't care for my tone around here lately, and I also know that people believe my opinion is formed on being an "Eli Apologist" (a term I have NEVER understood, being a fan of the team and player?)...That said, whether you like them or not, most of my opinions are based on logic and are fairly reasonable, and I back them up. The opposite of a lot of shit that gets thrown around here as discussion. Like the plethora of "bench Eli", "trade Eli", "cut Eli" discussions going on. It's a waste of time because none of that is going to happen.Same thing happened last year when I started questioning McAdoo's offense as early as last October, and got shouted down. Similar to how I've been shouted down this year in regards to Eli.You don't like it, but what I have stated repeatedly is the most likely scenario. Eli will play next year at minimum, and most likely the rest of his contract, while we groom the next quarterback, whether it's Webb, or whether it's our 1st round draft pick.1. It's the Mara's. They will not do Manning wrong after what's he's done for the franchise.2. (probably the most important reason) A new coach can hedge his bets by having a valuable starting veteran QB. If the team gets it turned around quickly, you have a shot to win right away. But even if you don't and you're losing, you're next quarterback gets to learn from a very cerebral, professional HOF quarterback, and not be thrown to the wolves while things get figured out. Also, if things go poorly with Manning at QB, he can ultimately blame it on Manning and by himself more time by inserting the new QB that was sitting behind Manning.3. The dead money hit next year would not be worth the void cutting Manning would leave. You get more value out of your money by keeping Manning and letting him play for the reason listed in #2, rather than just eating that much money.Seeing what you have in your young QB's are what training camp battles are for. What we need to see is that the next guy is capable of starting at the number 2 position on the depth chart, and so we don't need to carry dead weight like Geno Smith on the depth chart. You have a legit young, talented #2, and then the clock starts ticking on Manning depending on performance.

RE: RE: RE: I was responding to the comments about his career, Gatorade Dunk : 5:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704886 LAXin said:





Quote:





In comment 13704106 bceagle05 said:





Quote:





not this season. Obviously he's been poor this season.







After finishing his 14th pro season in a month, his career W-L record will be less than 10 games above .500.



So how can anyone disagree with the earlier remark that, outside of a few playoff weeks, Eli Manning, the #2 overall player in NFL history in terms of career earnings, has underperformed?



And please do let me know if you disagree with this: in those 8 plaoff weeks, if the Giants defense had been substituted with ANY of the other 31 NFL defenses from that season, the team would not have won --heck, would not have reached -- either of two Super Bowls, which now constitute 90, 95% of Eli Manning's entire career accomplishment.



Vastly underperformed.







Eli is not solely responsible for his team's record. I can go through the years and name games where his team let him down. 2008? His best WR shoots himself in the leg. 2009? CC Brown is your starting safety. How about 2010? Defense and special teams blow a 21 pt 4th quarter lead that would have assured us of winning the NFC East over the Eagles. 2012-2015, his offensive line starts to get old. 2016, he comes out in Green Bay throwing darts and his WRs can't catch them.



Here's some more facts -- the defense you laud so much for winning those playoff games, it gave up the lead in both Super Bowls. Without Eli Manning, that defense is not wearing the Super Bowl rings that they are currently wearing.



Some more facts, when you give Eli Manning a decent offensive line and a competent defense, you have a chance of winning football games.

Just so we're clear, Eli gets the credit for the success, but not the blame for the failures. Is that accurate?



And as LAXin points out, when you have the player who has been paid 2nd most in NFL history, and paid more than any single franchise has paid any single player in NFL history, sorry, but the "just give Eli this and that and this other thing and he'll be great" routine crosses over from being a fan to being an apologist. In comment 13704902 PetesHereNow said:Just so we're clear, Eli gets the credit for the success, but not the blame for the failures. Is that accurate?And as LAXin points out, when you have the player who has been paid 2nd most in NFL history, and paid more than any single franchise has paid any single player in NFL history, sorry, but the "just give Eli this and that and this other thing and he'll be great" routine crosses over from being a fan to being an apologist.

RE: RE: RE: I was responding to the comments about his career, LAXin : 5:29 pm : link Quote: Eli is not solely responsible for his team's record. I can go through the years and name games where his team let him down. 2008? His best WR shoots himself in the leg. 2009? CC Brown is your starting safety. How about 2010? Defense and special teams blow a 21 pt 4th quarter lead that would have assured us of winning the NFC East over the Eagles. 2012-2015, his offensive line starts to get old. 2016, he comes out in Green Bay throwing darts and his WRs can't catch them.



Here's some more facts -- the defense you laud so much for winning those playoff games, it gave up the lead in both Super Bowls. Without Eli Manning, that defense is not wearing the Super Bowl rings that they are currently wearing.



Some more facts, when you give Eli Manning a decent offensive line and a competent defense, you have a chance of winning football games.



I am simply going to repeat two grand and salient facts, both aggregated over 14 years, and let them sink in: a W-L record of less than 10 games above .500, while accumulating the second most career earnings in the history of this sport.



And this: Eli's defense did not give up 20 points in any of his 8 playoff victories. This includes a second half at Dallas (after being tied at half-Ike) in which Eli's offense gained a total of 57 yards, includes giving up only 14 points to the greatest team (greatest offense, really) in NFL history in Super Bowl 42, and includes giving up only 17 points -- and scored 2, so a net of only 15 points -- against the best offense that season in Super Bowl 46.



And, finally, can anyone offer an example to counter this summary: starting from forcing a trade on his first day in the NFL, Eli Manning has always maximized his own interest in any actions he takes, or does not take. Not that there is anything wrong with that, and not that his actions or inactions did not carry other effects, but let us readily acknowledge such, and treat him accordingly, starting with rejecting the absurd show of gratitude "He has given us more than we deserve" remark that appeared at the top of this thread. Eli Manning has been treated extremely well by the franchise and the fans. We do not owe him anything. In fact, we deserve more.





I am simply going to repeat two grand and salient facts, both aggregated over 14 years, and let them sink in: a W-L record of less than 10 games above .500, while accumulating the second most career earnings in the history of this sport.And this: Eli's defense did not give up 20 points in any of his 8 playoff victories. This includes a second half at Dallas (after being tied at half-Ike) in which Eli's offense gained a total of 57 yards, includes giving up only 14 points to the greatest team (greatest offense, really) in NFL history in Super Bowl 42, and includes giving up only 17 points -- and scored 2, so a net of only 15 points -- against the best offense that season in Super Bowl 46.And, finally, can anyone offer an example to counter this summary: starting from forcing a trade on his first day in the NFL, Eli Manning has always maximized his own interest in any actions he takes, or does not take. Not that there is anything wrong with that, and not that his actions or inactions did not carry other effects, but let us readily acknowledge such, and treat him accordingly, starting with rejecting the absurd show of gratitude "He has given us more than we deserve" remark that appeared at the top of this thread. Eli Manning has been treated extremely well by the franchise and the fans. We do not owe him anything. In fact,deserve more.

RE: RE: ... christian : 5:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704875 christian said:





Quote:





When did you become a big believer in the ability of this front office and staff in making prescient decisions on how to handle a roster and quarterback?







I didn't, and don't, but the reality of the situation is that they are still in charge of making the decisions, whether we like them or not. I'd like to believe they won't be making the decisions next year.



Look, I know some people don't care for my tone around here lately, and I also know that people believe my opinion is formed on being an "Eli Apologist" (a term I have NEVER understood, being a fan of the team and player?)...



That said, whether you like them or not, most of my opinions are based on logic and are fairly reasonable, and I back them up. The opposite of a lot of shit that gets thrown around here as discussion. Like the plethora of "bench Eli", "trade Eli", "cut Eli" discussions going on. It's a waste of time because none of that is going to happen.



Same thing happened last year when I started questioning McAdoo's offense as early as last October, and got shouted down. Similar to how I've been shouted down this year in regards to Eli.



You don't like it, but what I have stated repeatedly is the most likely scenario. Eli will play next year at minimum, and most likely the rest of his contract, while we groom the next quarterback, whether it's Webb, or whether it's our 1st round draft pick.



1. It's the Mara's. They will not do Manning wrong after what's he's done for the franchise.



2. (probably the most important reason) A new coach can hedge his bets by having a valuable starting veteran QB. If the team gets it turned around quickly, you have a shot to win right away. But even if you don't and you're losing, you're next quarterback gets to learn from a very cerebral, professional HOF quarterback, and not be thrown to the wolves while things get figured out. Also, if things go poorly with Manning at QB, he can ultimately blame it on Manning and by himself more time by inserting the new QB that was sitting behind Manning.



3. The dead money hit next year would not be worth the void cutting Manning would leave. You get more value out of your money by keeping Manning and letting him play for the reason listed in #2, rather than just eating that much money.



Seeing what you have in your young QB's are what training camp battles are for. What we need to see is that the next guy is capable of starting at the number 2 position on the depth chart, and so we don't need to carry dead weight like Geno Smith on the depth chart. You have a legit young, talented #2, and then the clock starts ticking on Manning depending on performance.



Britt - I actually couldn't agree more on a number of points.



Chief among them is the McAdoo offense is 1) a bad fit for Manning and 2) the system is just plain bad.



Practically I don't see a successful couple of years for Manning unless wholesale changes are made to personnel and the system. He's not the player who carried the team in 2011 in my view. But I agree I don't think the economics or logic support cutting Manning.



I also think benching Manning is bad for the perception and morale of the franchise, right now. But in a totally fucked season any reps for Webb are good reps. Even getting him the reps as the #2 during the week. McAdoo is a wimp. Coughlin in the same position would not have ran his mouth at the press conference and just would have promoted Webb to #2.



Honestly, I personally don't care about loyalty, or the notion of allegiance to the player. I want the clinical best thing for the team.

The worst thing for a lot of folks is Webb actually playing well. That's part of it I am sure, In comment 13704906 Britt in VA said:Britt - I actually couldn't agree more on a number of points.Chief among them is the McAdoo offense is 1) a bad fit for Manning and 2) the system is just plain bad.Practically I don't see a successful couple of years for Manning unless wholesale changes are made to personnel and the system. He's not the player who carried the team in 2011 in my view. But I agree I don't think the economics or logic support cutting Manning.I also think benching Manning is bad for the perception and morale of the franchise, right now. But in a totally fucked season any reps for Webb are good reps. Even getting him the reps as the #2 during the week. McAdoo is a wimp. Coughlin in the same position would not have ran his mouth at the press conference and just would have promoted Webb to #2.Honestly, I personally don't care about loyalty, or the notion of allegiance to the player. I want the clinical best thing for the team.The worst thing for a lot of folks is Webb actually playing well. That's part of it I am sure,