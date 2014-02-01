Three Reasons Not to Start Webb... trueblueinpw : 11/24/2017 4:30 pm 1. He isn't ready to suit up for an NFL game. Well, at least according to the current Giants coaching staff. Webb doesn't play on Sunday beyond the simulated game the coaches run him through before the real game. To me at least, this means the Giants coaches don't think Webb is ready for live fire NFL play. Maybe he doesn't know the offense well enough? Who knows? But for now at least, he doesn't appear to be ready.



2. It's nearly impossible for him to succeed this season. The offense has been horrible with Eli Manning at QB for at least two seasons. We can debate Eli's role in the offensive failures but even those most critical of Eli would have to admit there's very little talent on the offense today. The offensive line is terrible. Would Webb be any better at avoiding whoever Flowers is letting in the backfield? Maybe... But maybe Eli is the most durable Giants QB ever because he's really good at avoiding killer hits and maybe Webb wouldn't be as good at this particular facet of the game. There isn't a starting caliber RB on the Giants roster that I can see. There are practice squad receivers at split end and the tight end we drafted has a case of the dropsies. The head coach and offensive coaching staff haven't been able to solve the Tampa 2 defense in two seasons now. It's extremely unlikely that Webb would have any success in the current Giants offense. Why chance ruining the kid with the dreck Reese has put around?



3. He won't likely run the same offense next year. I don't see any way that McAdoo is back as HC. But if he is (and I hope he is not), Is there any way that Sully is back as O-co? So, chances seem pretty high, that Webb will be on this team next year but that he'll be learning a new offense. I don't know that this is necessarily a great reason not to start him because I'm not sure how well he even knows the McAdoo system (see reason 1 above).



Please note, I'm saying I don't think Webb should START. I'd be fine with giving him some snaps in garbage time with some limited play options to get him acclimatized to the NFL. But I would not start him this season as there doesn't seem to be any real upside and there seems like there's lots of downside. This kid was drafted as a two to three season project. Let's not ruin him just yet.

Downside? silverfox : 11/24/2017 4:39 pm : link One first down in an entire half. Yeah Webb would surely be a downgrade.

all good Les in TO : 11/24/2017 4:42 pm : link points.



I agree that he should see some playing time, even if it's garbage time, with some limited packages and limited audible abilities. I'm not sure why he couldn't play when there are at least 7-8 other rookies who have played this year. he's played football his entire life, four years starting at texas tech and Cal, by all accounts he is a football junkie coming from a small town in texas that lives and breathes football and a relentless worker/learner.



I think some Eli fans on this site are genuinely scared that Webb would actually succeed and be more productive than Eli. But that's another issue.

There's a reason he shouldn't start Modus Operandi : 11/24/2017 4:43 pm : link But none of those are it. It's because he's way too raw and doesn't know how to read a defense in ANY system. Much less a system where he's called upon to make quick decisions based on defensive alignment like Eli' s struggling to do.



Webb has never done this at ANY level and you guys want to throw him in there against NFL defenses?



Absurd. It's going to take a year or two before he's even a viable backup, let alone a starting NFL QB.

Even if Eli starts mrvax : 11/24/2017 4:44 pm : link let Webb play a half. Else, the Giants walk into the 2018 draft not knowing if they need to pick a QB high.



RE: all good PetesHereNow : 11/24/2017 4:54 pm : link

Quote: points.



I agree that he should see some playing time, even if it's garbage time, with some limited packages and limited audible abilities. I'm not sure why he couldn't play when there are at least 7-8 other rookies who have played this year. he's played football his entire life, four years starting at texas tech and Cal, by all accounts he is a football junkie coming from a small town in texas that lives and breathes football and a relentless worker/learner.



I think some Eli fans on this site are genuinely scared that Webb would actually succeed and be more productive than Eli. But that's another issue.



Yes, it’s very likely that the third round project will lead this merry band of misfits to football glory. Holy shit. In comment 13704152 Les in TO said:Yes, it’s very likely that the third round project will lead this merry band of misfits to football glory. Holy shit.

Webb Archer : 11/24/2017 5:05 pm : link The Giants can’t know what they have with Webb

Is Webb the future QB for the Giants ?



I don’t think that anyone believes that Webb is better than Eli

However, how does Webb compare to Darnold, Rosen, etc



Somehow the Giants need to determine if they must address the position in this draft

RE: Webb Modus Operandi : 11/24/2017 5:09 pm : link

Quote: The Giants can’t know what they have with Webb

Is Webb the future QB for the Giants ?



I don’t think that anyone believes that Webb is better than Eli

However, how does Webb compare to Darnold, Rosen, etc



Somehow the Giants need to determine if they must address the position in this draft



There is no way of knowing until you put Webb and Rosen/Darnold on the field in similar situations, in the same system, with the same players. All of them are projections at this point. Webb is a tougher projection because he just doesn't know how to read a defense. The other guys, besides being more polished are simply more experienced than Webb and they haven't even been drafted. In comment 13704173 Archer said:There is no way of knowing until you put Webb and Rosen/Darnold on the field in similar situations, in the same system, with the same players. All of them are projections at this point. Webb is a tougher projection because he just doesn't know how to read a defense. The other guys, besides being more polished are simply more experienced than Webb and they haven't even been drafted.

Eli is bashed for his play Jay on the Island : 11/24/2017 5:12 pm : link Yet his top receivers are King and Lewis Jr. not to mention the offensive line has been a big reason for the poor performance of the offense. What makes anyone think that McAdoo and Sullivan can put Webb in a position to succeed?

Do people not realize they had a plan with Webb? UberAlias : 11/24/2017 5:14 pm : link It has nothing to do with him not being NFL ready. They have no idea if he’s NFL ready because they haven’t tested him. He got hardly any live reps in training camp and barely any in preseason and that was by design. This year was always going to be a redshirt year for him to watch and learn and develop free of pressure. That hasn’t changed.

RE: RE: Webb PatersonPlank : 11/24/2017 5:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704173 Archer said:





Quote:





The Giants can’t know what they have with Webb

Is Webb the future QB for the Giants ?



I don’t think that anyone believes that Webb is better than Eli

However, how does Webb compare to Darnold, Rosen, etc



Somehow the Giants need to determine if they must address the position in this draft







There is no way of knowing until you put Webb and Rosen/Darnold on the field in similar situations, in the same system, with the same players. All of them are projections at this point. Webb is a tougher projection because he just doesn't know how to read a defense. The other guys, besides being more polished are simply more experienced than Webb and they haven't even been drafted.



I don't know why you say he can't read defenses. He ran the same offense as Goff did in college (who is doing just fine), in the same conference as Darnold and Rosen, and put up comparable stats his senior year. He also has a little experience running the Giants offense from the preseason games, where he did move the team (granted it was just preseason). Webb is a good prospect. In comment 13704179 Modus Operandi said:I don't know why you say he can't read defenses. He ran the same offense as Goff did in college (who is doing just fine), in the same conference as Darnold and Rosen, and put up comparable stats his senior year. He also has a little experience running the Giants offense from the preseason games, where he did move the team (granted it was just preseason). Webb is a good prospect.

No offense, but I think all those reasons are irrelevant. Vin_Cuccs : 11/24/2017 5:34 pm : link The Giants will most likely have a top 3 pick in a very strong quarterback draft class. It is imperative that they know what they have on the roster in order to make the correct choice come April.



With that in mind, they absolutely must know what Webb is, and what he isn't. And it would really help to get that information and ignore real game situation.



I'm not saying start the kid, but at least give him a look.

UberAlias GeoMan999 : 11/24/2017 5:37 pm : link That was the plan before they went 2-9. The question is whether they should revise that plan for the last five games. I think it makes good business sense. Start Eli and move Webb into the game in the second half. Increase his time in each game.

RE: Do people not realize they had a plan with Webb? Modus Operandi : 11/24/2017 5:37 pm : link

Quote: It has nothing to do with him not being NFL ready. They have no idea if he’s NFL ready because they haven’t tested him. He got hardly any live reps in training camp and barely any in preseason and that was by design. This year was always going to be a redshirt year for him to watch and learn and develop free of pressure. That hasn’t changed.



The fact that he didn't get many looks should tell you how steep the learning curve is for Webb. In comment 13704183 UberAlias said:The fact that he didn't get many looks should tell you how steep the learning curve is for Webb.

If you think Webb is not ready what makes anyone thing a qb coming SterlingArcher : 11/24/2017 5:37 pm : link out of college would be ready to start? If they start someone over Eli his career is over, you can not start a veteran qb and when the new qb fails ask him to step back in. It is much better to get some top tier olinemen who can protect the qb, this way at least he will have a chance. Look what a good oline has done for Prescott, granted he has been exposed but last year he did well.

RE: RE: all good Gatorade Dunk : 11/24/2017 5:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704152 Les in TO said:





Quote:





points.



I agree that he should see some playing time, even if it's garbage time, with some limited packages and limited audible abilities. I'm not sure why he couldn't play when there are at least 7-8 other rookies who have played this year. he's played football his entire life, four years starting at texas tech and Cal, by all accounts he is a football junkie coming from a small town in texas that lives and breathes football and a relentless worker/learner.



I think some Eli fans on this site are genuinely scared that Webb would actually succeed and be more productive than Eli. But that's another issue.







Yes, it’s very likely that the third round project will lead this merry band of misfits to football glory. Holy shit.

In comment 13704164 PetesHereNow said:

RE: RE: RE: Webb Modus Operandi : 11/24/2017 5:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704179 Modus Operandi said:





Quote:





In comment 13704173 Archer said:





Quote:





The Giants can’t know what they have with Webb

Is Webb the future QB for the Giants ?



I don’t think that anyone believes that Webb is better than Eli

However, how does Webb compare to Darnold, Rosen, etc



Somehow the Giants need to determine if they must address the position in this draft







There is no way of knowing until you put Webb and Rosen/Darnold on the field in similar situations, in the same system, with the same players. All of them are projections at this point. Webb is a tougher projection because he just doesn't know how to read a defense. The other guys, besides being more polished are simply more experienced than Webb and they haven't even been drafted.







I don't know why you say he can't read defenses. He ran the same offense as Goff did in college (who is doing just fine), in the same conference as Darnold and Rosen, and put up comparable stats his senior year. He also has a little experience running the Giants offense from the preseason games, where he did move the team (granted it was just preseason). Webb is a good prospect.



The preseason isn't about moving the ball or points. It's about getting a look at all the moving parts and how they fit together.



I know you're a Webb fan. I know you think he's as good a prospect as Rosen and Darnold. He isn't. In comment 13704184 PatersonPlank said:The preseason isn't about moving the ball or points. It's about getting a look at all the moving parts and how they fit together.I know you're a Webb fan. I know you think he's as good a prospect as Rosen and Darnold. He isn't.

So Dragon : 11/24/2017 5:52 pm : link We drafted a QB in the top 90 players who played three years in college but he has no NFL QB ability at all right? I don’t care what kind of offense he played in, he really can’t run a simple offense that’s not asking him to do anything different then what we asked Eli to do a decade plus past when he first stepped on an NFL field. We are not going to ask him to throw the ball 40/50 times more like 18 to 25 times at the most. I’m sorry but this offense can’t look any worse then what we are seeing each week with Eli at QB. This is the key to our future we know what Eli can and can’t do we need to see what Webb can and can’t do wins and losses don’t mean anything at this point.

Finding a qb is a numbers game DG : 11/24/2017 6:28 pm : link Jimmy Johnson drafted Steve Walsh and Troy Aikman..just bc the Giants regard Webb as a good prospect doesn't mean they shouldn't draft a qb high if they have a high grade on said qb.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Webb PatersonPlank : 11/24/2017 6:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704184 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





In comment 13704179 Modus Operandi said:





Quote:





In comment 13704173 Archer said:





Quote:





The Giants can’t know what they have with Webb

Is Webb the future QB for the Giants ?



I don’t think that anyone believes that Webb is better than Eli

However, how does Webb compare to Darnold, Rosen, etc



Somehow the Giants need to determine if they must address the position in this draft







There is no way of knowing until you put Webb and Rosen/Darnold on the field in similar situations, in the same system, with the same players. All of them are projections at this point. Webb is a tougher projection because he just doesn't know how to read a defense. The other guys, besides being more polished are simply more experienced than Webb and they haven't even been drafted.







I don't know why you say he can't read defenses. He ran the same offense as Goff did in college (who is doing just fine), in the same conference as Darnold and Rosen, and put up comparable stats his senior year. He also has a little experience running the Giants offense from the preseason games, where he did move the team (granted it was just preseason). Webb is a good prospect.







The preseason isn't about moving the ball or points. It's about getting a look at all the moving parts and how they fit together.



I know you're a Webb fan. I know you think he's as good a prospect as Rosen and Darnold. He isn't.



I wasn't commenting on if I think Webb is/is not as good a prospect as Rosen. I was commenting on the statement you made as fact that Webb can't read defenses. I don't know where you got this, and its not backed up by any facts. He threw for 37 TDs and 12 Ints in the Pac-12 conference, in the same offense as Goff. He obviously can read defenses. He isn't playing because we don't need him too, unlike Cleveland and Kizer as an example. In comment 13704205 Modus Operandi said:I wasn't commenting on if I think Webb is/is not as good a prospect as Rosen. I was commenting on the statement you made as fact that Webb can't read defenses. I don't know where you got this, and its not backed up by any facts. He threw for 37 TDs and 12 Ints in the Pac-12 conference, in the same offense as Goff. He obviously can read defenses. He isn't playing because we don't need him too, unlike Cleveland and Kizer as an example.

RE: Downside? 81_Great_Dane : 11/24/2017 6:35 pm : link

Quote: One first down in an entire half. Yeah Webb would surely be a downgrade. If you don't think things could get worse, see Nathan Peterman.



What the Bills did with Peterman was bad for the team, bad for the coach, bad for the young QB. I'm sure they figured "We know Tyrod Taylor isn't our future. Let's see what the kid's got. What's the worst that could happen?" And then the worst that could happen, happened. In comment 13704149 silverfox said:If you don't think things could get worse, see Nathan Peterman.What the Bills did with Peterman was bad for the team, bad for the coach, bad for the young QB. I'm sure they figured "We know Tyrod Taylor isn't our future. Let's see what the kid's got. What's the worst that could happen?" And then the worst that could happen, happened.

Yea throw Webb in there WillVAB : 11/24/2017 6:39 pm : link Because that worked out so well for Pederman in Buffalo.

RE: RE: Downside? UConn4523 : 11/24/2017 6:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704149 silverfox said:





Quote:





One first down in an entire half. Yeah Webb would surely be a downgrade.



If you don't think things could get worse, see Nathan Peterman.



What the Bills did with Peterman was bad for the team, bad for the coach, bad for the young QB. I'm sure they figured "We know Tyrod Taylor isn't our future. Let's see what the kid's got. What's the worst that could happen?" And then the worst that could happen, happened.



And people will just point to it just resulting in a loss last Sunday when in reality it could be a lot more than that.



Not going to rehash what I stated in the Webb thread earlier today but there are definite reasons why he shouldn’t play. What’s being especially overlooked is Webb has no bearing on drafting a QB high next year...none. For all those crying about potentially “wasting” a 3rd round pick I’d task them with looking up the success rate of 3rd rounders across the league and for Reese. Hint, it isn’t high. Say we draft Darnold/Rosen and keep Eli we will carry 3 QBs just like this year, which is perfectly fine. In comment 13704241 81_Great_Dane said:And people will just point to it just resulting in a loss last Sunday when in reality it could be a lot more than that.Not going to rehash what I stated in the Webb thread earlier today but there are definite reasons why he shouldn’t play. What’s being especially overlooked is Webb has no bearing on drafting a QB high next year...none. For all those crying about potentially “wasting” a 3rd round pick I’d task them with looking up the success rate of 3rd rounders across the league and for Reese. Hint, it isn’t high. Say we draft Darnold/Rosen and keep Eli we will carry 3 QBs just like this year, which is perfectly fine.

Not playing Webb has nothing to do with his ability or preparedness. Vin_Cuccs : 11/24/2017 6:45 pm : link By all accounts, he's a very smart kid, a coach's son, a gym rat, and an extremely hard worker.



I don't think this has anything to do with the player at all. I think this is the coach and GM being stubborn, short-sighted, and doing everything in their power to try and save their jobs.





I also don’t see how anyone who thinks UConn4523 : 11/24/2017 6:48 pm : link this coaching staff sucks can in the same breath say that Webb will be put in position to succeed.



I want a coaching rehaul and Webb to be given looks under a new regime. Playing him not under McAdoo could very well be completely worthless.

RE: Not playing Webb has nothing to do with his ability or preparedness. UConn4523 : 11/24/2017 6:50 pm : link

Quote: By all accounts, he's a very smart kid, a coach's son, a gym rat, and an extremely hard worker.



I don't think this has anything to do with the player at all. I think this is the coach and GM being stubborn, short-sighted, and doing everything in their power to try and save their jobs.





I don’t agree at all. I’m actually getting tired of the “Reese and McAdoo are doing everything possible to save their jobs” posts. There’s nothing they can do to change how Mara will approach each this offseason. And it also doesn’t make sense. Webb will have massive growing pains and we will still pile up the losses - how does growing him out there save their job if the goal is to win? In comment 13704250 Vin_Cuccs said:I don’t agree at all. I’m actually getting tired of the “Reese and McAdoo are doing everything possible to save their jobs” posts. There’s nothing they can do to change how Mara will approach each this offseason. And it also doesn’t make sense. Webb will have massive growing pains and we will still pile up the losses - how does growing him out there save their job if the goal is to win?

Re: Peterman Vin_Cuccs : 11/24/2017 6:53 pm : link At least Buffalo got a chance to see their QB in game action. They've got game footage of their draft pick so they can have some sort of evaluation.



It would be foolish for the team to not see what they have in the QB room.

The directive would be from ownership to see what the kid has. Vin_Cuccs : 11/24/2017 7:03 pm : link Obviously, the coach and the GM are going to do everything they can do to win. They'd be foolish not too. If they win out, they could hypothetically save their jobs.



The fake punt wasn't an attempt to save his job? The halfback pass wasn't an attempt to save his job? The "brutally honest film session" wasn't an attempt to save his job?



I highly doubt any decisions have been made to this point. And Mara basically said as such in his statement two weeks ago. Reese and McAdoo didn't just find and say oh well, looks like I'll be canned. I'll give up.



And not for nothing, but if Webb comes in and lights the world on fire, Reese might have a claim to stay since he evaluated the kid.



But the future of the franchise falls on ownership as they hold the future of the coach and the GM.

RE: RE: Not playing Webb has nothing to do with his ability or preparedness. WillVAB : 11/24/2017 7:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704250 Vin_Cuccs said:





Quote:





By all accounts, he's a very smart kid, a coach's son, a gym rat, and an extremely hard worker.



I don't think this has anything to do with the player at all. I think this is the coach and GM being stubborn, short-sighted, and doing everything in their power to try and save their jobs.









I don’t agree at all. I’m actually getting tired of the “Reese and McAdoo are doing everything possible to save their jobs” posts. There’s nothing they can do to change how Mara will approach each this offseason. And it also doesn’t make sense. Webb will have massive growing pains and we will still pile up the losses - how does growing him out there save their job if the goal is to win?



On the jobs point, they may not be coaching to keep their current jobs, but they’re definitely coaching to be employable in a coordinator capacity somewhere else. In comment 13704256 UConn4523 said:On the jobs point, they may not be coaching to keep their current jobs, but they’re definitely coaching to be employable in a coordinator capacity somewhere else.

RE: UberAlias UberAlias : 11/24/2017 7:29 pm : link

Quote: That was the plan before they went 2-9. The question is whether they should revise that plan for the last five games. I think it makes good business sense. Start Eli and move Webb into the game in the second half. Increase his time in each game. Yes that plan should be revised, but it won’t. At the very least they should have made a change by bye week. At this point Geno is worthless and they should be seeking opportunities to get Webb reps. The desperate fight for meaningless wins this year is crazy. In comment 13704199 GeoMan999 said:Yes that plan should be revised, but it won’t. At the very least they should have made a change by bye week. At this point Geno is worthless and they should be seeking opportunities to get Webb reps. The desperate fight for meaningless wins this year is crazy.

RE: RE: Do people not realize they had a plan with Webb? UberAlias : 11/24/2017 7:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704183 UberAlias said:





Quote:





It has nothing to do with him not being NFL ready. They have no idea if he’s NFL ready because they haven’t tested him. He got hardly any live reps in training camp and barely any in preseason and that was by design. This year was always going to be a redshirt year for him to watch and learn and develop free of pressure. That hasn’t changed.







The fact that he didn't get many looks should tell you how steep the learning curve is for Webb. You are completely missing the point. The strategy was to bring him along slowly. It wasn’t a he’s not ready situation. It was a we have our QB for the next two years, we are going to take our time. The other guys got the reps because they were the plan for this year. Webb was always and remains an investment in the future. In comment 13704200 Modus Operandi said:You are completely missing the point. The strategy was to bring him along slowly. It wasn’t a he’s not ready situation. It was a we have our QB for the next two years, we are going to take our time. The other guys got the reps because they were the plan for this year. Webb was always and remains an investment in the future.

My two cents.... Photoguy : 11/24/2017 7:48 pm : link you're not really going to 'see what we have' by throwing him out there in garbage time in losing games. That's no different than pre-season. Given the talent they put out there right now, it would serve no purpose. He'd be throwing to the same targets Eli is. I don't think that would be conducive to learning.

RE: Yea throw Webb in there Gatorade Dunk : 11/24/2017 8:11 pm : link

Quote: Because that worked out so well for Pederman in Buffalo.

Or Wilson in Seattle.



Or Wentz in Philadelphia.



Or Manning in New York. In comment 13704242 WillVAB said:Or Wilson in Seattle.Or Wentz in Philadelphia.Or Manning in New York.

RE: RE: Yea throw Webb in there WillVAB : 11/24/2017 8:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704242 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Because that worked out so well for Pederman in Buffalo.





Or Wilson in Seattle.



Or Wentz in Philadelphia.



Or Manning in New York.



Yea because the GM who can’t hit on a draft pick to save his life after round two snagged the next franchise QB in Webb in round 3.



If the Giants end up with a top 3 pick they’re going with the standard groupthink approach and drafting a QB anyways. That pick will be handed every opportunity for reps and playing time over Webb, so what’s the point? In comment 13704320 Gatorade Dunk said:Yea because the GM who can’t hit on a draft pick to save his life after round two snagged the next franchise QB in Webb in round 3.If the Giants end up with a top 3 pick they’re going with the standard groupthink approach and drafting a QB anyways. That pick will be handed every opportunity for reps and playing time over Webb, so what’s the point?

wilson etc Simms : 11/24/2017 8:41 pm : link Neither of those teams had a QB that won a SB it was all upside risk.

Both coming off changes in the front office.



Eli can still win, but when the other teams knows you have one or two running plays that works here an there, and NO WR of worth on the field, and your team leads the league in dropped passes, expecting miracles on second or third and long ...



King is the only WR that runs a 4.5 .... the Redskins had LB that can run that fast.

We have huge gaps in talent and yes Eli makes mistakes, but he can still win. But no one will win without better talent and coaching.



Who is to say we draft top three and a QB does not want to play in NY because of our situation too. Then what .. Karma never know when its going to visit.

Even if Webb joeinpa : 11/24/2017 8:51 pm : link Plays, does anyone believe the Giants would learn enough about him going forward to warrant passing on the opportunity to draft the type of quarterback a top 3 pick would afford.

Idiotic to say not to start Webb sjgiantsfan2 : 11/24/2017 8:55 pm : link He played in pre season and did well. Now it is time to see him against live bullets! If he is a player it will show! Moving in the pocket, accuracy, toughness. He is a football player, let him play. Eli was horrible last night, cement shoes and inaccurate. Yea there might have been some drops, but the big picture is that he is not accurate on short passes, especially crossing patterns and his deep balls are no longer accurate as he has lost arm strength.

Webb doesn't need to be put in a position to succeed Jimmy Googs : 11/24/2017 9:25 pm : link He needs to be put in a position to play. Unless you are a moron and missed the first 11 games of the season, he will not likely succeed with this roster. He will struggle JUST LIKE ELI IS DOING.



But we already know what we have in Eli, and need to start knowing what we have in Webb. And him struggling is valuable time...while with ELi it is wasted time.



Do you think Webb will be put in a position to succeed in 2018? What happens when we draft a new QB #3 in the draft...will he be put in a position to succeed then too?



The answer is "no" chuckleheads. No one is guaranteed anything. You prepare the best you can, you go play the game and you see what happens...

Too many on BBI in denial that this is the end Jimmy Googs : 11/24/2017 9:27 pm : link for Eli I guess.



If its something else, then let me know...

RE: Webb doesn't need to be put in a position to succeed WillVAB : 11/24/2017 10:08 pm : link

Quote: He needs to be put in a position to play. Unless you are a moron and missed the first 11 games of the season, he will not likely succeed with this roster. He will struggle JUST LIKE ELI IS DOING.



But we already know what we have in Eli, and need to start knowing what we have in Webb. And him struggling is valuable time...while with ELi it is wasted time.



Do you think Webb will be put in a position to succeed in 2018? What happens when we draft a new QB #3 in the draft...will he be put in a position to succeed then too?



The answer is "no" chuckleheads. No one is guaranteed anything. You prepare the best you can, you go play the game and you see what happens...



Eli is the starting QB next year. That’s a fact. I know a lot of people want to push him out but based on his contract he’s not going anywhere.



If the Giants draft a QB top 3, he’s the QB of the future — not Webb. So any reps in ‘17 garbage games means absolutely nothing.



If they don’t draft a QB top 3, I’m pretty confident they’ll bring in competition at the position before Eli plays his last snap with the Giants. I’m sure Webb and the other guy will have a classic camp battle for the spot and that will be that. Anything Webb does or doesn’t do in ‘17 will be meaningless at that point. In comment 13704367 Jimmy Googs said:Eli is the starting QB next year. That’s a fact. I know a lot of people want to push him out but based on his contract he’s not going anywhere.If the Giants draft a QB top 3, he’s the QB of the future — not Webb. So any reps in ‘17 garbage games means absolutely nothing.If they don’t draft a QB top 3, I’m pretty confident they’ll bring in competition at the position before Eli plays his last snap with the Giants. I’m sure Webb and the other guy will have a classic camp battle for the spot and that will be that. Anything Webb does or doesn’t do in ‘17 will be meaningless at that point.

RE: RE: RE: all good PetesHereNow : 11/24/2017 10:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704164 PetesHereNow said:





Quote:





In comment 13704152 Les in TO said:





Quote:





points.



I agree that he should see some playing time, even if it's garbage time, with some limited packages and limited audible abilities. I'm not sure why he couldn't play when there are at least 7-8 other rookies who have played this year. he's played football his entire life, four years starting at texas tech and Cal, by all accounts he is a football junkie coming from a small town in texas that lives and breathes football and a relentless worker/learner.



I think some Eli fans on this site are genuinely scared that Webb would actually succeed and be more productive than Eli. But that's another issue.







Yes, it’s very likely that the third round project will lead this merry band of misfits to football glory. Holy shit.









How silly of me. Roger Lewis is Doug Baldwin. Darius Thompson is Earl Thomas. Orleans Darkwa is Marshawn Lynch. Oh yeah and Kelvin Sheppard is Bobby Wagner.



Fact is, the Giants have both talent and coaching deficiencies aplenty. Inserting a 3rd round project does nothing because the roster is crippled by injuries and a poor scheme. Let him keep learning behind Eli. Forcing him in now because we want to see he has is absolutely crazy.



Fix the offensive line. Get Beckham back. Get a running game somehow. Eli can give you one more year. If the value is high enough in April and our new GM thinks highly enough of one of the QB’s, then take him. But throwing Webb to the wolves does nothing now. In comment 13704204 Gatorade Dunk said:How silly of me. Roger Lewis is Doug Baldwin. Darius Thompson is Earl Thomas. Orleans Darkwa is Marshawn Lynch. Oh yeah and Kelvin Sheppard is Bobby Wagner.Fact is, the Giants have both talent and coaching deficiencies aplenty. Inserting a 3rd round project does nothing because the roster is crippled by injuries and a poor scheme. Let him keep learning behind Eli. Forcing him in now because we want to see he has is absolutely crazy.Fix the offensive line. Get Beckham back. Get a running game somehow. Eli can give you one more year. If the value is high enough in April and our new GM thinks highly enough of one of the QB’s, then take him. But throwing Webb to the wolves does nothing now.

Webb is a future NFL spike : 11/24/2017 10:15 pm : link backup quarterback.





I don't trust this staff to get anything right offensively djm : 11/24/2017 10:27 pm : link Thus i don't trust in Webb's development. I'd just as soon keep Webb safe on the bench for now. He would likely struggle mightily.

I'm not pushing for Webb to start Glover : 3:17 am : link but IF he's not ready to start, that is exactly what is wrong with this coaching staff, this general management, and this ownership. Why the fuck is one of the top QB prospects out of last years draft not ready to start in fucking late November. This is the same coaching staff that said Jerry was better than Fluker. This fucking franchise needs a fucking root canal from top to bottom. Total joke. And I was sick about Coughlin's 6-10 seasons. Aside from a handful of nice defensive plays on Thanksgiving, that was the worst football team I can remember seeing in a while.

RE: RE: Webb doesn't need to be put in a position to succeed Jimmy Googs : 6:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 13704367 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





He needs to be put in a position to play. Unless you are a moron and missed the first 11 games of the season, he will not likely succeed with this roster. He will struggle JUST LIKE ELI IS DOING.



But we already know what we have in Eli, and need to start knowing what we have in Webb. And him struggling is valuable time...while with ELi it is wasted time.



Do you think Webb will be put in a position to succeed in 2018? What happens when we draft a new QB #3 in the draft...will he be put in a position to succeed then too?



The answer is "no" chuckleheads. No one is guaranteed anything. You prepare the best you can, you go play the game and you see what happens...



H



Eli is the starting QB next year. That’s a fact. I know a lot of people want to push him out but based on his contract he’s not going anywhere.



If the Giants draft a QB top 3, he’s the QB of the future — not Webb. So any reps in ‘17 garbage games means absolutely nothing.



If they don’t draft a QB top 3, I’m pretty confident they’ll bring in competition at the position before Eli plays his last snap with the Giants. I’m sure Webb and the other guy will have a classic camp battle for the spot and that will be that. Anything Webb does or doesn’t do in ‘17 will be meaningless at that point.





Disagree. I say more likely Eli is gone. Contract be damned. In comment 13704407 WillVAB said:Disagree. I say more likely Eli is gone. Contract be damned.

This isn't hard to understand Mike from Ohio : 8:10 am : link Webb was a project pick. He is not ready to play against an NFL defense because this system and what we will be asked to do is something he has never done before. This year was for him to WATCH and learn. That process didn't accelerate because the Giants suck this year.



Putting Webb in any game this year will not show anyone what we have in him. It will show you he is not ready. He isn't supposed to be. Playing him now we will be catering to fans who don't understand how the NFL works.



The Giants need to go into the draft next year facing reality. They have a 37 year old QB who's play is declining and absorbs a massive portion of the salary cap. They are also likely to be changing coaches and offensive systems. If a QB with the potential to be a franchise QB is there, they should take him. Having a project QB on the roster - who may be very good one day - does not change that at all. If Webb is a superstar he will show that in camp next year when he outplays the top pick.

Eli not being our starting QB in 2018 UConn4523 : 8:27 am : link would mean he’s cut or traded. I cannot see the Giants eating money and at the same time severing ties with the best QB in franchise in what would lead to a scrutiny filled offseason.



That means the former would need to happen which I can see. It would allow both the Giants and Eli to agree on his exit and do so in a mutual fashion.



If we have the opportunity to draft Darnold I can absolutely see them staying as is, starting Eli and groom Darnold with Webb as the future back up and potential starter if an injury occurs.



But to definitively say this or that will happen when we most likely have a new regime coming in is just flat out foolish.

I agree with you Mike NikkiMac : 8:33 am : link However it would be the right time to at least move him up to # 2 QB and cut Geno Smith why is he still taking a roster spot at the very least ?

If you dont get Webb some playing time... EricJ : 8:37 am : link (4th quarter in a few games) in a season that is lost, then the coaches and management are even more clueless than I thought. You need to find out what you have and there is no way to know by watching him in practice. Not the way the practices are run in the league today in shorts and a tee shirt.

RE: If you dont get Webb some playing time... UConn4523 : 8:41 am : link

Quote: (4th quarter in a few games) in a season that is lost, then the coaches and management are even more clueless than I thought. You need to find out what you have and there is no way to know by watching him in practice. Not the way the practices are run in the league today in shorts and a tee shirt.



Again, the plan was never to play him this year, garbage time or not. I get those that don’t agree with it but there is a reason for it. I know everyone is cynical when it comes to McAdoo and Reese but this notion that they aren’t play him because they are too stubborn or trying to save their jobs (whatever that means) is bullshit.



I also don’t know what you will see in garbage time with this roster that will lead to any major decisions in 2018. No what what Webb does he will be battling for the #2 QB spot in 2018. In comment 13704492 EricJ said:Again, the plan was never to play him this year, garbage time or not. I get those that don’t agree with it but there is a reason for it. I know everyone is cynical when it comes to McAdoo and Reese but this notion that they aren’t play him because they are too stubborn or trying to save their jobs (whatever that means) is bullshit.I also don’t know what you will see in garbage time with this roster that will lead to any major decisions in 2018. No what what Webb does he will be battling for the #2 QB spot in 2018.

RE: I agree with you Mike UConn4523 : 8:41 am : link

Quote: However it would be the right time to at least move him up to # 2 QB and cut Geno Smith why is he still taking a roster spot at the very least ?



Because they don’t want him to play this year. It’s really quite simple. In comment 13704490 NikkiMac said:Because they don’t want him to play this year. It’s really quite simple.

Eli will be cut or he will say enough under a mutual exit. Jimmy Googs : 9:19 am : link There is no way this coach wants him any longer, and certainly a new coach and possibly new GM will want to start fresh.



And sticking to the ridiculous strategy borne this summer of redshirting Webb, particularly since the season is clearly lost now, is doing so for selfish reasons only. I actually expect this issue to get worse before it gets better and the owner and coach will be forced to get Webb snaps before the season is out.



Watch and see...





RE: If you dont get Webb some playing time... Mike from Ohio : 9:39 am : link

Quote: (4th quarter in a few games) in a season that is lost, then the coaches and management are even more clueless than I thought. You need to find out what you have and there is no way to know by watching him in practice. Not the way the practices are run in the league today in shorts and a tee shirt.



You don't scrap the plan for developing a QB out of curiosity because your season is over. He wasn't supposed to be ready to play now. He likely isn't ready to play. So play him, why? Because fans want it? As mentioned 1,000 times already, you will not see "what you have" by starting a guy who isn't ready. In comment 13704492 EricJ said:You don't scrap the plan for developing a QB out of curiosity because your season is over. He wasn't supposed to be ready to play now. He likely isn't ready to play. So play him, why? Because fans want it? As mentioned 1,000 times already, you will not see "what you have" by starting a guy who isn't ready.

You act as if we are looking to see if he is Johnny Unitas 2.0 Jimmy Googs : 9:58 am : link I presume most don’t expect it nor will be disappointed when they don’t see it. For those that are, then they are just talking heads or whatever...



I am looking for some signs that even in a tough situation, the game is not too much for him. That he can run the huddle, try and read the defense. Make an audible. Show some poise.



Start his career...

There oldog : 10:41 am : link is just no way Webb can comprehend the subtleties of the Giants offensive strategy. Run for 1 yard loss, drop short pass, pass for 4 on third down: or; Run for three, pass for 1, pass for four more, kick. Or, sack fumble, or, throw ball hard at feet of receiver, no, Webb would just mess things up, he couldn't figure out how to be that bad.

RE: There Jimmy Googs : 10:45 am : link

Quote: is just no way Webb can comprehend the subtleties of the Giants offensive strategy. Run for 1 yard loss, drop short pass, pass for 4 on third down: or; Run for three, pass for 1, pass for four more, kick. Or, sack fumble, or, throw ball hard at feet of receiver, no, Webb would just mess things up, he couldn't figure out how to be that bad.



You forgot to mention throw the 35 yard fade down the sideline on 3 and 1.



A key play in our arsenal. In comment 13704602 oldog said:You forgot to mention throw the 35 yard fade down the sideline on 3 and 1.A key play in our arsenal.