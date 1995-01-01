If Giants don't a QB, who do you want in round 1? CMicks3110 : 11/25/2017 9:12 am Orlando Brown

Quentin Nelson

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Bradley Chubb

Arden Key

Saquon Barkley

Guard Quenton Nelson

He is a potential Pro-Bowl and All-Pro prospect. He was just named one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy given to the best college football interior lineman in the US as judged by the Football Writers Association of America. Here is an excerpt from Notre Dame's press release.





Quote:







Nelson, Notre Dame's 2016 Offensive Lineman of the Year, has started 34 times in his 35-game, three-year playing career. In 2017, he's started all 11 games at left guard and ranks as the highest-rated offensive guard in the country by Pro Football Focus (45.1) -- next highest-rated guard sits at 39.8.



Nelson has not surrendered a sack or QB hit, and allowed just two QB hurries in 744 offensive snaps this season. In fact, over his career (1,543 snaps), Nelson has surrendered just three sacks, none in the last two years, and three quarterback hits, one in the last two years, over his Irish career.



Nelson's the highest-rated offensive guard in terms of run blocking in the country by Pro Football Focus (30.4) as well -- next highest-rated run-blocking guard sits at 24.1. He's part of the offensive line that paves the way for the second-best FBS rushing attack in yards/carry (6.63), tied for fifth-best in rushing TDs (35), fifth-best in total rushing yards (3,195) and sixth-best in rushing offense (290.5 rush yards/game).









I would be very happy with Nelson

Assuming they don want a QB And they are picking in the top three. I'd like o see them try and trade down to maybe 5-6 and select Nelson or Chubb and pocket some extra picks.

But Nelson's a Guard and everybody on BBI know you can't pick a Guard so high.

Those are positions you draft later...focus on DEs and CBs.



Those are positions you draft later...focus on DEs and CBs.

OL

LB

OL

LB

OL

LB

Quote: LB

OL

LB

OL

LB

Lulz. Just take any OL and any LB! Doesn’t matter who or if there’s better players available!



That's an awful plan.

Assuming they don want a QB

And they are picking in the top three. I'd like o see them try and trade down to maybe 5-6 and select Nelson or Chubb and pocket some extra picks.



I don't see where they'll be able to do that. They'd be sliding down only a couple slots. We may end up picking four or five anyway if we win one more game. You'd have to have a team willing to move up anyway.

RE: RE: OL

Quote: In comment 13704556 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:





LB

OL

LB

OL

LB





Lulz. Just take any OL and any LB! Doesn’t matter who or if there’s better players available!



That’s an awful plan.



We'd likely be in the playoffs had they follwed my plan in 2016.

I tell you what Bradley Chubb looks like a man amongst boys. He reminds me a lot of Strahan. He'd be a very good selection iMO and really ramp up our pass rush, making a good defense a solid foundation for this team. Saying that, however, I could understand a selection of the best running back in college football or best Guard, but just not at #3 overall. Trade down and select Nelson. I'd be good with that too.

RE: RE: RE: OL

Quote: In comment 13704575 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





In comment 13704556 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:





LB

OL

LB

OL

LB





Lulz. Just take any OL and any LB! Doesn’t matter who or if there’s better players available!



That’s an awful plan.







We'd likely be in the playoffs had they follwed my plan in 2016.

Yeah. Bullshit.

Plus they always draft for need anyway. Jim in Forest Hills : 11/25/2017 10:37 am : link Engram - need

Tomlinson - need



Success rate is so low that doubling up on need positions is actually a sound strategy for this regime.



They should have drafted Ramczyc or Robinson. Then a LB like Cunningham so we don't have to watch Casillas get cooked all the time. Then a OG to replace Jerry.



Should have paid Hankins.

Draft Dragon : 11/25/2017 10:45 am : link If we invested in Webb and don’t find out what we have then you can’t not take a QB and hope he is not a dud. If the GM changes then the odds of picking the right guy decreases greatly your looking at a totally new draft staff or why change the GM? As for the OL if your talking about pick 1-4, not many prove to be worth that rating, in this draft none are worth that price. RB’s are a dime a dozen is the top rated guy that much different or better than the top four to five in this draft?



This is a season of change for the Giants to me it’s time you say goodbye to Eli him and the team have no future together. The OL will be a priority but just spending money is not always the perfect answer. The injury disease has infected almost every position on this team not an excuse just a fact. Let’s not cry to much for some of the injured they will not be back next year anyway. Some of the players on the roster today could easily be replaced by practice squad players around the league it’s time to begin the rebuild today not tomorrow.



McAdoo is right they are fighting but the talent level is not even close to equal for many positions on this team why keep 8 to 10 guys who once the season ends you will have no desire to bring back. Bring some younger guys in give them a chance to show something we lack hungry, fast, hard hitting and yes some mistakes but at least they will be young guys learning not just another guy with no real NFL future. The one knock I have Jerry is he keeps bringing the same old tired worn hoses to a team which needs new blood not stale old vets. The record speaks for itself you have man injured and walking wounded don’t risk them anymore needlessly begin the rebuild right now.

RE: Plus they always draft for need anyway.

Quote: Engram - need

Tomlinson - need



Success rate is so low that doubling up on need positions is actually a sound strategy for this regime.



They should have drafted Ramczyc or Robinson. Then a LB like Cunningham so we don't have to watch Casillas get cooked all the time. Then a OG to replace Jerry.



Should have paid Hankins.

Once again, looking back in hindsight and saying “they should have drafted so and so..” is awfully easy. You never have people coming on here after the fact and saying that they should have drafted a guy that has disappointed. It’s ALWAYS brought up when someone picked after our pick is playing well.



Once again, looking back in hindsight and saying "they should have drafted so and so.." is awfully easy. You never have people coming on here after the fact and saying that they should have drafted a guy that has disappointed. It's ALWAYS brought up when someone picked after our pick is playing well.

Tomlinson is playing fantastic. He will be a much better player than Hankins at a much lower cost. You saying that drafting for position would have led to the playoffs is extremely laughable. 4-7 rounders are a complete crap shoot, so you're saying that the 1st-3rd picks you'd have taken would be the difference between 2-9 and a playoff team. Jeezus man. Who'd be playing WR right now? Who'd be running the ball? Who'd be the other 3 guys on this playoff OL after your fictional 1st and 3rd round OL? Cunningham turns this defense into an instant playoff team, huh? Lunacy.

Orlando Brown ajr2456 : 11/25/2017 10:53 am : link Is not a top 10 pick.



If we pass on a QB for its Fitzpatrick, Chubb, or James. All three have game changer and culture change potential.

RE: Plus they always draft for need anyway.

Quote: Engram - need

Tomlinson - need



Success rate is so low that doubling up on need positions is actually a sound strategy for this regime.



They should have drafted Ramczyc or Robinson. Then a LB like Cunningham so we don't have to watch Casillas get cooked all the time. Then a OG to replace Jerry.



Should have paid Hankins.



Hankins has done nothing in Indy and was really overrated here In comment 13704598 Jim in Forest Hills said:Hankins has done nothing in Indy and was really overrated here

These names remind me of key and peele Not sure why

RE: I tell you what Bradley Chubb

looks like a man amongst boys. He reminds me a lot of Strahan. He'd be a very good selection iMO and really ramp up our pass rush, making a good defense a solid foundation for this team. Saying that, however, I could understand a selection of the best running back in college football or best Guard, but just not at #3 overall. Trade down and select Nelson. I'd be good with that too.

This



This In comment 13704589 Simms11 said:This

I like either Nelson or Barkley Probably Barkley, then Nelson.

In the 2nd hope the Texas LT is still there.



In the 2nd hope the Texas LT is still there.

Trade down if possible idiotsavant : 11/25/2017 11:38 am : link Short trade downs are great.



Your 'pool' for 2018 first four rounds is:



(OG, OG, OT, RB, LB)



Rounds 5,6,7 pool:



(Nose DT, LB, C)











Hopefully the new GM believes in building a team by starting with the offensive and defensive lines then working backwards. You have to run and stop the run first and foremost.

0 Hindsight here. Jim in Forest Hills : 11/25/2017 12:03 pm : link I have been advocating for OL and LBs for years now and most definitely prior to last year's draft. The egregious errors of Reese and his team have been leaving these two areas with poor picks and stopgap signings.



I'll say it again, I don't trust the current regime to accurately guage what the team needs. They have 3 needs at OL and 2 at LB. With this regime, we'd need like 10 picks to fill those holes.



The DBs are fine. The DL is not changing. The RBs suck but the OL is a greater need. The WRs are fine. The TEs are fine.



QB

OL

LB

OL

LB

OL



RE: RE: QB

Quote: In comment 13704525 Sammo85 said:





Quote:









We can find a RB later.







How has that worked out so far??



If you believe any team can find a rb later than you can find any position later. Rbs are just as hard to find in the latter rounds as any position. The numbers support this. Check the current starting NFL rbs playing today. Most were drafted in the earlier rounds.



Just because terrrel Davis and Bradshaw and a few others were drafted late doesn't mean it's common.



Just get a great player. No matter that the position might be. If you have the players ranked equally then take the player that fits a need. In comment 13704551 superspynyg said:If you believe any team can find a rb later than you can find any position later. Rbs are just as hard to find in the latter rounds as any position. The numbers support this. Check the current starting NFL rbs playing today. Most were drafted in the earlier rounds.Just because terrrel Davis and Bradshaw and a few others were drafted late doesn't mean it's common.Just get a great player. No matter that the position might be. If you have the players ranked equally then take the player that fits a need.

Fitzpatrick or Brown DG : 11/25/2017 12:21 pm : link would be good picks.



Imagine a secondary of DRC, Jenkins, Collins and Fitzpatrick..



Then OL or LB in rd 2. If Luke Falk is available around pick 35 he'd need to be considered.



I'd take Darnold over Rosen. Allen scares me.

RE: Plus they always draft for need anyway.

Quote: Engram - need

Tomlinson - need



Success rate is so low that doubling up on need positions is actually a sound strategy for this regime.



They should have drafted Ramczyc or Robinson. Then a LB like Cunningham so we don't have to watch Casillas get cooked all the time. Then a OG to replace Jerry.



Should have paid Hankins.



You're making shit up. Before the draft the Giants had just signed Ellison and had carry overs in Adams. TE was not a glaring hole last April. No one had the Giants taking Engram and one could rattle off 2-3-4 other positions that were more dire for nyg than TE.



For that matter, in today's NFL every team has holes at nearly every position due to the lack of depth. In comment 13704598 Jim in Forest Hills said:You're making shit up. Before the draft the Giants had just signed Ellison and had carry overs in Adams. TE was not a glaring hole last April. No one had the Giants taking Engram and one could rattle off 2-3-4 other positions that were more dire for nyg than TE.For that matter, in today's NFL every team has holes at nearly every position due to the lack of depth.

RE: 0 Hindsight here.

Quote: I have been advocating for OL and LBs for years now and most definitely prior to last year's draft. The egregious errors of Reese and his team have been leaving these two areas with poor picks and stopgap signings.



I'll say it again, I don't trust the current regime to accurately guage what the team needs. They have 3 needs at OL and 2 at LB. With this regime, we'd need like 10 picks to fill those holes.



The DBs are fine. The DL is not changing. The RBs suck but the OL is a greater need. The WRs are fine. The TEs are fine.



QB

OL

LB

OL

LB

OL



I agree. I think Nelson is as solid a prospect regardless if position. If you need outstanding football players regardless of position you take Nelson or Chubb. To me, these guys will not only play well but elevate the play of their teammates. Barkley is next in line. He would make our running game legit. In comment 13704679 Jim in Forest Hills said:I agree. I think Nelson is as solid a prospect regardless if position. If you need outstanding football players regardless of position you take Nelson or Chubb. To me, these guys will not only play well but elevate the play of their teammates. Barkley is next in line. He would make our running game legit.

i can't get on the Barkley bandwagon Yes he's an awesome player, but the Giants so badly need a better interior offensive line that it really doesn't make sense to draft a stud RB until they are better suited to actually block for him. Gallman is OK in a rotation and yes they definitly need another back that's better than the others they have on the roster, but right now doesn't seem like the time to take a RB with a top 5 pick.

RE: Incorrect.

Quote: Everyone wanted OJ Howard for the Giants because Adams was unconsidered an unknown and cover 2 was killing the Giants offense.



LB, OL, DE, DL, RB and even safety. All these positions were perceived as needing help last April. You know it. I know it.



Like I said, every position is short on depth and many are short on starting talent in this era of NFL football. One can easily say that every teams drafts purely on need because every position is thin these days. TE? We had just signed a solid two way TE to 18 million dollars. We had Adams. Engram was one of the more luxury picks we have made and nearly everyone said so when he was picked. Yes we needed to upgrade the position but you're making it sound like the Giants treated the pick and position like it was in a state of crisis. In comment 13704699 Jim in Forest Hills said:LB, OL, DE, DL, RB and even safety. All these positions were perceived as needing help last April. You know it. I know it.Like I said, every position is short on depth and many are short on starting talent in this era of NFL football. One can easily say that every teams drafts purely on need because every position is thin these days. TE? We had just signed a solid two way TE to 18 million dollars. We had Adams. Engram was one of the more luxury picks we have made and nearly everyone said so when he was picked. Yes we needed to upgrade the position but you're making it sound like the Giants treated the pick and position like it was in a state of crisis.

Here's my point If the Giants drafted a LT you would have said it was a need pick. Guard and you'd say it was a need pick. LB? Same deal. Rb. Same thing. Qb! Same thing. DE, DT... needs.





By the way I'm not saying nyg shouldn't draft OT or OG or LB next April. If the guys can play sign me up. We need talent across the board. I just think this whole debate about need vs talent is stupid. Teams draft players not necessarily positions. If things are equal they take the player that fits a need.

djm, agree that OL is a need pick, as is LB. Jim in Forest Hills : 11/25/2017 12:43 pm : link My assertion is they pick for need, which we agree on. This regime failed to see what the OL really was even though the majority of BBI already saw it. I wasn't alone in clamoring for OL!



If Reese is making these picks, do you really trust him to select the right ones? Pugh, Richburg and Flowers out of 3 premium picks.



The OL/LB/OL/LB strategy is really a joke (you can see it flew over people's heads), but the message is to cluster draft here. Recognize the hole and fill it.

I'd be fine with Chubb or Nelson, but would prefer to trade down.

RE: i can't get on the Barkley bandwagon

Quote: Yes he’s an awesome player, but the Giants so badly need a better interior offensive line that it really doesn’t make sense to draft a stud RB until they are better suited to actually block for him. Gallman is OK in a rotation and yes they definitly need another back that’s better than the others they have on the roster, but right now doesn’t seem like the time to take a RB with a top 5 pick.

The idea that this line is just so bad that nobody can run behind it is simply false. Darkwa is averaging 4.6 per carry and Gallman 4.1. They have run the ball just fine with utterly ordinary backs. The problems are that they don’t stick with it enough and they don’t have a home run hitter. Darkwa simply doesn’t have the speed to break the big one. There have been plenty of times this season where a more talented back could have made a huge difference on some of these runs. Darkwa has gotten to the second level plenty. He just doesn’t have the talent to make people miss or run away from them. In comment 13704702 Dave in PA said:The idea that this line is just so bad that nobody can run behind it is simply false. Darkwa is averaging 4.6 per carry and Gallman 4.1. They have run the ball just fine with utterly ordinary backs. The problems are that they don’t stick with it enough and they don’t have a home run hitter. Darkwa simply doesn’t have the speed to break the big one. There have been plenty of times this season where a more talented back could have made a huge difference on some of these runs. Darkwa has gotten to the second level plenty. He just doesn’t have the talent to make people miss or run away from them.

RE: RE: i can't get on the Barkley bandwagon

Quote: In comment 13704702 Dave in PA said:





Quote:





Yes he’s an awesome player, but the Giants so badly need a better interior offensive line that it really doesn’t make sense to draft a stud RB until they are better suited to actually block for him. Gallman is OK in a rotation and yes they definitly need another back that’s better than the others they have on the roster, but right now doesn’t seem like the time to take a RB with a top 5 pick.





The idea that this line is just so bad that nobody can run behind it is simply false. Darkwa is averaging 4.6 per carry and Gallman 4.1. They have run the ball just fine with utterly ordinary backs. The problems are that they don’t stick with it enough and they don’t have a home run hitter. Darkwa simply doesn’t have the speed to break the big one. There have been plenty of times this season where a more talented back could have made a huge difference on some of these runs. Darkwa has gotten to the second level plenty. He just doesn’t have the talent to make people miss or run away from them.



Exactly. Darkwa and gallman are keepers but not building blocks. They can be counted to be quality depth and that's fine. Upgrade with star power if it's available. In comment 13704729 BigBlueShock said:Exactly. Darkwa and gallman are keepers but not building blocks. They can be counted to be quality depth and that's fine. Upgrade with star power if it's available.

When the Giants drafted Webb they had no idea they'd be drafting so high in 2018. If they do not take a QB, I'm sure they could fleece a QB hungry team and roll it into multiple picks.



Barkley is special You don't pass on special. IF he isn't there I would trade down.

Take the blue chip OL plug Nelson in there for the next 12 years.

BPA, but that's harder than it looks. 81_Great_Dane : 11/25/2017 4:38 pm : link On average, 5-7 players go into the Hall of Fame every year. So on average, about 5-7 Hall of Famers come into the league every year.



If you get one of those guys, you've had a good draft. If you get two, you've had an incredible draft. Get me one or two of those guys. I think the Giants got one a couple of years ago in OBJ. It looked like they had one in JPP but he really hasn't played at that level in a while.



I'd rather see them get a Hall of Famer at any position than a solid 5-year starter at any position. You build around elite players.



So, as badly as they need O-line help and pass rushers and a successor to Eli, I'd rather see them get a HOF receiver or QB or CB than a solid left tackle. On the other hand, I'd rather see them get a HOF guard or center than an average starting QB (and an average starting QB is a helluva player).



It takes a little luck to get those guys, and they don't have to come in the first round. Strahan was a 2nd-rounder, to take one example. Some guys start great but are diminished by injuries and stuff. (JPP, arguably. Hakeem Nicks. Maybe Andrew Luck. Many others.) So I'm looking for the Giants to spot those guys and get a little lucky.

Mayfield and Barkley Thegratefulhead : 11/25/2017 9:25 pm : link If they are both there I take the one that the team drafting after us wants then try to trade are our early 2 and 3 and anything the least we can get away with next year and draft them both. OBJ, Mayfield, Barkely 10 years together could be super special.

RE: BPA, but that's harder than it looks.

Quote: On average, 5-7 players go into the Hall of Fame every year. So on average, about 5-7 Hall of Famers come into the league every year.



If you get one of those guys, you've had a good draft. If you get two, you've had an incredible draft. Get me one or two of those guys. I think the Giants got one a couple of years ago in OBJ. It looked like they had one in JPP but he really hasn't played at that level in a while.



I'd rather see them get a Hall of Famer at any position than a solid 5-year starter at any position. You build around elite players.



So, as badly as they need O-line help and pass rushers and a successor to Eli, I'd rather see them get a HOF receiver or QB or CB than a solid left tackle. On the other hand, I'd rather see them get a HOF guard or center than an average starting QB (and an average starting QB is a helluva player).



It takes a little luck to get those guys, and they don't have to come in the first round. Strahan was a 2nd-rounder, to take one example. Some guys start great but are diminished by injuries and stuff. (JPP, arguably. Hakeem Nicks. Maybe Andrew Luck. Many others.) So I'm looking for the Giants to spot those guys and get a little lucky.



This reasoning is why the roster is in it’s current state. In comment 13704885 81_Great_Dane said:This reasoning is why the roster is in it’s current state.

I'd want OL or LB old man : 12:03 am : link but I don't think either has a #3 pick worth.Especially NDs dynamic duo after tonight.

I don't think given current order Cleveland actually takes a QB, and I do think SF goes OL.

If Cleveland goes QB, at 3 we'd have the #2 QB and possibly the #1 QB.

Whats now interesting is, with Darnold possibly staying in, and Kelly now at UCLA, if the QB posting about Rosen is correct and he has 1 y eligibility left, might he stay in under Chip. That could leave Mayfield and Allen.

Plus, there are 9 teams that now or short term have QB needs; a trade down is not unlikely.And I'm at least listening down to 6 or 7.

Anyway, all things being equal and us at 3 , it's BARKLEY.



Chubb bc4life : 9:07 am : link or if there is OL worth top 5 pick

Rosen NikkiMac : 9:08 am : link Has already been through 3 different offensive systems I don’t believe that kid is not coming out .....he will be in the draft .....watch

Chubb checks all the boxes. Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:53 am : link You want a disruptive, game-changing player player up front + JPP and Vernon can't stay healthy. I'd be thrilled with Darnold, but don't think it's happening.

Barkley blueblood : 10:17 am : link or Chubb make the most sense to me. i dont buy the argument about the OL. You get the special talent at running back and then you go get an OL.

Eli will be fine GeorgeAdams33 : 10:21 am : link My dream draft 2018 would be trade down and get DE/LB-Arden Key out of LSU to play SLB the way we envisioned using Leonard Floyd. Then I'd like to trade up from our 2nd to land G-Quentin Nelson and trade up again from our 3rd slot to get C/G-Billy Price out of Ohio St.

Round 1? johnboyw : 10:32 am : link Barkley if he's there. If not, Chubb. If neither, trade down 4-5 spots and take Nelson. Would probably add a #2 and a #5 doing that. So then you'd have Nelson, 2 second rounders, a third, 2 fourth rounders (Hankins) and 2 fifth rounders. Could really stock up with some good, young talent (RB, OL, DE, and LB). Could possibly spend the high second rounder on a QB (Rudolph?). Just don't let Reese or Ross make the picks.