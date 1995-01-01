If you could undo one move since 2013, which is it? Sean : 11/25/2017 9:28 am For me, it is forcing out Gilbride & hiring McAdoo. That was the start of everyone on different schedules. The irony is incredible to me, we all wanted Gilbride out so Eli could put up better numbers, but I’d argue the Coughlin/Gilbride offense has always been the better fit. McAdoo wanted to change Eli, completely overhauling his mechanics, was that really necessary? Did he suddenly forget to play 2 years removed from winning a Super Bowl?



Once McAdoo was brought in, he was on a different schedule than Coughlin. So now, we have a hybrid between McAdoo & Coughlin assistants on the staff. It was a half ass measure.



‘The offense is broken’ is a reactive phrase. The Giants have been trying to fix one side of the ball the last 5 years. Always reacting. I’ve read more offense broken posts which is another example of reacting to one side of the ball. The team is broken.



I would have kept the coaching staff in tact after 2013 while adding pieces to see how the team looked in 2014. After 2014, then maybe you clean house if the season was bad. McAdoo threw all of that out the window.

a big one giantfan2000 : 11/25/2017 9:33 am : link not resigning Martellus Bennett



we haven't had a decent TE since then

Have the Tisch's block Chris Mara arniefez : 11/25/2017 9:35 am : link From being to promoted to SR VP Player Evaluation. That will never be undone and it was the undoing of all that Pete Rozelle built with the hiring of George Young.

Gilbride Samiam : 11/25/2017 9:39 am : link If the Oline can’t protect Eli on a 3 second drop, why would you want a coordinator who wants to throw deep all the time?

2016 draft KingBlue : 11/25/2017 9:40 am : link Moved up to select Jack Conklin, instead of allowing Titans to jump ahead of us. We settled for Eli Apple and Conklin has been great for Titans.

Not have Mara say "Jerry knows this is on him" in 2016 The_Boss : 11/25/2017 9:42 am : link and instead said "Jerry you're gone...take your horseshit FO with you".

The problem wasn't the assumption that the JCin332 : 11/25/2017 9:44 am : link offense was broken, because it clearly was, but their idea for the solution...



They didn't need a new system...they needed what all winning teams need and have, a solid OL...



The OL has been degrading since late in the 2008 season...











I actually agree with the OP eclipz928 : 11/25/2017 10:06 am : link I was never a fan of Gilbride, but if he was retained for at least one more year then the circumstances going in to the 2015 season would have been much more manageable.



If under Gilbride the offense was still stale in 2014 (and the overall results for the team were the same) then the Giants could have fully cleaned house. Hiring Spags and McAdoo not long before the Giants were forced to dismiss Coughlin put them in an awkward spot.



Instead they could have hired a new head coach for 2015 and let him pick his assistants - making for overall better chemistry with the team. The downside is that Eli would have to learn a new offensive system a year later, but perhaps by this point we would be seeing him function very comfortably and the Giants taking advantage of a relatively weak NFC this season.



My expectation is that the Giants will now do in January 2018 what they maybe should have done in January 2015.

I believe that there comes a point in time when you have ro fire robbieballs2003 : 11/25/2017 10:09 am : link someone or some group of people. But that only happens when that group runs out of solutions. That is when that group doesn't adapt and is not flexible. That only happens when they aren't honest with their faults and look to corrext them.



I think what people forget is that everybody makes mistakes. It isn't about making mistakes. Hell, Belichick is regarded as the best Hc of all time but he has had plenty of blunders on and off the field between his decisios during the game and decisions to draft, trade, sign, etc. players after the games.



My point is that when there are repeated mistakes over and over and there is no solution in sight it is time to move one. Continually missing on OL talent is a huge issue. Everybody says Reese doesn't address the OL. That is not true. It is just that we are so piss poor at evaluating and developing that talent. This is enough. I don't need to see anymore. They have had their opportunities. Time for a new team to come in. And the most important part of this mew team is not if they can evaluate and develop talent but rather that they are constantly evaluating tbeir own methods to see what is working and what is not working to have continual success in evaluating and developing talent.

RE: Have the Tisch's block Chris Mara Big Blue Blogger : 11/25/2017 10:13 am : link Quote: From being to promoted to SR VP Player Evaluation. That will never be undone and it was the undoing of all that Pete Rozelle built with the hiring of George Young. I think you may be on to something here, though it’s impossible to know the real impact.



There hasn't been one disastrous move, like drafting Ryan Leaf or trading a whole draft for Ricky Williams. There have mostly been defensible moves that look bad now, like Flowers and Apple in the top 10, or investing a third-round pick in Davis Webb when Kendall Beckwith would have filled the hole at MLB a lot better than the fragile B.J. Goodson and Keenan Robinson - let alone stopgap trash like Munson and Sheppard. arniefez said:I think you may be on to something here, though it’s impossible to know the real impact.There hasn't been one disastrous move, like drafting Ryan Leaf or trading a whole draft for Ricky Williams. There have mostly been defensible moves that look bad now, like Flowers and Apple in the top 10, or investing a third-round pick in Davis Webb when Kendall Beckwith would have filled the hole at MLB a lot better than the fragile B.J. Goodson and Keenan Robinson - let alone stopgap trash like Munson and Sheppard.

Keep coughlin and gilbride djm : 11/25/2017 10:20 am : link And tough shit to the people that say "move on already" from coughlin. We would have been better in 2016 and now if coughlin were here instead of this clown mcadoo.

If the Giants end up firing McAdoo AnnapolisMike : 11/25/2017 10:55 am : link Then that is the move. That set the franchise back two years.



No one here is really privy to what is happening in the clubhouse and whether BM was really a bad hire. But if he ends up being shown the door, that is hands down the move you would like to undo.

Not moving up ajr2456 : 11/25/2017 10:56 am : link For Watson last year.

Forcing out Coughlin and replacing him with BigMac PatersonPlank : 11/25/2017 11:18 am : link .

Pass on OBJ, draft Zack Martin ThreePoints : 11/25/2017 11:23 am : link instantly makes the OL better.

Not fixing the OL when it was clearly a liability. David B. : 11/25/2017 11:32 am : link Which means not pursuing FA OLs who are now succeeding elsewhere, prioritizing guys in the draft like Apple over "high-floor" OL prospects (god forbid trading up/down) who could have played at a high-level as rookies (as opposed to raw, "high-ceiling" guys).



The scouting and coaching departments being on completely different pages as to the OL talent. i.e. not recognizing, for example that Pugh (All-Big East Conference honors in three consecutive seasons at OLT at Syracuse) is the best tackle on the team -- while playing him at OG; and Hart, the guy Reese and Ross said the day they drafted him: "we think he's an OG at this level, playing him at ORT. The whole Beatty fiasco. And letting Flowers sink or swim at OLT regardless of the consequences. i.e. being stubborn to a fault, to the detriment of seasons, and to the Eli window of opportunity.



Shall I go on?

RE: Pass on OBJ, draft Zack Martin robbieballs2003 : 11/25/2017 11:37 am : link

Quote: instantly makes the OL better.



Holy shit, really? That is what you point to? We have to give up our best player for OL help? There are countless other ways we could have improved the OL. In comment 13704647 ThreePoints said:Holy shit, really? That is what you point to? We have to give up our best player for OL help? There are countless other ways we could have improved the OL.

Keeping Gilbride and Coughlin? George : 11/25/2017 12:03 pm : link Really?



You guys don't seem to remember 2014 and 2015 very well - the seasons when opposing defenders (and Giant fans watching games on TV at home) were calling out our offensive plays before the snap. It was time for a change when Gilbride was let go and it was time for a change when Coughlin was let go.



What I didn't understand was why Jerry Reese and Marc Ross were allowed to stay on board when Coughlin was fired. You'd think that a new coach would get a new GM so that a different vision could lead the team. But that didn't happen, and now we're where we are.



Seems like they had as faulty idiotsavant : 11/25/2017 12:13 pm : link Concept and chose to find a coach to 'go along' with that concept rather than change the concept.



Then. What has been apparent to some became obvious to all. That new leadership from the top is required.

I don't think one move would fix anything. an_idol_mind : 11/25/2017 12:13 pm : link This mess is a result of consistently overestimating the talent level on the roster.



I guess I'd like to see the alternate universe where Coughlin didn't get fired after 2015. I think 2016 would have been even better with McAdoo focusing on just the offense instead of trying to manage the whole team.



If we're talking about the one move that could have made this year better, I think it's clear by now that McAdoo should not have been the head coaching hire. Hiring somebody with head coaching experience at some level would have this team in a better position now. The fact that McAdoo has never been a head coach at any level should have weighed against him heavily in the interview process.

. idiotsavant : 11/25/2017 12:15 pm : link "If the rule you followed brought you to this, of what use was the rule".



:-|

The way they handled the coaching situation Vanzetti : 11/25/2017 12:21 pm : link Bringing in Coughlin’s replacement while Tom was still here and forcing a new offensive scheme on him.



Basically, Mara did not have the balls to fire Coughlin and instead tried to replace him piecemeal.!That was such a gutless and poor decision. Then they repeated it by forcing Sullivan on McAdoo.





Not resigning Linval bubba0825 : 11/25/2017 12:24 pm : link Joseph and then having to use a pick on Hankins that we didn’t sign either. Those 2nd rounders could have been used eleswhere

Hire a different HC bigbluehoya : 11/25/2017 12:37 pm : link Instead of McAdoo.

draft SHO'NUFF : 11/25/2017 3:55 pm : link La'ell Collins in the 7th round

RE: a big one UConn4523 : 11/25/2017 3:58 pm : link

Quote: not resigning Martellus Bennett



we haven't had a decent TE since then



He’s a loser. Can’t tell if this is serious or not but Bennett not being resigned has no bearing on the success of this franchise. In comment 13704530 giantfan2000 said:He’s a loser. Can’t tell if this is serious or not but Bennett not being resigned has no bearing on the success of this franchise.

After the 2014 season BigBlueinChicago : 11/25/2017 4:51 pm : link is what I targeted.



It had become firmly obvious at that point you could no longer hide the past few years of poor drafts, very dubious free agent signings and players who had declined.



No Giants coach to that point if I recall had ever not made the playoffs three seasons in a row and the coach remain for another season in about 40 years.



So the piece-meal strategy of trying to make Coughlin replace coaches after 2013 and then again after 2014 was simply putting off the inevitable. Ownership basically took the last 4 games of that specific season where Odell went crazy and drew a conclusion that things may not be so bad rather than draw a line right there and start over.



It made the 2015 season in retrospect, a waste of everyone's time. The roster talent was still poor. The issues on both sides of the ball with their line play still remained. All that changed was that the division was so poor that at 6-7, they still had an outside chance to win the East.



So now, Coughlin gets fired. They spend a bunch of money to temporarily patch the defense for one season. But this model of team building was never built to be sustainable.



The Giants were/are trying to build a house with toothpicks.



A huge fear now these last 5 games is that they play just good enough like in 2014 to trick ownership into patching things up for 2018 with a few "minor tweaks."





This thread is interesting 81_Great_Dane : 11/25/2017 4:51 pm : link because it shows there wasn't one disaster, there were dozens of things that didn't work out.



Apple shows flashes at CB but it incompetent at life.



Flowers is a hard worker but isn't good enough to be an OLT. Maybe he'll be good at something, but at that draft spot they needed an elite LT, and they didn't get one.



OBJ is an elite talent but high-maintenance.



Marshall looked like a bargain but wasn't.



Goodson seems to be good -- a bargain, even -- when he's on the field, but he's never on the field.



JPP and Vernon are good two-way DEs but neither is an elite pass rusher. Jenkins, I dunno what's up with Jenkins.



And the list goes on...