eli is due 5 million 3 day of new league year sundayatone : 11/25/2017 9:47 am should/will the giants write that check?

Yes. Sean : 11/25/2017 9:51 am : link I’d expect him to be the QB next year with the Giants taking a first round QB, I’m sure he’ll take it better than Kerry Collins.

Yes he will superspynyg : 11/25/2017 9:52 am : link We don't know who will be there when we pick in the draft. If we do pick a qb with first pick he will more than likely not start the season and will learn under Eli. So hiving Eli on this team for one more year makes total sense.

Trust The Process.... like the 76ers Blue Angel : 11/25/2017 10:05 am : link if Eli is our starter next year...The Giants are shooting themselves in the foot by not seeing how Davis Webb performs under real game conditions.....at least play the guy one quarter for the rest of the games left.

I doubt Eli will throw and ask for his release Jay on the Island : 11/25/2017 10:08 am : link if they take a QB in the first round. He knows the writing is on the wall and that he could start next season under a new HC and scheme that better fits his skill set. He can rebuild his value if he plays well.

Better off giving the check to charity Jimmy Googs : 11/25/2017 10:10 am : link it will be more rewarding for 2018...

RE: I doubt Eli will throw and ask for his release Sammo85 : 11/25/2017 10:16 am : link

Quote: if they take a QB in the first round. He knows the writing is on the wall and that he could start next season under a new HC and scheme that better fits his skill set. He can rebuild his value if he plays well.



Value for what? Retirement?



Come on guys. He’s 37 in January, making almost 20 mil, and while not playing horribly is clearly unable to will the team or really carry the offense even for short bursts. Even if he comes back one more year and plays well, who’s interested in a 38 yr old QB for 2019? In comment 13704572 Jay on the Island said:Value for what? Retirement?Come on guys. He’s 37 in January, making almost 20 mil, and while not playing horribly is clearly unable to will the team or really carry the offense even for short bursts. Even if he comes back one more year and plays well, who’s interested in a 38 yr old QB for 2019?

If you cut him it's a 45 million cap hit. larryflower37 : 11/25/2017 10:17 am : link Giants are on the hook for 22+ for the next 2 years.

Also with a no trade clause you can't dump him to the Browns with draft picks for cap relief.



Eli will be on this team in 2018.

RE: Trust The Process.... like the 76ers BillT : 11/25/2017 10:17 am : link

Quote: if Eli is our starter next year...The Giants are shooting themselves in the foot by not seeing how Davis Webb performs under real game conditions.....at least play the guy one quarter for the rest of the games left.

Yeah, playing Webb behind an OL that can’t protect him and a group of WR that are backups at best is going to tell you something about him. Good plan.

In comment 13704567 Blue Angel said:Yeah, playing Webb behind an OL that can’t protect him and a group of WR that are backups at best is going to tell you something about him. Good plan.

I know it will cause a lot of people on here JCin332 : 11/25/2017 10:21 am : link to lay on the ground and kick their feet but not only is it a given he will be the starter next year there is a good chance he will be in 2019 also...



This is assuming they can finally get someone in here to upgrade the OL and RB positions...



And I am not saying don't draft a replacement or plan for his successor...

RE: RE: Trust The Process.... like the 76ers larryflower37 : 11/25/2017 10:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13704567 Blue Angel said:





Quote:





if Eli is our starter next year...The Giants are shooting themselves in the foot by not seeing how Davis Webb performs under real game conditions.....at least play the guy one quarter for the rest of the games left.





Yeah, playing Webb behind an OL that can’t protect him and a group of WR that are backups at best is going to tell you something about him. Good plan.

Webb has been playing the scout team QB reps in practice. He is not prepared to play.

Smith gets all the 2nd team reps. We have a better shot of seeing Smith than Webb.

The Giants know what they have in Webb they don't need to prove it to you by putting him on the field in a bad situation.

Stop with this click bait nonsense. In comment 13704582 BillT said:Webb has been playing the scout team QB reps in practice. He is not prepared to play.Smith gets all the 2nd team reps. We have a better shot of seeing Smith than Webb.The Giants know what they have in Webb they don't need to prove it to you by putting him on the field in a bad situation.Stop with this click bait nonsense.

Unlikely. Eli's exit will be the second thing on the agenda once Jimmy Googs : 11/25/2017 10:26 am : link McAdoo is let go...

There is a chance he will start two more years hassan : 11/25/2017 10:27 am : link and I think he may even believe he can sign another contract. He said he thinks he has 4 more years.



But if he continues to slip in play and the Giants have the same results the Giants will have to bench him at some point.



Hopefully a different set of circumstances has him looking like 2014-15 Eli but I doubt it at this point.

RE: There is a chance he will start two more years Sammo85 : 11/25/2017 10:44 am : link

Quote: and I think he may even believe he can sign another contract. He said he thinks he has 4 more years.



But if he continues to slip in play and the Giants have the same results the Giants will have to bench him at some point.



Hopefully a different set of circumstances has him looking like 2014-15 Eli but I doubt it at this point.



No chance. He is not Brady. You can see clear physical decline in Eli. Also his salary is prohibitive. He has one more year then he’s done here.



No other team that wants to be competitive is going to bring in a 38 year old Eli. In comment 13704594 hassan said:No chance. He is not Brady. You can see clear physical decline in Eli. Also his salary is prohibitive. He has one more year then he’s done here.No other team that wants to be competitive is going to bring in a 38 year old Eli.

Lucky him AnnapolisMike : 11/25/2017 10:48 am : link Barring something unforeseen he will pocket it.

RE: I know it will cause a lot of people on here ajr2456 : 11/25/2017 10:49 am : link

Quote: to lay on the ground and kick their feet but not only is it a given he will be the starter next year there is a good chance he will be in 2019 also...



This is assuming they can finally get someone in here to upgrade the OL and RB positions...



And I am not saying don't draft a replacement or plan for his successor...



There's a next to zero % chance he's starting at 39 years old if they take a QB this year In comment 13704587 JCin332 said:There's a next to zero % chance he's starting at 39 years old if they take a QB this year

RE: RE: Trust The Process.... like the 76ers Brick72 : 11/25/2017 10:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 13704567 Blue Angel said:

Quote:



if Eli is our starter next year...The Giants are shooting themselves in the foot by not seeing how Davis Webb performs under real game conditions.....at least play the guy one quarter for the rest of the games left.





Yeah, playing Webb behind an OL that can’t protect him and a group of WR that are backups at best is going to tell you something about him. Good plan.

Whatever they do the OL isn't going to get better overnight. Play Webb and see what you have under the same circumstances Eli is working with. Play the guy in the second half or fourth quarter, whatever, but evaluate what you have before the draft. That's simple common sense. In your scenario you only play Webb when he has a full receiving corps. That's not realistic in today's NFL. In comment 13704582 BillT said:Whatever they do the OL isn't going to get better overnight. Play Webb and see what you have under the same circumstances Eli is working with. Play the guy in the second half or fourth quarter, whatever, but evaluate what you have before the draft. That's simple common sense. In your scenario you only play Webb when he has a full receiving corps. That's not realistic in today's NFL.

RE: RE: There is a chance he will start two more years Canton : 11/25/2017 10:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 13704594 hassan said:





Quote:





and I think he may even believe he can sign another contract. He said he thinks he has 4 more years.



But if he continues to slip in play and the Giants have the same results the Giants will have to bench him at some point.



Hopefully a different set of circumstances has him looking like 2014-15 Eli but I doubt it at this point.







No chance. He is not Brady. You can see clear physical decline in Eli. Also his salary is prohibitive. He has one more year then he’s done here.



No other team that wants to be competitive is going to bring in a 38 year old Eli.





I'd bring him in...



Then sit down, have a cup of coffee, and discuss how fucking comical half of BBI is In comment 13704604 Sammo85 said:I'd bring him in...Then sit down, have a cup of coffee, and discuss how fucking comical half of BBI is

YES let’s be continue to rip eli Joey from GlenCove : 11/25/2017 10:58 am : link WHile using the 5th string WR and a halfbaked offensive line.



I’m sure we are getting a proper sample size

Next year will very much be like 1993 for the Giants Matt in SGS : 11/25/2017 11:03 am : link meaning, they might well have a new coach, with a veteran QB in his final season and 2 young QBs sitting behind him, both learning and both ready to vie for the starting job the following year.



In 1993, Reeves picked Simms over Hostetler, and had Dave Brown and Kent Graham sit behind Simms and learn on the job.



What I have been saying for the past few weeks as the season clearly got out of hand, the Giants will bring Eli back, they probably will draft a QB with their first round pick. And in 2018, Eli starts, and Webb and 2018 First Round pick sit and watch/learn.

RE: RE: RE: There is a chance he will start two more years Sammo85 : 11/25/2017 11:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 13704604 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13704594 hassan said:





Quote:





and I think he may even believe he can sign another contract. He said he thinks he has 4 more years.



But if he continues to slip in play and the Giants have the same results the Giants will have to bench him at some point.



Hopefully a different set of circumstances has him looking like 2014-15 Eli but I doubt it at this point.







No chance. He is not Brady. You can see clear physical decline in Eli. Also his salary is prohibitive. He has one more year then he’s done here.



No other team that wants to be competitive is going to bring in a 38 year old Eli.









I'd bring him in...



Then sit down, have a cup of coffee, and discuss how fucking comical half of BBI is



Make sure you give him some Metamucil in that coffee. Are you going to pay him 20 million a year as well?



What’s comical on BBI is the delusion fans have regarding that it’s either all Eli’s fault or none of his fault. Guess what? Eli bears a lot of blame for how terrible the offense has been two straight years. He’s showing serious decline. He managed the Skins game well in the first half and then absolutely failed to do anything anything of note in the second half. Simply put but Eli needs a supporting cast around him to cover his inadequacies and limitations that his bloated salary won’t allow.



You can’t make decisions for future predicated on a 38 yr old QB next offseason. Any team that brings in Eli at his age is either desperate or has no plan for the future. If Eli is still here in 2019 it shows we are a rudderless ship at that point. If Eli wants better OL and depth in offense he should take a paycut. In comment 13704620 Canton said:Make sure you give him some Metamucil in that coffee. Are you going to pay him 20 million a year as well?What’s comical on BBI is the delusion fans have regarding that it’s either all Eli’s fault or none of his fault. Guess what? Eli bears a lot of blame for how terrible the offense has been two straight years. He’s showing serious decline. He managed the Skins game well in the first half and then absolutely failed to do anything anything of note in the second half. Simply put but Eli needs a supporting cast around him to cover his inadequacies and limitations that his bloated salary won’t allow.You can’t make decisions for future predicated on a 38 yr old QB next offseason. Any team that brings in Eli at his age is either desperate or has no plan for the future. If Eli is still here in 2019 it shows we are a rudderless ship at that point. If Eli wants better OL and depth in offense he should take a paycut.

RE: If you cut him it's a 45 million cap hit. Milton : 11/25/2017 11:11 am : link

Quote: Giants are on the hook for 22+ for the next 2 years.

Also with a no trade clause you can't dump him to the Browns with draft picks for cap relief.



Eli will be on this team in 2018. This isn't baseball, if they cut him they will take a $12.4M cap hit. I'm not recommending they do it, but it would save money on their cap compared to the $22.2M cost against the cap of keeping him.



My hope is that the Giants draft a QB in round one (preferably Rosen) and have him sit for two years while Eli plays out his contract (and adds another one or two Super Bowl MVP trophies to his mantel). In comment 13704581 larryflower37 said:This isn't baseball, if they cut him they will take a $12.4M cap hit. I'm not recommending they do it, but it would save money on their cap compared to the $22.2M cost against the cap of keeping him.My hope is that the Giants draft a QB in round one (preferably Rosen) and have him sit for two years while Eli plays out his contract (and adds another one or two Super Bowl MVP trophies to his mantel).

RE: RE: If you cut him it's a 45 million cap hit. Sean : 11/25/2017 11:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 13704581 larryflower37 said:





Quote:





Giants are on the hook for 22+ for the next 2 years.

Also with a no trade clause you can't dump him to the Browns with draft picks for cap relief.



Eli will be on this team in 2018.



This isn't baseball, if they cut him they will take a $12.4M cap hit. I'm not recommending they do it, but it would save money on their cap compared to the $22.2M cost against the cap of keeping him.



My hope is that the Giants draft a QB in round one (preferably Rosen) and have him sit for two years while Eli plays out his contract (and adds another one or two Super Bowl MVP trophies to his mantel).



Rosen is injury prone and needs an above average oline. In comment 13704638 Milton said:Rosen is injury prone and needs an above average oline.

Sammo exhibit one of the feet kickers... JCin332 : 11/25/2017 11:19 am : link ..

RE: Sammo exhibit one of the feet kickers... ajr2456 : 11/25/2017 11:24 am : link

Quote: ..



You know you In comment 13704646 JCin332 said:You know you

RE: Sammo exhibit one of the feet kickers... ajr2456 : 11/25/2017 11:24 am : link

Quote: ..



You know you're also a feet kicker right? In comment 13704646 JCin332 said:You know you're also a feet kicker right?

Yes. est1986 : 11/25/2017 11:24 am : link He has two good years left. He plays out his contract. Maybe takes a paycut if anything.

RE: Next year will very much be like 1993 for the Giants LauderdaleMatty : 11/25/2017 11:24 am : link

Quote: meaning, they might well have a new coach, with a veteran QB in his final season and 2 young QBs sitting behind him, both learning and both ready to vie for the starting job the following year.



In 1993, Reeves picked Simms over Hostetler, and had Dave Brown and Kent Graham sit behind Simms and learn on the job.



What I have been saying for the past few weeks as the season clearly got out of hand, the Giants will bring Eli back, they probably will draft a QB with their first round pick. And in 2018, Eli starts, and Webb and 2018 First Round pick sit and watch/learn.



Good post. Which will be ignored but the hysterical masses here In comment 13704630 Matt in SGS said:Good post. Which will be ignored but the hysterical masses here

RE: Sammo exhibit one of the feet kickers... Sammo85 : 11/25/2017 11:25 am : link

Quote: ..



Unlike Rosas I won’t miss or kick it out of bounds! In comment 13704646 JCin332 said:Unlike Rosas I won’t miss or kick it out of bounds!

Sammo hassan : 11/25/2017 11:32 am : link I tend to agree with you. I believe he will start next year. But I think he will be done sooner than many here think.



There is a small chance he will regain form and circumstances will be right for him to produce on this team. I think both are outside shots quite frankly.



How many qbs are productive at 39? Brady? Favre? Manning looked toast in his last year.....its a very small set and even then presuming Eli could play well at 39 is very much a presumption.

Also what moves didn't they make because JCin332 : 11/25/2017 11:44 am : link of the "bloated" salary...?



They had plenty of cap room for say Andrew Whitworth, who is playing at a pro bowl level btw, but decided they wanted to go with what they had...



They also didn't value Hankins at the money he got but could have resigned him if they wanted...

RE: Better off giving the check to charity Rory : 11/25/2017 11:50 am : link

Quote: it will be more rewarding for 2018...



hey you dont have to be a Giants fan, you can root for the Jets if ya want. In comment 13704574 Jimmy Googs said:hey you dont have to be a Giants fan, you can root for the Jets if ya want.

I get the sense hassan : 11/25/2017 11:58 am : link Some are bigger Manning fans than Giants fans

Every inefficient dollar hassan : 11/25/2017 11:59 am : link Against the cap hurts period.......across all positions.

RE: RE: Better off giving the check to charity Jimmy Googs : 11/25/2017 12:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704574 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





it will be more rewarding for 2018...







hey you dont have to be a Giants fan, you can root for the Jets if ya want.



I am a fan which is why i said what I did... In comment 13704669 Rory said:I am a fan which is why i said what I did...

Jimmy googs jtgiants : 11/25/2017 12:15 pm : link Eli isn't going anywhere. He's not the problem. He's the qb next year and should be.

They probably will, NYG07 : 11/25/2017 12:26 pm : link but it will be a mistake. Keeping Eli will only delay the rebuild. I certainly don't want to have to watch another year of this version of Manning, who will be even worse next year.



I would ask him to accept a trade, if he is unwilling to waive his no trade clause, I would ask him to take a significant pay cut. If he refuses, I would outright release him and take the $10M in cap savings to beef up the oline.



Let a journeyman veteran, Webb and the 1st round QB battle in training camp to be the starter next year.



For those that disagree that his cap number is prohibitive, what is your plan to improve this team? They need major upgrades at oline, RB and linebacker. Assuming they can upgrade the oline in free agency, having Beckham, Shepard and Engram is a really good situation for a young QB.

This team will not consistently win with Eli Jimmy Googs : 11/25/2017 12:34 pm : link any longer. His decline and continued rebuild of the Oline and running game are a bad combination over the next few years.



Have to move on now...

They'l AcidTest : 11/25/2017 12:50 pm : link pay the $5M. Eli is the QB in 2018. The debate is about 2019, not next season.

The offense was broken before the injuries djm : 11/25/2017 1:16 pm : link It was broken last year and wasn't injured at all. Now it's not only broken it's riddled with injuries. Eli has his flaws but evaluating him in this offense is all but impossible. Would a younger phenom like Watson perform better here right now? Probably. But how many cerebral pocket passers like eli would play well here right now? No one would.



Draft a qb if you love him come April. If you don't love any qbs take the players you do love and let Eli and Webb duke it out. If you draft the qb let them all duke it out. Simple. If Eli still has it he will hold off the kids.

The problem is, Doomster : 11/25/2017 1:18 pm : link we don't know what Eli can really do......



This having to throw the ball in under 3 seconds is crazy and limits the offense.....



Not having a running game that can consistently pick up short yardage limits Eli's options in short yardage situations.....to expect him to lead a team with the likes of Lewis, King, and a rookie TE is wishful thinking.....



The question remains, can Eli play with a good OL in front of him that can also run the ball? Can Eli throw with a healthy OBj and SS? With a EE of more experience? with a good WR at #2? Sometimes I think Reese is afraid to find out, because if Eli can, it reflects on him for the crap Eli has been playing with these last 6 years...

RE: If you cut him it's a 45 million cap hit. Gatorade Dunk : 11/25/2017 1:22 pm : link

Quote: Giants are on the hook for 22+ for the next 2 years.

Also with a no trade clause you can't dump him to the Browns with draft picks for cap relief.



Eli will be on this team in 2018.

Nothing about that post is accurate. Not even close to accurate.

You're on the internet right now - just do some research for yourself. In comment 13704581 larryflower37 said:Nothing about that post is accurate. Not even close to accurate.You're on the internet right now - just do some research for yourself.

Eli will be given the opportunity to play out his contract. Blue21 : 11/25/2017 1:42 pm : link He more than likely will be the starter next year unless he completely craps the bed. Could they "Phil Simms" him the last year? Too early to tell although I must admit I was totally caught off guard when they released him.

If they draft a QB with the first pick jeff57 : 11/25/2017 1:46 pm : link I'd trade him to Jacksonville for a 2.

My $.02 cents marcon : 11/25/2017 1:46 pm : link I think Mara and Tisch plan on Eli playing out his contract, and he should. With that said they need to put a decent offensive line in front of him. I wouldn't be surprised if they invest heavily in the offensive line in free agency plus one high pick in the draft.



I do think if the giants pick 3rd or 4th I they go with one of the two Quarterbacks in Rd 1 and offensive line in Rd 2. If they pick 5 through 7(this is where I think they pick) I think they may take Barkley in Rd 1 and the best offensive lineman in Rd 2.



I also don't think Reese is going anywhere and I think it's 50/50 that McAdoo stays.I think the blame goes to the offensive line( yes I know it's Reese who signed and drafted them) and injuries. I do think if Mcadoo stays they bring in a proven offensive coordinator.



All in all it should be an interesting off season.

RE: Trust The Process.... like the 76ers BigBlue4You09 : 11/25/2017 1:55 pm : link

Quote: if Eli is our starter next year...The Giants are shooting themselves in the foot by not seeing how Davis Webb performs under real game conditions.....at least play the guy one quarter for the rest of the games left.



How about we start with Webb beating out Geno for the backup role? In comment 13704567 Blue Angel said:How about we start with Webb beating out Geno for the backup role?

RE: RE: Trust The Process.... like the 76ers NYG07 : 11/25/2017 2:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704567 Blue Angel said:





Quote:





if Eli is our starter next year...The Giants are shooting themselves in the foot by not seeing how Davis Webb performs under real game conditions.....at least play the guy one quarter for the rest of the games left.







How about we start with Webb beating out Geno for the backup role?



None of us have any idea how Webb has played in practice. The Giants signed Geno as an insurance policy against injury. But we know he is terrible. What is the harm in playing Webb this year?



It hasn't happened because our GM and Head Coach are fighting for their jobs. So obviously they think Eli and at worst Geno give them the best shot to win a game. In comment 13704774 BigBlue4You09 said:None of us have any idea how Webb has played in practice. The Giants signed Geno as an insurance policy against injury. But we know he is terrible. What is the harm in playing Webb this year?It hasn't happened because our GM and Head Coach are fighting for their jobs. So obviously they think Eli and at worst Geno give them the best shot to win a game.

Has anyone considered ThatLimerickGuy : 11/25/2017 2:54 pm : link That Eli might be ready to hang em up?



20 million to Eli isn't as much as you think if his heart isn't in it...

Burning picks richinpa : 11/25/2017 2:54 pm : link

I guess our "front office" will continue to burn picks at a QB until they figure out what they are doing with Eli?



A third round pick which is a high round for a QB with our record not to even be suited up. And a prior 4th rounder.



So we now are going to burn a top 3 pick most likely on the QB of the future while we are hog tied with another contract we can't do squat with in terms of an aged veteran who can't play at the level we need him to?



Pls. Eli is/was an Iron Man and had some great seasons and some real frustrating ones. As many have said without a stout OL and running game Eli is not a good QB. He is not mobile and can not carry a team.



And its just business. If we are STUCK with his albatross contract we have no choice but to play him next year. If there is a way to get him to Jacksonville or anywhere else you need to do it. 22-25M is silly for his skill set at this stage



Couple that with the great (scarcasm on) contracts that Vernon/JPP have in place and we have 3 salary cap contracts that are going to eat up 45-50M+ in 3 players.

It's not just Eli PetesHereNow : 11/25/2017 3:06 pm : link It's the whole situation. It's the fact that our top 3 WR's have been out. It's the fact that we don't have a workhorse running back. It's the fact that our lead RB is Orleans Darkwa, who is a decent enough back for depth and certainly tries hard, but the next time he takes one to the house from more than 40 yards away will be his first.



Could Eli be better? Sure. Is Eli on the downside of his career? Of course. But the quickest way back to NFL relevance is to fix the situation around Eli. Let his last service to this franchise be the next season or two in which he helps Webb and Rookie Draft Pick learn the ropes. Get him at least two offensive linemen either by draft or free agency. Get him a healthy OBJ. Give him an Evan Engram in his second year. Give him a new coaching staff who has a clue that 2 completions should equal a first down.



Then, in 1-2 seasons, you can slide Webb or Rookie Draft Pick into the lineup of a team that won't be devoid of talent. If Webb/Rookie Draft Pick is good enough, you can contend for the next 10 years after that.

I didn't like using a third on Webb djm : 11/25/2017 5:02 pm : link But it's not like it was a super high premium pick. I'd hate a second rounder. A late third isn't unforgivable.



You want to get really mad go look at the jets and browns. Both teams seemingly burn 2nd and 3rd rounders annually.

I'd be shocked if he's not the Giants starting SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/25/2017 5:04 pm : link QB Week 1 next September.

Pay him gmen4ever : 11/25/2017 5:32 pm : link He needs to improve a little, but he is our best choice to win with a better OL, better WRs, better RBs...TEs are fine :(

People fail to realize that Webb is not ready. LakeGeorgeGiant : 11/25/2017 5:50 pm : link The notion that we can play him this year and get any indication as to what his future holds is completely false.



Webb isn't going to stop them from drafting a franchise QB anyhow. The Giants aren't going to leave first round QB talent on the board.

RE: RE: There is a chance he will start two more years baadbill : 11/25/2017 5:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704594 hassan said:





Quote:





and I think he may even believe he can sign another contract. He said he thinks he has 4 more years.



But if he continues to slip in play and the Giants have the same results the Giants will have to bench him at some point.



Hopefully a different set of circumstances has him looking like 2014-15 Eli but I doubt it at this point.







No chance. He is not Brady. You can see clear physical decline in Eli. Also his salary is prohibitive. He has one more year then he’s done here.



No other team that wants to be competitive is going to bring in a 38 year old Eli.



What evidence do you have that there are teams that don’t want to be competitive (and who are they)? In comment 13704604 Sammo85 said:What evidence do you have that there are teams that don’t want to be competitive (and who are they)?

RE: RE: RE: There is a chance he will start two more years Gatorade Dunk : 11/25/2017 6:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13704604 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13704594 hassan said:





Quote:





and I think he may even believe he can sign another contract. He said he thinks he has 4 more years.



But if he continues to slip in play and the Giants have the same results the Giants will have to bench him at some point.



Hopefully a different set of circumstances has him looking like 2014-15 Eli but I doubt it at this point.







No chance. He is not Brady. You can see clear physical decline in Eli. Also his salary is prohibitive. He has one more year then he’s done here.



No other team that wants to be competitive is going to bring in a 38 year old Eli.







What evidence do you have that there are teams that don’t want to be competitive (and who are they)?

What is it in that post that you're reading as a suggestion that there are teams that don't want to be competitive? In comment 13704981 baadbill said:What is it in that post that you're reading as a suggestion that there are teams that don't want to be competitive?

Here you go... baadbill : 11/25/2017 6:07 pm : link Quote: No other team that wants to be competitive is going to bring in a 38 year old Eli.

Petesherenow hassan : 11/25/2017 6:29 pm : link That is the hope of course. It may not be that neat and clean however.

The big question is, Doomster : 11/25/2017 11:45 pm : link what direction is this team going in? And who is going to make those decisions?



If Eli is cut or traded, that adds about 10M per year, that could be used in free agency for this OLine......



The only way you you really keep Eli, is if you think you can make moves to turn this team around, and don't use that top pick on a QB.....yes it is kind of a sell out...



Is Webb that much worse than what is coming out next year?



If not, you take a shot on him with Eli, and use that pick to rebuild....



I just can't see keeping Eli AND using our first pick on a QB......I'd rather see Eli traded, and use his 10M per, the next two seasons, on the OL to protect our new qb....next year, Eli will cost a team 16M, which is not high, if he is the answer to their qb problem...

RE: Here you go... Gatorade Dunk : 2:09 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





No other team that wants to be competitive is going to bring in a 38 year old Eli.





I don't think your reading comprehension skills are serving you well. Nothing about that quote suggests that there are teams that don't want to be competitive; it's merely stating that any team with designs on being competitive isn't going to hitch their wagon to a 38 year old QB. It's not even really that confusing of a statement, unless you're being intentionally obtuse. In comment 13704997 baadbill said:I don't think your reading comprehension skills are serving you well. Nothing about that quote suggests that there are teams that don't want to be competitive; it's merely stating that any team with designs on being competitive isn't going to hitch their wagon to a 38 year old QB. It's not even really that confusing of a statement, unless you're being intentionally obtuse.

RE: RE: Here you go... baadbill : 2:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13704997 baadbill said:





Quote:









Quote:





No other team that wants to be competitive is going to bring in a 38 year old Eli.









I don't think your reading comprehension skills are serving you well. Nothing about that quote suggests that there are teams that don't want to be competitive; it's merely stating that any team with designs on being competitive isn't going to hitch their wagon to a 38 year old QB. It's not even really that confusing of a statement, unless you're being intentionally obtuse.



"No team that wants to be competitive" can't be interpreted as making sense unless there are teams that don't want to be competitive. It is a statement that means any team (Giants or otherwise) for whom Manning plays next year "does not want to be competitive".



It isn't a difficult concept ... unless you are being intentionally obtuse. In comment 13705314 Gatorade Dunk said:"No team that wants to be competitive" can't be interpreted as making sense unless there are teams that don't want to be competitive. It is a statement that means any team (Giants or otherwise) for whom Manning plays next year "does not want to be competitive".It isn't a difficult concept ... unless you are being intentionally obtuse.

RE: The big question is, Jimmy Googs : 8:01 am : link

Quote: what direction is this team going in? And who is going to make those decisions?



If Eli is cut or traded, that adds about 10M per year, that could be used in free agency for this OLine......



The only way you you really keep Eli, is if you think you can make moves to turn this team around, and don't use that top pick on a QB.....yes it is kind of a sell out...



Is Webb that much worse than what is coming out next year?



If not, you take a shot on him with Eli, and use that pick to rebuild....



I just can't see keeping Eli AND using our first pick on a QB......I'd rather see Eli traded, and use his 10M per, the next two seasons, on the OL to protect our new qb....next year, Eli will cost a team 16M, which is not high, if he is the answer to their qb problem...



Doesn't work that way...any new regime will absolutely get rid of Eli. If this existing regime gets a life-line they are no way going to hats on Eli being under center. In comment 13705292 Doomster said:Doesn't work that way...any new regime will absolutely get rid of Eli. If this existing regime gets a life-line they are no way going to hats on Eli being under center.

We should be restructuring his contract... EricJ : 8:13 am : link and if these discussions are not already happening with his agent then that would be a huge reason now to bring Reese back.

RE: RE: Here you go... markky : 8:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13704997 baadbill said:





Quote:









Quote:





No other team that wants to be competitive is going to bring in a 38 year old Eli.









I don't think your reading comprehension skills are serving you well. Nothing about that quote suggests that there are teams that don't want to be competitive; it's merely stating that any team with designs on being competitive isn't going to hitch their wagon to a 38 year old QB. It's not even really that confusing of a statement, unless you're being intentionally obtuse.



this same debate occurred here a year ago. no way a team that thinks they can win is going to bring in Eli as the final piece. it isn't going to happen.



and no way is Eli starting here in 2019.



i think there's a very good chance that Eli is released to reclaim the cap space for other positions. we're not winning the SB in 2018 either way, so it's about building for the future. face it, at best we're building for a run in 2019 or 2020.



Eagles look great with a 2nd year QB. Lots of other examples in the league of QBs looking good in the 2nd-3rd years. In comment 13705314 Gatorade Dunk said:this same debate occurred here a year ago. no way a team that thinks they can win is going to bring in Eli as the final piece. it isn't going to happen.and no way is Eli starting here in 2019.i think there's a very good chance that Eli is released to reclaim the cap space for other positions. we're not winning the SB in 2018 either way, so it's about building for the future. face it, at best we're building for a run in 2019 or 2020.Eagles look great with a 2nd year QB. Lots of other examples in the league of QBs looking good in the 2nd-3rd years.

speaking of Eli's future here is reminding me Jersey55 : 11:27 am : link of the same scenario when Eli got here, we had Kurt Warner with Eli on the bench and the owners and the fans couldn't wait to get Eli in there, so we benched Warner and played Eli and the rest is history. I see the same scenario being played here again....