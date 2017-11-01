NYMag: Is This the End of the NFL?

Im of the belief djm : 11/25/2017 1:36 pm : link That the NFL needs to address things on a radical level. The league, the game, can be saved. In order to save it goodell needs to go. The NFL needs a new leader. One that cares about the whole thing not just the bottom line or some obligatory PR crap.





It was a good read djm : 11/25/2017 1:37 pm : link Thx.

the league is allowing outside elements to ruin and hijack mdc1 : 11/25/2017 1:43 pm : link the entertainment part of the game. Too many malcontents in the league and the NFL needs to raise their standards. One way to start would be to make some radical changes about the individuals they allow in the league, maybe drop the provision for college players to enter early, reject players that have rap sheets (like a regular employer), stop corporate welfare (govt and state run). Get rid of Goodell.

..... Route 9 : 11/25/2017 1:51 pm : link Too many ugly uniforms, rules, annoying pop star intros, bad officiating, choppy play. Can't believe this is the same sport I was pacing back and forth because I was anxious to see the next game 10, 15 or so years ago.



The first round of the draft on a weeknight...

Good piece Les in TO : 11/25/2017 2:02 pm : link Two other factors as competitive threats are phones/shortening attention span and the rise in popularity of esports and soccer among youth

The NBA is now my favorite SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/25/2017 2:27 pm : link sport by far.



And I still love football. I'm going to spend the next 8 hours or so watching it, from 'Bama-Auburn to ND-Stanford. I just don't like the NFL right now. At all. The product sucks, Goodell sucks, the owners suck, etc.

& give me a good college football game SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/25/2017 2:27 pm : link over NFL.

The NCAA UConn4523 : 11/25/2017 2:31 pm : link has it’s own awful problems but college football is infinitely more entertaining than the NFL. The NFL has a huge problem on its hands and I don’t think they are built to take on all of them at the same time. It’s going to get uglier.

UConn, agree 100% re. college football vs. NFL. I'm legitimately excited to watch 'Bama vs. Auburn & ND vs. Stanford later. I don't have a similar feeling about any game tomorrow.

What's killing the NFL right now is gidiefor : Mod : 11/25/2017 2:36 pm : : 11/25/2017 2:36 pm : link that there is no much suckiness spread all around it



Add several of the major market teams are sliding into the suckiness - and launching into LA was out and out a mistake -- ripping off established markets like Oakland, SD, and SL



Phoenix, Baltimore, NY, Washington, Cleveland, Cinn, Miami, Houston, Indianapolis, Denver, Green Bay, Chicago, San Fran -- all suffering with poor versions of the product



that's what's killing the NFL -- it's easier to protest when you really don't want to go to games to see your favorite players

less is more sundayatone : 11/25/2017 2:52 pm : link has always worked,and if no star QB its goodbye.

just sayin sundayatone : 11/25/2017 2:55 pm : link nascar tv ratings were down almost 10% this past season,they do not knell.

I just saw a clip on Youtube MBavaro : 11/25/2017 2:56 pm : link yesterday from an NFL Films episode about a variety of things. The clip focused on the state of the league in 84, which is just before I started paying attention to the NFL. The focus of the segment was how back then, it was being widely thought that the NFL was "dying", for many different reasons than what we have today (the USFL was brought up, uncreative play, etc). Obviously, the problems were "fixed".



It made me think that almost everything moves in cycles and the league might be in a bit of another downturn right now. History tells us they will find a way out of it again. But, what will change and what will the league look like when they do.

The AcidTest : 11/25/2017 3:21 pm : link league has spread itself too thin, with too many games, including some in foreign countries.



The NFL should be played only on Sundays, except for some playoff games on Saturday. No Thursday games, even on Thanksgiving. I'd also end Monday Night Football.



All games would be played in the United States.



Shorten the regular season to 14 games, and institute a double bye week. Every team has the same byes, like the premier league.



Shorten the preseason to two games, with bye weeks before and after.



Expand return from IR to five players.



Make PI a 15 yard penalty, not a spot foul, unless it occurs in the end zone, in which case the ball is placed at the one yard line.



Extend the five yard chuck rule to ten yards.



CTE will still reduce interest, but these or other changes are needed to refresh the game.

Bottom line is that CTE will make the game uninsurable widmerseyebrow : 11/25/2017 3:24 pm : link and the game will fold from the ground up.

Watched a report that less kids are playing sports BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/25/2017 3:26 pm : link In general these days because everything has shifted away from kids playing to everyone trying to be elite athletes. So many people cannot simply afford to have their kids playing sports. They showed a family that was paying 30k a year for their sons to play travel baseball year round. Other programs get cut do to budget cuts. Less people are playing all around.



Viewership of all sports has been down, not just the NFL. How are you going to love a sport if you never play it? It has to be a big part of the problem.

I would say tomjgiant : 11/25/2017 3:26 pm : link That the Eagles being thought of as the best team is the

#1 problem.

End of the.NFL joeinpa : 11/25/2017 3:39 pm : link Yea right. Amazing how there is never Any middle ground anymore.



It s down period for NFL. NBA went through it, baseball went through it, they're still here.



NFL isn t going anywhere

One proposed change I remember reading about: smshmth8690 : 11/25/2017 3:41 pm : link One foot in bounds, like college, and eliminate the replay.

Yeah, the on-field product sucks. Dave in Hoboken : 11/25/2017 3:43 pm : link College football has way too many teams and players that leave the team soon to go to the NFL for me to be a fan of it.



So, never thought I'd say it, even though baseball has always been a strong # 2 for me, I think baseball has surpassed football as my favorite sport. Some of that might have to do with the Yankees having an excellent team (that is actually likable) for the next decade unlike the Giants. And while baseball has some of it's own on-field product issues, I don't feel those issues are anywhere near as severe as the NFL's current on-field issues.

The writer said: JohnB : 11/25/2017 3:49 pm : link The larger problem is that the NFL, like many empires before it, got too large, too cocky, and too ambitious, and it overreached.



I agree! Roger Goodell brought the NFL off of the front page of the Sport Section to the front page of the newspaper. He has been a master at expanding the league and getting more exposure (and money) that other leagues could only hope for.



The problem is the Goodell has no idea how to manage a something that's on the front page of the paper. That is a different world, a world where small mistakes cost you dearly. I think it is a lesson our President is learning too coming from the business section of the paper to the front page of the paper. He has had some bumps too in that learning curve. Goodell? I don't think he can hold to lofty position he has brought the league to. He clearly has shown that the front page of the paper is not his strength.



Just my opinion.

I think there is some shock value here. Are you implying your a bigger Knick fan than Giant fan, I find that very hard to believe. For me, the NYG are the only team that elicits emotion for me from a fan standpoint. I still fucking love the Giants which I why I'm on this website. Am I watching less NFL other than the Giants? Yes. I'm a bigger Giant fan than NFL fan.

SFGF, you are a huge Giants fan. I'd be shocked if the Knicks have surpassed them for you. But in terms of the overall operation of the league minus fandom, I understand your point.



SFGF, you are a huge Giants fan. I'd be shocked if the Knicks have surpassed them for you. But in terms of the overall operation of the league minus fandom, I understand your point.

Honest question, at what point does the assumption of risk come into play from a culpability standpoint? If the risks are made evident (which they obviously weren't in the past) and players willingly continue to play, is that insurable?

my feeling giantfan2000 : 11/25/2017 4:36 pm : link is the rule Changes to make the league more high scoring and pass first have ruin the product ..



making primarily passing game has exponentially increased injuries



and because of all the new rules to protect players from increased injuries -- it becomes almost like backyard touch football





I think it has less to do with the product Vanzetti : 11/25/2017 4:56 pm : link and more with changes in viewing habits



That said, they need to get a better, more streamlined product. The refs are way too big a part of the game. And take up way too much viewing time.



Going to commercial and then coming back to watch a team take a knee with seconds in the half? That's just idiotic.



Anthem protests are probably actually good for NFL because they give then free publicity and create buzz. For every conservative who is furious, there is a liberal who is saying "right on."

Agreed. I miss the rules of the late 90's where CB's could be more physical with WR's. It was an anomaly for rookie QB's to play well but now it is the norm. Why is that? It is because of all the rule changes, the lack of practices, etc. IMO the league was much better when there were only a couple of QB's that threw for over 4000 yards in a season.

Make PI a 15 yard penalty, not a spot foul, unless it occurs in the end zone, in which case the ball is placed at the one yard line.





...and then the defender can shank the WR on long pass plays in the final minutes of close games. Great idea.

I speak for noone but myself... hitchchops2 : 11/25/2017 5:23 pm : link ...but apparently some here I agree...I will watch college football all day, but find NFL games unbearable. I have not really spent the time to dissect this feeling, but it seems as simple as entertainment value; the NFL is boring, the NCAA is exciting. Knowing the giants would stink this year I chose Saturdays off instead of Sundays, and I do not regret it at all.

Quote: ...but apparently some here I agree...I will watch college football all day, but find NFL games unbearable. I have not really spent the time to dissect this feeling, but it seems as simple as entertainment value; the NFL is boring, the NCAA is exciting. Knowing the giants would stink this year I chose Saturdays off instead of Sundays, and I do not regret it at all.

A big problem that is not discussed is that you begin to feel that you are sold to and marketed to for 3hrs per game with an bad product, then double down on stupid by asking to buy your team's jersey. At some point reasonable folks, simply say enough. It's not win/win...its they win and you just accept what they provide. In most cases you are already paying for their fucking stadiums.

Reading the comments on this thread would scare the crap baadbill : 11/25/2017 5:51 pm : link out of NFL ownership. While there are varied opinions on why the NFL product sucks, there seems to be near universal unhappiness. Of course much of that may be a by-product of the Giants’ record this year, but still a reaction that has to be very scary for the NFL.

Several things the NFL can do to save itself ... Manny in CA : 11/25/2017 6:08 pm : link

1. Put out the fire by robbing it of the fuel. Pro sports is a brief ESCAPE from reality (problems at work, at home, worrying about North Korea, a crazy President, etc. etc). De-politize football, FORGET the NATIONAL ANTHEM ..... It's scared to too many, an opportunity to others (the fans will understand).



2. I agree with Jay, let the CBs be able to hand-check the receivers all the way down the field (forget "incidental contact" that's phony). When the receiver does catch the ball, the CB is right there to take him down, not the safety, who has a 30 yard head-of-steam to knock the crap out of the offensive player.



3. I don't see a problem with Monday night football (it's close enough to Sunday for players to recover). Thursday night is over extension, and over-saturation (too much of mom's apple pie will not only make you vomit, but eventually you'll get sick, just thinking about it)



4. I do agree with the expanded rosters. (The product cannot help to look inferior when most of the players are playing hurt)



5. Don't the lineman in the CFL play with a one yard cushion in front of them ? (instead of nose-to-nose). That would help avoid some injuries, it's a minor adjustment.







Honest question, at what point does the assumption of risk come into play from a culpability standpoint? If the risks are made evident (which they obviously weren't in the past) and players willingly continue to play, is that insurable?



I don't see how it could be if in the future the damage can be observed right after it occurs instead of post mortem. The NFL and the NFL players might be able to afford it, but it will end youth leagues and high school football immediately. Most of college would too immediately and the rest eventually. How do you have a professional league if there are no amateur leagues feeding into it?

Passing & complex rules oldutican : 11/25/2017 7:56 pm : link CTEs will in time kill the game. In addition to that, what I hate is the complexity of rules which has been made far worse by the proliferation of the passing games. There are numerous interpretations that can happen on a pass play that don't occur on a run. Roughing the passer, the tuck rule, intentional grounding, illegal contact, pass interference, 2-feet in bounds, making a football move, maintaining control to the ground, hitting a defenseless receiver. Did I forget anything?

Yes this is right. Look at the MLB. Viewership had been in a real decline but the last 2 seasons have been capped by 2 of the best world series in recent memory. There are young stars and good young teams in big markets like NY, LA, Boston, Chicago and Houston. A couple changes to the ball/rules and there are more home runs and more action and baseball all of the sudden people are starting to watch more and appreciate the game more.



Yes this is right. Look at the MLB. Viewership had been in a real decline but the last 2 seasons have been capped by 2 of the best world series in recent memory. There are young stars and good young teams in big markets like NY, LA, Boston, Chicago and Houston. A couple changes to the ball/rules and there are more home runs and more action and baseball all of the sudden people are starting to watch more and appreciate the game more.

The NFL needs to cut down on the Thursday games , bring back the original replay rules or at least cut back on reviews, cut back on tick-tack penalties, and focus less on political issues. Maybe they need to re-evaluate the rules that limit off-season preparation as well. On top of that, this has been an especially bad year for injuries to star players.

Chris Berman Rover : 11/25/2017 8:42 pm : link People aren’t mentioning it, but don’t underestimate his retirement as contributing to NFL ratings declines.

Many grew up watching him on the pre, post game, and Monday night.

We would see the games and anticipate what nickname Betman would cone up with.

Now he’s gone, and so is some of the buzz.

I find it ironic ESPN and the NFL are struggling, I keep waiting for somebody to connect the dots.



Also don’t forget St. Louis & San Diego moving to Los Angeles, hurting ratings in all three of those markets and with other fans like me upset by the money grab. Will only get worse when the Raiders move.

Quote: CTEs will in time kill the game. In addition to that, what I hate is the complexity of rules which has been made far worse by the proliferation of the passing games. There are numerous interpretations that can happen on a pass play that don't occur on a run. Roughing the passer, the tuck rule, intentional grounding, illegal contact, pass interference, 2-feet in bounds, making a football move, maintaining control to the ground, hitting a defenseless receiver. Did I forget anything?



Great point on the passing game and rules. It's getting tiresome trying to figure out what's what and makes it hard to get excited for anything since there will be either a blown call or a 3 minute stop in play to figure it out.

I simply don't want to waste my time on game like that anymore. Move the fucking game along and simplify it.



Great point on the passing game and rules. It's getting tiresome trying to figure out what's what and makes it hard to get excited for anything since there will be either a blown call or a 3 minute stop in play to figure it out.

I simply don't want to waste my time on game like that anymore. Move the fucking game along and simplify it.

Quote: People aren’t mentioning it, but don’t underestimate his retirement as contributing to NFL ratings declines.

Many grew up watching him on the pre, post game, and Monday night.

We would see the games and anticipate what nickname Betman would cone up with.

Now he’s gone, and so is some of the buzz.

I find it ironic ESPN and the NFL are struggling, I keep waiting for somebody to connect the dots.



Also don’t forget St. Louis & San Diego moving to Los Angeles, hurting ratings in all three of those markets and with other fans like me upset by the money grab. Will only get worse when the Raiders move.



Not sure if serious.

People aren’t mentioning it, but don’t underestimate his retirement as contributing to NFL ratings declines.

Many grew up watching him on the pre, post game, and Monday night.

We would see the games and anticipate what nickname Betman would cone up with.

Now he’s gone, and so is some of the buzz.

I find it ironic ESPN and the NFL are struggling, I keep waiting for somebody to connect the dots.



Also don’t forget St. Louis & San Diego moving to Los Angeles, hurting ratings in all three of those markets and with other fans like me upset by the money grab. Will only get worse when the Raiders move.







Not sure if serious.

100% serious. I'd tune in to MNF halftime to see him.

Quote: People aren’t mentioning it, but don’t underestimate his retirement as contributing to NFL ratings declines.

Many grew up watching him on the pre, post game, and Monday night.

We would see the games and anticipate what nickname Betman would cone up with.

Now he’s gone, and so is some of the buzz.

I find it ironic ESPN and the NFL are struggling, I keep waiting for somebody to connect the dots.



Also don’t forget St. Louis & San Diego moving to Los Angeles, hurting ratings in all three of those markets and with other fans like me upset by the money grab. Will only get worse when the Raiders move.



You're mentally ill, right?

seriously. its just their turn in the barrel. NBA had a downturn as well and this year is most interested ive been in it in 15 years.

You guys are so right .... Manny in CA : 11/25/2017 9:45 pm : link

CTE is the Devil in the closet ....



The beginning of the Apocalypse will start when a renown university like Notre Dame announces they cannot in conscience cannot continue to support young beating each others brains out on the football gridiron.



When that happens, there will be an avalanche. College football will be history, over-night (like gladiator matches) and soon after, the NFL.



In the meantime, politics, greed, inferior product, costs and a young generation of smart phone junkies and immigrants who have no history of love for American football is slowly killing the NFL

Bob Costas trueblueinpw : 11/25/2017 10:49 pm : link Anyone else think it’s kind of douchey that Costas made a boatload of cash pimping the NFL and now he’s “speaking out against the sport”?



Anyway, I love the NFL. To me, the biggest problem is replay and officiating because you can’t ever tell what’s a catch or a penalty or a play or what the fuck all.

Quote: Anyone else think it’s kind of douchey that Costas made a boatload of cash pimping the NFL and now he’s “speaking out against the sport”?



Anyway, I love the NFL. To me, the biggest problem is replay and officiating because you can’t ever tell what’s a catch or a penalty or a play or what the fuck all.



People are allowed to change or become better educated and therefore have a new POV. It usually seems like bullshit when it comes to celebrities but Costas sounds legit. He evidence is damning, I don't blame him for not wanting to be a part of it anymore.

Yeah, it's Trumps fault, like everything else. chiro56 : 11/26/2017 12:14 am : link What a load. 1) too many dumb ass commercials,2) too many penalties called by shitty refs,3) the owners don't give a shit about the fans,4) The commish comes across as a pompous ass,which he is.5) the head injuries are going to be a problem unless they get real about doing something about them. The owners denial about head injuries showed how little they care about the people who made them rich, greedy fs. 6) the Giants suck and have sucked for way too long. The emotional investment just is not there anymore. And no, Trumps tweets are not the problem, dumb ass writter.

The NFL’s downturn is still leaps and bounds ahead.. Sean : 11/26/2017 12:23 am : link and it isn’t even close.

Quote: What a load. 1) too many dumb ass commercials,2) too many penalties called by shitty refs,3) the owners don't give a shit about the fans,4) The commish comes across as a pompous ass,which he is.5) the head injuries are going to be a problem unless they get real about doing something about them. The owners denial about head injuries showed how little they care about the people who made them rich, greedy fs. 6) the Giants suck and have sucked for way too long. The emotional investment just is not there anymore. And no, Trumps tweets are not the problem, dumb ass writter.



agree with all of this

I saw today college games using a "playthrough" split screen for commercials, nfl should adopt this asap and it would shorten games



many of the refs are crooked and need to be gone, the rules are too complicated and I dont know what a TD is anymore



back the players off the line by one yard and think about eliminating the facemask... the helmet became a weapon in the 50's when the facemask was added



my Dad played with and without the facemask in HS and he got more injured by the facemask bar of the other player.. guys will sue their shoulders to block and tackle again if you eliminate the the facemask



stop with the national anthem if the players continue to protest, its a no win situation In comment 13705305 chiro56 said:agree with all of thisI saw today college games using a "playthrough" split screen for commercials, nfl should adopt this asap and it would shorten gamesmany of the refs are crooked and need to be gone, the rules are too complicated and I dont know what a TD is anymoreback the players off the line by one yard and think about eliminating the facemask... the helmet became a weapon in the 50's when the facemask was addedmy Dad played with and without the facemask in HS and he got more injured by the facemask bar of the other player.. guys will sue their shoulders to block and tackle again if you eliminate the the facemaskstop with the national anthem if the players continue to protest, its a no win situation

CTE is the Devil in the closet ....



The beginning of the Apocalypse will start when a renown university like Notre Dame announces they cannot in conscience cannot continue to support young beating each others brains out on the football gridiron.



When that happens, there will be an avalanche. College football will be history, over-night (like gladiator matches) and soon after, the NFL.



In the meantime, politics, greed, inferior product, costs and a young generation of smart phone junkies and immigrants who have no history of love for American football is slowly killing the NFL



Those rotten kids and those dirty foreigners!



The "smart phone junkies" could be drawn in by simply getting rid of Direct TV's NFL Sunday Ticket exclusivity and allowing games to be watched a la carte. Basically, something similar to the Netflix/Hulu model. I pay $10 to watch the Giants game this week no matter where in the world I live. They can even be greedy here if they want and charge another $10 if I want to see the Vikings games as well. The beauty here is that they can even still show commercials.



The broadcast networks can keep the same games so that if I don't want to pay, I get whatever games are in my market.



CTE is the biggest problem on the horizon for the NFL by far and there are studies which suggest that youth participation - the NFL's talent pipeline - has already been affected. And the NFL's had their head in the sand about it for far too long instead of looking for a way to either protect the head from sub concussive hits and/or a treatment for it.



Beyond CTE, other injuries take a toll on the sport as well. Seasons are becoming wars of attrition where the healthiest team (the Eagles) is the best team. In comment 13705189 Manny in CA said:Those rotten kids and those dirty foreigners!The "smart phone junkies" could be drawn in by simply getting rid of Direct TV's NFL Sunday Ticket exclusivity and allowing games to be watched a la carte. Basically, something similar to the Netflix/Hulu model. I pay $10 to watch the Giants game this week no matter where in the world I live. They can even be greedy here if they want and charge another $10 if I want to see the Vikings games as well. The beauty here is that they can even still show commercials.The broadcast networks can keep the same games so that if I don't want to pay, I get whatever games are in my market.CTE is the biggest problem on the horizon for the NFL by far and there are studies which suggest that youth participation - the NFL's talent pipeline - has already been affected. And the NFL's had their head in the sand about it for far too long instead of looking for a way to either protect the head from sub concussive hits and/or a treatment for it.Beyond CTE, other injuries take a toll on the sport as well. Seasons are becoming wars of attrition where the healthiest team (the Eagles) is the best team.

CTE is the Devil in the closet ....



The beginning of the Apocalypse will start when a renown university like Notre Dame announces they cannot in conscience cannot continue to support young beating each others brains out on the football gridiron.



When that happens, there will be an avalanche. College football will be history, over-night (like gladiator matches) and soon after, the NFL.



In the meantime, politics, greed, inferior product, costs and a young generation of smart phone junkies and immigrants who have no history of love for American football is slowly killing the NFL Nonsense. I realize Will Smith made a movie about this and all, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. There are plenty of former NFL players walking around with all their marbles and there are people suffering from dementia who never played football of any kind. As for the players being uninsurable, that is nonsense. Insurance companies already insure lots of people for disability. In comment 13705189 Manny in CA said:Nonsense. I realize Will Smith made a movie about this and all, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. There are plenty of former NFL players walking around with all their marbles and there are people suffering from dementia who never played football of any kind. As for the players being uninsurable, that is nonsense. Insurance companies already insure lots of people for disability.

Just a question...does anyone feel that many of rmc3981 : 11/26/2017 7:09 pm : link the players bizarre physical appearances are becoming a turn off to watching the sport?

I don't disagree with this article Knineteen : 11/26/2017 10:18 pm : link but do people realize that ratings can't continuously increase year after year? Just because ratings decrease doesn't mean the end of the NFL.

There's just too many bullets to dodge .... Manny in CA : 11/26/2017 11:57 pm : link

For the NFL, in an environment that has an ever-increasing choice of entertainment choices and distractions.



Again, the NFL refuses to stop wounding itself; it's detractors (various flavors) gain momentum; all the while the opportunists suck it's blood ....



The NFL is a behemoth , true, but never has a sport faced what it faces today and what it will face in the future.

We have seen the peak of the NFL LatHarv83 : 7:58 am : link It’s not going anywhere, it’s still America’s pastime, but we’ve seen the top and it will only slowly slide in cultural relevance. I don’t think there will ever be a day when it doesn’t exist though, at least in our lifetime



IMO most of you guys are throwing out reasons that totally miss the mark. It’s very simple. CTE and the findings that have come to light. Parents are scared shitless. Fewer kids playing high school football. Some varsity programs disbanding, and more will follow. This is something the NFL/football has to respond to, and all the solutions dilute a major reason the sport is so huge... it’s violence. The game itself has slowly morphed into something different, but you can never really scrub out the risks.



There are no good answers from the standpoint of preserving the popularity to the level it once was. It’s not dying though. Just diminishing

IMO whats killing the NFL right now is GREED and its getting worse every season....