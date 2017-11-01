Duggan: Watch 2 plays by Apple that angered teammates

I posted about the first one immediately B in ALB : 11/27/2017 8:35 am : link After the 9ers game with a screen shot of Apple just standing there. Never seen anything like it. Absolute disgrace.

There's been more in previous games JonC : 11/27/2017 8:36 am : link including plays we've bashed him here, to boot.



I instantly thought of your post when I read Schwartz's original article. I didn't even catch that when I watched the game. In comment 13706228 B in ALB said:I instantly thought of your post when I read Schwartz's original article. I didn't even catch that when I watched the game.

But I thought he had that good CB frame worthy of a top pick Jimmy Googs : 11/27/2017 8:38 am : link remember?

Didn’t even attempt to block his guy on that punt return. Tittle 9 20 64 : 11/27/2017 8:49 am : link Then just jogged down the field after him. Total bullshit, get rid of his ass. This team is a mess!

The Giants have missed an opportunity to get out from Diver_Down : 11/27/2017 8:59 am : link under his contract. With Ben handing out suspensions, he could have easily issued a game suspension to Apple. Doing so would have voided all future guarantees on his contract. Doing so not only protects the organization financially, but also makes his contract less risk averse to another team if the Giants decide to seek a trade.

As disappointing as his attitude has been in 2017 JonC : 11/27/2017 9:00 am : link you're jumping the gun to assume he's out of here ...

Idiots Dragon : 11/27/2017 9:08 am : link So Eli Apple is the reason this season in two games this team has won TWO games, WTH? Don’t need to look at film sure he has made mistakes but every player on this team has made just as many and even more. We always want to blame somebody because it’s human nature but I’m pretty sure he has not been suspended yet what about those guys? How do you point fingers at anyone on a two wins team and say it’s his fault?

Even if he is not out of here, it protects the organization financially from deciding to move on at any point in the future. With the financials of the Top 10 contracts, players are assured of a scholarship for the duration of the contract. Remove those guarantees and the player is forced to perform and be a good teammate. In comment 13706253 JonC said:Even if he is not out of here, it protects the organization financially from deciding to move on at any point in the future. With the financials of the Top 10 contracts, players are assured of a scholarship for the duration of the contract. Remove those guarantees and the player is forced to perform and be a good teammate.

Agreed. I think he comes back next year. In any event, who would trade for him? Somebody might give a day three pick, but do we really want to trade him for that? No chance Reese does so. My guess is even a new GM wouldn't do it either. But i could easily see next year being his last. In comment 13706253 JonC said:Agreed. I think he comes back next year. In any event, who would trade for him? Somebody might give a day three pick, but do we really want to trade him for that? No chance Reese does so. My guess is even a new GM wouldn't do it either. But i could easily see next year being his last.

the punt play is an embarrassment hitdog42 : 11/27/2017 9:14 am : link the first one i dont have much issue with

what a total shit show this team has become Heisenberg : 11/27/2017 9:16 am : link .

Why next year? He has 2 years remaining on his contract. Unless he turns into Sherman, the Giants won't be picking up his 5th year option. Currently the 5th year for Apple would be $15M guaranteed. BBI would lose their shit when they complain about DRC who only eats $6.5M in salary. In comment 13706265 AcidTest said:Why next year? He has 2 years remaining on his contract. Unless he turns into Sherman, the Giants won't be picking up his 5th year option. Currently the 5th year for Apple would be $15M guaranteed. BBI would lose their shit when they complain about DRC who only eats $6.5M in salary.

Apple has talent but is immature. Where are all the Spags lovers here? Victor in CT : 11/27/2017 9:41 am : link Shouldn't a great DC like Spags be able to reach a talent like this?

The punt play puts a teammate at risk of getting hammered/hurt shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/27/2017 9:43 am : link solely because of lack of effort. Easy to see why people would be pissed about that.

Cannot believe a veteran coach like Quinn doesn't demand Jimmy Googs : 11/27/2017 9:49 am : link respect from his ST players...

You are putting too much value on coaching in this situation.



If a player has mentally checked out or decided he is going to do an FU to his teammates, not much can be done for him. You either embarrass him publicly (or "privately" in this case) or you sit him down completely. In comment 13706337 Victor in CT said:You are putting too much value on coaching in this situation.If a player has mentally checked out or decided he is going to do an FU to his teammates, not much can be done for him. You either embarrass him publicly (or "privately" in this case) or you sit him down completely.

Blow it all up... Dnew15 : 11/27/2017 9:56 am : link Start over .... as completely as possible. Sometimes a season like this is not a terrible thing. The Giants are just not good enough talent wise to compete and it takes this kind of monumental disaster for change to happen.

Isn't that coaching? Why wasn't this done after Week 2 when it could have mattered? This staff is incompetent. In comment 13706358 BigBlueinChicago said:Isn't that coaching? Why wasn't this done after Week 2 when it could have mattered? This staff is incompetent.

My reaction was that the punt play gets you cut (if you weren't a first round pick) the first one I would rather him hustle to ball but would give player the benefit of doubt that he just misjudged the play and whether he can get over there. However, given the punt play the first play looks much worse In comment 13706275 hitdog42 said:My reaction was that the punt play gets you cut (if you weren't a first round pick) the first one I would rather him hustle to ball but would give player the benefit of doubt that he just misjudged the play and whether he can get over there. However, given the punt play the first play looks much worse

My theory is that they (the coaches) thought just like the players (as they have said) that all of this losing and struggles early on would just turn around just because.



But when it didn't, it was too late. It is a complete failure of everyone and on everyone. It tells me that both the coaches and players were never totally prepared for this season. In comment 13706369 Victor in CT said:My theory is that they (the coaches) thought just like the players (as they have said) that all of this losing and struggles early on would just turn around just because.But when it didn't, it was too late. It is a complete failure of everyone and on everyone. It tells me that both the coaches and players were never totally prepared for this season.

Yeah that 3rd and 33 play vs SF where he let the HB zip right by him while watching him In comment 13706231 JonC said:Yeah that 3rd and 33 play vs SF where he let the HB zip right by him while watching him

On the play Doomster : 11/27/2017 10:33 am : link where the qb scored, he stayed with his man to the corner of the endzone, and when he turned and he saw the qb diving into the endzone.......I don't think he could have prevented him from scoring.....



What the hell was JPP doing on that play? He was in better position to prevent Beathard from scoring....he and I believe Munson were taken out by one blocker?

Finally, someone's got it exactly right. Couldn't agree more.



+1000 In comment 13706390 BigBlueinChicago said:Finally, someone's got it exactly right. Couldn't agree more.+1000

I wonder... FatMan in Charlotte : 11/27/2017 10:58 am : link if there has been a frank discussion about how basic the offense looks, how we had an over reliance on the 11 Personnel grouping last year and how disappointing the point totals have been since Mac has been coach?



Seems like he's started a grueling film protocol for putting players under the microscope - I wonder if the same is being done for predictable playcalling and offensive performance?

The first one: old man : 11/27/2017 11:04 am : link He seemed to give up quickly, as if he couldn't do anything to stop the runner from scoring a TD. We've seen him avoid contact and effort before, and that was just more evidence in his 'resume'.

On the second one: I would have thought if his guy was beating him the least he could have done was grab the jersey and hold as he tends to do; it would have added more evidence to his 'resume'. And the effort was inexcusable.

No coach, even little Bill, can get to this guy. A hardass like TC, an 'understanding' Mc, 2 position coaches and 1 DC and likely 1GM or 1 Sr. Player Personnel haven't been able to.

In 2.5 seasons. He is what he is. Has a contract, a NFLPA, gentle ownership,a big cap hit so sort of has the FO by the short ones, beacoup money already, is on a losing team so effort is meaningless in his eyes.

There's one in every crowd, and 'Tag! He's IT'.

Beathard was 6 yards past the line of scrimmage and Apple is still standing there. Why is he covering anyone - as you claim - when the QB couldn't throw the ball.



Some of you guys are either willfully blind, dumb or both. In comment 13706412 Doomster said:Beathard was 6 yards past the line of scrimmage and Apple is still standing there. Why is he covering anyone - as you claim - when the QB couldn't throw the ball.Some of you guys are either willfully blind, dumb or both.

nice reach richinpa : 11/27/2017 11:13 am : link Great pic for the front office! Nice. Another top 10 frist rounder





What a pos. But how do you send a message and cut a first rounder in year 2 when you need CBs?



Bench him the rest of the year. Have ownerhsip come out and say players like this won't be on the team next year?

Let the guy take his lumps AnnapolisMike : 11/27/2017 11:17 am : link He is not getting cut because he has talent. Let's see how he responds to this.

Beathard was 6 yards past the line of scrimmage and Apple is still standing there. Why is he covering anyone - as you claim - when the QB couldn't throw the ball.



Some of you guys are either willfully blind, dumb or both.

nice reach



Who had a better shot at stopping Beathard, JPP or Apple? Look at the effort of JPP...he gets knocked backwards....how's that for effort, or are you willfully blind, dumb or both?

And why would you exactly do this, to a young CB that still has potential? In comment 13706251 Diver_Down said:And why would you exactly do this, to a young CB that still has potential?

We're not talking about JPP B in ALB : 11/27/2017 11:23 am : link We're talking about Apple. He just stopped playing. He stood there. Didn't even try.



But you're ok with it. You're ok with his effort on this play. Despite his teammates and coaches clearly upset and disappointed by it.

A tad harsh HomerJones45 : 11/27/2017 11:40 am : link on the first one, he was with his man deep into the end zone and had his back to the play for a good bit of it. At that point, Beathard was closer to the goal line than he was. I think criticizing that one was a little harsh.



On the second one, you got me. I have no idea what he was doing.

his Mom was 2 days from having brain surgery Dave : 11/27/2017 11:48 am : link I can understand if his head wasn't in the game, and if so, he had no business being on the field



to me, that's on the db coach and bm

B's correct here JonC : 11/27/2017 11:49 am : link You've got to make the effort to fight through traffic and stop the ball, period. Apple has repeatedly failed to do so (as have others) and it needs to effing stop.



With his potential, he needs to refocus his effort and develop into a professional. Removing the scholarship incentive, forces him to earn all that he is capable of. If he doesn't refocus his effort, then the Giants are protected financially and can seek repayment of his signing bonus in the event he is released. A trading partner might be more inclined to offer higher draft collateral if they are getting a player with potential without having to risk carrying the guarantees. By issuing a suspension, it starts the process and puts the onus on the player to earn the entire financial incentive that is owed whether that is with the Giants or another team. In comment 13706495 BillKo said:With his potential, he needs to refocus his effort and develop into a professional. Removing the scholarship incentive, forces him to earn all that he is capable of. If he doesn't refocus his effort, then the Giants are protected financially and can seek repayment of his signing bonus in the event he is released. A trading partner might be more inclined to offer higher draft collateral if they are getting a player with potential without having to risk carrying the guarantees. By issuing a suspension, it starts the process and puts the onus on the player to earn the entire financial incentive that is owed whether that is with the Giants or another team.

Wanted Hargreaves at that point in the draft Bluesbreaker : 11/27/2017 12:35 pm : link Even Tunsil would have been better and a host of others .





The play in the end zone is worse KWALL2 : 11/27/2017 12:56 pm : link The QB is 15 yard from the end zone when he takes off to run. Apple is directly in front of him about 6 yards deep in end zone. He doesn't bother to close the gap.



He wasn't blocked by anybody.



When the QB hit the end zone, Apple doesn't even move forward to stop it. It's bad enough that he is out of bounds by himself but he didn't want to bother trying to prevent a QB from getting a score. Who doesn't want to hit a QB? especially near the goal line?



That is one of the worst plays I've ever seen from an NFL player. No effort at all on a scoring play in a close game.



He's a chump. Don't cut him yet. Trade him for a late pick to Cleveland in Feb

Just another example of this teams TMS : 11/27/2017 1:07 pm : link talent evaluators inability to draft or acquire players who want to do more than earn a paycheck, because of their history as pampered prima donnas in College. Athleticism over everything else is the rule of thumb here, That why we suck and have been going downhill since our SB wins. CLEAN HOUSE now. Starting with the so called GM, who takes no responsibility for this BS, even though it is usually the GMs job; or why do we need one at all ?

Agreed. That run by Beathard and the visual of Apple literally standing so far back of the end of zone and sideline is forever burned in my memory. It’s the hallmark and telltale play of this terrible season really. In comment 13706642 KWALL2 said:Agreed. That run by Beathard and the visual of Apple literally standing so far back of the end of zone and sideline is forever burned in my memory. It’s the hallmark and telltale play of this terrible season really.

Apple is the symptom not the disease trueblueinpw : 11/27/2017 1:46 pm : link There’s far more wrong with the Giants than just Eli Apple. You have two All Pro DBs who have been suspended this season. When’s the last time you saw that on any NFL team?



The results of the Giants games should be enough for all of us to agree, the coaching staff just isn’t up to snuff. Now I agree that Apple is dogging it on these plays and he’s been a disappointing 10th over all draft pick. We can argue whether or not he should have been drafted at 10 - too high for my taste but hey that’s with the benefit of hindsight - but the kid has skills and talent. It’s the coaches job to develop Apple and also to create a culture where veteran players will keep a guy like Apple from taking plays off or dogging it. And as much as I’m inclined to agree that Apple seems thin-skinned and immature, ripping into the kid after the season is already lost and a day or two after his mom is getting brain surgery doesn’t seem like a very good idea to me. Again, the results are what’s important and here we see a #10 draft pick that we need to be productive is broken down to the point where he isn’t dressed. Something ain’t right with the Giants but this isn’t a case of one bad Apple spoiling the bunch.

I'm going to defend Eli Apple on that punt coverage play. eclipz928 : 11/27/2017 2:10 pm : link The context is somewhat relevant - the 49ers were punting the ball to the Giants with under 6 minutes left in the game with the score at 13-31. Apple was covering the gunner on special teams after playing on defense. The Giants last 3 offensive drives up to that point consisted of two 3 and outs and the longest drive ending after 4 plays and 2:05 minutes. Exhaustion is a factor. Ed Eagan had 2 gunners converging on him at the 10 - the expectation may have been that he'd either call fair catch or let the ball go.



Long story short, Eli Apple's effort on that play was bad, but the effort by the Giants offense up till that point was worse. No one should have been singled out after that performance, the entire team sucked.

Anybody not trying should be singled out. KWALL2 : 11/27/2017 2:40 pm : link There's a huge difference between not being effective and not trying.



The offense not scoring has nothing to do with Apple playing like a dog. Nothing.

I wonder if you guys B in ALB : 11/27/2017 2:46 pm : link have ever played football or any team sport in your lives. The excuses and lack of accountability that is going unchecked on BBI and apparently in the filmroom with Apple is astounding.



He was tired? GTFOH WITH THAT BULLSHIT!

I’m not making excuses for him. I’m simply saying there’s more going on in his life than just football and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he’s a different person and player next year because of it. In comment 13706788 B in ALB said:I’m not making excuses for him. I’m simply saying there’s more going on in his life than just football and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he’s a different person and player next year because of it.

So b/c of something going on in his life he gives zero effort and leaves his teammates out to dry. OK. Sorry, but boo hoo - this is a job. If he can't do it, he should ask to sit. In comment 13706801 UConn4523 said:So b/c of something going on in his life he gives zero effort and leaves his teammates out to dry. OK. Sorry, but boo hoo - this is a job. If he can't do it, he should ask to sit.

And if you want to get paid millions and millions of dollars B in ALB : 11/27/2017 3:01 pm : link Act like a professional, do your job, and shut the fuck up.



"Threatened to leave" - gimme a fucking break.

Apple and Jenkins should never have played for the Giants again Go Terps : 11/27/2017 3:07 pm : link after that game.

Could have gotten ryanmkeane : 11/27/2017 3:11 pm : link Eagan killed with his effort on that punt. That's enough for me to see...cut this guy after the year and eat your losses.

What the hell was JPP doing on that play? He was in better position to prevent Beathard from scoring....he and I believe Munson were taken out by one blocker?



Fucking stupid ass Zone Blitz - JPP dropped into coverage and stayed with his man.... In comment 13706412 Doomster said:Fucking stupid ass Zone Blitz - JPP dropped into coverage and stayed with his man....

Never argued against him being benched. I was talking about people wanting him off the team. In comment 13706811 B in ALB said:Never argued against him being benched. I was talking about people wanting him off the team.

Hard to root for this guy Marty866b : 11/27/2017 4:19 pm : link But we have to because he's a Giant. He's a disgrace and doesn't deserve to wear the uniform.

Not on any high level but I've played football, which is why I have tremendous respect for players who play a significant amount of snaps on defense and then come back and do special teams. One of the most underappreciated things about the game is the amount the conditioning it takes for a defensive back to be able to run with a receiver down the field for multiple consecutive plays and then come back and cover or be a gunner on punt coverage.



Again, it was bad effort on Apple on that punt but I'm not going to discount the amount of energy that he and every player on that defense has had to exert up till that point in the game because the offense is absolutely inept and incapable of staying on the field for any lengthy period of time.



And I'll say it, even though no one is going to want to hear this, but the truth is that it's unrealistic for anyone to expect tired players to dig down deep on a punt play late in the 4th quarter, while getting blown out by the winless 49ers, in the midst of a 1-7 season. After everything that happened in that game it's just an odd play to focus in on. In comment 13706788 B in ALB said:Not on any high level but I've played football, which is why I have tremendous respect for players who play a significant amount of snaps on defense and then come back and do special teams. One of the most underappreciated things about the game is the amount the conditioning it takes for a defensive back to be able to run with a receiver down the field for multiple consecutive plays and then come back and cover or be a gunner on punt coverage.Again, it was bad effort on Apple on that punt but I'm not going to discount the amount of energy that he and every player on that defense has had to exert up till that point in the game because the offense is absolutely inept and incapable of staying on the field for any lengthy period of time.And I'll say it, even though no one is going to want to hear this, but the truth is that it's unrealistic for anyone to expect tired players to dig down deep on a punt play late in the 4th quarter, while getting blown out by the winless 49ers, in the midst of a 1-7 season. After everything that happened in that game it's just an odd play to focus in on.

And again - complete and utter bullshit B in ALB : 11/27/2017 4:49 pm : link regarding being tired.



Apple was in on 45 plays on defense vs the 49er's - 74% of the defensive snaps. He had ONE tackle.



He was in on 5 total Special Teams plays that day - 21% of the ST snaps.



A grand total of 50 plays.



Meanwhile, here are his defensive backfield teammates:



- Landon Collins - 71 total plays (61/10)

- Darian Thompson - 66 total plays (61/5)

- Janoris Jenkins - 61 total plays (61/0)



There were 61 total defensive snaps that day. There are three players in on 100% of the defensive plays - all three were defensive backfield players.



And Apple ranked dead LAST amongst the defensive starters on total defensive snaps vs San Francisco.



Your contention is that he was TIRED?



Again, gimme a fuckin break.

Tired? KWALL2 : 11/27/2017 5:34 pm : link Nobody should "single him out".



That's BS on both points.



These guys don't get tired covering WRs. This isn't s marathon. It's 34seconds and then a long break. Then another play for 4 seconds. They aren't tired at DB which is why you don't see a rotation at this position EVER.

There isn't a question of whether he was tired. eclipz928 : 11/27/2017 6:40 pm : link In the 4th quarter of a football game just about ALL of the players are tired. The issue is that it presents this straw man case for what the problems are with the Giants when Paul Schwartz essentially centers an entire article, intentionally meant to be harshly scathing towards a specific player, around two plays.



Again, it's odd for a beat reporter to focus in on that punt play because it had no significance to the game or the season, as both were already over well before that play even occurred. If the coaches and his teammates want to kill Apple in the film room over it, that's fine and expected. Regardless of the reason, his effort there was bad.



Articles like the one from the NY Post are just a distraction that serves only the purpose of deflecting blame away from the bigger issues, which largely involve Ben McAdoo and his offense.



More importantly, I haven't seen anyone yet address the correction that Dan Duggan made about Schwartz describing Apple as the gunner on the play who was not fighting "to get down the field". A sports journalist can't be considered to be credible when they're being that loose on their facts.

Still would like to know what JPP was also doing NikkiMac : 6:28 am : link Last week first play on defense he played going backwards again and then proceeded to have a good game against an injured player ..... I had posted last week that I thought something is up with JPP turns out I’m not the only one seeing it Collinsworth mentioned that in pregame warm ups Something is off with JPP what it is who knows