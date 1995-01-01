How many HC openings do you expect? Sean : 11/27/2017 11:39 am Just off the top of my head-



NYG

NYJ

CLE

IND

DEN

TB



There is always a surprise opening as well (BAL?). With more big time coaches staying in college, I just don’t see the inventory to fill these positions. If we come away with Mike Smith & a seasoned OC, I’d be very pleased.

If you think people hated MacAdoo's play calling Mike from SI : 11/27/2017 11:42 am : link wait until Mike Smith slams our RBs into a wall of defenders on every 4th and 1.

If Baltimore lester : 11/27/2017 11:43 am : link cans Harbaugh then sign me up.

. ajr2456 : 11/27/2017 11:44 am : link CIN? If they don't make the playoffs that has to do it for Marvin Lewis no?

Unless the Jets tank the last few games, Section331 : 11/27/2017 11:50 am : link I'm not sure they'll fire Bowles. The team is still playing hard for him, and has been in almost every game. They just need a QB (a big "just" to be sure).



And Hue Jackson must have pictures of Haslem, I don't know what he needs to do to get fired.



I think Del Rio is in real trouble in OAK, and Marvin Lewis in Cincy if either miss the playoffs. Fox is probably out in Chicago too.

I think at least 7... bw in dc : 11/27/2017 11:54 am : link I wouldn't say Del Rio is safe in Oakland. Unless they make a run, which they could do now with KC's implosion, he could rescue a hugely disappointing year.



I think Arians is 50/50 in AZ. He could retire or get fired.



With all these recent rumblings, Garrett may be on thin ice in Dallas.





I'd be pretty surprised.... Vin_Cuccs : 11/27/2017 12:03 pm : link If Cleveland fires Hue Jackson after only two years.



I'd be really surprised if Denver fires Vance Joseph after only one year.

I think there is a real possibility that Garrett will be let go montanagiant : 11/27/2017 12:22 pm : link So you can add Dallas to the mix maybe

If Garrett is let go, I think he’ll be coaching here Sean : 11/27/2017 12:23 pm : link .

8-10 SLIM_ : 11/27/2017 12:26 pm : link My concern is we have to hire a GM and the pool of good HC candidates is smaller than usual in my mind. The Giants need to get moving.

think Mara will shock everyone and bring back mcadoo micky : 11/27/2017 12:26 pm : link so that one may be off the list..doubt Bowles gets canned as well.

Newsome ryanmkeane : 11/27/2017 12:43 pm : link just a figurehead? Dude is one of the more respected GMs in all of sports...

Jerry Sammo85 : 11/27/2017 1:05 pm : link May not fire Garrett for the exact fear of the Giants going and hiring him, if they fire McAdoo as expected.



I think Bowles has earned the right to be given a shot to stay with the Jets for a couple more years provided they get him a QB option to develop. Only problem Bowles may have in arguing to keep his job is the Jets are one of the most undisciplined teams in football.



Fox got an extension recently but if there’s a big name that Chicago wants

I could see it. Koetter may survive partially because very few good coaches will want that job because of how they’ve run through so many coaches the last six or seven years.



I could see Arians retiring in Arizona. Could see Caldwell getting chopped in Detroit if they miss the playoffs. McCarthy probably won a reprieve for another year because of the Rodgers injury and a playoff run last year, but the Pack fans are starting to go after him and Thompson a bit.



Right now the only mortal lock is Pagano getting fired in Indy. Giants are probably right behind that however. Then you have the maybes like Lewis in Cincy, Jackson in Cleveland, Del Rio in Oak/LV.

No way ryanmkeane : 11/27/2017 1:08 pm : link Jets fire Bowles. They are just starting to play better/harder. Need a QB and another weapon on Offense and they are a playoff caliber team.



Indy/NYG/Cleveland seem like the best bets.

Bowles is doing ok. Alwaysblue22 : 11/27/2017 1:58 pm : link The Jets, unlike the Giants seem to enjoy playing football and they play hard.

Agreed idiotsavant : 11/27/2017 2:01 pm : link Bowles is a keeper for two more years or so probably and more if they progress. They play hard and tight and have a clear path forward.

Funny what fandom does.. Sean : 11/27/2017 2:49 pm : link Most Jet fans can’t stand Bowles. When you take the emotion out of it, opinions are much more logical of other teams situations.

Coach turnover Big_Pete : 11/27/2017 3:58 pm : link Every year there is around 8 new head coaches which is a 25% turnover.



If I had to guess right now, my current expectation on the 8 current head coaches working elsewhere next would be:



Ben McAdoo, NYG

Marvin Lewis, CIN

Hue Jackson, CLE

Chuck Pagano, IND

Jon Fox, CHI

Todd Bowles, NYJ

Jim Caldwell, DET

Dirk Koetter, TB



Some are more obvious than others and some could easily star. There could easily be a surprise or two from other teams.



If there was a surprise departure, I would guess it might be along the lines of John Harbaugh, Jay Gruden, Jason Garrett or Adam Gase



Bowles doesn't deserve to be fired dpinzow : 11/27/2017 4:24 pm : link the Jets already have more wins than anyone expected them to get

As of now Jay on the Island : 11/27/2017 4:32 pm : link I think the definites are:

McAdoo

Hue Jackson CLE

Koetter TB

Pagano IND

Fox CHI



Potential fires:

Del Rio OAK- if they miss the playoffs he is gone IMO

Lewis CIN - He always finds a way to stick around despite no playoff success

Joseph DEN- Could be fired as the scapegoat

Arians Arz - If he was let go he would be my #2 candidate for the Giants after Gruden but I don't think the Giants will be after him due to his age.



The Giants should be the most attractive opening Jay on the Island : 11/27/2017 4:37 pm : link The new HC could pick his next franchise QB while using Eli for a season to allow the rookie time to develop. Having another talented QB in Webb on the roster to develop is also intriguing.



On offense there is young talent in Beckham, Engram, and Shepard. The defense should be strong next season with everybody back except for possibly DRC. Hopefully the new HC and DC will toughen up Apple.





Garrett has done nothing in 7 years with Dallas joe48 : 11/27/2017 4:49 pm : link Dallas fans are not very happy with JG. He has had a lot of talent to work with and not produced results.

Garrett has an impossible situation with a meddling owner.. Sean : 11/27/2017 5:17 pm : link I think he would fare well here. He knows the division, has past NYG ties & is a local guy.

I will say this... bw in dc : 11/27/2017 6:07 pm : link Jerry seems to prefer the puppet coach. Jerry can pick the puppet’s players and he has huge oversight over how the puppet coaches. If he lets the puppet go, and goes the route of another big name - say a Gruden type - Jerry could put his total control in jeopardy...



So Jerry needs to be careful here...

Hue Jackson DavidinBMNY : 11/27/2017 11:09 pm : link Should never have gone to Cleveland. He will be a hot OC if let go and he will probably get another chance soon.