Geno Smith to start Sunday

FIRE MCADOO BEFORE IT HAPPENS est1986 : 3:28 pm : link !

wow..... GMAN4LIFE : 3:29 pm : link destroy eli's legacy for stupid shit

WTF Rjanyg : 3:29 pm : link McAdoo is a complete idiot

Yeah... NorwoodWideRight : 3:29 pm : link I'm getting the very strong impression that Eli's days as a Giant are numbered.

Time to end the streak JonC : 3:29 pm : link and protect Eli for 2018, apparently.



Unfortunately, this will bring out the Webb screamers even moreso.



. arcarsenal : 3:30 pm : link What the fuck is the point? Either start Eli or let Webb play. Starting Smith is the dumbest option possible.

I Will Not Watch This Team If Geno Is QB est1986 : 3:30 pm : link PERIOD

this is total... BillKo : 3:30 pm : link BS...........I can't believe what I am reading.

RE: Time to end the streak giants#1 : 3:30 pm : link

Quote: and protect Eli for 2018, apparently.



Unfortunately, this will bring out the Webb screamers even moreso.



If you're going to bench Eli, might as well do it for someone that might be part of the future. Geno Smith is awful. What does starting him get the team? In comment 13708120 JonC said:If you're going to bench Eli, might as well do it for someone thatbe part of the future. Geno Smith is awful. What does starting him get the team?

If Eli does not start.. He will be pissed! est1986 : 3:31 pm : link He might just waive that no trade clause

. arcarsenal : 3:31 pm : link Is it true that Eli was given the option to start and declined?



That doesn't sound like Eli at all.

Countdown to Slade posting some BS on this thread.... Heisenberg : 3:31 pm : link 3...2...1...

Starting Geno accomplishes nothing except JonC : 3:32 pm : link preserving Eli, to whatever that means moving forward.



Let the TANK begin.

RE: . BillKo : 3:32 pm : link

Quote: Is it true that Eli was given the option to start and declined?



That doesn't sound like Eli at all.



No, it does not. In comment 13708139 arcarsenal said:No, it does not.

Anyone wondering Powerclean765 : 3:32 pm : link how this could get even more unwatchable has their answer.



McAdoo is the worst coach Ive ever seen.

. arcarsenal : 3:32 pm : link I get it - I think he was offered to start the game to keep the streak alive under the premise that he would be removed after one series or something. And he declined that. Makes much more sense.



Fuck McAdoo.

Absolutely AcidTest : 3:32 pm : link stupid. Smith does not give the Giants a better chance to win than Eli. But it looks like everyone calling for Webb will get to see him as well at some point. Very classy as usual by Eli to decline to start just to keep his streak alive.

many parts of this I do not understand LG in NYC : 3:32 pm : link Eli declined to start?? what does that mean... it must have been presented to him in a way where the only classy response was to decline.



and why Geno and not Webb? do the coaches think geno is going to save their jobs? if they are throwing in the towel for 2017, then let Webb get some reps.



this makes no sense as currently laid out.

What a disgrace. bceagle05 : 3:32 pm : link Geno Smith? Get the fuck outta here.

Eli is the consummate professional. Diver_Down : 3:32 pm : link Quote: Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis are given an opportunity to play," Manning said. "My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won't finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can."

Jesus Giantology : 3:33 pm : link This is a fucking awful decision.

McAdoo - says Webb will see some time too. Heisenberg : 3:33 pm : link “Geno will start this week,” McAdoo said. “Over the last five games, we will take a look at Geno, and we will also give Davis an opportunity.”

Am I more likely to watch NewFakeDannyHeep : 3:33 pm : link because of trainwreck potential?



Possibly.

Given the option to start the game, then get benched? est1986 : 3:33 pm : link Eli said "no thanks, but by the way 'fuck you guys', send me to Coughlin or Elway!"

Maybe it was one of those things moespree : 3:33 pm : link Where they said to Eli you can start to keep your streak alive but you're benched after that. And he told them to piss off.

RE: . giants#1 : 3:33 pm : link

Quote: Is it true that Eli was given the option to start and declined?



That doesn't sound like Eli at all.



Only way it makes sense is:



McAdoo: Eli, we're going to go with Geno on Sunday, but do you want to start the game and play a series to keep the streak alive?



Eli: If you feel Geno gives us the best chance to win, then just start him. In comment 13708139 arcarsenal said:Only way it makes sense is:McAdoo: Eli, we're going to go with Geno on Sunday, but do you want to start the game and play a series to keep the streak alive?Eli: If you feel Geno gives us the best chance to win, then just start him.

I have to assume that this is ok with Eli Chris684 : 3:34 pm : link and Mara, otherwise who the f*ck is McAdoo to make this decision?



On the one hand, I'm stunned and saddened that I have to watch another QB start a game under center for the GMEN for the first time since November of 2004.



On the other hand, maybe Eli does feel it's time to get out from behind that OL. While his streak will be ruined, his stats, W/L record and physical well-being will be spared.



Sad day for those who love Eli.

Manning is pure class... baadbill : 3:34 pm : link Said starting just to keep the streak alive diminishes the streak and he won’t do that.

For the first time in a long time, l feel sad about this franchise Saos1n : 3:34 pm : link Can’t believe they are doing this to Eli... Disrespectful, really...



Eli deserves better than this...

Webb needs to start if a change is going to be made Rflairr : 3:34 pm : link Not fucking Geno Smith. Dumbasses

LOL bluepepper : 3:35 pm : link Eli of course should start and play until maybe week 17.



BUT for all the people clamoring to see Webb, why do you not want to see Smith? The truth is that Geno probably has a good a shot as being the QB of the future as Webb does.

Why Gene? I'd understand if it was Webb who'd be Ace718 : 3:35 pm : link Starting. McAdoo needs to go now.

Well guys, let me know what happens with the Giants... est1986 : 3:35 pm : link I won't be watching them for the rest of this year.

RE: Maybe it was one of those things BillKo : 3:35 pm : link

Quote: Where they said to Eli you can start to keep your streak alive but you're benched after that. And he told them to piss off.



I think that's more how it went down in private, versus how Eli was just quoted above. In comment 13708161 moespree said:I think that's more how it went down in private, versus how Eli was just quoted above.

FUCK THIS SHIT GiantsLaw : 3:35 pm : link FUCK YOU MCADOO

FUCK THIS TEAM! ZogZerg : 3:35 pm : link I hope they get shut out.

stand for the anthem Rocky369 : 3:35 pm : link and kneel for the rest of the game. I would tune in for that.

Relax regarding Webb. NorwoodWideRight : 3:36 pm : link He will get playing time. Geno has gotten snaps under center all year in practice. Now Webb will get his and, from the looks of it, playing time at NFL speed.

bench Manning to play Webb, okay. For Geno Smith?? Victor in CT : 3:36 pm : link I don't think so. What a disgrace.



Francesa saying he thinks Eli has probably started his last game as a Giant and will be traded.

So everyone in favor of benching Eli also happy this happened? TommytheElephant : 3:36 pm : link No... Why? Because regardless of where you sit on in any debate within this team - WE ALL GET FUCKED!



"Take AcidTest : 3:36 pm : link a look at Geno?" What is there to see? He isn't the future, and shouldn't be the present either. Eli or Webb.



Is this the first step in getting rid of Eli after this season?





He declined to start ajr2456 : 3:36 pm : link Because he didn’t want to come out for Webb in the second half? That makes no sense

RE: For the first time in a long time, l feel sad about this franchise BigBlue4You09 : 3:36 pm : link

Quote: Can’t believe they are doing this to Eli... Disrespectful, really...



Eli deserves better than this...



Seriously? The season is OVER and Eli may not be here next year. It's time to start looking at the future, if that means benching Eli to get Webb time so be it. In comment 13708167 Saos1n said:Seriously? The season is OVER and Eli may not be here next year. It's time to start looking at the future, if that means benching Eli to get Webb time so be it.

Bench Eli for Geno Smith moespree : 3:36 pm : link And not your rookie QB. Geno who has zero future with the team over seeing what the rookie QB has. In a lost season. I'm not sure you can be dumber if you tried.

This reeks moaltch : 3:36 pm : link of Reece making one last ditch effort to keep his job

RE: Given the option to start the game, then get benched? Rjanyg : 3:37 pm : link

Quote: Eli said "no thanks, but by the way 'fuck you guys', send me to Coughlin or Elway!"



I would pay good money to see that video! In comment 13708160 est1986 said:I would pay good money to see that video!

According to the article. Daniel in MI : 3:37 pm : link Eli was given the option to keep steak alive but declined. Said it would tarnish it if he couldn’t play and be in it to win, but just to keep it alive.



Point appears to be to evaluate Geno and Webb in the last few games. They all say it’s “in the best interests of the org to evaluate eveyone.” (How realistic an assessment they’ll get is debatable IMO.)



Respect to him for not keeping it alive artificially, I guess.

Hope for his sake he’s in Denver or Jax RobCarpenter : 3:37 pm : link Next season.



What a shitty move, and this from an organization that values loyalty???



This dumpster fire of a season can’t end fast enough.

anybody else.... BillKo : 3:37 pm : link up for burning some tickets next week at the game??? LOL.......



Horrid decision. Smith blows. The kid....sure, play him AFTER you start Eli and see how the game goes.



It's like Phil Simms said "this league shits on you eventually no matter how good you are"...to paraphrase.

No longer a fan of this team while they pile of shit Mara and LauderdaleMatty : 3:37 pm : link The other silver spoon asshole Tisch own the team. I loved

Football but the NFL and the Giants and Mara area disgrace.



Thanks. Bye

Well, guess what I'm not doing on Sunday? Bramton1 : 3:37 pm : link .

I've had enough of this team aimrocky : 3:38 pm : link from top to bottom... Good bye 2017 Giants. You won't be getting my attention from here out.

this is reminiscent of when the John Ferguson became Victor in CT : 3:38 pm : link GM of the Rangers and shitcanned Rod Gilbert.



What a fucking disgrace.

I am so sad right now... Chris684 : 3:38 pm : link Eli is not ok with this. Only doing it because of the class guy he is.



Fuck this organization and McAdoo!



This would be totally different if it was TC making the call but McAdoo?



What a joke!

Why f-ing bother with Smith at all? Beer Man : 3:38 pm : link He is not going to be with the team after this year. I could see the team working Webb into some game action for evaluation purposes, but to sit Eli to play Smith is just a slap in the face to Eli.

Why would we start a QB johnnyb : 3:38 pm : link who is NOT in our long term plans? Giants have sunk to a new low. Disgusted by this news.

RE: This makes me unreasonably sad Mad Mike : 3:38 pm : link

Quote: idk why but it does

I don't think it's unreasonable of you. (Well, I guess I don't know just how sad it makes you, but). Eli's been a great player for us, and a good guy to boot. Very sad to see things wind down this way. In comment 13708196 Joey from GlenCove said:I don't think it's unreasonable of you. (Well, I guess I don't know just how sad it makes you, but). Eli's been a great player for us, and a good guy to boot. Very sad to see things wind down this way.

John Mara was around for Phil Simms Go Terps : 3:38 pm : link This wouldn't happen without his approval.



It's over.

I never thought I'd see it.... Britt in VA : 3:39 pm : link I though Mara would have enough class to not allow it.



Guess I was wrong.

Wow jeff57 : 3:39 pm : link Don't see the sense of starting Smith. But I'm glad Webb will get a chance.

classy Eli - not surprised LG in NYC : 3:39 pm : link what bears watching is 1) if the Offense looks good with Geno under center, or even if it looks Geno has something to offer the Giants long term... and 2) if this paves the way for Webb to start in a game or 2 and we get the final 3 games with him at the helm.



I feel bad for Eli but am interested to see what this change does for the offense, if anything.



nothing would surprise me at this point.

McAdoo and Reese are going to stay moespree : 3:39 pm : link Just as Mara scapegoated all the problems the Giants had on Coughlin and no one else, he is going to do the same with Eli at the end of this season. To me this is becoming increasingly obvious now.

I guess this is rock bottom. truebluelarry : 3:39 pm : link I don't even know if I will watch the game now.



This shitburger of a season can not end soon enough for me.





RE: Fuck this. spike : 3:39 pm : link

Quote: I'm done.



The worst HC ever. F reese

In comment 13708171 18E said:The worst HC ever. F reese

That is hard to believe joeinpa : 3:40 pm : link If MacAdoo made this decision it is a desperate attempt to save his job.



In any case, it stinks. Simms got benched by Handley it happens. Just never believed it would happen for Geno Smith.







Unless.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:40 pm : link the Front Office gave the directive, you fire McAdoo today.



The guy continues to have little to no awareness of the pulse of the team.



It is almost as if there is an intentional desire to fuck things up as much as possible.

The best part about it... est1986 : 3:40 pm : link Not even Davis Webb... Geno Fucking Smith... Wow, Eli should turn his back on this organization. Great way to treat the best QB in franchise history.

a Ray Handley Shirk130 : 3:40 pm : link move if I've ever seen one

This all goes back to hosting the Super Bowl Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 3:41 pm : link and going all in to try and be the first team to play a Super Bowl "home game". Killed FIVE years.

Somewhere Ray Handley quietly pumps his fist Heisenberg : 3:41 pm : link .

Wow... T-Bone : 3:41 pm : link now I have two reasons to remember this day forever.



First I welcomed my second son into this world this morning.



The second being the day Eli was benched.



This has been a doozy of a day.

The end jtfuoco : 3:41 pm : link of a era you will be missed Eli.

RE: That is hard to believe BillKo : 3:41 pm : link

Quote: If MacAdoo made this decision it is a desperate attempt to save his job.



In any case, it stinks. Simms got benched by Handley it happens. Just never believed it would happen for Geno Smith.







When? Simms lost a QB battle to a guy that won you the Super Bowl the previous season.



This has ZERO comparison. In comment 13708222 joeinpa said:When? Simms lost a QB battle to a guy that won you the Super Bowl the previous season.This has ZERO comparison.

F**k McAdoo PatersonPlank : 3:41 pm : link I hate him, he sucks. The team blows because he sucks, so he blames Eli. If I was Mara I'd fire him right now.

If AcidTest : 3:41 pm : link the players could vote, it would be 53-0 to start Eli. I get playing Webb as the game goes on if it's a rout, but starting Smith is absurd.

the better move would have been Glover : 3:41 pm : link to fire McAdoo and Reese.

Start Webb, OK. I could possibly see some logic in that, but start Geno? Why?

Maybe he has a chance to be the starter next year? HA!

Maybe he'll play so well other teams will make trade offers? HA!

This is a bad joke on top of a disaster of a season. So fucked up. Fire these fucking idiots now. This is the absolute worst.



Fire Mcadoo BigBlueHens : 3:42 pm : link Fire Reese. How can you do this to Eli?

I don't understand all the surprise regarding Geno NorwoodWideRight : 3:42 pm : link being given the ball. He's been #2 on the depth chart since the start of the season.



I can totally understand the shock regarding Eli, but not Geno. Webb will get his shot and some playing time.

RE: Unless.. BillKo : 3:42 pm : link

Quote: the Front Office gave the directive, you fire McAdoo today.



The guy continues to have little to no awareness of the pulse of the team.



It is almost as if there is an intentional desire to fuck things up as much as possible.



Too last for that........but Mac might have just sealed his deal. In comment 13708225 FatMan in Charlotte said:Too last for that........but Mac might have just sealed his deal.

RE: Wow... AcidTest : 3:42 pm : link

Quote: now I have two reasons to remember this day forever.



First I welcomed my second son into this world this morning.



The second being the day Eli was benched.



This has been a doozy of a day.



Congratulations. In comment 13708234 T-Bone said:Congratulations.

RE: Wow... Britt in VA : 3:42 pm : link

Quote: now I have two reasons to remember this day forever.



First I welcomed my second son into this world this morning.



The second being the day Eli was benched.



This has been a doozy of a day.



Heartfelt congratulations! In comment 13708234 T-Bone said:Heartfelt congratulations!

RE: FUCK THIS TEAM! Diver_Down : 3:42 pm : link

Quote: I hope they get shut out.



I can't stand the Eagles, but I hope they run a train on the Giants like a ginger assigned to laundry duty in Attica. Fuck this Team. Fuck Ben. In comment 13708177 ZogZerg said:I can't stand the Eagles, but I hope they run a train on the Giants like a ginger assigned to laundry duty in Attica. Fuck this Team. Fuck Ben.

RE: This reeks Giantology : 3:42 pm : link

Quote: of Reece making one last ditch effort to keep his job



What kind of mental gymnastics did you do to reach that conclusion? This has nothing to do with REESE* (notice the spelling) In comment 13708192 moaltch said:What kind of mental gymnastics did you do to reach that conclusion? This has nothing to do with REESE* (notice the spelling)

I do view this as a tremendous insult to Eli Manning moespree : 3:43 pm : link And it's because of the decision to start Geno Smith over the rookie QB. I'm be unhappy with the decision as well if they started Webb but at least it's more understandable to see what he has in a lost season. BUT to choose Geno Smith over Eli Manning? To say that Geno who has zero future with the team, gives you a better chance to win than Eli, I do view as a horrible insult.

Just wait NewFakeDannyHeep : 3:43 pm : link the change in QBs lights a fire under the team and we finish 7 and 9 and get nothing.

. arcarsenal : 3:43 pm : link Eli has had a crappy year and wasn't that good last year either - but a lot of what's going on here isn't his fault.



I feel really bad for him. But this is the reality of the league... he's had a long, successful career.



It's like having to put a pet down. You know at best, you'll get about 12 years or so if everything goes well, but inevitably, that day is going to come.. here we are.

. arcarsenal : 3:43 pm : link Also, congrats on the new addition to your fam, Bone Man!

This feels terrible. wigs in nyc : 3:44 pm : link Is the intention to possible to improve competitiveness? Or is this strictly a 'see what we got on the roster' thing?



Ugh.

What can Geno possibly do? PatersonPlank : 3:44 pm : link If McAdoo hadn't lost the team before he just did now. When we have our "Peterman" moment Sunday, I hope Eli tells him to shove it.



Eli should demand a trade.

classy answers by Eli hitdog42 : 3:44 pm : link not surprising at all that he handled it so well.



the giants are at least right on one thing that now is evaluation mode... across the board.

They’re letting McAdoo embarrass Eli like this Rflairr : 3:44 pm : link Fuck that clown

RE: Disgusting. djm : 3:44 pm : link

Quote: .



Not to be a dick but get over it. Eli will.



I didn't want this either but benching Eli won't hurt this franchise one bit. We haven't reached the point of no return.



Fans are going ape shit. Whatever. In comment 13708114 Britt in VA said:Not to be a dick but get over it. Eli will.I didn't want this either but benching Eli won't hurt this franchise one bit. We haven't reached the point of no return.Fans are going ape shit. Whatever.

Geno? Ed A. : 3:45 pm : link We all know what Geno can do, don't halt Eli's streak for that. What we need to know is how far Webb has progressed. For goodness sake what has happened to this franchise? They can bring him for the second half.

In a year where this organization has been an embarassment..... Chris684 : 3:45 pm : link where we've seen our players urinate like dogs on the field. Players give each other up through back channels in the media. We've seen players quit. We've seen the head coach throw people under the bus.



After all this, you allow the most stand up man in that room and the face of the franchise (even if moreso the past than future) to fall on the sword?



What a disgrace!

RE: I never thought I'd see it.... Diver_Down : 3:45 pm : link

Quote: I though Mara would have enough class to not allow it.



Guess I was wrong.



And I hope no one again offers verbal support to this franchise by calling them a "classy organization". They lost my respect. In comment 13708214 Britt in VA said:And I hope no one again offers verbal support to this franchise by calling them a "classy organization". They lost my respect.

2 things LG in NYC : 3:45 pm : link TBone - congrats



Geno over Webb - the more I think about it, this make sense. once you decide to see what the other guys have, you have to start Geno for game or 2 and allow Webb to take more reps in practice and get him ready for the final 2-3 games.



If geno sucks, you get Webb in quicker... if Geno looks good, well that is a different and more interesting dilemma. either way, it probably makes more sense than starting Webb cold.

Geno Giantslifer : 3:46 pm : link Most in here knew Eli was done, didn't expect Geno to start. Guessing Geno 1st half, Webb 2nd half.

It's officially time to move on

RE: 2 things BillKo : 3:46 pm : link

Quote: TBone - congrats



Geno over Webb - the more I think about it, this make sense. once you decide to see what the other guys have, you have to start Geno for game or 2 and allow Webb to take more reps in practice and get him ready for the final 2-3 games.



If geno sucks, you get Webb in quicker... if Geno looks good, well that is a different and more interesting dilemma. either way, it probably makes more sense than starting Webb cold.



You lost me at "If Geno Sucks".............. In comment 13708271 LG in NYC said:You lost me at "If Geno Sucks"..............

Sounds like it was Eli's decision MetsAreBack : 3:46 pm : link and maybe the streak doesnt mean as much to him as it would to most others.



But I'm shocked he wouldnt just 'start' the last 5 games, play a few snaps... then continue that streak somewhere else (Jacksonville?) next season.

RE: In a year where this organization has been an embarassment..... Britt in VA : 3:46 pm : link

Quote: where we've seen our players urinate like dogs on the field. Players give each other up through back channels in the media. We've seen players quit. We've seen the head coach throw people under the bus.



After all this, you allow the most stand up man in that room and the face of the franchise (even if moreso the past than future) to fall on the sword?



What a disgrace!



ugh. In comment 13708269 Chris684 said:ugh.

Embarrassing csb : 3:47 pm : link I think this has to be Reese and Mac hoping that if Geno plays well then they can ise Eli as a scapegoat and potentially save their jobs. I don't see what else this could possibly be.



A couple of classless fucks who've run this team into the ground and their looking to deflect blame.



At least I won't have to watch this week

Macadoo Painless62 : 3:47 pm : link Whatever the thoughts expressed here, no way he made this decision without permission from above.

i'm gonna miss Eli GiantNatty : 3:47 pm : link and I really thought that, given the way the Giants do business, they would let him ride out the season. But I guess that stinkbomb in Washington was the last straw, even for management (who are undoubtedly okay with this - frankly it hints that they may be more behind McAdoo than many suspect).



Eli, I will try my best to be there when you're enshrined in the Hall!

Thank goodness T-Bone brought us some good news. Heisenberg : 3:48 pm : link .

RE: Wow... GiantsLaw : 3:48 pm : link

Quote: First I welcomed my second son into this world this morning. Congrats T-Bone! In comment 13708234 T-Bone said:Congrats T-Bone!

and there is no way this is a McAdoo decision LG in NYC : 3:48 pm : link this came from upon high.



and I do not believe anyone who says they aren't watching the upcoming game(s) or are done with the Giants. have youe temper tantrum and then you'll be back here next week either saying "I told you so" if Geno sucks, or offering excuses why the Giants offense looked better under him.

the season has been lost... BillKo : 3:48 pm : link you know Geno sucks.



Play Eli...game gets out of hand play Webb.



Geno Smith isn't going to do anything for the evaluation process.



Giants making a horrid decision, in a season that I repeat is already over.



Unless this is their idea of tanking? WTF.

Makes sense DC Gmen Fan : 3:49 pm : link They want to see what they have in Geno and Davis. They give Eli the option to start to preserve streak. Eli says no thanks - don't need the facade of a streak.



Geno starts to allow Webb to not freak out in his first start but to get comfortable before he comes in.



I don't see the issue. Everyone wanted to see Webb eventually anyway. Starting Geno takes some pressure off of Webb.

this could be an Eddie Giacomin returns situation Victor in CT : 3:49 pm : link where the fans (the ones who show) openly root for the opposition

....... CoughlinHandsonHips : 3:49 pm : link Damn what a way to end the streak.



Although I don't think he was catching Favre anyway

so high up does this go? BillKo : 3:49 pm : link Reese, or ownership?



I can't see ownership approving it.



Reese.....yes.

Congrats T-Bone!!! beatrixkiddo : 3:50 pm : link Miss your Playa's Thread, maybe the worst part of this season.

Wow AnnapolisMike : 3:50 pm : link I don't think this is McAdoo alone. He would not do this without Ownerships blessing.

Until 20 minutes ago Elisthebest : 3:50 pm : link I was saying I could never root against the GMen. Sorry to say now I will. What a clown.

They're making it out to be Bleedin Blue : 3:50 pm : link Eli's decision!!! Bullshit, he's taking one for the team! Reportedly Eli says McAdoo came to him and said they're putting in Geno but Eli would start to keep streak going. Eli responded the streak means nothing, if they want to play Smith and Webb, then play them!

Damn this organization, you sit your best player on offense???

FUCK THIS TEAM , FUCK THEM ALL!!!

how bad is BM going to get booed.... BillKo : 3:50 pm : link ...when they come out for Dallas?



Oh man............

RE: Makes sense Mad Mike : 3:51 pm : link

Quote: Geno starts to allow Webb to not freak out in his first start but to get comfortable before he comes in.



I don't see the issue. Everyone wanted to see Webb eventually anyway. Starting Geno takes some pressure off of Webb.

As opposed to starting Eli and bringing in Webb late? I can understand wanting to see Webb, but what does Geno have to do with it? Start giving Webb more reps in practice, let him come in relief for Eli, ultimately let him start if he seems ready for that. Why does Geno factor into that at all? In comment 13708290 DC Gmen Fan said:As opposed to starting Eli and bringing in Webb late? I can understand wanting to see Webb, but what does Geno have to do with it? Start giving Webb more reps in practice, let him come in relief for Eli, ultimately let him start if he seems ready for that. Why does Geno factor into that at all?

I gotta say.... ryanmkeane : 3:51 pm : link Eli is my favorite athlete ever and it's not close. What a class act.

Here comes McAdoo's "Peterman" moment PatersonPlank : 3:51 pm : link And I for one can't wait. He should be boo'd out of the Meadowlands next home game.

Well now we know they're going QB Toastt34 : 3:51 pm : link Round 1 this year.

Good for Eli B in ALB : 3:51 pm : link A nice FUCK YOU to the head coach.



McAdoo is an unbelievable piece of shit coward.

"Next warning signs? More and more players... M.S. : 3:51 pm : link

about Eli's streak?



Get F-ing serious.



Our team sucks, and that's the only thing I care about.



As for Eli's streak coming to an end?



Cry me a river.

RE: RE: Makes sense DC Gmen Fan : 3:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708290 DC Gmen Fan said:





Quote:





Geno starts to allow Webb to not freak out in his first start but to get comfortable before he comes in.



I don't see the issue. Everyone wanted to see Webb eventually anyway. Starting Geno takes some pressure off of Webb.





As opposed to starting Eli and bringing in Webb late? I can understand wanting to see Webb, but what does Geno have to do with it? Start giving Webb more reps in practice, let him come in relief for Eli, ultimately let him start if he seems ready for that. Why does Geno factor into that at all?





But Eli said he'd rather not start then come out. In comment 13708301 Mad Mike said:But Eli said he'd rather not start then come out.

I will say this and I know not many will agree with me bigblue12 : 3:51 pm : link Eli is the greatest Giant to ever put on the uniform. He is not the best player, but when you factor in what he has done for this franchise, the two SB wins, not missing one game in his entire career due to injury, his work off the field, the class that he has shown, never throwing a coach or a player under the bus, he is the gold standard. Today is a sad day.

RE: Embarrassing ajr2456 : 3:52 pm : link

Quote: I think this has to be Reese and Mac hoping that if Geno plays well then they can ise Eli as a scapegoat and potentially save their jobs. I don't see what else this could possibly be.



A couple of classless fucks who've run this team into the ground and their looking to deflect blame.



At least I won't have to watch this week



Or it has more to do with evaluating if Geno actually is worthy of being a backup QB in the future. In comment 13708280 csb said:Or it has more to do with evaluating if Geno actually is worthy of being a backup QB in the future.

This organization has completely lost their way, RottenApple : 3:52 pm : link and will crash and burn. What a gutless puke Johnny Boy has become. You know any decision like this was signed off by him. This also seems like they will blame the season on injuries and Eli.

I want to hear from Mara on this ij_reilly : 3:52 pm : link The owner needs to speak up about this and let us know where he's coming from.



RE: stand for the anthem batman11 : 3:53 pm : link

Quote: and kneel for the rest of the game. I would tune in for that.



That would be interesting.... In comment 13708178 Rocky369 said:That would be interesting....

What if Geno actually does something? WideRight : 3:53 pm : link

It would impact 2018 evaluations, and thats what this is about.



We know Eli is not an ideal QB for this system. Geno need to be tested. Then Webb.



Management may want to get an extra 15M of cap space to fix the OL

_ Banks : 3:53 pm : link Many actually suggested this scenario (proposing Eli starts just to keep the streak alive and then play Webb). Those who said Eli would find that stupid were correct. I honestly can't believe Geno Smith is starting though. As others have said that is the one option that makes zero sense. He isn't the qb of the future. At least there are the college championships to look forward to, the NFL sucks right now.

RE: so high up does this go? Rflairr : 3:53 pm : link

Quote: Reese, or ownership?



I can't see ownership approving it.



Reese.....yes.



You obviously don’t know how the Giants operate. If you think Reese was allowed to ok this. This was okay by Mara In comment 13708293 BillKo said:You obviously don’t know how the Giants operate. If you think Reese was allowed to ok this. This was okay by Mara

Sad SLIM_ : 3:53 pm : link I'm 46 years old. My family got season tickets in 1981 - 1981 LT's rookie year...



I've seen Bavaro get cut.



I've seen Simms get cut.



I've seen Coughlin get fired.



Who knows - maybe this isn't the end for Eli with the Giants but this is probably the saddest I've felt about someone related to the Giants. Not exactly sure why...



Maybe I viewed all the other players as past their prime. Maybe I still think of Eli as in his prime. I really thought that he still had magic in his right arm and this could've been Super Bowl #3. It sucks. He had another Super Bowl in him coming off XLVI - Reese just didn't surround him with the talent.





Thank you Eli! GiantBlue : 3:53 pm : link For all the magic you brought us over your career. I am sorry it had to end like this, but most endings aren't the stuff of dreams like Strahan....they end just like this.



I wish you well going forward and I will always remember you, how you fought for the Giants and us fans, how you were always the embodiment of class and for making us proud to root for an organization with you at the helm.



Thank you, Eli.

This is straight up Dnew15 : 3:54 pm : link retarded.

If you make this move it's for Webb...Geno makes no sense.

Francesca just said joeinpa : 3:54 pm : link he believes it was MacAdoo 's decision

RE: so high up does this go? BlackLight : 3:54 pm : link

Quote: Reese, or ownership?



I can't see ownership approving it.



Reese.....yes.



I doubt either Reese or ownership were even consulted. McAdoo is the coach. They can't put his job on the line, and then undermine his authority.



I'm not sure how I feel about this, but I appreciate Eli's take on it. If they're going to start him each week, and then take him out of competitive games just to give Geno and Webb reps, then why bother starting him at all? In comment 13708293 BillKo said:I doubt either Reese or ownership were even consulted. McAdoo is the coach. They can't put his job on the line, and then undermine his authority.I'm not sure how I feel about this, but I appreciate Eli's take on it. If they're going to start him each week, and then take him out of competitive games just to give Geno and Webb reps, then why bother starting him at all?

What if Geno lights it up ron mexico : 3:54 pm : link And saves Ben and Jerrys jobs?





RE: Macadoo batman11 : 3:54 pm : link

Quote: Whatever the thoughts expressed here, no way he made this decision without permission from above.



Agreed, but McAdoo is still a douchebag and a trainwreck as a manager and head coach. In comment 13708282 Painless62 said:Agreed, but McAdoo is still a douchebag and a trainwreck as a manager and head coach.

I think it's McAdoo's call.... Britt in VA : 3:55 pm : link but had to be cleared by Mara. This is not an edict from above. McAdoo wants this, and Mara will not stand in the way.



That's what I think happened.

Hey look DC Gmen Fan : 3:55 pm : link theyre doing Webb a favor by starting Geno.



Webb hasn't played yet. Would be tough to throw him right in. Let Geno stink up the place then Webb comes in w/ no pressure.

Ron Mexico TommytheElephant : 3:55 pm : link I will pledge my allegiance to wherever Eli winds up then

They want to nali the second Pick in the Draft Alwaysblue22 : 3:55 pm : link Start Gino against this struggling team... guarantee a loss. If you start Eli there is a possibility they might win, and drop down in the draft. Keep your eyes on the Prize. That is where we are now ..this is how low this team can go.. call it Macks revenge. He knows he is getting fired so he wants to show the front office that it was not his fault but bad (immobile) QB play. The Joke will be on him. They should start Webb to see what he can do in a real game and to properly prepare for the draft other than judge Webb in practice against his own squad that is not nearly the same as playing in a real game against a real opponent.

It's possible mrvax : 3:55 pm : link ownership ordered McAdoo to play the backups.



This is really a shame. bigbluehoya : 3:56 pm : link I’m as open to the idea as anyone that the end may be just about here for Eli, but this is trash.

RE: What if Geno lights it up RottenApple : 3:56 pm : link

Quote: And saves Ben and Jerrys jobs?





Have you see him play? He’s an embarrassment. In comment 13708338 ron mexico said:Have you see him play? He’s an embarrassment.

BillKo SLIM_ : 3:56 pm : link The difference with Simms and others was that it was salary related AND you didn't have what should be dead coach and GM walking making the decision.





RE: Francesca just said The_Boss : 3:57 pm : link

Quote: he believes it was MacAdoo 's decision



No chance McAdoofus made this decision on his own. Mara had to give his blessing. He wasn't going to make his jackass head coach embarrass the QB who won him 2 Super Bowls on his own. This isn't like sitting Eli Apple. In comment 13708334 joeinpa said:No chance McAdoofus made this decision on his own. Mara had to give his blessing. He wasn't going to make his jackass head coach embarrass the QB who won him 2 Super Bowls on his own. This isn't like sitting Eli Apple.

there is zero chance nygiants16 : 3:57 pm : link mcadoo made thia decision without the approval of john mara

I would encourage any season ticket holders aimrocky : 3:58 pm : link to not go the rest of the season. I know I won't... Let Management see that stadium full of opponents fans.

Look... T-Bone : 3:58 pm : link There’s no way in hell I’d have done this out of respect for Eli and what he’s done for this franchise... even though I think it’s the right move. I know I’ll get slammed for saying that... and I can take it... and not that I think this will happen... but what if Geno lights it up over the next several weeks?



Let me state again... I wouldn’t have done it... but I think it’s the right move. I know most don’t want to hear it but Eli wasn’t helping the team and in fact was part of the problem. And except for maybe TE there have been changes all throughout the offense... except at one position, QB.



I know it seems very far fetched to even fathom but what if either Smith or Webb come in and suddenly the offense clicks?



I’m still stunned by this and again feel the need to say there’s no chance in hell I’d have done it.

Fan for almost 50 years. Maryland Giant : 3:58 pm : link I have always enjoyed being a Giants fan because I felt that the franchise was classy insofar as they were generally decent and loyal.



This decision is indecent and disloyal and really makes me sad more than anything else.



I am going to try not to overreact, but I think it is a disgraceful decision to bench Eli for Geno Smith. It is an insult. Not saying Eli has been strong this year but given the offensive line and the weapons I'm not sure how anybody could have succeeded at QB.



But having an all time franchise guy benched for Geno Smith?



Bad decision IMO.

RE: I would encourage any season ticket holders Mr. Bungle : 3:58 pm : link

Quote: to not go the rest of the season. I know I won't... Let Management see that stadium full of opponents fans.

Yeah, but the tickets are paid for. In comment 13708363 aimrocky said:Yeah, but the tickets are paid for.

so question.... BillKo : 3:59 pm : link does Eli dress?



How does our genius coach evaluate his roster????



LOL...this guy...........

RE: Look... AnnapolisMike : 3:59 pm : link

Quote: There’s no way in hell I’d have done this out of respect for Eli and what he’s done for this franchise... even though I think it’s the right move. I know I’ll get slammed for saying that... and I can take it... and not that I think this will happen... but what if Geno lights it up over the next several weeks?



Let me state again... I wouldn’t have done it... but I think it’s the right move. I know most don’t want to hear it but Eli wasn’t helping the team and in fact was part of the problem. And except for maybe TE there have been changes all throughout the offense... except at one position, QB.



I know it seems very far fetched to even fathom but what if either Smith or Webb come in and suddenly the offense clicks?



I’m still stunned by this and again feel the need to say there’s no chance in hell I’d have done it.



You may be right...Eli has not been Eli for two seasons now. In comment 13708364 T-Bone said:You may be right...Eli has not been Eli for two seasons now.

Other than the fact joeinpa : 3:59 pm : link that Eli was always there giving the Giants the best chance to win, the streak meant nothing to me. I'm a Giants fan first.



It's not the end of the streak that bothers me. I m just not ready to see Eli's Giant career end, especially like this.



I was hoping for a young quarterback to play behind Eli. That still might happen.



Francesca just said, both quarterbacks will play.



What the hell?

Rip my fucking heart out why don't you... KingBlue : 3:59 pm : link This smells of McAdoo.... I want Eli to go out with the same class he has always exhibited. I support the Giants because of Eli Manning and all he stands for... What a shit show.

Geno Smith is going to make things even worse. Dave in Hoboken : 4:00 pm : link He's worse than current Eli easily. Might as well just putt Webb in if they have to see what they have. Geno sure as hell isn't the future.

Thanks fellas! T-Bone : 4:00 pm : link That last post will probably be my last for awhile. Just happened to be home trying to rest a little bit before going back up to the hospital.



I just can’t believe Eli has been benched. Amazing.

Fuck McAdoo WillVAB : 4:00 pm : link His trash system needs a scrambling QB so somehow he thinks a washed up Geno Smith will help them win.



Eli needs to go to JAX

If Eli is benched.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4:00 pm : link I truly hope the Giants fans go to the parking lot and burn their tickets before entering the stadium to show Mara exactly how much of a fuckup this season has become.



If ownership stands behind Mac or gave the directive to start Geno then they have such little self-awareness it isn't even funny.



This might be one of the worst decisions ever made by the organization. Just an absolute slap in the face to everyone involved.

Well Reese and Fatboy Manning10 : 4:00 pm : link Have their scapegoat! here comes the RUN....If those Two incompetent pieces of Shit do not get canned after the season this Organization can kiss my ass.

I’m confused by the outrage here ajr2456 : 4:00 pm : link You need to evaluate the other QBs on the roster.



Eli was given the option to start and said no.



What’s the problem?



We’re 2-9, there’s no point in Eli playing full games anymore.

I don't agree with this at all JerryNYG : 4:01 pm : link If it was to play Webb I could see the logic, but Geno Smith is not going to be the answer going forward so why make this change?



I am still hoping for a total blow up and rebuild after this shitshow season.

Eli is not injured as far as we know Bold Ruler : Mod : 4:01 pm : : 4:01 pm : link Geno sucks balls. Team decides Eli needs to sit...must be to lose games and secure the higher pick. The Giants are doing this?

Last week could possibly be Eli's last game played as a Giant Canton : 4:01 pm : link The reason Geno gets the nod, is cause Webb has been inactive all season, and hasn't had the practice nor the reps.



Webb should now get reps this week the earliest or the following week the latest. I also expect him to be active December 10th against the Dallas Cowboys.



They just can't activate Webb (with zero practice) and throw him into the wolves and expect him to be ready for the speed of an NFL game. We should see Webb getting more playing time as the season comes to a close,

Oh yeah... I would’ve put Webb in T-Bone : 4:01 pm : link IF I did it.



Which I wouldn’t have.

OK.... Robert : 4:02 pm : link This season is now officially surreal.

At least we finally end the streak of never having started a black QB Heisenberg : 4:02 pm : link .

RE: there is zero chance Justlurking : 4:02 pm : link

Quote: mcadoo made thia decision without the approval of john mara



Francesca saying otherwise is fucking comical. In comment 13708362 nygiants16 said:Francesca saying otherwise is fucking comical.

Mara is also letting Mac hang himself PatersonPlank : 4:02 pm : link He knows how unpopular this will be, it makes firing that slob so much easier.



It's amazing how much one bad hire, in the wrong spot, can hurt.

McAdoo is sure doing bluepepper : 4:02 pm : link a favor to the next HC. That guy would probably not want to rebuild with a 37 year old QB but it would have been messy to start off in NY benching beloved 2-time SB MVP Eli. Now the new coach can go with Darnold/Rosen/whoever day one and there won't be any fan fallout to deal with.

Good for Eli for handling it this way mfsd : 4:02 pm : link Maintains some dignity and doesn’t let the streak become a sideshow



All that aside, I’m not sure I’ve ever hated a team I root for more than the 2017 NY Giants. And I’m a Knicks fan, so that’s saying something

RE: . AnishPatel : 4:03 pm : link

Quote: Is it true that Eli was given the option to start and declined?



That doesn't sound like Eli at all.



Quote: Manning has started 210 consecutive regular season games for the Giants.He was given the option of starting in order to continue the streak.



"Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis are given an opportunity to play," Manning said. "My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won't finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can." In comment 13708139 arcarsenal said:

RE: What if Geno lights it up johnnyb : 4:03 pm : link

Quote: And saves Ben and Jerrys jobs?





And you believe in Santa Clause. Please say you do! In comment 13708338 ron mexico said:And you believe in Santa Clause. Please say you do!

RE: Wow oldutican : 4:03 pm : link

Quote: I don't think this is McAdoo alone. He would not do this without Ownerships blessing.



Absolutely agree. In comment 13708296 AnnapolisMike said:Absolutely agree.

. pjcas18 : 4:03 pm : link Quote: Brandon Jacobs‏Verified account @gatorboyrb

28s29 seconds ago



Eli Manning you’re always gonna be my QB. 2X Super Bowl MVP you can’t make that shit up bro.



The fact that old man : 4:04 pm : link He was given the OPTION ...to me...means 'We want to see what we got in Geno and maybe even Webb before we possibly draft QB ".

Which in turn begins the process of a goodbye to Eli within the next 2.333 seasons as gently as possible.

Eli knew the day was coming ...the reality has now smacked us all.



Still sucks though.



Do I say "F Y JR " now...or should I wait for the day Eli is no longer a Giant?

Eh! I'll do it now. JR will soon be a GM somewhere else anyway. My preferance is a McDonalds.



Fuck You JR! Ross too! Maras..get in line for the F Y's.



Tuck you

RE: RE: I would encourage any season ticket holders aimrocky : 4:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708363 aimrocky said:





Quote:





to not go the rest of the season. I know I won't... Let Management see that stadium full of opponents fans.





Yeah, but the tickets are paid for.



I get that, but the concessions aren't, and the empty stadium is embarrassing for ownership. I still planned on going down mainly to see Eli. Not anymore. In comment 13708373 Mr. Bungle said:I get that, but the concessions aren't, and the empty stadium is embarrassing for ownership. I still planned on going down mainly to see Eli. Not anymore.

Tarnishing the streak? 81_Great_Dane : 4:05 pm : link Thoughts about that:



There was a Yankees game where Lou Gherig had lumbago (severe lower back pain) and could barely move. The Yankees were on the road. They put him the leadoff spot, he drew a walk and was replaced by a pinch runner. The Yankees went out of their way to keep his streak going, and nobody ever said the streak was "tainted."



On the other hand, during Ripken's streak, there were times when he needed a day off or should have sat, and the team wouldn't do it until he said so. He was hurting the team. That was a problem and was discussed that way at the time.



Eli's streak wouldn't have been tainted if they decided to look at all three QBs, like they would in a preseason game. It's a games-started streak, that's all it is, and nobody would care if they took him out to evaluate the other guys.



I don't think Eli has been hurting the team, and when we see the other guys I think that will be apparent. But Eli's in decline and the season's lost. The organization needs to see the other guys.



Personally, I'm sad about this, in part because I think Eli is still their best QB, and the season has gone so far off the rails that that no longer matters. Eli is thinking about the best chance to win, because he's focused on winning the next game. That's his job. The coaches and organization are not focused on winning this Sunday; they're thinking about next season, Sunday's game be damned. It sounds like Eli isn't on board for being part of the "forget trying to win the next game, let's evaluate players" thing.



I also think the Giants handled this about as badly as they could.



On the other hand, if Geno has raised his game at all, they need to find that out. I think he's talented guy who had problems with bad decision-making. By his own admission, he never really learned how to be a pro QB, do the right preparation, etc. Maybe being in the QB room with Eli has helped him with that. Maybe he will turn out to have some value to them or someone else.



Webb isn't ready to play but he get his feet wet and get a taste of real NFL game speed. If he does a Peterman-style meltdown they can always put Geno back in. Or, you know, Eli.



Eli isn't done. He will play again, for the Giants or someone else.





shink jintsjunkie : 4:05 pm : link Cocky Putz and Brylcreem spattered Pillsbury Doughboy live to fight another day.



Shame on the Giants Diver_Down : 4:05 pm : link - Kurt Warner 11/28/2017 NFL Network

Kurt Warner heaping praise on Eli bradshaw44 : 4:06 pm : link Says giants organization should be ashamed. Says the whole team has played bad. If it was just Eli fine. But it’s the team.

Congrats T-bone! Jim in Forest Hills : 4:06 pm : link I'm so happy I took my kids to the KC game, might have seen Eli's last home win!



Can't wait until heads roll at the end of the season. Bring on Rosen/Darnold/Jackson/Allen/Mayfield - the future is now.

It was stated that McAdoo gave Eli the opportunity to start the game Simms11 : 4:06 pm : link and then get relieved by Geno and Webb to see what they have. Eli turned down the option because he wanted to be able to finish the whole game with a win. He thought it would be pointless and so he wants to help Geno and Webb prepare.



I have to question the status of McAdoo's job however. Why would he consider playing all three QBs, unless there was some assurance from the Owners as to his return? If Eli gives him the best shot of winning, then why would he do this, unless he was assured of returning?

RE: I don't agree with this at all ajr2456 : 4:06 pm : link

Quote: If it was to play Webb I could see the logic, but Geno Smith is not going to be the answer going forward so why make this change?



I am still hoping for a total blow up and rebuild after this shitshow season.



Or maybe the plan was to ease Webb in and when Eli declined to only play first halves they had no choice but to go to Geno for first halves. In comment 13708393 JerryNYG said:Or maybe the plan was to ease Webb in and when Eli declined to only play first halves they had no choice but to go to Geno for first halves.

LOL.... BillKo : 4:06 pm : link would laugh my ass off if both QBs got hurt this Sunday.......omg.

Fuck these guys. FThomas : 4:06 pm : link This is such a disgrace. Fuck this team and everyone involved with making this decision.

Just a disgraceful day RottenApple : 4:07 pm : link for this floundering franchise. I’m ashamed to say I’ve been a fan for 40 years.

Ridiculous to do this in favor of Geno over Webb FranknWeezer : 4:07 pm : link I just don't get it.



As for the streak, though, Eli just passed his brother a couple weeks ago and holds the #2 slot alone. He wasn't ever going to eclipse Favre. So there's that...



1. Favre 297

2. Eli 210

3. Peyton 208

RE: Makes sense LauderdaleMatty : 4:07 pm : link

Quote: They want to see what they have in Geno and Davis. They give Eli the option to start to preserve streak. Eli says no thanks - don't need the facade of a streak.



Geno starts to allow Webb to not freak out in his first start but to get comfortable before he comes in.



I don't see the issue. Everyone wanted to see Webb eventually anyway. Starting Geno takes some pressure off of Webb.



This team/ownership is an embarrassment.



They fucked over TC. If they really respected him but felt he wasn't getting he job done fire him. No. They pushed Gilbride out. Then Fewell. Finally TC to bring in their new big man crush.



That they love this loser shows how inept they are.



And IMO Chris and John Mara threw the coaching staff under the bis since Chris Mara and his pal Reese are knee deep into this team sucking for 5 of the last 6 years. Couldn't be that Chris Mara is a nepotism hire and Reese along w him hate any blame.





Yeah classy organization. Until it's time to take any blame themselves for their shitty management. John Mara is a joke. He cares. Yeah he will

Still wake up richer than God and Immune to being a total incompetent. 45 years of rooting for this team ends today.



In comment 13708290 DC Gmen Fan said:This team/ownership is an embarrassment.They fucked over TC. If they really respected him but felt he wasn't getting he job done fire him. No. They pushed Gilbride out. Then Fewell. Finally TC to bring in their new big man crush.That they love this loser shows how inept they are.And IMO Chris and John Mara threw the coaching staff under the bis since Chris Mara and his pal Reese are knee deep into this team sucking for 5 of the last 6 years. Couldn't be that Chris Mara is a nepotism hire and Reese along w him hate any blame.Yeah classy organization. Until it's time to take any blame themselves for their shitty management. John Mara is a joke. He cares. Yeah he willStill wake up richer than God and Immune to being a total incompetent. 45 years of rooting for this team ends today.

Eli was never going to catch Favre Simms11 : 4:08 pm : link in this streak, but he now stands alone #2 all-time. I don't think there will be another QB that will catch him for quite a while.

RE: Kurt Warner heaping praise on Eli BillKo : 4:08 pm : link

Quote: Says giants organization should be ashamed. Says the whole team has played bad. If it was just Eli fine. But it’s the team.



Being part of a fraternity has its advantages.



BM will get killed for this move by everyone.......man....they guy is just putting the finishing touches on his grave. In comment 13708426 bradshaw44 said:Being part of a fraternity has its advantages.BM will get killed for this move by everyone.......man....they guy is just putting the finishing touches on his grave.

MacAdoo on fan now joeinpa : 4:08 pm : link Webb will play too

Listen to this fucking assclowns PC now TommytheElephant : 4:08 pm : link open it up...

Look at the tape...





GET RID OF FUCKING RONNIE MILSAP ALREADY

RE: Eli was never going to catch Favre BillKo : 4:08 pm : link

Quote: in this streak, but he now stands alone #2 all-time. I don't think there will be another QB that will catch him for quite a while.



Isn't Rivers somewhat close? Around 180 or so? In comment 13708446 Simms11 said:Isn't Rivers somewhat close? Around 180 or so?

RE: Kurt Warner heaping praise on Eli batman11 : 4:08 pm : link

Quote: Says giants organization should be ashamed. Says the whole team has played bad. If it was just Eli fine. But it’s the team.



They should have McAdoo sit the game out as well. It could only be an improvement. He's more responsible for this shit show than Eli is.... In comment 13708426 bradshaw44 said:They should have McAdoo sit the game out as well. It could only be an improvement. He's more responsible for this shit show than Eli is....

Just think, they’re now benching one Eli RottenApple : 4:09 pm : link Who wants to play, and forcing another piece of garbage name Eli into the starting lineup.

I don't care... Jan in DC : 4:09 pm : link I'm not watching and there's no real justification that the coaches or front office that could give to bench Eli Manning for Geno Smith. None. We're 2-9. The ship has already sank. All this does is alienate the guy who was the face of the franchise for 15 years.



McAdoo and Reese better be gone after this season or I may be taking a hiatus from professional football.

RE: Wow... Unemployable : 4:09 pm : link

Quote: now I have two reasons to remember this day forever.



First I welcomed my second son into this world this morning.



The second being the day Eli was benched.



This has been a doozy of a day.



It’s my birthday today and I’ll always remember Eli getting benched now In comment 13708234 T-Bone said:It’s my birthday today and I’ll always remember Eli getting benched now

This is very clearly the last attempt to save face NoGainDayne : 4:09 pm : link on poor drafting. I think Geno plays a game, does shitty so Webb has the chance to be the big hero if he does anything when he comes in. If Webb can grab a game with the offense looking good that's the only chance for Reese to keep his job IMO...

Looks like Eli is fighting back tears aimrocky : 4:10 pm : link answering these questions. This entire situation is terrible.

Someone wanted me to....... Tom [Giants fan] : 4:10 pm : link keep the Raiders as one of my two survivor picks. I am not going to lie, my heart sank a bit when I heard Eli wasn't playing. I do not blame him at all for what is going on and it is a shame that he has to go through this.

I dunno idiotsavant : 4:10 pm : link As entertainmemt this could be a thing. Either way. Big passing day... or 3 ints and 'a broke and leg'.... worth watching

How is GENO SMITH over ELI MANNING TommytheElephant : 4:11 pm : link Best for this team?

RE: It was stated that McAdoo gave Eli the opportunity to start the game ron mexico : 4:11 pm : link

Quote: and then get relieved by Geno and Webb to see what they have. Eli turned down the option because he wanted to be able to finish the whole game with a win. He thought it would be pointless and so he wants to help Geno and Webb prepare.



I have to question the status of McAdoo's job however. Why would he consider playing all three QBs, unless there was some assurance from the Owners as to his return? If Eli gives him the best shot of winning, then why would he do this, unless he was assured of returning?



That's a good point. Maybe this came down from Mara? I can't imaging Reese has the juice left to force this move. In comment 13708431 Simms11 said:That's a good point. Maybe this came down from Mara? I can't imaging Reese has the juice left to force this move.

Sorry MacAdoo just clarified joeinpa : 4:11 pm : link Webb will get time, not necessarily this week.

It's not about Geno Overseer : 4:12 pm : link entirely irrelevant.



The Eli Manning era is over. There's no perfect way to move on, but he doesn't need some forced illustrious swan song or hyperbolic symbols of loyalty. What's really the difference between now and during the off-season? The former at least will offer a legit Sunday look at Webb vs NFL starters before the draft. That's notable.



Brett Favre WAS the Green Bay Packers for almost 20 years. Few players more embodied a franchise. But he got old and a better course arose. See ya Brett, have fun on the Jets. Or maybe the Packers should have clung on?



Eli has been a great Giant. But Mara is understandably looking to 2018 & beyond.



RE: Sorry MacAdoo just clarified BillKo : 4:12 pm : link

Quote: Webb will get time, not necessarily this week.



LOL..oh lordy. In comment 13708479 joeinpa said:LOL..oh lordy.

Garafolo bradshaw44 : 4:12 pm : link Just said Ownership was in on the decision.

Might figure bc4life : 4:12 pm : link the season is lost. Good time to see what Smith and Webb can do under real conditions. Also, might be conceding that they don't want to leave franchise QB back there behind a porous O-Line.



I don't see this as Eli not being the starter next year. Why get him beat up in meaningless games.

RE: RE: Wow... The_Boss : 4:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708234 T-Bone said:





Quote:





now I have two reasons to remember this day forever.



First I welcomed my second son into this world this morning.



The second being the day Eli was benched.



This has been a doozy of a day.







It’s my birthday today and I’ll always remember Eli getting benched now



I was just thinking about that too ya fuck. When we're in our 80's and shitting in our Depends like Al Davis, we'll always remembered what happened on 11.28.17. In comment 13708464 Unemployable said:I was just thinking about that too ya fuck. When we're in our 80's and shitting in our Depends like Al Davis, we'll always remembered what happened on 11.28.17.

yep giantfan2000 : 4:12 pm : link Quote: Or maybe the plan was to ease Webb in and when Eli declined to only play first halves they had no choice but to go to Geno for first halves.





Bingo --

we are 2- 9 - this season is gone ..

Eli should know this and be a team player ..

if Webb looks good then we can trade him for another draft pick..





Bingo --we are 2- 9 - this season is gone ..Eli should know this and be a team player ..if Webb looks good then we can trade him for another draft pick..

RE: Tarnishing the streak? AnnapolisMike : 4:12 pm : link

Quote: Thoughts about that:



There was a Yankees game where Lou Gherig had lumbago (severe lower back pain) and could barely move. The Yankees were on the road. They put him the leadoff spot, he drew a walk and was replaced by a pinch runner. The Yankees went out of their way to keep his streak going, and nobody ever said the streak was "tainted."



On the other hand, during Ripken's streak, there were times when he needed a day off or should have sat, and the team wouldn't do it until he said so. He was hurting the team. That was a problem and was discussed that way at the time.



Eli's streak wouldn't have been tainted if they decided to look at all three QBs, like they would in a preseason game. It's a games-started streak, that's all it is, and nobody would care if they took him out to evaluate the other guys.



I don't think Eli has been hurting the team, and when we see the other guys I think that will be apparent. But Eli's in decline and the season's lost. The organization needs to see the other guys.



Personally, I'm sad about this, in part because I think Eli is still their best QB, and the season has gone so far off the rails that that no longer matters. Eli is thinking about the best chance to win, because he's focused on winning the next game. That's his job. The coaches and organization are not focused on winning this Sunday; they're thinking about next season, Sunday's game be damned. It sounds like Eli isn't on board for being part of the "forget trying to win the next game, let's evaluate players" thing.



I also think the Giants handled this about as badly as they could.



On the other hand, if Geno has raised his game at all, they need to find that out. I think he's talented guy who had problems with bad decision-making. By his own admission, he never really learned how to be a pro QB, do the right preparation, etc. Maybe being in the QB room with Eli has helped him with that. Maybe he will turn out to have some value to them or someone else.



Webb isn't ready to play but he get his feet wet and get a taste of real NFL game speed. If he does a Peterman-style meltdown they can always put Geno back in. Or, you know, Eli.



Eli isn't done. He will play again, for the Giants or someone else.





The Orioles cancelled a game when Ripkin did not show up during the streak. Power failure. In comment 13708423 81_Great_Dane said:The Orioles cancelled a game when Ripkin did not show up during the streak. Power failure.

Just fire this fucking batman11 : 4:12 pm : link doughboy coach now. I'm tired of seeing and hearing him. Go back to Green Bay dickhead.

the only way to make the organization feel like shit GMAN4LIFE : 4:13 pm : link is not to go...



thats the only way... by hitting them where it hurts

RE: Garafolo RottenApple : 4:13 pm : link

Quote: Just said Ownership was in on the decision.



Spineless Johnny Boy. Good luck moving forward with this shit for brains I total control. In comment 13708486 bradshaw44 said:Spineless Johnny Boy. Good luck moving forward with this shit for brains I total control.

So Eli could potentially be done with the Giants B in ALB : 4:14 pm : link And we could be left with McAdoo.



Great. Really well done Mara.



What a fucking disgrace.

RE: McAdoo: SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:14 pm : link

Quote: BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!



I hate that man. In comment 13708482 Victor in CT said:I hate that man.

Geno gmenatlarge : 4:14 pm : link just oozes bad karma, the team has been a shitshow since they got him! Now it could possibly get worse!

It's not ''in favor of Geno'' Overseer : 4:15 pm : link He's the expendable punching bag and a symbol the Giants are transitioning. Webb will be taking snaps in 2017.

Rotoworld DanMetroMan : 4:15 pm : link The Giants have benched Eli Manning for Week 13.

Stunningly, hilariously, bafflingly, they are turning to Geno Smith. Third-rounder Davis Webb will also be given playing time down the stretch of the Giants' lost season. The team apparently gave Manning the option of starting Sunday's game before giving away to Smith, but he declined. Manning has made 210 consecutive starts, the second longest streak in NFL history behind only Brett Favre's 297. The streak started on Nov. 21, 2004. We can't pretend Manning has been great this season, but he's also been the least of the Giants' massive problems. The defense has regressed, the receiver corps has been hollowed out by injury and the running game is close to nonexistent. The offensive line, and roster in general, is in shambles. Manning probably deserved the right to play out the season. It's also embarrassing Manning has been benched for Smith, a proven failed option at quarterback. Webb at least offers unknown, theoretical upside. One month shy of his 37th birthday, Manning will be

Nov 28 - 3:33 PM

Would it be a good bc4life : 4:16 pm : link idea to continue to let Eli play under these conditions? I see no benefit in taking a chance on getting Eli hurt now that the season is over,

McAdoo the dooshbag said in the presser that Geno Smith Victor in CT : 4:16 pm : link is a better chance to win than Eli Manning.



Sign the death warrant now.

comments during the presser jestersdead : 4:16 pm : link are a little odd. Geno is starting and Eli is #2 but not Davis Webb? I thought the point was to get Webb experience and he might not even be dressing this weekend.



What The....

lots of angst on this thread LG in NYC : 4:17 pm : link it is sad, no doubt... but some of you are wayyy overboard on this. it isn't a "benching" in the traditional sense - the team is done for the year and long term decisions need to be made. They gave Eli the oppty to continue his streak and (to his credit) he declined. Get over it.



all that said, the decision to do this carries with it so much intrigue. whose actual idea was it? what does it mean for the long term prospects for the coach and the GM? what differences do we see, if any, with the other guys at QB and what does that mean for our 2018 draft?



it certainly adds some interest to an otherwise useless season.

Preseason is bc4life : 4:17 pm : link not a real test for backups. Real games are a test for backups.

RE: Rotoworld BillKo : 4:17 pm : link

Quote: The Giants have benched Eli Manning for Week 13.

Stunningly, hilariously, bafflingly, they are turning to Geno Smith. Third-rounder Davis Webb will also be given playing time down the stretch of the Giants' lost season. The team apparently gave Manning the option of starting Sunday's game before giving away to Smith, but he declined. Manning has made 210 consecutive starts, the second longest streak in NFL history behind only Brett Favre's 297. The streak started on Nov. 21, 2004. We can't pretend Manning has been great this season, but he's also been the least of the Giants' massive problems. The defense has regressed, the receiver corps has been hollowed out by injury and the running game is close to nonexistent. The offensive line, and roster in general, is in shambles. Manning probably deserved the right to play out the season. It's also embarrassing Manning has been benched for Smith, a proven failed option at quarterback. Webb at least offers unknown, theoretical upside. One month shy of his 37th birthday, Manning will be

Nov 28 - 3:33 PM



Like I said, the Giants will get KILLED by EVERYONE for this........



They had better be prepared for the backlash.



I sold my Dallas tix, but man would I love to go and boo that coach when he comes out.............. In comment 13708507 DanMetroMan said:Like I said, the Giants will get KILLED by EVERYONE for this........They had better be prepared for the backlash.I sold my Dallas tix, but man would I love to go and boo that coach when he comes out..............

.. Heisenberg : 4:17 pm : link Field Yates‏Verified account

@FieldYates

5m5 minutes ago

More

Some notable contract numbers for Eli Manning:

* A $5M roster bonus due on the 5th day of the 2018 league year

* A $10.5M base salary in 2018 (non-guaranteed)

* A $22.2M cap hit in 2018

* $9.8M in cap savings if cut/traded

* $12.4M in dead money if cut/traded

If Mara is reading this I want him to know Scuzzlebutt : 4:18 pm : link I have never been so embarrassed to be a Giants fan. This disgraceful to say the least. You should have fired that stupid fuck McAdoo the second he mentioned this idea and it's not too late. Please fire that asshole before he goes through with this ridiculous plan.

RE: McAdoo the dooshbag said in the presser that Geno Smith BillKo : 4:18 pm : link

Quote: is a better chance to win than Eli Manning.



Sign the death warrant now.



Based on.............oh right, practice. In comment 13708512 Victor in CT said:Based on.............oh right, practice.

Eli interview coming up on NFLN bradshaw44 : 4:18 pm : link Well locker room comments. Apparently he was almost in tears.

I can only surmise that the AnnapolisMike : 4:18 pm : link coaches and management of the NYG's feel Eli is done. Mara wanted the cord cut now...and not have a new coach or GM have to be the one to cut him after the season.





Streak bc4life : 4:18 pm : link is the least of our concerns.

It’s worse than you guys are realizing Dave on the UWS : 4:18 pm : link the reason Geno is starting ia they REALLY do think he might be the QB of the future. And that reasoning scares the shit out of me more than any other stupid decision. This day was always going to come but they butchered it like everything else they’ve done this year

RE: Nothing is ever Reese's fault according to Rflairr. The_Boss : 4:19 pm : link

Quote: Nothing.



It's all coaching.

Reese's drafts are fine. As is his FA signings and salary cap management.



No need to can this guy. If they did, he'd get a GM job in a nanosecond! In comment 13708513 Dave in Hoboken said:It's all coaching.Reese's drafts are fine. As is his FA signings and salary cap management.No need to can this guy. If they did, he'd get a GM job in a nanosecond!

Maybe they are going to give Webb a uniform NikkiMac : 4:19 pm : link and go in when Geno fails



I really am starting to think Giants tanking on purpose !

So much to unpack here Matt in SGS : 4:19 pm : link this is how I see the impact of this decision and it's a huge one that shouldn't be understated how this is a turning point in the Franchise history.



- First, I don't believe McAdoo ever really was a big fan of Eli. Last year, when he questioned some of Eli's decisions, and in the offseason when people were all over Flowers saying "he needs to learn to play without a clean pocket". Some thought this was a distraction thing and Eli can handle it. But we saw the part about the pitch counts in training camp. Also drafting Webb in the 3rd round. And a week or so ago when McAdoo commented that other QBs would get reps and then backed off. Part could be McAdoo blaming Eli's play for the offensive struggles, which in turn saves McAdoo's game planning. Either way, I don't think McAdoo was a big Eli fan.



- We all saw that Giants were going to look at a QB in the first round. They've leaked their interest so Darnold and Rosen have their antenna up to come out in the draft. So that was in motion. This move further cements that.



- I have to believe McAdoo didn't do this alone. As noted above, he's shown signs he's not an Eli guy. But they had to wait until officially eliminated so Mara can get on board. The whole offer to let Eli to start and keep the streak going was a feeble nod of respect to Eli but Eli rightly told them to shove it (in a classy way).



- I had written before that I thought the best case for the Giants was to replay 1993, ie when Simms started and Brown/Graham were on the bench to learn. I thought this would be a good plan for 2018. Let Eli start, and Webb/new first rounder watch. But the x factor here, was the salary cap. The Giants might well have realized to get a QB with a top 3 pick will cost too much to keep Eli and that QB around. So really, Geno is getting his chance to play the veteran QB to keep the seat warm for the new QB. Who saw that coming with Geno as a veteran hand to ready the kids.



- Get Webb on the field in meaningful downs. Don't bring him in down 20 in the 4th quarter. I can play QB against a defense playing prevent that stopped caring. If you are going to do this to Eli, at least get something out of it. Learning that Geno Smith is a caretaker makes this move a waste. Get Webb real experience and cut the crap.



- Eli has to be traded. This is it for Eli. The move has been made and its time to get value for him. If you can't support him in the cap with a new first round QB, you need to trade him and get something back. Teams will want him. Denver and Jax come to mind. Probably you will get a 2nd rounder for him, I'd hope. Think Donovan McNabb to Washington right now. But with this move, Eli is done as a NYG in my mind.



- And lastly, this is it for McAdoo. In my mind, Mara is settling all family business. McAdoo gets to be the bad guy here. But the organization has decided to move on from Eli. No one likes McAdoo anyway, so the "smartest guy in the room" becomes a useful idiot to ownership. The Giants franchise needs to move on from Eli. There is no graceful way to do it with his streak and all he's done. So let the guy who isn't popular do it anyway. And then you fire him after the season and start over from the ground up with a new coach, new QB, and likely a new GM. I think this move has Mara all over it because he's now realized it's time to start this entire thing over. Get the last month of the season to see Webb, say your good byes to Eli, maybe put him in the final Redskins game as a thank you and start everything over in 2018.

RE: RE: . Jerry from Maine : 4:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708139 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Is it true that Eli was given the option to start and declined?



That doesn't sound like Eli at all.











Quote:





Manning has started 210 consecutive regular season games for the Giants.He was given the option of starting in order to continue the streak.



"Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis are given an opportunity to play," Manning said. "My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won't finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can."



I don't know if I can watch another Giants game this year or next. The Mannings are class act. I hope Eli ends up with a team that needs QB to compete. Jacksonville looks like they're ready to win. My gut feeling is this was not McAdoo's call. NOT a happy Giants fan right now. In comment 13708410 AnishPatel said:I don't know if I can watch another Giants game this year or next. The Mannings are class act. I hope Eli ends up with a team that needs QB to compete. Jacksonville looks like they're ready to win. My gut feeling is this was not McAdoo's call. NOT a happy Giants fan right now.

RE: McAdoo the dooshbag said in the presser that Geno Smith Simms11 : 4:20 pm : link

Quote: is a better chance to win than Eli Manning.



Sign the death warrant now.



If he said that, then he needs to be fired at years end! In comment 13708512 Victor in CT said:If he said that, then he needs to be fired at years end!

Fire Reese too for wasting Eli's prime years with subpar talent. Scuzzlebutt : 4:20 pm : link Disgusting.

Pope is fucking ON POINT TommytheElephant : 4:20 pm : link WOW..JUST AWESOME

Manning Jersey yalebowl : 4:20 pm : link And to think on Cypher Monday I ordered a Manning jersey for my grandson.

I'm not sure bc4life : 4:22 pm : link this is end of Eli. I doubt it.



I think it's a good move. But, I definitely think Eli has a few more good years.

Yalebowl... TommytheElephant : 4:22 pm : link You're giving him the jersey of a Legend, who is a rare athlete role model...



That is an AWESOME gift.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: so high up does this go? chuckydee9 : 4:23 pm : link

Quote:

This isn't a normal organization. Its family run. And nothing around is done without John Mara being involved in it. You notice, McAdoo didn't just say he talked to Reese. He said he talked to ownership as well.



And does anyone on here really believe that if Reese said he didn't want McAdoo as coach it would have mattered? Get real



I do.. I don't know what kind of a shitty organization you work for where hiring manager's view point is not accounted for.. but if all key desicions are made by the owners.. than why have JR.. why give JR any credit for anything good that has happened.. In comment 13708505 Rflairr said:I do.. I don't know what kind of a shitty organization you work for where hiring manager's view point is not accounted for.. but if all key desicions are made by the owners.. than why have JR.. why give JR any credit for anything good that has happened..

RE: So much to unpack here BillKo : 4:23 pm : link

Quote: your good byes to Eli, maybe put him in the final Redskins game as a thank you and start everything over in 2018.



If I were Eli I'd say piss off............



But a good overall post SGS. In comment 13708532 Matt in SGS said:If I were Eli I'd say piss off............But a good overall post SGS.

A sad day. Giants_ROK : 4:23 pm : link Watching the video of Eli's locker room interview was rough.



Looked like he was fighting back tears.



This is no way for him to go out.



I wish Eli nothing but the best. He deserves nothing less.

Francesca joeinpa : 4:23 pm : link right on target regarding MacAdoo and Reese



He is blasting them. Among things said, Reese wouldn't have a career except for Manning's greatness in Super Bowls.



Said he can't believe, MacAdoo actually said he believes Geno Smith gives them best chance to win.



What a disgrace MacAdoo and Reese have become

RE: RE: It was stated that McAdoo gave Eli the opportunity to start the game NikkiMac : 4:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708431 Simms11 said:





Quote:





and then get relieved by Geno and Webb to see what they have. Eli turned down the option because he wanted to be able to finish the whole game with a win. He thought it would be pointless and so he wants to help Geno and Webb prepare.



I have to question the status of McAdoo's job however. Why would he consider playing all three QBs, unless there was some assurance from the Owners as to his return? If Eli gives him the best shot of winning, then why would he do this, unless he was assured of returning?







That's a good point. Maybe this came down from Mara? I can't imaging Reese has the juice left to force this move.





I think it’s a smokescreen to get a look at Webb just like many people have asked for Webb will be in the second half that’s better than starting for him at this point no pressure ....... In comment 13708478 ron mexico said:I think it’s a smokescreen to get a look at Webb just like many people have asked for Webb will be in the second half that’s better than starting for him at this point no pressure .......

I'd rather have bc4life : 4:24 pm : link Geno's legs behind that O-line. It's clear they cannot run the ball and they cannot protect the QB.

The anger should be directed at the Franchise SUCKING Dave in Hoboken : 4:24 pm : link for the last 6 years. Keep defending the POS GM, though who caused all of this by being a trash GM for more then half of a decade. He's a joke.

RE: .. Diver_Down : 4:25 pm : link

Quote: Field Yates‏Verified account

@FieldYates

5m5 minutes ago

More

Some notable contract numbers for Eli Manning:

* A $5M roster bonus due on the 5th day of the 2018 league year

* A $10.5M base salary in 2018 (non-guaranteed)

* A $22.2M cap hit in 2018

* $9.8M in cap savings if cut/traded

* $12.4M in dead money if cut/traded



This is wrong. The roster bonus is due on the 3rd day of the league year. In comment 13708520 Heisenberg said:This is wrong. The roster bonus is due on the 3rd day of the league year.

Unfortunately this is very sad but it was going to happen eventually Larry in Pencilvania : 4:25 pm : link Eli has played like crap the last two years. The only reason I can fathom for starting Smith is determining if he would be the bridge to the next QB of the Giants. He offers nothing else other than better mobility to run for his life and to be a punching bag until the team has Elis

replacement.





I just hope Jerry and Ben are gone



So the only person losing a job in this shit show is Eli Heisenberg : 4:25 pm : link .

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: so high up does this go? nygiants16 : 4:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708505 Rflairr said:





Quote:







This isn't a normal organization. Its family run. And nothing around is done without John Mara being involved in it. You notice, McAdoo didn't just say he talked to Reese. He said he talked to ownership as well.



And does anyone on here really believe that if Reese said he didn't want McAdoo as coach it would have mattered? Get real







I do.. I don't know what kind of a shitty organization you work for where hiring manager's view point is not accounted for.. but if all key desicions are made by the owners.. than why have JR.. why give JR any credit for anything good that has happened..



you do know accorsi wanted nothing to do with coughlin and maras basically to bad we are hiring him In comment 13708551 chuckydee9 said:you do know accorsi wanted nothing to do with coughlin and maras basically to bad we are hiring him

Shame on you... KingBlue : 4:26 pm : link McAdoo, Reese, Mara, Tisch... You are truly clueless. this could not have been handled worse. You could not disrespect Eli more... Shame on you!

What are the cap hits GMEN46 : 4:26 pm : link To cut Vernon, JPP and Jenkins?

RE: So the only person losing a job in this shit show is Eli Matt in SGS : 4:27 pm : link

Quote: .



Look at my post above. Eli is the first domino to fall. Next year you won't have Eli, McAdoo, or Reese. This had to come from the top, but McAdoo will play the bad guy role and get tossed out at the end of the year anyway. In comment 13708575 Heisenberg said:Look at my post above. Eli is the first domino to fall. Next year you won't have Eli, McAdoo, or Reese. This had to come from the top, but McAdoo will play the bad guy role and get tossed out at the end of the year anyway.

if giants started eli Sunday nygiants16 : 4:27 pm : link and he broke his leg behind this offensive line everyone here would be ripping the giants for not taking him out and playing the back ups

I don't understand football anymore Knineteen : 4:27 pm : link Why start Smith? He's not the potential future of this franchise.



Also, this clearly has the blessing of ownership...so why the fuck is everyone going ballistic on Jerry or Mcadoo? Give it to ownership as well.

As much as I love Eli and hate that this has come to pass, yatqb : 4:27 pm : link there are a number of things to consider here.



1. Eli has played quite poorly of late, and may actually be done as a franchise QB.

2. Mara didn't send Reese and Ross out to scout QBs because he felt that Eli was the long term solution here. He did it because we may have a chance to draft a new franchise QB this year.

3. We all wanted to see Webb at some point this season. Perhaps the team feels that Eli won't be a Giant next year, so are seeing whether Smith can hold the fort while they develop a kid QB next year.



I love how Eli is handling this. He's always been all class. I'd love it if the team could trade him to a team in need, but that's quite unrealistic at this point, imo.

I've never hated this organization Reb8thVA : 4:27 pm : link As much as I do now

Last week could possibly be Eli's last game played as a Giant Canton : 4:28 pm : link The reason Geno gets the nod, is cause Webb has been inactive all season, and hasn't had the practice nor the reps.



Webb should now get some reps this week and more the following. I expect him to be active December 10th against the Dallas Cowboys.



Having Webb start now is foolish. Let him get game ready so he doesn't look like an absolute fool out there.

Take a great quarterback joeinpa : 4:28 pm : link never give him an offensive line, put him in a system not suited for him, give many others on the team a pass, but have no problem through out the year calling out Eli,



and then benches him!



What a disgrace to have a non Giant like MacAdoo, do this to an all time great Giant.





RE: wow..... Gatorade Dunk : 4:28 pm : link

Quote: destroy eli's legacy for stupid shit

How does it destroy his legacy? Does he un-win the two Super Bowls and Super Bowl MVPs as a result?



What a dumb statement. In comment 13708116 GMAN4LIFE said:How does it destroy his legacy? Does he un-win the two Super Bowls and Super Bowl MVPs as a result?What a dumb statement.

Matt in SGS LG in NYC : 4:28 pm : link great post - really great points and I imagine you are right across the board.



if Mc actually said that about Geno giving them a better chance to win, then WOW - he really is all in on the anti-Eli brigade. it is ont thing to tow the line about seeing for the future, but if he is saying he wants to win now and Eli is holding the team back, then that is a bold statement that will likely seal his death warrant.

RE: RE: So much to unpack here Canton : 4:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708532 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





your good byes to Eli, maybe put him in the final Redskins game as a thank you and start everything over in 2018.







If I were Eli I'd say piss off............



But a good overall post SGS.



link? In comment 13708553 BillKo said:link?

Let’s hope the OL shows up NikkiMac : 4:29 pm : link .

RE: I've never hated this organization Overseer : 4:30 pm : link

Quote: As much as I do now

Why? What is the "better" way to move on from Manning? It would be messy in the off-season too.



Isn't it beneficial to get a look at Webb against opposing teams before FA and the draft? In comment 13708601 Reb8thVA said:Why? What is the "better" way to move on from Manning? It would be messy in the off-season too.Isn't it beneficial to get a look at Webb against opposing teams before FA and the draft?

Can someone post GMEN46 : 4:30 pm : link Cap hits for Jenkins, Vernon and JPP I thought they were favorable ?

Lucky for Smith this is a road game njm : 4:30 pm : link And hopefully the Giant fan or two who are in the stands for the Dallas game don't take it out on him. He didn't make the decision.



I'm with T-Bone. I wouldn't have done it, but if Eli was to be replaced it should be with Webb.



And through 7+ pages I can't believe nobody posted "BM is shit".

baffling giantfan2000 : 4:30 pm : link why even give Eli a choice in the matter?



why not just promote Webb to second string and let Eli start games

if Eli and offense sucks LIKE THEY DID LAST WEEK

then put Webb in ..



I am not mad at the move - just mad that they gave Eli the choice and are shocked by his answer .



RE: McAdoo the dooshbag said in the presser that Geno Smith Beezer : 4:30 pm : link

Quote: is a better chance to win than Eli Manning.



Sign the death warrant now.



Is that accurate?



Hard to believe. In comment 13708512 Victor in CT said:Is that accurate?Hard to believe.

RE: Matt in SGS Matt in SGS : 4:31 pm : link

Quote: great post - really great points and I imagine you are right across the board.



if Mc actually said that about Geno giving them a better chance to win, then WOW - he really is all in on the anti-Eli brigade. it is ont thing to tow the line about seeing for the future, but if he is saying he wants to win now and Eli is holding the team back, then that is a bold statement that will likely seal his death warrant.



Like I said, McAdoo is a useful idiot. I can imagine Reese's "smartest guy in the room" comment to be made almost snidely at this point. Ray Handley was "a computer on the staff" of Parcells too. I think the Giants are going to get rid of everyone, this is the start of, unfortunately, what had to happen here. Mara is getting ready to start it all over. In comment 13708610 LG in NYC said:Like I said, McAdoo is a useful idiot. I can imagine Reese's "smartest guy in the room" comment to be made almost snidely at this point. Ray Handley was "a computer on the staff" of Parcells too. I think the Giants are going to get rid of everyone, this is the start of, unfortunately, what had to happen here. Mara is getting ready to start it all over.

Got rid of Coughlin in favor of the front office stooges ghost718 : 4:31 pm : link and now it's Eli.



This team has serious problems.



Maybe Mara should just sell the fuckin team..

RE: Ridiculous to do this in favor of Geno over Webb ZogZerg : 4:32 pm : link

Quote: I just don't get it.



As for the streak, though, Eli just passed his brother a couple weeks ago and holds the #2 slot alone. He wasn't ever going to eclipse Favre. So there's that...



1. Favre 297

2. Eli 210

3. Peyton 208







Yeah, but Rivers isn't far behind Eli, so he will most likely pass him and push Eli to 3rd. In comment 13708439 FranknWeezer said:Yeah, but Rivers isn't far behind Eli, so he will most likely pass him and push Eli to 3rd.

I'd be willing to accept seeing Webb over Eli at some point... Vinny from Danbury : 4:32 pm : link But Geno? And they had the audacity to throw Eli under the bus yet again in process? Fuck the Giants. Fuck this coach. Fuck'em all. This 50 year fan of this team is done with this shitshow. Only person here that's losing his job is the only guy who showed up and played hard for every single play he was in this season, and his entire career? What a fucking joke...

Not really terribly upset that Eli is getting benched Greg from LI : 4:33 pm : link Pretty pissed that he's getting benched for a never-will-be like Geno Smith. You want to throw the Webb kid in the deep end and see if he can swim? Fine by me, let's see if he can show us something before they spend a top 5 pick on a QB. What the hell is the point of Geno Smith, though?

Good post Matt AnnapolisMike : 4:33 pm : link The is the Mara's cutting ties to Eli and ensuring they do not have an offseason discussion regarding Eli with a new GM or Coach in place. It takes the heat off Reese and Ownership.



Listen...the writing has been on the wall regarding Eli. If the football people want him gone in NY...then this is ultimately the right decision. I just don't really like it as a fan of Eli.

RE: if giants started eli Sunday ZogZerg : 4:33 pm : link

Quote: and he broke his leg behind this offensive line everyone here would be ripping the giants for not taking him out and playing the back ups



No they wouldn't.

They would be ripping them for having a crappy line. In comment 13708597 nygiants16 said:No they wouldn't.They would be ripping them for having a crappy line.

Absolutely disgraceful bigblue1124 : 4:34 pm : link Why they are keeping this clown of a coach the remainder of the year and screwing one of the best QB’s the team has ever had is beyond me. From top to bottom this organization is a pathetic joke.





Congrats T-Bone well wishes to you and yours.



The end of an era dpinzow : 4:34 pm : link and incredibly melancholic...



This would have made sense if Davis Webb got a uniform and got a lot of reps in practice, since he has theoretical great upside and could be the next franchise QB. But for Geno Smith? Geno isn't an NFL QB

Also Matt in SGS : 4:34 pm : link if you follow the logic of my post and the Giants are going to trade Eli you want to get him out of there before he gets hurt. Half the team is on IR, at least keep an asset in place that is already devalued. Like I said, Mara looks to be settling all family business and this is the start.

Mcadoo hasn't earned the right gmenatlarge : 4:35 pm : link to bench Eli Manning, what a disgrace!

I haven't been bothered by the losing joeinpa : 4:35 pm : link thinking of the draft picks, but I wasn't rooting against them.



This week I will be rooting against MacAdoo and Reese!

It's a good business decision gtt350 : 4:36 pm : link which this is

When you're in a hole . . . . TC : 4:36 pm : link STOP DIGGING!



RE: RE: Matt in SGS Victor in CT : 4:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708610 LG in NYC said:





Quote:





great post - really great points and I imagine you are right across the board.



if Mc actually said that about Geno giving them a better chance to win, then WOW - he really is all in on the anti-Eli brigade. it is ont thing to tow the line about seeing for the future, but if he is saying he wants to win now and Eli is holding the team back, then that is a bold statement that will likely seal his death warrant.







Like I said, McAdoo is a useful idiot. I can imagine Reese's "smartest guy in the room" comment to be made almost snidely at this point. Ray Handley was "a computer on the staff" of Parcells too. I think the Giants are going to get rid of everyone, this is the start of, unfortunately, what had to happen here. Mara is getting ready to start it all over.



no, McAdoo is a pussy. Francesa said it perfectly: "he's afraid to call out Beckham, but he'll call out Eli because he knows Eli has too much class to bite back pulicly"



They all suck. Reese, McAdoo and all involved, Mara/Tisch for enabling it. Reese should have been shitcanned after 2015. In comment 13708629 Matt in SGS said:no, McAdoo is a pussy. Francesa said it perfectly: "he's afraid to call out Beckham, but he'll call out Eli because he knows Eli has too much class to bite back pulicly"They all suck. Reese, McAdoo and all involved, Mara/Tisch for enabling it. Reese should have been shitcanned after 2015.

This might be evidence that bc4life : 4:38 pm : link McAdoo might not get fired. If you knew you were going to fire him, would you let him bench Eli?



On the other hand, if you thought Eli was done or near done - might not be bad idea to let the dead-coach-walking take the hit.

RE: RE: Ridiculous to do this in favor of Geno over Webb Canton : 4:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708439 FranknWeezer said:





Quote:





I just don't get it.



As for the streak, though, Eli just passed his brother a couple weeks ago and holds the #2 slot alone. He wasn't ever going to eclipse Favre. So there's that...



1. Favre 297

2. Eli 210

3. Peyton 208











Yeah, but Rivers isn't far behind Eli, so he will most likely pass him and push Eli to 3rd.



Phillip Rivera blew out a knee ages ago. His streak ended at 96 games In comment 13708636 ZogZerg said:Phillip Rivera blew out a knee ages ago. His streak ended at 96 games

Being in the Philadelphia area SJGiant : 4:38 pm : link We need tee shirts that say “Trust the Process”. We are tanking.

RE: Not really terribly upset that Eli is getting benched mitch300 : 4:39 pm : link

Quote: Pretty pissed that he's getting benched for a never-will-be like Geno Smith. You want to throw the Webb kid in the deep end and see if he can swim? Fine by me, let's see if he can show us something before they spend a top 5 pick on a QB. What the hell is the point of Geno Smith, though?

I agree. Let's remember they are officially eliminated from the playoffs. Let's see what Webb can do. In comment 13708641 Greg from LI said:I agree. Let's remember they are officially eliminated from the playoffs. Let's see what Webb can do.

RE: Also BillKo : 4:39 pm : link

Quote: if you follow the logic of my post and the Giants are going to trade Eli you want to get him out of there before he gets hurt. Half the team is on IR, at least keep an asset in place that is already devalued. Like I said, Mara looks to be settling all family business and this is the start.



So you're paying the bonus in January....let talking trade? In comment 13708654 Matt in SGS said:So you're paying the bonus in January....let talking trade?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: so high up does this go? chuckydee9 : 4:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708551 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





In comment 13708505 Rflairr said:





Quote:







This isn't a normal organization. Its family run. And nothing around is done without John Mara being involved in it. You notice, McAdoo didn't just say he talked to Reese. He said he talked to ownership as well.



And does anyone on here really believe that if Reese said he didn't want McAdoo as coach it would have mattered? Get real







I do.. I don't know what kind of a shitty organization you work for where hiring manager's view point is not accounted for.. but if all key desicions are made by the owners.. than why have JR.. why give JR any credit for anything good that has happened..







you do know accorsi wanted nothing to do with coughlin and maras basically to bad we are hiring him



Even is thats true (no one has ever admitted it.. in fact they have admitted to the opposite).. they did listen to Accorsi and simply decided against it.. On the other hand I have never heard or seen anyone claim that JR didn't want BM.. But the JR fan club always makes bullshit assumptions that would support his side.. In comment 13708577 nygiants16 said:Even is thats true (no one has ever admitted it.. in fact they have admitted to the opposite).. they did listen to Accorsi and simply decided against it.. On the other hand I have never heard or seen anyone claim that JR didn't want BM.. But the JR fan club always makes bullshit assumptions that would support his side..

RE: This might be evidence that AnnapolisMike : 4:39 pm : link

Quote: McAdoo might not get fired. If you knew you were going to fire him, would you let him bench Eli?



On the other hand, if you thought Eli was done or near done - might not be bad idea to let the dead-coach-walking take the hit.



This is good for McAdoo...if Geno wins a few games..he looks smart which helps him after the Giants shitcan his ass in 5 weeks. In comment 13708677 bc4life said:This is good for McAdoo...if Geno wins a few games..he looks smart which helps him after the Giants shitcan his ass in 5 weeks.

RE: I don't understand football anymore mphbullet36 : 4:39 pm : link

Quote: Why start Smith? He's not the potential future of this franchise.



Also, this clearly has the blessing of ownership...so why the fuck is everyone going ballistic on Jerry or Mcadoo? Give it to ownership as well.



i think Webb just hasn't had any practice reps yet. As a 3rd stringer all year Eli/Geno have taken all the reps. So I'm sure they don't want to just throw Webb out there to drown on the road in Oakland.



Also if Webb was replacing Eli you know how much pressure that would be? Let Geno take the brunt and then have Webb slide in for Geno after the storm clears.



Giants have been a disaster but this move kinda makes some kind of sense. They need to get a look at the other QB's. In comment 13708599 Knineteen said:i think Webb just hasn't had any practice reps yet. As a 3rd stringer all year Eli/Geno have taken all the reps. So I'm sure they don't want to just throw Webb out there to drown on the road in Oakland.Also if Webb was replacing Eli you know how much pressure that would be? Let Geno take the brunt and then have Webb slide in for Geno after the storm clears.Giants have been a disaster but this move kinda makes some kind of sense. They need to get a look at the other QB's.

Fuck this pair of clown shoes we have for a coach redbeard : 4:40 pm : link What a shit bird move



I’m through with this organization for the season. A couple of lame ducks doing this to the great QB we’ve ever had

help me here giantfan2000 : 4:41 pm : link I don't get it the hate on Mcadoo



The fact is the second half of last week games - our offense had 0 FIRST DOWNS in the second half until Garbage Time



Eli stats passing 13-27, 113 YDS, 1 INT

there are many problems with offense but Eli as QB has to take SOME responsibility for the offenses ineptitude



Mcadoo gave Eli a choice to keep on starting but let him know they would look at Webb during the game and ELI REFUSED



what else is Mcadoo suppose to do ?













RE: RE: Also Matt in SGS : 4:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708654 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





if you follow the logic of my post and the Giants are going to trade Eli you want to get him out of there before he gets hurt. Half the team is on IR, at least keep an asset in place that is already devalued. Like I said, Mara looks to be settling all family business and this is the start.







So you're paying the bonus in January....let talking trade?



Yes, it's sunk cost. In comment 13708684 BillKo said:Yes, it's sunk cost.

RE: This might be evidence that RottenApple : 4:41 pm : link

Quote: McAdoo might not get fired. If you knew you were going to fire him, would you let him bench Eli?



On the other hand, if you thought Eli was done or near done - might not be bad idea to let the dead-coach-walking take the hit.



This. I’m telling you, this organization is so backwards with their thinking, I’m not sure they will make any coaching/management moves. In comment 13708677 bc4life said:This. I’m telling you, this organization is so backwards with their thinking, I’m not sure they will make any coaching/management moves.

RE: This might be evidence that Greg from LI : 4:42 pm : link

Quote: McAdoo might not get fired. If you knew you were going to fire him, would you let him bench Eli?



On the other hand, if you thought Eli was done or near done - might not be bad idea to let the dead-coach-walking take the hit.



That was Matt's point - they're going to pin this on McAdoo, who will be fired the minute the season ends, so as to let him take the brunt of the anger for this. In comment 13708677 bc4life said:That was Matt's point - they're going to pin this on McAdoo, who will be fired the minute the season ends, so as to let him take the brunt of the anger for this.

RE: I've never hated this organization aimrocky : 4:42 pm : link

Quote: As much as I do now



+1000 In comment 13708601 Reb8thVA said:+1000

Giants chose McAdoo over Eli averagejoe : 4:43 pm : link Very simple. Eli is not now nor has he ever been a dink and dunk robot. He is the absolute worst choice to run McAdouche's idiotic offense and has been from the beginning. That is why McAdoo will never get another HC job. He could not design a system that would fit the talent available to him. He blames Eli for the failure of his moronic offense and did so with the blessings of the owners.



A shitshow all the way around. The way the Giants treated Simms was shameful. This is pathetic. Eli is the fall guy for all.

RE: RE: RE: Matt in SGS Matt in SGS : 4:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708629 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





In comment 13708610 LG in NYC said:





Quote:





great post - really great points and I imagine you are right across the board.



if Mc actually said that about Geno giving them a better chance to win, then WOW - he really is all in on the anti-Eli brigade. it is ont thing to tow the line about seeing for the future, but if he is saying he wants to win now and Eli is holding the team back, then that is a bold statement that will likely seal his death warrant.







Like I said, McAdoo is a useful idiot. I can imagine Reese's "smartest guy in the room" comment to be made almost snidely at this point. Ray Handley was "a computer on the staff" of Parcells too. I think the Giants are going to get rid of everyone, this is the start of, unfortunately, what had to happen here. Mara is getting ready to start it all over.







no, McAdoo is a pussy. Francesa said it perfectly: "he's afraid to call out Beckham, but he'll call out Eli because he knows Eli has too much class to bite back pulicly"



They all suck. Reese, McAdoo and all involved, Mara/Tisch for enabling it. Reese should have been shitcanned after 2015.



Francesa is partly right. McAdoo is a pussy, however, as I noted, Mara is pulling the strings here. There is no way McAdoo can make this move without ownership approval. Period. McAdoo is a ready made fall guy for Mara. Like I said, a useful idiot. But Mara has now come to terms that Eli is done and it's time to move on. The NFL is a tough business and there is no easy way to say goodbye to a legend, but it has to happen sometime. Now is the time. In comment 13708669 Victor in CT said:Francesa is partly right. McAdoo is a pussy, however, as I noted, Mara is pulling the strings here. There is no way McAdoo can make this move without ownership approval. Period. McAdoo is a ready made fall guy for Mara. Like I said, a useful idiot. But Mara has now come to terms that Eli is done and it's time to move on. The NFL is a tough business and there is no easy way to say goodbye to a legend, but it has to happen sometime. Now is the time.

Next home game - TC : 4:43 pm : link Every fan needs to bring a sign . . . .



FREE ELI!!!

just awful UConn4523 : 4:44 pm : link fuck McAdoo. I defended him for a while but if this was his call than I'd fire him right now. There has to be something else going on behind closed doors.



Eli declining he BS offer is great, however.

Its an unfortunate end to the streak, but Keith : 4:44 pm : link it was bound to happen. We all have different opinions on Eli's play and how much is on him, but one thing is clear.....Ben MacAdoo does not think Eli has been playing well and he thinks Eli is a reason we are so bad. He's basically said that since the preseason. He's probably been lobbying for this all season long and now that they are out of the playoff picture, he was able to convince the FO that it was time.

Between the shitty way TC was let go SomeFan : 4:46 pm : link and now Eli seeming about to follow the same treatment, I think this franchise will be cursed for 50 years. This is our No No Nanette or Billy the Goat bright line events.

Probably MacDoofus ... Beer Man : 4:46 pm : link Trying to save his job by proving he could have done more with a more mobile QB. News flash, the team could have done more with a real HC.

RE: If Gatorade Dunk : 4:46 pm : link

Quote: the players could vote, it would be 53-0 to start Eli. I get playing Webb as the game goes on if it's a rout, but starting Smith is absurd.

To be fair, I'd hope it would be 51-2. I'd expect Smith and Webb to at least vote for themselves. In comment 13708239 AcidTest said:To be fair, I'd hope it would be 51-2. I'd expect Smith and Webb to at least vote for themselves.

What they have done to one of the greatest Giants is criminal montanagiant : 4:46 pm : link I hope they lose the rest of the fucking year and both Reese and McAdoo are run the fuck out of town

So jtfuoco : 4:47 pm : link Does Eli run the scout team now in practice I cant imagine how awkward its going to be in the facility for the rest of season.

Season is over, with a potential Top 3-5 draft pick, EmpireWF : 4:47 pm : link they need to see what they have at QB and whether Webb is worth spending that pick on OL, RB or defense instead of QB. What's surprising is that they went ahead and made the decision with a month to go. It certainly means Eli Manning does not play another game as a Giant. Whether he wants to play in 2018, he most definitely can find a team to give him a 1-2 year deal (Jacksonville for example).

it certainly puts everyone on notice gtt350 : 4:47 pm : link andother good business decision

I have never been rocco8112 : 4:47 pm : link so close to writing off a team I follow than today. This is a fucking disgrace.





I sports hate McAdoo and Reese. To scapegoat Eli like this is a fucking travesty.



I may not root for the Giants the same ever again.

shitty way TC was let go bc4life : 4:48 pm : link I seem to remember everyone thought it was time. And, they offered him a FO job and hang around the facility for weeks. Few HCs get let go that softly.

Disgusting OC2.0 : 4:48 pm : link This ain't on McAdoo only. The elevator goes all the way to the to the penthouse. FO is a shit show. Geno fking Smith?! Are you shitting me?!

I have been extremely critical of Manning's play, NYG07 : 4:48 pm : link but this news still shocks me. I am very surprised Mara is allowing this.



I do not see any possibility of Manning being a member of the 2018 Giants now. They will probably ask him to accept a trade, but I think he might just retire.

Eli is going to have a good chance to win another SomeFan : 4:49 pm : link SB in JAX.

we all know 2cents : 4:49 pm : link this had to happen. Just sucks that is is Macadouche making the call. thank you Eli for a great run, 2 historic super bowls and i hope it takes you to the HOF.. now it is time to clean house and bring in some fresh blood.

RE: many parts of this I do not understand montanagiant : 4:49 pm : link

Quote: Eli declined to start?? what does that mean... it must have been presented to him in a way where the only classy response was to decline.



and why Geno and not Webb? do the coaches think geno is going to save their jobs? if they are throwing in the towel for 2017, then let Webb get some reps.



this makes no sense as currently laid out.

He would not go out there for one series and then get pulled just for the streak. That would be beneath him and you can't help but admire Eli even more for declining that In comment 13708152 LG in NYC said:He would not go out there for one series and then get pulled just for the streak. That would be beneath him and you can't help but admire Eli even more for declining that

RE: I have never been EmpireWF : 4:49 pm : link

Quote: so close to writing off a team I follow than today. This is a fucking disgrace.





I sports hate McAdoo and Reese. To scapegoat Eli like this is a fucking travesty.



I may not root for the Giants the same ever again.



It's not scapegoating Eli. This has nothing to do with Eli. In comment 13708766 rocco8112 said:It's not scapegoating Eli. This has nothing to do with Eli.

I will not watch the giants again this season GIANTS128 : 4:50 pm : link Its disgraceful...Maybe in the offseason Ill come back and get interested again....this has been the worse season ever...Fuck mara and macadoodoo

RE: shitty way TC was let go montanagiant : 4:51 pm : link

Quote: I seem to remember everyone thought it was time. And, they offered him a FO job and hang around the facility for weeks. Few HCs get let go that softly.

Any Coach with any pride would refuse that offer. It's an insult to someone of Coughlin's stature In comment 13708768 bc4life said:Any Coach with any pride would refuse that offer. It's an insult to someone of Coughlin's stature

as opposed bc4life : 4:52 pm : link to just you're fired - gtfo?

Weird feeling LatHarv83 : 4:53 pm : link A mixture of shock, sadness and excitement? I’m shocked they did it. Sad to see the Eli era probably come to an end (at least the streak does, and everything else is soon to follow) but at the same time I’ve been ready to move on. Geno isn’t going to be the guy and Webb may not be either but I’m intrigued just to get on with the process of building this thing back up.



No one wants to hear this given the pounding Mcadoo is taking on this thread but there is also the possibility that he is right, and that Eli is indeed a big issue right now. Not that Geno figures to fare much better but still.

carl banks on all of this: GMAN4LIFE : 4:56 pm : link Quote: "I am very emotional about this Eli SHIT.. The guy who gave you EVERYTHING for better or worse NEVER missing a game and THIS how it ends?? Not #10! He deserves better, He gave is all when BETTER wasn't there for him.. and this is how it ends?? I hurt for him" - Carl Banks







Who would have thought Beer Man : 4:57 pm : link that the Giants would overtake the Jets as the laughing stock of NY. What a Fucking Disgrace

As to why Geno... the Fury : 4:57 pm : link A guess. I'm guessing they don't want to have Webb run a full game at this point. Be it how many live snaps he's had (as 3rd on the depth chart) or the state of the OL.



If you take Eli's quote at face value, he had the option to continue to start knowing the situation but declined, then Geno is the only remaining option.



McAdoo says they'll see what Geno has because he's not going to say "we need a body to fill the snaps while we work Webb in."



If you take Eli's comments as being classy alone (and not really having the option), then it's just stupid.

I feel bad for Eli illmatic : 5:00 pm : link but I'm not exactly upset about this. It should help them to lock down a top 5 pick in the draft is Eli is done for the rest of the season. The only upsetting thing to me is "getting a look" at Geno. We know what he is and it's not very good. If you need to get a look at someone, it should be Webb. He's the one that needs to play. If he sucks, fine. If he looks good then maybe they don't have to go after Rosen/Darnold. Hell, it could potentially even boost any trade value he has if they do want to go after a QB high in the draft.

We can only assume ... Houston : 5:01 pm : link The Giants believe Webb is not ready based on practice performance... Geno Fucking Smith is going to QB the Giants this week .... OHHHHHHHHHHHHH FUDGE .....

Fire all of them KWALL2 : 5:02 pm : link Geno Smith?



Playing him is pointless.



Play the rookie.

RE: RE: Disgusting. djm : 5:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708114 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





.







Not to be a dick but get over it. Eli will.



I didn't want this either but benching Eli won't hurt this franchise one bit. We haven't reached the point of no return.



Fans are going ape shit. Whatever.



I'd like to retract the get over it part. I hate mcadoo. In comment 13708263 djm said:I'd like to retract the get over it part. I hate mcadoo.

RE: We can only assume ... Vinny from Danbury : 5:04 pm : link

Quote: Geno Fucking Smith is going to QB the Giants this week .... OHHHHHHHHHHHHH FUDGE .....



Worse than than that, the best QB on the team will be healthy, and being paid millions to carry a clipboard. Fucking pathetic... In comment 13708881 Houston said:Worse than than that, the best QB on the team will be healthy, and being paid millions to carry a clipboard. Fucking pathetic...

Looking at this as a business decision - which it is bc4life : 5:06 pm : link This might be best for everyone involved.



If we accept that McAdoo thinks Eli is done or not best fit for his offense (more likely scenario). Then it's his call, like it or not.



But, if that's true then they won't bench him and expect him to stay there. There's definitely a trade afoot. Personally, I think Eli would be in a much more favorable position in Jax.



Jax Coach seems to have a handle on things. They have a great running game and defense. Offense is much better suited to Eli's skill set. TC and Eli get along great - last time Eli looked this sad was when TC got fired.



This moment might not be Eli's happiest but could be storm before the rainbow.



Giants can get some decent picks and move on. You might see Reese gone and different personnel decisions being made - someone more on same page with McAdoo.

Let's make the signs say . . . . TC : 5:06 pm : link FREE ELI!



Fire McAdon't





RE: RE: Not really terribly upset that Eli is getting benched Glover : 5:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708641 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





Pretty pissed that he's getting benched for a never-will-be like Geno Smith. You want to throw the Webb kid in the deep end and see if he can swim? Fine by me, let's see if he can show us something before they spend a top 5 pick on a QB. What the hell is the point of Geno Smith, though?





I agree. Let's remember they are officially eliminated from the playoffs. Let's see what Webb can do.



This is the Giants honoring their depth chart. As if that is worth anything. Just dumb. In comment 13708683 mitch300 said:This is the Giants honoring their depth chart. As if that is worth anything. Just dumb.

RE: RE: We can only assume ... batman11 : 5:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708881 Houston said:





Quote:





Geno Fucking Smith is going to QB the Giants this week .... OHHHHHHHHHHHHH FUDGE .....







Worse than than that, the best QB on the team will be healthy, and being paid millions to carry a clipboard. Fucking pathetic...



I wonder if Eli will dress? I dare you McAdoo, you fat fuck, to put a healthy Eli Manning on the inactive list! In comment 13708901 Vinny from Danbury said:I wonder if Eli will dress? I dare you McAdoo, you fat fuck, to put a healthy Eli Manning on the inactive list!

and most important bc4life : 5:08 pm : link Neither the events of this day nor anything else detracts one bit from everything Eli means or has meant to the franchise.

Man, watching Eli's interview, Mad Mike : 5:11 pm : link he was a pro about it but he sure looked miserable. Really feel for the guy - every career ends, and rarely on a high note, but this was really a gut punch they gave him.

RE: RE: RE: We can only assume ... BlackLight : 5:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708901 Vinny from Danbury said:





Quote:





In comment 13708881 Houston said:





Quote:





Geno Fucking Smith is going to QB the Giants this week .... OHHHHHHHHHHHHH FUDGE .....







Worse than than that, the best QB on the team will be healthy, and being paid millions to carry a clipboard. Fucking pathetic...







I wonder if Eli will dress? I dare you McAdoo, you fat fuck, to put a healthy Eli Manning on the inactive list!



Why would he activate Eli if there's basically zero chance he's going to play? In comment 13708921 batman11 said:Why would he activate Eli if there's basically zero chance he's going to play?

RE: McAdoo knows his job Mad Mike : 5:11 pm : link

Quote: Is on the line so Geno is his Hail Mary.

A literal hail mary is probably more likely to help him out. In comment 13708944 Les in TO said:A literal hail mary is probably more likely to help him out.

RE: Fire all of them Matt in SGS : 5:11 pm : link

Quote: Geno Smith?



Playing him is pointless.



Play the rookie.



There is a reason not to play Webb in this game. Do you want the same shitshow which happened to the Buffalo QB two weeks ago when he threw 5 picks? Webb is considered very green coming out. You don't put him on the road in the Black Hole in his first game. He hasn't been in an NFL game when he wasn't in street clothes since the pre-season. The first move was to finally rip off the bandaid and say that Eli Manning is no longer the QB of the NY Giants. That's happened. Next is you throw Geno out there to earn his money and do the best he can in what will almost certainly be a loss, but at the end of the day, all you are asking Geno to do is not get hurt. Let Webb get his reps in practice. Dress for this game and be ready to go in if Geno gets hurt. Maybe get a series or two. And build from there where he gets more time against Dallas and increment from there where maybe he starts the Eagles game and we see him in for Philly, Arizona, and Washington. But I don't throw him out there to the Raiders where his confidence could get shattered off the bat. Baby steps. In comment 13708887 KWALL2 said:There is a reason not to play Webb in this game. Do you want the same shitshow which happened to the Buffalo QB two weeks ago when he threw 5 picks? Webb is considered very green coming out. You don't put him on the road in the Black Hole in his first game. He hasn't been in an NFL game when he wasn't in street clothes since the pre-season. The first move was to finally rip off the bandaid and say that Eli Manning is no longer the QB of the NY Giants. That's happened. Next is you throw Geno out there to earn his money and do the best he can in what will almost certainly be a loss, but at the end of the day, all you are asking Geno to do is not get hurt. Let Webb get his reps in practice. Dress for this game and be ready to go in if Geno gets hurt. Maybe get a series or two. And build from there where he gets more time against Dallas and increment from there where maybe he starts the Eagles game and we see him in for Philly, Arizona, and Washington. But I don't throw him out there to the Raiders where his confidence could get shattered off the bat. Baby steps.

. liteamorn : 5:11 pm : link Good bye Benny,

Good bye Benny

Good bye Benny

We hate to see you go



RE: RE: RE: We can only assume ... Mad Mike : 5:13 pm : link

Quote: I wonder if Eli will dress? I dare you McAdoo, you fat fuck, to put a healthy Eli Manning on the inactive list!

He might be active this week, but once they're ready to have Webb see gametime, of course Eli will be inactive. You don't waste a roster spot. (Comments about how many roster spots we're already wasting aside). In comment 13708921 batman11 said:He might be active this week, but once they're ready to have Webb see gametime, of course Eli will be inactive. You don't waste a roster spot. (Comments about how many roster spots we're already wasting aside).

People have compared this season, and the last few years, 81_Great_Dane : 5:17 pm : link to the 70s. I can now say confidently that this isn't like the 70s. This is a new kind of awfulness.

McAdoo just has a problem with Eli Rflairr : 5:17 pm : link Because no one would be upset if you benched him to see what you have in Webb. But benching him for Geno is very mean spirited. And embarrassing to Eli. It’s a bitch move by Benjamin

RE: McAdoo knows his job montanagiant : 5:17 pm : link

Quote: Is on the line so Geno is his Hail Mary.

Yup bot him and Reese. They hope they luck out a couple of wins with Geno so they can pin this season on Eli. Even more reason to despise them both In comment 13708944 Les in TO said:Yup bot him and Reese. They hope they luck out a couple of wins with Geno so they can pin this season on Eli. Even more reason to despise them both

Fuck this coach map7711 : 5:18 pm : link And screw Jerry and Mara for letting this happen. Fuck them all. Period. This team fucking sucks all around. I know he will never do this b/c he is the upmost pro, but when Geno stinks up the joint and Ben wants to put Eli in, Eli should just give punch him right in the face.

McAdoo said his favourite book Les in TO : 5:18 pm : link Is the art of not giving a fck! So he clearly does not give a fcks about hurt feelings

Looking forward XBRONX : 5:19 pm : link to get a glimpse of Webb

This has me sick to my stomach Emil : 5:23 pm : link Eli deserved so much better than this. So much better than the last 6 years. I'm sure not everyone would agree with me, but this organization failed him. Look at the Saints and how they have protected their 38 year old QB with a good running game and OL.



I hope this is not the end. I hope this is just a break so Eli can play in 2018. But to quote a famous person, I've got a bad feeling about this.

RE: . Matt M. : 5:23 pm : link

Quote: What the fuck is the point? Either start Eli or let Webb play. Starting Smith is the dumbest option possible. Exactly. I really despise McAdoo more each week. I want him fired. In comment 13708122 arcarsenal said:Exactly. I really despise McAdoo more each week. I want him fired.

Wutz the over under on a leg? idiotsavant : 5:25 pm : link .

I know a lot of guys are saying "fuck McAdoo" EricJ : 5:26 pm : link and I personally never wanted this guy and hope he loses his job before he gets in the car after the last game of the season.



However, there is a good chance that this decision was made for him. Potentially a smart PR move by John Mara to put this all on McAdoo since he is getting canned anyway.

Its all been said, but FatHeadTommy : 5:26 pm : link I have never been this pissed off and this disappointed as a Giants fan. I may find a new team and I never thought I'd say anything like that before.

Eli deserves better and handined it with class Jeff : 5:27 pm : link I have never been more disgusted being a Giants fan and that is saying something surviving the Handley era. The thing that bothers me the most is I could always hang my hat on this is a class organization...well that ship has sailed. John Mara you have learned nothing from your father. I am not stupid enough to believe this comes only from MacAdoo you have a slimey hand in it and are not even man enough to be around when the trigger is pullled. Ughhh so damn disgusted.

What I don't get is: old man : 5:27 pm : link in a dump of a season, and so many negative situations going on, why not just sit Eli the rest of the season, and start Smith w/ Webb backup then reverse that the last 2 games to make a true evaluation?

Its not likely they would win any of the last 5 anyway, and, if they still wanted the best chance to win, THIS move was unnecessary in the first place.

Another 1/2 ass 1/2 step to address a 2 step problem.

The winner in this: Jack DelRio!

They saved his job if the final score is by 28+

This is a massive and intriguing decision as an organization EmpireWF : 5:27 pm : link You have a sour year where their offense has struggled as a complete unit (no run game, talented receivers wiped out by injuries, poor offensive line, best player has been a rookie tight end). Eli as perhaps the best QB in franchise history at the tail end of his career.



Head coach is most certainly being fired at end of the season. GM Jerry Reese who has won two Super Bowls, his future is in doubt.



At end of November, team announces they're benching Eli. Who conceived the idea (ownership? Reese? if head coach did, how could he sell it to the other two?).



Eli's relationship with the franchise may have been thrown in the trash over this which is the inexcusable part. Geno Smith and Davis Webb do not give them better chances to win these final games. If Reese says that, it's a boldfaced lie.

I'm no fan of McAdoo Modus Operandi : 5:28 pm : link He's woefully unimaginative and unprepared to be a HC in the NFL.



That being said, I continue to be amazed by how many here care about a given player's individual accomplishment despite the team sucking with him at the helm.



The streak is meaningless. This move take a the streak talk off the table when the organization inevitablely move to another QB. The streak would have prevented that. It's time.

RE: Wow... Jay in Toronto : 5:28 pm : link

Quote: now I have two reasons to remember this day forever.



First I welcomed my second son into this world this morning.



The second being the day Eli was benched.



This has been a doozy of a day.



T-bone Mazel Tov



Are you going to make him Eli? In comment 13708234 T-Bone said:T-bone Mazel TovAre you going to make him Eli?

The Giants DO need to see some of Webb David B. : 5:28 pm : link Find out what they have there. Showcase him in case they draft a QB in April.



The Gino Smith stuff is bullshit. He'll never be worth a draft pick.



If I were Eli, I'd have taken the deal and said "I'll play a half, or 3 quarters, then you can let Webb finish."



That's not Eli -- and I respect his POV, without necessarily agreeing with it.



That said, McAdoo is now DONE in NY (and I mean the STATE, not just the team). Whether he's fired or not, he's gonna top Ray Handley as the most hated coach in Giants history.

Another perspective to consider... Mike from Ohio : 5:28 pm : link Does Mara tell McAdoo to get Eli out of the games to keep him out of harm's way in a lost season? Otherwise I am not sure what the impetus is. Mara had to have approved this happening.



There is no possibility that anyone who has watched Geno play over his career believes he gives the Giants a better chance to win any remaining game on the schedule, and I think everyone knows what he is and what he isn't based on a pretty substantial resume in the NFL.

If sitting Eli was Mara's idea Mike from Ohio : 5:31 pm : link It seems to me it is a clear indication that he is firing McAdoo. It sends the message that wins and losses for the rest of the year are not going to change the evaluation.

RE: RE: RE: We can only assume ... BigBlueinChicago : 5:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708901 Vinny from Danbury said:





Quote:





In comment 13708881 Houston said:





Quote:





Geno Fucking Smith is going to QB the Giants this week .... OHHHHHHHHHHHHH FUDGE .....







Worse than than that, the best QB on the team will be healthy, and being paid millions to carry a clipboard. Fucking pathetic...







I wonder if Eli will dress? I dare you McAdoo, you fat fuck, to put a healthy Eli Manning on the inactive list!



Well....the excuse the Giants Media has given for why Webb was inactive was that there were not enough roster spots available due to all the injuries to activate/dress 3 quarterbacks.



If Webb is going to play some in these last few weeks, that means one of the QB's will have to be inactive. Since they want apparently Geno to start these games, the process of elimination leads you to only one conclusion.



I can't believe this how it is ending. In comment 13708921 batman11 said:Well....the excuse the Giants Media has given for why Webb was inactive was that there were not enough roster spots available due to all the injuries to activate/dress 3 quarterbacks.If Webb is going to play some in these last few weeks, that means one of the QB's will have to be inactive. Since they want apparently Geno to start these games, the process of elimination leads you to only one conclusion.I can't believe this how it is ending.

I LOVE Eli, but isn't this is what people wanted? shockeyisthebest8056 : 5:32 pm : link This is a clear acknowledgment that the ground is about to be torn up underneath this franchise. There's no way Jerry Reese is back. There's a .0000005% chance McAdoo is back. It's ugly and it's not Strahan going out on top, but it's the clearest possible acknowledgment that none of this is working.

GM Jr's fingerprints are all over this HomerJones45 : 5:33 pm : link McAdoo is at best, a stooge, and he's getting canned anyway never to be heard from again. I would not put much stock in his statement that this gives us a better chance to win. Jerry is gone too.



I don't think it necessarily means the end of Eli because he's owed a lot of money, no other team is going to pay shit to take care of the Giants' problems and assume their liabilities, and whatever young guy they pick up will need a mentor. Teams aren't paying anything for a guy they think might get cut.



And this is John Mara's team and he is calling the shots. Good luck with that. Really worked well with his Daddy.

T-Bone HomerJones45 : 5:34 pm : link Congratulations and God Bless you, your family and your new son!

RE: RE: RE: RE: We can only assume ... BlackLight : 5:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13708921 batman11 said:





Quote:





I wonder if Eli will dress? I dare you McAdoo, you fat fuck, to put a healthy Eli Manning on the inactive list!





He might be active this week, but once they're ready to have Webb see gametime, of course Eli will be inactive. You don't waste a roster spot. (Comments about how many roster spots we're already wasting aside).



You wouldn't need to waste a roster spot to start Webb and keep Eli #2. You'd just deactivate Geno. In comment 13708957 Mad Mike said:You wouldn't need to waste a roster spot to start Webb and keep Eli #2. You'd just deactivate Geno.

I'm done with the Giants SHO'NUFF : 5:37 pm : link buying my #10 Jax or Denver jersey soon.

My Eli Super Bowl 46 Jersey Sec 103 : 5:38 pm : link will now be put in a frame...

Shameful act of cowardice by this org.

Haven't been watching much football, now I just may tank on this team just as they tanked on their leader.

Shame the way they let Simms go, now an even worse disaster.

RE: so high up does this go? Gatorade Dunk : 5:39 pm : link

Quote: Reese, or ownership?



I can't see ownership approving it.



Reese.....yes.

There is absolutely no question that Mara was at least notified of this before it was made public (and likely before it was discussed with any players), IMO. This isn't just any ordinary lineup decision; this is something that affects PR, marketing, sales, etc. That definitely rolls all the way up the ladder before the decision is final.



It doesn't necessarily mean that Mara endorsed it or agreed with it, but at a minimum that he recognizes that a dumpster fire is a dumpster fire no matter how hot the flames get. In comment 13708293 BillKo said:There is absolutely no question that Mara was at least notified of this before it was made public (and likely before it was discussed with any players), IMO. This isn't just any ordinary lineup decision; this is something that affects PR, marketing, sales, etc. That definitely rolls all the way up the ladder before the decision is final.It doesn't necessarily mean that Mara endorsed it or agreed with it, but at a minimum that he recognizes that a dumpster fire is a dumpster fire no matter how hot the flames get.

Webb played over 30 KWALL2 : 5:41 pm : link college games.



He played in the Pac 10.



He's played enough and he's been with NYG long enough. They should have been getting him ready for weeks. If there was a QB change, the only guy to play is a rookie.



I don't care about a Buffalo QB throwing a lot of picks. Has nothing to do with Webb.

RE: I don't understand all the surprise regarding Geno KeoweeFan : 5:42 pm : link

Quote: being given the ball. He's been #2 on the depth chart since the start of the season.



I can totally understand the shock regarding Eli, but not Geno. Webb will get his shot and some playing time.

Agreed.

It is often the same at the start of spring training. Giants tend to start the lineup with incumbents from the previous season and then work the possible replacements in slowly. In comment 13708242 NorwoodWideRight said:Agreed.It is often the same at the start of spring training. Giants tend to start the lineup with incumbents from the previous season and then work the possible replacements in slowly.

RE: Webb played over 30 an_idol_mind : 5:44 pm : link

Quote: college games.



He played in the Pac 10.



He's played enough and he's been with NYG long enough. They should have been getting him ready for weeks. If there was a QB change, the only guy to play is a rookie.



I don't care about a Buffalo QB throwing a lot of picks. Has nothing to do with Webb.



This.



This move has nothing to do with seeing what the Giants have for the future. This is all about hoping that Geno puts together a few wins so McAdoo and Reese can save their jobs by pretending that the asinine coaching and terrible personnel decisions are somehow Eli's fault. In comment 13709142 KWALL2 said:This.This move has nothing to do with seeing what the Giants have for the future. This is all about hoping that Geno puts together a few wins so McAdoo and Reese can save their jobs by pretending that the asinine coaching and terrible personnel decisions are somehow Eli's fault.

Absolutely shameful zxasqw12 : 5:44 pm : link Eli deserves better- I started as a fan during the Pisarcik era and seen some pretty lousy decisions. This might be the worst.



I think I'm done with this team for the foreseeable future

Something weird here. 81_Great_Dane : 5:45 pm : link McAdoo saying this is the team's best chance to win. That is bullshit.



Reese is saying this is something this is the best thing for the organization right now, which is not at all the same thing as saying it's the team's best chance to win. You can argue that it really is the best thing for the organization, as many have above. But let's be honest -- they're basically tanking the season and starting to look at next year.



I don't think McAdoo is fooling anybody, including the players, and he's going to pay a price in the locker room.

Wow!! micky : 5:46 pm : link I've said eli is on downside..but doing this is plain moronic!!



let eli play out the year..during games then insert Webb ..NOT Geno!! holy fuck

If winning games is your goal- then Eli gives you the best map7711 : 5:48 pm : link Chance. And they will tell you to a man that they are not tanking the season. If playing for the future - then starting Eli and putting Webb in or starting Webb makes sense to see if he’s got anything. Fine. If he’s not ready then start Eli.



In no freaking screwed up thinking is starting Geno the answer. No way. This just shows that they have no clue what they are doing and they are lost. Fire everyone in management. Everyone.

Only thing I can hope for here djm : 5:48 pm : link Is Mara is simply giving mcadoo all the rope He needs to hang himself. Mcadoo's presser sounded terrifying with phrases like "evaluating for next season." This can't be happening. Right? No way. Please.

Disgraceful. Crispino : 5:49 pm : link The season is lost and the lame duck coach is scapegoating Eli Manning in favor of fucking Geno Smith!? Please. And ownership is going to let Mcadoo disgrace Eli in an effort to save his job? Fuck them too. I will be actively rooting against this team for the first time in my life. It will be the first time in weeks I’ve had a reason to watch this sorry, sack of shit team.

Now that the Knicks are getting their house in order a bit bceagle05 : 5:51 pm : link it seems we've taken the torch as the most dysfunctional franchise in New York. Absolute chaos from top to bottom. This is a dark day in Giants history.

Disgrace TyreeHelmet : 5:52 pm : link Ereck Flowers can play like dogshit for 2 years and not only isn't benched but they aren't allowed to bring in competition in camp for for his position. And please spare me that the guy has improved- he's a terrible left tackle.

-Justin Pugh gets hurt getting out of bed in the morning and the team treats him like he's Larry Allen.

- Half the defense openly quit on the team this year. Couple suspensions but everyone is allowed back.

- Beckham can literally do whatever he wants and the coach or management refuses to even criticize the guy let along fine or suspend him.

- Mcadoo makes every wrong move possible. The "offensive" coach hasn't cracked 30 points. He'll only call out the QB and is the biggest clown I've seen be a coach in any sport for a long time. He gets to finish the year from the "classy Giants". That's the guy you want representing your team?



Yet Eli represents the team with pride and class. Plays every game regardless of health. Never complains or criticizes his coaches or teammates. No need to list all his accomplishments and what he's done for the franchise- we all know them. He's the guy that has to take a seat for a 28 free agent to be quarterback who has proven to be bad in the league and classless off the field? Despicable.



Mara doesn't even the decency to speak with him about it? "Wasn't in the office"??? Mcadoo tries to act like he gave him the opportunity to continue the streak?



I've never been more ashamed to be a Giants fan.

RE: Only thing I can hope for here BigBlueinChicago : 5:53 pm : link

Quote: Is Mara is simply giving mcadoo all the rope He needs to hang himself. Mcadoo's presser sounded terrifying with phrases like "evaluating for next season." This can't be happening. Right? No way. Please.



I would put the odds on him returning a little higher than what is being said on BBI right now.



It may sound crazy, but I've got a feeling that is how it will go down. In comment 13709192 djm said:I would put the odds on him returning a little higher than what is being said on BBI right now.It may sound crazy, but I've got a feeling that is how it will go down.

i am absolutely sick over this gmen4ever : 5:55 pm : link and sad for Eli and for all Giants fans.

I can bet you this much montanagiant : 5:58 pm : link The Giants never realized how bad the backlash of this is going to be. It is all over Twitter and it is easily 95% calling The Giants and McAdoo out over this

If AcidTest : 5:58 pm : link you're going to make this change now, you do it for Webb. My guess is that Webb will in fact start some games after he gets more reps in practice. But he should have already had those reps for weeks so he'd be ready to start instead of Smith.



Fire everybody. That isn't an overreaction. It's just what's warranted.

Mara just doesn't want to pay that bonus Rflairr : 6:00 pm : link The same he didn't want to pay Whitworth. But Reese will go out there and take the bullets for him. And thats exactly why Reese isn't going any where

I'm no fan of McAdoo Vanzetti : 6:01 pm : link but if he thinks the QB is not making plays he should, then he is absolutely right to try something different



no one has a guaranteed job



that said, I expect the offense to be just as lousy under Geno.

Hes all of a sudden quiet Rflairr : 6:02 pm : link When any other time, hes the only one that gets to talk on big decisions.

RE: It's not about Geno Dodge : 6:02 pm : link

Quote: entirely irrelevant.



The Eli Manning era is over. There's no perfect way to move on, but he doesn't need some forced illustrious swan song or hyperbolic symbols of loyalty. What's really the difference between now and during the off-season? The former at least will offer a legit Sunday look at Webb vs NFL starters before the draft. That's notable.



Brett Favre WAS the Green Bay Packers for almost 20 years. Few players more embodied a franchise. But he got old and a better course arose. See ya Brett, have fun on the Jets. Or maybe the Packers should have clung on?



Eli has been a great Giant. But Mara is understandably looking to 2018 & beyond.



Good post.



Eli hasn't been good for years. We haven't scored more than 24 points in how long? Even with weapons?



This was a good move. Eli was once great for us, but we need to move on. The NFL is cutthroat and no player deserves to be coddled. In comment 13708483 Overseer said:Good post.Eli hasn't been good for years. We haven't scored more than 24 points in how long? Even with weapons?This was a good move. Eli was once great for us, but we need to move on. The NFL is cutthroat and no player deserves to be coddled.

Agree fire mdthedream : 6:05 pm : link his ass. I can understand starting the rookie but why bother starting Geno.

Giants Organization -- Disgraceful Devour the Day : 6:05 pm : link If Benny the boob and Reese's Sh*t Pieces is not fired at the end of this debacle I am done as a NYG fan forever.

Treating a 2 time SB MVP and winner like this is classless.

And Johnny Boy is a spineless phlegm bag along with his brother Chrissy for allowing this even to occur. Mc Acrap should have been fired during the bye week.

What a disgraceful state of affairs. I am done for this year and if the 2 ass's don't go on 1 Jan I am done.

RE: Mara just doesn't want to pay that bonus Dave in Hoboken : 6:05 pm : link

Quote: The same he didn't want to pay Whitworth. But Reese will go out there and take the bullets for him. And thats exactly why Reese isn't going any where



Reese deserves ALL of the bullets. He's put this franchise in THIS position with his TERRIBLE drafts and FA signings.



He's gone, just like Mac is. Two clowns, gone. In comment 13709265 Rflairr said:Reese deserves ALL of the bullets. He's put this franchise in THIS position with his TERRIBLE drafts and FA signings.He's gone, just like Mac is. Two clowns, gone.

CLASSLESS ORGANIZATION PaulN : 6:06 pm : link Mara, Reese, and McAdoo. GO FUCK YOURSELVES. I am through until Reese and McAdoo are gone, until then I am a Jacksonville fan, fuck this piece of shit organization.

RE: I'm no fan of McAdoo shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:07 pm : link

Quote: but if he thinks the QB is not making plays he should, then he is absolutely right to try something different



no one has a guaranteed job



that said, I expect the offense to be just as lousy under Geno.



The offense DEFINITELY is going to look as shitty with Geno. The question is will it look as shitty with Davis Webb whenever he plays? The answer to that will determine A LOT. It will determine the microscopic chance of McAdoo being head coach next season. It will determine just how strongly the Giants go for a QB in the draft. Those answers will then affect the question of who exactly is the HC next year? In comment 13709276 Vanzetti said:The offense DEFINITELY is going to look as shitty with Geno. The question is will it look as shitty with Davis Webb whenever he plays? The answer to that will determine A LOT. It will determine the microscopic chance of McAdoo being head coach next season. It will determine just how strongly the Giants go for a QB in the draft. Those answers will then affect the question of who exactly is the HC next year?

RE: So much to unpack here Dodge : 6:07 pm : link

Quote: this is how I see the impact of this decision and it's a huge one that shouldn't be understated how this is a turning point in the Franchise history.



- First, I don't believe McAdoo ever really was a big fan of Eli. Last year, when he questioned some of Eli's decisions, and in the offseason when people were all over Flowers saying "he needs to learn to play without a clean pocket". Some thought this was a distraction thing and Eli can handle it. But we saw the part about the pitch counts in training camp. Also drafting Webb in the 3rd round. And a week or so ago when McAdoo commented that other QBs would get reps and then backed off. Part could be McAdoo blaming Eli's play for the offensive struggles, which in turn saves McAdoo's game planning. Either way, I don't think McAdoo was a big Eli fan.



- We all saw that Giants were going to look at a QB in the first round. They've leaked their interest so Darnold and Rosen have their antenna up to come out in the draft. So that was in motion. This move further cements that.



- I have to believe McAdoo didn't do this alone. As noted above, he's shown signs he's not an Eli guy. But they had to wait until officially eliminated so Mara can get on board. The whole offer to let Eli to start and keep the streak going was a feeble nod of respect to Eli but Eli rightly told them to shove it (in a classy way).



- I had written before that I thought the best case for the Giants was to replay 1993, ie when Simms started and Brown/Graham were on the bench to learn. I thought this would be a good plan for 2018. Let Eli start, and Webb/new first rounder watch. But the x factor here, was the salary cap. The Giants might well have realized to get a QB with a top 3 pick will cost too much to keep Eli and that QB around. So really, Geno is getting his chance to play the veteran QB to keep the seat warm for the new QB. Who saw that coming with Geno as a veteran hand to ready the kids.



- Get Webb on the field in meaningful downs. Don't bring him in down 20 in the 4th quarter. I can play QB against a defense playing prevent that stopped caring. If you are going to do this to Eli, at least get something out of it. Learning that Geno Smith is a caretaker makes this move a waste. Get Webb real experience and cut the crap.



- Eli has to be traded. This is it for Eli. The move has been made and its time to get value for him. If you can't support him in the cap with a new first round QB, you need to trade him and get something back. Teams will want him. Denver and Jax come to mind. Probably you will get a 2nd rounder for him, I'd hope. Think Donovan McNabb to Washington right now. But with this move, Eli is done as a NYG in my mind.



- And lastly, this is it for McAdoo. In my mind, Mara is settling all family business. McAdoo gets to be the bad guy here. But the organization has decided to move on from Eli. No one likes McAdoo anyway, so the "smartest guy in the room" becomes a useful idiot to ownership. The Giants franchise needs to move on from Eli. There is no graceful way to do it with his streak and all he's done. So let the guy who isn't popular do it anyway. And then you fire him after the season and start over from the ground up with a new coach, new QB, and likely a new GM. I think this move has Mara all over it because he's now realized it's time to start this entire thing over. Get the last month of the season to see Webb, say your good byes to Eli, maybe put him in the final Redskins game as a thank you and start everything over in 2018.



I like this post too. Especially the point of macadoo being the fall guy with Eli. Clean slate for a new coach without having to be the bad guy for cutting Eli. In comment 13708532 Matt in SGS said:I like this post too. Especially the point of macadoo being the fall guy with Eli. Clean slate for a new coach without having to be the bad guy for cutting Eli.

RE: Only thing I can hope for here FStubbs : 6:08 pm : link

Quote: Is Mara is simply giving mcadoo all the rope He needs to hang himself. Mcadoo's presser sounded terrifying with phrases like "evaluating for next season." This can't be happening. Right? No way. Please.



R** H*****y announced he was forming a strategy for the next season right before he was canned.



McAdoo is history. Then we can blot his name out too. In comment 13709192 djm said:R** H*****y announced he was forming a strategy for the next season right before he was canned.McAdoo is history. Then we can blot his name out too.

This just gets crazier and crazier. Powerclean765 : 6:09 pm : link Now we know why Mara looked so distraught in SF.



It wasn't just getting killed by the 49ers or knowing McAdoo was toast - Rightly or wrongly, it was perhaps an extremely anxious Mara realizing the enormity of being done with Eli.



For a couple of reasons, I do not think Reese is getting fired. Including his attendance at USC UCLA a week later.



He's never gotten to pick "his QB". I've always had the sneaking suspicion he wanted to run a modern spread offense. We may find out. (Jackson?)

RE: Mara just doesn't want to pay that bonus FStubbs : 6:12 pm : link

Quote: The same he didn't want to pay Whitworth. But Reese will go out there and take the bullets for him. And thats exactly why Reese isn't going any where



So you think Reese is the public face for Chris Mara who is the true GM?



If Reese is still our GM next year I agree that's the only explanation. In comment 13709265 Rflairr said:So you think Reese is the public face for Chris Mara who is the true GM?If Reese is still our GM next year I agree that's the only explanation.

This is terrible. ATL_Giants : 6:12 pm : link Elias deserves better than this season.

Trying to find a bright side here... At least I won't be watching our captain go down with the ship.



We haven't seen the worst, there is some ugly football coming our way. At least Eli won't have to be in the middle of it.

RE: RE: So much to unpack here Vanzetti : 6:14 pm : link

Quote:

this is how I see the impact of this decision and it's a huge one that shouldn't be understated how this is a turning point in the Franchise history.



- First, I don't believe McAdoo ever really was a big fan of Eli. Last year, when he questioned some of Eli's decisions, and in the offseason when people were all over Flowers saying "he needs to learn to play without a clean pocket". Some thought this was a distraction thing and Eli can handle it. But we saw the part about the pitch counts in training camp. Also drafting Webb in the 3rd round. And a week or so ago when McAdoo commented that other QBs would get reps and then backed off. Part could be McAdoo blaming Eli's play for the offensive struggles, which in turn saves McAdoo's game planning. Either way, I don't think McAdoo was a big Eli fan.



- We all saw that Giants were going to look at a QB in the first round. They've leaked their interest so Darnold and Rosen have their antenna up to come out in the draft. So that was in motion. This move further cements that.



- I have to believe McAdoo didn't do this alone. As noted above, he's shown signs he's not an Eli guy. But they had to wait until officially eliminated so Mara can get on board. The whole offer to let Eli to start and keep the streak going was a feeble nod of respect to Eli but Eli rightly told them to shove it (in a classy way).



- I had written before that I thought the best case for the Giants was to replay 1993, ie when Simms started and Brown/Graham were on the bench to learn. I thought this would be a good plan for 2018. Let Eli start, and Webb/new first rounder watch. But the x factor here, was the salary cap. The Giants might well have realized to get a QB with a top 3 pick will cost too much to keep Eli and that QB around. So really, Geno is getting his chance to play the veteran QB to keep the seat warm for the new QB. Who saw that coming with Geno as a veteran hand to ready the kids.



- Get Webb on the field in meaningful downs. Don't bring him in down 20 in the 4th quarter. I can play QB against a defense playing prevent that stopped caring. If you are going to do this to Eli, at least get something out of it. Learning that Geno Smith is a caretaker makes this move a waste. Get Webb real experience and cut the crap.



- Eli has to be traded. This is it for Eli. The move has been made and its time to get value for him. If you can't support him in the cap with a new first round QB, you need to trade him and get something back. Teams will want him. Denver and Jax come to mind. Probably you will get a 2nd rounder for him, I'd hope. Think Donovan McNabb to Washington right now. But with this move, Eli is done as a NYG in my mind.



- And lastly, this is it for McAdoo. In my mind, Mara is settling all family business. McAdoo gets to be the bad guy here. But the organization has decided to move on from Eli. No one likes McAdoo anyway, so the "smartest guy in the room" becomes a useful idiot to ownership. The Giants franchise needs to move on from Eli. There is no graceful way to do it with his streak and all he's done. So let the guy who isn't popular do it anyway. And then you fire him after the season and start over from the ground up with a new coach, new QB, and likely a new GM. I think this move has Mara all over it because he's now realized it's time to start this entire thing over. Get the last month of the season to see Webb, say your good byes to Eli, maybe put him in the final Redskins game as a thank you and start everything over in 2018.







This might be the best post I have ever read on BBI. Great job by Matt. In comment 13709339 Dodge said:This might be the best post I have ever read on BBI. Great job by Matt.

Michael Kay map7711 : 6:14 pm : link Absolutely killing Ben and the Giants. Rightfully so. Bunch of idiots we have running the show.

Smart Thing to do. Thegratefulhead : 6:14 pm : link I will forever be an Eli Manning fan. Eli has not been playing well, is 36 years old and the team is 2-9 heading for a top 5 pick with possible franchise QBs available. The time to think about life after Eli is now and the organization needs information about the other QBs on the roster. Webb needs more practice to start, you might as well see what you have in Geno while getting Webb ready. This is solely about gathering extremely important information.



I don’t think they can trade Eli, no one will give them enough because of his salary. I think Eli goes into camp next year a Giant and wins the starting job. This is about giving Webb valuable practice and game experience and seeing if Geno has learned anything. If they see nothing in Webb, they draft a QB early, if they see something in Webb they could go RB or OL early in the first. I find this information more important than Eli’s streak and so does ownership.



Intelligent people gather as much information as possible when making important decisions. This is that. If Webb and Geno stink up the joint, that is valuable information. If the Giants lose their remaining games because of their inexperience, that is also relevant to our draft position. The only negative is that the classiest and best QB ever to wear Giant blue is going to feel slighted(fuck the streak). I wish we were not 2-9 but we and this is the best thing for the franchise to do.



RE: RE: RE: So much to unpack here ATL_Giants : 6:15 pm : link

Quote:

This might be the best post I have ever read on BBI. Great job by Matt. +1 In comment 13709392 Vanzetti said:+1

RE: This is terrible. shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:15 pm : link

Quote: Elias deserves better than this season.

Trying to find a bright side here... At least I won't be watching our captain go down with the ship.



We haven't seen the worst, there is some ugly football coming our way. At least Eli won't have to be in the middle of it.



I think your head is in the sand if you don't realize ELI IS A PART OF THIS SEASON. Reese might be the most at fault... McAdoo too. But Eli is also a part of the reason this is a 2-9 clusterfuck. In comment 13709374 ATL_Giants said:I think your head is in the sand if you don't realize ELI IS A PART OF THIS SEASON. Reese might be the most at fault... McAdoo too. But Eli is also a part of the reason this is a 2-9 clusterfuck.

RE: RE: Mara just doesn't want to pay that bonus Rflairr : 6:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13709265 Rflairr said:





Quote:





The same he didn't want to pay Whitworth. But Reese will go out there and take the bullets for him. And thats exactly why Reese isn't going any where







So you think Reese is the public face for Chris Mara who is the true GM?



If Reese is still our GM next year I agree that's the only explanation.



If Tisch would allow it. Chris Mara would be GM. We both know this. In comment 13709373 FStubbs said:If Tisch would allow it. Chris Mara would be GM. We both know this.

Let"s Go Oakland PaulN : 6:26 pm : link I never wanted the Giants to lose a game before this game, and I want them to get blown out 50-0. Mara has no class at all, he is a gutless piece of shit, hiding behind two of the most incompetent people in the sport.



Ernie Acorsi and Eli Manning, Thank You for our Super Bowls, I never thought this piece of shit was any good and this proves it all. let me hear how classy the Giants are now, the most classless handling of a two time Super Bowl MVP in NFL history, that is what John Mara is now.

If Reese or McAdoo PaulN : 6:28 pm : link Are back I will never be a Giant fan again, ever.

Since Eli became the starter in 2014, here's a list of EmpireWF : 6:33 pm : link QBs who have subbed in regular season games.



2004 - 1 appearance Kurt Warner

2007 - 2 appearances Jared Lorenz

2007 - 2 appearances Anthony Wright

2008 - 3 appearances David Carr

2009 - 6 appearances David Carr

2012 - 2 appearances David Carr

2013 - 3 appearances Curtis Painter

2014 - 2 appearances Ryan Nassib

2015 - 1 appearances Ryan Nassib

2017 - 1 appearances Geno Smith





Franchise has been incredibly fortunate.





.... yankees78 : 6:34 pm : link John Mara, Steve Tisch, Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese can all go fuck themselves. I am shaking with rage. Fuck this clown show organization.

In 55 years I've never once rooted against the Giants... Vinny from Danbury : 6:35 pm : link But I'll be rooting against them, and especially that fucktard Ben McAdon't, this Sunday. Fuck Giants Management.

RE: Have we ever missed him more.. Giants_ROK : 6:36 pm : link

Quote:

Easy there. Wellington Mara pulled some good ones when he was in charge. In comment 13709510 ATL_Giants said:Easy there. Wellington Mara pulled some good ones when he was in charge.

Wow, I'm shocked BigBlue in Keys : 6:40 pm : link



And for Geno Smith?!?! GTFOH! How does this inspire anyone else in that locker room to play hard? Well I'll be taking drunk tonight and toasting to this guy





and a bit more upset than I thought I'd be. Almost has the gut punch feeling of finding out you're being cheated on. I guess it shouldn't but it does. I'm sad for Eli. I can deal with bad losses or bad seasons, but this feels way worse. Very let down by the organization.And for Geno Smith?!?! GTFOH! How does this inspire anyone else in that locker room to play hard? Well I'll be taking drunk tonight and toasting to this guy

RE: If Reese or McAdoo shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:40 pm : link

Quote: Are back I will never be a Giant fan again, ever.



Reese isn't coming back no matter what. Webb would have to look like Joe Montana for McAdoo to come back. So basically no, he isn't coming back either. The difference is there's no Davis Webb behind those guys to evaluate by removing them now. In comment 13709475 PaulN said:Reese isn't coming back no matter what. Webb would have to look like Joe Montana for McAdoo to come back. So basically no, he isn't coming back either. The difference is there's no Davis Webb behind those guys to evaluate by removing them now.

There’s 3 more Home Games, Simms11 : 6:43 pm : link If you call them that, because the stadium will be 60-70% opposing teams fans!

At least Eli was replaced by... M.S. : 6:45 pm : link

...a legend.



But really, folks. Do you really give a shit about Eli's consecutive game streak?



Especially in a season like this in which the Giants are an abject doormat of the NFL.



And a doormat that's been tread on several times in the past several years.



We got bigger problems than Eli's streak coming to an end.



Really.

My guess is that McAdoo wants to find out if Webb can play, GeofromNJ : 6:50 pm : link but he can't start Webb because in doing so he's admitting that he's throwing the games away for an audition which may cause the rest of the team to give up playing hard. McAdoo has to hope that there will be opportunities to play Webb during the remainder of the season.



Of course, playing Smith presents a real problem if Smith stinks up the joint. Who, then, does McAdoo play? Does he play Webb to see what he can do? If so, he's saying that a rookie gives the Giants a better chance to win the game than does Eli, which is tough to accept. If he goes back to Eli, he's losing any attempt to learn what Webb can do. Interesting times ahead.

If they were going to do this Carson53 : 6:50 pm : link at least play Webb, we know who Geno is at this point.

I am actually surprised they did it, figured it would be

later in the season if they did it. I think this spells the

beginning of the end for Eli here. They know they have a top 3

pick on the horizon.



RE: RE: RE: RE: So much to unpack here DieHard : 6:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13709392 Vanzetti said:





Quote:







This might be the best post I have ever read on BBI. Great job by Matt.



+1



Not a bad read, but to address the point about $: the way rookie contracts are structured now, you can totally have both a first round QB and Eli on the roster for a year. Not saying they'll do that, but I don't think economics will have anything to do with it. In comment 13709402 ATL_Giants said:Not a bad read, but to address the point about $: the way rookie contracts are structured now, you can totally have both a first round QB and Eli on the roster for a year. Not saying they'll do that, but I don't think economics will have anything to do with it.

Eli hasn't played well, but CT Charlie : 6:51 pm : link he deserves to start and to play until the game seems out of reach. I think they're starting Geno even though they'd actually rather see Webb. They just don't want to make the transition look too abrupt.

What a disgrace TommyWiseau : 6:52 pm : link Fuck Mara, fuck Macadoo and fuck Reese. Wellington is rolling in his grave as we speak

Reese and McAdoo Gman11 : 6:52 pm : link can go to hell. I'm through with this team until they are gone.

Im capegman : 6:57 pm : link done with this season. All I wish for now is Mac gets fired and Reese too.

I feel sick thinking about Eli not starting behind Geno Smith. This organization has turned into a disgrace to me this season. Sad.

How in the hell St. Jimmy : 6:59 pm : link did ownership sign off on this? Mara should know better.

Include me with the minority who are saying... Milton : 6:59 pm : link



If the goal is to finish with a top two or three draft pick and Webb isn't far enough along in his development to be put behind center, starting Geno Smith is the surest way to finish the season 2-14. Eli is still capable of steering the team to victory on any given Sunday and maybe that's a risk that management didn't want to take. It's not a decision I would've made, but if you strip away the personal/emotional side of it, this is the best thing for the future of the Giants.

RE: What a disgrace Giants_ROK : 7:00 pm : link

Quote: Fuck Mara, fuck Macadoo and fuck Reese. Wellington is rolling in his grave as we speak

Doubt it. He was around when they cut Phil Simms, remember? In comment 13709624 TommyWiseau said:Doubt it. He was around when they cut Phil Simms, remember?

Matt B in ALB : 7:00 pm : link I like your post. But why not handle the Eli situation a bit differently. Be honest with Eli about playing Webb and I'm sure he gets it. With the caveat that if he wants to explore a trade in the offseason, so be it. NO reason to embarrass and disrespect him like this now. Especially with a lame duck coach, as you project.

Eli, I appreciate all you gave to Giants fans dcp : 7:11 pm : link over the past 210 games. Could the Giants management have handled this better, sure. Sometimes the greats also overstay their welcome. Eli has his legacy intact while McAdoo and Reece brush up their C.V. Full rebuild is around the corner. Hopefully Mara and Tisch commission Parcells as a sounding board for any hires. It's always darkest before the dawn, Giants fans. Use the Eagles model and trade up to get the right QB, if he is there.

RE: Matt Matt in SGS : 7:23 pm : link

Quote: I like your post. But why not handle the Eli situation a bit differently. Be honest with Eli about playing Webb and I'm sure he gets it. With the caveat that if he wants to explore a trade in the offseason, so be it. NO reason to embarrass and disrespect him like this now. Especially with a lame duck coach, as you project.



There is no good way to push out a legend. Look at what happened in SF when Montana was moved to KC. Or Favre to the Jets and then to the Vikings. Hell, even Eli's brother got the shaft in Indy when they released him to make way for Luck. That said, there were probably better ways to handle it.



Ultimately, McAdoo is just further digging his own grave with his comments and it plays to the game Mara will be playing. At the end of the day, the Giants will pick in the top 3 and will take a QB. If you bring in a new coach, you don't want that coach to have to deal with the problem of pushing out Eli for the new QB. That's a tough start. Let McAdoo take the hit. Like a pitcher in a blowout game, he's gonna suck up his ERA getting lit up and take one for the team. In this case, McAdoo is going to be a PR nightmare, and it appears that he sucks at working the press and fans anyway, so screw it.



Everything stinks about this, there is no nice way of doing this. All that is left is to fire McAdoo and Reese after the season and look to trade Eli and let a new coach and new QB begin a new era of Giants football. In comment 13709669 B in ALB said:There is no good way to push out a legend. Look at what happened in SF when Montana was moved to KC. Or Favre to the Jets and then to the Vikings. Hell, even Eli's brother got the shaft in Indy when they released him to make way for Luck. That said, there were probably better ways to handle it.Ultimately, McAdoo is just further digging his own grave with his comments and it plays to the game Mara will be playing. At the end of the day, the Giants will pick in the top 3 and will take a QB. If you bring in a new coach, you don't want that coach to have to deal with the problem of pushing out Eli for the new QB. That's a tough start. Let McAdoo take the hit. Like a pitcher in a blowout game, he's gonna suck up his ERA getting lit up and take one for the team. In this case, McAdoo is going to be a PR nightmare, and it appears that he sucks at working the press and fans anyway, so screw it.Everything stinks about this, there is no nice way of doing this. All that is left is to fire McAdoo and Reese after the season and look to trade Eli and let a new coach and new QB begin a new era of Giants football.

RE: I'm no fan of McAdoo seanr : 7:25 pm : link

Quote: but if he thinks the QB is not making plays he should, then he is absolutely right to try something different



no one has a guaranteed job



Fuck What McAdoo thinks he is a moron.



that said, I expect the offense to be just as lousy under Geno. In comment 13709276 Vanzetti said:

RE: stand for the anthem djm : 7:27 pm : link

Quote: and kneel for the rest of the game. I would tune in for that.



God that would be so awesome. In comment 13708178 Rocky369 said:God that would be so awesome.

RE: Mara is also letting Mac hang himself djm : 7:37 pm : link

Quote: He knows how unpopular this will be, it makes firing that slob so much easier.



It's amazing how much one bad hire, in the wrong spot, can hurt.



This is my take too. Sort of. I think Mara figures fuck it, mcadoo "deserves" the right to make a change at qb even if he's lost and at the very worst, Geno plays worse and nothing saves this offense anyway. If Geno actually out plays Eli... I can't even process that.



I want to hibernate. This season is fucking gross. Make it go away. Please.



Why does it have to be Geno fucking smith??? Why him??? Why couldn't they just start giving Webb reps the last few weeks and start him???? Why??? Is it so outlandish to give Webb reps in practice after being red shirted all fucking season???? Ok fine he came from a spread offense... for fucks sake coach him up already!!!! No... not our team. Ben feels Geno smith is the right man for this job. He will save this offense.



My god I can't believe how crazy this is. Handley was better. A lot better!!!! In comment 13708402 PatersonPlank said:This is my take too. Sort of. I think Mara figures fuck it, mcadoo "deserves" the right to make a change at qb even if he's lost and at the very worst, Geno plays worse and nothing saves this offense anyway. If Geno actually out plays Eli... I can't even process that.I want to hibernate. This season is fucking gross. Make it go away. Please.Why does it have to be Geno fucking smith??? Why him??? Why couldn't they just start giving Webb reps the last few weeks and start him???? Why??? Is it so outlandish to give Webb reps in practice after being red shirted all fucking season???? Ok fine he came from a spread offense... for fucks sake coach him up already!!!! No... not our team. Ben feels Geno smith is the right man for this job. He will save this offense.My god I can't believe how crazy this is. Handley was better. A lot better!!!!

David Carr montanagiant : 7:38 pm : link Quote: They've lost their collective minds

McAdoo doesn't have the balls to do this without notifying ownership baadbill : 7:44 pm : link ... Mara gave his ok.

Un friggin' believable short lease : 7:46 pm : link And of course Eli handles it with class ...





“Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis [Webb] are given an opportunity to play. My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them,” Manning said. “Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won’t finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can.”







If McAdoo had any change for a 3rd year he just fell on the sword. Spite or Stupidity? He really is an idiot.

RE: 2 things Jimmy Googs : 7:46 pm : link

Quote: TBone - congrats



Geno over Webb - the more I think about it, this make sense. once you decide to see what the other guys have, you have to start Geno for game or 2 and allow Webb to take more reps in practice and get him ready for the final 2-3 games.



If geno sucks, you get Webb in quicker... if Geno looks good, well that is a different and more interesting dilemma. either way, it probably makes more sense than starting Webb cold.



Exactly... In comment 13708271 LG in NYC said:Exactly...

RE: Un friggin' believable shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:48 pm : link

Quote: And of course Eli handles it with class ...





“Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis [Webb] are given an opportunity to play. My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them,” Manning said. “Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won’t finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can.”







If McAdoo had any change for a 3rd year he just fell on the sword. Spite or Stupidity? He really is an idiot.



McAdoo's only chance of returning was that Webb looks really good. Playing out the string with Eli made that .005% chance of returning non-existent. In comment 13709869 short lease said:McAdoo's only chance of returning was that Webb looks really good. Playing out the string with Eli made that .005% chance of returning non-existent.

RE: McAdoo - says Webb will see some time too. short lease : 7:50 pm : link

Quote: “Geno will start this week,” McAdoo said. “Over the last five games, we will take a look at Geno, and we will also give Davis an opportunity.”



Why Mac ... what do you care how Davis plays. You will have no part in his progress as a coach - unless you both end up on the same team down the road.



Look at him talking like he is going to be here next year .... WTF? In comment 13708158 Heisenberg said:Why Mac ... what do you care how Davis plays. You will have no part in his progress as a coach - unless you both end up on the same team down the road.Look at him talking like he is going to be here next year .... WTF?

CLOWN SHOW Simms : 7:51 pm : link We have NO CLASS.

We have become the NFC East's version of the browns.

So for all those on BBI that have said emphatically Jimmy Googs : 7:53 pm : link over the past few weeks that 1) Webb would/should not play at all in 2017, and that 2) Eli will be the starting QB next season, I only have one thing to say....





TOLD YOU!











Geno Smith .... hahaha short lease : 7:53 pm : link I don't care if you are borrowing money at 100% interest rate.



Get all the money you can and put it on the Raiders. Easy payday .... Free money.



38 - 0 ... at HALFTIME!

I am ok if Eli steps aside dune69 : 7:53 pm : link for Webb's chance. For Geno, to what end? If the Giants score 35 this weekend, will management say it was all Eli's fault like the coach has been saying for two years?



Reese and his staff needs to be given their walking papers immediately. We need competence in preparation for the next draft and the new team need to get to work now.



McAdoo can coach out the year but not a second longer.



I have been so deflated by this ownership/management fiasco that I have only commented on this team about 5 times this year. Not fun.



Two more things, find Eli a new home where he can finish his career.



Congratulations T-Bone. Best news in this thread.







RE: CLASSLESS ORGANIZATION chopperhatch : 7:56 pm : link

Quote: Mara, Reese, and McAdoo. GO FUCK YOURSELVES. I am through until Reese and McAdoo are gone, until then I am a Jacksonville fan, fuck this piece of shit organization.



Im going to hold you to that. Now can you fuck off?



Some of the dumbest shit I have read on this board has come under your name. In comment 13709326 PaulN said:Im going to hold you to that. Now can you fuck off?Some of the dumbest shit I have read on this board has come under your name.

I realized today that I'm really not even a Giants fan. Jerz44 : 7:58 pm : link I'm more of an Eli Fan.



If Eli went to the Eagles right now, I'd probably root for them to win it all.





Geno, GiantsUA : 8:18 pm : link I would think about calling in sick, this is a lose-lose for you and have you seen the offensive line block? Not good.



The coach is not doing you a favor.



Remember the old saying, he who turns and runs away, lives to fight another day.

Nothing really to add... T-Bone : 8:26 pm : link Just wanted to say thank you to you guys for the congratulations. That’s all.

RE: Let Giant4Life : 8:30 pm : link

Quote: I never wanted the Giants to lose a game before this game, and I want them to get blown out 50-0. Mara has no class at all, he is a gutless piece of shit, hiding behind two of the most incompetent people in the sport.



Ernie Acorsi and Eli Manning, Thank You for our Super Bowls, I never thought this piece of shit was any good and this proves it all. let me hear how classy the Giants are now, the most classless handling of a two time Super Bowl MVP in NFL history, that is what John Mara is now.

I agree. First time I have no interest in the Giants winning. I hope they get blown out the rest of the season. In comment 13709469 PaulN said:I agree. First time I have no interest in the Giants winning. I hope they get blown out the rest of the season.

I get moving on aimrocky : 8:30 pm : link But I don’t understand doing it now. Who wants to deal with 5 more weeks of talking about this? Just to get 12 quarters of film on Davis Webb with street free agents? Doesn’t seem worth it for me.



The proper way to handle this is exactly as Mara said when addressing McAdoo. Wait till seasons end then evaluate as a whole. If they decide to move on, then rip off the band aid then. This option drags Eli and the fans through the mud.

RE: Geno, short lease : 8:33 pm : link

Quote: I would think about calling in sick, this is a lose-lose for you and have you seen the offensive line block? Not good.



The coach is not doing you a favor.



Remember the old saying, he who turns and runs away, lives to fight another day.



I am beginning to think this whole thing is a ruse .... The Raiders will prep for Geno and he shows up Sunday with a cast on his throwing arm after suffering a "slip slide" in the bathroom ... Eli starts and leads the Giants to a win (and preserves his streak). That has to be the only logical explanation ....?



The Richter scale went off today when the collective jaws of the NFL hit the floor with this announcement ... I am beyond shocked. I am sick to my stomach .... and there is STILL A MONTH LEFT. WHAT NEXT?!



This is beyond unreal ... it is surreal. In comment 13710013 GiantsUA said:I am beginning to think this whole thing is a ruse .... The Raiders will prep for Geno and he shows up Sunday with a cast on his throwing arm after suffering a "slip slide" in the bathroom ... Eli starts and leads the Giants to a win (and preserves his streak). That has to be the only logical explanation ....?The Richter scale went off today when the collective jaws of the NFL hit the floor with this announcement ... I am beyond shocked. I am sick to my stomach .... and there is STILL A MONTH LEFT. WHAT NEXT?!This is beyond unreal ... it is surreal.

Where is the best XBRONX : 8:37 pm : link place to get a Geno jersey?

To bad this wasn't a home game .... short lease : 8:41 pm : link

I would have loved to have seen a completely empty stadium because of fan protest.

Disgusted with this franchise BBelle21 : 8:41 pm : link Shameful disgusting move. Carl Banks was livid and expressed himself on Twitter. Snacks comes on talking at Carl Banks and talking complete nonsense! Made me realize that these clowns on this team have no idea about Giants pride and history. It’s all just smoke and mirrors. JPP joking around in the background as Eli is addressing his benching. Maybe he didn’t know yet? Regardless, what has happened to this franchise? Benching Eli felt like the end of the best of the Giants. Damn near impossible to root for this franchise anymore.

About Eli’s streak BBelle21 : 8:43 pm : link I think he made it damn clear today that Eli himself doesn’t give a damn about his streak too. He cares about winning. THIS is one of a hundred reason why fans are infuriated today. You bastards benched the wrong man.

I’m sure Eli Apple McNally's_Nuts : 8:45 pm : link will start when he’s proven nothing and is, for all purposes....a baby back bitch.

there is more going on here than a simple change of QB. Giant John : 9:11 pm : link I think Mac has been looking to throw Eli under the bus for a while. Now he has his chance. Let’s watch and see how it turns out for him...