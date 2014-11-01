It's not what they did but HOW they went about it Dave on the UWS : 11/28/2017 7:01 pm This whole mess doesn't seem well thought out or planned at all. Ending Eli's run as the starting QB needed a very deft hand and much subtlety not a club and a megaphone. And if they think ANYONE will buy Eli as the scapegoat than they are beyond pathetic - they are disgraceful!

100% right. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/28/2017 7:05 pm : link They could have had Eli leave to a standing O the final game of the season knowing we'd be moving on.



To replace him with Geno Smith and then have the cluelessness to publicly say Geno gives us the best chance to win has such bad optics that I feel like I'm in bizarro world.



Teams can make tough decisions with class. It isn't rocket science. You won't please everyone, but there was certainly a much better way to handle this than benching Eli and reducing him to tears in the locker room.



Much better ways.

. arcarsenal : 11/28/2017 7:06 pm : link I think pretty much everyone agrees on this.



Whether you think Eli is finished or not - this was a shitty way to handle it. Not something you'd expect from the Giants.



They'll regret how this went down for a long time.

RE: 100% right. ajr2456 : 11/28/2017 7:07 pm : link

Did they not try to do this by giving him the option to start games and he said no?



To replace him with Geno Smith and then have the cluelessness to publicly say Geno gives us the best chance to win has such bad optics that I feel like I'm in bizarro world.



Teams can make tough decisions with class. It isn't rocket science. You won't please everyone, but there was certainly a much better way to handle this than benching Eli and reducing him to tears in the locker room.



Much better ways.



Did they not try to do this by giving him the option to start games and he said no? In comment 13709686 FatMan in Charlotte said:Did they not try to do this by giving him the option to start games and he said no?

Why is it a given BlackLight : 11/28/2017 7:08 pm : link that Eli won't be back next season?



He may decide to retire, but if McAdoo is gone, any decision to let him go will be made by someone else. And certainly with the knowledge that ownership has deep affection for the guy.

I want to know where the fuck John Mara is Go Terps : 11/28/2017 7:10 pm : link I don't think you get to be "out of the building" for this.

RE: . Del Shofner : 11/28/2017 7:10 pm : link

Quote: I think pretty much everyone agrees on this.



Whether you think Eli is finished or not - this was a shitty way to handle it. Not something you'd expect from the Giants.



They'll regret how this went down for a long time.



Yup.

And keep in mind.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/28/2017 7:11 pm : link that the coach has gone out of his way several times to intimate that Eli is what's wrong with his system.



Well, all one has to do is look to GB to see how that system runs when you don't have Aaron Rodgers running it.



And through it all, even on the toughest day of his career, Eli still handles it with class, even when others seemingly can't.

RE: RE: 100% right. shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/28/2017 7:11 pm : link

Quote:





Did they not try to do this by giving him the option to start games and he said no?



IDK if this is true, but that's what I read in another thread. The Strahan/Jeter endings are for .02% of players. Many great players get the Barry Sanders/Patrick Ewing ending. It was never going to be pretty, even if Reese and McAdoo were fired the same damn second.

And not only does Mara have to decide the Dave on the UWS : 11/28/2017 7:11 pm : link Fate of the whole organization, he will have to address this PR nightmare. And since he's the owner, the buck stops with him. Oh yeah he wasn't even IN the building today which makes it seem like he's out to lunch. The entire organization can't get out of their own way at this point. If it wasn't so pathetic it would be laughable.

Well said Dave. GiantGrit : 11/28/2017 7:12 pm : link I’ve been one of the people who has said he wanted to see what they have in Webb. But they botched it. They’ve had chances to play both guys, they didn’t. Webb might not even be active Sunday? So we benched Eli for Geno? Makes no sense. I think the Giants brass assumed Eli was going to simply buy into their plan, because he always buys in. This time he didn’t. I don’t blame him. I’ve said on a few threads now Mara looks terrible in this, so i won’t harp on it. Just saw the Mac quote...man that is just disrespectful. That seems like a shot at Eli to me.

RE: I want to know where the fuck John Mara is GiantGrit : 11/28/2017 7:15 pm : link

Quote: I don't think you get to be "out of the building" for this.



He's tired of hearing Mac saying "we gotta check the tape". Rented out a movie theatre and decided to see what the fuss is about.

RE: RE: RE: 100% right. B in ALB : 11/28/2017 7:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13709695 ajr2456 said:





Quote:











Did they not try to do this by giving him the option to start games and he said no?







IDK if this is true, but that's what I read in another thread. The Strahan/Jeter endings are for .02% of players. Many great players get the Barry Sanders/Patrick Ewing ending. It was never going to be pretty, even if Reese and McAdoo were fired the same damn second.



.02%? Very scientific.

RE: Well said Dave. shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/28/2017 7:16 pm : link

Quote: Just saw the Mac quote...man that is just disrespectful. That seems like a shot at Eli to me.



What is he supposed to say? McDermott said the same damn thing about a guy (Peterman) 2 days after he said the other guy (Taylor) was the team's starter. While Eli is obviously well above those players, it's similar in that the HC has to be the face and voice of the decision that was clearly finalized over his head. In that case, it's fair to blame Mara. But like I've said 100 times already, it wouldn't have been pretty regardless of how it was done.

And while I'm spewing Dave on the UWS : 11/28/2017 7:16 pm : link I don't think there's ANY chance they can go back to Eli next year. That's a bridge they incinerated today. Morons!! Stupid, ill advised, poorly planned reactionary decision - worthy of the Browns level of function. I no longer hav the illusion that this is one of the NFL's classier organizations. They've destroyed that for all to see too!

RE: RE: RE: RE: 100% right. shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/28/2017 7:16 pm : link

Quote:



.02%? Very scientific.



Oh fuck you you miserable excuse for a human being.

RE: I want to know where the fuck John Mara is JINTin Adirondacks : 11/28/2017 7:22 pm : link

Best observation made this afternoon for this shit show

RE: . BocaGiants91 : 11/28/2017 7:22 pm : link

Quote: I think pretty much everyone agrees on this.



Whether you think Eli is finished or not - this was a shitty way to handle it. Not something you'd expect from the Giants.



They'll regret how this went down for a long time.



It was handled horribly, but I don’t think there was going to be a clean way to do it. This has just been a terrible year obviously. I will not be a surprise to see Elisha Nelson Manning in another uniform next year.



Let’s not forget Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas, and Joe Namath all wore different jerseys to end their careers’. I still think Eli has a lot of football left on the right team. He’s not broken down health wise, there are going to be teams that will want him because there trying to win next year and might be a commentent QB away from it.



It was handled horribly, but I don't think there was going to be a clean way to do it. This has just been a terrible year obviously. I will not be a surprise to see Elisha Nelson Manning in another uniform next year.

Let's not forget Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas, and Joe Namath all wore different jerseys to end their careers'. I still think Eli has a lot of football left on the right team. He's not broken down health wise, there are going to be teams that will want him because there trying to win next year and might be a commentent QB away from it.

It's going to be an interesting offseason, it can't come fast enough for me, this season is a complete and total disaster.

There's.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/28/2017 7:22 pm : link



Quote: But like I've said 100 times already, it wouldn't have been pretty regardless of how it was done



Montana left SF. McNabb left Philly. Warner left the Rams. Manning left the Colts. Romo left the Cowboys for the booth



Those moves didn't bring into question the class of their organizations and the coaches weren't complete jackasses to say a journeyman gave the team a better chance of winning. The Giants could trade Eli in the offseason for a mutually beneficial situation without making a move where the face of the franchise is crying in the locker room. He could leave on his terms to a proper sendoff.



a difference between not being pretty and being downright ugly:

Montana left SF. McNabb left Philly. Warner left the Rams. Manning left the Colts. Romo left the Cowboys for the booth

Those moves didn't bring into question the class of their organizations and the coaches weren't complete jackasses to say a journeyman gave the team a better chance of winning. The Giants could trade Eli in the offseason for a mutually beneficial situation without making a move where the face of the franchise is crying in the locker room. He could leave on his terms to a proper sendoff.

The way they've done this is about the worst possible way to do it - they aren't even benching him for Webb!!

I wonder if John Mara approved this, batman11 : 11/28/2017 7:22 pm : link but told McAdoo to handle the situation with kid gloves. I doubt very much that he wanted this to result in Eli being disrespected in any way. He's just not that kind of person. If JM is upset with how McAdoo handled this, coupled with the resulting fan base blow back, there may be a chance that McAdoo is shown the door sooner than we think. We shall see...

RE: RE: Well said Dave. GiantGrit : 11/28/2017 7:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13709721 GiantGrit said:





Quote:





Just saw the Mac quote...man that is just disrespectful. That seems like a shot at Eli to me.







What is he supposed to say? McDermott said the same damn thing about a guy (Peterman) 2 days after he said the other guy (Taylor) was the team's starter. While Eli is obviously well above those players, it's similar in that the HC has to be the face and voice of the decision that was clearly finalized over his head. In that case, it's fair to blame Mara. But like I've said 100 times already, it wouldn't have been pretty regardless of how it was done.



It not being pretty doesn't mean he had to say that. Has Mcdermott made a bunch of little, petty remarks about Taylor all season? He had to speak on the matter, he did not have to say that. I could care less how the Bills handle their qb situation. "We want to see what we have in Geno" or "geno's a good football player that gives us a great chance". Plenty of other politically correct ways to address this.

Based on Eli's comments eclipz928 : 11/28/2017 7:26 pm : link McAdoo basically told him that he's going to continue to start but he's going to be giving Smith and Webb playing time.



Maybe not necessarily Smith getting snaps, but isn't that what everyone wanted at this point with Webb and the season being over?



If Eli was always going to take the position that he'd either play the whole game or not start at all what other way could this have been done?

RE: RE: RE: Well said Dave. shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/28/2017 7:28 pm : link

Quote:



It not being pretty doesn’t mean he had to say that. Has Mcdermott made a bunch of little, petty remarks about Taylor all season? He had to speak on the matter, he did not have to say that. I could care less how the Bills handle their qb situation. “We want to see what we have in Geno” or “geno’s a good football player that gives us a great chance”. Plenty of other politically correct ways to address this.



What exactly were those "petty remarks"? Seems like any criticism of the QB's play (which at times would've been quite fair) from this coach would've ruffled feathers. Heck, nobodies on BBI who criticized the QB's play had people jump on them.

RE: Based on Eli's comments shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/28/2017 7:29 pm : link

Quote: McAdoo basically told him that he's going to continue to start but he's going to be giving Smith and Webb playing time.



Maybe not necessarily Smith getting snaps, but isn't that what everyone wanted at this point with Webb and the season being over?



If Eli was always going to take the position that he'd either play the whole game or not start at all what other way could this have been done?



ITA, if this scenario about Eli not wanting to split time is true.

Let's make something clear Go Terps : 11/28/2017 7:31 pm : link Five games with a skeleton crew roster isn't going to tell the team anything about Geno Smith they didn't already know, and it wouldn't provide any actionable information on Webb.



This isn't about learning about the other two quarterbacks on the roster. This is about Eli Manning.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Well said Dave. shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/28/2017 7:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13709778 GiantGrit said:





Quote:









It not being pretty doesn’t mean he had to say that. Has Mcdermott made a bunch of little, petty remarks about Taylor all season? He had to speak on the matter, he did not have to say that. I could care less how the Bills handle their qb situation. “We want to see what we have in Geno” or “geno’s a good football player that gives us a great chance”. Plenty of other politically correct ways to address this.







What exactly were those "petty remarks"? Seems like any criticism of the QB's play (which at times would've been quite fair) from this coach would've ruffled feathers. Heck, nobodies on BBI who criticized the QB's play had people jump on them.



Unless there were comments I forgot , it seemed like the issue was not that the comments were "petty". It was that McAdoo wasn't criticizing people like Flowers and Apple who were clearly playing like dogshit while having anything negative to say about Eli.

How else? How about Dave on the UWS : 11/28/2017 7:34 pm : link Mara, Reese, Mac and Eli sit down and Mara broach the subject that they need to see what they have in Smith and Webb and see what he would be comfortable with for the good of the franchise. Then they make a group decision, call a press conference with ALL present and lay out the plan going forward. It still might be rough but it would be handled much more adroitly than this abortion of a PR move has been.

. arcarsenal : 11/28/2017 7:35 pm : link It's true that there's no "easy" way to handle this - but the way it was done was a really big slap in the face to the guy who should be the face of this entire franchise for eternity.



It's true that I'd like to see Davis Webb get a little burn. But to sit Eli and basically say "we think Geno Smith gives us a better chance to win games right now" is downright despicable. And to offer Eli the chance to start the games as if his streak is just some BS formality made things even worse.



Eli hasn't played well - but he's essentially become the fall guy here when SO many other things went wrong.



I just hate seeing him go out this way. It's upsetting.

.... christian : 11/28/2017 7:35 pm : link God help some of you if Smith goes out and wins.

RE: Let's make something clear mfsd : 11/28/2017 7:36 pm : link

Quote: Five games with a skeleton crew roster isn't going to tell the team anything about Geno Smith they didn't already know, and it wouldn't provide any actionable information on Webb.



This isn't about learning about the other two quarterbacks on the roster. This is about Eli Manning.



Well said.



I’m fine with dressing Webb to give him some burn in actual games in a lost season, let him feel the heat and learn from it and all that.



Well said.

I'm fine with dressing Webb to give him some burn in actual games in a lost season, let him feel the heat and learn from it and all that.

But to play Geno fucking Smith for any reason other than injury is a slap in the face to one of the greatest Giants we'll ever see

RE: Based on Eli's comments Vinny from Danbury : 11/28/2017 7:36 pm : link

Quote: McAdoo basically told him that he's going to continue to start but he's going to be giving Smith and Webb playing time.



Maybe not necessarily Smith getting snaps, but isn't that what everyone wanted at this point with Webb and the season being over?



If Eli was always going to take the position that he'd either play the whole game or not start at all what other way could this have been done?



Read Eli's interview. McAdoo told Eli he could play the first half, but Geno was playing the 2nd half. That's when Eli said no. It wasn't like McAdoo told Eli he'd give Eli the chance to win the game. He was just giving Eli the chance to play a half, keep his streak going, and then give way to Geno regardless of the score. And Eli then made the correct decision, and said No. Which I have a feeling was not what the Giants thought would happen, thus the mess they are in today.

RE: .... arcarsenal : 11/28/2017 7:37 pm : link

Quote: God help some of you if Smith goes out and wins.



I actually feel bad for him because he's going to get a lot of shit this week and doesn't deserve any of it - this wasn't his choice and it's not his fault.



I actually feel bad for him because he's going to get a lot of shit this week and doesn't deserve any of it - this wasn't his choice and it's not his fault.

I'll root for Geno on Sunday. I really will. I have absolutely nothing against the guy. But I still hate the way this was handled and I'm annoyed at ownership and the idiot coach.

RE: How else? How about shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/28/2017 7:44 pm : link

Quote: Mara, Reese, Mac and Eli sit down and Mara broach the subject that they need to see what they have in Smith and Webb and see what he would be comfortable with for the good of the franchise. Then they make a group decision, call a press conference with ALL present and lay out the plan going forward. It still might be rough but it would be handled much more adroitly than this abortion of a PR move has been.



What makes you think there was any scenario Eli would be "comfortable with" that involves him not playing the entire game? I think that's presumptuous. I saw all the parties involved at the Tom Coughlin press conference 2 years ago and that didn't prevent "an abortion of a PR move" either. I think it's fair to say Mara should've been the face of this, but I don't think that really would've made a whole lot of difference.

I'm not watching until they fire the coach and the GM... Rong5611 : 11/28/2017 7:46 pm : link So, assuming they will be canned, I'm out for the rest of this season. There are much better things to do on Sundays than watch this classless organization.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Well said Dave. GiantGrit : 11/28/2017 7:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13709791 shockeyisthebest8056 said:





Quote:





In comment 13709778 GiantGrit said:





Quote:









It not being pretty doesn’t mean he had to say that. Has Mcdermott made a bunch of little, petty remarks about Taylor all season? He had to speak on the matter, he did not have to say that. I could care less how the Bills handle their qb situation. “We want to see what we have in Geno” or “geno’s a good football player that gives us a great chance”. Plenty of other politically correct ways to address this.







What exactly were those "petty remarks"? Seems like any criticism of the QB's play (which at times would've been quite fair) from this coach would've ruffled feathers. Heck, nobodies on BBI who criticized the QB's play had people jump on them.







Unless there were comments I forgot , it seemed like the issue was not that the comments were "petty". It was that McAdoo wasn't criticizing people like Flowers and Apple who were clearly playing like dogshit while having anything negative to say about Eli.



Good point. Petty was the wrong word to choose. I personally still think the Geno quote could have been worded differently, but it's not the biggest issue right now.

RE: RE: .... eclipz928 : 11/28/2017 7:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13709819 christian said:





Quote:





God help some of you if Smith goes out and wins.







I actually feel bad for him because he's going to get a lot of shit this week and doesn't deserve any of it - this wasn't his choice and it's not his fault.



I'll root for Geno on Sunday. I really will. I have absolutely nothing against the guy. But I still hate the way this was handled and I'm annoyed at ownership and the idiot coach.

Yea, I kinda take a less cynical approach to this. I think what most of us are really taking exception to is the decision to go to Geno instead of right to Davis Webb. But I think the Giants FO are just trying to be fair to Geno and give him his shot before they move on to the rookie.



Yea, I kinda take a less cynical approach to this. I think what most of us are really taking exception to is the decision to go to Geno instead of right to Davis Webb. But I think the Giants FO are just trying to be fair to Geno and give him his shot before they move on to the rookie.

As a Giants fan I don't like it, but on a human level I can understand it - if he doesn't touch the field this year he may never get another chance in his career.

Face it ... Beer Man : 11/28/2017 8:39 pm : link This once great franchise is now in the same class as the Browns and Jets. Thank John, Jerry, and Benny!!!

this is mainly why I'm infuriated micky : 11/28/2017 8:43 pm : link for this reason. I've criticized eli, but no way in hell should he be disrespected like this. For all he did for this franchise..to treat your best ny giant qb like this is a disgrace.



I lost respect for Mara..your dad is turning in his grave to back a buffoon coach mcadouche and a lousy, moron, gm



shame on this org