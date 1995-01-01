All the talk about the Giants handling this poorly LatHarv83 : 11/28/2017 9:45 pm If you are sad the Eli era is ending, ok, I’m with you. I don’t understand what’s unreasonable about the Giants approach to Eli. The team is now maematically eliminated. They wanted to get a look at what they have on the roster at QB beyond Eli (who is soon to be 37). They wanted him to continue starting but noted that they would be working in Geno and Webb. This is completely logical and something probably thought inevitable. But Eli balked at it and basically said give me all the snaps or no snaps, and it turns into the Giants did Eli dirty. I understand Eli giving the Giants the middle finger on that too, and feeling entitled in a way to different treatment, but I also don’t see how it’s unreasonable of the Giants to want to see others in game action



I get those wondering why go to Geno and not Webb if you’re gonna do this but it doesn’t hurt to see if Geno can be worth keeping as a backup going forward as the next guy probably won’t reel off 210 in a row like Eli. And since he has presumably outperformed Webb in camp and practices he Giants staff probably feels obligated to give him a shot too

Geno Smith Natek212 : 11/28/2017 9:52 pm : link has proven he has little to no potential to be a starting NFL QB. To end Eli's streak, and possibly his NYG career to "work in" Geno fucking Smith is sad and disrespectful to Eli.



If the announcement was Davis Webb I'd feel sad still, but not as angry.

My take: an_idol_mind : 11/28/2017 9:53 pm : link A small part of my disappointment: McAdoo's job is to win games, whether the Giants are in contention or not. His initial plan of carving up playing time like it's preseason is gutless.



It's one thing to pull Eli if the game is out of hand, or even if you're delusional enough to believe that Geno gives the team a better chance of winning. But for all the talk of the players quitting, we're basically seeing the coach quit now.



A much larger part of my disappointment: Ownership should at least show their faces today. Release a statement or just be in the building for what you know is going to be a tough day for a guy who has given this franchise everything he's got for the past 13 years. Instead they're nowhere to be seen, which really makes it feel like they're letting McAdoo be their sacrificial lamb on what they know is going to be an unpopular decision.

Nate LatHarv83 : 11/28/2017 9:55 pm : link Eventually it’s going to be to work in Webb, wether that’s one or two weeks from now I don’t see what the big deal is. They probably think Geno earned first crack by the fact that he’s above him on the chart and has been all year.

If the Giants really wanted to Defense56 : 11/28/2017 9:55 pm : link see what they had, they shoulda got a back-up worth a damn. Then this would make sense. As it stands, this is just the Giants scrambling in a disastrous season to shake things up.

An idol mind LatHarv83 : 11/28/2017 9:56 pm : link I agree there I didn’t realize ownership didn’t say anything

All you have to do is go on Social Media montanagiant : 11/28/2017 10:00 pm : link Or watch/listen to the sports channels and you can see what a complete disaster this move was.



The blowback is going to felt the rest of the season

That stadium was already empty Ten Ton Hammer : 11/28/2017 10:02 pm : link People checked out of this season 7 losses ago. As for blowback, the tickets are already paid for.

I understand Eli’s position in all of this LatHarv83 : 11/28/2017 10:03 pm : link But he made a power move of sorts in this situation himself. I may have done the same thing if I were him but make no mistake he basically gave the Giants the finger because he felt insulted that anyone but him on this roster get planned snaps

RE: I understand Eli’s position in all of this ThatLimerickGuy : 11/28/2017 10:18 pm : link

Quote: But he made a power move of sorts in this situation himself. I may have done the same thing if I were him but make no mistake he basically gave the Giants the finger because he felt insulted that anyone but him on this roster get planned snaps



Those 2 Super Bowls that he willed the Giants to on his back earned him the right to pull that power move. In comment 13710345 LatHarv83 said:Those 2 Super Bowls that he willed the Giants to on his back earned him the right to pull that power move.

Limerickguy LatHarv83 : 11/28/2017 10:23 pm : link Defense was lights out too but like I said I understand Eli having his position. At the same time I can’t rip the Giants when their QB refused to play for them because they dared desire to evaluate others at the position. There is no easy way to do this. Letting him start and finish every game from here on out would be neglecting an opportunity that had to be taken to get the best grasp on the landscape at the marquee position on the team . Eli wasn’t down for that, I can’t call him selfish though some might. But I can’t bash the team

RE: All you have to do is go on Social Media glowrider : 11/28/2017 10:28 pm : link

Quote: Or watch/listen to the sports channels and you can see what a complete disaster this move was.



The blowback is going to felt the rest of the season



Rest of the season? This is going to shake this franchise for far longer than that. It is a fucking disgrace. Ownership should be ashamed of itself.



I am with Francesser - Cut Eli tonight.



Gutless and shameful. In comment 13710336 montanagiant said:Rest of the season? This is going to shake this franchise for far longer than that. It is a fucking disgrace. Ownership should be ashamed of itself.I am with Francesser - Cut Eli tonight.Gutless and shameful.

It’s emotion.. Sean : 11/28/2017 10:30 pm : link Hell, a good amount of fans here wanted losses. Losses always meant Eli’s exit. It’s just a couple weeks earlier.



Also, maybe we can drop the narrative that ownership is afraid of making changes.

People keep talking about.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/28/2017 10:43 pm : link an overreaction and how it is reasonable to give other QB's a look.



But the reaction of former players and the Media should tell you all you need to know about how poorly this has been handled and how the decision was botched.



The Giants are benching Eli Manning for Geno smith with the idea Webb will see some time in a few weeks. Let that sink in. On top of breaking this news, on a day when the owner was absent, the HC is telling the media how Geno gives the team the best chance to win. Not some fluffy PR statement saying they want to give a closer look to Geno, but an actual statement that Geno puts the team in a better position to win. Again - let that sink in.



They made this announcement prior to a game on the opposite side of the country, reducing their QB to tears and acting as if things are business as usual.



That's why so many former Giants are outraged. The Giants are supposed to be a flagship organization, a team guys like Jacobs, Banks, Diehl and Tuck were proud to play for and they've handled this situation like the Redskins would.



If you don't think this was handled in probably the worst way possible, I really don't know what to say.

RE: Geno Smith Matt M. : 11/28/2017 10:45 pm : link

Quote: has proven he has little to no potential to be a starting NFL QB. To end Eli's streak, and possibly his NYG career to "work in" Geno fucking Smith is sad and disrespectful to Eli.



If the announcement was Davis Webb I'd feel sad still, but not as angry. Perfectly stated. In comment 13710316 Natek212 said:Perfectly stated.

RE: Geno Smith BigBlue4You09 : 11/28/2017 10:49 pm : link

Quote: has proven he has little to no potential to be a starting NFL QB. To end Eli's streak, and possibly his NYG career to "work in" Geno fucking Smith is sad and disrespectful to Eli.



If the announcement was Davis Webb I'd feel sad still, but not as angry.



But it’s not about the streak, they gave Eli the option to start the rest of the games and he said no. For good reason In comment 13710316 Natek212 said:But it’s not about the streak, they gave Eli the option to start the rest of the games and he said no. For good reason

Fatmanincharlotte LatHarv83 : 11/28/2017 10:53 pm : link “

The Giants are benching Eli Manning for Geno smith with the idea Webb will see some time in a few weeks. Let that sink in. “



Didn’t Eli bench himself basically? I get his position with that too, but that’s what everyone is saying happened



I didn’t hear McAdoo saying Geno gives the team a better chance than Eli right now and if he actually believes that then he’s indirectly telling us he didn’t have the balls to make the outright decision by offering Manning the chance to keep starting... so yea he comes off looking ridiculous as usual. It would be kind of crazy if he’s actually right though, I want to read this site if Geno has a couple good games lol

Eli.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/28/2017 10:59 pm : link didn't bench himself. His goal is to win games and he questioned whether being pulled at half was in the best interests of winning - you know the winning that McAdoo keeps saying Geno gives the team the best chance to do?



The Giants basically put Eli in a position to agree to something that goes against his very fiber, and that's exactly what's wrong with this year. The guy who wants to win most was basically told that it didn't matter, despite what Mac says publicly.



Basically, ownership has until Sunday to fire the fucking idiots who are blind to the optics this creates and that's about the only remedy I could possibly see that could curb the outrage. But since ownership is probably in on the decision, I doubt it happens.



They've basically said they won't fire a coach midway through the year that has fucked things up beyond belief, but has no problem kicking the face of the franchise to the curb.

Yes... FatMan in Charlotte : 11/28/2017 11:04 pm : link he said Geno gives them the best chance to win right now.



So many ways that could've been worded and he even fucked that up. Could have said they want to evaluate Geno and Webb or that with the season over, they would like to rotate players, but McAdoo actually talked about the possibility of winning the final 5 games and said Geno gives them the best chance to do it.

TTH GiantSteps : 11/28/2017 11:07 pm : link Yep that load of crap actually fell out of his mouth

Fatmanincharlotte LatHarv83 : 11/28/2017 11:07 pm : link I don’t know... if Eli sees himself as the best qb on the team then a half of Eli is better than no Eli at all when it comes to giving you the best chance. You’re saying Eli believes a full game of Geno gives the team the best chance because of some intangibles chemistry issue? I don’t know. Seems like he just wasn’t cool with the setup, which is fine. I wouldn’t be either if i were him. But it was definitely a decision made in self interest not one is cloak in Eli being mr team

What?? FatMan in Charlotte : 11/28/2017 11:10 pm : link Quote: You’re saying Eli believes a full game of Geno gives the team the best chance because of some intangibles chemistry issue?



Where have I said that??



Eli's response was a resounding "FUCK YOU" to McAdoo. Fortunately, he has the class to do it without saying those actual words. Where have I said that??Eli's response was a resounding "FUCK YOU" to McAdoo. Fortunately, he has the class to do it without saying those actual words.

I agree that BlackLight : 11/28/2017 11:10 pm : link people are overreacting about how this was all handled. To me, there aren't any "good" ways to tell Eli to take a seat.

There's some middle ground.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/28/2017 11:16 pm : link between a "good" way to do this and the way it was done. The season is lost. Move on after the year. Or use the remaining games to play Eli until Webb was ready.



The one thing you don't do is replace Eli with Geno Smith (who is a FA), publicly say Geno gives the team the best shot of winning and then work Webb into the mix. You don't blab on at the press conference about how the goal is to win the last 5 games and insert Geno as the guy to do it.



Many great QB's have left teams without a shitstorm starting like we saw today. It doesn't have to be "good" - but it certainly didn't have to be completely fucked up

Fatmanincharlotte LatHarv83 : 11/28/2017 11:17 pm : link Ok I got you. I mistakenly inferred that from you saying Eli’s main priority is winning games. We agree he basically told the Giants to fuck themselves. Can’t say I blame him for being prideful. Gotta think about life after Eli though the sooner the better. I’d hope we see more of Webb than Geno though because Genos not the guy.

RE: There's some middle ground.. BlackLight : 11/28/2017 11:20 pm : link

Quote: between a "good" way to do this and the way it was done. The season is lost. Move on after the year. Or use the remaining games to play Eli until Webb was ready.



The one thing you don't do is replace Eli with Geno Smith (who is a FA), publicly say Geno gives the team the best shot of winning and then work Webb into the mix. You don't blab on at the press conference about how the goal is to win the last 5 games and insert Geno as the guy to do it.



Many great QB's have left teams without a shitstorm starting like we saw today. It doesn't have to be "good" - but it certainly didn't have to be completely fucked up



In all fairness, McAdoo did make it clear in his presser that it wasn't just about winning games or just about planning for the future - it was about both. You plan for the future by asking Eli to step aside. As far as winning games, Geno does probably give the team a better shot to win than Webb.



And as things move along, it will become more about evaluating the guys we'll have going forward, and less about winning, which is how you justify starting Webb down the stretch. In comment 13710547 FatMan in Charlotte said:In all fairness, McAdoo did make it clear in his presser that it wasn't just about winning games or just about planning for the future - it was about both. You plan for the future by asking Eli to step aside. As far as winning games, Geno does probably give the team a better shot to win than Webb.And as things move along, it will become more about evaluating the guys we'll have going forward, and less about winning, which is how you justify starting Webb down the stretch.

But.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/28/2017 11:24 pm : link there is absolutely zero logic behind having Geno play. If Webb isn't ready this week, you roll with Eli until he is.



The outrage seen by everyone isn't about not wanting to get Webb reps. It is the fact that Eli is being replaced by Geno Smith, and almost everyone is missing the logic behind it.

If I could add one thing GiantSteps : 11/28/2017 11:24 pm : link This is also a huge fuck you to the fans. Yes, I'm watching the Giants because I love the team, but at this point, I'm basically watching for specific players. Hell, I don't even know the names of half of the guys on the squad at this point.



I'm rooting for Snacks, rooting for Collins, waiting to see if Engram can remember how to catch a ball, but really...I'm watching for Eli.



I don't need to explain to you guys why I am an Eli fan for life, or what he has meant to us as Giants fans. But really, who gives a fuck about the rest of the season now? I don't give two shits about wins at this point. Who-and what-is left to root for now?

Eli has been the heart of this team for so long, and this chump ass coach and stubborn ass front office have just ripped that heart out. For fucking what, really? I don't know this "team" (if that's what you want to call it). This is not the Giants. This is a dumpster fire in a Giants uniform.



Do what you gotta do Giants, but this was just about the shittiest, most graceless way to handle this situation. Of course I remain a fan, but I'll always have a grudge against the ownership for allowing it to go down this way. AND JOHN MARA WASN'T EVEN IN THE BUILDING TODAY? Terrible.

The Giants have done a disservice to the face of their franchise, and all the fans who root for him.



I hope people go to the home games. Make your voices heard! Let McAdoo know how we feel, and definitely let Eli know how we feel! If the Giants won't send him off like the champ he is, maybe the fans can.



I feel terrible.

why play Geno? spike : 11/28/2017 11:29 pm : link He has no future on this roster.



Play Eli until Webb is ready to go.

RE: why play Geno? BlackLight : 11/28/2017 11:34 pm : link

Quote: He has no future on this roster.



Play Eli until Webb is ready to go.



We don't honestly know that. People seem convinced that Eli's finished here. So let's say he is - that leaves only Webb under contract for 2018. But if Geno performs respectably, maybe the Giants take a run at keeping him around at least for next summer.



It could also be about giving Geno a chance to show he can play, and upping his market value for free agency next March. In comment 13710583 spike said:We don't honestly know that. People seem convinced that Eli's finished here. So let's say he is - that leaves only Webb under contract for 2018. But if Geno performs respectably, maybe the Giants take a run at keeping him around at least for next summer.It could also be about giving Geno a chance to show he can play, and upping his market value for free agency next March.

RE: I didn't hear any press conferences Dan in the Springs : 11/28/2017 11:34 pm : link

Quote: Did he actually say Geno gives them a better chance to win?



I've gone closely over the transcripts and did not see where he said that anywhere. I don't think he said that.



Here's what was said, and it's the only place I could find anyone taking about what gives the Giants the best chance to win:



Quote: Q: With that being said, how do you look at the locker room and your team and say that Geno Smith gives you a better chance to win than Eli Manning?



A: We’re confident that we can put a plan together to put Geno in a position to be successful and go win the game.



I admit I may have missed something, but I need someone to point out where he actually said that because I can't find a direct source for it. In comment 13710515 Ten Ton Hammer said:I've gone closely over the transcripts and did not see where he said that anywhere. I don't think he said that.Here's what was said, and it's the only place I could find anyone taking about what gives the Giants the best chance to win:I admit I may have missed something, but I need someone to point out where he actually said that because I can't find a direct source for it.

RE: I understand Eli’s position in all of this WillVAB : 11/28/2017 11:35 pm : link

Quote: But he made a power move of sorts in this situation himself. I may have done the same thing if I were him but make no mistake he basically gave the Giants the finger because he felt insulted that anyone but him on this roster get planned snaps



Gave the Giants the finger? Are you fucking serious?



This move is two gutless, talentless donkeys (Reese, McAdoo) grasping at straws to try to put some good tape out there so they can get a job somewhere next year. Throw in a pussy owner who doesn’t have the balls to face Eli and tell him man to man or face the media. If anyone got the finger it was Eli. In comment 13710345 LatHarv83 said:Gave the Giants the finger? Are you fucking serious?This move is two gutless, talentless donkeys (Reese, McAdoo) grasping at straws to try to put some good tape out there so they can get a job somewhere next year. Throw in a pussy owner who doesn’t have the balls to face Eli and tell him man to man or face the media. If anyone got the finger it was Eli.

RE: RE: All you have to do is go on Social Media Boy Cord : 12:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 13710336 montanagiant said:





Quote:





Or watch/listen to the sports channels and you can see what a complete disaster this move was.



The blowback is going to felt the rest of the season







Rest of the season? This is going to shake this franchise for far longer than that. It is a fucking disgrace. Ownership should be ashamed of itself.



I am with Francesser - Cut Eli tonight.



Gutless and shameful.



This stench will last for decades. In comment 13710417 glowrider said:This stench will last for decades.

FMiC may be a dick SHO'NUFF : 12:24 am : link but I couldn't agree with him any more in regards to the statements he made tonight. He gets it. It's amazing that Mara/Tisch don't.