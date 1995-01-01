Update from Graziano: Webb to get bulk of starts

Link
|Couple more things on Eli Manning/Giants mess, after speaking to sources this afternoon/evening: 1. The Giants' plan is to give rookie Davis Webb the bulk of the remaining starts at QB this year, possibly beginning with the Week 14 game against the Cowboys. They didn't feel it was fair to throw him right into a road game at Oakland with so few practice reps, but they want to see what he's got. 2. The plan the Giants proposed to Manning, if he wanted to keep his start streak intact, was for him to play the first halves of the remaining games and come out in the second for Smith or Webb. Manning's reaction was, "Aren't we trying to win games? If I start and we're leading at halftime, you're going to pull me?" Felt it would be phony, couldn't support the plan. 3. Manning still wants to play and believes there are several potential landing spots for next year where he could jump in and be the starter. I was told he's "been hit pretty hard by this," so it's too soon to know his plans for sure, but the feeling around the situation is that he wouldn't want his career to end like this.
That's ridiculous. Possibly the only way this plan would have been even more awful.
Takes that franchise to the championship.
Love the competitive spirit
lol The NY Giants are dumbfucks
preparing Webb the last few weeks? What a clownshow.
Why would those fools think that this was an intelligent plan? The only logical thing is that they think Webb might save their jobs which is ridiculous because you would have him as the #2 not inactive
| preparing Webb the last few weeks? What a clownshow.
The whole season has been prep. You barely have time for your actives to prepare from week to week. QB development doesn't happen during the season.
like preseason is appalling.
I've got no problem with the fans who want the team to tank for draft position, but the coach's job is to fucking win. Evaluate players as you can, but to prioritize that over winning games is against everything a coach should be.
| like preseason is appalling.
I've got no problem with the fans who want the team to tank for draft position, but the coach's job is to fucking win. Evaluate players as you can, but to prioritize that over winning games is against everything a coach should be.
The coaches' job is to win unless that's been superseded by instructions from above. McAdoo doesn't suddenly decide to go into tank mode without that being signed off on from higher up.
It is going to be so weird seeing him in another uniform.
organization..well just about here now
Rotating quarterbacks like a preseason game? That is ridiculous. Unprecedented in the NFL. When have you ever seen this?
The second time around. Does anyone seriously think Webb is gonna be good given Reese’s shitty draft record?
To evaluate what we have then it's a good plan.
They shouldn't worry about the streak.
You tell Eli "season is over. We want to evaluate the rookie. He's going to play.". That shouldn't br a problem for anybody.
How pathetic, and very sad.
from February 2012.
Thanks Reese, youv'e out done the Jets.
| Rotating quarterbacks like a preseason game? That is ridiculous. Unprecedented in the NFL. When have you ever seen this?
There's no easy option here. The season is over. Eli clearly wants to win games even at 2-9 when winning games isn't even in the best interest in the franchise. They gave him the option to play rather than outright say we don't want you to bother being on the field.
Handing it over to Geno was all for nothing?
| Rotating quarterbacks like a preseason game? That is ridiculous. Unprecedented in the NFL. When have you ever seen this?
Didn't Tom Landry have a game once where he rotated Staubach and Craig Morton in and out after each play one time?
someone would have clued in the HC who went on a PC and said it was being done to give the team the best chance of winning.
This all sounds sort of ad hoc and seat of the pants. Krueger Industrial Smoothing was better run and organized.
| Handing it over to Geno was all for nothing?
Until Reese and McAdoo's limbs are found scattered around the tri-state area's landfills, the BBI mob won't be happy.
Until Reese and McAdoo's limbs are found scattered around the tri-state area's landfills, the BBI mob won't be happy.
First, thats not at all what the idiot McAdoo said in his presser.
Second, you don't screw over and embarrass your 14 year, 2 time SB MVP QB like this.
Screw McAdoo and Reese, I have a lot more loyalty to Eli than McAdoo, Fire his ass, what has he ever done?
"Aren't we trying to win games? If I start and we're leading at halftime, you're going to pull me?"
Giants have only LEAD ONCE THIS ENTIRE SEASON AT HALFTIME!
I personally am glad they are making this movie
The reality is Eli isn't in the future for this team..
it shows EVERYONE on this team their jobs are on the line ..
| "Aren't we trying to win games? If I start and we're leading at halftime, you're going to pull me?"
Giants have only LEAD ONCE THIS ENTIRE SEASON AT HALFTIME!
I personally am glad they are making this movie
The reality is Eli isn't in the future for this team..
it shows EVERYONE on this team their jobs are on the line ..
So you support letting players who quit, and have lousy attitude, play but bench the one guy who has 1)won for this franchise, and 2) always stays positive and gives 110%? Let OBJ piss in the endzone, let Eli Apple not try, let Jenkins give up on plays, thats all ok right?
| So you support letting players who quit, and have lousy attitude, play but bench the one guy who has 1)won for this franchise, and 2) always stays positive and gives 110%? Let OBJ piss in the endzone, let Eli Apple not try, let Jenkins give up on plays, thats all ok right?
I am sure now all those players are on notice ... and many won't be back next year this season is gone
but can you honestly say that Eli has played good this year.
his fumbles . throwing quickly, inaccurately and potential big plays all season
and this was happening last couple of seasons as well..
yes he doesn't have a good OL but Russell Wilson doesn't have one either and yet manages to make plays ..
I don't get the Eli love .. the guy is done ..
So you support letting players who quit, and have lousy attitude, play but bench the one guy who has 1)won for this franchise, and 2) always stays positive and gives 110%? Let OBJ piss in the endzone, let Eli Apple not try, let Jenkins give up on plays, thats all ok right?
No one supports that. However, NONE of the shit you're talking about has anything to do with moving on from a 36 year-old QB who clearly isn't playing well and clearly isn't in the future plans so they can evaluate (to the best of their ability) Davis Webb and really ascertain whether they need to get a QB at the top of the upcoming draft. You have to take the emotion out of this... a LOT of people are failing to do that right now.
I don't get the Eli love .. the guy is done ..
You don't get the Eli love? You lost me with that one.
However, if people look at this rationally and not emotionally, they'll see it's the right move. I think this is the clearest sign that major changes will be occurring in this franchise after the season. If they keep Reese or McAdoo, then people can come back and call me a big idiot. I seriously doubt either of them survives the bloodletting.
The Giants have made a fucking joke of themselves. They deserve what they get.
Nope because Eli will end up in another uniform for his last couple of years.
I am sure now all those players are on notice ... and many won't be back next year this season is gone
but can you honestly say that Eli has played good this year.
his fumbles . throwing quickly, inaccurately and potential big plays all season
and this was happening last couple of seasons as well..
yes he doesn't have a good OL but Russell Wilson doesn't have one either and yet manages to make plays ..
I don't get the Eli love .. the guy is done ..
You've got to be kidding me, are you Giants fan? The guy gave his all for 14 years, led us to 2 Super Bowls, won 2 SB MVP's, never has done anything to embarrass the team (like others),and has been a positive rock and leader for the team, and you don't get the love? How old are you? 20 years from now you'll remember this and realize how wrong you are.
Looking forward to getting a look at him.
Get Geno the expendable punching bag out there for a West Coast away game and while the Eli drama is exploding, then Webb gets the start at home vs a bad Dallas D.
Shitshow right now and the NY sports media will be going bonkers all week, but the bright side is that it will be useful to get a look at the kid before FA & the draft.
| Looking forward to getting a look at him.
Get Geno the expendable punching bag out there for a West Coast away game and while the Eli drama is exploding, then Webb gets the start at home vs a bad Dallas D.
Shitshow right now and the NY sports media will be going bonkers all week, but the bright side is that it will be useful to get a look at the kid before FA & the draft.
Look I'm a Webb fan, if you've been here for a while you'll know that. However I am more than pissed off about embarrassing Eli like this. I think you are vastly underestimating the anger in the fanbase. The Giants will lose fans over the way they have handled this.
Didn't Tom Landry have a game once where he rotated Staubach and Craig Morton in and out after each play one time?
Yes he did but it wasn't very successful. The best example may be Don Shula rotated between Don Strock and David Woodley for an entire season and the team went to the Super Bowl. The press even nicknamed it Woodstrock.
they see what Webb can do? If he can be an NFL QB, they don't need to waste a pick on QB 1st round. If he sucks, you pick a QB.
You think there is a good way to end the career of a 14 year 2x SB Champ? If it was done post season people would be screaming that Webb wasn't played so we won't know what he can do.
So Eli was given the chance to play 1/2 games on a team that is going nowhere? Playing behind a line that sucks and is going to get him killed and playing 3 subs and he turned it down? Ok. I don't want to tell you.
Reese and McAdoo are gone. Let the indignation really start if they are still employed Jan 7th.....
but shitting on your Hall of Fame QB is fair?
|How old are you? 20 years from now you'll remember this and realize how wrong you are.
actually I remember when Giants dumped Collins - and drafted Eli
the same scenario -- Giants had lost a playoff game in 2002 - but thought they would have a great 2003 season only for wheels to come off the next year to a 4 -12 record.
Collins was younger and more productive at that time than Eli is now . Giants also had a bad OL. at time .. but Giants still went and drafted Eli .. Collins refused to keeping playing for Giants and help mentor Eli because he knew he would be replaced sometime during Eli's rookie season ..
History doesn't repeat it rhythms
done that is bad, including throwing Geno into the mix. The Giants do indeed need to see what they have in Webb. Naming Geno starter makes it look more like a benching of Eli. They might have quietly worked with Eli on a plan to give Webb playing time.
The role of Mara is the most disgraceful thing about this. He was involved, indeed he may have been the prime mover. Even if it didn't stem from Mara, McAdoo and Reese wouldn't have dared without an unequivocal endorsement from him. But as Eli reported, Mara, the guy with the biggest vote, "didn't come in today." Now, that is sleazy.
actually I remember when Giants dumped Collins - and drafted Eli
the same scenario -- Giants had lost a playoff game in 2002 - but thought they would have a great 2003 season only for wheels to come off the next year to a 4 -12 record.
Collins was younger and more productive at that time than Eli is now . Giants also had a bad OL. at time .. but Giants still went and drafted Eli .. Collins refused to keeping playing for Giants and help mentor Eli because he knew he would be replaced sometime during Eli's rookie season ..
History doesn't repeat it rhythms
Now I know you're 20. You can't actually compare benching Collins to benching Eli. Besides the fact that Eli is 6th in career passing yards, a 2 time SB MVP, and led the Giants for 14 years without missing a game, I guess they may be the same.
| To evaluate what we have then it's a good plan.
They shouldn't worry about the streak.
You tell Eli "season is over. We want to evaluate the rookie. He's going to play.". That shouldn't br a problem for anybody.
That’s all well and good. Then why not start Eli until then? Why the fuck are they going with Geno in the interim?
Absolutely no reason to embarrass Eli like this...
Say Eli is 12 for 15 with 2 TD at halftime and it's a close game...you're pulling him for Geno in the second half? Because...? The other coaches around the league must be laughing their asses off at what a total and complete moron the Giants have employed as their head coach.
is to get the start in games 14-16 and Eli is the 2, why?For the better chance to win in a relief role?
And if it's Smith, no sense carrying 3 QBs. The active position for a DB anyway, since we'll need all them we can get.
Might as well make him inactive the rest of the way and see what the offseason brings.
Unless the will use him for a kneel down the last play of the Skins game as a farewell appearance.
The way they handled this is a Cluster@#$%, squared.
hmmmmm
"Aren't we trying to win games? If I start and we're leading at halftime, you're going to pull me?"
Giants have only LEAD ONCE THIS ENTIRE SEASON AT HALFTIME!
I personally am glad they are making this movie
The reality is Eli isn't in the future for this team..
it shows EVERYONE on this team their jobs are on the line ..
Your a complete Fucking Idiot !!!
Management has decided to tank. Eli doesn't tank so he'll sit down the rest of the season while Giants try to find out if they need to draft another QB at the top of the draft.
Next season Eli will be the starter while Webb or a draft pick learns from him.
Until Reese and McAdoo's limbs are found scattered around the tri-state area's landfills, the BBI mob won't be happy.
Not necessary -- a one way ticket out of here for both of them would suffice.
I am sure now all those players are on notice ... and many won't be back next year this season is gone
but can you honestly say that Eli has played good this year.
his fumbles . throwing quickly, inaccurately and potential big plays all season
and this was happening last couple of seasons as well..
yes he doesn't have a good OL but Russell Wilson doesn't have one either and yet manages to make plays ..
I don't get the Eli love .. the guy is done ..
Wilson doesn't have an overpaid, entitled, quit-bitch defense that has rolled over and died.
"Aren't we trying to win games? If I start and we're leading at halftime, you're going to pull me?"
Giants have only LEAD ONCE THIS ENTIRE SEASON AT HALFTIME!
I personally am glad they are making this movie
The reality is Eli isn't in the future for this team..
it shows EVERYONE on this team their jobs are on the line ..
Your a complete Fucking Idiot !!!
Shouldn't you be correcting grammar on CowboysZone.com?
Was exactly what a few of us were recommending... and told they would never do... but then they did it.
in full swing ...
nothing better to do .
| Rotating quarterbacks like a preseason game? That is ridiculous. Unprecedented in the NFL. When have you ever seen this?
Tom Landry (!) at one point alternated Craig Morton and Roger Staubach from series to series. I think that lasted one game.
Shouldn't you be correcting grammar on CowboysZone.com?
Nah, would the want to miss you whining about time zones again . . .
Shouldn't you be correcting grammar on CowboysZone.com?
Nah, would the want to miss you whining about time zones again . . .
You belong to that fan base. Have fun with them.
Next time you correct someone's grammar, get your shit together.
Next time you correct someone's grammar, get your shit together.
or are you incapable of seeing that?
"bozo?"
Frankly, I'd expect more from a Harvard and Columbia grad.
What’s the problem here Eli was made an offer he did not like so he said I would be the backup what the hell is wrong with that? Now some are crying he was treated badly when you make the call yourself how can you say he was treated badly. This is something that many wanted to see happen we need to know what these other guys can do he is not producing fact. No one knows if the other guys will but we need to find out it’s time Eli has had a great run with the Giants but everything ends.
many actually proposed starting Eli and then bringing in Webb. It was silly and not surprising Eli said no. I think seeing Webb in action is the right move...Geno though?
is who I will root for next year.
F the Giants
the Giants should have let Eli take every snap in the last five games so they don't hurt his feelings.
| To evaluate what we have then it's a good plan.
They shouldn't worry about the streak.
You tell Eli "season is over. We want to evaluate the rookie. He's going to play.". That shouldn't br a problem for anybody.
Apparently not for most people. To me, the mistake they made was starting Smith. They should have dressed Webb this week, and then started him the following week. People still would have screamed, but not as loudly.
WITHOUT doing it this way? Why even fucking announce it? Activate him and throw him in for a series or two at time (or a whole fourth quarter). Why did it have to be done this way?
Nobody would care at all if they sent him in for a few series when you’re inevitably down by 20 this Sunday. Geno shouldn’t be involved all. I guarantee you if they went to Eli and said “just a heads up-we want to see what Davis can do, and depending on the game situation, we might send him in during a second half.” Eli would say “absolutely no problem.” To say that you’re just going to play him every second half regardless is so stupid and typical McAdoo idiocy.
| WITHOUT doing it this way? Why even fucking announce it? Activate him and throw him in for a series or two at time (or a whole fourth quarter). Why did it have to be done this way?
Nobody would care at all if they sent him in for a few series when you’re inevitably down by 20 this Sunday. Geno shouldn’t be involved all. I guarantee you if they went to Eli and said “just a heads up-we want to see what Davis can do, and depending on the game situation, we might send him in during a second half.” Eli would say “absolutely no problem.” To say that you’re just going to play him every second half regardless is so stupid and typical McAdoo idiocy.
How does that give a fair evaluation of Webb? They need to see what Webb can do. They made it hard on themselves by getting Smith involved.
be fair either??? You either start him or activate him and get him as much in game as possible. But to plan it like this was just stupid. I can’t stand this coaching staff.
|WITHOUT doing it this way? Why even fucking announce it? Activate him and throw him in for a series or two at time (or a whole fourth quarter). Why did it have to be done this way?
McAdoo was trying to be fair and classy and let Eli know what team was planning.
ELI REJECTED THE PLAN OUTRIGHT
So this is results..
Eli is yesterday's garbage. So they did what people do with their trash and kicked him to the streets. No spin in light of the pushback and outrage, which in all ignorance they did not foresee, changes that. You can believe their phonied up after-the-fact pseudo-explanation/plan, but it doesn't change the facts of the matter.
McAdoo was trying to be fair and classy and let Eli know what team was planning.
ELI REJECTED THE PLAN OUTRIGHT
So this is results..
...planning to bring the other guy in for a half no matter what the score is is not “classy” it is stupid. Work him in during games when the situation calls for it.
| Was exactly what a few of us were recommending... and told they would never do... but then they did it.
This is Reese and BM trying to pull out all the stops to save their jobs. Tank City from Mara's view, more than likely he can fire some bums and get the high draft picks to set the future at QB.
It's not really about Webb, it's about desperation, imv.
McAdoo was trying to be fair and classy and let Eli know what team was planning.
ELI REJECTED THE PLAN OUTRIGHT
So this is results..
...planning to bring the other guy in for a half no matter what the score is is not “classy” it is stupid. Work him in during games when the situation calls for it.
Disagree. So the only time the backups get is in is when they are losing? Why is that a good thing?
Have you seen this season?
[quote]...planning to bring the other guy in for a half no matter what the score is is not “classy” it is stupid. Work him in during games when the situation calls for it.[quote]
as I pointed out in previous post
Eli said "what happens if we are ahead at the half? "
This season the Giants have been ahead at the half ONCE - they were tied ONCE at the half (last week) . So if that is Eli's benchmark he would have sat the second half in 9 out of 11 games.
as I pointed out in previous post
Eli said "what happens if we are ahead at the half? "
This season the Giants have been ahead at the half ONCE - they were tied ONCE at the half (last week) . So if that is Eli's benchmark he would have sat the second half in 9 out of 11 games.
You just missed the point completely. Not surprised.
are doing this to try to save their jobs. Think they already know what their future holds. Reese gone, McAdoo one more year.
Think it was a smart move even though Eli is best QB on team. Eli was going to take unnecessary punishment w/o a running game and poor pass protection. And they just lost Fluker. What's the point of keeping him in there during a lost season. If you want to keep him or trade him you're exposing him unnecessarily.
why wasn't Webb getting the 2nd team reps for most of the season and getting a uniform the past 4-5 games?
| are doing this to try to save their jobs. Think they already know what their future holds. Reese gone, McAdoo one more year.
Think it was a smart move even though Eli is best QB on team. Eli was going to take unnecessary punishment w/o a running game and poor pass protection. And they just lost Fluker. What's the point of keeping him in there during a lost season. If you want to keep him or trade him you're exposing him unnecessarily.
Reese can't go while McAdoo stays. You are going to get another John Idzik as your GM (worse than Reese) if you do that
They handled this wrong. Benching him for Geno is the issue. If we are going to play Webb, why not let Eli make one more start in Oakland. Then, to protect him from injury, start Webb.
| To evaluate what we have then it's a good plan.
They shouldn't worry about the streak.
You tell Eli "season is over. We want to evaluate the rookie. He's going to play.". That shouldn't br a problem for anybody.
They've got to see BM is a big part of the problems here ... I hope.
the execution was poor but the giants didn't want to throw webb into this mess week one with all the Eli uproar with so little practice reps.
Geno is just a one week place holder till sh*t calms down.
| Management has decided to tank. Eli doesn't tank so he'll sit down the rest of the season while Giants try to find out if they need to draft another QB at the top of the draft.
Next season Eli will be the starter while Webb or a draft pick learns from him.
This should have been the plan 2 games ago .... and letting Webb and Eli know ...
1) If the plan is really to get Webb time, then he should have been elevated to #2 a few weeks ago and Geno either cut or inactive.
2) Pursuant to #1, Eli and Webb should have been informed of the plan and this properly announced to the media/public. That would have been easier to digest and makes more sense.
3) Having Geno start even one game...Hell take even one snap at this stage of the season makes no sense and contradicts either argument to bench Manning. Smith doesn't give them a better chance to win and he doesn't factor into their future.
4) With the news of Webb ultimately getting a couple of starts, there were also rumors that Eli will be inactive for those games, which is an even further slap in the face.
5) McAdoo and Reese deserve as much class and dignity that they have shown Manning all season. I have been saying most of the year that they should both be fired as the first order of business on the day after the season ends. Now, I think they should both be canned in the locker room immediately after the final game.
If you have a top draft pick and there are top Qbs coming out of school..you need to find out if you have to draft yet another QB. I have a feeling the Giants will see enough in Webb to draft at other positions where we need IMPACT players from day ONE. Players to bolster the O Line, D-line line, and Linebacker. Hopefully Resse and Ross will be GONE and we will have people in place who really know what they are doing.
| If you have a top draft pick and there are top Qbs coming out of school..you need to find out if you have to draft yet another QB. I have a feeling the Giants will see enough in Webb to draft at other positions where we need IMPACT players from day ONE. Players to bolster the O Line, D-line line, and Linebacker. Hopefully Resse and Ross will be GONE and we will have people in place who really know what they are doing.
What makes you say this given they were afraid to even play him in the pre-season, he has barely taken snaps in practice, and has never taken a competitive snap under center? For a guy who they knew was raw and going to need work, they certainly have it made that a priority.
| Management has decided to tank. Eli doesn't tank so he'll sit down the rest of the season while Giants try to find out if they need to draft another QB at the top of the draft.
Next season Eli will be the starter while Webb or a draft pick learns from him.
agree
| why wasn't Webb getting the 2nd team reps for most of the season and getting a uniform the past 4-5 games?
Because it obviously wasn't the plan, and why the 'great idea to evaluate Webb' canard is a load of bs.
--Geno starting means they lied about trying to win games.
--Webb not starting means it has nothing to do with evaluating for the future.
Webb plays well, shows improvement and we take a generational talent at RB or gasp, trade back to team desperate for a QB and land a haul of picks and rebuild the OL. I get it, you are loyal to Eli, even though I support this, it hurts. Do not put me in the Eli is done camp, put me in, this is the smartest thing to do for the franchise. I think if Eli gets over this, he starts next year.
That’s all well and good. Then why not start Eli until then? Why the fuck are they going with Geno in the interim?
Absolutely no reason to embarrass Eli like this...
Exactly. Let Eli play.......then go with Webb if that's the plan. That makes sense.
Playing Geno Smith as evaluation.......makes zero sense.
that is more understandable. I can't for the life if me figure out why Geno would be starting this week.
If Webb needs another week Eli should be starting, and this conversation should have waited a week.
| that is more understandable. I can't for the life if me figure out why Geno would be starting this week.
If Webb needs another week Eli should be starting, and this conversation should have waited a week.
Agreed, with the interim move of Webb to #2. It's the starting of Geno that really makes this move a disaster, insulting, and very puzzling.
Then Webb is the guy who got Eli Manning benched and people automatically crush the kid simply because 'Manning' isn't on the back of the jersey. Smith is a fall guy.
the evaluation of Webb. It appears that this team is now set for the full blow up at seasons end. I don't see Webb being set up for success however. He's got crap now for receivers, unless Shep comes back and Engram starts learning how to hold on to the football, crap for an oline without Pugh and Fluker and the running back situation is also lacking. I might also add that home games will not be what they should be as there will be 60% opposing team fans in the stands. it'll still be like playing on the road!
| Webb plays well, shows improvement and we take a generational talent at RB or gasp, trade back to team desperate for a QB and land a haul of picks and rebuild the OL. I get it, you are loyal to Eli, even though I support this, it hurts. Do not put me in the Eli is done camp, put me in, this is the smartest thing to do for the franchise. I think if Eli gets over this, he starts next year.
This is what McAdoo/Reese are hoping for in a last ditch attempt to save both of their jobs.
Much like in 2014 when the Giants held off on firing everyone when they were 3-9 and just blown a 21-0 lead to Jacksonville, but got seduced by the final few games Odell had, so they brought everyone back for a 2015 year that wasted everyone's time.
| Then Webb is the guy who got Eli Manning benched and people automatically crush the kid simply because 'Manning' isn't on the back of the jersey. Smith is a fall guy.
This
This certainly makes more sense (moving to Webb).
when you take emotion out of it, it makes sense to see what they have in Webb (even if not in ideal circumstances). They need to have some sense how imperative to use their top 3 pick on a QB or some other position. Many of us have been saying this for weeks.
that said, this could have been handled so much better, and they could have at least tried to show more class to Eli than they did. McAdoo showed himself as a Grade A arsehole yesterday (as if there was any doubt left) with his comments and how matter of fact he was about it. Reese, to my knowledge, said nothing (which may be better considering how he screws up pressers)... and Mara no where to be found.
so, in short, probably the right football move, but classless/ham-handed way to do it.
| WITHOUT doing it this way? Why even fucking announce it? Activate him and throw him in for a series or two at time (or a whole fourth quarter). Why did it have to be done this way?
Nobody would care at all if they sent him in for a few series when you’re inevitably down by 20 this Sunday. Geno shouldn’t be involved all. I guarantee you if they went to Eli and said “just a heads up-we want to see what Davis can do, and depending on the game situation, we might send him in during a second half.” Eli would say “absolutely no problem.” To say that you’re just going to play him every second half regardless is so stupid and typical McAdoo idiocy.
This.
A hundred times, this.
| Then Webb is the guy who got Eli Manning benched and people automatically crush the kid simply because 'Manning' isn't on the back of the jersey. Smith is a fall guy.
Hadn't thought of that. It makes some sense.
This
I think that's weak.
I love Eli...would I hold something against Webb because he replaced Eli at the end of his career?
Not a chance, I want Webb to do well.........
Nobody would care at all if they sent him in for a few series when you’re inevitably down by 20 this Sunday. Geno shouldn’t be involved all. I guarantee you if they went to Eli and said “just a heads up-we want to see what Davis can do, and depending on the game situation, we might send him in during a second half.” Eli would say “absolutely no problem.” To say that you’re just going to play him every second half regardless is so stupid and typical McAdoo idiocy.
This.
A hundred times, this.
1000x this.
That's how you run a football operation.
| To evaluate what we have then it's a good plan.
They shouldn't worry about the streak.
You tell Eli "season is over. We want to evaluate the rookie. He's going to play.". That shouldn't be a problem for anybody.
I agree.
If it is a given that there will be a new GM & HC, then there is nothing preventing Eli's return in 2018.
Eli helps mentor the new QB(s?) in the spring and is the starting QB in Sept.
This week has absorbed some of the sting of the eventual transition.
Nobody would care at all if they sent him in for a few series when you’re inevitably down by 20 this Sunday. Geno shouldn’t be involved all. I guarantee you if they went to Eli and said “just a heads up-we want to see what Davis can do, and depending on the game situation, we might send him in during a second half.” Eli would say “absolutely no problem.” To say that you’re just going to play him every second half regardless is so stupid and typical McAdoo idiocy.
This.
A hundred times, this.
1000x this.
That's how you run a football operation.
Evaluating players in blowouts isn’t how you run a football operation.
If that was the case Ryan Nassib would have replaced Eli years ago.
The whole season has been prep. You barely have time for your actives to prepare from week to week. QB development doesn't happen during the season.
WTF are you talking about? All I'm saying is they could have been giving Webb some reps (as opposed to zero reps) with the first team the last few weeks. That would at least be some semblance of a plan for a QB transition. This coaching staff has no plan.
Geno Smith probably gives us a better chance to win than Webb, right now. This has some importance if you are evaluating the state of the entire team going into next year.
Blanket statements that Smith has no future here are ridiculous. Yes, he will be a UFA. No, he is not old, he does have physical talent and would likely be a relatively easy signing for a team that shows real interest.
Naturally, none of us are close enough to the situation to know whether he will be given real consideration. His personality, never attractive, may have already discounted the possibility. Or, the standard, boring inside the box thinking of the ownership may negate consideration.
Now he is running him over with it....
| 1) If the plan is really to get Webb time, then he should have been elevated to #2 a few weeks ago and Geno either cut or inactive.
2) Pursuant to #1, Eli and Webb should have been informed of the plan and this properly announced to the media/public. That would have been easier to digest and makes more sense.
3) Having Geno start even one game...Hell take even one snap at this stage of the season makes no sense and contradicts either argument to bench Manning. Smith doesn't give them a better chance to win and he doesn't factor into their future.
4) With the news of Webb ultimately getting a couple of starts, there were also rumors that Eli will be inactive for those games, which is an even further slap in the face.
5) McAdoo and Reese deserve as much class and dignity that they have shown Manning all season. I have been saying most of the year that they should both be fired as the first order of business on the day after the season ends. Now, I think they should both be canned in the locker room immediately after the final game.
Matt, I agree with all five of your points. There is no reason that Webb could have been elevated to the #2 earlier and maybe even seen some snaps in some mop up duty (Rams game).
I guess if there is a silver lining here and that all depends if ownership cleans house (new GM and HC), a new HC and GM won't have to make the decision of benching Manning since it's already been done, and face the backlash from the fan base.
Is because Webb has received very few snaps in practice. Now that he is the #2 QB he will receive more snaps and be better prepared to start in 2-3 weeks.
In comment 13710786
hitdog42 said:
| Was exactly what a few of us were recommending... and told they would never do... but then they did it.
One of the reasons I was excited by Ben's hire was I thought he would bring some of the Packer's culture of player development, including the use of the practice squad for more than a "scout team".
There were signals long before this that they were going to have to find out what they had in Webb and should have started to prepare him weeks ago.
Once the season was lost, Gino no longer had value and Davis should have gotten the #2 snaps.
| Is because Webb has received very few snaps in practice. Now that he is the #2 QB he will receive more snaps and be better prepared to start in 2-3 weeks.
Webb should have been prepared to take the reins once it was known the Giants were going nowhere and you had a thought to give him some game action to see whether he is the future QB
One of the reasons I was excited by Ben's hire was I thought he would bring some of the Packer's culture of player development, including the use of the practice squad for more than a "scout team".
There were signals long before this that they were going to have to find out what they had in Webb and should have started to prepare him weeks ago.
Once the season was lost, Gino no longer had value and Davis should have gotten the #2 snaps.
They weren’t eliminated from the playoffs until this week. In fact some here thought they could win out because they beat the Chiefs.
Think it was a smart move even though Eli is best QB on team. Eli was going to take unnecessary punishment w/o a running game and poor pass protection. And they just lost Fluker. What's the point of keeping him in there during a lost season. If you want to keep him or trade him you're exposing him unnecessarily.
Reese can't go while McAdoo stays. You are going to get another John Idzik as your GM (worse than Reese) if you do that
Wouldn't the new GM want to choose his HC? I'd assume all coaches would be asked to hand in their letters of resignation and allow the new GM to decide who stays and who gets replaced.
One of the reasons I was excited by Ben's hire was I thought he would bring some of the Packer's culture of player development, including the use of the practice squad for more than a "scout team".
There were signals long before this that they were going to have to find out what they had in Webb and should have started to prepare him weeks ago.
Once the season was lost, Gino no longer had value and Davis should have gotten the #2 snaps.
They weren’t eliminated from the playoffs until this week. In fact some here thought they could win out because they beat the Chiefs.
Symptomatic of the problems in the FO- a failure to self-analyze and come to realistic conclusions bordering on the delusional.
| Is because Webb has received very few snaps in practice. Now that he is the #2 QB he will receive more snaps and be better prepared to start in 2-3 weeks.
So there was no plan.
benching makes more sense if it really is to evaluate Webb by giving him the bulk of the starts, and not because of Eli's alleged poor play. That evaluation is critical to determining whether the Giants should use their top five pick on a QB next season. Eli is not the future. Webb might not be, but the Giants need at least some information that helps them answer that question. And the only way to get that information is for Webb to start in real games.
Smith is a bridge for a week until Webb is ready. But as others have said, Webb should have already had enough reps so that he'd be ready to go as soon as the decision was made.
me clarify. I would have preferred Eli starting, and Webb coming in if it's a blow out,but I can understand if the Giants think that a full evaluation of Webb can only happen if he starts.
| benching makes more sense if it really is to evaluate Webb by giving him the bulk of the starts, and not because of Eli's alleged poor play. That evaluation is critical to determining whether the Giants should use their top five pick on a QB next season. Eli is not the future. Webb might not be, but the Giants need at least some information that helps them answer that question. And the only way to get that information is for Webb to start in real games.
Smith is a bridge for a week until Webb is ready. But as others have said, Webb should have already had enough reps so that he'd be ready to go as soon as the decision was made.
Even more stupid. If they get a top 5 pick, they are spending it on a qb regardless of what Webb, a 3rd round pick project, does.
despite the fact Eli would still be upset, if they just had announced they were going to start Webb instead of Geno. Maybe they are doing damage control here now who knows.
Smith is a bridge for a week until Webb is ready. But as others have said, Webb should have already had enough reps so that he'd be ready to go as soon as the decision was made.
Even more stupid. If they get a top 5 pick, they are spending it on a qb regardless of what Webb, a 3rd round pick project, does.
Not even remotely true. They might not have a shot at Rosen or Darnold unless they get to number 2.
If that were the plan, play Eli and get Webb ready to start game 14, I'd be saddened to see Eli's time end, but I would completely understand and support the move.
But starting Geno Fucking Smith makes no sense, and then to have this disaster of a HC claim that GFS gives them a better chance to win than Eli Manning is just a gut punch. It is completely false, and unnecessarily undermines an all-time Giant great who will be watching his number raised to the rafters as McAdon't is still collecting unemployment checks.
What a disaster, and a sad day for a once proud organization.
Smith is a bridge for a week until Webb is ready. But as others have said, Webb should have already had enough reps so that he'd be ready to go as soon as the decision was made.
Even more stupid. If they get a top 5 pick, they are spending it on a qb regardless of what Webb, a 3rd round pick project, does.
but, but Jerry had him graded as a 1st rounder :-).
such a joke. You don't pass on a top 5 pick franchise QB for a Davis Webb. "evaluating Webb" is meaningless tripe.
Smith is a bridge for a week until Webb is ready. But as others have said, Webb should have already had enough reps so that he'd be ready to go as soon as the decision was made.
Even more stupid. If they get a top 5 pick, they are spending it on a qb regardless of what Webb, a 3rd round pick project, does.
They probably will, but it isn't a given, although the chances increase if there's a regime change. A new regime has no investment in Webb. But even if they want to take a QB, it might not be possible. Rosen goes #1, and Darnold stays in school. Then what? I don't think the Giants would take Mayfield, Allen, or Jackson with a top five pick. Maybe after a trade down, but trading out of a top five pick seems unlikely.
They pushed out Eli because Reese couldn't build an O line.
Giants should not have benched Eli until Webb was ready. He should have been ready this week, but since he isn't, then Eli should have started against Oakland. Webb could then start against the Cowboys. Benching Eli for Smith was a mistake.
Replacing Eli with Geno is like replacing Tom Coughlin with Ben McAdoo... what a shit show
they have to get rid of the entire coaching staff and front office. I am concerned that these owners are too stupid or too wimpy to do that though.
So there was no plan.
The plan was not to go 2-9. But here we are. So any plan they had before is out the window.
This
I think that's weak.
I love Eli...would I hold something against Webb because he replaced Eli at the end of his career?
Not a chance, I want Webb to do well.........
You might not, but I think a good many would. Hell, plenty of people here still don't believe Eli is even declining, so why would they think Webb deserves to play now? I think it's an easy connection to make if Webb carries the perception that he gets preferential treatment over the resident legend. Same thing happened to Rodgers in Green Bay when the Packers moved on from Favre. They hated Rodgers for no reason.
| Rotating quarterbacks like a preseason game? That is ridiculous. Unprecedented in the NFL. When have you ever seen this?
It hasn't really been done before, but that doesn't necessarily make it something that should be immediately dismissed (there was a time that you could say "when have you ever seen this?" about the forward pass - and no, I'm not suggesting this was some revolutionary idea by McAdoo and Reese). The idea (I think) was almost completely in deference to the streak. Most teams in this situation might just openly bench their aging starter in favor of the rookie because the future had overtaken the present in terms of priority, and because there's really no good reason to trot out your starter in meaningless games and risk getting him hurt. I think the Giants were genuinely trying to balance two competing interests (and just handled it as clumsily as possible).
The whole season has been prep. You barely have time for your actives to prepare from week to week. QB development doesn't happen during the season.
WTF are you talking about? All I'm saying is they could have been giving Webb some reps (as opposed to zero reps) with the first team the last few weeks. That would at least be some semblance of a plan for a QB transition. This coaching staff has no plan.
The plan was clearly to pull out of the nose dive any way possible. Now that it's unavoidable, there's clearly been a massive gear shift. If you want to argue that they waited too long, fine. It was clear from preseason that Webb was supposed to redshirt this year, and they had no intention of getting him into a game. The beat writers told you that and all anybody wanted to complain about is why he wasn't the primary backup.
| someone would have clued in the HC who went on a PC and said it was being done to give the team the best chance of winning.
This all sounds sort of ad hoc and seat of the pants. Krueger Industrial Smoothing was better run and organized.
He said that before Eli revealed that he had been given the option of starting and then coming out in the 2nd half. For all the negative things people can say about McAdoo (and many of them are justifiable), he may have just been trying to keep Eli's decision out of the press. And I think what he said was that they were going to gameplan to give Geno the best chance to win, but I may have missed the exact quote that you're referring to.
Giants have only LEAD ONCE THIS ENTIRE SEASON AT HALFTIME!
I personally am glad they are making this movie
The reality is Eli isn't in the future for this team..
it shows EVERYONE on this team their jobs are on the line ..
So you support letting players who quit, and have lousy attitude, play but bench the one guy who has 1)won for this franchise, and 2) always stays positive and gives 110%? Let OBJ piss in the endzone, let Eli Apple not try, let Jenkins give up on plays, thats all ok right?
He's going to be 37 when next season starts (actually as soon as this season ends). They're going to rebuild. That rebuild is not going to be around Eli. I know it sucks, but that's reality.
Did you really think he was going to play forever?
Eli was benched, the peanut gallery was going to go ballistic claiming disrespect. This way, Eli salvages whatever positive there can be out of it by allegedly saying 'hell no, I don't do this shit half ass'. He gets to claim whatever moral high ground there is. Don't be so sure this wasn't planned out. It may turn out to be misguided, but corporations don't just do these things willy nilly.
Agree with Bob that Geno needs evaluation, too. As the number 2 all season, he should get his shot first. He may be good enough to be the caretaker while Webb/rookie learns the ropes. Or he might be a washed up never has been.
| in full swing ...
nothing better to do .
Don't pull that shit. Don't add political nonsense to the thread. You not being able to use the quote function or spell properly doesn't make anyone a SJW. That's not even what that means.
Eli must have some soreness somewhere by this point in the season. I think some teams might have claimed to be holding the starter out week to week until completely healthy.
McAdoo was trying to be fair and classy and let Eli know what team was planning.
ELI REJECTED THE PLAN OUTRIGHT
So this is results..
...planning to bring the other guy in for a half no matter what the score is is not “classy” it is stupid. Work him in during games when the situation calls for it.
They're 2-9 and eliminated from the playoffs already. The situation calls for it for the rest of the season. The season is already a blowout loss no matter what the outcome of any individual game is.
before the draft. If Webb proves out, they pass on a QB and draft a OL or a LB. There is no good way to tell Manning to sit so Webb can play. Should they have not included Smith in this scenario? Maybe so, but I think initially McAdoo and Reese were concerned that the team would not play hard if the only reason for the games was to audition a quarterback for next year. As the hours moved along, McAdoo was forced to admit that, 1) the season is over, and 2) it makes no sense to go into next year's draft and not know what Webb can do.
Would the Giants have benched Manning if they were looking at a ten pick next year instead of a three pick? I doubt it. They would play Manning and evaluate Webb in next year's training camp (as opposed to playing Smith and Johnson, which is what they did this past summer).
That’s all well and good. Then why not start Eli until then? Why the fuck are they going with Geno in the interim?
Absolutely no reason to embarrass Eli like this...
Exactly. Let Eli play.......then go with Webb if that's the plan. That makes sense.
Playing Geno Smith as evaluation.......makes zero sense.
Because Eli didn't want to start the game knowing he was gonna be pulled out... So that's how Geno got the start. Eli said NO to the original plan. He said it in the video!
on lower risk guys (compared to Webb) as franchise QB's. i feel a little sorry for Webb tbh. He's in part being played so that the team can put itself in a position for him to lose his future with the team.
No one supports that. However, NONE of the shit you're talking about has anything to do with moving on from a 36 year-old QB who clearly isn't playing well and clearly isn't in the future plans so they can evaluate (to the best of their ability) Davis Webb and really ascertain whether they need to get a QB at the top of the upcoming draft. You have to take the emotion out of this... a LOT of people are failing to do that right now.
To me the thing is....if he had his receivers back and a good offensive line in front of him could he play well? I believe he could. The offensive line was the main reason he wasn't playing to his ability.
after week 5 confused me. If the plan was to give Webb starts when they were out of it then he should have been given Smith's snaps in practice so that when the decision was made he could start immediately not Geno Smith. Another huge mistake by McAdoo.
So there was no plan.
The plan was to have a winning season and make the playoffs. When that fell apart, McAdoo and Reese had to figure a way to get Webb into the game for purposes of evaluation before the draft next year.
...negate many of the negative comments that were on BBI yesterday?
Doesn't sound like the organization treated Eli so shabbily!
So there was no plan.
The plan was not to go 2-9. But here we are. So any plan they had before is out the window.
1-7, 1-8, at no point did they think of getting Webb some practice reps so he could start if they made the switch? Seems like there was no forethought at all.
This situation is the result of Mcadoo’s lack of tact and plain dislike for Eli. I believe the front office intended to start Eli but get a look at Webb. I believe, under the circumstances, the “plan” (to see what Webb could do ) was appropriate given a sure top 5 pick and Eli’s coming to he end of his career. I believe Mcadoo and Eli’s conversation went south really quickly as a result of Mcadoo’s inability to deal with the situation appropriately, like a head coach should. I believe, instead of discussing the desire/need to evaluate Webb to make an informed decision with their top pick, Mcadoo phrased things wrong and then jumped on Eli “benching himself.” I believe that the front office will issue a statement clarifying this at the time they release Ben and Jerry, but are simply allowing to to play out because it benefits them right now. The bottom line is, whether it is a good plan or not, I cannot reconcile the fact that the organization is throwing in the towel! Just like like Sean O’Hara said, I believe Eli “is the only guy in that building still trying to win.” AND THAT IS THE REAL PROBLEM.