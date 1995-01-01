What would've been the right way to handle the Eli situatio

|
|because it's best for the team going forward. That would have been a good first step.
|because it's best for the team going forward. That would have been a good first step.
| In comment 13711152 DC Gmen Fan said:
because it's best for the team going forward. That would have been a good first step.
I get this 100%, but what was he supposed to say, we are stating Gino because we want to tank? I honestly dont think this has anything to do with Gino and more to do with seeing Webb.. I would assume if Eli didnt turn down the option of not starting Webb would have come in relief of Eli and not Gino.
I dont support what happened, but once the decision was out of the box, I think Mac was screwed no matter what he said. He cant admit to trying to tank.
|Dress Webb. When the team is inevitably getting blown out put in Webb. You are protecting Eli from getting hurt in a meaningless blow out. You evaluate Webb. Eli keeps his pride and streak. If you are sure you are moving on next year you make it public before the last game. Let him go out with a standing ovation from the crowd. CLASS
| That's a slap in the face. Make Webb #2, get him reps in practice, then start him in a week or two. This would have been a softer blow to Manning and would at least make more sense.
But there's a lot going on here, with a lot of people trying to save face. It's a tough predicament all the way around.
|And having him ready to come in, if the game is decided early. If Webb shows enough, then you start him.
| excellent post.
It baffles me why people keep asking a question that should be fairly obvious. Pretty much any way they could have handled this situation is better than the way they did.
- Let eli play out the season, move him in the offseason with a clean slate
- Let eli play until Webb was ready, then work Webb in
- Hold a press conference praising eli for what he's helped deliver to the franchise and say that with the team eliminated Webb is going to get an extended look
We've seen guys move on before - Montana, McNabb, Warner, Favre, Manning. There's no "perfect" way to let a franchise guy go, but there are wrong ways to do it - and that's what happened here. They had missteps in several areas:
- Owner absent on the day the announcement was made
- Eli having to tearfully answer questions in the locker room
- Presenting Eli with an option that isn't acceptable and expecting people to buy-in that it was
- Not only moving to Geno smith, but doing it with the idea that it gives the team the best chance to win
It was handled horribly - and whether or not people agree with what's happened, ANYONE who thinks this was handled any way other then as a complete disaster really is clueless.
|effecting Eli's ending. I would have allowed him to finish the season, giving the paying season ticket holders something to come out for. Then, evaluate his situation in the off-season. If they decided to move on, it's quick during the offseason. By doing it now, Eli has to spend 5 weeks answering questions on it and we have to spend 5 weeks getting punched in the gut listening to it.
|Dress Webb. When the team is inevitably getting blown out put in Webb. You are protecting Eli from getting hurt in a meaningless blow out. You evaluate Webb. Eli keeps his pride and streak. If you are sure you are moving on next year you make it public before the last game. Let him go out with a standing ovation from the crowd. CLASS
| In comment 13711229 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Webb is literally playing next week. Good lord
| you wait a week to make the move.
Good Lord.
Is it that fucking difficult to figure out what a mistake it is to insert Geno?
| In comment 13711240 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13711229 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Webb is literally playing next week. Good lord
Again, that's an after-the-fact decision and reaction to the blowback. And, secondly, nothing to do with the point of his post.
| In comment 13711243 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
you wait a week to make the move.
Good Lord.
Is it that fucking difficult to figure out what a mistake it is to insert Geno?
That literally was the plan and Eli said no to it.
| In comment 13711229 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Webb is literally playing next week. Good lord
|Should Eli have been amenable to the plan the Giants proposed?
Absolutely not. It's ludicrous. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday night that the Giants pitched Manning on a plan to which nobody in their right mind would agree. Under the aegis of keeping Manning's consecutive start streak alive while creating evaluation opportunities, the Giants were planning to play Eli during the first half of games before taking him out by design at halftime for Smith or Webb.
Manning reacted to this plan as phony, and it's difficult to disagree. It reeks of stat padding and would have painted Eli as a player more concerned with his own legacy than with the Giants' organizational plan. I also can't think of a team in recent history that rotated their quarterbacks on a half-by-half basis, let alone did so by choice. The Giants must have known Manning would reject their idea. The only question is whether they believed, if even for a second, that they would look like the good guys and justified for benching Manning when the report of the plan came out.
| take by Barnwell:
Quote:
The plan pitched to him was replacing him with Geno, not Webb. That's unacceptable on every level.
| no justification for starting Geno smith, either as part of a transition plan or evaluating what he brings to the table. None.
I'm gathering from your posts that you really don't think the Giants handled this poorly, while nearly every other person believes the opposite.
That isn't standing on an island thinking outside of the box - it is being a complete moron.
| I didn't start this as a defense of macadoo.
More along the lines of "given the fact that they botched this, how would you have handled it"
| The move should have been announced and explained by Mara. The move should have been to the 3rd round rookie- not Geno Smith. It makes sense to see what Webb can do in games.
Listening to Mcadoo insult Eli and praise Geno? The wrong way to do it. No reason to see what Geno can do.
| how do the fans feel? Every single Giants fan on earth right now is angry to the point of utter shock. Not a single fan is saying this is a good idea.
This isn't an Isiah Thomas/Kyrie Irving situation here. We aren't trading Eli for another top draft pick or a great player. We are replacing him with GENO FUCKING SMITH.
|if you think the way the Giants handled this situation isn't completely and utterly absurd, then yes, you are actually a moron.
| that if we are getting blown out (or showing no semblance of offensive efficiency) we are going to give other QBs a shot. Start giving other QBs reps in anticipation.
Then wait for that to happen.
|There’s one thing I’ve noticed about the Pro Eli Cult is that they always resort to insults.
| In comment 13711363 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
It's not moronic, IMO. It's just that hatred drives our any sense of empathy.
| In comment 13711397 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 13711363 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
It's not moronic, IMO. It's just that hatred drives our any sense of empathy.
Haha you have no idea how I feel. Of course I feel bad for Eli that it had to end with missing the playoffs 6 straight years. Of course I wish it could have ended with another Super Bowl appearance. But it didn’t. It ended with them at 2-9 in the running for a top 3 pick. It’s a business, and seeing what else is on the roster is what is best for the team.
The Giants are clearly going to Geno because you don’t want your rookie QB to be the guy who directly follows Eli, Geno‘s the fall guy.
You also let McAdoo do it because you’re firing him and it’s easier to have him do it than the new coach.
It’s not rocket science.
But carry on.
|i think you are missing the point entirely. Nobody is saying that if the Giants want to move on from Eli, they absolutely can. It's the WAY you do it. Jesus. How is this so hard to grasp?
|What bothers me is that this asshole coach keeps scapegoating the QB and has been doing it constantly when getting him to hold anyone else accountable is like pulling teeth.
| The actual line of thinking doesn't bother me. You have a QB who is about to be 37 years old and not a part of the team's long-term plans. You have a rookie on the sidelines. It's a lost season and now is the time to evaluate players and figure out who is going to be a part of the future and who isn't.
All of that is fine.
What bothers me is not replacing Eli with Webb, but replacing him with Geno AND claiming Geno "gives the team a better chance to win." That's fucking bullshit and everyone knows it.
What bothers me is that the owner couldn't even be bothered to be present when this all went down. This is a cornerstone player and a Mt. Rushmore face for the entire Giants franchise. Treat him with some fucking respect like he deserves.
What bothers me is that this asshole coach keeps scapegoating the QB and has been doing it constantly when getting him to hold anyone else accountable is like pulling teeth.
If Davis Webb isn't ready yet, Eli should still be the starter. It's as simple as that.
Look; there's no easy way to have done this. But it could have been handled much better than it was. I would expect the Jets to handle something like this. Not the Giants.
| invariably we're going to have games get away from us.....then you put Webb in.
If there's one guy that deserves to play it out, at 2-9, it's Eli.
We aren't going anywhere. You'll be evaluating your rookie QB in a situation that is horrid: Bad line, lack of running game, and no WR's.
I think, with that, you'd want to limit his exposure and go with a veteran better equipped to handle it.
| In comment 13711363 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
It's not moronic, IMO. It's just that hatred drives our any sense of empathy.
| invariably we're going to have games get away from us.....then you put Webb in.
If there's one guy that deserves to play it out, at 2-9, it's Eli.
We aren't going anywhere. You'll be evaluating your rookie QB in a situation that is horrid: Bad line, lack of running game, and no WR's.
I think, with that, you'd want to limit his exposure and go with a veteran better equipped to handle it.
| In comment 13711397 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 13711363 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
It's not moronic, IMO. It's just that hatred drives our any sense of empathy.
That is exactly it. It's someone who cares more about driving their agenda then any kind of logical thought
| In comment 13711501 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Is he supposed to go out and say Geno sucks and we’re tanking?
| In comment 13711544 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13711501 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Is he supposed to go out and say Geno sucks and we’re tanking?
He doesn't have to say anything about Geno. Geno shouldn't be starting.
| In comment 13711551 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13711397 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 13711363 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
It's not moronic, IMO. It's just that hatred drives our any sense of empathy.
That is exactly it. It's someone who cares more about driving their agenda then any kind of logical thought
The only agenda here is wanting what is best for the New York Giants future.
|
Quote:
The weird thing isn't people not liking the decision - it is that they don't like the way it has been handled, because it has been done illogically.
If you can't grasp that people are upset not by the decision, but the way it went down and that eli is being replaced with Geno Smith then I'm not sure what you ever will understand.
It is quite apparent to almost everyone why people are angry.
| In comment 13711570 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13711544 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13711501 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
The actual line of thinking doesn't bother me. You have a QB who is about to be 37 years old and not a part of the team's long-term plans. You have a rookie on the sidelines. It's a lost season and now is the time to evaluate players and figure out who is going to be a part of the future and who isn't.
All of that is fine.
What bothers me is not replacing Eli with Webb, but replacing him with Geno AND claiming Geno "gives the team a better chance to win." That's fucking bullshit and everyone knows it.
What bothers me is that the owner couldn't even be bothered to be present when this all went down. This is a cornerstone player and a Mt. Rushmore face for the entire Giants franchise. Treat him with some fucking respect like he deserves.
What bothers me is that this asshole coach keeps scapegoating the QB and has been doing it constantly when getting him to hold anyone else accountable is like pulling teeth.
If Davis Webb isn't ready yet, Eli should still be the starter. It's as simple as that.
Look; there's no easy way to have done this. But it could have been handled much better than it was. I would expect the Jets to handle something like this. Not the Giants.
Is he supposed to go out and say Geno sucks and we’re tanking?
He doesn't have to say anything about Geno. Geno shouldn't be starting.
Again you’re missing the point. Geno is only starting as the fall guy because they don’t want Webb to be looked at as the guy they benched Eli for before ever taking a snap.
| not waiting a week to make this move is exactly one of the points people question.
As arc said above. Geno shouldn't even be part of this equation.
You not grasping this is probably the reason you somehow are the one person who thinks this decision wasn't handled poorly.
|This week being the first week they would have pulled Eli at half makes perfect sense