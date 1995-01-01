What would've been the right way to handle the Eli situatio ron mexico : 8:52 am n?



what would you have done?



Keep playing Eli for the rest of the year?



Only bring Webb in when games are out of hand?

By promoting Webb to the backup position JoeyBigBlue : 8:54 am : link And having him ready to come in, if the game is decided early. If Webb shows enough, then you start him.

Class TyreeHelmet : 8:54 am : link The move should have been announced and explained by Mara. The move should have been to the 3rd round rookie- not Geno Smith. It makes sense to see what Webb can do in games.



Listening to Mcadoo insult Eli and praise Geno? The wrong way to do it. No reason to see what Geno can do.

Simple Jolly Blue Giant : 8:54 am : link Dress Webb. When the team is inevitably getting blown out put in Webb. You are protecting Eli from getting hurt in a meaningless blow out. You evaluate Webb. Eli keeps his pride and streak. If you are sure you are moving on next year you make it public before the last game. Let him go out with a standing ovation from the crowd. CLASS

Tell Eli... Capt. Don : 8:54 am : link that if we are getting blown out (or showing no semblance of offensive efficiency) we are going to give other QBs a shot. Start giving other QBs reps in anticipation.



Then wait for that to happen.

......... CoughlinHandsonHips : 8:54 am : link Announce you're benching Eli to get a look at the young QBs in anticipation of having a top 3 pick.



Apologize about ending the streak, but reiterate that no player is above the welfare of the team.



They take a beating, sure, but at least they're being upfront and not trying to deflect blame to the QB himself.

RE: Don't say you're starting Geno yankeeslover : 8:56 am : link

Quote: because it's best for the team going forward. That would have been a good first step.



I get this 100%, but what was he supposed to say, we are stating Gino because we want to tank? I honestly dont think this has anything to do with Gino and more to do with seeing Webb.. I would assume if Eli didnt turn down the option of not starting Webb would have come in relief of Eli and not Gino.



I get this 100%, but what was he supposed to say, we are stating Gino because we want to tank? I honestly dont think this has anything to do with Gino and more to do with seeing Webb.. I would assume if Eli didnt turn down the option of not starting Webb would have come in relief of Eli and not Gino.

I dont support what happened, but once the decision was out of the box, I think Mac was screwed no matter what he said. He cant admit to trying to tank.

... yankees78 : 8:56 am : link I dunno...maybe have John Fucking Pussyboy Mara actually talk to Eli?

Give Webb practice time. an_idol_mind : 8:56 am : link Bench Eli when you feel Webb's ready to go out there.



Don't spend the season with the coach bashing Eli to the press while giving other shitty play a pass, and don't have that same coach hint that he might bench Eli weeks before it actually happens.



And have the PR team craft a decent statement from goddamned ownership instead of maintaining radio silence during this whole fiasco.

All of the above markky : 8:57 am : link But starting Geno makes no s nse

RE: Don't say you're starting Geno njm : 8:58 am : link

Quote: because it's best for the team going forward. That would have been a good first step.



+1. That moved it from troubling to travesty. The team does need to see what they have in Webb, but this was FUBAR.

I wouldn't go Eli to Geno. NorwoodWideRight : 8:58 am : link That's a slap in the face. Make Webb #2, get him reps in practice, then start him in a week or two. This would have been a softer blow to Manning and would at least make more sense.



But there's a lot going on here, with a lot of people trying to save face. It's a tough predicament all the way around.

RE: RE: Don't say you're starting Geno an_idol_mind : 8:58 am : link

DC Gmen Fan said:





Quote:





because it's best for the team going forward. That would have been a good first step.







I get this 100%, but what was he supposed to say, we are stating Gino because we want to tank? I honestly dont think this has anything to do with Gino and more to do with seeing Webb.. I would assume if Eli didnt turn down the option of not starting Webb would have come in relief of Eli and not Gino.



I dont support what happened, but once the decision was out of the box, I think Mac was screwed no matter what he said. He cant admit to trying to tank.



He can't admit it because he's the head coach and he shouldn't be trying to tank.

The gain from evaluating Webb isn't worth aimrocky : 8:59 am : link effecting Eli's ending. I would have allowed him to finish the season, giving the paying season ticket holders something to come out for. Then, evaluate his situation in the off-season. If they decided to move on, it's quick during the offseason. By doing it now, Eli has to spend 5 weeks answering questions on it and we have to spend 5 weeks getting punched in the gut listening to it.

RE: Simple trueblueinpw : 8:59 am : link

Quote: Dress Webb. When the team is inevitably getting blown out put in Webb. You are protecting Eli from getting hurt in a meaningless blow out. You evaluate Webb. Eli keeps his pride and streak. If you are sure you are moving on next year you make it public before the last game. Let him go out with a standing ovation from the crowd. CLASS



Exactly. Some people are acting as if this is some kind of Gordian knot. It really wasn't a difficult problem to solve correctly. And this just goes to show that from ownership right on down to the equipment managers, the Giants organization is rotten and inept.

You let Eli fight through the rest of this season Chris684 : 9:00 am : link You blow it up immediately following the last game.



You bring in a new GM/scouting staff/Head Coach/coaching staff.



You let new regime evaluate Eli Manning and Davis Webb.



You let the new regime grade the top of the draft/QBs as if Eli Manning and Davis Webb don't exist.





Cut Eli altogether and then Jimmy Googs : 9:02 am : link rotate Geno and Webb in every other series for the next 5 games...

The fact that ryanmkeane : 9:02 am : link people don't realize there's a right way and a wrong way to treat the king of your franchise, classiest player in franchise history, and possibly best player in franchise history outside of LT, is completely and utterly ridiculous.



It's just a cop out. And to think, the Giants used to be the last organization you'd think could screw something like this up. But because of the coach and GM, they officially have screwed it up worse than anyone could have imagined.



The right way would have been to keep playing Eli and work Webb in when the games are out of hand. Next season, whether you draft a young QB or not, start Eli and if he struggles or regresses more, then you move on and let the kids play. Then you move on from Eli respectfully after 2018 with class.



However, since the coach and GM are in desperate mode trying to save their jobs, which seems impossible at this point, they decided to make an unthinkable decision and move on from Eli with 5 games to go because in the 1% chance that Webb looks incredible in these games, it just MIGHT save their job. But honestly I don't even think it would at this point.



It really is a disaster of epic proportions.

The best way to handle this is to fire that slob McAdoo PatersonPlank : 9:03 am : link .

First of all, regardless of what my intentions were with Eli Matt M. : 9:04 am : link I would have elevated Webb to #2 weeks ago. As soon as it was evident the Giants were done this year, Geno Smith no longer had a purpose on the roster. I had no problem with signing him because Johnson was terrible and Webb was nowhere near prepared to play, if needed. The giants had high expectations, so they needed someone at backup they felt could do enough to win for a half or game, if needed. Well, once the season was done, so was the need for that kind of backup.



Now, flash forward to when the idea to bench Manning was hatched even as a possibility, I would have sat down with the two of them first and then made a more professional statement to the press. This would have been a more logical and palatable process.



McAdoo has about as much class and professionalism as a slug.

RE: I wouldn't go Eli to Geno. SJGiant : 9:04 am : link

Quote: That's a slap in the face. Make Webb #2, get him reps in practice, then start him in a week or two. This would have been a softer blow to Manning and would at least make more sense.



But there's a lot going on here, with a lot of people trying to save face. It's a tough predicament all the way around.



+1

The reason for our record is not the QB Bill L : 9:05 am : link the right way to handle it would have been to fix the obvious problems, scheme better, motivate better. Eli didn't get two probowl CB's suspended. There are systemic problems and the right way to handle it would not have been to try to put all of the blame on the QB

I think most fans would have accepted Section331 : 9:07 am : link giving Davis Webb playing time, but to insult Eli by saying a journeyman like Geno Smith gives them a better chance to win is the exact wrong way to handle it.



Don't allow a dead man walking to choose the next man to execute.

nothing would have been great....if you have it not set in stone.... George from PA : 9:08 am : link it would have been better recieved.



If we are losing going into 2nd half.....

ryan.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:09 am : link excellent post.



It baffles me why people keep asking a question that should be fairly obvious. Pretty much any way they could have handled this situation is better than the way they did.



- Let eli play out the season, move him in the offseason with a clean slate

- Let eli play until Webb was ready, then work Webb in

- Hold a press conference praising eli for what he's helped deliver to the franchise and say that with the team eliminated Webb is going to get an extended look



We've seen guys move on before - Montana, McNabb, Warner, Favre, Manning. There's no "perfect" way to let a franchise guy go, but there are wrong ways to do it - and that's what happened here. They had missteps in several areas:



- Owner absent on the day the announcement was made

- Eli having to tearfully answer questions in the locker room

- Presenting Eli with an option that isn't acceptable and expecting people to buy-in that it was

- Not only moving to Geno smith, but doing it with the idea that it gives the team the best chance to win



It was handled horribly - and whether or not people agree with what's happened, ANYONE who thinks this was handled any way other then as a complete disaster really is clueless.

RE: By promoting Webb to the backup position Model4001 : 9:09 am : link

Quote: And having him ready to come in, if the game is decided early. If Webb shows enough, then you start him.



If we had a coach with a fucking brain in his skull, that would've been the obvious choice...but no, Moustache wants to see what Geno's got.



If we had a coach with a fucking brain in his skull, that would've been the obvious choice...but no, Moustache wants to see what Geno's got.

What a fucking clown.

John Mara sits down with Eli three weeks ago and asks for baadbill : 9:09 am : link his help. Gets Eli on board. Joint announcement made with Eli there with McAdoo and with John Mara. All 3.



And they announce it is to give a chance for Eli to help Webb get some experience and that Eli will be tutoring Webb for the remainder of this season.



That is how a classy organization and a classy owner would have handled it. And there would not have been one solitary peep of objection from anyone.

How is it that one of the Beer Man : 9:10 am : link Smartest football minds constantly puts his foot in his mouth?

RE: ryan.. ajr2456 : 9:12 am : link

Quote: excellent post.



It baffles me why people keep asking a question that should be fairly obvious. Pretty much any way they could have handled this situation is better than the way they did.



- Let eli play out the season, move him in the offseason with a clean slate

- Let eli play until Webb was ready, then work Webb in

- Hold a press conference praising eli for what he's helped deliver to the franchise and say that with the team eliminated Webb is going to get an extended look



We've seen guys move on before - Montana, McNabb, Warner, Favre, Manning. There's no "perfect" way to let a franchise guy go, but there are wrong ways to do it - and that's what happened here. They had missteps in several areas:



- Owner absent on the day the announcement was made

- Eli having to tearfully answer questions in the locker room

- Presenting Eli with an option that isn't acceptable and expecting people to buy-in that it was

- Not only moving to Geno smith, but doing it with the idea that it gives the team the best chance to win



It was handled horribly - and whether or not people agree with what's happened, ANYONE who thinks this was handled any way other then as a complete disaster really is clueless.



Webb is literally playing next week. Good lord

RE: ryan.. Matt M. : 9:13 am : link

Quote: excellent post.



It baffles me why people keep asking a question that should be fairly obvious. Pretty much any way they could have handled this situation is better than the way they did.



- Let eli play out the season, move him in the offseason with a clean slate

- Let eli play until Webb was ready, then work Webb in

- Hold a press conference praising eli for what he's helped deliver to the franchise and say that with the team eliminated Webb is going to get an extended look



We've seen guys move on before - Montana, McNabb, Warner, Favre, Manning. There's no "perfect" way to let a franchise guy go, but there are wrong ways to do it - and that's what happened here. They had missteps in several areas:



- Owner absent on the day the announcement was made

- Eli having to tearfully answer questions in the locker room

- Presenting Eli with an option that isn't acceptable and expecting people to buy-in that it was

- Not only moving to Geno smith, but doing it with the idea that it gives the team the best chance to win



Perfect summation.

Then.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:13 am : link you wait a week to make the move.



Good Lord.



Is it that fucking difficult to figure out what a mistake it is to insert Geno?

RE: The gain from evaluating Webb isn't worth ajr2456 : 9:13 am : link

Quote: effecting Eli's ending. I would have allowed him to finish the season, giving the paying season ticket holders something to come out for. Then, evaluate his situation in the off-season. If they decided to move on, it's quick during the offseason. By doing it now, Eli has to spend 5 weeks answering questions on it and we have to spend 5 weeks getting punched in the gut listening to it.



How is it not worth evaluating a guy you spent a third round pick on? Just because you don’t want to bench Eli? Thank god some of you don’t run the team.



You realize waiting til the offseason to evaluate Webb with no live game action and a top 3 pick could set the franchise back right? In comment 13711182 aimrocky said:How is it not worth evaluating a guy you spent a third round pick on? Just because you don’t want to bench Eli? Thank god some of you don’t run the team.You realize waiting til the offseason to evaluate Webb with no live game action and a top 3 pick could set the franchise back right?

RE: Simple SeanLandeta : 9:14 am : link

Quote: Dress Webb. When the team is inevitably getting blown out put in Webb. You are protecting Eli from getting hurt in a meaningless blow out. You evaluate Webb. Eli keeps his pride and streak. If you are sure you are moving on next year you make it public before the last game. Let him go out with a standing ovation from the crowd. CLASS



I don't have to re-write how I would handle it. JollyBlueGiant already said it. In comment 13711159 Jolly Blue Giant said:I don't have to re-write how I would handle it. JollyBlueGiant already said it.

Giving Webb the backup position in week 4 or 5 dpinzow : 9:14 am : link and giving him some reps in games that got out of hand, just to get his feet wet

RE: RE: ryan.. Bill L : 9:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711229 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





excellent post.



It baffles me why people keep asking a question that should be fairly obvious. Pretty much any way they could have handled this situation is better than the way they did.



- Let eli play out the season, move him in the offseason with a clean slate

- Let eli play until Webb was ready, then work Webb in

- Hold a press conference praising eli for what he's helped deliver to the franchise and say that with the team eliminated Webb is going to get an extended look



We've seen guys move on before - Montana, McNabb, Warner, Favre, Manning. There's no "perfect" way to let a franchise guy go, but there are wrong ways to do it - and that's what happened here. They had missteps in several areas:



- Owner absent on the day the announcement was made

- Eli having to tearfully answer questions in the locker room

- Presenting Eli with an option that isn't acceptable and expecting people to buy-in that it was

- Not only moving to Geno smith, but doing it with the idea that it gives the team the best chance to win



It was handled horribly - and whether or not people agree with what's happened, ANYONE who thinks this was handled any way other then as a complete disaster really is clueless.







Again, that's an after-the-fact decision and reaction to the blowback. And, secondly, nothing to do with the point of his post.

The problem with bringing webb in only in blowouts ron mexico : 9:21 am : link Is that if you don't know if you'll get a significant amount of playing time



Also how do you manage to practice snaps? Do you give them a 50-50 split? 7030?

RE: Then.. ajr2456 : 9:22 am : link

Quote: you wait a week to make the move.



Good Lord.



Is it that fucking difficult to figure out what a mistake it is to insert Geno?



That literally was the plan and Eli said no to it. In comment 13711243 FatMan in Charlotte said:That literally was the plan and Eli said no to it.

RE: RE: RE: ryan.. ajr2456 : 9:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711240 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13711229 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





excellent post.



It baffles me why people keep asking a question that should be fairly obvious. Pretty much any way they could have handled this situation is better than the way they did.



- Let eli play out the season, move him in the offseason with a clean slate

- Let eli play until Webb was ready, then work Webb in

- Hold a press conference praising eli for what he's helped deliver to the franchise and say that with the team eliminated Webb is going to get an extended look



We've seen guys move on before - Montana, McNabb, Warner, Favre, Manning. There's no "perfect" way to let a franchise guy go, but there are wrong ways to do it - and that's what happened here. They had missteps in several areas:



- Owner absent on the day the announcement was made

- Eli having to tearfully answer questions in the locker room

- Presenting Eli with an option that isn't acceptable and expecting people to buy-in that it was

- Not only moving to Geno smith, but doing it with the idea that it gives the team the best chance to win



It was handled horribly - and whether or not people agree with what's happened, ANYONE who thinks this was handled any way other then as a complete disaster really is clueless.







Webb is literally playing next week. Good lord



Again, that's an after-the-fact decision and reaction to the blowback. And, secondly, nothing to do with the point of his post.



You keep spouting this but it's not true. Eli said it in his talk with reporters that they offered him the chance to start and be replaced with Geno and Webb. They convinced Eli to lie after "slapping him in the face"? Get a grip

RE: RE: Then.. Bill L : 9:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711243 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





you wait a week to make the move.



Good Lord.



Is it that fucking difficult to figure out what a mistake it is to insert Geno?







Again, based on all information at the time the decision was made, the plan was to play Geno (start Eli and switch to Geno). That was what Eli refused. Webb is today's news.

Geno was brought to this team for one reason... Capt. Don : 9:24 am : link If the team was having a good season and Eli had a short term injury, Geno might be able to string together a few starts and keep things afloat until Eli returned.



Bringing him in now as a place holder is stupid. If the Giants were dead set on executing this plan, just give Eli one more start and tell him that Webb will be getting some reps.



Then start Webb.

RE: RE: ryan.. Scyber : 9:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711229 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





excellent post.



It baffles me why people keep asking a question that should be fairly obvious. Pretty much any way they could have handled this situation is better than the way they did.



- Let eli play out the season, move him in the offseason with a clean slate

- Let eli play until Webb was ready, then work Webb in

- Hold a press conference praising eli for what he's helped deliver to the franchise and say that with the team eliminated Webb is going to get an extended look



We've seen guys move on before - Montana, McNabb, Warner, Favre, Manning. There's no "perfect" way to let a franchise guy go, but there are wrong ways to do it - and that's what happened here. They had missteps in several areas:



- Owner absent on the day the announcement was made

- Eli having to tearfully answer questions in the locker room

- Presenting Eli with an option that isn't acceptable and expecting people to buy-in that it was

- Not only moving to Geno smith, but doing it with the idea that it gives the team the best chance to win



It was handled horribly - and whether or not people agree with what's happened, ANYONE who thinks this was handled any way other then as a complete disaster really is clueless.







Webb is literally playing next week. Good lord



Then they should have kept Eli the starter for one more week. That would have been better then what they did.

Here's an excellent.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:26 am : link



Quote: Should Eli have been amenable to the plan the Giants proposed?



Absolutely not. It's ludicrous. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday night that the Giants pitched Manning on a plan to which nobody in their right mind would agree. Under the aegis of keeping Manning's consecutive start streak alive while creating evaluation opportunities, the Giants were planning to play Eli during the first half of games before taking him out by design at halftime for Smith or Webb.



Manning reacted to this plan as phony, and it's difficult to disagree. It reeks of stat padding and would have painted Eli as a player more concerned with his own legacy than with the Giants' organizational plan. I also can't think of a team in recent history that rotated their quarterbacks on a half-by-half basis, let alone did so by choice. The Giants must have known Manning would reject their idea. The only question is whether they believed, if even for a second, that they would look like the good guys and justified for benching Manning when the report of the plan came out.



The plan pitched to him was replacing him with Geno, not Webb. That's unacceptable on every level. take by Barnwell:The plan pitched to him was replacing him with Geno, not Webb. That's unacceptable on every level.

RE: Here's an excellent.. ajr2456 : 9:29 am : link

Quote: take by Barnwell:







Quote:





Should Eli have been amenable to the plan the Giants proposed?



Absolutely not. It's ludicrous. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday night that the Giants pitched Manning on a plan to which nobody in their right mind would agree. Under the aegis of keeping Manning's consecutive start streak alive while creating evaluation opportunities, the Giants were planning to play Eli during the first half of games before taking him out by design at halftime for Smith or Webb.



Manning reacted to this plan as phony, and it's difficult to disagree. It reeks of stat padding and would have painted Eli as a player more concerned with his own legacy than with the Giants' organizational plan. I also can't think of a team in recent history that rotated their quarterbacks on a half-by-half basis, let alone did so by choice. The Giants must have known Manning would reject their idea. The only question is whether they believed, if even for a second, that they would look like the good guys and justified for benching Manning when the report of the plan came out.







The plan pitched to him was replacing him with Geno, not Webb. That's unacceptable on every level.



Is it smart to have your rookie QB be the guy who plays right after Eli gets benched? In a season where the fans are already pissed. Webb would get booed from the opening snap.



Is it smart to have your rookie QB be the guy who plays right after Eli gets benched? In a season where the fans are already pissed. Webb would get booed from the opening snap.

Even if they did it that way this board would be in arms because it was up in arms at the mere suggestion of it.

There is absolutely.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:31 am : link no justification for starting Geno smith, either as part of a transition plan or evaluating what he brings to the table. None.



I'm gathering from your posts that you really don't think the Giants handled this poorly, while nearly every other person believes the opposite.



That isn't standing on an island thinking outside of the box - it is being a complete moron.

eh Greg from LI : 9:34 am : link It's possible to think they handled this in a bumbling, hamfisted manned while also not really caring all that much.

BTW ron mexico : 9:39 am : link I didn't start this as a defense of macadoo.



More along the lines of "given the fact that they botched this, how would you have handled it"

I still can't believe it... ryanmkeane : 9:40 am : link again, it's almost as if McAdoo is trying to ruin the Giants.

we're ryanmkeane : 9:41 am : link starting GENO FUCKING SMITH on Sunday. GENO SMITH. Jesus fucking christ almighty.

RE: There is absolutely.. ajr2456 : 9:41 am : link

Quote: no justification for starting Geno smith, either as part of a transition plan or evaluating what he brings to the table. None.



I'm gathering from your posts that you really don't think the Giants handled this poorly, while nearly every other person believes the opposite.



That isn't standing on an island thinking outside of the box - it is being a complete moron.



There’s one thing I’ve noticed about the Pro Eli Cult is that they always resort to insults.



You guys called me a moron when I said this would and should happen to evaluate what’s on the roster before the draft.



You’ll call me a moron now that it’s happened.



You’ll probably still call me a moron in two years when the next QB has the Giants in a better position to compete than Eli would in two years.



But carry on. In comment 13711312 FatMan in Charlotte said:There’s one thing I’ve noticed about the Pro Eli Cult is that they always resort to insults.You guys called me a moron when I said this would and should happen to evaluate what’s on the roster before the draft.You’ll call me a moron now that it’s happened.You’ll probably still call me a moron in two years when the next QB has the Giants in a better position to compete than Eli would in two years.But carry on.

RE: BTW ryanmkeane : 9:41 am : link

Quote: I didn't start this as a defense of macadoo.



More along the lines of "given the fact that they botched this, how would you have handled it"

I gotcha Ron. It's a good question. In comment 13711342 ron mexico said:I gotcha Ron. It's a good question.

ajr ryanmkeane : 9:42 am : link if you think the way the Giants handled this situation isn't completely and utterly absurd, then yes, you are actually a moron.

The way I see it.... ryanmkeane : 9:44 am : link how do the fans feel? Every single Giants fan on earth right now is angry to the point of utter shock. Not a single fan is saying this is a good idea.



This isn't an Isiah Thomas/Kyrie Irving situation here. We aren't trading Eli for another top draft pick or a great player. We are replacing him with GENO FUCKING SMITH.

RE: Class old man : 9:46 am : link

Quote: The move should have been announced and explained by Mara. The move should have been to the 3rd round rookie- not Geno Smith. It makes sense to see what Webb can do in games.



Listening to Mcadoo insult Eli and praise Geno? The wrong way to do it. No reason to see what Geno can do.



+1

Eli AND Geno would have better under stood.

ELI : the 'future' scenario...GENO: You're the back-up. Period.



Explaining it to us in 2 phases made it a) controversial then b) look like the 2nd announcement. was a coverup for the first.

+1

Eli AND Geno would have better under stood.

ELI : the 'future' scenario...GENO: You're the back-up. Period.

Explaining it to us in 2 phases made it a) controversial then b) look like the 2nd announcement. was a coverup for the first.

RE: The way I see it.... ajr2456 : 9:47 am : link

Quote: how do the fans feel? Every single Giants fan on earth right now is angry to the point of utter shock. Not a single fan is saying this is a good idea.



This isn't an Isiah Thomas/Kyrie Irving situation here. We aren't trading Eli for another top draft pick or a great player. We are replacing him with GENO FUCKING SMITH.



This comparison doesn't make any sense.

RE: ajr PatersonPlank : 9:48 am : link

Quote: if you think the way the Giants handled this situation isn't completely and utterly absurd, then yes, you are actually a moron.



He is a moron

RE: ajr Bill L : 9:48 am : link

It's not moronic, IMO. It's just that hatred drives our any sense of empathy.

RE: Tell Eli... BigBlueDownTheShore : 9:51 am : link

Quote: that if we are getting blown out (or showing no semblance of offensive efficiency) we are going to give other QBs a shot. Start giving other QBs reps in anticipation.



Then wait for that to happen.



That's what the essentially did. Eli declined to start the games.

The.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:51 am : link



Quote: There’s one thing I’ve noticed about the Pro Eli Cult is that they always resort to insults.



Might as well lump Brandon Jacobs, Carl Banks, Dave Diehl, steve smith, Sean O'Hara and a slew of others in that "cult".



People are Giant fans and can clearly see how horribly this situation was handled.



mere fact you refer to a group as a Pro-Eli Cult shows exactly how much of a moron you are.

Might as well lump Brandon Jacobs, Carl Banks, Dave Diehl, steve smith, Sean O'Hara and a slew of others in that "cult".

People are Giant fans and can clearly see how horribly this situation was handled.

And to reiterate what ryan said - if you can't see how this situation was handled poorly you are a moron. That isn't an insult - it is a legitimate observation.

Let Eli finish the season, play Webb the last half of game 16 BrettNYG10 : 9:51 am : link and trade/cut Eli in the off-season.



This was weak.

RE: RE: ajr ajr2456 : 9:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711363 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





if you think the way the Giants handled this situation isn't completely and utterly absurd, then yes, you are actually a moron.



It's not moronic, IMO. It's just that hatred drives our any sense of empathy.



Haha you have no idea how I feel. Of course I feel bad for Eli that it had to end with missing the playoffs 6 straight years. Of course I wish it could have ended with another Super Bowl appearance. But it didn’t. It ended with them at 2-9 in the running for a top 3 pick. It’s a business, and seeing what else is on the roster is what is best for the team.



The Giants are clearly going to Geno because you don’t want your rookie QB to be the guy who directly follows Eli, Geno‘s the fall guy.



You also let McAdoo do it because you’re firing him and it’s easier to have him do it than the new coach.



It’s not rocket science.



But carry on.

Haha you have no idea how I feel. Of course I feel bad for Eli that it had to end with missing the playoffs 6 straight years. Of course I wish it could have ended with another Super Bowl appearance. But it didn't. It ended with them at 2-9 in the running for a top 3 pick. It's a business, and seeing what else is on the roster is what is best for the team.

The Giants are clearly going to Geno because you don't want your rookie QB to be the guy who directly follows Eli, Geno's the fall guy.

You also let McAdoo do it because you're firing him and it's easier to have him do it than the new coach.

It's not rocket science.

But carry on.

ajr ryanmkeane : 9:59 am : link i think you are missing the point entirely. Nobody is saying that if the Giants want to move on from Eli, they absolutely can. It's the WAY you do it. Jesus. How is this so hard to grasp?

RE: RE: RE: ajr Bill L : 10:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711397 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 13711363 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





if you think the way the Giants handled this situation isn't completely and utterly absurd, then yes, you are actually a moron.



It's not moronic, IMO. It's just that hatred drives our any sense of empathy.







Haha you have no idea how I feel. Of course I feel bad for Eli that it had to end with missing the playoffs 6 straight years. Of course I wish it could have ended with another Super Bowl appearance. But it didn’t. It ended with them at 2-9 in the running for a top 3 pick. It’s a business, and seeing what else is on the roster is what is best for the team.



The Giants are clearly going to Geno because you don’t want your rookie QB to be the guy who directly follows Eli, Geno‘s the fall guy.



You also let McAdoo do it because you’re firing him and it’s easier to have him do it than the new coach.



It’s not rocket science.



Actually, your feelings on the matter have been very evident.

Fire the SUCK ASS HC and let Eli play out the year ZogZerg : 10:04 am : link Why let dead man walking fuck with Eli?

RE: ajr ajr2456 : 10:07 am : link

Quote: i think you are missing the point entirely. Nobody is saying that if the Giants want to move on from Eli, they absolutely can. It's the WAY you do it. Jesus. How is this so hard to grasp?



And they offered to let him play the first half, he declined. But that’s just made up, apparently.



What’s your better solution to adequately evaluating Webb AND moving on from Eli without potentially risking wasting a top three pick this year? In comment 13711452 ryanmkeane said:And they offered to let him play the first half, he declined. But that’s just made up, apparently.What’s your better solution to adequately evaluating Webb AND moving on from Eli without potentially risking wasting a top three pick this year?

. arcarsenal : 10:12 am : link The actual line of thinking doesn't bother me. You have a QB who is about to be 37 years old and not a part of the team's long-term plans. You have a rookie on the sidelines. It's a lost season and now is the time to evaluate players and figure out who is going to be a part of the future and who isn't.



All of that is fine.



What bothers me is not replacing Eli with Webb, but replacing him with Geno AND claiming Geno "gives the team a better chance to win." That's fucking bullshit and everyone knows it.



What bothers me is that the owner couldn't even be bothered to be present when this all went down. This is a cornerstone player and a Mt. Rushmore face for the entire Giants franchise. Treat him with some fucking respect like he deserves.



What bothers me is that this asshole coach keeps scapegoating the QB and has been doing it constantly when getting him to hold anyone else accountable is like pulling teeth.



If Davis Webb isn't ready yet, Eli should still be the starter. It's as simple as that.



Look; there's no easy way to have done this. But it could have been handled much better than it was. I would expect the Jets to handle something like this. Not the Giants.

you play Eli the rest of the season... BillKo : 10:21 am : link invariably we're going to have games get away from us.....then you put Webb in.



If there's one guy that deserves to play it out, at 2-9, it's Eli.



We aren't going anywhere. You'll be evaluating your rookie QB in a situation that is horrid: Bad line, lack of running game, and no WR's.



I think, with that, you'd want to limit his exposure and go with a veteran better equipped to handle it.





RE: . BillKo : 10:24 am : link

Quote: What bothers me is that this asshole coach keeps scapegoating the QB and has been doing it constantly when getting him to hold anyone else accountable is like pulling teeth.



It's clear to me he lack people skills. Just watch on the sideline...it took a total disaster of a season before he even started interacting with players. Before that, it was hold that chart and look at the scoreboard EVERY game with things falling apart.



He's got no personality...and the fact is, if you're going to coach in NY you have to have some.



Mac didn't look the part from Day 1 in that non fitting suit....LOL In comment 13711501 arcarsenal said:It's clear to me he lack people skills. Just watch on the sideline...it took a total disaster of a season before he even started interacting with players. Before that, it was hold that chart and look at the scoreboard EVERY game with things falling apart.He's got no personality...and the fact is, if you're going to coach in NY you have to have some.Mac didn't look the part from Day 1 in that non fitting suit....LOL

RE: . ajr2456 : 10:26 am : link

Quote: The actual line of thinking doesn't bother me. You have a QB who is about to be 37 years old and not a part of the team's long-term plans. You have a rookie on the sidelines. It's a lost season and now is the time to evaluate players and figure out who is going to be a part of the future and who isn't.



All of that is fine.



What bothers me is not replacing Eli with Webb, but replacing him with Geno AND claiming Geno "gives the team a better chance to win." That's fucking bullshit and everyone knows it.



What bothers me is that the owner couldn't even be bothered to be present when this all went down. This is a cornerstone player and a Mt. Rushmore face for the entire Giants franchise. Treat him with some fucking respect like he deserves.



What bothers me is that this asshole coach keeps scapegoating the QB and has been doing it constantly when getting him to hold anyone else accountable is like pulling teeth.



If Davis Webb isn't ready yet, Eli should still be the starter. It's as simple as that.



Look; there's no easy way to have done this. But it could have been handled much better than it was. I would expect the Jets to handle something like this. Not the Giants.



Is he supposed to go out and say Geno sucks and we’re tanking? In comment 13711501 arcarsenal said:Is he supposed to go out and say Geno sucks and we’re tanking?

RE: you play Eli the rest of the season... ajr2456 : 10:26 am : link

Quote: invariably we're going to have games get away from us.....then you put Webb in.



If there's one guy that deserves to play it out, at 2-9, it's Eli.



We aren't going anywhere. You'll be evaluating your rookie QB in a situation that is horrid: Bad line, lack of running game, and no WR's.



I think, with that, you'd want to limit his exposure and go with a veteran better equipped to handle it.





Putting Webb in when the game is out of reach and the opponent is exchange yards for time and playing a vanilla defense isn’t an adequate way to evaluate whether a quarterback is good. In comment 13711532 BillKo said:Putting Webb in when the game is out of reach and the opponent is exchange yards for time and playing a vanilla defense isn’t an adequate way to evaluate whether a quarterback is good.

RE: RE: ajr montanagiant : 10:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711363 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





if you think the way the Giants handled this situation isn't completely and utterly absurd, then yes, you are actually a moron.



It's not moronic, IMO. It's just that hatred drives our any sense of empathy.

That is exactly it. It's someone who cares more about driving their agenda then any kind of logical thought

RE: you play Eli the rest of the season... montanagiant : 10:28 am : link

Quote: invariably we're going to have games get away from us.....then you put Webb in.



If there's one guy that deserves to play it out, at 2-9, it's Eli.



We aren't going anywhere. You'll be evaluating your rookie QB in a situation that is horrid: Bad line, lack of running game, and no WR's.



I think, with that, you'd want to limit his exposure and go with a veteran better equipped to handle it.



This

RE: . Del Shofner : 10:29 am : link

Quote: The actual line of thinking doesn't bother me. You have a QB who is about to be 37 years old and not a part of the team's long-term plans. You have a rookie on the sidelines. It's a lost season and now is the time to evaluate players and figure out who is going to be a part of the future and who isn't.



All of that is fine.



What bothers me is not replacing Eli with Webb, but replacing him with Geno AND claiming Geno "gives the team a better chance to win." That's fucking bullshit and everyone knows it.



What bothers me is that the owner couldn't even be bothered to be present when this all went down. This is a cornerstone player and a Mt. Rushmore face for the entire Giants franchise. Treat him with some fucking respect like he deserves.



What bothers me is that this asshole coach keeps scapegoating the QB and has been doing it constantly when getting him to hold anyone else accountable is like pulling teeth.



If Davis Webb isn't ready yet, Eli should still be the starter. It's as simple as that.



Look; there's no easy way to have done this. But it could have been handled much better than it was. I would expect the Jets to handle something like this. Not the Giants.



What arc said.

RE: RE: RE: ajr ajr2456 : 10:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711397 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 13711363 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





if you think the way the Giants handled this situation isn't completely and utterly absurd, then yes, you are actually a moron.



It's not moronic, IMO. It's just that hatred drives our any sense of empathy.





That is exactly it. It's someone who cares more about driving their agenda then any kind of logical thought



That’s weird I seem to be one of the few trying to put some logic behind the decision instead of hysterically crying because I don’t like it.



That's weird I seem to be one of the few trying to put some logic behind the decision instead of hysterically crying because I don't like it.

The only agenda here is wanting what is best for the New York Giants future.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 10:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711501 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





The actual line of thinking doesn't bother me. You have a QB who is about to be 37 years old and not a part of the team's long-term plans. You have a rookie on the sidelines. It's a lost season and now is the time to evaluate players and figure out who is going to be a part of the future and who isn't.



All of that is fine.



What bothers me is not replacing Eli with Webb, but replacing him with Geno AND claiming Geno "gives the team a better chance to win." That's fucking bullshit and everyone knows it.



What bothers me is that the owner couldn't even be bothered to be present when this all went down. This is a cornerstone player and a Mt. Rushmore face for the entire Giants franchise. Treat him with some fucking respect like he deserves.



What bothers me is that this asshole coach keeps scapegoating the QB and has been doing it constantly when getting him to hold anyone else accountable is like pulling teeth.



If Davis Webb isn't ready yet, Eli should still be the starter. It's as simple as that.



Look; there's no easy way to have done this. But it could have been handled much better than it was. I would expect the Jets to handle something like this. Not the Giants.







Is he supposed to go out and say Geno sucks and we’re tanking?



He doesn't have to say anything about Geno. Geno shouldn't be starting.

RE: RE: RE: . ajr2456 : 10:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711544 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13711501 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





The actual line of thinking doesn't bother me. You have a QB who is about to be 37 years old and not a part of the team's long-term plans. You have a rookie on the sidelines. It's a lost season and now is the time to evaluate players and figure out who is going to be a part of the future and who isn't.



All of that is fine.



What bothers me is not replacing Eli with Webb, but replacing him with Geno AND claiming Geno "gives the team a better chance to win." That's fucking bullshit and everyone knows it.



What bothers me is that the owner couldn't even be bothered to be present when this all went down. This is a cornerstone player and a Mt. Rushmore face for the entire Giants franchise. Treat him with some fucking respect like he deserves.



What bothers me is that this asshole coach keeps scapegoating the QB and has been doing it constantly when getting him to hold anyone else accountable is like pulling teeth.



If Davis Webb isn't ready yet, Eli should still be the starter. It's as simple as that.



Look; there's no easy way to have done this. But it could have been handled much better than it was. I would expect the Jets to handle something like this. Not the Giants.







Is he supposed to go out and say Geno sucks and we’re tanking?







He doesn't have to say anything about Geno. Geno shouldn't be starting.



Again you're missing the point. Geno is only starting as the fall guy because they don't want Webb to be looked at as the guy they benched Eli for before ever taking a snap.

You continue to miss the point... FatMan in Charlotte : 10:36 am : link Quote: That’s weird I seem to be one of the few trying to put some logic behind the decision instead of hysterically crying because I don’t like it.



The weird thing isn't people not liking the decision - it is that they don't like the way it has been handled, because it has been done illogically.



If you can't grasp that people are upset not by the decision, but the way it went down and that eli is being replaced with Geno Smith then I'm not sure what you ever will understand.



It is quite apparent to almost everyone why people are angry. The weird thing isn't people not liking the decision - it is that they don't like the way it has been handled, because it has been done illogically.If you can't grasp that people are upset not by the decision, but the way it went down and that eli is being replaced with Geno Smith then I'm not sure what you ever will understand.It is quite apparent to almost everyone why people are angry.

I think one of the Harboughs summed this up best montanagiant : 10:36 am : link There is not a right way to do something like this but there is a wrong way.

RE: RE: RE: RE: ajr montanagiant : 10:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711551 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13711397 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 13711363 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





if you think the way the Giants handled this situation isn't completely and utterly absurd, then yes, you are actually a moron.



It's not moronic, IMO. It's just that hatred drives our any sense of empathy.





That is exactly it. It's someone who cares more about driving their agenda then any kind of logical thought







That’s weird I seem to be one of the few trying to put some logic behind the decision instead of hysterically crying because I don’t like it.



The only agenda here is wanting what is best for the New York Giants future.

How do you continuously not understand that what people are pissed about is not that this was done but instead how completely horrible in how it was handled.

RE: You continue to miss the point... ajr2456 : 10:39 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





That’s weird I seem to be one of the few trying to put some logic behind the decision instead of hysterically crying because I don’t like it.







The weird thing isn't people not liking the decision - it is that they don't like the way it has been handled, because it has been done illogically.



If you can't grasp that people are upset not by the decision, but the way it went down and that eli is being replaced with Geno Smith then I'm not sure what you ever will understand.



It is quite apparent to almost everyone why people are angry.



For Christ sake he's not being replaced by Geno, Geno is a one week place holder because Eli said no to starting the first half. Webb is going to get a bulk of the playing time come next week.

And yet.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:41 am : link not waiting a week to make this move is exactly one of the points people question.



As arc said above. Geno shouldn't even be part of this equation.



You not grasping this is probably the reason you somehow are the one person who thinks this decision wasn't handled poorly.

RE: RE: RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 10:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711570 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13711544 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13711501 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





The actual line of thinking doesn't bother me. You have a QB who is about to be 37 years old and not a part of the team's long-term plans. You have a rookie on the sidelines. It's a lost season and now is the time to evaluate players and figure out who is going to be a part of the future and who isn't.



All of that is fine.



What bothers me is not replacing Eli with Webb, but replacing him with Geno AND claiming Geno "gives the team a better chance to win." That's fucking bullshit and everyone knows it.



What bothers me is that the owner couldn't even be bothered to be present when this all went down. This is a cornerstone player and a Mt. Rushmore face for the entire Giants franchise. Treat him with some fucking respect like he deserves.



What bothers me is that this asshole coach keeps scapegoating the QB and has been doing it constantly when getting him to hold anyone else accountable is like pulling teeth.



If Davis Webb isn't ready yet, Eli should still be the starter. It's as simple as that.



Look; there's no easy way to have done this. But it could have been handled much better than it was. I would expect the Jets to handle something like this. Not the Giants.







Is he supposed to go out and say Geno sucks and we’re tanking?







He doesn't have to say anything about Geno. Geno shouldn't be starting.







Again you’re missing the point. Geno is only starting as the fall guy because they don’t want Webb to be looked at as the guy they benched Eli for before ever taking a snap.



Says who? You spoke to people in the FO and they told you this was their logic?



Are fans really going to turn their attention to Geno being a "fall guy" here? I don't see it.



It's a slap in the face to Eli and the fans to say that Geno Smith gives the team a better chance to win. It's bullshit.



Fans would understand playing the kid in a lost season. This is pointless. Everyone in the organization is already a "fall guy"; we don't need another one. In comment 13711576 ajr2456 said:Says who? You spoke to people in the FO and they told you this was their logic?Are fans really going to turn their attention to Geno being a "fall guy" here? I don't see it.It's a slap in the face to Eli and the fans to say that Geno Smith gives the team a better chance to win. It's bullshit.Fans would understand playing the kid in a lost season. This is pointless. Everyone in the organization is already a "fall guy"; we don't need another one.

RE: And yet.. ajr2456 : 10:46 am : link

Quote: not waiting a week to make this move is exactly one of the points people question.



As arc said above. Geno shouldn't even be part of this equation.



You not grasping this is probably the reason you somehow are the one person who thinks this decision wasn't handled poorly.



You have no idea that that wasn’t the plan until Eli said no.



This week being the first week they would have pulled Eli at half makes perfect sense. How would the crowd react to Eli not coming out for the second half for the first time at home?



It’s slowly ripping the band aid off of an unfortunate situation In comment 13711617 FatMan in Charlotte said:You have no idea that that wasn’t the plan until Eli said no.This week being the first week they would have pulled Eli at half makes perfect sense. How would the crowd react to Eli not coming out for the second half for the first time at home?It’s slowly ripping the band aid off of an unfortunate situation

No.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:50 am : link



Quote: This week being the first week they would have pulled Eli at half makes perfect sense



There is no rational explanation for replacing Eli with Geno, and that's what was proposed for this week. There is not a single supporting point that can be made to make that move, Eli knew it and called bullshit.



Replacing him with Webb has logic. Replacing him with Geno has none. it doesn't make perfect sense.There is no rational explanation for replacing Eli with Geno, and that's what was proposed for this week. There is not a single supporting point that can be made to make that move, Eli knew it and called bullshit.Replacing him with Webb has logic. Replacing him with Geno has none.