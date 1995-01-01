Does it make me heartless or a bad fan that I don't care? pjcas18 : 11/29/2017 9:35 am (jokes or insults are fine, I'm not easily offended).



Like many of you I have been a Giants fan since birth. It was passed down to me from my father, and his father before him and my huge extended family only agree on the Giants. We have Red Sox vs Yankees fist fights at holidays (I'm the black sheep Mets fan) and Rangers vs Bruins brawls, but everyone in the 100+ person clan is a Giants fan. CT upbringing does things like this sometimes. The state is schizophrenic in terms of fandom.



Some of my most vivid and cherished memories include Giants games. Thanksgiving 1982 watching LT run back the pick for a TD is one of my earliest and fondest memories, the whole extended family of Giants fans jumping up and down celebrating.



the Super Bowls appearances (all 5), though one not turning out like I'd hoped. So clear in my mind the plays, the celebrations, the t-shirts and magazines I still have to this day.



However, I have zero emotion or feelings that Eli is not starting Sunday. I read people are crying, some are threatening to not watch or root for the team, some people saying Mara (Chris) need to be fired and others in the FO as well.



I like Eli, though it took until 2007 for me to fully come around on that, I am an Eli fan, but I don't see it as some major travesty to replace him the rest of the season as the starter. The team is 2 - 9 what the F point is there in running Eli out there, it would be a disaster if Eli tore an ACL week 17 and the Giants were forced to start someone else.



the only reason to run him out there was the streak and that cheapens it IMO. Plus, my own personal philosophy is to root for laundry, when Eli moves on to whatever is next in his life I don't really care about him anymore.



anyway sorry for the long post, some of the fan reaction/revolt surprises me.



Eric from BBI : 11/29/2017 9:38 am : In most instances with 90 percent of the players, I would agree with you. But not Eli.



You can count on your hands the faces of the franchise since its inception, and Eli is on the Mount Rushmore of those faces.

Thanks for the sanity oldutican : 11/29/2017 9:39 am : link Maybe there will be more.

I'm kinda in your boat I Love Clams Casino : 11/29/2017 9:39 am : link but after seeing the Eli interview...it was tough to not be mad at the organization.



Eli's had a good run. He's still young and has tons and tons of money. I know that's not what this is all about, but Eli will be fine

Everything Eli has done for this organization Jay on the Island : 11/29/2017 9:40 am : link from the memorable SB MVP performances to never missing a game and playing hurt to never complaining when he had plenty to complain about really bothers me more than anything this franchise has done to date.

RE: pjcas

Quote: In most instances with 90 percent of the players, I would agree with you. But not Eli.



You can count on your hands the faces of the franchise since its inception, and Eli is on the Mount Rushmore of those faces.



Class act no doubt about it and an ambassador of the franchise, but everything must end, given the circumstances how should the Giants have handled it?



the team has zero starting WR's with experience, a patchwork OL with guys like Pugh, Richburg and Fluker out, a half-assed running game.



what is the point in running Eli out there each week?



And having him take a snap and run off the sideline to keep a streak alive is insulting.



I have no issue with this.

I love Eli. Dodge : 11/29/2017 9:45 am : link But this is a football move and I like it. If you want to be caught up in emotion and pagentry (or lack there of) go for it.



Still love the Giants and I look forward to the future.

I caught a lot of flak NorwoodWideRight : 11/29/2017 9:46 am : link but I'm looking forward to the future. This season has been so dismal, a shining moment for me will be evaluating Webb, getting read for the draft & rebuilding. It doesn't make this any less sad or bittersweet, but I'm grasping for an upside to all this.

pjcas/Dodge Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/29/2017 9:48 am : : 11/29/2017 9:48 am : link You can have two reactions. One can argue that it is the right football move. But there are only a few true icons associated with each and every team in sports. And Eli is one of them.



My feeling today is the same as it was in 1994 when the Giants cut Phil Simms. It was a gut-punch to me.

No...to each his own. an_idol_mind : 11/29/2017 9:50 am : link I mean, when you distance yourself from it, this is a game and Eli with his fame, fortune, and family.



As for me, though, I'll be gnashing my teeth and sharpening my pitchfork.

On The One Hand I Don't Agree Because This is ELI We're Talking About Jim in Tampa : 11/29/2017 9:54 am : link On the other hand, if you take all the emotion out of the decision...shouldn't EVERY HC be allowed to choose which one of his QBs starts?



Mac will no doubt be judged on his record (among other things) at the end of the season. If you're Mara, how can you fire him if you don't even let him choose which players start and which ride the pine?

RE: pjcas/Dodge

Quote: You can have two reactions. One can argue that it is the right football move. But there are only a few true icons associated with each and every team in sports. And Eli is one of them.



My feeling today is the same as it was in 1994 when the Giants cut Phil Simms. It was a gut-punch to me.



I agree Eric and to be clear I am not begrudging anyone for their feelings nor do I mean to suggest (even though it seems like it) what the proper reaction should be.



Simply sharing mine and stating some surprise that so many are in your boat.



I view this as an inevitable cross roads. I think Eli sticks around next year because it makes financial sense in every way except an unlikely trade, and then he'll be replaced permanently.



I fully understand, just like the rest of you, how hard it is to find a franchise QB (I in fact started a thread highlighting the tribulations of the Browns, Dolphins and Bills finding QB's), but I differ slightly with people who say things like "we won't truly miss Eli until he's gone".



While that's entirely possible, it's conjecture, isn't it possible instead of Dave Brown, the next Giants QB could be Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady.





RE: pjcas/Dodge

Quote: You can have two reactions. One can argue that it is the right football move. But there are only a few true icons associated with each and every team in sports. And Eli is one of them.



My feeling today is the same as it was in 1994 when the Giants cut Phil Simms. It was a gut-punch to me.



This is worse than Simms. That may have been a gut punch...



.. but seeing Eli hurt talking about his demise mirrored feelings I harbored in the early 90's when I was told my brother wasn't coming home from Iraq.



I felt like I lost a family member.



Losing one of the most Iconic players in NY in the manner that management decided to do it.....I will never look at the organization in the same way as before.



What' a shit show.



RE: Maybe A Bronx Tale ruined me

Quote:



one of the first things that came to mind when I started reading some of the fan reactions.



the player reactions surprised me though. I don't know if there is another player in the league (Tom Brady?) who would be faced in a similar situation and have so many former teammates come out so strongly for him.



But then I ask myself, what would Belichick do if this was Tom Brady?



PJ Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 10:02 am : link You and I are on the same wavelength here - I was thinking about BB yesterday, too. One of the things I most admire about him is his complete lack of sentimentality regarding personnel decisions. He unceremoniously jettisoned a bunch of key guys from their championship teams, most notably when he shipped Richard Seymour to the sad-sack Raiders.

RE: RE: pjcas/Dodge

Quote: .. but seeing Eli hurt talking about his demise mirrored feelings I harbored in the early 90's when I was told my brother wasn't coming home from Iraq.



Canton
Not sure it is worse.



Remember, the Giants and Simms were at odds about whether he could play anymore. Simms had just come off one of THE BEST seasons in his career. But he also had a shoulder injury.



Remember his jersey retirement ceremony? He even took a dig at the Giants, "When the team decided I couldn't play anymore..." (The fans started to boo the Giants at that point)



They dumped Simms as badly as you could. It was ugly.

It hurts. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/29/2017 10:04 am : link He's my favorite athlete ever. And I think the Giants handled it horribly. I'll get over it obviously because it's sports & not life & death, but it's going to sting for a bit.

RE: RE: RE: pjcas/Dodge

RE: PJ

Quote: You and I are on the same wavelength here - I was thinking about BB yesterday, too. One of the things I most admire about him is his complete lack of sentimentality regarding personnel decisions. He unceremoniously jettisoned a bunch of key guys from their championship teams, most notably when he shipped Richard Seymour to the sad-sack Raiders.



Remember when Belichick "lost the locker room" and players "hated playing for him" after he cut Lawyer Milloy on the eve of the season?



(according to Tom Jackson and his sources in the locker room at least).



Not equating Lawyer Milloy to Eli, just the emotionless side of football decisions.



Not grasping.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2017 10:10 am : link or understanding what the reaction might be to a move like this pulls into question the judgement, competency and character of the leadership of this team.



Pairing it with the shitshow that 2017 has become, the suspension of defensive players and the appearance of giving minimal effort, the transformation of Mac from a slob to a slick-haired shill, the continued arrogance of Reese and the invisibility of Mara and you have the situation we face today.



A situation that a supposedly class organization should understand how to avoid.



That is what has former players up in arms.



As a fan, I value championships and integrity, and the integrity part is seriously been damaged this week. I felt the same about Simms and it took years (and an unhealthy hatred of Handley and then Reeves) to get over it. The way my Grandfather felt when Sam Huff was treated poorly.



I don't expect to win every year. I don't expect everyone to make right decisions. But I expect better than this, and more importantly, I expect people to at least understand the gravity of their actions. When we pull moves that make up look more like the Redskins or Cowboys than the Giants, it should make everyone take notice.

Canton Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 10:14 am : link I'm not being funny now. If the benching of an athlete truly puts you in a similar frame of mind as losing a brother to war, I honestly do think you could use some assistance. Those are wildly disproportionate responses, man. I sincerely wish you well in that regard.

I'm pretty upset over this because I have a soul, unlike pj and Greg, BrettNYG10 : 11/29/2017 10:15 am : link But some of these reactions are nuts.

Nope UConn4523 : 11/29/2017 10:15 am : link it’s the state of the NFL now. It’s made me numb from caring about just about anything.

. arcarsenal : 11/29/2017 10:18 am : link You've always been heartless, pj.



Not a bad fan though.

Amen Fat Man pierce58 : 11/29/2017 10:18 am : link This isn't about personnel decisions. We, as Giants fans, like to pride ourselves on being a class organization. We've had bad seasons but we can always hang our hats on being a notch above the average NFL team.



Not today. I'm embarrassed to be a Giants fan today.

RE: Canton

Quote: Not sure it is worse.



Remember, the Giants and Simms were at odds about whether he could play anymore. Simms had just come off one of THE BEST seasons in his career. But he also had a shoulder injury.



Remember his jersey retirement ceremony? He even took a dig at the Giants, "When the team decided I couldn't play anymore..." (The fans started to boo the Giants at that point)



They dumped Simms as badly as you could. It was ugly.



Not to mince words, but I believe he said "When they... When I decided I couldn't play anymore," or something to that affect. It came out like a slip, but fans knew exactly what was what. In comment 13711474 Eric from BBI said:Not to mince words, but I believe he said "When they... When I decided I couldn't play anymore," or something to that affect. It came out like a slip, but fans knew exactly what was what.

PJACs I respect your point of view and appreciate Dinger : 11/29/2017 10:26 am : link your not ridiculing some of the other fans/posters who have gotten more emotional (unlike Greg). You are right; these are business decisions. I was and still am in favor of seeing what Webb can do (though with the surrounding cast it'll be tough to get a good evaluation). Eli made/makes alot of money. the franchise is after all just a business. As with so many of the fans it wasn't the move it was how the move was executed. There would have been grief and 'gnashing of teeth' no matter how it was done but this was probably the worst way. And though you say it doesn't affect you, it should slightly. We have a lot of public figures right now who are being exposed as not good people. We had an ugly presidential race that is still ugly. we have a country that is pretty deeply divided and though I know Eli is no world leader and not genius, he held a fairly high profile job as a QB for the biggest market team in the most popular sport. He has conducted himself in an exemplary way his entire career. He's said the right things, appeared humble, never really drawing ire and being self depreciating. He just seemed to be there going to work everyday, picking himself up when he got knocked down, not getting drawn into an 'elite' debate. For me, this is what makes it a little tougher to digest. The NFL, a sport, has gotten too political. The Giants have been horrendous to watch. The only enjoyment was watching number 10 gut it out. I hate his immobility, his propensity to fumble or throw a bad ball, but his toughness his lack of self promotion and his seeming decency always overcame all the bad stuff. Having Macadoo and Reese responsible for this makes it worse.



The world goes on, you are correct. I guess I'm a little less a Giants fan today.

RE: Not grasping..

Quote: or understanding what the reaction might be to a move like this pulls into question the judgement, competency and character of the leadership of this team.



Pairing it with the shitshow that 2017 has become, the suspension of defensive players and the appearance of giving minimal effort, the transformation of Mac from a slob to a slick-haired shill, the continued arrogance of Reese and the invisibility of Mara and you have the situation we face today.



A situation that a supposedly class organization should understand how to avoid.



That is what has former players up in arms.



As a fan, I value championships and integrity, and the integrity part is seriously been damaged this week. I felt the same about Simms and it took years (and an unhealthy hatred of Handley and then Reeves) to get over it. The way my Grandfather felt when Sam Huff was treated poorly.



I don't expect to win every year. I don't expect everyone to make right decisions. But I expect better than this, and more importantly, I expect people to at least understand the gravity of their actions. When we pull moves that make up look more like the Redskins or Cowboys than the Giants, it should make everyone take notice.



On the whole I agree with this. the season has been a shit show from the pre-season lethargy to now, one debacle after another.



I'm specifically commenting on this incident (Eli not starting) and the reaction.



I think the leadership has been poor and anyone who can be replaced probably should be, but still find some reactions far beyond what I'd expect. In comment 13711495 FatMan in Charlotte said:On the whole I agree with this. the season has been a shit show from the pre-season lethargy to now, one debacle after another.I'm specifically commenting on this incident (Eli not starting) and the reaction.I think the leadership has been poor and anyone who can be replaced probably should be, but still find some reactions far beyond what I'd expect.

the way it was done is the most infuriating micky : 11/29/2017 10:30 am : link otherwise..could more or less except it if it was to Webb going..no reason for geno..its a slap in face to a giant great

pj.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2017 10:32 am : link the manner in which the decision was handled is what has people reacting the way they are. Not the decision itself.



I understand eli wasn't going to be the QB for this team forever. I understood TC wasn't going to coach forever. The reactions you are seeing aren't coming from people disagreeing with the decision - it is coming from how poorly it was botched.



Legendary QB's have moved on before - Montana, Manning, Favre. Long-time QB's like McNabb moved. Romo was forced to retire. It happens. But rarely is a move botched this poorly. You'd almost have to go back to the way the Cowboys fired Tom Landry to see something along these lines.



I don't care that eli is being moved along. I do care that the organization is too dense to figure out a way to do it that doesn't make them look like fucking idiots.

The problem for me is not the 'what' ... its the 'how'. Spider56 : 11/29/2017 10:32 am : link The Giants need to see what Webb can do before the draft ... but Geno Smith ??? This is a total waste of snaps... AND ... Mara should have been there thanking Eli for all that he's given the team.



As for Benny the Blunder, I have zero respect for him, his ability and his judgement ... He makes me nauseous.

Greg.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2017 10:39 am : link "optics" say a lot about awareness and judgement. When people ignore the possible ramifications of optics, it calls into question what other pertinent details they ignore.



One doesn't have to live by optics, but not understanding the blowback of poor optics says a lot.

..... BrettNYG10 : 11/29/2017 10:40 am : link The Giants constantly manage optics and they massively screwed this one up.

Pjacs mitch300 : 11/29/2017 10:40 am : link Your not the only one. Francesca and Kay both went off yesterday. There was a poster on here that wanted Mara to die. I mean really. Eli will be fine. Look at his brother who left the Colts to win a super bowl with the Broncos.

RE: pj..

Quote: the manner in which the decision was handled is what has people reacting the way they are. Not the decision itself.



I understand eli wasn't going to be the QB for this team forever. I understood TC wasn't going to coach forever. The reactions you are seeing aren't coming from people disagreeing with the decision - it is coming from how poorly it was botched.



Legendary QB's have moved on before - Montana, Manning, Favre. Long-time QB's like McNabb moved. Romo was forced to retire. It happens. But rarely is a move botched this poorly. You'd almost have to go back to the way the Cowboys fired Tom Landry to see something along these lines.



I don't care that eli is being moved along. I do care that the organization is too dense to figure out a way to do it that doesn't make them look like fucking idiots.



I get it, but what was the right way to handle it?



think of it this way, at 2 - 9 and officially eliminated from the playoffs, Eli was only playing because of the streak and I guess accumulating stats for his HOF resume (slowly with this offense).



if the plan is to keep Eli in 2018, as I believe it is, wouldn't a torn ACL week 16 or 17 in a meaningless game be far worse than keeping his streak alive?



Should they have announced it differently? Maybe put Eli on IR with a fake injury? In comment 13711568 FatMan in Charlotte said:I get it, but what was the right way to handle it?think of it this way, at 2 - 9 and officially eliminated from the playoffs, Eli was only playing because of the streak and I guess accumulating stats for his HOF resume (slowly with this offense).if the plan is to keep Eli in 2018, as I believe it is, wouldn't a torn ACL week 16 or 17 in a meaningless game be far worse than keeping his streak alive?Should they have announced it differently? Maybe put Eli on IR with a fake injury?

When it comes.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2017 10:45 am : link to optics, it is a strange territory.



You have a coach that managed the optics of looking like a slob with a porn stache in an ill-fitting suit, yet he doesn't grasp the optics of benching a face of a franchise for Geno smith.

RE: People worry way, way too much about

Quote: .



I don’t give a shit about optics. I do care, however, about character and class. Here is perhaps the greatest ambassador for your product in the history of your business and you publicly shit on him.



John Mara is a fucking disgrace. In comment 13711574 Greg from LI said:I don’t give a shit about optics. I do care, however, about character and class. Here is perhaps the greatest ambassador for your product in the history of your business and you publicly shit on him.John Mara is a fucking disgrace.

Im in total agreement with Eric gidiefor : Mod : 11/29/2017 10:48 am : : 11/29/2017 10:48 am : link And to add to that, in what rationale universe do you ever bench 2017 Eli Manning with Geno Smith. There is only messed up logic there. You know what you have in both of them.

I get where pj is coming from ... Del Shofner : 11/29/2017 10:55 am : link ... I also get that there are right ways and wrong ways to handle what needs to be done - even if you fully accept that it needs to be done. There was no need to piss off about 90% of your fan base, which anecdotally appears to be the case. Eli had a special career here. The Jeter comparisons are not perfect but they're worth considering. Webb should have been phased in in some way (skipping Geno), and there should have been the opportunity for the fans to give Eli the mother of all standing ovations. Hopefully the latter will still end up being possible.

it's not that it happened... BillKo : 11/29/2017 10:56 am : link it's the way it happened.



There are plenty of ways they could have been handled it.



They simply choose the worst, IMO. And I think many agree.



And the worst cut down an iconic player, which is the last thing you want to do, especially at 2-9.

I wouldn't say I don't care bluepepper : 11/29/2017 10:58 am : link He deserved better. But I don't care nearly as much as so many here do.



Part of it is I am a craggy middle aged man and have trouble working up much anger over how a 20 million/year guy was treated by his employer.



Part of it is also that I have been somewhat amazed at how little crap Eli has gotten for the team's problems. Show me a team that is 2-9 and has struggled to score 20 points for a year and a half and 9 times out of 10 I'll show you a QB who is getting clobbered by the fans and media. Not this case. The GM, HC, LT and even the star WR have gotten more flack then the QB. So the HC and Org have treated him badly but that is partly offset by the fact that the fans and media have been pretty damned good to him. I am not so sure that in his shoes, I wouldn't prefer it this way.

I am also cjd2404 : 11/29/2017 11:00 am : link ok with the move. Actually been wanting it for a few weeks. You can't have all this talk about needing to draft a QB in Rd 1 and have it be a surprise that they sit Eli.

I don't know of a smart way to have done this. The locker room must have known it was coming. The "choice" they gave Eli was crap, I admit. But you can't wait till the end of the season to evaluate a rookie QB if a consideration is to draft another QB next year.

Eli is done, I have no problem with fans being upset, but I agree some of it is over the top.



In my opinion much of the backlash is more about hatred for Reese and Mac.







After 50 f'n years of the nonsense about the Mara's being classy arniefez : 11/29/2017 11:02 am : link being different than other NFL or sports owners. All the Saint Wellington bullshit even though he was Jim Dolan before there was Jim Dolan. This was the one player they OWED dignity. A guy who won 2 championships for them but more importantly carried himself with real walk the walk dignity. A model representative for the organization. No need for revisionist history or whitewashing Eli's legacy like the Mara's do with Wellington and the Mara's screwed it up. If it wasn't so sad it would be funny. The Mara's have no clothes.

RE: pj..

Quote: the manner in which the decision was handled is what has people reacting the way they are. Not the decision itself.



I understand eli wasn't going to be the QB for this team forever. I understood TC wasn't going to coach forever. The reactions you are seeing aren't coming from people disagreeing with the decision - it is coming from how poorly it was botched.



Legendary QB's have moved on before - Montana, Manning, Favre. Long-time QB's like McNabb moved. Romo was forced to retire. It happens. But rarely is a move botched this poorly. You'd almost have to go back to the way the Cowboys fired Tom Landry to see something along these lines.



I don't care that eli is being moved along. I do care that the organization is too dense to figure out a way to do it that doesn't make them look like fucking idiots.



+1



FMIC, I think this is one of your best posts. When you put the sarcasm aside, you really do have a knack for clearly dissecting a situation.



Eli earned the right to go out better than this. In comment 13711568 FatMan in Charlotte said:+1FMIC, I think this is one of your best posts. When you put the sarcasm aside, you really do have a knack for clearly dissecting a situation.Eli earned the right to go out better than this.

Maybe the 49ers-Montana divorce wasn't quite as bumbling



Quote: When Montana was conducting a search for a new team over the last month, there was a heavy backlash from fans in the Bay area, and the 49ers -- in an apparent public-relations ploy -- suddenly started an all-out campaign to bring Montana back.



On Sunday, they named him their "designated" starter ahead of the league's most valuable player, Steve Young. But Montana, believing the 49ers were insincere, turned them down.



Sound familiar?

Absolutely not HomerJones45 : 11/29/2017 11:13 am : link Eli Manning and the Giants don't put a crumb of bread on your table or a roof over your kids' heads. This is entertainment, that's all.

Sad day Colin@gbn : 11/29/2017 11:14 am : link Morning guys: It certainly is a sad day. Eli was a great Giant and a wonderful representative of the organization. And it certainly could have been handled better but anyone who didn't see this coming just wasn't paying attention.



For lack of anything better to do with the Giants idle on Sunday I rewatched the past several games and in particular rewatched Eli on every offnesive play. (As I am sure Eric will tell you you see a whole lot more when you watch the games on tape rather than live.) And it was really kind of sad watching Eli. He was never a gazelle but he always was nimble in the pocket, but now he looks like he can barely move back there. Literally every snap he takes two steps back, plants his feet and throws. There's no bounce in his feet, he rarely steps into throws and if there is even a hint of pressure he either bails or falls down. Its fine to say give Eli a clean pocket and he can still make plays; heck give Daffy Duck a clean pocket and he'll make plays. The fact is that no QB in the NFL gets a truly clean pocket and the great QBs are great because they make plays when pressured.



What I had really started to wonder was whether the common assumption that the Giants would take a QB in the 2018 draft but keep Eli around as starter thru next season was feasible. What I saw when I watched those games on Sunday was a guy who really doesn't look like he can play anymore; or at least at the level you need to play at to win on a consistent basis in the NFL and the Giants as an rganization have decided to move on. Sad but true.





OH stop it Colin BBelle21 : 11/29/2017 11:21 am : link You’ve been banging this ridiculous drum since the draft. No one with an ounce of sense agrees with you. Carl Banks just said this wasn’t mercy killing. Eli Manning can still play.

RE: Sad day

Quote: Morning guys: It certainly is a sad day. Eli was a great Giant and a wonderful representative of the organization. And it certainly could have been handled better but anyone who didn't see this coming just wasn't paying attention.



For lack of anything better to do with the Giants idle on Sunday I rewatched the past several games and in particular rewatched Eli on every offnesive play. (As I am sure Eric will tell you you see a whole lot more when you watch the games on tape rather than live.) And it was really kind of sad watching Eli. He was never a gazelle but he always was nimble in the pocket, but now he looks like he can barely move back there. Literally every snap he takes two steps back, plants his feet and throws. There's no bounce in his feet, he rarely steps into throws and if there is even a hint of pressure he either bails or falls down. Its fine to say give Eli a clean pocket and he can still make plays; heck give Daffy Duck a clean pocket and he'll make plays. The fact is that no QB in the NFL gets a truly clean pocket and the great QBs are great because they make plays when pressured.



What I had really started to wonder was whether the common assumption that the Giants would take a QB in the 2018 draft but keep Eli around as starter thru next season was feasible. What I saw when I watched those games on Sunday was a guy who really doesn't look like he can play anymore; or at least at the level you need to play at to win on a consistent basis in the NFL and the Giants as an organization have decided to move on. Sad but true.





Colin: Please make this a new thread. It needs its own discussion. In comment 13711771 Colin@gbn said:Colin: Please make this a new thread. It needs its own discussion.

THats the point BBelle21 : 11/29/2017 11:27 am : link FOR all to give their opinions

Colin - No one plays forever arniefez : 11/29/2017 11:29 am : link Not LT, not Jeter and not Eli. This isn't about the Giants changing the QB. It's about HOW the Giants changed the QB and the man that the former QB is. If you don't understand that you've been watching too much film.

Clarification Colin@gbn : 11/29/2017 11:33 am : link Belle et al: I want to very clear. I have not been banging any anti-Eli drum. I loved Eli as a Giant. But first and foremost I am analyst who looks for evidence. And what I have been telling people is that according to my sources and thru what I am seeing the team actually do that the Giants organization has had serious concerns about Eli's viability going forward. And watching the tapes the other day kind of confirmed what they were likely thinking. If you go back to the tape and tell me you see a guy who even remotely resembles the guy who led the Giants to those two Super Bowls or even the guy who wore #10 in 2015 I'll go back and take another look. Otherwise I stand by my analysis until some new facts emerge.

Again, I think many people are missing the point: Section331 : 11/29/2017 11:38 am : link it is not so much about benching Eli. It is about benching Eli for Geno Fucking Smith, and then insulting our intelligence and our all-time great QB by saying Geno Fucking Smith gives us a better chance to win.



Benching Eli to give Davis Webb some reps is something I think even Eli's most ardent supporters would understand. Benching him for Geno Fucking Smith to then get Davis Webb ready makes absolutely no sense, and throws an all-time great Giant under the bus for no discernible reason.

You call yourself an analyst BBelle21 : 11/29/2017 11:45 am : link So do Baldinger, Papa, Banks, Polian, Ryan, everyone who has spoken out on Eli’s behalf all saying he can still play. Sy with his terrific analysis every week. Excuse me if I don’t agree at all with your analyses.

and here's what Sy says about last week Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 11:49 am : link Quote: •Eli Manning: 13/27 – 113 yards – 0 TD/1 INT. The 113 yards and 4.3 yards per attempt were the lowest we have seen out of Manning since 2007. The situation he is in just doesn’t get worse, Cleveland included. The Giants pass catchers lead the league in drops and the offensive line took a step back in comparison to what they have shown in recent weeks. Manning, in addition, misfired on a few occasions and continues his streak of games with more than four negative throws



So, while he notes how horrible a situation it is, he also observes that Eli isn't playing well either. It's hardly an unqualified endorsement of what he can do going forward. So, while he notes how horrible a situation it is, he also observes that Eli isn't playing well either. It's hardly an unqualified endorsement of what he can do going forward.

RE: RE: RE: pjcas/Dodge

Quote: In comment 13711446 Canton said:





Quote:





.. but seeing Eli hurt talking about his demise mirrored feelings I harbored in the early 90's when I was told my brother wasn't coming home from Iraq.







You need a therapist.

... christian : 11/29/2017 12:15 pm : link I hope the portion of this that is on Eli isn't lost on everyone.



He was approached and informed in meaningless games other players were going to get a look and he decided that was not something he wanted to be a part of.



Part of it already has.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2017 12:20 pm : link



Quote: ...

christian : 12:15 pm : link : reply

I hope the portion of this that is on Eli isn't lost on everyone.



He was approached and informed in meaningless games other players were going to get a look and he decided that was not something he wanted to be a part of.



Eli was approached THIS WEEK to say they were going to take a look at Geno Smith until webb is ready to play. They could have easily waiting another week or two to work Webb in, but they approached eli with this knowing Webb won't see snaps this week.



Barnwell summed it up very well:

Quote: Should Eli have been amenable to the plan the Giants proposed?



Absolutely not. It's ludicrous. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday night that the Giants pitched Manning on a plan to which nobody in their right mind would agree. Under the aegis of keeping Manning's consecutive start streak alive while creating evaluation opportunities, the Giants were planning to play Eli during the first half of games before taking him out by design at halftime for Smith or Webb.



Manning reacted to this plan as phony, and it's difficult to disagree. It reeks of stat padding and would have painted Eli as a player more concerned with his own legacy than with the Giants' organizational plan. I also can't think of a team in recent history that rotated their quarterbacks on a half-by-half basis, let alone did so by choice. The Giants must have known Manning would reject their idea. The only question is whether they believed, if even for a second, that they would look like the good guys and justified for benching Manning when the report of the plan came out.

RE: Part of it already has..



But I personally don't feel there is anything unseemly about evaluating other players this week, knowing they are mathematically eliminated from contention (even if we all knew it weeks ago).



What's the difference if it's 2 weeks from now?



These decisions are made to 1) evaluate if Eli was the problem 2) evaluate where the depths in the roster is current state.



I get the emotional and morale implications. I don't like it, it's a PR nightmare, and it's not worth.



But point of fact, I wouldn't have been *shocked* if Manning said he understood, went out and played a magnificent first half, and let the chips fall.



He could have done that. He didn't.



I don't blame him for what it's worth, but he had a part in this.

I don't disagree.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2017 12:35 pm : link that Eli has had a hand in the struggles. I don't even disagree with the long-term implications of the move.



I vehemently disagree with the manner in which it has been handled and communicated. That Eli is effectively benched for Geno Smith.



I don't even think you'd have half the uproar and certainly not nearly every talking head coming out blasting the decision if it had been postured as making way to evaluate Webb - and had been CLEARLY COMMUNICATED that is the goal.



The organization made this decision prior to a game on the West Coast, on a day where the owner is conspicuously absent, delivered in a manner that gave Eli pretty much no other way to respond than how he did.



There's probably no scenario that would be the "perfect" way to make this transition. Why so many people are visibly upset is because the Giants may have picked one of the absolute worst ways to do it. It's disappointing on many levels.

I think the problem RollBlue : 11/29/2017 12:35 pm : link goes back to the final cuts prior to the season. Most of us believed that there was no benefit to keeping Smith or Johnson as a backup, and for 2 reasons. 1. If Eli did get hurt, neither Smith nor Johnson would be able to effectively lead the team. 2. It would hinder the development of Webb, a possible piece of the future.



If Webb had been the primary backup all along, yesterday would not have been necessary. There would have been games coming up where they could have put Webb in. Games like the Rams game a few weeks ago.



They could have told both QBs that, being officially eliminated from the playoffs, they were going to work in some playing time for Webb.

RE: I don't disagree..

Quote: that Eli has had a hand in the struggles. I don't even disagree with the long-term implications of the move.



I vehemently disagree with the manner in which it has been handled and communicated. That Eli is effectively benched for Geno Smith.



I don't even think you'd have half the uproar and certainly not nearly every talking head coming out blasting the decision if it had been postured as making way to evaluate Webb - and had been CLEARLY COMMUNICATED that is the goal.



The organization made this decision prior to a game on the West Coast, on a day where the owner is conspicuously absent, delivered in a manner that gave Eli pretty much no other way to respond than how he did.



There's probably no scenario that would be the "perfect" way to make this transition. Why so many people are visibly upset is because the Giants may have picked one of the absolute worst ways to do it. It's disappointing on many levels.



Just my opinion - and I base this on nothing other than the outcome, but I'm imagining the intention was to activate all 3 this week, and when Manning declined, Smith had to be penciled in to start.



They told him 5 days before the game, and he politely declined the plan.

This is not about moving on from Eli AnnapolisMike : 11/29/2017 12:51 pm : link It is about HOW they are moving on from Eli. I understand the football decisions behind it and if it is Player X...you do what the Giants did. But it was Eli. The face of your franchise the reason you have two additional Lombardi trophies. The reason Reese still has a job. Can you imagine the Yankees slighting Derek Jeter? Eli deserved a better sendoff if you were cutting ties.





RE: pjcas/Dodge

Quote: You can have two reactions. One can argue that it is the right football move. But there are only a few true icons associated with each and every team in sports. And Eli is one of them.



My feeling today is the same as it was in 1994 when the Giants cut Phil Simms. It was a gut-punch to me. For most here, it's not the move itself. Rather, it is the disgraceful, heartless, unprofessional way the franchise handled it. In comment 13711395 Eric from BBI said:For most here, it's not the move itself. Rather, it is the disgraceful, heartless, unprofessional way the franchise handled it.

I guess my expectations are lower than some people pjcas18 : 11/29/2017 12:56 pm : link I really don't give a shit if it was Cody Pickett replacing Eli.



What is poorly handled, sure, but people burning season tickets, a husband and wife crying at the dinner table, letter writing/email/phone campaigns to ownership, death threats.



have some perspective people.



it was probably a shitty way to do it, let it go.



Or not, I'm getting preachy and don't mean to, I apologize, people react differently to different things.

Sorry I missed this thread... Keith : 11/29/2017 12:58 pm : link I feel similarly. I mean, I feel bad about it because Eli is so upset and he's meant so much to the team, but it doesn't change my life at all or keep me up at night. Some of these reactions are hysterical and I think more of it has to do with how this season has unfolded. So much disappointment after so much promise and expectations.



Reality is that this move isn't that crazy. The owner made it clear that he wants to FO to start lookign for the next QB. We are 2-9 and are out of contention. We have a qb on the roster who is on a 1 year deal and a rookie that they seem to like. They have to see what they have, don't they? They offered to let Eli start out of respect, but told him that they need to evaluate the others because it could change the direction of the organization. Eli decline, understandably.



How this hsa turned into macadoo looking for a scapegoat or the ownership being cowards is amazing.

RE: I don't disagree..

Quote: that Eli has had a hand in the struggles. I don't even disagree with the long-term implications of the move.



I vehemently disagree with the manner in which it has been handled and communicated. That Eli is effectively benched for Geno Smith.



I don't even think you'd have half the uproar and certainly not nearly every talking head coming out blasting the decision if it had been postured as making way to evaluate Webb - and had been CLEARLY COMMUNICATED that is the goal.



The organization made this decision prior to a game on the West Coast, on a day where the owner is conspicuously absent, delivered in a manner that gave Eli pretty much no other way to respond than how he did.



There's probably no scenario that would be the "perfect" way to make this transition. Why so many people are visibly upset is because the Giants may have picked one of the absolute worst ways to do it. It's disappointing on many levels. I agree with you 100% and your posts on this subject have been the most insightful IMO. For my own part, in addition to everything that you mentioned, including that they were nearing the point where they needed to move on from Eli, part of what offends me about yesterday is that they (Mac) failed to take *any* personal responsibility for the failures of the season and instead made Eli the frontman for 100% of it. There's a life lesson in accountability that they have failed to learn. In comment 13712056 FatMan in Charlotte said:I agree with you 100% and your posts on this subject have been the most insightful IMO. For my own part, in addition to everything that you mentioned, including that they were nearing the point where they needed to move on from Eli, part of what offends me about yesterday is that they (Mac) failed to take *any* personal responsibility for the failures of the season and instead made Eli the frontman for 100% of it. There's a life lesson in accountability that they have failed to learn.

No Pay cut, no release Thegratefulhead : 11/29/2017 1:15 pm : link Still paying Eli 22 million, that is so much disrespect, for fuck's sake. 2 and 9 and out. Heading for a top 5 pick, offered to let him continue to start. Other positions getting evaluated. Eli is still going to start next year, what if he were to blow out his ACL or his back broken(Romo) starting behind this line the rest of this meaningless season. Time get more information on Geno and Webb, What if Geno plays well, we could get something for him if we trade. Information about Webb going into next years draft is invaluable critically timely. I am a huge Eli fan, want him to start year, take a breath and realize the only thing happening is the streak is ending and Eli is still getting 22 million a year.

You know the only thing that really bothers me about all this..... Keith : 11/29/2017 1:21 pm : link How do you not bench Janoris or Eli Apple after they basically quit and it's on video. I'd rather have an old guy who can't perform anymore than a team of quitters. What kind of message is this sending?

RE: You know the only thing that really bothers me about all this.....

Quote: How do you not bench Janoris or Eli Apple after they basically quit and it's on video. I'd rather have an old guy who can't perform anymore than a team of quitters. What kind of message is this sending?



Jenkins hasn't quit. He played on a bad ankle for the majority of the season. In comment 13712213 Keith said:Jenkins hasn't quit. He played on a bad ankle for the majority of the season.

I have watched the Giants every weekend since i was 5 Essex : 11/29/2017 2:30 pm : link and that goes back to 1979.' I grew up with Simms and he was my hero. When they cut him after an all pro 1993, I was devastated, but I understood the way the finances were changing the game. That move and Handley starting Hostetler in 92 really bothered me, but both of those decisions were defensible. Giants wanted to move on with Brown and it was a mistake because Brown sucked, but it was not irrational. Hostetler over Simms was not the right move, imo but he just won a super bowl and hoss could play. This move and starting Geno Smith this weekend no matter what Eli's reaction was is disgraceful and it hurts more than anything I have ever felt as a Giants fan. If Eli wasn't on board with it and Webb wasn't ready this weekend, you wait until he is ready. To treat this franchise hero and tomas a scapegoat and to see what Geno Smith has is plain ridicuclous. Everybody knows what Geno Smith has.Eli has withstood criticism (mostly unfair) his entire career and always came to work and was always professional. GENO SMITH. I will always love the Giants but i personally lost a bit of that boyhood bond today with this team--that is how much I care. To put in perspective, I feel worse today than I did after the losses in 88 to the Jets 89 to the Rams and 02 to the Niners. This is a terrible way to treat a franchise icon.

I root for the laundry. Tesla : 11/29/2017 2:34 pm : link These guys all lead charmed lives.....Eli has a life most of us can only dream of and everyone here is feeling sorry for him. Sorry to go all Bronx Tale, but Eli does not give a shit about anyone here on this board. He helped to bring us two incredible Super Bowl victories and for that I will always remember him fondly, but I don't feel even a little bit sorry for him today.



I have compassion for people going through real adversity in their lives, like dealing with sick loved ones, worried about being able to provide for their kids, etc. etc. But I don't have any sympathy for a QB who's made hundreds of millions of dollars playing a game who doesn't get the start the next 5 games. Boo hoo.

You know.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2017 2:39 pm : link what Eli Manning did last night?



He attended the wake for the wife of one of the guys on the training staff. Heck, I consider the trainer a friend and I didn't attend the wake. Nor did any other active players.



On a day Eli Manning had the roughest day of his career, he attended something that eased another person's pain.



Eli might not give a shit about us, but be careful speaking in absolutes. He gives a shit about a lot - and moreso than almost anyone who sets foot in Jints Central.

I've been watching Eli very closely too... WideRight : 11/29/2017 2:43 pm : link I've been in the camp where I was looking forward to the Giants moving on from Eli because it gave them a better chance to win. Obviously that didn't happen



I disagree with Colin about Eli recent play. He never was mobile, and survived bad lines with good pocket instinct. The instinct was still there, and he still used his mobility as he always had.



The only difference has been the quality of his throws. Much fewer tight spirals, and that with less than ideal accuracy and receivers ,basically eliminated any chance of YAC after a short throw. So the stiff to short routes with no YAC destroyed his YPA, rendering him useless.



Could Geno Smith be better? Sorry to say it, but there's a chance, because this was his forte. But the team overall is so bad the chance of that being measurable is minimal, so now they just look stupid.



And quite frankly, they were stupid for designing and implementing an offense that did not capitalize on the teams strengths. Terrible coachin and bad management.

RE: You know..

Quote: what Eli Manning did last night?



He attended the wake for the wife of one of the guys on the training staff. Heck, I consider the trainer a friend and I didn't attend the wake. Nor did any other active players.



On a day Eli Manning had the roughest day of his career, he attended something that eased another person's pain.



Eli might not give a shit about us, but be careful speaking in absolutes. He gives a shit about a lot - and moreso than almost anyone who sets foot in Jints Central.



Not sure I see a lot of folks claiming Eli's not a good guy, doesn't care, or didn't have a rough day. In comment 13712439 FatMan in Charlotte said:Not sure I see a lot of folks claiming Eli's not a good guy, doesn't care, or didn't have a rough day.

And actually..



Quote: You know..

FatMan in Charlotte : 2:39 pm : link : reply

what Eli Manning did last night?



He attended the wake for the wife of one of the guys on the training staff. Heck, I consider the trainer a friend and I didn't attend the wake. Nor did any other active players.



On a day Eli Manning had the roughest day of his career, he attended something that eased another person's pain.



Eli might not give a shit about us, but be careful speaking in absolutes. He gives a shit about a lot - and moreso than almost anyone who sets foot in Jints Central.



Steve's wife died earlier this year. They are having a rememberance for her this weekend - I assumed the ceremony was last night because his sister in law posted something on Twitter. What Eli did do is attend the service back in May and was the only Giants active starter to attend. I was off base:Steve's wife died earlier this year. They are having a rememberance for her this weekend - I assumed the ceremony was last night because his sister in law posted something on Twitter. What Eli did do is attend the service back in May and was the only Giants active starter to attend.

RE: It was a direct..

Quote: response to Tesla's Bronx Tale comment.



I also think the Bronx tale line is stupid. While Mickey Manltle or Eli Manning wouldn't pay my mortgage if I got in trouble i don't see us fans passing around the collection plate for all our former players who have hit hard times, financial or otherwise. The connection to them is an abstract one, not grounded in a personal relationship but as a symbol of our undying love to our hobby. When the kid in the Bronx Tale saw Mickey Mantle cry he wasn't upset that Mickey was crying he was upset Mickey and his teammates and by extension him were devestated they lost the 1960 World Series. I am upset about Eli not because the man's life is ruined but because the football player Eli as a Giant may have come to an end yesterday. I can't stand when people use the Bronx Tale analogy. In comment 13712450 FatMan in Charlotte said:I also think the Bronx tale line is stupid. While Mickey Manltle or Eli Manning wouldn't pay my mortgage if I got in trouble i don't see us fans passing around the collection plate for all our former players who have hit hard times, financial or otherwise. The connection to them is an abstract one, not grounded in a personal relationship but as a symbol of our undying love to our hobby. When the kid in the Bronx Tale saw Mickey Mantle cry he wasn't upset that Mickey was crying he was upset Mickey and his teammates and by extension him were devestated they lost the 1960 World Series. I am upset about Eli not because the man's life is ruined but because the football player Eli as a Giant may have come to an end yesterday. I can't stand when people use the Bronx Tale analogy.

Congratulations... Route 9 : 11/29/2017 5:59 pm : link Great for you for speaking up. Wow! That's awesome insight into the office of your soul.

RE: You know..

Quote: what Eli Manning did last night?



He attended the wake for the wife of one of the guys on the training staff. Heck, I consider the trainer a friend and I didn't attend the wake. Nor did any other active players.



On a day Eli Manning had the roughest day of his career, he attended something that eased another person's pain.



Wait, a member of the Giants training staff lost his wife, and Eli was the only player who showed up at the wake? In comment 13712439 FatMan in Charlotte said:Wait, a member of the Giants training staff lost his wife, and Eli was theplayer who showed up at the wake?