People have short memories- this has happened before Matt in SGS : 11/29/2017 9:47 am



Now, that said, read this quote below:



Quote: ...asked if he deserved more from the organization, he responded: "What else can I get? I would never say I deserve any more from the organization. It's been great. I look at the way I live, my kids, my house. I have two Super Bowl rings. I would never say a bad thing about anyone in this organization."



This was said by a QB who gave 15 years to the Giants, through the ups and downs and represented the franchise with class and was a leader. But this was said 23 years ago by Phil Simms on the day the Giants released him.



Do you know that went down? Simms was called into Dan Reeves office on June 15th, 1994. He was rehabbing a torn rotator cuff injury on his throwing shoulder. But he thought he was being asked to sign footballs. Reeves told him the Giants will release him but offered him a job as an assistant coach. And the Giants did this the day after the Rangers won the Stanley Cup and fans were getting ready for a ticker tape parade, and the Knicks were in the middle of a NBA Finals run vs. the Rockets. In other words, the Giants snuck this in while people were distracted to hide the print. They had apparently made this decision to move on from Simms back in April.



So for those saying you are done with the Giants for how they treated Eli and you won't root for the team anymore, or Wellington is spinning in his grave. Were you around in the 1980s and saw what Simms meant to the team? If so, and you rooted for Eli, did you stop after Simms? At the very least the Giants made it clear that they were getting ready to move on back then. They had a first round pick (Dave Brown) and another young QB (Kent Graham) in the wings for 2 years. Simms was coming off a real injury. He was 39 and the salary cap was still very new. In otherwords, the Giants had legit reasons to move on from Simms, and still did it in a crappy way.



To a lesser extent, look at Kerry Collins. He was a Wellington favorite after being a reclamation project and led them to a Super Bowl and had one of the great games of all time in the 2000 NFC Championship Game. They kept him around up through the draft of Eli. And after Eli was drafted, Collins was offered the job that Kurt Warner took (ie- a caretaker). Collins' response:



Quote: Collins said he told Accorsi he didn't wish to become a backup quarterback.



"I also think it would've made things very awkward for Eli and I," Collins said.



So Collins was dumped without any compensation. But regardless, he was simply released.



Hell, even Hostetler was unceremoniously allowed to leave as a free agent in 1993 to the Raiders, and he helped win a Super Bowl too and was on the roster for 9 years.



This Giants team is 2-9. They will pick in the top 3. They are going to get a QB, not because this was Eli's fault. But because Eli's best days are behind him and the Giants are going into a total rebuild. Top to bottom. If you are going to draft a QB that high, with a young QB in place in Webb, Eli was not going to be here next year. McAdoo bungled the handling of this, which is no surprise. He will be fired at the end of the year, which is also no surprise. But at the end of all of this, the Giants will do 2 things for their new coach (and GM):



- That coach will not need to make the decision on Eli and set up a nasty QB controversy which is what Coughlin had with Collins and Eli, nor what Handley had with Simms/Hostetler.



- The new QB will not have Eli's blood on his hands and the team will be ready for new leadership across the board



- If the Giants are smart (a big if right now admittedly), they keep Eli healthy, learn as much as they can about Webb to see how far along he is in his progress and set up a battle with the the new QB and Webb. And get a trade market going for Eli. If a team feels they are ready to win and want a veteran QB to put them over the top, with the other pieces in place, Eli has a market. There was a market for Favre. There was a market for Donovan McNabb. There will be a market for Eli. Don't make the mistake the Giants did with Collins and give him away for nothing. Trade him to Jacksonville or Denver or whatever other team will want his services for 2 years. But if the organization has made this call, you need to go all the way and start it over.



Matt... ryanmkeane : 11/29/2017 9:50 am : link I do believe this situation is a bit different. This is Eli Manning, not Phil Simms or Kerry Collins. And we are replacing him with Geno Smith on Sunday, with a 3rd round draft pick in the wings.

You can't treat ryanmkeane : 11/29/2017 9:51 am : link Eli like just another employee. You just can't. And if you do, it shows that you don't deserve to be making the decisions of the football team.

This isn't a first round draft choice coming in PatersonPlank : 11/29/2017 9:51 am : link Its the phenominal Geno.

the kicker with Simms is that it was an idiotic football move Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 9:52 am : link Simms was coming off one of his best seasons - a Pro Bowl season at age 39, no less - and the team had just gone 11-5. So they figure now's the time to replace him with Dave Brown.





George Young had a brilliant career, but he really was kind of flailing in his last years on the job.

Weren’t there a ton of people wanting to see Webb? Sean : 11/29/2017 9:52 am : link .

People are shortsighted NorwoodWideRight : 11/29/2017 9:53 am : link and reactionary/emotional. I get the emotional part, but saying "I'm no longer a fan of this classless organization" is going a bit too far. We've been down this road before.

thing with Simms was different.... BillKo : 11/29/2017 9:53 am : link he wasn't pulled out in the current season.



I am pretty sure people understand that the Giants would take a QB in the offseason and Eli could be in his final season with the team this year.



Also with Peyton.....you had a contending team and his play was really poor IMO (with a decent team surrounding him). There was a need to turn it around.



I don't Eli at that spot, and at 2-9, replacing Eli for this one game with a journey QB is insulting.

Good post Matt gidiefor : Mod : 11/29/2017 9:54 am : : 11/29/2017 9:54 am : link !

Great post, BUT... x meadowlander : 11/29/2017 9:55 am : link ...I was just as pissed when they did it to Simms. I was pissed when they played Hoss over him, HATED Handley and for the first time since I'd become a fan, I stopped watching every single game.



I've been a fair weather fan ever since.



I won't watch shitty football.



And I have ZERO respect for McAdoo. Just because he isn't the first to make a classless, jackass move doesn't get him any points from me.



McAdoo, I imagine - will not be the coach next season. And I'll tune in at that point. Not before.



BTW, if Eli is gone, I hope Beckham is too. Start from scratch. Pick men of character.

The fact that it's Geno Matt in SGS : 11/29/2017 9:55 am : link is irrelevant if you take into consideration the other issues that I listed above.



That it's Geno is a slap in Manning's face. No question. But Geno is not the answer. Geno is the first step towards ripping the bandaid off to stop the streak and make it clear that Eli is done with the Giants. But Geno's reign will last all of 1, maybe 2 games, and then Webb will be given the keys the final 3-4 games so the Giants can get a look at him and tape...for the new coach/GM.



But if you look at the big picture, this is a means to an end. Moving on from Eli. Insuring you really tank this thing to get that top 3 pick. Make McAdoo a bigger lightning rod to fire and give the fans a pound of flesh (and Reese too). And keep Eli healthy enough to trade.



Like I said, this sucks. But the Giants haven't done things peachy clean in the past either.

RE: the kicker with Simms is that it was an idiotic football move BillKo : 11/29/2017 9:55 am : link

Quote: Simms was coming off one of his best seasons - a Pro Bowl season at age 39, no less - and the team had just gone 11-5. So they figure now's the time to replace him with Dave Brown.





George Young had a brilliant career, but he really was kind of flailing in his last years on the job.



Interestingly, though, Simms never played again. I remember him going maybe to the Cards, but it never happened. Was he physically able to still perform??



And I don't know the exact salary cap implications...if any.



Again, that was all done in the offseason.



Completely different deal than this. In comment 13711414 Greg from LI said:Interestingly, though, Simms never played again. I remember him going maybe to the Cards, but it never happened. Was he physically able to still perform??And I don't know the exact salary cap implications...if any.Again, that was all done in the offseason.Completely different deal than this.

To go through some of this: an_idol_mind : 11/29/2017 9:56 am : link -This is definitely comparable to what the Giants did to Simms. Yet they managed to one-up themselves and do it even worse this time around.



-I don't think there's a comparison to be made between Collins and Hostetler. Both of those guys were great Giants, but they weren't in the same class as Eli and Simms.



-I don't think this necessarily helps a new coach out. First, if the new guy can't handle this quarterback situation, he probably doesn't have what it takes to lead the franchise. Second, the new coach will be in place when the Giants cut Eli - which means he'll still have a hand in the decision.



-The next franchise quarterback is going to have a hard time making it in this city regardless. Look at what Eli faced early in his career, and he didn't have to follow up a legend.



-I do agree that fans have short memories and that the Giants have pulled this shit before.

Simms was every bit as painful as this. NorwoodWideRight : 11/29/2017 9:56 am : link Like Eli, Simms handled it with class. I'll never forget that halftime speech, and the slip by Phil that made it perfectly clear whose decision it was. I was in tears.

Simms turned down the Cardinals and the Browns Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 9:59 am : link Remember, Belichick was the Browns HC by that time. Phil said he ultimately decided that if he wasn't going to play for the Giants, he didn't want to play at all. Also, while he physically could still play, the toll it was taking on his body at 39 was pretty rough, and in retrospect he said getting cut/retiring at that point was for the best.



Was still an enormous mistake on the Giants' part, though.

Speakig of rationality... Dnew15 : 11/29/2017 10:01 am : link The Giants medical staff better come with a "knee" for Snacks and an "ankle" for Collins.

It makes absolutely no sense for those two to play another snap this season - they have earned their keep.

Everyone else on this roster is playing for spot next year or a spot on some else's roster next year.

RE: To go through some of this: Matt in SGS : 11/29/2017 10:02 am : link

Quote:

-The next franchise quarterback is going to have a hard time making it in this city regardless. Look at what Eli faced early in his career, and he didn't have to follow up a legend.





True, but that legend has been tarnished. Geno Smith replaced Eli, not new QB. The Giants already screwed that up. But in the end, what Giants fans will see is a team that will be coming off a 2-14 season, clearly needing to start it all over and rebuild, so expectations will be as such. What has made this year worse were the expectations was this is a Super Bowl contending team. And as we've seen, they've been blown out by the 49ers and would probably lose to the Browns. This new QB coming in will not have any expectations other than the fans will now accept growing pains. Nothing can be worse than 2017. In comment 13711440 an_idol_mind said:True, but that legend has been tarnished. Geno Smith replaced Eli, not new QB. The Giants already screwed that up. But in the end, what Giants fans will see is a team that will be coming off a 2-14 season, clearly needing to start it all over and rebuild, so expectations will be as such. What has made this year worse were the expectations was this is a Super Bowl contending team. And as we've seen, they've been blown out by the 49ers and would probably lose to the Browns. This new QB coming in will not have any expectations other than the fans will now accept growing pains. Nothing can be worse than 2017.

RE: Matt... oldutican : 11/29/2017 10:03 am : link

Quote: I do believe this situation is a bit different. This is Eli Manning, not Phil Simms or Kerry Collins. And we are replacing him with Geno Smith on Sunday, with a 3rd round draft pick in the wings.



Why would Manning deserve better treatment than Simms? Both were leaders of multiple championship teams and played with the same dedication. In comment 13711402 ryanmkeane said:Why would Manning deserve better treatment than Simms? Both were leaders of multiple championship teams and played with the same dedication.

RE: RE: Matt... Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 10:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711402 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





I do believe this situation is a bit different. This is Eli Manning, not Phil Simms or Kerry Collins. And we are replacing him with Geno Smith on Sunday, with a 3rd round draft pick in the wings.







Why would Manning deserve better treatment than Simms? Both were leaders of multiple championship teams and played with the same dedication.



And Simms was the better quarterback, playing in a far less favorable environment for passing offense in a much stronger league. In comment 13711471 oldutican said:And Simms was the better quarterback, playing in a far less favorable environment for passing offense in a much stronger league.

good post as usual Matt, but again I think it is VERY different than Victor in CT : 11/29/2017 10:04 am : link the Simms situation because it's mid season, Eli is being scapegoated by a shitty, soon to be fired boy coach with no stature and a GM on life support who should have been dumped 2 years ago. He has been publicly humiliated and thrown to the wolves to face the press IN THE LOCKER ROOM with a bunch of cackling morons like JPP around him, not even a separate press conference in the media room. At least Simms was after the season. And though I'm no fan of his, at least Dan Reeves had stature in the NFL as a respected coach. George Young was firmly in charge and still considered a top exec.



The treatment of Eli is FAR WORSE than that of Simms. The only similarity is that they both were Giants stalwarts for 15 years.

RE: good post as usual Matt, but again I think it is VERY different than Matt in SGS : 11/29/2017 10:10 am : link

Quote: the Simms situation because it's mid season, Eli is being scapegoated by a shitty, soon to be fired boy coach with no stature and a GM on life support who should have been dumped 2 years ago. He has been publicly humiliated and thrown to the wolves to face the press IN THE LOCKER ROOM with a bunch of cackling morons like JPP around him, not even a separate press conference in the media room. At least Simms was after the season. And though I'm no fan of his, at least Dan Reeves had stature in the NFL as a respected coach. George Young was firmly in charge and still considered a top exec.



The treatment of Eli is FAR WORSE than that of Simms. The only similarity is that they both were Giants stalwarts for 15 years.



Fair point, the Giants handled this as badly as possible because they made it look like Eli was the problem. It's pretty clear that McAdoo has been angling for this for a while, but Mara wouldn't let it happen until mathematically eliminated. But what McAdoo and Reese don't realize, is both of them are dead men walking anyway. This is drowning man syndrome and they took Eli with them. Mara will fire them both, but Eli's damage is that he will be traded/released.



I agree this is worse than Simms. But the Giants literally snuck the Simms news in during mid June when the city was focused on the Rangers/Knicks and baseball season was going on. They knew they were going to do this back in April. But they waited until there was enough air cover and pushed Simms out the door. And did so at a time when Simms really couldn't get another job either, despite the Browns and Cardinals talk.



Eli deserved better, but so did Simms, so we can't pretend that Wellington wouldn't do this. In comment 13711478 Victor in CT said:Fair point, the Giants handled this as badly as possible because they made it look like Eli was the problem. It's pretty clear that McAdoo has been angling for this for a while, but Mara wouldn't let it happen until mathematically eliminated. But what McAdoo and Reese don't realize, is both of them are dead men walking anyway. This is drowning man syndrome and they took Eli with them. Mara will fire them both, but Eli's damage is that he will be traded/released.I agree this is worse than Simms. But the Giants literally snuck the Simms news in during mid June when the city was focused on the Rangers/Knicks and baseball season was going on. They knew they were going to do this back in April. But they waited until there was enough air cover and pushed Simms out the door. And did so at a time when Simms really couldn't get another job either, despite the Browns and Cardinals talk.Eli deserved better, but so did Simms, so we can't pretend that Wellington wouldn't do this.

Nevermind Phil Simms or Kerry Collins.. Modus Operandi : 11/29/2017 10:11 am : link Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Warren Moon, Joe Nameth, Johnny U. All HOF QBs and, arguments can be made for each that their impact on the league was greater than Eli's; each was unceremoniously released, traded or cut. Some more than once.



Everyone needs to calm the fuck down.

With regards to Kerry Collins montanagiant : 11/29/2017 10:15 am : link The Giants picked him up off the trash heap and breathed new life into him when no one wanted him. He had no reason to be anything but thankful to the Giants

Good post AnnapolisMike : 11/29/2017 10:17 am : link There could have been a better way to do this. I would have let Eli know that this was his final season with the Giants and that they would be moving on from him in the offseason. They could have jointly announced it and Eli could have finished out the season with some dignity and had his final moment with the Giants be one of respect. The fans and Eli were robbed of a moment that could of happened. Hell...you could have made the Dallas game his last hurrah and started Webb the following week. it would have been a circus....but Eli deserved his moment of recognition.



This is completely on Mara in how this went down and the entire organization should be ashamed.

Moral of the Story.. Dnew15 : 11/29/2017 10:17 am : link There is no squeaky clean way to move on from a legend. There are only bad plans. Unfortunate, but true.

Matt/Victor Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 10:17 am : link I think you could say that the Giants handled this even more clumsily than the release of Simms, but that it is a far more defensible decision.

RE: Matt... Beer Man : 11/29/2017 10:25 am : link

Quote: I do believe this situation is a bit different. This is Eli Manning, not Phil Simms or Kerry Collins. And we are replacing him with Geno Smith on Sunday, with a 3rd round draft pick in the wings. Agree. The situation is very different between Eli and Phil. Phil was recovering from a rotar-cuff injury and had a long injury history. Eli has never missed a game, and is still very capable of playing at a very high level. In comment 13711402 ryanmkeane said:Agree. The situation is very different between Eli and Phil. Phil was recovering from a rotar-cuff injury and had a long injury history. Eli has never missed a game, and is still very capable of playing at a very high level.

RE: Nevermind Phil Simms or Kerry Collins.. Glover : 11/29/2017 10:25 am : link

Quote: Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Warren Moon, Joe Nameth, Johnny U. All HOF QBs and, arguments can be made for each that their impact on the league was greater than Eli's; each was unceremoniously released, traded or cut. Some more than once.



Everyone needs to calm the fuck down.



Sounds like a tidy argument, but Geno Smith. Garbage. It is garbage way to treat a guy who won 2 SBs. Disgust with this season has quadroupled with this move. Classless garbage. You want to play Webb, fine, but Geno? Total garbage. The world will continue to turn, but this shit was just a major slap in the face of the Giants (Eli), delivered by 2 incompetent assholes, and one owner who should have known better. In comment 13711497 Modus Operandi said:Sounds like a tidy argument, but Geno Smith. Garbage. It is garbage way to treat a guy who won 2 SBs. Disgust with this season has quadroupled with this move. Classless garbage. You want to play Webb, fine, but Geno? Total garbage. The world will continue to turn, but this shit was just a major slap in the face of the Giants (Eli), delivered by 2 incompetent assholes, and one owner who should have known better.

RE: RE: Matt... Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 10:27 am : link

Quote: Eli has never missed a game, and is still very capable of playing at a very high level.



Simms has just made the Pro Bowl. He was playing at a higher level in 1993 than Eli has in a while. In comment 13711541 Beer Man said:Simms has just made the Pro Bowl. He was playing at a higher level in 1993 than Eli has in a while.

RE: Matt/Victor Victor in CT : 11/29/2017 10:28 am : link

Quote: I think you could say that the Giants handled this even more clumsily than the release of Simms, but that it is a far more defensible decision.



Whenever your QB in in his upper 30s you have to think about the next one.



But saying Geno Smith gives any team a better chance to win? Really?? In comment 13711521 Greg from LI said:Whenever your QB in in his upper 30s you have to think about the next one.But saying Geno Smith gives any team a better chance to win? Really??

RE: thing with Simms was different.... Paulie Walnuts : 11/29/2017 10:30 am : link

Quote: he wasn't pulled out in the current season.



I am pretty sure people understand that the Giants would take a QB in the offseason and Eli could be in his final season with the team this year.



Also with Peyton.....you had a contending team and his play was really poor IMO (with a decent team surrounding him). There was a need to turn it around.



I don't Eli at that spot, and at 2-9, replacing Eli for this one game with a journey QB is insulting.



This In comment 13711422 BillKo said:This

should have let him play out the season Paulie Walnuts : 11/29/2017 10:33 am : link and work in the kid

playing Geno tells you NOTHING

form over substance Giantsblue56 : 11/29/2017 10:35 am : link To me, this is about how the message was delivered and not the move itself. We all know ownership signed off on this.

They discussed Eli remaining the starter but getting reps for the other 2 guys. Apparently, no one thought they needed to role play the announcement with MacAdoo (big mistake) and they didn't expect or prepare for Eli to say "no". Had Eli said yes this would be a lot different and not enough is being said about that fact. Also, MacAdoo's comment about this giving us a better chance to win was inexcusable. I bet ownership is fuming over that message but they should blame themselves. MacAdoo, has been out of sync and over his head all year with many aspects of the job, communication on top of the list. He should have had to memorize a written statement and made to regurgitate it verbatim

McAdoo has been throwing Eli under the bus all season JohnB : 11/29/2017 10:39 am : link McAdoo created a system that Eli didn't fit and is shocked that Eli didn't excel in that system.



Moving on from Eli isn't easy but throwing him under the bus isn't the way to go.

Matt Rjanyg : 11/29/2017 10:40 am : link You are by far the most rational poster here. I believe that you are probably right on if not all, most of your thoughts.



I guess part of me is hoping Eli can survive the fall out of this horrible season and that Reese and McAdoo are let go. I guess the big kicker is the $5 Mill that is coming Eli's way in February and the money he will count against the cap.



This team has been so horribly constructed that Eli couldn't win when they were healthy. Now that they are all beat up and disinterested, the changes will be pretty deep IMO. The new Front office and coaching staff will need all the resources it can get to turn this ship around....hell to get it off the bottom of the ocean!



The fan in me is pissed beyond belief and would prefer to have Eli retire a Giant. The realist in me understands the business side and the truth of the situation is that this is what Mara and Tisch believe is best for the organization long term.



Doesn't mean we all have to like it. It was done very poorly.

_ Banks : 11/29/2017 10:42 am : link I recall Reeves not wanting to get rid of Simms and then predicting without him we'd go 9-7 which we did. We weren't winning a SB in 94, but would have been nice to have one more excellent year

This is the same Bubba : 11/29/2017 10:43 am : link team that traded Sam Huff (who is still pissed BTW) to the Redskins and played 6 more years. He was arguably the most popular player on that team. I remember how upset my father was at the time. We as fans like to think our "our team" as a classy organization but bottom line is they are not a whole lot different than some other NFL teams. Business is business.

RE: Simms turned down the Cardinals and the Browns BIG FRED 1973 : 11/29/2017 10:43 am : link

Quote: Remember, Belichick was the Browns HC by that time. Phil said he ultimately decided that if he wasn't going to play for the Giants, he didn't want to play at all. Also, while he physically could still play, the toll it was taking on his body at 39 was pretty rough, and in retrospect he said getting cut/retiring at that point was for the best.



Was still an enormous mistake on the Giants' part, though. I went to Cosbys @ MSG a few days after simms was cut and they had a Simms browns jersey for sale lol In comment 13711453 Greg from LI said:I went to Cosbys @ MSG a few days after simms was cut and they had a Simms browns jersey for sale lol

Harry Carson is another example. Bubba : 11/29/2017 10:49 am : link He was uncerimoniuosly dumped by the Giants. In an interview when asked about his retirement he said " well I didn't know I was retiring at the time". He was offered to play for the Eagles and turned them down saying "after 12 years of hating them there is no way for me to play there. Plus I look awful in green." They used the excuse they were concerned for his health, which may have been true, but still handled it poorly.



And they shoved Bavaro out the door as well Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 10:54 am : link calcifying . You wanna talk about dedication, effort, playing through pain - Mark Bavaro has almost everyone beat. And they sent him down the garbage chute without a second thought, allowing THIS







to happen. If I didn't already know that pro football is a cold, heartless business, that educated me. Bavaro played through a leg where the muscle around his knee was actually. You wanna talk about dedication, effort, playing through pain - Mark Bavaro has almost everyone beat. And they sent him down the garbage chute without a second thought, allowing THISto happen. If I didn't already know that pro football is a cold, heartless business, that educated me.

RE: And they shoved Bavaro out the door as well montanagiant : 11/29/2017 10:56 am : link

Quote: Bavaro played through a leg where the muscle around his knee was actually calcifying. You wanna talk about dedication, effort, playing through pain - Mark Bavaro has almost everyone beat. And they sent him down the garbage chute without a second thought, allowing THIS







to happen. If I didn't already know that pro football is a cold, heartless business, that educated me.

Didn't Bavaro fail his physical and that was why he was let go? In comment 13711697 Greg from LI said:Didn't Bavaro fail his physical and that was why he was let go?

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/29/2017 10:56 am : : 11/29/2017 10:56 am : link Tom Rock‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday

13m13 minutes ago



The most amazing part of this is not that Eli was benched. That had to happen at some point. It’s the speed at which this whole thing crumbled. Three months and almost everything is leveled.



montana is correct. Bubba : 11/29/2017 10:57 am : link He had to sign a waiver to play for the Eagles.

RE: RE: RE: Matt... WillVAB : 11/29/2017 10:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711541 Beer Man said:





Quote:





Eli has never missed a game, and is still very capable of playing at a very high level.







Simms has just made the Pro Bowl. He was playing at a higher level in 1993 than Eli has in a while.



Cut the nostalgic bullshit. Simms physically couldn’t play anymore. There have been numerous interviews and reports on the issue. Simms toyed with the idea of playing somewhere else but didn’t feel comfortable physically handling it.



In comment 13711549 Greg from LI said:Cut the nostalgic bullshit. Simms physically couldn’t play anymore. There have been numerous interviews and reports on the issue. Simms toyed with the idea of playing somewhere else but didn’t feel comfortable physically handling it.

as i posted yesterday well...bye TC : 11/29/2017 10:57 am : link it would have been so easy to simply replace Eli at halftime with Geno or Webb if we were down say 21-7. No one would have said a word. This is a sports historic PR screw up.

Simms was on WFAN this morning Bubba : 11/29/2017 11:02 am : link He said he heard on the radio that Mortensen said he was being cut by the Giants. He dismissed it and said Mort should be fired. He later went to his golf course and ran into Dan Reeves and told him about what he heard and said Reeves danced around it. The next week he was called into Reeves office and was cut. Phil said he was stunned saying he felt great and could still play. To be fair most high level athletes find it hard to admit when they are done.

RE: montana is correct. montanagiant : 11/29/2017 11:07 am : link

Quote: He had to sign a waiver to play for the Eagles.

And he's had bad knee issues ever since In comment 13711711 Bubba said:And he's had bad knee issues ever since

Very good post. Thank you, Matt MadPlaid : 11/29/2017 11:10 am : link This whole situation stinks. Sadly, in many ways, it is just as painful as when Simms was let go. That one hurt deeply when it occurred.

RE: RE: montana is correct. Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 11:13 am : link

Quote:

And he's had bad knee issues ever since



Which puts him in the same boat as about half of retired NFL players.



My point was that Bavaro wanted to play. The Giants didn't agree. They let him go. He went on to play several more years, including for a rival. In comment 13711751 montanagiant said:Which puts him in the same boat as about half of retired NFL players.My point was that Bavaro wanted to play. The Giants didn't agree. They let him go. He went on to play several more years, including for a rival.

RE: RE: RE: montana is correct. montanagiant : 11/29/2017 11:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 13711751 montanagiant said:





Quote:







And he's had bad knee issues ever since







Which puts him in the same boat as about half of retired NFL players.



My point was that Bavaro wanted to play. The Giants didn't agree. They let him go. He went on to play several more years, including for a rival.

It's not the Giants fault he couldn't pass the physical. The guys knee was a mess, he had been playing all year in constant pain and couldn't practice for most of the season he then had two knee operations and would have been out another year. Bavaro was mad because he felt the Giants should have kept him at his full salary while he rehabbed the next season. In comment 13711767 Greg from LI said:It's not the Giants fault he couldn't pass the physical. The guys knee was a mess, he had been playing all year in constant pain and couldn't practice for most of the season he then had two knee operations and would have been out another year. Bavaro was mad because he felt the Giants should have kept him at his full salary while he rehabbed the next season.

All true, but Peyton Section331 : 11/29/2017 11:26 am : link didn't have history with Denver, and Kerry Collins wanted out because he didn't want to mentor Eli. Either way, none of the HC's involved made the absurd claim that Geno Fucking Smith gave the team a better chance to win than an all-time great.



I think that is the point a lot of people are missing. Most of the criticism isn't about Eli being benched, it's about who he is being benched for, and how this whole process went about.



Bench Eli to play Davis Webb? I think even Eli's most ardent defenders would understand that, but to have him thrown under the bus for Geno Fucking Smith by this incompetent is a bridge too far.

Not similar HomerJones45 : 11/29/2017 11:29 am : link Simms was 38, coming off a rotator cuff injury, teams were feeling their way with new free agency and salary caps and the Giants had spent a first round supplemental pick on a replacement.



Montana was being replaced by the League MVP who had taken the Niners to the conference championship game and was also coming off an injury season where he was only able to play one game.



Eli, healthy, is being replaced by a failed Jets qb and a project drafted in the 3rd round by a GM who hasn't exactly set the world on fire with his draft choices.



Let's stop acting like this is a normal situation.



Let's stop acting

Good post again. Dodge : 11/29/2017 11:37 am : link Thanks.



Off-season should be fun to read about. New GM, coach, qb.

Good post Matt. I know my emotions are conflicted over Blue21 : 11/29/2017 1:12 pm : link this. I lived thru the Simms era and long before but the shock of this I think is what surprised people obviously. I also think that doing it this way management thinks Eli still has trade value and may waive his no trade clause. I'm a Giants fan and always will be. This is done and time to move on. It's a cold business unfortunetly. Hopefully the Giants find next years QB be it Webb or whoever and he has some talent.

RE: To go through some of this: Gatorade Dunk : 11/29/2017 4:16 pm : link

Quote: -This is definitely comparable to what the Giants did to Simms. Yet they managed to one-up themselves and do it even worse this time around.

This isn't really materially worse than the Simms situation. It's just that when it happened with Simms, social media and the 24 hour news cycle didn't exist the way it does now. In comment 13711440 an_idol_mind said:This isn't really materially worse than the Simms situation. It's just that when it happened with Simms, social media and the 24 hour news cycle didn't exist the way it does now.

this whole Eli situation is part of life Jersey55 : 11/30/2017 11:23 am : link in the NFL, its happened to every star football player I ever heard of, right now its Eli's turn, he'll handle it just like they all did....