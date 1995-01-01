Name a team who would want Eli to start for them RetroJint : 11/29/2017 11:28 am Next season . The usual profile would be a team that was close to contending , or getting to the next level, that thought their quarterback play was holding them back. Joe Willie to the Rams. Montana to the Chiefs. Something like that. Who do you come up with? Reflexively you say the Jags. That might be true. Some of that is because Coach did become unduly sentimental during his last couple of seasons with the Giants. Not even considering the no-trade. That went out with the bath water, yesterday .



Answer is: Nobody. This tawdry episode is another facet to that idiot Mara firing Coughlin. What he never considered was how difficult the end game to Eli's career was going to be. Coughlin could have better managed it. McAdoo got on the wrong side of the draw down , starting with his "dirty pockets" observation. Again, what he said was entirely accurate . But he did not consider the ramifications of criticizing the quarterback while years remained on his contract.



My closest analogy is what happened to both Philadelphia and Washington when they cut bait with McNabb. The Eagles got off easy. They threw a beautiful appreciation party. Shanahan had a far more difficult time with it. But his 2-Super- Bowl- win resume gave him the chops to pull it off.



So the run down on the fuck ups: 1 Mara. Wrong time to fire Coughlin, if there was ever a good time. 2. McAdoo making like Belichick Part 2 , when he was really Belichick Part 1 (Kosar : diminished skills)



The State of Eli: all that remains is the Giants. 18 & 19 , with a diminished role , which my guess will be like Kurt Warner 04.





I heard McNabb got so drunk at the appreciation party bceagle05 : 11/29/2017 11:31 am : link he vomited up another Lombardi Trophy.

It would be a team that feels it is close to making a run but That’s Gold, Jerry : 11/29/2017 11:32 am : link doesn't have a QB so it would be Jacksonville, Houston perhaps, Denver, Minnesota, Arizona and there could be others as well. But it would have to be someone who feels they are close where they might have a young QB who isn't quite ready or will draft a young QB to understudy with Eli.

Teams that would sign Eli djstat : 11/29/2017 11:34 am : link 1. Jags

2. Arizona

3. Jets

4. Browns

5. Tampa Bay

6. Indianapolis (Luck is done)

7. Cincinnati

8. Miami

9. Buffalo

10. Minnesota





I can tell you this... bradshaw44 : 11/29/2017 11:34 am : link I got about 3 texts from skins fans yesterday that said Eli’s going to look great hoisting another trophy in burgundy and gold. All of them think Cousins doesn’t have the “it” factor that Eli does. And I know for a FACT that some in the organization feel Kirk is a robot that can only run the play as the play book has it written and doesn’t know how to improvise like Eli to Tyree. And they actually prefer McCoy but he’s too injury prone.

. arcarsenal : 11/29/2017 11:35 am : link I think he'd be better than Bortles in JAX - but there are very few other situations that would be a good fit for him. I'm not even sure he'd really work out in Denver.

Broncos In comment 13711851 djstat said:Broncos

You post on many threads rocco8112 : 11/29/2017 11:38 am : link and often have good insights, yet you always argue Eli is done as can be. Yet, I do not think that he can no longer play and I do not recall anyone in the media stating Eli is cooked as a player. I guess we will find out how the league feels if Eli decides to not retire and look for a other job. I know he will. never be the guy for this team again.



So if McAdoo had a different QB he would be a winning coach? I find that a tough sell.









Teams that as of today would instantly upgrade with Eli Chris684 : 11/29/2017 11:39 am : link and have no other, younger option in place?



Jax

Denver

Arizona

NYJ

Cleveland

Buffalo

Baltimore



Not bad for a 37 year old.



There are also other places where it's not a slam dunk but very debatable.



Tampa Bay

Minnesota

Indy







Not many hassan : 11/29/2017 11:40 am : link Maybe Jax.



Tampa wont give us on Winston yet. Ridiculous. They are not close to a championship. Arizona wont sign another older retread as they will look to go young. Nor would any team in rebuild like the Jets and Browns. They wont sign him and Eli does not want to play in those spots either. Maybe Denver as well.



Minnesota? Im playing Teddy next year and see a window for the next five years of being good.



Im not happy about the way it went down, but the hysteria shown by fans and the idea that Eli will somehow close out his career magically is pretty far fetched.

Forgot Miami and Cincy... Chris684 : 11/29/2017 11:41 am : link That is more than 1/3 of the league that could have some legitimate level of interest in him.

I think teams that are close would grab him PatersonPlank : 11/29/2017 11:41 am : link Jax

Denver

Arizona (he'd be great here)

Miami (if they don't think Tannyhill makes it back)

Jets

Buffalo



I don't think teams like Cleveland, who are in rebuild mode (over and over again) would want him.





i thought about this yesterday ECham : 11/29/2017 11:41 am : link i came up with 16 teams where Eli is better than there current situation, and 3 teams that is about equal :



Tenn

Jaxs

Indy (will luck ever be the same)

Miami

Buffalo

Jets

Ravens (close)

Browns

bears

vikings

Broncos

KC (Eli over Alex Smith , no comment on mahomes)

Tampa

49ers (Jimmy G has 1 start)

Arizona



About equal

Washington

Dallas

Chargers



Bottom line is for all the complaining, Eli even diminished is a middle of the road NFL QB



. arcarsenal : 11/29/2017 11:43 am : link Minnesota shouldn't be on anyone's list. Keenum is getting the job done now and everyone in that building believes Teddy is their future. They also dealt a 1st rd pick away for Bradford.



Eli isn't a fit there and they wouldn't even have a morsel of interest.

RE: Not many Section331 : 11/29/2017 11:49 am : link

Quote: Maybe Jax.



Tampa wont give us on Winston yet. Ridiculous. They are not close to a championship. Arizona wont sign another older retread as they will look to go young. Nor would any team in rebuild like the Jets and Browns. They wont sign him and Eli does not want to play in those spots either. Maybe Denver as well.



Minnesota? Im playing Teddy next year and see a window for the next five years of being good.



Im not happy about the way it went down, but the hysteria shown by fans and the idea that Eli will somehow close out his career magically is pretty far fetched.



I wouldn't be so sure about Winston in Tampa. Not saying they would necessarily be interested in Eli, but TB brass is pretty frustrated with Jameis right now. Terrible attitude, terrible work ethic, TO-prone.



I agree with you about Minny, they're either sticking with Keenum or going back to Bridgewater. I don't see them getting Eli. Also agree that CLE and NYJ will look to rebuild with a young QB.



I think Denver and Arizona are real possibilities though. Denver is a decent QB away from being a contender, and if Arians comes back, I don't think he is going to be very interested in sticking around for an AZ rebuild. Eli would fit in well there, especially with an Air Arians offense. In comment 13711874 hassan said:I wouldn't be so sure about Winston in Tampa. Not saying they would necessarily be interested in Eli, but TB brass is pretty frustrated with Jameis right now. Terrible attitude, terrible work ethic, TO-prone.I agree with you about Minny, they're either sticking with Keenum or going back to Bridgewater. I don't see them getting Eli. Also agree that CLE and NYJ will look to rebuild with a young QB.I think Denver and Arizona are real possibilities though. Denver is a decent QB away from being a contender, and if Arians comes back, I don't think he is going to be very interested in sticking around for an AZ rebuild. Eli would fit in well there, especially with an Air Arians offense.

RE: RE: Not many ajr2456 : 11/29/2017 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13711874 hassan said:





Quote:





Maybe Jax.



Tampa wont give us on Winston yet. Ridiculous. They are not close to a championship. Arizona wont sign another older retread as they will look to go young. Nor would any team in rebuild like the Jets and Browns. They wont sign him and Eli does not want to play in those spots either. Maybe Denver as well.



Minnesota? Im playing Teddy next year and see a window for the next five years of being good.



Im not happy about the way it went down, but the hysteria shown by fans and the idea that Eli will somehow close out his career magically is pretty far fetched.







I wouldn't be so sure about Winston in Tampa. Not saying they would necessarily be interested in Eli, but TB brass is pretty frustrated with Jameis right now. Terrible attitude, terrible work ethic, TO-prone.



I agree with you about Minny, they're either sticking with Keenum or going back to Bridgewater. I don't see them getting Eli. Also agree that CLE and NYJ will look to rebuild with a young QB.



I think Denver and Arizona are real possibilities though. Denver is a decent QB away from being a contender, and if Arians comes back, I don't think he is going to be very interested in sticking around for an AZ rebuild. Eli would fit in well there, especially with an Air Arians offense.



Turnovers sure, but terrible work ethic is the furthest thing they’re worried about with Winston. He’s the first guy in and the last guy out and one of the hardest workers there In comment 13711905 Section331 said:Turnovers sure, but terrible work ethic is the furthest thing they’re worried about with Winston. He’s the first guy in and the last guy out and one of the hardest workers there

Jags make the most sense beatrixkiddo : 11/29/2017 12:03 pm : link and seem like the only team I can see Eli waiving his clause for. Broncos if Peyton lobbies his brother. Jags have a defense that can alone get them to the playoffs, they have some good weapons that i think pair well with Eli's strengths (Lee, Allen, Westbrook, Hurns, Thomas) and a good run game with Fournette. Only thing holding them back is a solid QB, the Coughlin connection in the FO makes to much sense. I can see them offering a late 1st for him.

NY jets would be perfect spike : 11/29/2017 12:08 pm : link Eli doesnt even have to move. It would give the finger at the Giants front office



They have the defense and some young dynamic recivers

Minny is not resigning Bridgwqater spike : 11/29/2017 12:09 pm : link He hasnt played since 2015 and they are going with their diamond in the rough case keenum.





RE: Minny is not resigning Bridgwqater UConn4523 : 11/29/2017 12:14 pm : link

Quote: He hasnt played since 2015 and they are going with their diamond in the rough case keenum.





They are going with Keenum until he loses a game or two, which is going to happen eventually. He's also a FA after this year just like Bridgewater is. There is absolutely no way to tell who they offer a contract to, for how much, and whether its even the at the highest bid. In comment 13711983 spike said:They are going with Keenum until he loses a game or two, which is going to happen eventually. He's also a FA after this year just like Bridgewater is. There is absolutely no way to tell who they offer a contract to, for how much, and whether its even the at the highest bid.

He can nake the following teams better by tmrw morning est1986 : 11/29/2017 12:15 pm : link Dolphins

Bills

Jets

Browns

Bengals

Broncos

Colts

Texans

Jags

Cardinals

9ers

Vikings



In other words, half the leauge.



Honestly, I think he either goes to Jacksonville or retires Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 12:19 pm : link Denver? If he needs excellent protection to thrive at this point (and he does), he's not going to get it in Denver.



Arizona? Not sure they're going to be excited about replacing a 38 year old QB with a 37 year old QB.



Minnesota is winning games and Keenum is playing well. Teams like Tennessee and Tampa aren't going to flush their investment in young QBs to go with a guy playing his last few years. Buffalo...what's the point? And no one actually wants to play in Buffalo anyway. Miami's got the least amount of cap space in the league.



I suppose there could be a possible fit in Indy if Luck is truly in danger of having his career end, but that remains to be seen. Jacksonville or bust, I'm guessing.

Giants will not release. Thegratefulhead : 11/29/2017 12:19 pm : link Cap hit of over 12 million. So who is willing to trade us a good pick plus take on that salary considering recent play and age?

Any team signing Eli is taking a massive risk ajr2456 : 11/29/2017 12:25 pm : link He won’t be playing for cheap and if he truly is done and you don’t win you just set your franchise back a year from finding your next QB

Why would Eli sign in Indy? 81_Great_Dane : 11/29/2017 12:27 pm : link I understand the football fit in the sense that they need a QB, but they don't have a line to protect him and Peyton's a legend there. He'd be back in his brother's shadow. Doesn't sound like something Eli would want.



The other thing no one seems to be considering is: Eli's expensive. I can't believe he's going to go to another team to play for cheap. He doesn't need the money, and he has too much pride.



Houston is kind of interesting if he wants to groom Watson, but why would he want that?



Buffalo would probably love to get him under center until the next guy is ready, but again, he's expensive.

How many of these teams have a good enough OL Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 12:27 pm : link to allow a now virtually immobile Eli enough time to operate?

Holy cow, you're on about a pro-ELi "cult" Bill L : 11/29/2017 12:28 pm : link and yet you take every opportunity to chime in with pure bile. It sounds personal.

. arcarsenal : 11/29/2017 12:28 pm : link Watson needs no grooming. He was the most electric QB in the league before he got hurt. Look at the difference in their offensive production from the games he's played to the games Savage has. It's staggering.

RE: Why would Eli sign in Indy? ajr2456 : 11/29/2017 12:28 pm : link

Quote: I understand the football fit in the sense that they need a QB, but they don't have a line to protect him and Peyton's a legend there. He'd be back in his brother's shadow. Doesn't sound like something Eli would want.



The other thing no one seems to be considering is: Eli's expensive. I can't believe he's going to go to another team to play for cheap. He doesn't need the money, and he has too much pride.



Houston is kind of interesting if he wants to groom Watson, but why would he want that?



Buffalo would probably love to get him under center until the next guy is ready, but again, he's expensive.



The actual question is why would the Texans bench a guy who showed a ton of promise to be groomed by Eli? In comment 13712029 81_Great_Dane said:The actual question is why would the Texans bench a guy who showed a ton of promise to be groomed by Eli?

RE: Holy cow, you're on about a pro-ELi ajr2456 : 11/29/2017 12:29 pm : link

Quote: and yet you take every opportunity to chime in with pure bile. It sounds personal.



What did I say that was so offensive to Eli? That it’s a risk signing a 37 year old QB? Because it is. Grow the fuck up. In comment 13712032 Bill L said:What did I say that was so offensive to Eli? That it’s a risk signing a 37 year old QB? Because it is. Grow the fuck up.

you're actually right on that Bill L : 11/29/2017 12:31 pm : link haters gotta hate and I should know better than to engage. Apologies.

Watson is not going to sit Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 12:32 pm : link Here's what he did in seven games - 1699 yards passing, 61.8% completions, 19 TD/8 INT, 8.3 YPA. Oh, and 269 yards rushing.

Greg nailed it hassan : 11/29/2017 12:35 pm : link Even if he is better than half the starters many of those teams will look to improve with a young player not a 37 year old or see their investments out.



MAny people in delusion here.

RE: you're actually right on that ajr2456 : 11/29/2017 12:39 pm : link

Quote: haters gotta hate and I should know better than to engage. Apologies.



You’re proving the cult comment right by getting all pissy about a small criticism of Eli that teams are going to be wary of the risk of signing a 37 year old QB and trying to go for it. In comment 13712046 Bill L said:You’re proving the cult comment right by getting all pissy about a small criticism of Eli that teams are going to be wary of the risk of signing a 37 year old QB and trying to go for it.

I think the question has to be how much does Eli really want to still Simms11 : 11/29/2017 12:41 pm : link play? Would he waive his no trade clause to go to Cleveland or one of the other bottom-dwellers? I could see him with Jags or Broncos. Possibly even the JETs, as much as I hate to say that?!

You could see him on the Broncos? Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 12:44 pm : link Maybe, but why would he be any more successful there? Have you seen their OL?

I would scratch Indy off immediately. Matt M. : 11/29/2017 12:49 pm : link Their OL is also a wreck. In my opinion, Eli is still one of the top 10 QBs in the league. But, that doesn't mean there are 20 teams out there for him. Realistically, there are only a couple where this could happen:



Jax - up and coming team with a good D and Coughlin in charge



Denver - I don't see it with their OL. But a dark horse.



NYJ - Playing well with McCown. You have to imagine they'd be better with Eli. Good, young WR, good running game. Same market. Maybe?



Buffalo - Are they really a QB away from contending like they seem to think? Would he really want to play in Buffalo?



Arizona - Maybe



Miami - It might make sense if they had cap space



KC - Maybe



Washington - If they don't franchise Cousins again, it's not a crazy idea. Plus, what better F-U to the Giants?



There aren't any other remotely realistic possibilities> Dallas was mentioned, but they aren't moving on from Prescott next year. Same in Minny, Tampa, or Tennessee. SF and Cleveland are rebuilding, so why would he be interested. Bears are terrible. Bengals offense improved since the OC change and Dalton is playing well. Who else is there?

. arcarsenal : 11/29/2017 12:51 pm : link Sorry - the first two words are next season, not next year... I know I'd get that pointed out if I don't amend the mistake now.

RE: . schabadoo : 11/29/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote: Sorry - the first two words are next season, not next year... I know I'd get that pointed out if I don't amend the mistake now.



So odd to see the thread policed on what should be discussed, that's all. I find it curious what teams would be improved immediately with Eli. In comment 13712114 arcarsenal said:So odd to see the thread policed on what should be discussed, that's all. I find it curious what teams would be improved immediately with Eli.

. arcarsenal : 11/29/2017 1:04 pm : link Who's policing? I thought the premise was clear and that everyone was responding with that in mind.



Since Eli playing for another team this year has no actual chance of occurring, I wouldn't tend to think anyone would be actually suggesting teams he could play for in 2017. There would be no point.

Eli 37, arm is fine and he is healthy HomerJones45 : 11/29/2017 1:22 pm : link you guys act like he's half dead and have totally bought into McAdoo's bullshit about Eli being the big problem. Eli could play another 3-5 seasons. He will play someplace next season.



Ever think of a team like Dallas? They have Elliot back next season, a very aggressive owner and Prescott's limitations as a passer have been exposed. I could see Jerrah deciding to make a run next season. How about the Pats if Brady decides to hang them up at age 41 or New Orleans if Brees decides to hang them up at age 39? There will be a team or teams who lose their qb's in workouts or preseason so there will be openings that no one even knows about yet.

. arcarsenal : 11/29/2017 1:25 pm : link I think Dak has benefitted massively from his circumstances - but Eli probably isn't a better option than he is at this point in time.



Joe Montana could probably still sling a football 60 yards - doesn't mean he can still play at a high level.

I only see a few landing spots for him... BillKo : 11/29/2017 1:27 pm : link I discount teams like the Jets (why a 37 yr old QB...not a solution) or even Minnesota because they have Bridgewater.



I think AZ, JAX, and maybe Denver.......they are the only legit teams that would want his service for a couple years.



I think JAX is perfect. This way, they could even draft a QB in round 2 and have Eli tutor him........because they guy they have there now, is not the answer.

. arcarsenal : 11/29/2017 1:34 pm : link If it's not the Jaguars, I really don't think it'll be anywhere. There are probably 2-3 realistic situations and there would have to be mutual interest.



It's not even worth mentioning most of these teams. The odds are so small.

NFL GMs Dnew15 : 11/29/2017 1:34 pm : link have given a whole lot more for a whole lot less than Eli Manning for a 2nd rd. pick.

RE: I would scratch Indy off immediately. njm : 11/29/2017 1:36 pm : link

Quote: SF and Cleveland are rebuilding, so why would he be interested. Bears are terrible.



SF has Garopolo so no way, but I wouldn't rule out Cleveland. First of all, if Joe Thomas comes back (and I think they signed him to a contract extension) they have a better OL than most teams with a record like theirs. Better than the Giants if Thomas plays. Second, they could make a realistic trade offer for a 36 year old QB with their 2nd rd. pick, which is at the top of the round. Finally, with 2 high 1st rd. they can either trade down or draft 2 top position player prospects. In comment 13712107 Matt M. said:SF has Garopolo so no way, but I wouldn't rule out Cleveland. First of all, if Joe Thomas comes back (and I think they signed him to a contract extension) they have a better OL than most teams with a record like theirs. Better than the Giants if Thomas plays. Second, they could make a realistic trade offer for a 36 year old QB with their 2nd rd. pick, which is at the top of the round. Finally, with 2 high 1st rd. they can either trade down or draft 2 top position player prospects.

RE: . BrettNYG10 : 11/29/2017 1:37 pm : link

Quote: If it's not the Jaguars, I really don't think it'll be anywhere. There are probably 2-3 realistic situations and there would have to be mutual interest.



It's not even worth mentioning most of these teams. The odds are so small.



Do you think Eli will retire if he can't go to a 'good' spot?



I think the Jags/Broncos are enticing, but I can see the Bills. A rebuilding team isn't going to go after him.



And how many teams have faith Eli is going to be an above-average QB next year? He hasn't played good football in almost two years. In comment 13712253 arcarsenal said:Do you think Eli will retire if he can't go to a 'good' spot?I think the Jags/Broncos are enticing, but I can see the Bills. A rebuilding team isn't going to go after him.And how many teams have faith Eli is going to be an above-average QB next year? He hasn't played good football in almost two years.

RE: RE: Why would Eli sign in Indy? 81_Great_Dane : 11/29/2017 1:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13712029 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





I understand the football fit in the sense that they need a QB, but they don't have a line to protect him and Peyton's a legend there. He'd be back in his brother's shadow. Doesn't sound like something Eli would want.



The other thing no one seems to be considering is: Eli's expensive. I can't believe he's going to go to another team to play for cheap. He doesn't need the money, and he has too much pride.



Houston is kind of interesting if he wants to groom Watson, but why would he want that?



Buffalo would probably love to get him under center until the next guy is ready, but again, he's expensive.







The actual question is why would the Texans bench a guy who showed a ton of promise to be groomed by Eli? To be clear: Watson recovers, Eli tutors. When Watson's recovered, Watson plays, Eli tutors. Watson plays whenever he's physically ready. I wasn't thinking of benching him for Eli. In comment 13712036 ajr2456 said:To be clear: Watson recovers, Eli tutors. When Watson's recovered, Watson plays, Eli tutors. Watson plays whenever he's physically ready. I wasn't thinking of benching him for Eli.

Jags are the obvious favorite Peppers : 11/29/2017 1:44 pm : link Behind a running game and defense like the Jags have he can lead them through the playoffs and gives them a legit chance at beating Pittsburgh and New England.

Don't forget either.. Dnew15 : 11/29/2017 1:47 pm : link that shit happens. Teddy Bridgewater goes down in training camp - the higher up feels pressure from the fan base to make a move since they have a championship level def and they need jerk react and make a deal for freakin Sam Bradford to try and make a run...happens all the time.

I unfortunately agree. BrettNYG10 : 11/29/2017 1:51 pm : link I kind of think JAX might be the only real hope. It also seems to be the best situation. And I can't see them giving up much to get him. I have to think Eli's released.

interestingly enough Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 1:58 pm : link I had assume that all bridges with the Giants were completely up in smoke, but Archie Manning of all people made a comment earlier today that I haven't seen anyone mention here. He acknowledged that Eli's hurt with how this has gone, how he never wanted to play anywhere else because he loves being a Giant but might end up doing thatnow.....but then something like "it all depends on the decisions the franchise makes after the season about management and personnel".



Maybe it's just Archie talking to hear himself talk, or maybe a new regime could convince him to return?

RE: Giants will not release. YAJ2112 : 11/29/2017 2:01 pm : link

Quote: Cap hit of over 12 million. So who is willing to trade us a good pick plus take on that salary considering recent play and age?



Release or trade would result in the same cap hit. In comment 13712009 Thegratefulhead said:Release or trade would result in the same cap hit.

By trade, Eli does have some say in his destination Bill L : 11/29/2017 2:03 pm : link he should waive his ntc only for a situation that he likes.

I can see Eli on the Jets DennyInDenville : 11/29/2017 2:05 pm : link He lives 10 mins from the practice facility

he would be instantly better than what many teams have now LG in NYC : 11/29/2017 2:10 pm : link but that is not the same thing as deciding you are close to a SB and just need a vet QB to take you over the hump.



I assume Eli will want to paid by whatever new team people here have him going to. so you are talking about having to cough up some $$ to an aging QB who has not exactly distinguished himself in the last 4-5 years.



I think Jax makes the most sense in that it is clear their achilles heel is QB and you have the TC connection.



Maybe BUF, maybe DEN. Maybe KC if they think they can't get any more out of Smith.



I do not see any other team close enough to go with Eli, or willing to give up on their young QB who they are building with (Ten, TB, HOU, etc).



This is like Romo, perhaps... everyone saw him going to any # of teams and none of them panned out and he retired.



I honestly could see him coming back to NYG with a new GM and HC.



. arcarsenal : 11/29/2017 2:12 pm : link KC is another one that makes no sense.



When Andy (or the front office) decides they want to move on from Smith, Patrick Mahomes is the guy.

Eh...I could buy that they want a different vet stopgap than Smith Greg from LI : 11/29/2017 2:15 pm : link for another season or so before putting Mahomes in as starter, but I just don't see Eli as a good fit for Andy Reid. I mean, everyone grouses that Eli isn't a WCO quarterback, and Andy Reid runs a....WCO. Lots of short passes - does that sound like it's up Eli's alley?

good points about KC - I waffled on that one LG in NYC : 11/29/2017 2:19 pm : link but I was thinking Good running game, good D, need a QB who can take them to next level.



but the WCO pointe is a very good one.

RE: interestingly enough bw in dc : 11/29/2017 2:21 pm : link

Quote: I had assume that all bridges with the Giants were completely up in smoke, but Archie Manning of all people made a comment earlier today that I haven't seen anyone mention here. He acknowledged that Eli's hurt with how this has gone, how he never wanted to play anywhere else because he loves being a Giant but might end up doing thatnow.....but then something like "it all depends on the decisions the franchise makes after the season about management and personnel".



Maybe it's just Archie talking to hear himself talk, or maybe a new regime could convince him to return?



F-ck Archie. This is almost a the ideal bookend for the Eli Era. Archie stepped in for his spoiled son in 2004 and pitched a fit that Eli is too good for San Diego. So the Mannings drew a line in the sand and threatened to take their ball and go home...To this day, that irks me. In comment 13712323 Greg from LI said:F-ck Archie. This is almost a the ideal bookend for the Eli Era. Archie stepped in for his spoiled son in 2004 and pitched a fit that Eli is too good for San Diego. So the Mannings drew a line in the sand and threatened to take their ball and go home...To this day, that irks me.

It doesn't irk.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2017 2:25 pm : link me when a player makes a stand and it is right.



Archie knew SD was a shitshow, and what has it been since eli's been in the league? Exactly that.



Elway knew the Colts were poorly run. He played baseball for a year and he was exactly right.



The Browns are a shitshow and if players take a stand against them - it would be completely justified.



It would irk me if players made a move just to make a move and dick a team over - but that rarely is the case.

FMiC... bw in dc : 11/29/2017 2:30 pm : link Has SD really been that bad? They've made the playoffs 5 times with Rivers and even made the AFC Championship game in 2007. If LT isn't hurt that game could have been a helluva lot more interesting. Hell, they had the Pats beat in 2006 if not for an incredible strip fumble by Troy Brown. They have had some great battles in the playoffs with the Steelers, Indy, Pats, Jets...

RE: interestingly enough BrettNYG10 : 11/29/2017 2:32 pm : link

Quote: I had assume that all bridges with the Giants were completely up in smoke, but Archie Manning of all people made a comment earlier today that I haven't seen anyone mention here. He acknowledged that Eli's hurt with how this has gone, how he never wanted to play anywhere else because he loves being a Giant but might end up doing thatnow.....but then something like "it all depends on the decisions the franchise makes after the season about management and personnel".



Maybe it's just Archie talking to hear himself talk, or maybe a new regime could convince him to return?



If this was an option, I don't think Mara would sign off on sitting Eli. In comment 13712323 Greg from LI said:If this was an option, I don't think Mara would sign off on sitting Eli.

Meaning, this is the Giants cutting ties. Not Eli. BrettNYG10 : 11/29/2017 2:33 pm : link .

bw.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2017 2:34 pm : link I'm not talking about their results. I'm talking about ownership and AJ Smith.



And the football side hasn't been that rosy. They last won the division in 2009, have gone through a handful of coaches, including a few unceremonious dumpings, and screwed over the fan base by moving the team to a city that doesn't give a shit about them.

Not only were Archie and Eli 100% right Mr. Bungle : 11/29/2017 2:37 pm : link about avoiding A.J. Smith and the Chargers mess (as explained directly to them by the Chargers head coach at the time), but if it still irks you after 14 years of Eli giving his all for the franchise and delivering two Lombardis, you're probably not much of a Giants fan anyway.

Since.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11/29/2017 2:42 pm : link I wasn't talking about their results, calling it ironic really doesn't mean anything.



There has been a vast difference in the way the two teams have been run.

RE: SD.. family progtitioner : 11/29/2017 3:20 pm : link

Quote: has made the playoffs one time this decade.



That's not even consistently being in the hunt.



They were an excellent team in Rivers first 5 years. I would not trade anything with them, though. They really screwed their fanbase with that ridiculous move. They're now an irrelevant team in an irrelevant NFL market (LA) In comment 13712456 FatMan in Charlotte said:They were an excellent team in Rivers first 5 years. I would not trade anything with them, though. They really screwed their fanbase with that ridiculous move. They're now an irrelevant team in an irrelevant NFL market (LA)

RE: How many of these teams have a good enough OL section125 : 11/30/2017 10:16 am : link

Quote: to allow a now virtually immobile Eli enough time to operate?



My exact thought. I just posted the NFL sack numbers on another thread. Eli is tied for 8th (26 sacks) with Russell Wilson and Cam Newton, and just ahead of Brady and Dak Prescott.

Newton, Wilson and Prescott are pretty mobile with decent lines. Just where can Eli go to get good protection? In comment 13712030 Greg from LI said:My exact thought. I just posted the NFL sack numbers on another thread. Eli is tied for 8th (26 sacks) with Russell Wilson and Cam Newton, and just ahead of Brady and Dak Prescott.Newton, Wilson and Prescott are pretty mobile with decent lines. Just where can Eli go to get good protection?

RE: Honestly, I think he either goes to Jacksonville or retires Carson53 : 11/30/2017 11:16 am : link

Quote: Denver? If he needs excellent protection to thrive at this point (and he does), he's not going to get it in Denver.



Arizona? Not sure they're going to be excited about replacing a 38 year old QB with a 37 year old QB.



Minnesota is winning games and Keenum is playing well. Teams like Tennessee and Tampa aren't going to flush their investment in young QBs to go with a guy playing his last few years. Buffalo...what's the point? And no one actually wants to play in Buffalo anyway. Miami's got the least amount of cap space in the league.



I suppose there could be a possible fit in Indy if Luck is truly in danger of having his career end, but that remains to be seen. Jacksonville or bust, I'm guessing. .



I agree for the most part, no one will pick up his present

contract with that 45 mill. cap hit the next two years!

He would have to re-structure his deal, not worth that much of a cap hit.

Denver could be a possibility, if they upgrade their O Line. In comment 13712008 Greg from LI said:I agree for the most part, no one will pick up his presentcontract with that 45 mill. cap hit the next two years!He would have to re-structure his deal, not worth that much of a cap hit.Denver could be a possibility, if they upgrade their O Line.

I read somehwere Carson53 : 11/30/2017 11:23 am : link Eli is due a bonus of about 7 mill? around March or so,

and maybe the Giants make him a post June 1st cut...

He has no guaranteed money left.

Well, if they don't wind up trading him (with that contract,

will be difficult), that might be the direction they go.

Of course it is speculation at this point, it does have some merit though.

