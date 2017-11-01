Kratch: Giants are delusional if think Eli has future here

RE: RE: I'd be stunned if at the Eli-Mara Victor in CT : 11/30/2017 9:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 13713961 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





way didn't tell John Mara where to go and to get him the hell out of here.







Really? You obviously know nothing about Eli. I would be stunned if he DID tell Mara where to go.



did you purposely leave out the part about Eli being "diplomatic" in order to make your non point? We all know he would never be rude or disrepectful, hence the reason to state up front "in his DIPLOMATIC way". In comment 13714006 EricJ said:did you purposely leave out the part about Eli being "diplomatic" in order to make your non point? We all know he would never be rude or disrepectful, hence the reason to state up front "in his DIPLOMATIC way".

There is room for him to come back Thegratefulhead : 11/30/2017 9:38 am : link They made Eli the highest paid player in football history at the time of his extension. They gave him a 30 million dollar signing bonus. They paid him more than any Giants player in history. A 100 million dollar contract with 65 million guaranteed. FFS they are asking to look at some young players in a lost season when he is 36 years playing behind a shattered OL getting him killed weekly. No pay cut, no release, just 21 million a year. Let's put the brakes on how bad they have done Eli.

RE: If we get blown out Sunday Section331 : 11/30/2017 9:38 am : link

Quote: can you imagine the scene at home against Dallas? Either no one comes and its all Dallas fans, or the crowd will be yelling for Eli to play and McAdoo's head.



The game may get flex'd to primetime!



Regardless of what happens Sunday, the Dallas game will be a shit show. Fans are pissed, and I think they will be very vocal. In comment 13713960 PatersonPlank said:Regardless of what happens Sunday, the Dallas game will be a shit show. Fans are pissed, and I think they will be very vocal.

RE: RE: If we get blown out Sunday Britt in VA : 11/30/2017 9:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13713960 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





can you imagine the scene at home against Dallas? Either no one comes and its all Dallas fans, or the crowd will be yelling for Eli to play and McAdoo's head.



The game may get flex'd to primetime!







Regardless of what happens Sunday, the Dallas game will be a shit show. Fans are pissed, and I think they will be very vocal.



Imagine this scenario....



Giants get blown out this week. McAdoo fired Monday. Spags or Sullivan promoted to interim head coach and reinsert Manning into the starting line up. Gives the team an emotional lift and they beat Dallas in front of the home crowd.



Legendary. In comment 13714022 Section331 said:Imagine this scenario....Giants get blown out this week. McAdoo fired Monday. Spags or Sullivan promoted to interim head coach and reinsert Manning into the starting line up. Gives the team an emotional lift and they beat Dallas in front of the home crowd.Legendary.

RE: RE: On BBKOL Paullie dots told the story Gatorade Dunk : 11/30/2017 9:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 13713995 ron mexico said:





Quote:





About how Handley tried to institute a platoon system between Simms and hoss. Simms flat out refused that arrangement and was benched. Handley was fired in the offseason and reeves names Simms the starter the following year.



Why can't something like that happen again?







I think that's definitely what could happen. A lot better chance than people think.

I could see that, definitely. And maybe that's part of why all of this firestorm went down now. The streak is done, the blood is on McAdoo's hands, the historical footnote belongs to Geno and both could be gone next year.



Bring in a completely new regime and mend fences with Eli. Then, when the permanent QB transition from Eli to either Webb or the rookie QB that most presume they'll draft - whenever it happens - most of the ugliness and sentimentality is already over.



I've stood by the fact that I think it's fans (and writers) who continue to think this move was about blaming Eli, when I don't think that's the case. I genuinely believe it was about seeing all the players on the roster on the field before the end of the season, including at QB. It was handled poorly, but I don't think the intention was necessarily wrong.



For example, just take the history and sentimentality out of it - if the Giants decided to get Thomas and Bromley into games more and play Harrison less down the stretch, would anyone assume that meant they blaming Snacks or were done with him?



Obviously, Eli's age and cap number are big factors, and there's a big difference with QBs compared to other positions when it comes to what a new GM/HC regime might be looking for. But I agree that it's possible that Eli comes back in 2018. I don't know that I'd go so far as to say "likely" (I think that's wishful thinking for Britt and Dottino who also both were certain that this current scenario would never happen), but definitely possible. In comment 13713998 Britt in VA said:I could see that, definitely. And maybe that's part of why all of this firestorm went down now. The streak is done, the blood is on McAdoo's hands, the historical footnote belongs to Geno and both could be gone next year.Bring in a completely new regime and mend fences with Eli. Then, when the permanent QB transition from Eli to either Webb or the rookie QB that most presume they'll draft - whenever it happens - most of the ugliness and sentimentality is already over.I've stood by the fact that I think it's fans (and writers) who continue to think this move was about blaming Eli, when I don't think that's the case. I genuinely believe it was about seeing all the players on the roster on the field before the end of the season, including at QB. It was handled poorly, but I don't think the intention was necessarily wrong.For example, just take the history and sentimentality out of it - if the Giants decided to get Thomas and Bromley into games more and play Harrison less down the stretch, would anyone assume that meant they blaming Snacks or were done with him?Obviously, Eli's age and cap number are big factors, and there's a big difference with QBs compared to other positions when it comes to what a new GM/HC regime might be looking for. But I agree that it's possible that Eli comes back in 2018. I don't know that I'd go so far as to say "likely" (I think that's wishful thinking for Britt and Dottino who also both were certain that this current scenario would never happen), but definitely possible.

considering how this went down micky : 11/30/2017 9:47 am : link don't see eli back here..esp with mac as hc here.



danged relations

Mara is a bigger MORON than he looks right now if this happened: ZogZerg : 11/30/2017 9:48 am : link Quote:

it appears there was a very major disconnect between how Mara presented the situation to McAdoo and how McAdoo ultimately presented it to Eli.



Mara gave McAdoo an inch, and he took a mile.



I personally believe Mara was a little blindsided by what happened. If the situation was really to "bench" Eli, I think Mara would have been in town and on hand for that. But after he clarified that Eli, in his scenario, would have stayed in games that they were winning, indicates and undermining by McAdoo that will seal his fate.





Eli is done in NY. There is no "fixing" this. Eli is done in NY. There is no "fixing" this.

The Eli Era rocco8112 : 11/30/2017 9:49 am : link is over. There is no chance he will be here next year. The way this all went down has made that very clear.



I guess all things come to an end, but as explained well in this article, the Eli era is over.

RE: If you read Mara's full statements.... montanagiant : 11/30/2017 9:49 am : link

Quote: it appears there was a very major disconnect between how Mara presented the situation to McAdoo and how McAdoo ultimately presented it to Eli.



Mara gave McAdoo an inch, and he took a mile.



I personally believe Mara was a little blindsided by what happened. If the situation was really to "bench" Eli, I think Mara would have been in town and on hand for that. But after he clarified that Eli, in his scenario, would have stayed in games that they were winning, indicates and undermining by McAdoo that will seal his fate.



I think if Mara clarified this to Eli, which he very may well have, and McAdoo and Reese are fired at the end of the year, Manning may be willing to listen to what the new coach has to say at the very least, and see what the scenario is going to be.



I wouldn't count it out.

I think it's extremely remote but firing both Reese and McAdoo would be the only possibility.



One thing I have noticed is that some tend to separate the two. McAdoo was hired by Reese, McAdoo's shitshow should be hanged on Reese also. Both need to be run out of town In comment 13713913 Britt in VA said:I think it's extremely remote but firing both Reese and McAdoo would be the only possibility.One thing I have noticed is that some tend to separate the two. McAdoo was hired by Reese, McAdoo's shitshow should be hanged on Reese also. Both need to be run out of town

Very unlikely Thegratefulhead : 11/30/2017 9:55 am : link But imagine BBI if Geno plays well, the Giants score 30 and win. I think we might see MI's and seizures.

I don't see how the Giants can save face Diver_Down : 11/30/2017 9:58 am : link and turn back to Eli next year under the current structure of his contract. I would expect some form of restructure that moves guaranteed money as a financial apology. If a no-win, drunk driving McNabb can earn a financial apology, then certainly Eli should command one. His remaining salary/bonus money over the 2 years is $32M. He should demand the $32M guaranteed on a reworked 3 year contract. If the Giants decline then he should stand pat and let the Giants pay the roster bonus or release him. If he is released, he easily be able to negotiate a new contract with the same $32M guaranteed. If the Giants want to string him along on the current structure, then he should take the roster bonus and tell them he'll see them in September.

I don’t see Eli coming back WillVAB : 11/30/2017 9:59 am : link Why would he want to? The OL isn’t going to magically get better in one off-season. A QB pick in the top 3 is a mortal lock at this point. The organization just proved they will bench him on a whim.



He’s better off choosing a team/roster that’s built and run better than the Giants. He’s better off finding a Carson Palmer type situation where the team isn’t pushing him out the door because of his age.

My initial impression Giantfan in skinland : 11/30/2017 9:59 am : link was to think, as others have noted above, that Mara was a little blind sided and expected something a bit different than what Macadoo ultimately presented to Eli.



Now, I'm wondering if Mara isn't just throwing Macadoo (who he plans to fire anyway) under the bus after seeing the initial (stronger than even he expected) response. Hard to believe there was THAT MUCH of a disconnect on this.

On a side note ron mexico : 11/30/2017 10:07 am : link I'm starting to be really thankful that I went to college out of the NYC area from 91-96. With no direct tv or real internet back then I didn't follow the team to closely. Don't really have any recollection if Handley brown, graham etc.





They all Powerclean765 : 11/30/2017 10:08 am : link (Mara) had every opportunity to say Eli was still the QB but they wanted to evaluate the young players.



We know what the clowns McAdoo & Cignetti think (who are these guys, again?) But Mara very specifically did not say that, which would’ve diffused the situation. Sometimes it’s what you don’t say. Particularly with a guy as careful with his words as JM.



He’s done in NY.

RE: They all Britt in VA : 11/30/2017 10:10 am : link

Quote: (Mara) had every opportunity to say Eli was still the QB but they wanted to evaluate the young players.



We know what the clowns McAdoo & Cignetti think (who are these guys, again?) But Mara very specifically did not say that, which would’ve diffused the situation. Sometimes it’s what you don’t say. Particularly with a guy as careful with his words as JM.



He’s done in NY.



Mara rarely interferes with coaching decisions. He comments on them sometimes, like "the offense is broken" or "why did it take so long to see we had a player in Jernigan?", but I don't think he inserts himself into them.



Let's see what happens on Sunday/Monday. In comment 13714095 Powerclean765 said:Mara rarely interferes with coaching decisions. He comments on them sometimes, like "the offense is broken" or "why did it take so long to see we had a player in Jernigan?", but I don't think he inserts himself into them.Let's see what happens on Sunday/Monday.

This may we'll be the reason the Giants carried three qb's this season plato : 11/30/2017 10:10 am : link Unusual move for the team and although you can think of other reasons for it, this is certainly one. Which leads me to think this plan or a variant has been in place from the preseason.

I just hope they give Eli the opportunity Simms11 : 11/30/2017 10:28 am : link to at least close out the game against the Redskins the last game at home and give fans, that tare there, an opportunity to give him a standing ovation, which he duly deserves. It's a shame that it would happen this way however.

RE: I don't see how the Giants can save face Gatorade Dunk : 11/30/2017 10:45 am : link

Quote: and turn back to Eli next year under the current structure of his contract. I would expect some form of restructure that moves guaranteed money as a financial apology. If a no-win, drunk driving McNabb can earn a financial apology, then certainly Eli should command one. His remaining salary/bonus money over the 2 years is $32M. He should demand the $32M guaranteed on a reworked 3 year contract. If the Giants decline then he should stand pat and let the Giants pay the roster bonus or release him. If he is released, he easily be able to negotiate a new contract with the same $32M guaranteed. If the Giants want to string him along on the current structure, then he should take the roster bonus and tell them he'll see them in September.

I'm pretty sure it's $33M, not $32M, but that's just splitting hairs. In any case, I'd be willing to bet you (you can pick the stakes but it has to be something in good fun) that if Eli were to be released that he will not get $32M guaranteed on the open market. He could get $32M total, but not fully guaranteed. Not at 37 years old. In comment 13714071 Diver_Down said:I'm pretty sure it's $33M, not $32M, but that's just splitting hairs. In any case, I'd be willing to bet you (you can pick the stakes but it has to be something in good fun) that if Eli were to be released that he will not get $32M guaranteed on the open market. He could get $32M total, but not fully guaranteed. Not at 37 years old.

He's done family progtitioner : 11/30/2017 10:46 am : link There's no "unbenching" a franchise qb especially when it's 99% certain the Giants draft their next qb in the upcoming draft.

RE: This may we'll be the reason the Giants carried three qb's this season Gatorade Dunk : 11/30/2017 10:47 am : link

Quote: Unusual move for the team and although you can think of other reasons for it, this is certainly one. Which leads me to think this plan or a variant has been in place from the preseason.

Absolutely false. They thought they were contenders coming into the season. There is zero chance that this plan has been in place from the preseason. They carried three QBs because that's typically been what they do when they have a rookie QB on the roster. In comment 13714102 plato said:Absolutely false. They thought they were contenders coming into the season. There is zero chance that this plan has been in place from the preseason. They carried three QBs because that's typically been what they do when they have a rookie QB on the roster.

RE: This is great the beat writers Blue21 : 11/30/2017 11:04 am : link

Quote: Who often knock Eli are now all on his side and they’re going to help us get better compensation for him by bashing Mara and the Giants with their new found love for Eli ......... this is heavy handed !!!!!!



Have been thinking the same thing. In comment 13713884 NikkiMac said:Have been thinking the same thing.

RE: If you read Mara's full statements.... Scuzzlebutt : 11/30/2017 11:07 am : link

Quote: it appears there was a very major disconnect between how Mara presented the situation to McAdoo and how McAdoo ultimately presented it to Eli.



Mara gave McAdoo an inch, and he took a mile.



I personally believe Mara was a little blindsided by what happened. If the situation was really to "bench" Eli, I think Mara would have been in town and on hand for that. But after he clarified that Eli, in his scenario, would have stayed in games that they were winning, indicates and undermining by McAdoo that will seal his fate.



I think if Mara clarified this to Eli, which he very may well have, and McAdoo and Reese are fired at the end of the year, Manning may be willing to listen to what the new coach has to say at the very least, and see what the scenario is going to be.



I wouldn't count it out.



I agree with this take on the situation. I think McAdoo is an insecure, petty little man and when Eli would not go along with his ridiculous plan he felt his authority was being challenged and decided to bench Eli for Geno. I still blame Mara for not stepping in before the decision was final and it got out to the press. In comment 13713913 Britt in VA said:I agree with this take on the situation. I think McAdoo is an insecure, petty little man and when Eli would not go along with his ridiculous plan he felt his authority was being challenged and decided to bench Eli for Geno. I still blame Mara for not stepping in before the decision was final and it got out to the press.

mara could still japanhead : 11/30/2017 11:52 am : link make this right by firing mcadoo, promoting sully, and re-inserting eli into the lineup.. he won't. as mcadoo said, he, mara, and reese are "all on the same page"

The Giants are certainly delusional ghost718 : 11/30/2017 11:55 am : link at levels usually only reached with potent drugs.



But not about Eli



Just about everything else though

RE: My initial impression moespree : 11/30/2017 12:23 pm : link

Quote: was to think, as others have noted above, that Mara was a little blind sided and expected something a bit different than what Macadoo ultimately presented to Eli.



Now, I'm wondering if Mara isn't just throwing Macadoo (who he plans to fire anyway) under the bus after seeing the initial (stronger than even he expected) response. Hard to believe there was THAT MUCH of a disconnect on this.



I think this is exactly right.



The thought that Mara was under the impression of something totally different and McAdoo misled him and did his own thing I think is nonsense. Because why is he still the coach of the team in that case? I just cannot fathom in any way that a coach can tell his owner one thing and leave the meeting in agreement and then turn around do something completely different that wasn't agreed upon. If the argument is this is what happened and yet Mara still won't fire him than Mara is one weak ass businessman and owner.



But I could definitely be wrong because it doesn't seem the Giants are well run anymore at all. So anything is possible. In comment 13714074 Giantfan in skinland said:I think this is exactly right.The thought that Mara was under the impression of something totally different and McAdoo misled him and did his own thing I think is nonsense. Because why is he still the coach of the team in that case? I just cannot fathom in any way that a coach can tell his owner one thing and leave the meeting in agreement and then turn around do something completely different that wasn't agreed upon. If the argument is this is what happened and yet Mara still won't fire him than Mara is one weak ass businessman and owner.But I could definitely be wrong because it doesn't seem the Giants are well run anymore at all. So anything is possible.

there's going to be a new GM and head coach PerpetualNervousness : 11/30/2017 12:34 pm : link after this fiasco. no way either reese or mcadoo is back. under those circumstances, i don't see why Eli couldnt' come back, assuming the new regime wants him to - although i think that would will likely be a big question for whoever takes the job. keeping eli on while grooming a new qb was clearly the plan. with a new coach and gm, i actually dont think it will be so hard to patch things up

The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure hassan : 11/30/2017 5:16 pm : link is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.

If the team's performance this season doesn't doom Mcadoo BlackLight : 11/30/2017 5:25 pm : link then the way McAdoo botched Eli's benching as agreed to by Mara might well do it.

RE: New GM/HC Vinny from Danbury : 11/30/2017 7:44 pm : link

Quote: Draft Darnold who isn’t likely ready. Let Geno walk. Have Darnold/Webb compete for backup role. Eli is the starter until Darnold is ready.



That is very plausible IMO.



I find it hard to believe that Eli would ever allow the Giants to use him like that after what they chose to do to him this week. Not a chance in hell. In comment 13713969 Sean said:I find it hard to believe that Eli would ever allow the Giants to use him like that after what they chose to do to him this week. Not a chance in hell.

RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure Gatorade Dunk : 11/30/2017 8:23 pm : link

Quote: is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.

And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force. In comment 13715234 hassan said:And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.

RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure montanagiant : 11/30/2017 9:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.

Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it

RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure Gatorade Dunk : 11/30/2017 10:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.





Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it

No, he sure as fuck didn't. He said they'd put together a game plan for Geno that would give the team a chance to win. And separately, he said they made this move for the best interest of the team. The beat writers combined the two statements into clickbait. In comment 13715544 montanagiant said:No, he sure as fuck didn't. He said they'd put together a game plan for Geno that would give the team a chance to win. And separately, he said they made this move for the best interest of the team. The beat writers combined the two statements into clickbait.

RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure Ten Ton Hammer : 11/30/2017 10:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.





Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it



You can dislike the coach for plenty of factual reasons we've already seen. There's no need to reach out to parsing quotes looking for more outrage. In comment 13715544 montanagiant said:You can dislike the coach for plenty of factual reasons we've already seen. There's no need to reach out to parsing quotes looking for more outrage.

The only important question HomerJones45 : 11/30/2017 10:18 pm : link will Mara and Tisch write a $5 million dollar check for Eli Manning in March? If not, there is nothing to debate or wonder about; he's gone.



And I don't think they will write the check.

RE: The only important question Ten Ton Hammer : 11/30/2017 10:22 pm : link

Quote: will Mara and Tisch write a $5 million dollar check for Eli Manning in March? If not, there is nothing to debate or wonder about; he's gone.



And I don't think they will write the check.

but what are their options? They won't get a great return for a trade (if Eli's agent even allows it, which is NOT a given. When do the Mannings ever re-negotiate contracts? They get every dime they sign for). I'd guess releasing him costs them a ton of money too. In comment 13715592 HomerJones45 said:but what are their options? They won't get a great return for a trade (if Eli's agent even allows it, which is NOT a given. When do the Mannings ever re-negotiate contracts? They get every dime they sign for). I'd guess releasing him costs them a ton of money too.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure montanagiant : 11/30/2017 10:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715544 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.





Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it







You can dislike the coach for plenty of factual reasons we've already seen. There's no need to reach out to parsing quotes looking for more outrage.

LOL..Yeah I guess all of those in the media who have the same take as I are wrong also..Spare me, please! That was exactly what he implied. Stop with the BS spin on what this fuckwhit said. He implied Geno gave this team the best chance to win In comment 13715580 Ten Ton Hammer said:LOL..Yeah I guess all of those in the media who have the same take as I are wrong also..Spare me, please! That was exactly what he implied. Stop with the BS spin on what this fuckwhit said. He implied Geno gave this team the best chance to win

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure Gatorade Dunk : 11/30/2017 10:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715580 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13715544 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.





Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it







You can dislike the coach for plenty of factual reasons we've already seen. There's no need to reach out to parsing quotes looking for more outrage.





LOL..Yeah I guess all of those in the media who have the same take as I are wrong also..Spare me, please! That was exactly what he implied. Stop with the BS spin on what this fuckwhit said. He implied Geno gave this team the best chance to win

I guess the concept of an echo chamber is lost on you. You're smarter than that MG. In comment 13715597 montanagiant said:I guess the concept of an echo chamber is lost on you. You're smarter than that MG.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure montanagiant : 11/30/2017 10:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715544 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.





Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it





No, he sure as fuck didn't. He said they'd put together a game plan for Geno that would give the team a chance to win. And separately, he said they made this move for the best interest of the team. The beat writers combined the two statements into clickbait.

Explain how saying that this is in the best interest of the team by starting Geno is not implying Geno gives the best chance to win. Spare me the "We need to see what Geno can do" BS while doing it In comment 13715576 Gatorade Dunk said:Explain how saying that this is in the best interest of the team by starting Geno is not implying Geno gives the best chance to win. Spare me the "We need to see what Geno can do" BS while doing it

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure Gatorade Dunk : 11/30/2017 10:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715580 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13715544 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.





Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it







You can dislike the coach for plenty of factual reasons we've already seen. There's no need to reach out to parsing quotes looking for more outrage.





LOL..Yeah I guess all of those in the media who have the same take as I are wrong also..Spare me, please! That was exactly what he implied. Stop with the BS spin on what this fuckwhit said. He implied Geno gave this team the best chance to win

There's no "BS spin" - some of us are actually paying attention to what he actually said and not the talking heads who all picked up on the misquotes by the beats. In comment 13715597 montanagiant said:There's no "BS spin" - some of us are actually paying attention to what he actually said and not the talking heads who all picked up on the misquotes by the beats.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure Ten Ton Hammer : 11/30/2017 10:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715580 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13715544 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.





Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it







You can dislike the coach for plenty of factual reasons we've already seen. There's no need to reach out to parsing quotes looking for more outrage.





LOL..Yeah I guess all of those in the media who have the same take as I are wrong also..Spare me, please! That was exactly what he implied. Stop with the BS spin on what this fuckwhit said. He implied Geno gave this team the best chance to win



So, when the media is parroting the same thing you happen to agree with, they're wise and all knowing. Ok. I'll remember that the other 364 days of the year when Giants fans hate the media. In comment 13715597 montanagiant said:So, when the media is parroting the same thing you happen to agree with, they're wise and all knowing. Ok. I'll remember that the other 364 days of the year when Giants fans hate the media.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure Gatorade Dunk : 11/30/2017 10:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715576 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715544 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.





Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it





No, he sure as fuck didn't. He said they'd put together a game plan for Geno that would give the team a chance to win. And separately, he said they made this move for the best interest of the team. The beat writers combined the two statements into clickbait.





Explain how saying that this is in the best interest of the team by starting Geno is not implying Geno gives the best chance to win. Spare me the "We need to see what Geno can do" BS while doing it

Because in a lost season, it's in the best interest of the team to get every single player on the roster onto the field for evaluation against real bullets. Winning isn't the top priority. This isn't rocket science. In comment 13715601 montanagiant said:Because in a lost season, it's in the best interest of the team to get every single player on the roster onto the field for evaluation against real bullets. Winning isn't the top priority. This isn't rocket science.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure montanagiant : 11/30/2017 10:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715597 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715580 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13715544 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.





Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it







You can dislike the coach for plenty of factual reasons we've already seen. There's no need to reach out to parsing quotes looking for more outrage.





LOL..Yeah I guess all of those in the media who have the same take as I are wrong also..Spare me, please! That was exactly what he implied. Stop with the BS spin on what this fuckwhit said. He implied Geno gave this team the best chance to win





I guess the concept of an echo chamber is lost on you. You're smarter than that MG.

That's a weak excuse GD. Anyone can claim an "Echo Chamber" about any statement but the fact remains that this is far beyond anything like that and when it gets to the stage this is at Echo Chamber is a non-starter. This is at the stage of being in the Alps and having 100K people all yelling the same thing In comment 13715600 Gatorade Dunk said:That's a weak excuse GD. Anyone can claim an "Echo Chamber" about any statement but the fact remains that this is far beyond anything like that and when it gets to the stage this is at Echo Chamber is a non-starter. This is at the stage of being in the Alps and having 100K people all yelling the same thing

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure montanagiant : 11/30/2017 10:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715601 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715576 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715544 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.





Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it





No, he sure as fuck didn't. He said they'd put together a game plan for Geno that would give the team a chance to win. And separately, he said they made this move for the best interest of the team. The beat writers combined the two statements into clickbait.





Explain how saying that this is in the best interest of the team by starting Geno is not implying Geno gives the best chance to win. Spare me the "We need to see what Geno can do" BS while doing it





Because in a lost season, it's in the best interest of the team to get every single player on the roster onto the field for evaluation against real bullets. Winning isn't the top priority. This isn't rocket science.

Yeah because Geno Smith on a 1-year contract is something we need to see. I guess the years he played on the Jets and this season of practice was not enough.. Come on that is absurd. We all know what he can do and it's nothing more than a fill in for an emergenct and pray he does not screw up In comment 13715604 Gatorade Dunk said:Yeah because Geno Smith on a 1-year contract is something we need to see. I guess the years he played on the Jets and this season of practice was not enough.. Come on that is absurd. We all know what he can do and it's nothing more than a fill in for an emergenct and pray he does not screw up

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure montanagiant : 11/30/2017 10:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715597 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715580 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13715544 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.





Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it







You can dislike the coach for plenty of factual reasons we've already seen. There's no need to reach out to parsing quotes looking for more outrage.





LOL..Yeah I guess all of those in the media who have the same take as I are wrong also..Spare me, please! That was exactly what he implied. Stop with the BS spin on what this fuckwhit said. He implied Geno gave this team the best chance to win







So, when the media is parroting the same thing you happen to agree with, they're wise and all knowing. Ok. I'll remember that the other 364 days of the year when Giants fans hate the media.

It is so far beyond "The media parroting" It is virtually EVERYONE saying it and no spin you can try can lessen that fact In comment 13715603 Ten Ton Hammer said:It is so far beyond "The media parroting" It is virtually EVERYONE saying it and no spin you can try can lessen that fact

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure Gatorade Dunk : 11/30/2017 10:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715600 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715597 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715580 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13715544 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.





Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it







You can dislike the coach for plenty of factual reasons we've already seen. There's no need to reach out to parsing quotes looking for more outrage.





LOL..Yeah I guess all of those in the media who have the same take as I are wrong also..Spare me, please! That was exactly what he implied. Stop with the BS spin on what this fuckwhit said. He implied Geno gave this team the best chance to win





I guess the concept of an echo chamber is lost on you. You're smarter than that MG.





That's a weak excuse GD. Anyone can claim an "Echo Chamber" about any statement but the fact remains that this is far beyond anything like that and when it gets to the stage this is at Echo Chamber is a non-starter. This is at the stage of being in the Alps and having 100K people all yelling the same thing

Not when they're citing secondary sources (the beat writers) without checking the actual primary source quotes. That's the very definition of an echo chamber. In comment 13715606 montanagiant said:Not when they're citing secondary sources (the beat writers) without checking the actual primary source quotes. That's the very definition of an echo chamber.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure montanagiant : 11/30/2017 10:44 pm : link

Quote:





Not when they're citing secondary sources (the beat writers) without checking the actual primary source quotes. That's the very definition of an echo chamber.

It's Ex-players, Ex-teamates, the media, casual fans, ex-coaches, it's everyone In comment 13715618 Gatorade Dunk said:It's Ex-players, Ex-teamates, the media, casual fans, ex-coaches, it's everyone

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The rampant speculation Eli is done for sure Gatorade Dunk : 11/30/2017 10:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715604 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715601 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715576 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715544 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13715437 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13715234 hassan said:





Quote:





is utter nonsense. If Mac is gone and Reese is gone Eli has a better chance of staying here than anyone might guess. Agree with Britt's take on this.



QBs getting benched especially in this scenario is far from a death warrant. This is media outrage and stirring the pot/sports talk conjecture at its finest.





And yet, 90% (or more) of the disgruntled fans hang on every word of blowhards like Francesa awaiting instruction as far as what to get outraged about.



Add to that the echo chamber of the beat writers who all run with the same misquotes (such as "Geno gives us the best chance to win" which was never said) and the angry mob comes out in full force.





Come on he implied that very statement...Stop it





No, he sure as fuck didn't. He said they'd put together a game plan for Geno that would give the team a chance to win. And separately, he said they made this move for the best interest of the team. The beat writers combined the two statements into clickbait.





Explain how saying that this is in the best interest of the team by starting Geno is not implying Geno gives the best chance to win. Spare me the "We need to see what Geno can do" BS while doing it





Because in a lost season, it's in the best interest of the team to get every single player on the roster onto the field for evaluation against real bullets. Winning isn't the top priority. This isn't rocket science.





Yeah because Geno Smith on a 1-year contract is something we need to see. I guess the years he played on the Jets and this season of practice was not enough.. Come on that is absurd. We all know what he can do and it's nothing more than a fill in for an emergenct and pray he does not screw up

Listen, believe what you want. I happen to think McAdoo is an idiot and bludgeoned this situation beyond repair, but I don't for one second believe that he thinks Geno gives them a better chance to win (and am certain he didn't say so). In fact, I think the team understands that winning is counterproductive at this point (that's not to say that I believe they're openly tanking, just not prioritizing wins in a lost season).



If you want my opinion, I think Geno is only starting Sunday for two reasons: 1) because Eli said no (obviously); and 2) because if they were going to hang the historical footnote of the QB who broke Eli's streak on anyone, better to put it on the journeyman than the rookie.



But that said, if Eli forces their hand in the offseason and ends up released or traded as many expect he will be, they absolutely have to do their due diligence to see if Geno can be the placeholder while Webb/rookie QB get fully prepared to take over. So yes, they do need to see what Geno can do. In comment 13715610 montanagiant said:Listen, believe what you want. I happen to think McAdoo is an idiot and bludgeoned this situation beyond repair, but I don't for one second believe that he thinks Geno gives them a better chance to win (and am certain he didn't say so). In fact, I think the team understands that winning is counterproductive at this point (that's not to say that I believe they're openly tanking, just not prioritizing wins in a lost season).If you want my opinion, I think Geno is only starting Sunday for two reasons: 1) because Eli said no (obviously); and 2) because if they were going to hang the historical footnote of the QB who broke Eli's streak on anyone, better to put it on the journeyman than the rookie.But that said, if Eli forces their hand in the offseason and ends up released or traded as many expect he will be, they absolutely have to do their due diligence to see if Geno can be the placeholder while Webb/rookie QB get fully prepared to take over. So yes, they do need to see what Geno can do.