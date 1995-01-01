Seriously - Who is our QB next year? Matt M. : 11/30/2017 11:24 am With this week's activity, it seems highly unlikely Eli is back. In my opinion, that makes next year another throw away season. If they end up drafting a QB and go with him, there are the expected rookie lumps, especially with an entire offense being remodeled. If they go with Webb, it's essentially the same scenario. Without Eli to bridge the gap, who the Hell is the QB? Does this week and perhaps beyond end up being an audition for Geno, as much as Webb? Are we looking at possibly Geno Smith, or someone of his ilk, QBing the Giants for 1 season?



The prospects for next year took a bad turn this week.

Ideally Keaton028 : 11/30/2017 11:26 am : link You retain Manning and Webb, and draft a guy to compete. They have mishandled this season so badly, I can see Manning leaving, Webb never being given a fair opportunity, and thrusting a rookie QB into the spotlight next year. It will be very interesting to see what happens.

This team is being blown up NYSports1 : 11/30/2017 11:27 am : link as it should. Next years qb should be a cheap back up veteran for the first half and the second half the rookie qb or let Webb start from game 1 if we do not draft a qb....I do not understand how hard that seems to some....Eli was not going to win a ring next year or take this team which needs tons of help with not much money to contend. We need to move on

What Victor in Ct said Bold Ruler : Mod : 11/30/2017 11:27 am : : 11/30/2017 11:27 am : link .

Eli Thegratefulhead : 11/30/2017 11:28 am : link I say Eli unless we play better with Geno/Webb, very unlikely.

Won't necessarily be a vet QB Keaton028 : 11/30/2017 11:29 am : link more and more rookie QBs are being thrust into the spotlight sooner. And will a new regime want to be tied to Webb if he fails with this shitty roster for the last 3 games? I would not be surprised if our week 1 starter next season is still in college.

Rosen could start right away jeff57 : 11/30/2017 11:30 am : link .

I have a feeling the Giants covet Darnold. NorwoodWideRight : 11/30/2017 11:30 am : link I can't explain why.

RE: I have a feeling the Giants covet Darnold. Sean : 11/30/2017 11:32 am : link

Quote: I can't explain why.



Francesa said he is a perfect NYG fit. In comment 13714351 NorwoodWideRight said:Francesa said he is a perfect NYG fit.

Hmmm Rong5611 : 11/30/2017 11:32 am : link It would be preferable if Eli started until Webb or the likely high draft choice QB are ready.



I'm not sure if Eli wants to do that though. We'll see.

My AcidTest : 11/30/2017 11:35 am : link wildly optimistic totally unrealistic scenario is Eli and Webb. Webb shows enough during the last few games to convince the Giants he can succeed Eli in 2019.



Rosen goes #1, and Darnold stays in school. The Giants don't want Mayfield, Jackson, or Allen with a top five pick. They trade down, get a boatload of draft picks, rebuild the OL, and finally get a coverage LB.

Francessa keeps harping on Eli's Chef : 11/30/2017 11:37 am : link 5 million roster bonus due 5 days into next season and says he will never see that.

RE: My NorwoodWideRight : 11/30/2017 11:40 am : link

Quote: wildly optimistic totally unrealistic scenario is Eli and Webb. Webb shows enough during the last few games to convince the Giants he can succeed Eli in 2019.



Rosen goes #1, and Darnold stays in school. The Giants don't want Mayfield, Jackson, or Allen with a top five pick. They trade down, get a boatload of draft picks, rebuild the OL, and finally get a coverage LB.



I can't see them trading down. There's too much superstar talent in the top 5. I can see them keeping Webb if he shines (although not likely, given 4 games, but who knows?). They could go with Barkley? If they release Eli, combined with what they have available next year cap-wise, they could shore up the OL via free agency. In comment 13714373 AcidTest said:I can't see them trading down. There's too much superstar talent in the top 5. I can see them keeping Webb if he shines (although not likely, given 4 games, but who knows?). They could go with Barkley? If they release Eli, combined with what they have available next year cap-wise, they could shore up the OL via free agency.

Acid Keaton028 : 11/30/2017 11:41 am : link if that happens I hope the Giants take Barkley. As decent running gam will have positive ramifications throughout this offense. Barkley may possibly be a generational talent at running back.

It is going to be Webb or a top 5 pick NYG07 : 11/30/2017 11:46 am : link I don't understand this idea that you have to play a veteran QB while the young guys sit and learn. That is just not the case anymore.





RE: Francessa keeps harping on Eli's bigbluehoya : 11/30/2017 11:49 am : link

Quote: 5 million roster bonus due 5 days into next season and says he will never see that.



To me, the roster bonus actually opens up some possibilities.



If the Giants want to maximize return / make a trade palatable to another team (say, Jax), the Giants could pay the roster bonus and then trade Eli (assuming he is amenable).



To Jax, his contract would essentially be a 1 year deal @ $11M with a team option for a second year at $17M. That’s pretty damn good cap economics for a competent starting QB with lots of playoff and SB experience, even if he’s on the later part of the back-9 of his career. In comment 13714380 Chef said:To me, the roster bonus actually opens up some possibilities.If the Giants want to maximize return / make a trade palatable to another team (say, Jax), the Giants could pay the roster bonus and then trade Eli (assuming he is amenable).To Jax, his contract would essentially be a 1 year deal @ $11M with a team option for a second year at $17M. That’s pretty damn good cap economics for a competent starting QB with lots of playoff and SB experience, even if he’s on the later part of the back-9 of his career.

Agree with Victor in CT. section125 : 11/30/2017 11:52 am : link We don't know who the GM or coach will be. How could you speculate who the QB will be?



That said - my money is on Eli - and that would be a very small wager.

Eli will be the starter TJ : 11/30/2017 11:55 am : link Webb or a draft pick will be learning. If this team is otherwise capable of playoffs, Eli can still get them there.

RE: Hmmm liteamorn : 11/30/2017 12:06 pm : link

Quote: It would be preferable if Eli started until Webb or the likely high draft choice QB are ready.



I'm not sure if Eli wants to do that though. We'll see.

Or we can afford this. In comment 13714362 Rong5611 said:Or we can afford this.

RE: RE: I have a feeling the Giants covet Darnold. Breeze_94 : 11/30/2017 12:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13714351 NorwoodWideRight said:





Quote:





I can't explain why.







Francesa said he is a perfect NYG fit.



I have a feeling they are a great match but I won't get my hopes up until Darnold declares. Rosen also seems like a great fit. It says a lot that Jerry went to watch the USC/UCLA game. In comment 13714357 Sean said:I have a feeling they are a great match but I won't get my hopes up until Darnold declares. Rosen also seems like a great fit. It says a lot that Jerry went to watch the USC/UCLA game.

RE: It is going to be Webb or a top 5 pick Matt M. : 11/30/2017 12:27 pm : link

Quote: I don't understand this idea that you have to play a veteran QB while the young guys sit and learn. That is just not the case anymore.

You don't have to. But, my point is, if a rookie is starting, it could be Webb as a backup. There's no experience there and with a likely new HC, new OL, etc. the entire offense will be i flux, so not a lot of experience elsewhere on the roster to lean on. Next year doesn't sound all that promising without Eli. In comment 13714430 NYG07 said:You don't have to. But, my point is, if a rookie is starting, it could be Webb as a backup. There's no experience there and with a likely new HC, new OL, etc. the entire offense will be i flux, so not a lot of experience elsewhere on the roster to lean on. Next year doesn't sound all that promising without Eli.

RE: Eli will be the starter Matt M. : 11/30/2017 12:29 pm : link

Quote: Webb or a draft pick will be learning. If this team is otherwise capable of playoffs, Eli can still get them there. What makes you think this is likely, given this week's events? In comment 13714486 TJ said:What makes you think this is likely, given this week's events?

RE: RE: RE: I have a feeling the Giants covet Darnold. Victor in CT : 11/30/2017 12:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13714357 Sean said:





Quote:





In comment 13714351 NorwoodWideRight said:





Quote:





I can't explain why.







Francesa said he is a perfect NYG fit.







I have a feeling they are a great match but I won't get my hopes up until Darnold declares. Rosen also seems like a great fit. It says a lot that Jerry went to watch the USC/UCLA game.



He was told to by John Mara. They're also hoping to find the next Jerrel Jernigan :-) In comment 13714571 Breeze_94 said:He was told to by John Mara. They're also hoping to find the next Jerrel Jernigan :-)

RE: RE: It is going to be Webb or a top 5 pick NYG07 : 11/30/2017 12:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13714430 NYG07 said:





Quote:





I don't understand this idea that you have to play a veteran QB while the young guys sit and learn. That is just not the case anymore.





You don't have to. But, my point is, if a rookie is starting, it could be Webb as a backup. There's no experience there and with a likely new HC, new OL, etc. the entire offense will be i flux, so not a lot of experience elsewhere on the roster to lean on. Next year doesn't sound all that promising without Eli.



Good point, but I highly doubt Eli will ever want to return to the Giants after this embarrassment. Maybe after firing Reese and McAdoo Mara can smooth things over, but I doubt it. Graziano has already reported that Eli sees other teams as a destination for him to start next year.



Also, the Giants are likely going to suck next year either way. So you start Webb and let the top 5 pick back up for some games or you start the rookie from day one and let him go through his rookie struggles. If you want to sign another journeyman veteran as insurance like a McCown, fine.



I think the Giants should put a ton of resources into the o-line. I am talking multiple free agents, even at big money, and 1 or 2 draft picks from rounds 2-4 after the 1st round QB. With Beckham, Shephard, and Engram, that is a good stable of weapons for a young QB. They will also have to replace Marshall and get a decent running back in FA or the draft.



They won't be able to upgrade the D much this offseason, but there is already a ton of money tied up in that side of the ball. In 2019, the cap is completely opened up with all of Eli's dead money and future salary off the roster. In comment 13714585 Matt M. said:Good point, but I highly doubt Eli will ever want to return to the Giants after this embarrassment. Maybe after firing Reese and McAdoo Mara can smooth things over, but I doubt it. Graziano has already reported that Eli sees other teams as a destination for him to start next year.Also, the Giants are likely going to suck next year either way. So you start Webb and let the top 5 pick back up for some games or you start the rookie from day one and let him go through his rookie struggles. If you want to sign another journeyman veteran as insurance like a McCown, fine.I think the Giants should put a ton of resources into the o-line. I am talking multiple free agents, even at big money, and 1 or 2 draft picks from rounds 2-4 after the 1st round QB. With Beckham, Shephard, and Engram, that is a good stable of weapons for a young QB. They will also have to replace Marshall and get a decent running back in FA or the draft.They won't be able to upgrade the D much this offseason, but there is already a ton of money tied up in that side of the ball. In 2019, the cap is completely opened up with all of Eli's dead money and future salary off the roster.

RE: Hmmm Beer Man : 11/30/2017 12:45 pm : link

Quote: It would be preferable if Eli started until Webb or the likely high draft choice QB are ready.



I'm not sure if Eli wants to do that though. We'll see. +1 In comment 13714362 Rong5611 said:+1

RE: RE: RE: It is going to be Webb or a top 5 pick Matt M. : 11/30/2017 12:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13714585 Matt M. said:





Quote:





In comment 13714430 NYG07 said:





Quote:





I don't understand this idea that you have to play a veteran QB while the young guys sit and learn. That is just not the case anymore.





You don't have to. But, my point is, if a rookie is starting, it could be Webb as a backup. There's no experience there and with a likely new HC, new OL, etc. the entire offense will be i flux, so not a lot of experience elsewhere on the roster to lean on. Next year doesn't sound all that promising without Eli.







Good point, but I highly doubt Eli will ever want to return to the Giants after this embarrassment. Maybe after firing Reese and McAdoo Mara can smooth things over, but I doubt it. Graziano has already reported that Eli sees other teams as a destination for him to start next year.



Also, the Giants are likely going to suck next year either way. So you start Webb and let the top 5 pick back up for some games or you start the rookie from day one and let him go through his rookie struggles. If you want to sign another journeyman veteran as insurance like a McCown, fine.



I think the Giants should put a ton of resources into the o-line. I am talking multiple free agents, even at big money, and 1 or 2 draft picks from rounds 2-4 after the 1st round QB. With Beckham, Shephard, and Engram, that is a good stable of weapons for a young QB. They will also have to replace Marshall and get a decent running back in FA or the draft.



They won't be able to upgrade the D much this offseason, but there is already a ton of money tied up in that side of the ball. In 2019, the cap is completely opened up with all of Eli's dead money and future salary off the roster. Oh I agree and don't even think they should keep Eli at this point. But, if this week's fiasco didn't take place, there was still the possibility they would have gotten that one extra year from Eli as the bridge to the next QB. Now it's gone, which makes next year most likely another throw away in terms of record/playoffs. There also is a lot of pressure for them to be right with the pick. The alternative is several more years of crap. In comment 13714626 NYG07 said:Oh I agree and don't even think they should keep Eli at this point. But, if this week's fiasco didn't take place, there was still the possibility they would have gotten that one extra year from Eli as the bridge to the next QB. Now it's gone, which makes next year most likely another throw away in terms of record/playoffs. There also is a lot of pressure for them to be right with the pick. The alternative is several more years of crap.

Everything is correctible Milton : 11/30/2017 12:53 pm : link That applies across the board: from the problems on the field to the relationship between Eli and management. Mara basically laid the whole fiasco at McAdoo's feet and once McAdoo is fired and replaced, relationships can be repaired. Eli is not the type to hold grudge. He will always do what's in the best interest of the team.



This doesn't mean Eli will definitely be back, only that bridges have not been burned beyond repair. It all depends on how the dominoes fall come January.

Whomever it is... bw in dc : 11/30/2017 12:54 pm : link the real first order of business is to build a better fort. This oline needs to be scrapped and rebuilt. That would significantly help with a strong cast of offensive players returning.



Once in place, then I'd start the rookie and brace for the ups and downs. It's the new model, and the best model in my judgment.



Of course, a new voice under the HC headset would help too...

RE: Whomever it is... Matt M. : 11/30/2017 1:01 pm : link

Quote: the real first order of business is to build a better fort. This oline needs to be scrapped and rebuilt. That would significantly help with a strong cast of offensive players returning.



Once in place, then I'd start the rookie and brace for the ups and downs. It's the new model, and the best model in my judgment.



Of course, a new voice under the HC headset would help too... I agree with the exception that I consider the new HC, OC, and beyond a pre-requisite. After that, I absolutely agree to shore up the OL with real OL, not 2nd and 3rd tier players hoping one sticks. I firmly believe with a real OL, this team is talented enough to have a good offense. Even with the current OL, I think a better coach would have a better offense with this talent. But, with healthy WRs we have a real arsenal including Engram. Darkwa and Gallman have shown enough flashes to be optimistic, in my opinion, with a real OL in front of them. Plus, a real coach just may have a FB and/or run different personnel packages out there. In comment 13714670 bw in dc said:I agree with the exception that I consider the new HC, OC, and beyond a pre-requisite. After that, I absolutely agree to shore up the OL with real OL, not 2nd and 3rd tier players hoping one sticks. I firmly believe with a real OL, this team is talented enough to have a good offense. Even with the current OL, I think a better coach would have a better offense with this talent. But, with healthy WRs we have a real arsenal including Engram. Darkwa and Gallman have shown enough flashes to be optimistic, in my opinion, with a real OL in front of them. Plus, a real coach just may have a FB and/or run different personnel packages out there.

I Think it All Bleedin Blue : 11/30/2017 1:12 pm : link depends on whether there's a regime change. If the usual suspects are retained, then we know Eli more than likely wont be back in any role for this team. Reese and McAdoo don't want him.



If there was a regime change, there might be a chance if the new regime was to go QB in round one (why not); then there would be an outside chance of Eli in a caretakers role ala Warner.



Emotion aside, McAdoo rode into the HC job on the back of Eli, but i feel in no way did he want Eli as his QB, and I truly feel Reese was never in Eli's corner. Eli is not your QB if the staff wants to run a GB style of the WCO, he has two left feet. Eli is a straight drop back QB who can still throw it, but he needs time, and McAdoo's offense doesn't call for an immobile QB.



I love Eli for what he's done, for the way he showed up week in and week out, especially the past few years with absolutely no Offensive Line to afford him protection, he was the only offensive player who showed up to play in Green Bay last year. I know his time is pretty much done, but he should've been afforded more respect from the coach.



If they wanted to see what Webb has, they should've given him more reps in practice throughout the season, and dressed him, it makes no sense to transition to Geno with him being a F/A at the end of the season.



Sorry I'm rambling and off topic, it all depends on whether there is a complete change top to bottom or status as usual

Probably still Eli AcesUp : 11/30/2017 1:13 pm : link A lot depends on what Eli wants. I doubt hurt feelings will be a factor, more along the lines of what he wants professionally and how long he sees himself playing.

My money would be on Darnold Go Terps : 11/30/2017 1:21 pm : link I like Jackson better, but I'm fine with Darnold. Just no Rosen, please.



I don't see a path to success for Webb if we spend a big draft resource(s) to get Darnold.

RE: My money would be on Darnold Matt M. : 11/30/2017 1:26 pm : link

Quote: I like Jackson better, but I'm fine with Darnold. Just no Rosen, please.



I don't see a path to success for Webb if we spend a big draft resource(s) to get Darnold. If Jackson were taller, I think he would be the pick. I still may prefer Jackson, but I don't think they will take him. I agree with Darnold over Rosen.



I also agree about Webb. But, this is why I say Geno may not be out of their plans now. If they are deadset on a QB at the top of the draft, which seems likely,what purpose does Webb serve? They need a veteran, even if only to backup. In comment 13714740 Go Terps said:If Jackson were taller, I think he would be the pick. I still may prefer Jackson, but I don't think they will take him. I agree with Darnold over Rosen.I also agree about Webb. But, this is why I say Geno may not be out of their plans now. If they are deadset on a QB at the top of the draft, which seems likely,what purpose does Webb serve? They need a veteran, even if only to backup.

RE: My money would be on Darnold Kyle in NY : 11/30/2017 1:28 pm : link

Quote: I like Jackson better, but I'm fine with Darnold. Just no Rosen, please.



I don't see a path to success for Webb if we spend a big draft resource(s) to get Darnold.



Why no to Rosen? Just curious In comment 13714740 Go Terps said:Why no to Rosen? Just curious

if he's in the draft JonC : 11/30/2017 1:38 pm : link Darnold

.... BrettNYG10 : 11/30/2017 1:45 pm : link I'd like to see Webb start in front of a high pick.



I'm really intrigued by Webb - he was really unlucky in college - injuries, Mahomes stealing his job, etc. Guys like that might flourish later when given a shot.



I prefer QB's sitting a bit, even if it's only half a season.

If I had my way, RollBlue : 11/30/2017 2:59 pm : link Eli would be the starter in September, with a new coaching staff. Get Darnold and have him as the number 2, with Webb as the number 3. If the season is going well, stick with Eli for one more potential run, turn the keys over to Darnold for 2019.

RE: RE: My money would be on Darnold Go Terps : 11/30/2017 3:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13714740 Go Terps said:





Quote:





I like Jackson better, but I'm fine with Darnold. Just no Rosen, please.



I don't see a path to success for Webb if we spend a big draft resource(s) to get Darnold.







Why no to Rosen? Just curious



I don't think what I see on the field is enough to overlook the possibility that he is a clown. In comment 13714760 Kyle in NY said:I don't think what I see on the field is enough to overlook the possibility that he is a clown.

RE: RE: RE: My money would be on Darnold Sean : 11/30/2017 3:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13714760 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





In comment 13714740 Go Terps said:





Quote:





I like Jackson better, but I'm fine with Darnold. Just no Rosen, please.



I don't see a path to success for Webb if we spend a big draft resource(s) to get Darnold.







Why no to Rosen? Just curious







I don't think what I see on the field is enough to overlook the possibility that he is a clown.



Rosen is also very thin, already has had injury concerns and feels to be dependent on an above avg o-line. In comment 13714992 Go Terps said:Rosen is also very thin, already has had injury concerns and feels to be dependent on an above avg o-line.

They're not trading him unless he signs off on it. Ten Ton Hammer : 11/30/2017 3:25 pm : link The Mannings run their business operations very tightly. They don't take discounts, team friendly deals, or a dime less than they want to.



The Colts didn't trade Peyton, and the Giants won't trade Eli.

The QB rocco8112 : 11/30/2017 3:37 pm : link will be the one drafted with the high pick.

Dave Brown 2.0 WillVAB : 11/30/2017 4:04 pm : link This franchise deserves it.

Probably Alex Smith... Slade : 11/30/2017 4:06 pm : link until about week 6...

It all depends on who they draft Jay on the Island : 11/30/2017 7:11 pm : link If they draft Darnold and Eli is gone then the Giants must sign a veteran stop gap starter like they signed Warner. The possible options are Alex Smith, Matt Moore, and Josh McCown. I would love to try to convince Sam Bradford to sign a 1 year prove it deal but I doubt that he would go for it. Smith would likely look for a longer deal as well. Out of the remaining two I would choose McCown.

RE: Dave Brown 2.0 djm : 11/30/2017 7:37 pm : link

Quote: This franchise deserves it.



So the fans do too I take it?? Get the hell over it. In comment 13715102 WillVAB said:So the fans do too I take it?? Get the hell over it.

Probably the QB that would have lasted until Rd 2 in the next draft Jimmy Googs : 11/30/2017 7:53 pm : link but for us picking him in Rd 1...

RE: RE: My money would be on Darnold bw in dc : 11/30/2017 9:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13714740 Go Terps said:





Quote:





I like Jackson better, but I'm fine with Darnold. Just no Rosen, please.



I don't see a path to success for Webb if we spend a big draft resource(s) to get Darnold.



If Jackson were taller, I think he would be the pick. I still may prefer Jackson, but I don't think they will take him. I agree with Darnold over Rosen.





Uh - Jackson is 6'3". Is that suddenly short? In comment 13714752 Matt M. said:Uh - Jackson is 6'3". Is that suddenly short?

Is Jackson like a 3rd rounder? idiotsavant : 11/30/2017 9:24 pm : link Trade downs. Build both lines.

RE: Is Jackson like a 3rd rounder? bw in dc : 11/30/2017 9:28 pm : link

Quote: Trade downs. Build both lines.



I don't think so. He's made a lot of chicken salad down in Louisville. Hell, Watson is 6'2" and he was loaded with weapons at Clemson. Granted, Watson was more of a passer at this stage...



But Jackson is a great open field runner and has really improved his throwing this year. I don't say this for any effect - he could very easily be a top ten pick, or even higher. His skill set ceiling is very high... In comment 13715512 idiotsavant said:I don't think so. He's made a lot of chicken salad down in Louisville. Hell, Watson is 6'2" and he was loaded with weapons at Clemson. Granted, Watson was more of a passer at this stage...But Jackson is a great open field runner and has really improved his throwing this year. I don't say this for any effect - he could very easily be a top ten pick, or even higher. His skill set ceiling is very high...