Why I think John Mara is full of …

Sure, he’s a “respected businessman,” so he’s probably no dolt. But some things he said made it seem as though he had absolutely no ability to project, or think beyond even the most cursory level when it came to this situation and any possible repercussions. Not exactly the characteristics of a businessman. Or I should say, a self-made one (which he is not - Grandpa Tim is the only man in this line to be able to have claimed that much, no disrespect for Wellington, his son/John's Dad).



But to the interview. Out of the gate, two of the first few Q/As seemed … off.



Quote: Q: Are you taken aback by the uproar that followed?



A: Yes and no. Yes and no. I mean, I expected there to be an emotional reaction from fans. I would say it’s been a little excessive maybe than what I expected. But given what he has meant to our franchise and to so many people for so long, it’s understandable.



Two-time Super Bowl MVP. Iron Man. Fantastic citizen who builds hospital wings for children. Gym rat. Film-room junkie. Hardest worker on the roster, year-in, year-out. And the reaction is “a little excessive?” Damn, man … could he be more insulting to the people and families who have lived and died with this team? Yeah it’s a business, but as I wrote yesterday, for so many, it’s personal. Excessive? Jesus.



Quote: Q: Do you think some of that excess reaction is because it’s from Eli Manning to Geno Smith instead of Eli to Davis Webb?



A: That may be true with a few people, but I think for the most part – I think it would have been that reaction with Eli to anybody.



Is this an honest take? If so, it’s really off-base. There would NOT have been this reaction had the transition to the just-drafted quarterback who’s been compared to Eli Manning in his work ethic and preparation been announced out of the gate, rather than what seemed to be a bit of an afterthought: Ohhhh, yeah, and Davis Webb will start more games than Geno Smith. So transparent.



Then there’s this one. Such a haphazard, disjointed response that makes John Mara look like a bumbling fool.



Quote: Q: Is there a better way to do this than yanking Eli Manning out at half?



A: There probably is. Tell me what it is. I don’t know. I mean, I didn’t necessarily think it had to be at the half. I think if he’s playing well in the first half, we’re winning the game, it looks like we’ve got a chance, the offense is clicking, I would argue then keep him in the game. But, having him definitively come out at the end of the first half – I can understand why he would object.



And coupled with this response … just, embarrassing.



Quote: Q: Was it presented properly?



A: Well, it was presented the way that Ben thought it ought to be presented and could we have done it differently? I guess you could argue we could have. Yes.



Then there’s this.



Quote: Q: So, it wasn’t just a nominal thing to keep the streak alive?



A: No. I would not have been in favor of just playing him a series or something like that. He’s got to play a meaningful part of the game, whether that was half or three quarters or whatever – that’s for discussion.



A meaningful part of the game? Which part of an NFL football game is meaningful, vs. parts that are not? The first half is meaningful, but what? The second half isn’t? A series or two wasn’t the intent, but a half was? And he was surprised Eli Manning didn’t take that and run? Hell, why would he? It’s flimsy bullshit.



Maybe this next bit is actual remorse, but it still irritates the hell out of me. This so-called seasoned millionaire businessman wishes he could have been there when it went down? You’re the owner. Have it all go down the NEXT day, or at very least, communicate better to your GM (who then talks to your coach – because there’s apparently no direct line there – again, shitty, especially in such a huge situation as this) and give him guidance (since he comes across as a floundering, unaware dolt at times, himself). Tell him to start Eli … see how the game goes … and if it’s a shit show by the middle of the third, pull Eli Manning and throw Geno out there.



Quote: Q: If you could go back and do something different with your decision making in this situation, would you?



A: At the time, yeah, it could have been a little different. I wish I could have been here when that was all going down.



That would have avoided all the uproar. Davis Webb wouldn’t have been available, you’re on the road, and the coach can then say Eli’s an important part of this team now and going forward. We made the change to get a look at Geno, to give hjim an opportunity to put together an audition tape, and we’ll be sliding Davis Webb into that #2 role as we prepare for Dallas at home. It’s time. How much better might that have played out? You’re certainly not fielding questions about Eli taking another snap in blue (or not). Instead, it looks logical. Understandable. And it looks like ownership in actually in charge, rather than either asleep at the switch, or just full of shit and playing games with no one who believes it.



Quote: Q: Did you tell Manning that you still want him to be a Giant for life?



A: I didn’t tell him that in so many words, but I think he knows that. And I’ve said that to him before.



John Mara, Eli, along with me and many more, think you could easily have said it again. This, of all times, would have been THE time. But you didn’t, and it speaks volumes about you and your intentions. And for the way you’ve handled this debacle, I’ve lost a ton of respect for you.



Quote: Q: Years ago, you had a situation when Ray Handley was the head coach with Phil Simms and Jeff Hostetler as quarterbacks and he presented an idea of a platoon system. Did any of that flash back to you?



A: No, no. I block that out of my memory (laughs).



Infuriating. So you’re a (again) millionaire businessman and you block out of your memory the horrible treatment of a quarterback who is a more beloved New York Giant than almost every other player in franchise history? Sir, you were doomed to repeat your mistake, and you’re receiving your just desserts.



Quote: Q: Do you think that part of the reason this decision was received so poorly and emotionally by fans is because of how McAdoo presented it, both to Manning and the public?



A: I’m not sure that that makes any difference, to be honest with you. I think Eli has such respect from our fans and there’s so much love and affection for him and appreciation for what he’s done. I think the manner in which it was presented, I don’t think it made any difference whatsoever.



WRONG.



DISCONNECT.



Quote: Q: Could McAdoo have presented the decision more delicately, or more compassionately?



A: I suppose he could have. I don’t think that’s necessarily his strength, but I suppose he could have.



So, please tell us. What exactly do you perceive Ben McAdoo’s strength to be?



Quote: Q: What would you say to unhappy fans?



A: I accept the fact that we’re 2-9, we’re completely defenseless when you have a record like that, particularly when the expectations were so high and it’s up to us to fix that going forward.



How about NOT accepting it. I understand the word play, but I can’t imagine too many owners with an edge saying they accept a 2-9 record. No edge. Ironically, zero ownership. Jerry Jones, the Steinbrenners, others of that ilk, would flatly state it is Unacceptable and there will be repercussions. Not this bullshit dance throughout many of these answers.



Many years ago, my Dad imparted some wisdom to me. He talked about how it was a fallacy that “your elders deserve your respect.” I think many of us were raised that way, or with that general concept applying in different directions. For example, that guy is wealthy and a business owner, therefore he MUST be bright. Or a nice person. Or even a decent one.



WRONG AGAIN.



People are what they are. And John Mara comes across in this interview poorly, to put it lightly. This interview, top to bottom, confirms my opinion over the past couple days that John Mara, millionaire, business owner, is full of shit.

I was just going to make a thread with the following

I think Mara is full of shit



OR

This has Jerry Reeses fingerprints all over it

Consider the following:



I'm going to preface this to say that while I'm pissed at Mara right now I absolutely despise Reese and McAdoo



You're the owner of a team that was projected to be in the playoffs. This team comes out completely in disarray and proceeds to go 0-5 and loses 85% of its offense.

McAdoo keeps his job



The team wins it's first game and proceeds to get blown out for the next 3 games (one of those against a team with much less talent). There are obvious signs that the HC has lost the team. Players are giving horrible effort and some are in open rebellion that get suspended.

McAdoo keeps his job



Twp weeks later sitting at 2-9 the face of the Franchise for the last 13 years gets humiliated and unceremoniously benched for Geno Smith (I understand we need to see Webb but Webb is not ready yet). McAdoo states that this was a team decision and everyone was onboard and implies that this is being done to give us the best chance of winning which is unanimously scoffed at by everyone. Eli in an interview explains the ridiculous plan they had offered him to keep his streak alive which cause even more outrage. McAdoo verifies that yes Eli was going to start but be pulled in the 2nd half

McAdoo keeps his job



Two days later we hear from Mara that while he said he wanted to look at the other QBs this plan to unequivocally pull Eli in the second half is news to him. He also states that he discussed this with Reese. This situation has now reached the point where this is the single biggest blunder this franchise has ever had. Mara admits he never expected this much venom being directed at the team. If we are to believe Mara this means that this HC decided to take matters into his own hands and the result of this is the single biggest PR disaster this team has ever had which will forever taint the Giants

McAdoo keeps his job.



Each one of the examples above is a perfectly good reason to fire this buffoon of a HC. Cumulatively they are a tsunami demanding he be fired. As a matter of fact, the only way to clear some of the stink off of this is to fire McAdoo yet this horror show of a Coach keeps his job.



Either McAdoo is lying or Mara is. If it's McAdoo then how does Mara not fire him especially given that it would sate some of the anger being directed at this team? If Mara is telling the truth than by virtue of McAdoo actions it is demanded of him to fire this clown.

Yet McAdoo keeps his job



The only other scenario that fits is that Mara discussed this with Reese and Reese decided to tell McAdoo to pull Eli in the 2nd half. McAdoo never claimed he discussed this with Mara so it is conceivable that Reese relayed an embellished version of Mara's desires to McAdoo and this is why McAdoo is still here.

The one that really gets me is:



The one that really gets me is: Quote: Q: Do you think that part of the reason this decision was received so poorly and emotionally by fans is because of how McAdoo presented it, both to Manning and the public?



A: I’m not sure that that makes any difference, to be honest with you. I think Eli has such respect from our fans and there’s so much love and affection for him and appreciation for what he’s done. I think the manner in which it was presented, I don’t think it made any difference whatsoever.



You are correct. This is a disconnect. Up through Tuesday, Eli Manning was about as divisive a star I have seen here. There has always been a split over how good he is, what his legacy is, etc. Yet, to a man, nobody was happy on Tuesday afternoon or beyond. That's fans, local media, national media, players on other teams, former players, etc. What does that tell you dipshit? I don't know. I do know he is an arrogant prick with no feel for this team or its fan base.The one that really gets me is:You are correct. This is a disconnect. Up through Tuesday, Eli Manning was about as divisive a star I have seen here. There has always been a split over how good he is, what his legacy is, etc. Yet, to a man, nobody was happy on Tuesday afternoon or beyond. That's fans, local media, national media, players on other teams, former players, etc. What does that tell you dipshit?

Mara's an arrogant dope. BrettNYG10 : 11/30/2017 1:09 pm : link We last played on Thanskgiving. Eli could have been sat down and talked to by the entire management team over the weekend. Mara's a chicken shit.

Matt ...

Quote: Yet, to a man, nobody was happy on Tuesday afternoon or beyond. That's fans, local media, national media, players on other teams, former players, etc. What does that tell you dipshit?



Mara says the reaction is excessive.



No, sir. It's heartfelt and widespread. That might feel heavy to you. To that I say: GOOD. Mara says the reaction is excessive.No, sir. It's heartfelt and widespread. That might feel heavy to you. To that I say: GOOD.

I agree with you moespree : 11/30/2017 1:17 pm : link The thought that Mara was under the impression that something totally different was about to happen and McAdoo misled him and did his own thing I think is nonsense. Why is he still the coach of the team in that case? I cannot fathom in any way that a coach would tell his owner one thing and leave a meeting with the owner in agreement with the owner and then turn around and do something completely different, on his own, that wasn't agreed upon.



If the argument is this is what happened and yet Mara still won't fire McAdoo, than Mara is an incredibly incompetent and indecisive businessman and owner. And while he may very well be that, I doubt he'd have allowed the coach to mislead him.



I think it stands to reason Mara was in much more agreement with McAdoo than he is now letting on. Likely due to damage control.

I agree with your GeneInCal : 11/30/2017 1:18 pm : link sentiments, Beez. This situation is pathetic.



Good post.

if you can't comprehend how he was using (or perhaps, mis-using) that word in the context of the entire sentence then you are either the idiot, or being intentionally obtuse to further your point.

And, if there really was such a disconnect between him, the HC, and GM Matt M. : 11/30/2017 1:22 pm : link Why isn't he pissed off?

LG Beezer : 11/30/2017 1:24 pm : link Neither, imo. (You're free to yours.)



His use of the word "excessive" in that context is more combative than anything else. It comes across as very defensive, rather than trying to understand, or accept, anything as being real. In other words, excessive = false or unnecessary.



DISCONNECT.

Or ... Beezer : 11/30/2017 1:26 pm : link ... even misguided. And that's insulting.



Hey, I was very interested to see that transcript. I went into it hoping for some clarity. What I got was a trough of horse shit.

The Dottino comments are purely Mara Section331 : 11/30/2017 1:27 pm : link covering his ass. This is like how the Red Sox used to blame everything on the last guy out the door short of being the Boston Strangler.



The only things he expressed surprise at yesterday were that Eli nixed a ridiculous idea, and that the fan and media reaction was stronger than he expected. Now he's relaying that it was all McAdoo's fault. He is the very definiton of spineless, and I worry we are in for a dark period reminiscent of the '70's.

'Excessive' was not the correct word to use; he could have said "it exceeded what I expected" or something like that... but when you fairly read the entire sentence (if you can through your tears) then it it is obvious what he is saying.



'Excessive' was not the correct word to use; he could have said "it exceeded what I expected" or something like that... but when you fairly read the entire sentence (if you can through your tears) then it it is obvious what he is saying.

Is it even remotely possible... GiantMike : 11/30/2017 1:28 pm : link (and I am not pushing this idea, just throwing it out there)



That Mac went to Mara and Reese with the idea of benching Manning and it was presented in such a way that Mara & Reese came away thinking one thing (Mac was asking them for permission to pull Eli if things were not going well early in games) and Mac came away thinking something else entirely (We are going to work these last 4 games like the preseason no matter what the score)?



Now Mara is doing his best tiptoe while trying not to throw Mac entirely under the bus? AND Now trying to spin it around so it does not sound like the organization is not on the same page in regard to it's QB?



Because those answers kinda sound like someone trying to do that.

RE: Is it even remotely possible... Section331 : 11/30/2017 1:33 pm : link

Quote: (and I am not pushing this idea, just throwing it out there)



That Mac went to Mara and Reese with the idea of benching Manning and it was presented in such a way that Mara & Reese came away thinking one thing (Mac was asking them for permission to pull Eli if things were not going well early in games) and Mac came away thinking something else entirely (We are going to work these last 4 games like the preseason no matter what the score)?



Now Mara is doing his best tiptoe while trying not to throw Mac entirely under the bus? AND Now trying to spin it around so it does not sound like the organization is not on the same page in regard to it's QB?



Because those answers kinda sound like someone trying to do that.



It is remotely possible, McAdoo did say it was his idea, but Mara indicated he initiated it.



I would argue that Mara isn't trying to throw McAdoo entirely under the bus, he's got the bus in reverse to take another shot. The reports coming out today are completely CYA, and McAdoo is the fall guy. In comment 13714764 GiantMike said:It is remotely possible, McAdoo did say it was his idea, but Mara indicated he initiated it.I would argue that Mara isn't trying to throw McAdoo entirely under the bus, he's got the bus in reverse to take another shot. The reports coming out today are completely CYA, and McAdoo is the fall guy.

The more I've been thinking about this, the more I'm convinced baadbill : 11/30/2017 1:33 pm : link "how" this was handled is really not the real issue for Manning. If Eli believed he was a Giant for life - that he would be the starting QB of the NY Giants until he and management had a discussion and agreed it was time to move on - and that THIS WAS NOT THAT ... then I don't think he would really be that upset.



His emotion - and his answer to the question of whether he has played his last game as a NY Giant - all derive from his belief that this isn't about getting playing time for Webb - but is in fact the Giants moving on from Manning and that Manning is no longer the starting QB of the NY Giants.



If that wasn't the case - Mara would have made that VERY VERY CLEAR it wasn't the case. But Mara didn't do that. Indeed, he created just the opposite impression.

RE: Is it even remotely possible... steve in ky : 11/30/2017 1:34 pm : link

Quote: (and I am not pushing this idea, just throwing it out there)



That Mac went to Mara and Reese with the idea of benching Manning and it was presented in such a way that Mara & Reese came away thinking one thing (Mac was asking them for permission to pull Eli if things were not going well early in games) and Mac came away thinking something else entirely (We are going to work these last 4 games like the preseason no matter what the score)?



Now Mara is doing his best tiptoe while trying not to throw Mac entirely under the bus? AND Now trying to spin it around so it does not sound like the organization is not on the same page in regard to it's QB?



Because those answers kinda sound like someone trying to do that.



Are you the same GiantMike that used to frequently post here? If so nice to see you back, I always enjoyed reading your posts. If not him, welcome to BBI. In comment 13714764 GiantMike said:Are you the same GiantMike that used to frequently post here? If so nice to see you back, I always enjoyed reading your posts. If not him, welcome to BBI.

RE: The more I've been thinking about this, the more I'm convinced Reb8thVA : 11/30/2017 1:37 pm : link

Quote: "how" this was handled is really not the real issue for Manning. If Eli believed he was a Giant for life - that he would be the starting QB of the NY Giants until he and management had a discussion and agreed it was time to move on - and that THIS WAS NOT THAT ... then I don't think he would really be that upset.



His emotion - and his answer to the question of whether he has played his last game as a NY Giant - all derive from his belief that this isn't about getting playing time for Webb - but is in fact the Giants moving on from Manning and that Manning is no longer the starting QB of the NY Giants.



If that wasn't the case - Mara would have made that VERY VERY CLEAR it wasn't the case. But Mara didn't do that. Indeed, he created just the opposite impression.



Very perceptive and I think you might be right. In comment 13714781 baadbill said:Very perceptive and I think you might be right.

LG Bob in Vt : 11/30/2017 1:42 pm : link Beezer gave a very well worded response to Mara's statements, that reflected his own opinion. Beezer then went on the state you are entitled to your opinion as well. Your "through your tears" statement was uncalled for, unless you were trying to look like a jerk. If that was the case, well done !

His mistake joeinpa : 11/30/2017 1:44 pm : link is not wanting to see the young quarterback. His mistake is allowing MacAdoo speak to Eli about it.





Bob LG in NYC : 11/30/2017 1:47 pm : link everyone can have their own opinion on the subject... but if you are going to start a new thread and write an epic novel on the topic while intentionally (perhaps) twisting the meaning of what Mara said so it fits better with the narrative, expect to get called on it.



I don't particularly care for all of the teeth gnashing but I can live with it, or ignore it... but it pisses me off when people aren't intellectually honest in their critique.

RE: RE: Is it even remotely possible... GiantMike : 11/30/2017 1:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13714764 GiantMike said:





Quote:





(and I am not pushing this idea, just throwing it out there)



That Mac went to Mara and Reese with the idea of benching Manning and it was presented in such a way that Mara & Reese came away thinking one thing (Mac was asking them for permission to pull Eli if things were not going well early in games) and Mac came away thinking something else entirely (We are going to work these last 4 games like the preseason no matter what the score)?



Now Mara is doing his best tiptoe while trying not to throw Mac entirely under the bus? AND Now trying to spin it around so it does not sound like the organization is not on the same page in regard to it's QB?



Because those answers kinda sound like someone trying to do that.







Are you the same GiantMike that used to frequently post here? If so nice to see you back, I always enjoyed reading your posts. If not him, welcome to BBI.



One and the same... thank you Steve. I appreciate that. I see a lot has changed :) In comment 13714783 steve in ky said:One and the same... thank you Steve. I appreciate that. I see a lot has changed :)

I think he's full of shit too. And that Reese is in his ear throwing Victor in CT : 11/30/2017 1:52 pm : link McAdolt under the bus to save his own ass.

Unlikely Thegratefulhead : 11/30/2017 1:57 pm : link What if a Geno led Giants offense scores more points than an Eli led team has in the last 2 years without OBJ and the Giants win...Take a moment to think about what that could mean to what everyone is saying with such absolute certainty about McAdoo, Eli, Reese and Mara.

RE: Unlikely GiantMike : 11/30/2017 1:59 pm : link

Quote: What if a Geno led Giants offense scores more points than an Eli led team has in the last 2 years without OBJ and the Giants win...Take a moment to think about what that could mean to what everyone is saying with such absolute certainty about McAdoo, Eli, Reese and Mara.



LOL... I'm almost 100% sure the Giants score 33 points somehow and win this game. It HAS to happen. What a shitshow that will be. In comment 13714843 Thegratefulhead said:LOL... I'm almost 100% sure the Giants score 33 points somehow and win this game. It HAS to happen. What a shitshow that will be.

I believe Mara's words were regulator : 11/30/2017 2:00 pm : link "IN EXCESS OF" rather than "EXCESSIVE"



Two completely different messages, the former indicating that Mara miscalculated the public reaction, and the latter suggesting incredulity, which suggests an utter and complete disconnect with reality.



I think much less of John Mara today than I did last week, but I do not believe he is stupid.

RE: RE: Unlikely Thegratefulhead : 11/30/2017 2:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13714843 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





What if a Geno led Giants offense scores more points than an Eli led team has in the last 2 years without OBJ and the Giants win...Take a moment to think about what that could mean to what everyone is saying with such absolute certainty about McAdoo, Eli, Reese and Mara.







LOL... I'm almost 100% sure the Giants score 33 points somehow and win this game. It HAS to happen. What a shitshow that will be.



I know right. What if Eli is just a terrible fit fir this and a QB with less talent and experience thrives in it? WTF do we do then?

In comment 13714846 GiantMike said:I know right. What if Eli is just a terrible fit fir this and a QB with less talent and experience thrives in it? WTF do we do then?

RE: Unlikely an_idol_mind : 11/30/2017 2:03 pm : link

Quote: What if a Geno led Giants offense scores more points than an Eli led team has in the last 2 years without OBJ and the Giants win...Take a moment to think about what that could mean to what everyone is saying with such absolute certainty about McAdoo, Eli, Reese and Mara.



Unless that type of performance was sustained over the last month of the season, it would be a statistical outlier.



And even if it turns out that Eli is really the guy who's been holding back this offense for so long, it doesn't absolve the Giants management from their terrible handling of this situation. In comment 13714843 Thegratefulhead said:Unless that type of performance was sustained over the last month of the season, it would be a statistical outlier.And even if it turns out that Eli is really the guy who's been holding back this offense for so long, it doesn't absolve the Giants management from their terrible handling of this situation.

Protecting an existing legacy idiotsavant : 11/30/2017 2:08 pm : link Is night to day a different mentality than starting and building a business.



Not to ascribe relative values one way or the other. Not to cast aspersions on way or the other.



But the protecting of a legacy may involve people and ethics and marketing and loyalty.



Whwreas building (a team in this case) may involve strategic thinking, creativity, insight into people types , imagination, abstract thinking, number sense above and beyond P-L and risk taking.



You guys see what I am saying

... an_idol_mind : 11/30/2017 2:08 pm : link Quote: I mean, I didn’t necessarily think it had to be at the half. I think if he’s playing well in the first half, we’re winning the game, it looks like we’ve got a chance, the offense is clicking, I would argue then keep him in the game. But, having him definitively come out at the end of the first half – I can understand why he would object.



This part sounds like ass-covering to me.



This situation didn't happen just because McAdoo presented a shitty plan to Eli. According to all reports, McAdoo came up with the plan and Mara signed off on it before it went to Eli. And even if that's not the case, Eli requested the Giants to publicly announce the change at quarterback, which means there was ample time to reconsider the arrangement before it became public.



Mara might not have envisioned things the way McAdoo drew it up, but he was perfectly fine with it until Eli didn't play along with the sham. And it seems very much to me like he's trying to cover his ass so the full blame lands on a very unpopular coach. This part sounds like ass-covering to me.This situation didn't happen just because McAdoo presented a shitty plan to Eli. According to all reports, McAdoo came up with the plan and Mara signed off on it before it went to Eli. And even if that's not the case, Eli requested the Giants to publicly announce the change at quarterback, which means there was ample time to reconsider the arrangement before it became public.Mara might not have envisioned things the way McAdoo drew it up, but he was perfectly fine with it until Eli didn't play along with the sham. And it seems very much to me like he's trying to cover his ass so the full blame lands on a very unpopular coach.

Last off season I told you guys idiotsavant : 11/30/2017 2:16 pm : link We had two choices:



1. 'MacBall requires or will require league best line play especially the guard-center-guard. So find them or (and / or) draft them 1,2,3.



Or..



2. Move to a shanny/falcons system (and find OL to suit).



'But don't do neither'



We did neither.

Now we get something better idiotsavant : 11/30/2017 2:23 pm : link All new management and staff

You're talking about a guy who has never worked a day in his life arniefez : 11/30/2017 2:28 pm : link who is surrounded but yes men, sycophants and servants. A guy who thought it was his birth right to charge the suckers who come to his stadium PSL's and the suckers paid for them. I've worked very closely with very wealthy people who were born on 3rd base, most of them are not smart, extremely entitled and rarely competent. Keep in mind John is the bright hardworking brother compared to Chris. These two guys are picking the GM, coaches and players for the Giants since 2012. They are what their record says they are.

RE: I believe Mara's words were Giants in 07 : 11/30/2017 2:36 pm : link

Quote: "IN EXCESS OF" rather than "EXCESSIVE"



Two completely different messages, the former indicating that Mara miscalculated the public reaction, and the latter suggesting incredulity, which suggests an utter and complete disconnect with reality.



I think much less of John Mara today than I did last week, but I do not believe he is stupid.



This.



Agree with OP entirely, but there is a difference between the meanings of "in excess" and "excessive" In comment 13714850 regulator said:This.Agree with OP entirely, but there is a difference between the meanings of "in excess" and "excessive"

RE: And, if there really was such a disconnect between him, the HC, and GM Elisthebest : 11/30/2017 2:48 pm : link

Quote: Why isn't he pissed off?

No, people should be immediately fired. As an owner he should be more than pissed that these guys have hurt the family brand beyond repair. In comment 13714745 Matt M. said:No, people should be immediately fired. As an owner he should be more than pissed that these guys have hurt the family brand beyond repair.

RE: No map7711 : 11/30/2017 2:58 pm : link

Quote: he is clearly saying the response was beyond what he expected, not beyond what it should be, which is what you are trying to suggest he is saying.



'Excessive' was not the correct word to use; he could have said "it exceeded what I expected" or something like that... but when you fairly read the entire sentence (if you can through your tears) then it it is obvious what he is saying.



LG- first you are just being a douche. Period.

Second- Mara first says excessive and it surprised him. Wether he used the wrong word or not. Then he says he understands it because of the way the fans feel about Eli. Well if you understand that, why they hell did it surprise you or “exceeded” your expectations. Doesn’t make sense one bit. In comment 13714761 LG in NYC said:LG- first you are just being a douche. Period.Second- Mara first says excessive and it surprised him. Wether he used the wrong word or not. Then he says he understands it because of the way the fans feel about Eli. Well if you understand that, why they hell did it surprise you or “exceeded” your expectations. Doesn’t make sense one bit.

RE: No Beezer : 11/30/2017 2:58 pm : link

Quote: he is clearly saying the response was beyond what he expected, not beyond what it should be, which is what you are trying to suggest he is saying.



'Excessive' was not the correct word to use; he could have said "it exceeded what I expected" or something like that... but when you fairly read the entire sentence (if you can through your tears) then it it is obvious what he is saying.



Are you 14? lol In comment 13714761 LG in NYC said:Are you 14? lol

yeah, I'll never think of Mara the same Dr. D : 11/30/2017 3:00 pm : link I used to think he and the franchise had class.



Mara is proving he's just the product of a lucky sperm and egg.

RE: I believe Mara's words were Beezer : 11/30/2017 3:05 pm : link

Quote: "IN EXCESS OF" rather than "EXCESSIVE"



Two completely different messages, the former indicating that Mara miscalculated the public reaction, and the latter suggesting incredulity, which suggests an utter and complete disconnect with reality.



I think much less of John Mara today than I did last week, but I do not believe he is stupid.



The transcript reads "excessive." Not "in excess of."



LG can be an apologist, and/or insult me as he wishes. Doesn't change my "epic" take. In comment 13714850 regulator said:The transcript reads "excessive." Not "in excess of."LG can be an apologist, and/or insult me as he wishes. Doesn't change my "epic" take.

RE: RE: RE: Unlikely map7711 : 11/30/2017 3:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13714846 GiantMike said:





Quote:





In comment 13714843 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





What if a Geno led Giants offense scores more points than an Eli led team has in the last 2 years without OBJ and the Giants win...Take a moment to think about what that could mean to what everyone is saying with such absolute certainty about McAdoo, Eli, Reese and Mara.







LOL... I'm almost 100% sure the Giants score 33 points somehow and win this game. It HAS to happen. What a shitshow that will be.







I know right. What if Eli is just a terrible fit fir this and a QB with less talent and experience thrives in it? WTF do we do then?



Slim to none chance. One game anything is possible but over a long stretch-nope. If anyone truly believes that, bet the game. You’re getting pretty good odds. And will the Eli bashing guys concede if these QBs go in and just flat suck up the joint? Not likely. They’ll just say well Geno sucks anyway or Webb -he’s just a rookie. In comment 13714853 Thegratefulhead said:Slim to none chance. One game anything is possible but over a long stretch-nope. If anyone truly believes that, bet the game. You’re getting pretty good odds. And will the Eli bashing guys concede if these QBs go in and just flat suck up the joint? Not likely. They’ll just say well Geno sucks anyway or Webb -he’s just a rookie.

Mara’s a liar trueblueinpw : 11/30/2017 3:24 pm : link I really wanted to believe that McAdoo failed to execute a reasonable plan to get Webb somensnaps. But reading Mara’s presser leaves me believing that the only thing Mara miscalculated was the overwhelming condemnation of this cockamamie plan.



If Mara had any balls or integrity he’d have been the one talk to Eli about getting Webb some snaps. If Mara were telling the truth and all this is just McAdoo butt fumbling a perfectly reasonable plan then Mara would have gone straight to Eli and made things right and reprimanded and probably terminated McAdoo. Who in the world would allow McAdoo to drive this franchise into a ditch and create a media storm and fan backlash not ever seen? Please. Mara’s a coward and a liar. Mara doesn’t care about the Giants fans any more than he cares about Eli Manning.

RE: RE: I believe Mara's words were Section331 : 11/30/2017 3:39 pm : link

Quote:

The transcript reads "excessive." Not "in excess of."



LG can be an apologist, and/or insult me as he wishes. Doesn't change my "epic" take.



Well, it is a transcript, which have misinterpretations all the time. Look, I think John Mara is completely in ass-covering mode, and throwing McAdoo under the bus, but even then, I do not believe he is stupid enough to think, no less say, that Giant fans' outrage is excessive. I think he meant it was simply more than he expected it to be.



Which is bad enough. In comment 13714985 Beezer said:Well, it is a transcript, which have misinterpretations all the time. Look, I think John Mara is completely in ass-covering mode, and throwing McAdoo under the bus, but even then, I do not believe he is stupid enough to think, no less say, that Giant fans' outrage is excessive. I think he meant it was simply more than he expected it to be.Which is bad enough.

If we give Mara every benefit of the doubt here, Beezer : 11/30/2017 3:59 pm : link and assume he meant a different word, it still does not excuse the intent of the statement, which equates to him being alarmingly out of touch with the fan base.



A guy who owns/operates multiple multi-million dollar entities ought to have a better grasp on the consumer when he signs on to a decision of this magnitude.



I simply expected better.

Mara is hoping we forget by next season SHO'NUFF : 11/30/2017 4:20 pm : link and he'll be right...I won't forgive or forget.

RE: If we give Mara every benefit of the doubt here, Section331 : 11/30/2017 4:36 pm : link

Quote: and assume he meant a different word, it still does not excuse the intent of the statement, which equates to him being alarmingly out of touch with the fan base.



A guy who owns/operates multiple multi-million dollar entities ought to have a better grasp on the consumer when he signs on to a decision of this magnitude.



I simply expected better.



Oh I agree, his being surprised at the severity of the reaction is damning enough, I just don't think he meant to say that he thought the reaction was too much. In comment 13715095 Beezer said:Oh I agree, his being surprised at the severity of the reaction is damning enough, I just don't think he meant to say that he thought the reaction was too much.

Mara probably read the haters on BBI and mistakenly SHO'NUFF : 11/30/2017 4:36 pm : link assumed a small handful of idiots represented the masses...he thought he was in the clear. What a total idiot.

RE: You're talking about a guy who has never worked a day in his life Fred-in-Florida : 11/30/2017 5:34 pm : link

Quote: who is surrounded but yes men, sycophants and servants. A guy who thought it was his birth right to charge the suckers who come to his stadium PSL's and the suckers paid for them. I've worked very closely with very wealthy people who were born on 3rd base, most of them are not smart, extremely entitled and rarely competent. Keep in mind John is the bright hardworking brother compared to Chris. These two guys are picking the GM, coaches and players for the Giants since 2012. They are what their record says they are.



I couldn't agree more. Have these two ever had to work a day in their lives. Have they ever had to report to a manager/supervisor. Has either one of them ever been called out for screwing up. Hell Chris went to the Kentucky Derby rather than attend the draft, and what was he the Personnel Director or some other freeken' title.



I'm one of those suckers you talked about. Right now I couldn't give the PSL's away. The shit show they put on the field is a laughing stock and that was before this fiasco. It's worse now. In comment 13714913 arniefez said:I couldn't agree more. Have these two ever had to work a day in their lives. Have they ever had to report to a manager/supervisor. Has either one of them ever been called out for screwing up. Hell Chris went to the Kentucky Derby rather than attend the draft, and what was he the Personnel Director or some other freeken' title.I'm one of those suckers you talked about. Right now I couldn't give the PSL's away. The shit show they put on the field is a laughing stock and that was before this fiasco. It's worse now.

RE: The more I've been thinking about this, the more I'm convinced Matt M. : 11/30/2017 7:10 pm : link

Quote: "how" this was handled is really not the real issue for Manning. If Eli believed he was a Giant for life - that he would be the starting QB of the NY Giants until he and management had a discussion and agreed it was time to move on - and that THIS WAS NOT THAT ... then I don't think he would really be that upset.



His emotion - and his answer to the question of whether he has played his last game as a NY Giant - all derive from his belief that this isn't about getting playing time for Webb - but is in fact the Giants moving on from Manning and that Manning is no longer the starting QB of the NY Giants.



If that wasn't the case - Mara would have made that VERY VERY CLEAR it wasn't the case. But Mara didn't do that. Indeed, he created just the opposite impression. This certainly does sound reasonable. In comment 13714781 baadbill said:This certainly does sound reasonable.

RE: RE: And, if there really was such a disconnect between him, the HC, and GM Matt M. : 11/30/2017 7:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13714745 Matt M. said:





Quote:





Why isn't he pissed off?





No, people should be immediately fired. As an owner he should be more than pissed that these guys have hurt the family brand beyond repair. I Agree, but don't think Kara is thinking the brand is that damaged. In comment 13714944 Elisthebest said:I Agree, but don't think Kara is thinking the brand is that damaged.