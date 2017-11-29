Why I think John Mara is full of …

|
|Q: Are you taken aback by the uproar that followed?
A: Yes and no. Yes and no. I mean, I expected there to be an emotional reaction from fans. I would say it’s been a little excessive maybe than what I expected. But given what he has meant to our franchise and to so many people for so long, it’s understandable.
|Q: Do you think some of that excess reaction is because it’s from Eli Manning to Geno Smith instead of Eli to Davis Webb?
A: That may be true with a few people, but I think for the most part – I think it would have been that reaction with Eli to anybody.
|Q: Is there a better way to do this than yanking Eli Manning out at half?
A: There probably is. Tell me what it is. I don’t know. I mean, I didn’t necessarily think it had to be at the half. I think if he’s playing well in the first half, we’re winning the game, it looks like we’ve got a chance, the offense is clicking, I would argue then keep him in the game. But, having him definitively come out at the end of the first half – I can understand why he would object.
|Q: Was it presented properly?
A: Well, it was presented the way that Ben thought it ought to be presented and could we have done it differently? I guess you could argue we could have. Yes.
|Q: So, it wasn’t just a nominal thing to keep the streak alive?
A: No. I would not have been in favor of just playing him a series or something like that. He’s got to play a meaningful part of the game, whether that was half or three quarters or whatever – that’s for discussion.
|Q: If you could go back and do something different with your decision making in this situation, would you?
A: At the time, yeah, it could have been a little different. I wish I could have been here when that was all going down.
|Q: Did you tell Manning that you still want him to be a Giant for life?
A: I didn’t tell him that in so many words, but I think he knows that. And I’ve said that to him before.
|Q: Years ago, you had a situation when Ray Handley was the head coach with Phil Simms and Jeff Hostetler as quarterbacks and he presented an idea of a platoon system. Did any of that flash back to you?
A: No, no. I block that out of my memory (laughs).
|Q: Do you think that part of the reason this decision was received so poorly and emotionally by fans is because of how McAdoo presented it, both to Manning and the public?
A: I’m not sure that that makes any difference, to be honest with you. I think Eli has such respect from our fans and there’s so much love and affection for him and appreciation for what he’s done. I think the manner in which it was presented, I don’t think it made any difference whatsoever.
|Q: Could McAdoo have presented the decision more delicately, or more compassionately?
A: I suppose he could have. I don’t think that’s necessarily his strength, but I suppose he could have.
|Q: What would you say to unhappy fans?
A: I accept the fact that we’re 2-9, we’re completely defenseless when you have a record like that, particularly when the expectations were so high and it’s up to us to fix that going forward.
|Yet, to a man, nobody was happy on Tuesday afternoon or beyond. That's fans, local media, national media, players on other teams, former players, etc. What does that tell you dipshit?
| (and I am not pushing this idea, just throwing it out there)
That Mac went to Mara and Reese with the idea of benching Manning and it was presented in such a way that Mara & Reese came away thinking one thing (Mac was asking them for permission to pull Eli if things were not going well early in games) and Mac came away thinking something else entirely (We are going to work these last 4 games like the preseason no matter what the score)?
Now Mara is doing his best tiptoe while trying not to throw Mac entirely under the bus? AND Now trying to spin it around so it does not sound like the organization is not on the same page in regard to it's QB?
Because those answers kinda sound like someone trying to do that.
| (and I am not pushing this idea, just throwing it out there)
| "how" this was handled is really not the real issue for Manning. If Eli believed he was a Giant for life - that he would be the starting QB of the NY Giants until he and management had a discussion and agreed it was time to move on - and that THIS WAS NOT THAT ... then I don't think he would really be that upset.
His emotion - and his answer to the question of whether he has played his last game as a NY Giant - all derive from his belief that this isn't about getting playing time for Webb - but is in fact the Giants moving on from Manning and that Manning is no longer the starting QB of the NY Giants.
If that wasn't the case - Mara would have made that VERY VERY CLEAR it wasn't the case. But Mara didn't do that. Indeed, he created just the opposite impression.
Are you the same GiantMike that used to frequently post here? If so nice to see you back, I always enjoyed reading your posts. If not him, welcome to BBI.
|What if a Geno led Giants offense scores more points than an Eli led team has in the last 2 years without OBJ and the Giants win...Take a moment to think about what that could mean to what everyone is saying with such absolute certainty about McAdoo, Eli, Reese and Mara.
LOL... I'm almost 100% sure the Giants score 33 points somehow and win this game. It HAS to happen. What a shitshow that will be.
|What if a Geno led Giants offense scores more points than an Eli led team has in the last 2 years without OBJ and the Giants win...Take a moment to think about what that could mean to what everyone is saying with such absolute certainty about McAdoo, Eli, Reese and Mara.
|I mean, I didn’t necessarily think it had to be at the half. I think if he’s playing well in the first half, we’re winning the game, it looks like we’ve got a chance, the offense is clicking, I would argue then keep him in the game. But, having him definitively come out at the end of the first half – I can understand why he would object.
| "IN EXCESS OF" rather than "EXCESSIVE"
Two completely different messages, the former indicating that Mara miscalculated the public reaction, and the latter suggesting incredulity, which suggests an utter and complete disconnect with reality.
I think much less of John Mara today than I did last week, but I do not believe he is stupid.
|Why isn't he pissed off?
| he is clearly saying the response was beyond what he expected, not beyond what it should be, which is what you are trying to suggest he is saying.
'Excessive' was not the correct word to use; he could have said "it exceeded what I expected" or something like that... but when you fairly read the entire sentence (if you can through your tears) then it it is obvious what he is saying.
| he is clearly saying the response was beyond what he expected, not beyond what it should be, which is what you are trying to suggest he is saying.
'Excessive' was not the correct word to use; he could have said "it exceeded what I expected" or something like that... but when you fairly read the entire sentence (if you can through your tears) then it it is obvious what he is saying.
| "IN EXCESS OF" rather than "EXCESSIVE"
Two completely different messages, the former indicating that Mara miscalculated the public reaction, and the latter suggesting incredulity, which suggests an utter and complete disconnect with reality.
I think much less of John Mara today than I did last week, but I do not believe he is stupid.
I know right. What if Eli is just a terrible fit fir this and a QB with less talent and experience thrives in it? WTF do we do then?
|
The transcript reads "excessive." Not "in excess of."
LG can be an apologist, and/or insult me as he wishes. Doesn't change my "epic" take.
| and assume he meant a different word, it still does not excuse the intent of the statement, which equates to him being alarmingly out of touch with the fan base.
A guy who owns/operates multiple multi-million dollar entities ought to have a better grasp on the consumer when he signs on to a decision of this magnitude.
I simply expected better.
|who is surrounded but yes men, sycophants and servants. A guy who thought it was his birth right to charge the suckers who come to his stadium PSL's and the suckers paid for them. I've worked very closely with very wealthy people who were born on 3rd base, most of them are not smart, extremely entitled and rarely competent. Keep in mind John is the bright hardworking brother compared to Chris. These two guys are picking the GM, coaches and players for the Giants since 2012. They are what their record says they are.
| "how" this was handled is really not the real issue for Manning. If Eli believed he was a Giant for life - that he would be the starting QB of the NY Giants until he and management had a discussion and agreed it was time to move on - and that THIS WAS NOT THAT ... then I don't think he would really be that upset.
His emotion - and his answer to the question of whether he has played his last game as a NY Giant - all derive from his belief that this isn't about getting playing time for Webb - but is in fact the Giants moving on from Manning and that Manning is no longer the starting QB of the NY Giants.
If that wasn't the case - Mara would have made that VERY VERY CLEAR it wasn't the case. But Mara didn't do that. Indeed, he created just the opposite impression.
No, people should be immediately fired. As an owner he should be more than pissed that these guys have hurt the family brand beyond repair.
LG can be an apologist, and/or insult me as he wishes. Doesn't change my "epic" take.