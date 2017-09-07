Vendetta aside: How do you think Geno will do? Route 9 : 11/30/2017 3:33 pm Didn't see any threads posted. Won't delete if German.



Um, I think realistically he will struggle the same way Eli did all season. I see two early INTs. What's your call BBI? Do you think he'll even finish the game? Get hurt? Remember he's throwing to legendary Giants WRs...

I think The Dude : 11/30/2017 3:34 pm : link a portion the vendetta people have to begin with is what they expect Geno to do..

He may shine in a game or two ... Beer Man : 11/30/2017 3:35 pm : link But left out on the field too many games, he will soon show why the Jets kicked him to the curb. And for the Jets to kick a QB to the curb, you know they had to be really bad.

l believe, overall, he will play better than Eli did Saos1n : 11/30/2017 3:36 pm : link He will buy a little extra time outside the pocket and pick up a few yards with his legs... he will create a few big plays by gaining this extra time and letting his receivers get down field..



l think we’ll beat Oakland...



Having said that, l still believe what happened was the wrong move and Ben, nor Jerry, will not survive it...

Its going to be a shitshow. truebluelarry : 11/30/2017 3:37 pm : link He holds the ball too long and is going to take a ton of hits. There's a high probability the Giants are going to be shut out.

Geno rocco8112 : 11/30/2017 3:39 pm : link is more mobile than Eli true, although who is not. But, he is not a running QB. His legs will not be extending drives and so on. In fact if he is running for his life he is likely to get injured.



I think he will do poorly, but who knows.

Still SMH .... Beer Man : 11/30/2017 3:40 pm : link over Eli sitting and Geno starting. A two time NFL SB champ sitting (who still has a lot of gas in the tank) so that the team can evaluate a "never has been and never will be" chump.

Move the chains a little pjcas18 : 11/30/2017 3:41 pm : link make some great throws, get in red zone, take a sack then throw a pick or fumble.



this will be repeated multiple times.

Exactly! Then defenses will eat up Webb.....

Poorly. Mad Mike : 11/30/2017 3:44 pm : link Because he is a bad quarterback and will be playing within a bad offense. I mean, even if he does a bit better than Eli, there's plenty of room to be better while still doing poorly.

. arcarsenal : 11/30/2017 3:44 pm : link I bet he'll do better than most people think he will.



That said, we're not going to light the scoreboard on fire or do anything great. I'm sure he'll turn it over at least once.



I'm quite bummed about what happened with Eli, but Geno had nothing to do with that and I'll be rooting for him to play well.

To be honest, never really tuned in to many Jets games to watch him play. Even the preseason games never bothered watching, because I'd never think he'd play. He always seemed like a very stupid QB - awful decision, what the fuck were you on thinking you could make that throw - type of QB, with he very little I did see.

Outside of Khalil Mack, OAK's defense Section331 : 11/30/2017 3:45 pm : link is pretty bad, but Geno hasn't really played in 2 years. He definitely is more mobile, but one of his main problems has always been keeping his eyes downfield when he runs, so that mobility is compromised somewhat.



He is going to deal with the same problems Eli did - little talent outside of Engram, a crappy OL, and an offensive system that does little to help WR's get open. Maybe this time McAdon't will send a little help to the side Mack lines up on, but I wouldn't count on it.

I want to add, I have no vandetta against Geno. Section331 : 11/30/2017 3:48 pm : link He had nothing to do with this week's shit show, I hope for the best.

He played a couple snaps at the end of the Rams game, right? Route 9 : 11/30/2017 3:49 pm : link Or was it Seattle? Either way lol I remember him getting nailed once or twice pretty good and he didn't even play that long. Let's see the mobile man!

Geno will be Geno. Red Dog : 11/30/2017 3:53 pm : link He will move the chains. Then he will make a critical mistake.

Eli's average release this year has been around 1.8 - 1.9 seconds. truebluelarry : 11/30/2017 3:54 pm : link Geno Smith is incapable of operating at that level.



For those touting Smith's alleged mobility, in 34 career games played (30 starts), he has LOST 17 fumbles! Be careful what you wish for.





I don't have a vendetta. Beezer : 11/30/2017 4:03 pm : link I simply have watched enough of him playing quarterback to not expect very much positive.



As others have said on other threads, the way this season has gone I SHOULD expect Geno Smith to go 22-for-34 for 306 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT, and the Giants beat the Raiders 31-24.

I think.... BillKo : 11/30/2017 4:12 pm : link he'll get hurt, have to come out, and Eli will win the game......



Ok, just come in.....we aren't beating the Raiders in OAK IMO.

Geno is a better fit for McAdouche averagejoe : 11/30/2017 4:16 pm : link I think it might be the douche factor that bonds them. Geno can run the dink and dunk mickey mouse offense better because he can run. Giants still won't score TD's or win or anything crazy like that. Geno will implode and turn the ball over. It's what he does.



2-14 here we come!

I don t believe joeinpa : 11/30/2017 4:29 pm : link He will play well. Holds ball too long

I believe Geno will be maddeningly inconsistent. 81_Great_Dane : 11/30/2017 4:56 pm : link He'll look great for a while. He'll zing the ball around the field. He'll hit receivers in stride. He'll avoid the rush. The team will move crisply. Then he'll make a throw he shouldn't and the drive will stall or he'll get picked off.



If he has really learned from working with Eli he may have more of the good stuff and less of the bad than we saw when he was with the Jets.



I've said this on other threads: If he throws 3-4 TDs and the Giants win, everybody's going to get quiet about the change. If he throws 3-4 INTs in the first half, we'll see Eli in relief. (Imagine Giants scoring 35 points in first game without Eli. Then everyone's going to wonder why they didn't try this sooner. But I don't think that'll happen.)



If he throws 3-4 INTs and plays the whole game and the Giants lose, we'll see Davis Webb the next week anyway with Geno inactive.

Who wished for this?

If the OL old man : 11/30/2017 5:03 pm : link shares the sentiment that the Os fail is on Eli exclusively/very greatly, they may get fired up and play at the KC level, plus GS was working a lot with our 2nd string WRs as the scout team before they had to be first stringers so he should play better with them.

He may play well and provide evidence that its Eli and not the scheme.

That said, Raiders D gotta be licking their lips to get at the backup QB.

Geno is just a pawn in these next 2 games...just holding a spot for the real reason for the Eli mess....to look at Webb the last 3 games to evaluate how to go forward in the draft.

The Raiders D is awful, but I still don't expect anything PatersonPlank : 11/30/2017 5:31 pm : link .

Geno will suck. FStubbs : 11/30/2017 5:36 pm : link He's terrible and behind this offensive line with these receivers, we'll be lucky if the Giants offense crosses midfield. I'd rather have Webb in there.

There is no rationale saying Geno will be able to move an PatersonPlank : 11/30/2017 5:38 pm : link offense that Eli couldn't. The two aren't even close to the same level of player. Even though the Raiders D is awful, I expect to see very few points and soem turnovers.

Exactly! Then defenses will eat up Webb.....



Webb won't even be active this Sunday. It is Geno and Eli for Sunday. In comment 13715065 HoustonGiant said:Webb won't even be active this Sunday. It is Geno and Eli for Sunday.

Any chance that lighting could strike twice Route 9 : 11/30/2017 6:13 pm : link and one of Genos teammates punches him directly in the jaw? Perhaps Eli could take a swing?

Not Watching Rong5611 : 11/30/2017 6:58 pm : link Always want the team to win, but tough to root for them this week. Too pissed off to watch the game.

I expect..... Robert : 11/30/2017 7:06 pm : link them to have some really safe play calling in the first quarter. Lots of runs, maybe some safe short passes to get him into the groove. I also expect the Raiders to turn up the heat in the second quarter and he'll start throwing picks and wild, wild passes because no one will be on the same page. Add a fumble on a handoff or two because the RB's are dealing with slightly different placement and timing and a coaching staff that won't make adjustments in the second half and have proven they have no idea how to game plan anyway, it's gonna get ugly quickly. It will be a huge task to get into FG range, which we suck at anyway. I feel bad for the guy.



I'll be surprised if Geno fucking smith djm : 11/30/2017 7:22 pm : link Makes it through the entire game without getting hurt.



What a sorry state of affairs. Still can't believe it. Geno. Fucking. Smith.

Not having tape of Geno in this offense is going to benefit him. Sarcastic Sam : 11/30/2017 7:29 pm : link In the shrot term.

Oakland's secondary isn't too hot SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/30/2017 7:35 pm : link But their DLine is tough. I think he'll do alright in a losing effort.

Gino is going to get trucked RobCrossRiver56 : 11/30/2017 7:43 pm : link and will be on IR soon enough, you can be sure of that.

For those who have seen him play often: an_idol_mind : 11/30/2017 8:11 pm : link how is his pocket awareness and presence? All the mobility in the world isn't going to help him when somebody runs around our tackles and blindsides him.

I have no idea how Sunday will play out ... Spider56 : 11/30/2017 8:38 pm : link But I truly hope the entire team gets the crap kicked out of them. 50 to nothing is fine by me. I simply cannot get over that geno frkn smith starts over a healthy Eli Manning.

This move signals the franchise has quit larryflower37 : 11/30/2017 10:55 pm : link So I expect anyone with a solid contract to play like it is a preseason game.

Why risk injury for a team that just said they don't care if they win?

Geno playing with 2nd string players will get destroyed

Hard to fathom Route 9 : 5:56 am : link we have five games left of this nonsense to come. Welcome December football!

He will Rolyrock : 7:34 am : link Get knocked out of the game first series, Eli back in. Ha Ha



2 offense wildcards factor in this Bob in Newburgh : 8:33 am : link I can only believe that Engram is in a slump which he will come out of. The physical talent is such that if Geno can buy a little time and extend a play a big play may result.



Tavarres King's downfield speed may also be better utilized on extended plays.



Expect some rust as Geno has not really played for 3 years now. If the simpletons would be honest, his last 4 games starting with the Jets and a healthy Decker, he looked like an acceptable starting game manager type QB. Quite frankly, the Jets gave up on him because Bowles would not deal with the outside distractions.

If he can throw a short pass BigBluesman : 8:59 am : link Giants will improve.

If he can get them that far - Red zone offense will improve Bob in Newburgh : 9:11 am : link He is,a threat to score TDs inside the 10, and will sell out to do so.



You either have to shadow him, softening the coverages, or he will take gift run ins. This is definitely a complication which Eli does not present the opposition.

No. Geno is not a threat to score in the RZ. He's not a very mobile QB at all actually. He can run, but he rarely does.



Geno is more game manager than anything. That part is accurate. The rest of your take on Geno is curious at best.



Eli's RZ play this season was pretty good the last I checked. In comment 13715942 Bob in Newburgh said:No. Geno is not a threat to score in the RZ. He's not a very mobile QB at all actually. He can run, but he rarely does.Geno is more game manager than anything. That part is accurate. The rest of your take on Geno is curious at best.Eli's RZ play this season was pretty good the last I checked.