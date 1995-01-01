What would Denver or Jacksonville give us for Eli? Thinblueline : 11/30/2017 5:47 pm Not that I want this but things are kind of leaning this way... We will draft a QB in the first round.

I want #10 back next year BIGbluegermany : 11/30/2017 5:51 pm : link but if he leave us, we should get two 2nd round picks.

I was thinking Thinblueline : 11/30/2017 5:55 pm : link Maybe a 2nd rounder definitely not two, possibly a 3rd rounder.

Conditional old man : 11/30/2017 5:58 pm : link 3rd at best.

The price of a 37 y.o. QB with all Eli's weaknesses and the last 6 years of failure is tied to the QB(the price of being the key player is both good and bad are on you).

I would like to see Eli behind an OL(hopefully would have been w/Giants) he had some confidence in and decent receivers to see where the last 6 years of failure really belong.

After this debacle... Vinny from Danbury : 11/30/2017 5:59 pm : link if I'm Eli, I don't take back my NTC, and force them to release him, as he is no longer the starting QB for the Giants. That or they can pay him millions to sit the bench. But if they release him, he keeps his guaranteed cash, and can then negotiate a new deal with any teams interested in him, and choose the one he wants to go to, not the one willing to give up something to the Giants to get him. He should not allow the Giants to have any say whatsoever in where he goes now, or to benefit from it. They no longer deserve that respect after the bullshit they put him through this week.

There will be no trade in the 72 hour window. Diver_Down : 11/30/2017 6:01 pm : link We will pay the roster bonus or release him. Seattle's GM Schneider had said they began negotiations for Duane Brown at the start of training camp when he held out. The trade didn't happen until before the trade deadline. Nearly 2 months for a player that was actively holding out and openly critical of the Houston owner.



I think any interested team will wait until after the 72 hours to call the Giants bluff. If the roster bonus is paid, then I suspect teams will see FA and then the draft pans out before expressing interest in a trade for Eli.

Supply and demand will dictate CMicks3110 : 11/30/2017 6:02 pm : link No one else of eli caliber will be available for playoff teams seeking a quarterback. I think we can get 2 twos or maybe swap our high second for a late 1st and 3rd

i don't think they will get much in return Vanzetti : 11/30/2017 6:19 pm : link not with that contract

RE: There will be no trade in the 72 hour window. MetsAreBack : 11/30/2017 6:25 pm : link

Quote: We will pay the roster bonus or release him. Seattle's GM Schneider had said they began negotiations for Duane Brown at the start of training camp when he held out. The trade didn't happen until before the trade deadline. Nearly 2 months for a player that was actively holding out and openly critical of the Houston owner.



I think any interested team will wait until after the 72 hours to call the Giants bluff. If the roster bonus is paid, then I suspect teams will see FA and then the draft pans out before expressing interest in a trade for Eli.



Yes, but QB is different. Look at just last year when teams were making overtures for Tony Romo, and he was coming off his ~5th back injury.



If Eli waived his NTC, a deal could get done, even if only for a 4th or 5th rounder... Jacksonville is the most logical place. But I'm with the poster above - at this point its in Manning's best interest to force himself cut, and thats what I think he'll do.



The Mannings, as much as we love them, as a family are astute businessmen. In comment 13715288 Diver_Down said:Yes, but QB is different. Look at just last year when teams were making overtures for Tony Romo, and he was coming off his ~5th back injury.If Eli waived his NTC, a deal could get done, even if only for a 4th or 5th rounder... Jacksonville is the most logical place. But I'm with the poster above - at this point its in Manning's best interest to force himself cut, and thats what I think he'll do.The Mannings, as much as we love them, as a family are astute businessmen.

.... yankees78 : 11/30/2017 6:50 pm : link If I were Eli, I wouldn't waive the NTC...

I think the Giants will try to save face Jay on the Island : 11/30/2017 6:51 pm : link And just release Eli by trying to sell it that they want to do what's best for him and let him choose his next team.

Why would they give anthing? JohnB : 11/30/2017 6:52 pm : link The Giants will cut Eli in March so just wait and bid for his services without giving up a single draft pick.

Isn’t it a cokeduplt : 11/30/2017 6:56 pm : link Huge cap hit if they release him? I’ll be even more pissed if they do that.

RE: I think the Giants will try to save face Diver_Down : 11/30/2017 6:59 pm : link

Quote: And just release Eli by trying to sell it that they want to do what's best for him and let him choose his next team.



This is exactly what will likely happen and they will spread the dead cap hit over the next 2 years with a June 1st designation. The only outside chance is if we slip in the draft by winning a meaningless game (Raiders, Cowboys, Skins are possibilities). If we fall were our guy is not guaranteed in the draft, the Giants might opt to pick up the $5M roster bonus as an insurance policy. They could still end up releasing him with an increase in the dead cap equivalent to the roster bonus.



But I suspect that we won't win anymore and San Fran might end up win a game under Jimmy. I haven't given up hope that the Browns find some luck and win a game or two pushing us into the forefront. In comment 13715328 Jay on the Island said:This is exactly what will likely happen and they will spread the dead cap hit over the next 2 years with a June 1st designation. The only outside chance is if we slip in the draft by winning a meaningless game (Raiders, Cowboys, Skins are possibilities). If we fall were our guy is not guaranteed in the draft, the Giants might opt to pick up the $5M roster bonus as an insurance policy. They could still end up releasing him with an increase in the dead cap equivalent to the roster bonus.But I suspect that we won't win anymore and San Fran might end up win a game under Jimmy. I haven't given up hope that the Browns find some luck and win a game or two pushing us into the forefront.

Eli controls where he goes. MOOPS : 11/30/2017 7:00 pm : link He'll know before March 17th whether he's staying, and if not where he's going. THey'll be no bidding war.

RE: Isn’t it a Diver_Down : 11/30/2017 7:02 pm : link

Quote: Huge cap hit if they release him? I’ll be even more pissed if they do that.



No. The only way to save on the cap is by designating Eli as a June 1 cut where they spread the dead cap over 2 years. If he is traded, then the dead cap accelerates into the current year's salary cap. In comment 13715335 cokeduplt said:No. The only way to save on the cap is by designating Eli as a June 1 cut where they spread the dead cap over 2 years. If he is traded, then the dead cap accelerates into the current year's salary cap.

Are you guys forgetting what it took to get Sam Bradford? UConn4523 : 11/30/2017 7:02 pm : link If played the right way Eli should net no more than a 2nd. A team with a SB roster and no QB could be compelled to give more.

I think Jacksonville could be the highest bidder SLIM_ : 11/30/2017 7:37 pm : link but Eli doesn't need to help. This could get ugly and another reason how they screwed this up. Coughlin and Eli could easily talk under the radar so they have the power. Here's my hope for the Giants sake.



Eli/Jacksonville/Giants work out a deal for a conditional pick in 2019. This allows Giants/Eli to leave on better terms. Jacksonville benefits by being able to tailor their offense to Eli's strengths. Eli goes to a team with a built in relationship. The conditional pick makes it fair for both teams and allows Jacksonville to still get some cheaper talent in the draft to gear up for their big run.



If the Jaguars go far in the draft, the Giants can get a 2 maybe even a 1. It is a win-win. The Giants can also give Webb a chance. They trade out of their pick and pick up additional picks - Another #1 next year. If Webb doesn't prove to be a franchise type quarterback, they are armed in 2019 with additional picks (ideally 2 #1's in addition to their early one (If Webb craps the bed, they will have a poor record).











Potentially better than a 2nd round pick?? Jimmy Googs : 11/30/2017 7:42 pm : link We should have traded him years ago...

...... CoughlinHandsonHips : 11/30/2017 7:58 pm : link If the Giants don't trade him, they will be responsible for both his salary and roster bonus.



Other teams know this. Why trade for a player who is more than likely getting cut.

You're all delusional crackerjack465 : 11/30/2017 8:11 pm : link if you think you're getting anything more than a conditional late rounder.



This is like the Knicks' Melo sitatuion... Eli can control where he goes.



He can say; "I'll only waive my NTC for Jacksonville"... and in that case, we either take the low ball offer and trade him, release him, or get stuck paying that enormous salary.

Probably not much WillVAB : 11/30/2017 8:11 pm : link But you never know.



Minnesota gave up a first rounder for Sam Bradford. Just depends on how bad a few teams want him or need a QB.

4th round pick and a conditional pick micky : 11/30/2017 8:27 pm : link a 37 yr old qb will garner much back in return

RE: After this debacle... Bill L : 11/30/2017 8:50 pm : link

Quote: if I'm Eli, I don't take back my NTC, and force them to release him, as he is no longer the starting QB for the Giants. That or they can pay him millions to sit the bench. But if they release him, he keeps his guaranteed cash, and can then negotiate a new deal with any teams interested in him, and choose the one he wants to go to, not the one willing to give up something to the Giants to get him. He should not allow the Giants to have any say whatsoever in where he goes now, or to benefit from it. They no longer deserve that respect after the bullshit they put him through this week. this is my hope as well. In comment 13715286 Vinny from Danbury said:this is my hope as well.

coughlin Les in TO : 11/30/2017 9:07 pm : link may be torn - on the one hand, he may be head over heels to bring in Eli and may be willing to overpay with a 1st or 2nd. on the other, his bitterness towards the Giants may cause him to play hardball and lowball the offer leading to a standoff. I think the former is more likely than the latter.

At best... bw in dc : 11/30/2017 9:09 pm : link and I'm reaching - a 6th pick. And that would be generous...The guy is on the verge of 37; and seems very close to having a permanent case of pocket yips.

Giants blew any chance at compensation twostepgiants : 11/30/2017 9:13 pm : link Eli will get released



Only hope is Jags and Eli don’t want to want that long and Eli gets traded for low round compensation



My bet is Eli asks to be released as he will want to evaluate the teams he’s looking at. He will conduct a tour like Peyton did. I bet he visits jags and broncos amongst others. I bet Eli is going to want a contract extension for 4 years to guarantee that this next team is his last stop just like Peyton did.



Ultimately I believe he winds up in Jacksonville after being released and he will get a 4 yr deal at 15 mil per.

RE: At best... Bill L : 11/30/2017 9:13 pm : link

Quote: and I'm reaching - a 6th pick. And that would be generous...The guy is on the verge of 37; and seems very close to having a permanent case of pocket yips. Honestly I don’t think anyone can say. A team might think that he looks ineffectiv because of everything around him and that there is still someone who can p,ay at a higher level than most. Or teams might feel as you do. It really depends on how they evaluate the context. In comment 13715488 bw in dc said:Honestly I don’t think anyone can say. A team might think that he looks ineffectiv because of everything around him and that there is still someone who can p,ay at a higher level than most. Or teams might feel as you do. It really depends on how they evaluate the context.

I'm with twosteps. MOOPS : 11/30/2017 9:17 pm : link If Eli wants his release, Mara will give it to him in a heartbeat. Mara doesn't want a disgruntled Eli monopolizing the headlines while the Giants rebuild.

RE: At best... BigBlue4You09 : 11/30/2017 9:19 pm : link

Quote: A Ham Sandwich on Rye to go.



The joke wasn’t funny the first time In comment 13715356 Blue Angel said:The joke wasn’t funny the first time

RE: RE: At best... bw in dc : 11/30/2017 9:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715488 bw in dc said:





Quote:





and I'm reaching - a 6th pick. And that would be generous...The guy is on the verge of 37; and seems very close to having a permanent case of pocket yips.



Honestly I don’t think anyone can say. A team might think that he looks ineffectiv because of everything around him and that there is still someone who can p,ay at a higher level than most. Or teams might feel as you do. It really depends on how they evaluate the context.



Generally, you are right. But let's eliminate a 1,2,3 or 4. There is a lot of talent/starters in that bucket. So it would be very strange to forfeit an important asset like that for a guy on the wrong side of the NFL actuarial table. Agreed?



So that leaves a 5,6 or 7. If a team has multiple 5s, then maybe that is feasible. But otherwise, I really can't be convinced that someone would give up any more than a 6 or 7 that for Eli's profile... In comment 13715497 Bill L said:Generally, you are right. But let's eliminate a 1,2,3 or 4. There is a lot of talent/starters in that bucket. So it would be very strange to forfeit an important asset like that for a guy on the wrong side of the NFL actuarial table. Agreed?So that leaves a 5,6 or 7. If a team has multiple 5s, then maybe that is feasible. But otherwise, I really can't be convinced that someone would give up any more than a 6 or 7 that for Eli's profile...

RE: There will be no trade in the 72 hour window. superspynyg : 11/30/2017 9:27 pm : link

Quote: We will pay the roster bonus or release him. Seattle's GM Schneider had said they began negotiations for Duane Brown at the start of training camp when he held out. The trade didn't happen until before the trade deadline. Nearly 2 months for a player that was actively holding out and openly critical of the Houston owner.



I think any interested team will wait until after the 72 hours to call the Giants bluff. If the roster bonus is paid, then I suspect teams will see FA and then the draft pans out before expressing interest in a trade for Eli. .



They did not owe him a 5 mil bonus or 20 mil to sit the bench In comment 13715288 Diver_Down said:They did not owe him a 5 mil bonus or 20 mil to sit the bench

RE: RE: RE: At best... Bill L : 11/30/2017 9:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715497 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 13715488 bw in dc said:





Quote:





and I'm reaching - a 6th pick. And that would be generous...The guy is on the verge of 37; and seems very close to having a permanent case of pocket yips.



Honestly I don’t think anyone can say. A team might think that he looks ineffectiv because of everything around him and that there is still someone who can p,ay at a higher level than most. Or teams might feel as you do. It really depends on how they evaluate the context.







Generally, you are right. But let's eliminate a 1,2,3 or 4. There is a lot of talent/starters in that bucket. So it would be very strange to forfeit an important asset like that for a guy on the wrong side of the NFL actuarial table. Agreed?



So that leaves a 5,6 or 7. If a team has multiple 5s, then maybe that is feasible. But otherwise, I really can't be convinced that someone would give up any more than a 6 or 7 that for Eli's profile... i actually tend to agree. But part of me thinks that if you have all the right parts and your own window is small but for a really good QB, you could pony up more. But even so, I wouldn’t expect more than a third. I still think he’s an upper tier QB with the right support so I’m biased. In comment 13715509 bw in dc said:i actually tend to agree. But part of me thinks that if you have all the right parts and your own window is small but for a really good QB, you could pony up more. But even so, I wouldn’t expect more than a third. I still think he’s an upper tier QB with the right support so I’m biased.

Everyone needs to keep in mind that montanagiant : 11/30/2017 9:40 pm : link The other 31 teams have all the hole cards. They all realize that the Giants either need to pay him an additional 5M come March or release him. No one is going to do anything until that date passes.





Nothing...... Doomster : 11/30/2017 9:43 pm : link I agree, that the Giants end up releasing him, mainly because of the roster bonus.....



No team is going to give up a pick, when they can get him without giving up one....



And Eli can stick it to the Giants by not waiving his NTC.....



And then he can go to any team he wants, not to the team that gives the Giants the best deal....



By cutting him, and making him a designated post June 1st cut, they save 10M in cap, the next two seasons...

RE: RE: There will be no trade in the 72 hour window. Diver_Down : 11/30/2017 9:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13715288 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





We will pay the roster bonus or release him. Seattle's GM Schneider had said they began negotiations for Duane Brown at the start of training camp when he held out. The trade didn't happen until before the trade deadline. Nearly 2 months for a player that was actively holding out and openly critical of the Houston owner.



I think any interested team will wait until after the 72 hours to call the Giants bluff. If the roster bonus is paid, then I suspect teams will see FA and then the draft pans out before expressing interest in a trade for Eli.



.



They did not owe him a 5 mil bonus or 20 mil to sit the bench



I presume the "him" in your response is Brown. My point in bringing up his recent trade is that it takes time. The Giants can give Eli and his agent permission to gauge interest in the offseason. But neither the Giants or an interested team can engage in negotiations until the start of the league year. So there is only a 72 hour window before the Giants have to make a $5M decision.



Eli will likely be granted his release and the Giants will have the June 1st designation for cap savings. In comment 13715516 superspynyg said:I presume the "him" in your response is Brown. My point in bringing up his recent trade is that it takes time. The Giants can give Eli and his agent permission to gauge interest in the offseason. But neither the Giants or an interested team can engage in negotiations until the start of the league year. So there is only a 72 hour window before the Giants have to make a $5M decision.Eli will likely be granted his release and the Giants will have the June 1st designation for cap savings.

Nothing HomerJones45 : 11/30/2017 10:10 pm : link Mara and Tisch are not writing a 5 million dollar check, Eli will be released and can go wherever he likes.

Let revisit this DavidinBMNY : 11/30/2017 10:47 pm : link Once Jerry and Ben are out on there ass eating ice cream.



If anyone listened to Gillbride recently Jerry had been notching thisngor years prioritizing playmakers over OL.



You never know what could happen. What if Sullivan was the HC and they brought Gillbride back as OC?



Nothing at all uconngiant : 12:27 am : link The Giant hierarchy will get nothing from Eli, nor should they considering how they treated him.

RE: Why does anyone think Eli would allow himself or want to be traded? jeff57 : 5:31 am : link

Quote: .



He’d rather sit on the bench? In comment 13715590 Ten Ton Hammer said:He’d rather sit on the bench?

Eli will Giantophile : 6:21 am : link either be the week 1 starter next year or released. My guess is the latter.

The Giants are going to draft a QB with the # 1 pick Chef : 8:54 am : link They are going to cut Eli before his roster bonus is due....



Giants are not getting anything.

FWIW Thegratefulhead : 9:00 am : link Since the start of 2013

32-42 WL CMP%61.78 123 TD 78 INt 6.9 Y/A 85 QB Rating 6 4th QTR comebacks and 12 Game winning drives

Prior 5 2008-2012 Thegratefulhead : 9:05 am : link 48-32 WL 61.27% 134 TD 80 INT 7.59 Y/A 15 89 Rating 4th Qtr comeback and 17 Game winning drives

RE: RE: Why does anyone think Eli would allow himself or want to be traded? Diver_Down : 9:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13715590 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





.







He’d rather sit on the bench?



I presume by your response that your position is either a trade or play for the Giants. Let's forget about a release and the associated cap savings. The trade/cap ramifications have been discussed. So the play for the Giants option scenarios should be considered.



With the way this benching happened, Eli has to feel slighted. For him to return under center would likely entail a financial apology that would scrap the current structure of his remaining 2 year contract and tack on more guaranteed money increasing the cap ramifications. With no restructure and the Giants retaining his rights, then Eli can collect the $5M roster bonus. He can forfeit the $500K workout bonus and tell the Giants that he'll see them in September. The Giants can fine him for missing training camp, but the fines wouldn't even be a third of $1M of the $5M that he pocketed a few months before that. Any threat of fines have no impact on his financials. As a vested veteran his salary is guaranteed if on the final 53. At which point, he can suddenly retire and keep the salary and bonus. The Giants would only be able to pursue repayment for the final year of the pro-rated signing bonus ($6.2M). Meanwhile, the Giants also get to eat a $22M cap hit next year. The Giants do not have any leverage to squat on his rights. The Eli story would stay in the papers for months never allowing the Giants to heal from the self-inflicted black eye.



The reality is that Eli will be granted his release. The Giants will spin it that they are doing right by Eli for him giving so much to the franchise over the years. They will also not have to pay out the cash/bonuses and will have cap savings by designating him a June 1st cut.



I know the reality of what will happen won't sit right with all the Madden Draft Geeks who are planning their Big Board in December. But there won't be any draft picks coming the Giants way. In comment 13715720 jeff57 said:I presume by your response that your position is either a trade or play for the Giants. Let's forget about a release and the associated cap savings. The trade/cap ramifications have been discussed. So the play for the Giants option scenarios should be considered.With the way this benching happened, Eli has to feel slighted. For him to return under center would likely entail a financial apology that would scrap the current structure of his remaining 2 year contract and tack on more guaranteed money increasing the cap ramifications. With no restructure and the Giants retaining his rights, then Eli can collect the $5M roster bonus. He can forfeit the $500K workout bonus and tell the Giants that he'll see them in September. The Giants can fine him for missing training camp, but the fines wouldn't even be a third of $1M of the $5M that he pocketed a few months before that. Any threat of fines have no impact on his financials. As a vested veteran his salary is guaranteed if on the final 53. At which point, he can suddenly retire and keep the salary and bonus. The Giants would only be able to pursue repayment for the final year of the pro-rated signing bonus ($6.2M). Meanwhile, the Giants also get to eat a $22M cap hit next year. The Giants do not have any leverage to squat on his rights. The Eli story would stay in the papers for months never allowing the Giants to heal from the self-inflicted black eye.The reality is that Eli will be granted his release. The Giants will spin it that they are doing right by Eli for him giving so much to the franchise over the years. They will also not have to pay out the cash/bonuses and will have cap savings by designating him a June 1st cut.I know the reality of what will happen won't sit right with all the Madden Draft Geeks who are planning their Big Board in December. But there won't be any draft picks coming the Giants way.

formatting Thegratefulhead : 9:07 am : link 89 rating 15 4thQCB 17 GWD



Eli will be cut before his bonus is due and designated a post June cut Scyber : 9:11 am : link Its really the only option at this point. Trade value is going to be low b/c all teams will expect him to be released. Also its not like teams that are trading get a cheap contract. And since he has a NTC, he gets to choose where he goes anyway, so trading doesn't "keep him off the market".

Conditional 2nd round pick ArcadeSlumlord : 9:40 am : link 1st round if the team makes the playoffs.



And a 5th round pick.

Only the Giants could screw themselves gmenrule : 11:02 am : link on compensation. The Eagles would somehow end up with 3 prime draft picks. If Eli goes for nothing - just another indicator that a new GM is desperately needed.