NFL Films tape guru Greg Cosell on Eli, Smith and Webb.

|
|Quote:
|
Cosell on Eli the player: “It’s a bad offense, and has been for a while, and there’s many factors that go into that, and the QB bears the brunt of it. That’s just the reality of life in the NFL. I would say that it’s a team with a poor OL. It’s a team that can’t run the football, and Eli is a ‘dependent’ QB – Eli is dependent on the rest of the team to be successful. So right now, the ‘dependent’ parts are totally lacking, and he can’t be successful on any kind of consistent basis. It’s not a function of if he’s lost his ability to throw a football, he’s not lost his ability to understand the game and control a game at the line of scrimmage. He’s not lost his ability, but his style of QB’ing...he’s a ‘dependent’ player. There’s nothing for him to depend on right now within an offense that’s bad in every single area.”
Cosell on Eli comparisons to other players: “What is Eli Manning as a QB? He is primarily a pocket QB. He’s not a QB who is going to make a lot of second-reaction plays. If you’re primarily a pocket QB, you’re mostly relying on the structure, timing and rhythm of the play calls to be effective. Within that, there’s obviously progression reading...meaning there’s the ability to go from ‘one’ to ‘two’ to ‘three’...there ‘what do you do pre-snap’ – which I think Eli throughout his career has been outstanding at, just as his brother was, Tom Brady is, just as Drew Brees is, I think he’s been very, very good at that. But, when all is said and done, if he’s not relatively protected well, and does not have some semblance of a run game, and does not have a quality wide receiving corps, then his efficiency will drop dramatically...and that’s where the Giants have been the last year and a half or so. Now we can get into a debate of the structure of Ben McAdoo’s offense which is essentially the same offense that they run in Green Bay where he came from, but look at what happens in Green Bay, look at how many second-reaction, improvisational plays Aaron Rodgers makes. That’s Aaron Rodgers career – more than the structured part. He’s a jazz musician: Eli’s a classical pianist. Eli requires everything to be in place to play at a high level.”
Cosell on Eli’s physical skills: “What I think Eli has developed over the last number of years – he’s always had it to some degree but the last couple of years it’s been exacerbated , largely a function of the fact he does not trust his OL – Eli has had somewhat of a tendency to pull away from his throws. Early in his career though his great years it wasn’t terrible, but he still had that tendency, and it just gets worse when you’re not comfortable with your OL. Now, what happens when you’re a QB - you’re expecting pressure, you’re waiting for the pressure, you know it’s coming, so you’re just waiting for it. It’s hard to play QB like that, particularly as a pure-pocket player.”
Cosell on Geno Smith being ‘salvageable’: “I do (think he is), but I would add I don’t think it would be within this offense. I guess that would come across and a knock on this offense, but I’ve always thought Geno was a very good thrower, I’ve always thought Geno needed things as defined as they possibly could be...in other words, I think if you put Geno in a Kyle Shannahan or Sean McVay offense, he’d have a chance. I’m not saying he’d make it and be great because we don’t know that, but I think he needs things clearly defined, and I don’t know that he’s been in an offense that’s really done that well for him, but he’s a terrific thrower, he’s got movement, he’s obviously thrown a lot of bad interceptions – perhaps he doesn’t see things clearly, that’s hard to know what he sees and doesn’t see - but he certainly has an NFL QB skill set.”
Cosell on Davis Webb: “I didn’t see a ton of him in the preseason because I didn’t think he was going to play. I thought (coming out of college) in all respects he was a very typical ‘air raid’, shotgun/spread QB who needed to be coached and in some ways retrained in the mechanics of the position. I thought everything about him had to be ‘speeded up’ – which is very often the case with ‘air raid’ QBs. That happened with Jared Goff, who this year looks so much quicker in everything he does – due to coaching – than he did a year ago. So Webb, needed to me, to be taught the footwork and rhythm needed to drop back from under center. Balance needed to be taught. But I think that if you talk about his skill set, of throwing the football, I think that he has that skill set, and that is some ways I thought that he had a pretty high ceiling, but I knew that it would take time. Now again, then you get into who’s doing the coaching, what the offense is, I’m not there every day, its hard to know. But I think he would have a chance to be a quality starting QB. Again, I don’t know if they see him...that whole organization could have a whole new group of people coming in...we don’t know the answer to that.”
|Quote:
|But it's entirely accurate. His point is that Eli cannot create and improvise on his own, hence his analogy of Rogers as a jazz sax player and Eli as a classical concert pianist.
|Quote:
|I am also of the belief, that Eli can't fix his biggest problem. I think this OL has made him gunshy and I'm not sure that will change at this point in his career. He's constantly looking at the rush(probably to protect his life) instead of down the field where he needs to be looking. I don't see this changing as he turns 38 years old, no matter who is playing on the line.
|Quote:
|I am also of the belief, that Eli can't fix his biggest problem. I think this OL has made him gunshy and I'm not sure that will change at this point in his career. He's constantly looking at the rush(probably to protect his life) instead of down the field where he needs to be looking. I don't see this changing as he turns 38 years old, no matter who is playing on the line.
|Quote:
|I am also of the belief, that Eli can't fix his biggest problem. I think this OL has made him gunshy and I'm not sure that will change at this point in his career. He's constantly looking at the rush(probably to protect his life) instead of down the field where he needs to be looking. I don't see this changing as he turns 38 years old, no matter who is playing on the line.
|Quote:
|I am also of the belief, that Eli can't fix his biggest problem. I think this OL has made him gunshy and I'm not sure that will change at this point in his career. He's constantly looking at the rush(probably to protect his life) instead of down the field where he needs to be looking. I don't see this changing as he turns 38 years old, no matter who is playing on the line.
|Quote:
|He hasn't played particularly well. Yes, some of it is a result of the decimation of WRs, but that's not making him miss throws an NFL quarterback needs to hit.
|Quote:
|even when the protection has been average this year, though
Greg from LI : 10:34 am : link : reply
He hasn't played particularly well. Yes, some of it is a result of the decimation of WRs, but that's not making him miss throws an NFL quarterback needs to hit.
|Quote:
| In comment 13716101 Keith said:
Quote:
I am also of the belief, that Eli can't fix his biggest problem. I think this OL has made him gunshy and I'm not sure that will change at this point in his career. He's constantly looking at the rush(probably to protect his life) instead of down the field where he needs to be looking. I don't see this changing as he turns 38 years old, no matter who is playing on the line.
I disagree. I think the issue is a matter of trust. Eli has thrived when he trusts the players around him, and struggled when he doesn't.
He took the beating of his life over the course of 2013, but bounced back in 2014 and 2015 with two great seasons. I think putting him in a situation where the offensive line is at least average can lead to some more really good seasons. I just don't think that's going to happen with the Giants, because the front office has not put a high value on the offensive line since before Reese became GM.
|Quote:
| it is a cumulative effect:
Quote:
even when the protection has been average this year, though
Greg from LI : 10:34 am : link : reply
He hasn't played particularly well. Yes, some of it is a result of the decimation of WRs, but that's not making him miss throws an NFL quarterback needs to hit.
Trying to figure out when the protection is good and when it isn't is tough to do as a QB. If you've been pressured 4 passes in a row, you might rush it on the 5th, even if it isn't there.
Just look at how the play of Dak, alex Smith and Tyrod Taylor has been uneven as the season has gone along. You can't put Matt ryan in that group to - but to a lesser degree.
I think what hurts eli most is that in previous offenses, he'd have the occasional deep play to take some of the pressure off. Now, every pass is a short pass - there is nothing to keep the D honest, especially without a running game. We don't even take shots deep anymore by design. That's just idiotic.
|Quote:
|but we are talkign about 38 year old Eli. Put him behind a good line, can he get past the 2-3 years of beatings he took. No 38 year old wants to be hit.
|Quote:
| In comment 13716101 Keith said:
Quote:
I am also of the belief, that Eli can't fix his biggest problem. I think this OL has made him gunshy and I'm not sure that will change at this point in his career. He's constantly looking at the rush(probably to protect his life) instead of down the field where he needs to be looking. I don't see this changing as he turns 38 years old, no matter who is playing on the line.
There's no data to back up that statement. He is a function of his line but, since he's not had the opportunity to play behind one, there is absolutely no reason to state one way or the other whether he could or could not succeed (or change, as you put it). That's a "feeling" based conclusion, not an evidence-supported one.
|Quote:
|but we are talkign about 38 year old Eli. Put him behind a good line, can he get past the 2-3 years of beatings he took. No 38 year old wants to be hit.
|Quote:
| for 2017. Brees, Brady, Roethlisberger, maybe Rivers. All 35+ and 2 are over 38. The QB is protected now and more of them are going to play into their late 30's under the current rules.
Doesn't mean Eli will have success, but there's recent precedence when it comes to age. He's also more durable than any named mentioned above.
|Quote:
|
This makes no sense. There is no data to back anything up in sports. Is there data that says Janoris would be a good CB on a different team? Is there data that says Odell will be a superstar in the NFL? What data are you looking for? He's a soon to be 38 year old QB who is gun shy. You can put 2 and 2 together and come to the conclusion, that there is a good chance he won't revert back to the 2011 version of Eli.
|Quote:
| his OL".
I've been saying that for 5 seasons and calling it David Carr-itis.
Thats on the GM for clusterfailing.
|Quote:
| Why does it always seem to be forgotten that in the biggest game this team has played in in the last 5 seasons, Eli was the only player who showed up offensively.
He was throwing darts all over Lambeau Field as recent as earlier this calendar year.
|Quote:
| In comment 13716147 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 13716101 Keith said:
Quote:
I am also of the belief, that Eli can't fix his biggest problem. I think this OL has made him gunshy and I'm not sure that will change at this point in his career. He's constantly looking at the rush(probably to protect his life) instead of down the field where he needs to be looking. I don't see this changing as he turns 38 years old, no matter who is playing on the line.
There's no data to back up that statement. He is a function of his line but, since he's not had the opportunity to play behind one, there is absolutely no reason to state one way or the other whether he could or could not succeed (or change, as you put it). That's a "feeling" based conclusion, not an evidence-supported one.
This makes no sense. There is no data to back anything up in sports. Is there data that says Janoris would be a good CB on a different team? Is there data that says Odell will be a superstar in the NFL? What data are you looking for? He's a soon to be 38 year old QB who is gun shy. You can put 2 and 2 together and come to the conclusion, that there is a good chance he won't revert back to the 2011 version of Eli.
|Quote:
| In comment 13716136 Keith said:
Quote:
but we are talkign about 38 year old Eli. Put him behind a good line, can he get past the 2-3 years of beatings he took. No 38 year old wants to be hit.
He's 36. He'll be 37 at the end of the season.
Phil Simms took the Giants to an 11-5 record and the playoffs at age 38.
|Quote:
|I am also of the belief, that Eli can't fix his biggest problem. I think this OL has made him gunshy and I'm not sure that will change at this point in his career. He's constantly looking at the rush(probably to protect his life) instead of down the field where he needs to be looking. I don't see this changing as he turns 38 years old, no matter who is playing on the line.
|Quote:
| Why does it always seem to be forgotten that in the biggest game this team has played in in the last 5 seasons, Eli was the only player who showed up offensively.
He was throwing darts all over Lambeau Field as recent as earlier this calendar year.
|Quote:
| Feel like thats been hashed through BBI a 1000 times.
The big question is how did Mara/Reese/McAdoo not see this?
|Quote:
| Why does it always seem to be forgotten that in the biggest game this team has played in in the last 5 seasons, Eli was the only player who showed up offensively.
He was throwing darts all over Lambeau Field as recent as earlier this calendar year.
|Quote:
| In comment 13716279 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13716136 Keith said:
Quote:
but we are talkign about 38 year old Eli. Put him behind a good line, can he get past the 2-3 years of beatings he took. No 38 year old wants to be hit.
He's 36. He'll be 37 at the end of the season.
Phil Simms took the Giants to an 11-5 record and the playoffs at age 38.
There are two reasons championship qb's need to be replaced: their arms go or they can't stay healthy. Neither is the case with Eli. I cannot think of a reason a HOF or near HOF qb got replaced when it was not one of those two situations.
|Quote:
|Against zone coverage, voids are more constricted and close more quickly; against man coverage, the area in which to place the ball is much smaller. Manning never struggled with that transition. The willingness to make stick throws into tight windows is a positive in the NFL, not a negative. There’s no question he’s thrown some poor interceptions in his career, but he’s also pulled the trigger and completed balls on passes other quarterbacks would not have even attempted.
|Quote:
| The throw described from XLVI to Manningham should still be there, but how rare have those attempts been over the past couple of years?
|Quote:
| In comment 13716094 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But it's entirely accurate. His point is that Eli cannot create and improvise on his own, hence his analogy of Rogers as a jazz sax player and Eli as a classical concert pianist.
The idea is team success, what good football team has QB that can do it all on their own?
|Quote:
| In comment 13716462 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 13716279 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13716136 Keith said:
Quote:
but we are talkign about 38 year old Eli. Put him behind a good line, can he get past the 2-3 years of beatings he took. No 38 year old wants to be hit.
He's 36. He'll be 37 at the end of the season.
Phil Simms took the Giants to an 11-5 record and the playoffs at age 38.
There are two reasons championship qb's need to be replaced: their arms go or they can't stay healthy. Neither is the case with Eli. I cannot think of a reason a HOF or near HOF qb got replaced when it was not one of those two situations.
True stuff
|Quote:
| Why does it always seem to be forgotten that in the biggest game this team has played in in the last 5 seasons, Eli was the only player who showed up offensively.
He was throwing darts all over Lambeau Field as recent as earlier this calendar year.
|Quote:
| Here's what stood out to me as a fan trying to figure out what's going wrong with this offense, and Eli in particular.
Quote:
Against zone coverage, voids are more constricted and close more quickly; against man coverage, the area in which to place the ball is much smaller. Manning never struggled with that transition. The willingness to make stick throws into tight windows is a positive in the NFL, not a negative. There’s no question he’s thrown some poor interceptions in his career, but he’s also pulled the trigger and completed balls on passes other quarterbacks would not have even attempted.
Eli was always a gunslinger, and he also was a bit of a turnover machine. High numbers of completions, TD's, yards, and INT's were the norm.
The new offense may be what's leading Eli to throw the terrible 4 yard crossing routes on 3rd and 8. I have another thought about it though.
Could it be the heavy emphasis that Coach McAdoo has placed on "protecting the Duke"? Between McAdoo's emphasis on not turning the ball over, Sully's conservative-leaning approach to offensive game-planning, and perhaps Cignetti's QB coaching, is there good reason to believe that Eli has been coached into thinking it's better to take the safe throw underneath than it is to try the longer throws downfield?
I'm not 100% sure it's the scheme. I think McAdoo has developed a scheme that provides options underneath when coverage on top is less than ideal, and I think that's okay if you can turn those into a real threat for a big play (like OBJ can). With our other backfield/TE threats though, those plays aren't being made. As a result, breaking the cover-two requires the willingness to take shots downfield anyway, into tight coverage. The throw described from XLVI to Manningham should still be there, but how rare have those attempts been over the past couple of years?
Not meaning to defend the system - which I believe has already been solved by NFL defenses and lacks creativity. I'm simply saying that perhaps as bad as the system is, one of the worst things that has happened to Eli is that his willingness to take risks and make throws downfield into tight coverage has been coached out of him.