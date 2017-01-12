NFL Films tape guru Greg Cosell on Eli, Smith and Webb.





Cosell on Eli the player: “It’s a bad offense, and has been for a while, and there’s many factors that go into that, and the QB bears the brunt of it. That’s just the reality of life in the NFL. I would say that it’s a team with a poor OL. It’s a team that can’t run the football, and Eli is a ‘dependent’ QB – Eli is dependent on the rest of the team to be successful. So right now, the ‘dependent’ parts are totally lacking, and he can’t be successful on any kind of consistent basis. It’s not a function of if he’s lost his ability to throw a football, he’s not lost his ability to understand the game and control a game at the line of scrimmage. He’s not lost his ability, but his style of QB’ing...he’s a ‘dependent’ player. There’s nothing for him to depend on right now within an offense that’s bad in every single area.”



Cosell on Eli comparisons to other players: “What is Eli Manning as a QB? He is primarily a pocket QB. He’s not a QB who is going to make a lot of second-reaction plays. If you’re primarily a pocket QB, you’re mostly relying on the structure, timing and rhythm of the play calls to be effective. Within that, there’s obviously progression reading...meaning there’s the ability to go from ‘one’ to ‘two’ to ‘three’...there ‘what do you do pre-snap’ – which I think Eli throughout his career has been outstanding at, just as his brother was, Tom Brady is, just as Drew Brees is, I think he’s been very, very good at that. But, when all is said and done, if he’s not relatively protected well, and does not have some semblance of a run game, and does not have a quality wide receiving corps, then his efficiency will drop dramatically...and that’s where the Giants have been the last year and a half or so. Now we can get into a debate of the structure of Ben McAdoo’s offense which is essentially the same offense that they run in Green Bay where he came from, but look at what happens in Green Bay, look at how many second-reaction, improvisational plays Aaron Rodgers makes. That’s Aaron Rodgers career – more than the structured part. He’s a jazz musician: Eli’s a classical pianist. Eli requires everything to be in place to play at a high level.”



Cosell on Eli’s physical skills: “What I think Eli has developed over the last number of years – he’s always had it to some degree but the last couple of years it’s been exacerbated , largely a function of the fact he does not trust his OL – Eli has had somewhat of a tendency to pull away from his throws. Early in his career though his great years it wasn’t terrible, but he still had that tendency, and it just gets worse when you’re not comfortable with your OL. Now, what happens when you’re a QB - you’re expecting pressure, you’re waiting for the pressure, you know it’s coming, so you’re just waiting for it. It’s hard to play QB like that, particularly as a pure-pocket player.”



Cosell on Geno Smith being ‘salvageable’: “I do (think he is), but I would add I don’t think it would be within this offense. I guess that would come across and a knock on this offense, but I’ve always thought Geno was a very good thrower, I’ve always thought Geno needed things as defined as they possibly could be...in other words, I think if you put Geno in a Kyle Shannahan or Sean McVay offense, he’d have a chance. I’m not saying he’d make it and be great because we don’t know that, but I think he needs things clearly defined, and I don’t know that he’s been in an offense that’s really done that well for him, but he’s a terrific thrower, he’s got movement, he’s obviously thrown a lot of bad interceptions – perhaps he doesn’t see things clearly, that’s hard to know what he sees and doesn’t see - but he certainly has an NFL QB skill set.”



Cosell on Davis Webb: “I didn’t see a ton of him in the preseason because I didn’t think he was going to play. I thought (coming out of college) in all respects he was a very typical ‘air raid’, shotgun/spread QB who needed to be coached and in some ways retrained in the mechanics of the position. I thought everything about him had to be ‘speeded up’ – which is very often the case with ‘air raid’ QBs. That happened with Jared Goff, who this year looks so much quicker in everything he does – due to coaching – than he did a year ago. So Webb, needed to me, to be taught the footwork and rhythm needed to drop back from under center. Balance needed to be taught. But I think that if you talk about his skill set, of throwing the football, I think that he has that skill set, and that is some ways I thought that he had a pretty high ceiling, but I knew that it would take time. Now again, then you get into who’s doing the coaching, what the offense is, I’m not there every day, its hard to know. But I think he would have a chance to be a quality starting QB. Again, I don’t know if they see him...that whole organization could have a whole new group of people coming in...we don’t know the answer to that.”



