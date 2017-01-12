Strahan on Eli Manning benching: “This just isn’t right" Britt in VA : 12/1/2017 11:04 am Quote: Michael Strahan on Eli Manning benching: “This just isn’t right”

The Giants have spent the week dealing with backlash from their fans for benching quarterback Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith.



Now one of their own is speaking out about his own disappointment in the move.



Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan told Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network that he couldn’t believe the transition was handled this way.



“I think we’re all surprised and disappointed,” Strahan said. “I don’t think they’re handling it very well. I don’t think you put it all on Eli, the season of failure on his part. I think it’s a team game, team sport, we all understand that. Sometimes one person gets thrown under the bus as a martyr and that seems to be Eli in this case. But I think it goes a lot higher than the players on the field. I don’t think a lot of the supporting things put in place before the season were good for him. That has to do with more than just Eli.



“Here’s a guy who’s been the epitome of this organization, the class of this organization for a long time, for 14 seasons. And with four games to go that aren’t going to change the season one way or the other, this just isn’t right. I don’t think there’s any player, current or former, who feels like this is right.”



Strahan’s words will resonate at a number of levels. His assessment of the front office and coaching staff’s role in this one will surely be heard by ownership. But his view of the feelings in the locker room may be the most important.



No matter who is left standing in 2018, there will be players remaining with the Giants who watched this handled so clumsily. And they’ll remember that, and realize that all the talk about the Giants being some kind of legacy organization that does things differently is just talk. And they’ll realize that one day their day will come.



And when one of the icons of the organization says it out loud, it ought to send a signal to owner John Mara of how much of a blow to the team’s reputation this week actually was.

I'm glad to hear from Strahan on this point, considering that he is still considered a face of this franchise, in addition to his crossover success.



Ben McAdoo is totally oblivious as to the way the Giants desire to position their brand (whether it's deliberate or he's just that obtuse, I don't know), but there's no question he has inflicted tremendous damage to the organization, taking a poor season and turning it into an unmitigated disaster.



This lack of insight is just another reason he isn't cut out for his position, and needs to be dismissed for his own good, before he becomes totally radioactive as a NFL coach.

Again, I don't understand.
I love Strahan. I generally love his commentary.



Maybe I represent a small sliver of Giants fans, but I don't see representatives of the organization (Mara, Reese) or even McAdoo saying the reason for this season's failure is Eli. He's not a scapegoat. He's not a martyr.



This isn't happening because Eli supposedly shit the bed. It's happening because Eli's turning 38, his level of play has declined somewhat, and the Giants have a chance to secure the future of the organization for the next 10-15 via the draft, something they haven't been able to do since Eli was taken #1.

I believe it's now better than 50/50 odds that McAdoo is dismissed after the Oakland game.



I know he's done plenty to question where his head is at lately but I don't see any way Mara allows this to continue.

I don't know why everybody keeps adding years to Eli....

He's 36. Read that he was 38 years old twice today, already.



Shit, wow, I read somewhere he was turning 38 in Jan.

RE: Again, I don't understand.

Quote: I love Strahan. I generally love his commentary.



Maybe I represent a small sliver of Giants fans, but I don't see representatives of the organization (Mara, Reese) or even McAdoo saying the reason for this season's failure is Eli. He's not a scapegoat. He's not a martyr.



This isn't happening because Eli supposedly shit the bed. It's happening because Eli's turning 38, his level of play has declined somewhat, and the Giants have a chance to secure the future of the organization for the next 10-15 via the draft, something they haven't been able to do since Eli was taken #1.



Eli will eventually turn 38, yes, and nobody would question the strategy of looking to the future, but the "HEAVY-HANDED" way in which the entire situation played out was pretty shocking, and poorly-executed by the organization.

RE: I don't know why everybody keeps adding years to Eli....

He's 36. Read that he was 38 years old twice today, already.



He runs like a 38 yr old LOL

RE: RE: I don't know why everybody keeps adding years to Eli....

Quote: In comment 13716314 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





He's 36. Read that he was 38 years old twice today, already.







He runs like a 38 yr old LOL



Indeed, but he also had our first and only rushing TD for awhile this season, and also the longest run from scrimmage on it, 14 yards.

RE: Again, I don't understand.

Quote: I love Strahan. I generally love his commentary.



Maybe I represent a small sliver of Giants fans, but I don't see representatives of the organization (Mara, Reese) or even McAdoo saying the reason for this season's failure is Eli. He's not a scapegoat. He's not a martyr.



This isn't happening because Eli supposedly shit the bed. It's happening because Eli's turning 38, his level of play has declined somewhat, and the Giants have a chance to secure the future of the organization for the next 10-15 via the draft, something they haven't been able to do since Eli was taken #1. I don't think it's even as big as a sliver. It absolutely appears to be a scapegoating.



I don't think it's even as big as a sliver. It absolutely appears to be a scapegoating.

It probably is amplified in the context that neither Jerry nor Mac have ever made themselves accountable for any failing. The have a while fleet of buses with lumps of flesh stuck to the undercarriages.

A very measured and reasonable response from a great Giant
Those of you who are unable to understand the outrage and the hurt of fans and former players alike should take heed of Strahan's words. Strahan isn't saying all this on the spur of the moment, he's had a few days to compose his thoughts and consider his words and to speak his truth. So it's not some whacko on BBI flying off the handle. This is a Hall of Fame player who made his bones with the Giants and only ever played for the Giants. He knows the game, he knows the business, he knows the Giants organization from top to bottom. Remember too that Strahan also knows the media business and he's taking all this knowledge into consideration and he's reaching the same conclusion that most of us fans and most of us here at BBI have been saying: the organization is rotten and this never should have happened to one of the greatest Giants to ever play the game.

RE: A very measured and reasonable response from a great Giant

Quote: Those of you who are unable to understand the outrage and the hurt of fans and former players alike should take heed of Strahan's words. Strahan isn't saying all this on the spur of the moment, he's had a few days to compose his thoughts and consider his words and to speak his truth. So it's not some whacko on BBI flying off the handle. This is a Hall of Fame player who made his bones with the Giants and only ever played for the Giants. He knows the game, he knows the business, he knows the Giants organization from top to bottom. Remember too that Strahan also knows the media business and he's taking all this knowledge into consideration and he's reaching the same conclusion that most of us fans and most of us here at BBI have been saying: the organization is rotten and this never should have happened to one of the greatest Giants to ever play the game.



Great post, and I'll bet Strahan's initial/private reaction was closer to Carl Banks said.

Strahan complained when we drafted Eli and how did that work out?

Sigh.
I get that people are upset. I'm upset. Everyone has a right to be upset. I get that the organization flubbed on this as a whole. Totally get that. It could have been handled better.



What I don't get is some of the off-the-wall shit people in the media are saying. It comes off as biased, untrue and gets the fans even more riled up for all the wrong reasons.



Taking what he said, verbatim:



"I think we’re all surprised and disappointed. [Yes] I don’t think they’re handling it very well. [Yes!] I don’t think you put it all on Eli, the season of failure on his part. [Wait... What? Who put this failure of a season on Eli? McAdoo? Mara?] I think it’s a team game, team sport, we all understand that. Sometimes one person gets thrown under the bus as a martyr and that seems to be Eli in this case. [Says who???] But I think it goes a lot higher than the players on the field. I don’t think a lot of the supporting things put in place before the season were good for him. That has to do with more than just Eli. [True, but let's back up. Who the f*ck put this all on Eli? Can someone show me a quote where they blamed a 2-9 season on Eli?]

RE: Again, I don't understand.

Quote: I love Strahan. I generally love his commentary.



Maybe I represent a small sliver of Giants fans, but I don't see representatives of the organization (Mara, Reese) or even McAdoo saying the reason for this season's failure is Eli. He's not a scapegoat. He's not a martyr.



This isn't happening because Eli supposedly shit the bed. It's happening because Eli's turning 38, his level of play has declined somewhat, and the Giants have a chance to secure the future of the organization for the next 10-15 via the draft, something they haven't been able to do since Eli was taken #1.

I agree - if they were trying to scapegoat him or blame him, they wouldn't have asked him to remain the starter. Every other position on the field has the opportunity to rotate in the youth/depth during the final games of a lost season to evaluate the full roster. QB should be no different, but obviously it's so much more high profile. And of course, the Giants did mismanage the communication both with Eli and with the media and the public. But fundamentally, there's nothing wrong with wanting to see what they had in Webb (and to a lesser extent, Smith).



Everyone wants to ignore the fact that Eli himself lit the match that set this firestorm ablaze when he insisted on the team putting out a press release about this. The Mannings are better at PR than the Giants are. They controlled the message from jump. But for such a great team player (which Eli has always been), to insist on something that was going to cause an enormous distraction isn't the most selfless act.



I agree - if they were trying to scapegoat him or blame him, they wouldn't have asked him to remain the starter. Every other position on the field has the opportunity to rotate in the youth/depth during the final games of a lost season to evaluate the full roster. QB should be no different, but obviously it's so much more high profile. And of course, the Giants did mismanage the communication both with Eli and with the media and the public. But fundamentally, there's nothing wrong with wanting to see what they had in Webb (and to a lesser extent, Smith).

Everyone wants to ignore the fact that Eli himself lit the match that set this firestorm ablaze when he insisted on the team putting out a press release about this. The Mannings are better at PR than the Giants are. They controlled the message from jump. But for such a great team player (which Eli has always been), to insist on something that was going to cause an enormous distraction isn't the most selfless act.

I posted a thread on this earlier this morning - Pat Leonard pointed out in his article today that Eli started and (potentially) ended his time with the Giants by refusing to play unless he got his way. It's not untrue.

This "put it all on Eli" is not what they are doing.



Season is over. They are evaluating other players. If they are going to play Webb then its the right move. Seeing what Webb can do will help us create a plan for the future.

Missing the point here too
"with four games to go that aren't going to change the season one way or the other"



They are not trying to change the season. They are trying to see if we have a QB prospect by letting the guy play on an NFL field during the regular season.



That's a much better plan then letting Eli play the final 4 losses.

RE: This

Quote: is not what they are doing.



Season is over. They are evaluating other players. If they are going to play Webb then its the right move. Seeing what Webb can do will help us create a plan for the future.



I love Mike Strahan, but this POV seems to be prevalent among the people from around the league criticizing this move. It's stupid. They're not scapegoating Eli. Eli as a martyr? He can't be serious. This move was made 2 days after they were eliminated from playoff contention.

RE: RE: Again, I don't understand.

Quote: In comment 13716310 NorwoodWideRight said:





Quote:





I love Strahan. I generally love his commentary.



Maybe I represent a small sliver of Giants fans, but I don't see representatives of the organization (Mara, Reese) or even McAdoo saying the reason for this season's failure is Eli. He's not a scapegoat. He's not a martyr.



This isn't happening because Eli supposedly shit the bed. It's happening because Eli's turning 38, his level of play has declined somewhat, and the Giants have a chance to secure the future of the organization for the next 10-15 via the draft, something they haven't been able to do since Eli was taken #1.



I don't think it's even as big as a sliver. It absolutely appears to be a scapegoating.



It probably is amplified in the context that neither Jerry nor Mac have ever made themselves accountable for any failing. The have a while fleet of buses with lumps of flesh stuck to the undercarriages.

No, it really doesn't, unless that's just what you've decided to believe. The reason why most people think it's a scapegoating is because they get their sports opinions from Francesa, the same guy who continues to misquote McAdoo from Tuesday.



I made this point earlier in the week, but if the Giants told Harrison that they wanted to get Bromley and Thomas on the field more in the final five games and played him less in the process, would that have been a scapegoating?



No, it really doesn't, unless that's just what you've decided to believe. The reason why most people think it's a scapegoating is because they get their sports opinions from Francesa, the same guy who continues to misquote McAdoo from Tuesday.

I made this point earlier in the week, but if the Giants told Harrison that they wanted to get Bromley and Thomas on the field more in the final five games and played him less in the process, would that have been a scapegoating?

The Giants royally screwed up the way they went about asking Eli to cooperate with getting the other QBs onto the field, but by no means do their actions rise to the level of scapegoating.

I thin kthat you're just going to have to agree to disagree with pretty much everyone else

RE: I thin kthat you're just going to have to agree to disagree

Quote: with pretty much everyone else



Can you show me a quote or something substantial where the Giants organization blamed this pitiful season on Eli? Or is it just the fact that they're benching him that leads you to believe it's because they think he has provided sub par play?

A lot of confused people on this thread ...

Ranaan said it well:
"It would have been irresponsible for them not to obtain every bit of information possible before making their biggest decision since 2004, because that's what's on the horizon."



McAdoo fucked them with with his ham-handedness, and they should have been better prepared than to be caught in complete PR check-mate by Eli simply declining to start the games.



Typing from an iPhone and don’t have time to make the quote look pretty with html.

"Season is lost, lets look at some young guys" - McAdoo est1986 : 12/1/2017 12:10 pm : link Then how about you have Eli Apple at least active on game-day! play Wayne Gallman more! Bench JPP for Avery Moss! not Eli Manning for fucking Geno! Geno is a F/A and won't be here next year coach! and neither should you!



Evaluate players being set-up to lose, great idea... Why should Snacks, OV, etc. go out there and play through a injury for a team that doesn't even want to play their 'by far' better QB... this team is a joke, I won't watch this game on Sunday...



Fire TC

Retain Reese

Promote McAdoo

Bench Eli



That's a 'How-To' list for going from one of the very best organizations in team sports to one of the very worst...

RE: I think that the benching itself is QED

Quote: .

I'll repeat what I said above: if the Giants told Harrison that they wanted to get Bromley and Thomas on the field more in the final five games and played Snacks less in the process, would that have been a scapegoating?



I'll repeat what I said above: if the Giants told Harrison that they wanted to get Bromley and Thomas on the field more in the final five games and played Snacks less in the process, would that have been a scapegoating?

It was never intended to be a benching. Eli made it a benching. And then took a megaphone to it when he asked the team to put out a press release announcing it.

Strahan, Jacobs, Tuck, Banks Rivers, Brady, Deion, Warner coached by Coughlin. You could make a hell of a team with guys defending Eli (maybe a little QB heavy). Even at their current ages.

The comparison doesn't work they never told Eli that they wanted Webb to get on the field more and therefore he would play less.

RE: Again, I don't understand.

Quote: I love Strahan. I generally love his commentary.



Maybe I represent a small sliver of Giants fans, but I don't see representatives of the organization (Mara, Reese) or even McAdoo saying the reason for this season's failure is Eli. He's not a scapegoat. He's not a martyr.



IF they are already set on taking a QB in the draft, then there is no need to play Geno or Webb. There is no reason to play Geno period. If your goal, as it should be each week, is to win a football game, the Giants only have 1 QB who puts them into a decent position to do so. That is Eli.

RE: RE: I don't know why everybody keeps adding years to Eli....

Quote: In comment 13716314 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





He's 36. Read that he was 38 years old twice today, already.







He runs like a 38 yr old LOL



He has been running like a 38 yr old since he was 22.

RE: RE: Again, I don't understand.

Quote:

IF they are already set on taking a QB in the draft, then there is no need to play Geno or Webb. There is no reason to play Geno period. If your goal, as it should be each week, is to win a football game, the Giants only have 1 QB who puts them into a decent position to do so. That is Eli.



But their goal isn't really to win football games anymore (regardless of Mac's coachspeak) or they wouldn't have offered up the "Start Eli, bring in someone else" plans. They must see Webb in action even in this compromised state because in the 1% chance he's looks terrific, that changes how they approach the draft. If Webb by the grace of GOD looks terrific, they'll probably be far less likely to trade a bevy of picks to move up 1 or 2 spots to procure a QB. The chances of Webb looking that good are microscopic, but they must do it anyway. To not play Webb after being mathematically eliminated would be foolish.

RE: This

Quote: is not what they are doing.



Season is over. They are evaluating other players. If they are going to play Webb then its the right move. Seeing what Webb can do will help us create a plan for the future.



Only if you're acknowledging that the GM is remaining in place. If Reese and co. are gone, it's another flub. If they're staying, that's a huge mistake as well given what has transpired the last 6 years.

Eli/Strahan
The only reason Eli lasted this long was because of the Streak. All you have to do is watch tape of the Dallas game this year to realize Eli has lost whatever it takes to play QB .

He still makes"Rookie" mistakes. fumbles (LAC) interceptions (PHILLY) late in games .

The reasons he hasn't matured as expected are numerous, from bad management to getting hit too many times.

Reality: He is all but finished as a starter in NFL. SORRY

RE: RE: RE: Again, I don't understand.

Quote: In comment 13716465 Matt M. said:





Quote:







IF they are already set on taking a QB in the draft, then there is no need to play Geno or Webb. There is no reason to play Geno period. If your goal, as it should be each week, is to win a football game, the Giants only have 1 QB who puts them into a decent position to do so. That is Eli.







But their goal isn't really to win football games anymore (regardless of Mac's coachspeak) or they wouldn't have offered up the "Start Eli, bring in someone else" plans. They must see Webb in action even in this compromised state because in the 1% chance he's looks terrific, that changes how they approach the draft. If Webb by the grace of GOD looks terrific, they'll probably be far less likely to trade a bevy of picks to move up 1 or 2 spots to procure a QB. The chances of Webb looking that good are microscopic, but they must do it anyway. To not play Webb after being mathematically eliminated would be foolish.





Wait your saying their job is no longer to strive to win? Maybe I'm misunderstanding your comment, but to play the remaining games,as if it were preseason, is being a dishonest competitor. It's one thing to insert Webb once the game has been lost, but that is not what McAdoo presented to Eli.











Wait your saying their job is no longer to strive to win? Maybe I'm misunderstanding your comment, but to play the remaining games,as if it were preseason, is being a dishonest competitor. It's one thing to insert Webb once the game has been lost, but that is not what McAdoo presented to Eli.

RE: Eli/Strahan

Quote: The only reason Eli lasted this long was because of the Streak. All you have to do is watch tape of the Dallas game this year to realize Eli has lost whatever it takes to play QB .

He still makes"Rookie" mistakes. fumbles (LAC) interceptions (PHILLY) late in games .

The reasons he hasn't matured as expected are numerous, from bad management to getting hit too many times.

Reality: He is all but finished as a starter in NFL. SORRY



You should read the Kevin Gilbride and Greg Cossell interviews from this morning.

Comparing replacing Eli with replacing Snacks is a little disengnuous.
DL rotate all the time, who starts doesn't matter. The QB situation is different. Again, the problem isn't sitting Eli to play Webb. If McAdoo went to Eli to say they wanted to give Webb some reps, they could have worked something out.



Why Geno Smith is even in the discussion is beyond me. And now we're hearing that Webb isn't even getting practice reps. What the fuck is going on? Even IF the argument was to let Geno play until Webb was ready (which is idiotic anyway, why not just let Eli play until Webb is ready?), why the fuck aren't they getting Webb ready?



To call this a clown car is an insult to clowns.



And cars.

Strahan brings up a good point...
This fiasco is likely to now affect our ability to woo Free Agents here. We used to be a desirable place for guys to think about coming to, that was held in esteem by some players. That got incinerated the last few days with how the Giants handled this, and with how players around the league are viewing our team management.

I don't llike these guys either but my experience in watching FA in different sports over the years is that money rules all.

RE: Strahan brings up a good point...

Quote: This fiasco is likely to now affect our ability to woo Free Agents here. We used to be a desirable place for guys to think about coming to, that was held in esteem by some players. That got incinerated the last few days with how the Giants handled this, and with how players around the league are viewing our team management.



No offense, but that's bullshit. One of the reasons this particular sport works is because guys will actually go anywhere if the money is right (unlike the NBA for example). Jacksonville has gotten plenty of free agents before this recent upswing. Cleveland and the LA Rams signed the 2 best o-linemen on the market.

Manning was benched? News to me.
He was told that he shouldn't expect to finish games, now that they're out of the playoffs and the franchise wants to analyze its needs going forward. Out of consideration for him, they said he could start games and play at least a half -- maybe even more?? (We don't know.) Eli said, "Thanks but no thanks."



Without hearing the conversations, I don't know what exactly transpired, but Eli made it clear that it was HIS decision not to continue to start.

RE: Manning was benched? News to me.

Quote: He was told that he shouldn't expect to finish games, now that they're out of the playoffs and the franchise wants to analyze its needs going forward. Out of consideration for him, they said he could start games and play at least a half -- maybe even more?? (We don't know.) Eli said, "Thanks but no thanks."



Without hearing the conversations, I don't know what exactly transpired, but Eli made it clear that it was HIS decision not to continue to start.



and replaced with Geno. thats the problem.

I have a hard time believing people would have been okay with this if only wasn't Geno. It's silly. They told Eli he wasn't going to finish the games. He decided not to play at all. Anybody else. ANYbody else gets annihilated for this.

Vinny from Danbury
Don't worry about FA's all they care about is the highest bid. This generation of NFL players never bought into that Mara crap. But it was great marketing for the PSL suckers. Now they know they've been had. That's the price the Mara's will pay for exposing their ass to the public after keeping it hidden from most for 60 years.

People see and hear what they want to hear.
Mara and his family showed their true colors the last few years. They scapegoated Gilbride Fewell and then TC. Now it's Eli needs

To sit to evaluate Webb and Smith?



Why? If there's A new GM or HC is what they see going to sway them away from a QB w their high pick?



Mara is a asshole. And the continual defense of his botched move and the lame and desperate spin from ownership by the few people here obtuse enough to think Mara will ever blame himself or his equally u qualified brother when all this shakes out is laughable.



John Mara and Chis Mara have ZERO qualifications to do what their are doing other than right of birth. Period. It is what it is. But pretending they are really good at their jobs needs to stop. Their hands are hardly clean of

This 5 year mess.



Again it's the 70s all Over again. Luckily their business is fool prof for most people here is stupid and arrogant usually wins up bankrupt and out of

Business





RE: I have a hard time believing people would have been okay with this

Quote: if only wasn't Geno. It's silly. They told Eli he wasn't going to finish the games. He decided not to play at all. Anybody else. ANYbody else gets annihilated for this.



I agree with this. Beside there are conflicting stories on what was said to Eli. I've said right along they should have had Mara, Reese, and MacAdoo sit down with Eli and had a conversation. Something tells me this could have been presented in a way everyone including Eli could have excepted it.

RE: RE: I don't know why everybody keeps adding years to Eli....

Quote: In comment 13716314 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





He's 36. Read that he was 38 years old twice today, already.







He runs like a 38 yr old LOL



Second on this shit team in rushing TD'S. One behind the Darkwa setting the pace with two.







Second on this shit team in rushing TD'S. One behind the Darkwa setting the pace with two.

Frankly, I am concerned how the Giants will replace this rushing production after the benching

RE: Missing the point here too

Quote: "with four games to go that aren’t going to change the season one way or the other"



They are not trying to change the season. They are trying to see if we have a QB prospect by letting the guy play on an NFL field during the regular season.



That's a much better plan then letting Eli play the final 4 losses.



The guy wasn't worthy of 2nd team reps a week ago and now all of a sudden he's ready to be evaluated in a NFL game? Ok.

WTF Does "worthy of 2nd team reps" mean?



Wow.

RE: Again, I don't understand.

Quote: I love Strahan. I generally love his commentary.



Maybe I represent a small sliver of Giants fans, but I don't see representatives of the organization (Mara, Reese) or even McAdoo saying the reason for this season's failure is Eli. He's not a scapegoat. He's not a martyr.



This isn't happening because Eli supposedly shit the bed. It's happening because Eli's turning 38, his level of play has declined somewhat, and the Giants have a chance to secure the future of the organization for the next 10-15 via the draft, something they haven't been able to do since Eli was taken #1.



You are really missing the point of the outrage. Its not about looking at Webb (screw Geno), its about the dissing of our 2 time SB MVP Eli. If the organization (read Mac) had any relationship or communication skills with Eli then they could or worked something out. Instead the force a belittling plan down his throat, basically treating him like he's a 2nd year TE getting jumped on the org chart. Hell, Jeter got a year victory lap, Eli got some snot-nosed 16 month HC firing him and a PR in front of his locker.



You are really missing the point of the outrage. Its not about looking at Webb (screw Geno), its about the dissing of our 2 time SB MVP Eli. If the organization (read Mac) had any relationship or communication skills with Eli then they could or worked something out. Instead the force a belittling plan down his throat, basically treating him like he's a 2nd year TE getting jumped on the org chart. Hell, Jeter got a year victory lap, Eli got some snot-nosed 16 month HC firing him and a PR in front of his locker.

Its about the disrespect of Eli, not about looking at Webb for the future. Adding Geno to the equation just adds oil to the fire.

RE: RE: I thin kthat you're just going to have to agree to disagree

Quote: In comment 13716396 Bill L said:





Quote:





with pretty much everyone else







Can you show me a quote or something substantial where the Giants organization blamed this pitiful season on Eli? Or is it just the fact that they're benching him that leads you to believe it's because they think he has provided sub par play?



Name one other prominent veteran starter on the Giants that's been benched this season? Take your time. And don't tell me Paul Perkins.



If you don't think Eli is being singled out with this move I don't know what else to tell you. And mcadoo has been calling Eli out all season long. Please, save me the bullshit. Eli is taking the fall here and you know it. He's just been benched for the shittiest qb in the NFL. You get that? Should I say that again? Care to dispute that? Geno smith. Ok??)



Name one other prominent veteran starter on the Giants that's been benched this season? Take your time. And don't tell me Paul Perkins.

If you don't think Eli is being singled out with this move I don't know what else to tell you. And mcadoo has been calling Eli out all season long. Please

Eli's not being singled out AcesUp : 12:57 am : link This is an emotional sentiment and it's wrong. Here's the Giants thinking...Eli is going to be 37 and we're 2-9 so lets think about the future. There isn't some organizational power struggle and conspiracy against Eli, they want to evaluate the other younger QBs in a lost season.



Was it the right call? Nope. They're not going to get enough info to justify the obvious fallout. Just another half baked "plan" that further emphasizes the need for a change at the top. They've lost their "feel".

RE: WTF WillVAB : 7:29 am : link

Quote: Does "worthy of 2nd team reps" mean?



Wow.



Uh exactly what it says? He hasn’t gotten 2nd team reps all year. The plan was to redshirt him and now all of a sudden he’s ready to be evaluated in a real game? In comment 13717431 KWALL2 said:Uh exactly what it says? He hasn’t gotten 2nd team reps all year. The plan was to redshirt him and now all of a sudden he’s ready to be evaluated in a real game?

RE: I don't know why everybody keeps adding years to Eli.... micky : 7:36 am : link

Quote: He's 36. Read that he was 38 years old twice today, already.



well, it's been almost 24 hrs from this post, so I guessing ELI is 54 now In comment 13716314 Britt in VA said:well, it's been almost 24 hrs from this post, so I guessing ELI is 54 now

RE: Eli's not being singled out Gatorade Dunk : 8:52 am : link

Quote: This is an emotional sentiment and it's wrong. Here's the Giants thinking...Eli is going to be 37 and we're 2-9 so lets think about the future. There isn't some organizational power struggle and conspiracy against Eli, they want to evaluate the other younger QBs in a lost season.



Was it the right call? Nope. They're not going to get enough info to justify the obvious fallout. Just another half baked "plan" that further emphasizes the need for a change at the top. They've lost their "feel".

I agree with this. Although I don't necessarily think it was fundamentally wrong on face value to want to have a look at Smith and Webb, but the way the whole thing was conceived and carried out was abysmal.



Lost in all of this is just how awful the practice rules are in the current CBA. In the past, teams could learn a lot more about their young players in practice, but they barely practice anymore, especially after week 11. In comment 13717472 AcesUp said:I agree with this. Although I don't necessarily think it was fundamentally wrong on face value to want to have a look at Smith and Webb, but the way the whole thing was conceived and carried out was abysmal.Lost in all of this is just how awful the practice rules are in the current CBA. In the past, teams could learn a lot more about their young players in practice, but they barely practice anymore, especially after week 11.

Good on Strahan Modus Operandi : 8:57 am : link Love the player. Don't always agree with his take on things, but for a guy who frequently looked out only for himself, I like what he did here.