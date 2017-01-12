Did I read that Webb STILL isn't getting practice time?!!!!! yatqb : 12/1/2017 3:33 pm



Quote: Q: Has quarterback Davis Webb seen any increased action in practice?



A: Yeah, we’re going to address that soon.



Q: But he hasn’t yet?



A: He has not yet, correct.



So what's the sense of pulling Eli at present? To see how Smith plays? C'mon. I was on board with a plan that allowed them to see Webb in action. But they haven't even given him practice time this week?



I wasn't as angry earlier, but now I'd fire McAdoo immediately.

WTF? Is that what McAdoo said in his presser; that they have a plan for it?!So what's the sense of pulling Eli at present? To see how Smith plays? C'mon. I was on board with a plan that allowed them to see Webb in action. But they haven't even given him practice time this week?I wasn't as angry earlier, but now I'd fire McAdoo immediately.

You beat me to the punch on this. an_idol_mind : 12/1/2017 3:36 pm : link I'm wondering the same thing, too.

What I find very critical.... BillKo : 12/1/2017 3:36 pm : link is as this season began to unravel, Webb should have been given more attention.



Specifically, during the bye week.



A really good head coach would have started preparing him for moving up to the #2 slot, so when this time actually came he could at least step in and be as prepared as possible for a rookie.



Instead, this coach kept rattling off "let's start a streak, flip the script" and all his other BS.



That's fine in public, but behind the scenes they should have been getting ready..........just shows this guy can't adjust to the situation and forecast.

It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese montanagiant : 12/1/2017 3:37 pm : link They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.

Eli ran the scout team NorwoodWideRight : 12/1/2017 3:37 pm : link as the #2. Not sure how you work Webb in when Eli was declared #2.



If Eli is amenable to starting Geno & Webb and bowed out of starting half a game himself, it makes no sense not to put Webb #2.



It's all very bizarre.

RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese djstat : 12/1/2017 3:38 pm : link

Quote: They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara. They are hoping Geno does well and wins this week then beats Dallas. Then they can say...it was Eli...see? In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:They are hoping Geno does well and wins this week then beats Dallas. Then they can say...it was Eli...see?

RE: Eli ran the scout team BillKo : 12/1/2017 3:40 pm : link

Quote: as the #2. Not sure how you work Webb in when Eli was declared #2.



If Eli is amenable to starting Geno & Webb and bowed out of starting half a game himself, it makes no sense not to put Webb #2.



It's all very bizarre.



Truly is.



So when Webb practices before the Dallas game as the #1, who is the #2 and runs the scout team...Eli or Geno?

In comment 13716909 NorwoodWideRight said:Truly is.So when Webb practices before the Dallas game as the #1, who is the #2 and runs the scout team...Eli or Geno?

RE: RE: Eli ran the scout team NorwoodWideRight : 12/1/2017 3:40 pm : link

That's what the sad part is HoodieGelo : 12/1/2017 3:40 pm : link After reading and hearing everything that's out so far about this, they genuinely think Geno is a viable option. Sure, Webb is gonna play but for right now they truly believe Geno Smith can play too. After all, they ARE evaluating.



Otherwise, even if Webb isn't ready there'd be no point in playing Geno Smith.



It's all part of the master plan from our genius HC PatersonPlank : 12/1/2017 3:41 pm : link McIdiot

RE: RE: Eli ran the scout team BlackLight : 12/1/2017 3:41 pm : link

RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese an_idol_mind : 12/1/2017 3:41 pm : link

RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese mfsd : 12/1/2017 3:41 pm : link

Quote: They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.



Sad, but true In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:Sad, but true

Geno TyreeHelmet : 12/1/2017 3:45 pm : link I'm not even sure why Geno is on the team. I think he should have been cut once the season went south. The incompetency of this coach is incredible.

RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese montanagiant : 12/1/2017 3:46 pm : link

RE: Geno BillKo : 12/1/2017 3:47 pm : link

Quote: I'm not even sure why Geno is on the team. I think he should have been cut once the season went south. The incompetency of this coach is incredible.



Kinda my thinking. At what point to you assess we need to start getting this young up to speed and putting more on his plate, to get him acclimated and ready to play on game day.



This coach totally ignored that........very poor. In comment 13716935 TyreeHelmet said:Kinda my thinking. At what point to you assess we need to start getting this young up to speed and putting more on his plate, to get him acclimated and ready to play on game day.This coach totally ignored that........very poor.

what a shit show. Victor in CT : 12/1/2017 3:50 pm : link All of our worst suspicions are coming true about the way this organization is run.

RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese Gatorade Dunk : 12/1/2017 3:53 pm : link

Quote: They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.

I've obviously been on the other side of the debate thus far this week (as you know from our back and forth last night), but I have to admit - I can't deny feeling like there's at least a kernel of truth to this. In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:I've obviously been on the other side of the debate thus far this week (as you know from our back and forth last night), but I have to admit - I can't deny feeling like there's at least a kernel of truth to this.

I think Mara made the call, McAdoo is trying to accommodate widmerseyebrow : 12/1/2017 3:53 pm : link Eli threw a curve ball by "benching himself." I think Mara is the only one who was taken by surprise.



McAdoo is the one who has kept Webb inactive. He knows he's not close to being ready. Their hand was forced to play Geno this week and maybe next while they prepare to throw Webb to the wolves.

I'll laugh my arse off.... BillKo : 12/1/2017 3:56 pm : link if somehow Geno Smith is the starter versus Dallas..........



Could happen.

That's my take as well ron mexico : 12/1/2017 3:57 pm : link With Ben botching the plan like he botched everything else this year.

RE: the UberAlias : 12/1/2017 4:00 pm : link

Quote: longer Webb doesn't practice, the less this move makes sense. For Mara this is about seeing what young guys have, presumably moreso Webb. For McAdoo it’s looking more and more like he honestly feels they are better with Geno. This guy has no business as a HC. In comment 13716941 Eric from BBI said:For Mara this is about seeing what young guys have, presumably moreso Webb. For McAdoo it’s looking more and more like he honestly feels they are better with Geno. This guy has no business as a HC.

RE: I think Mara made the call, McAdoo is trying to accommodate markky : 12/1/2017 4:03 pm : link

Quote: Eli threw a curve ball by "benching himself." I think Mara is the only one who was taken by surprise.



McAdoo is the one who has kept Webb inactive. He knows he's not close to being ready. Their hand was forced to play Geno this week and maybe next while they prepare to throw Webb to the wolves.



this could be true. if so, Mara is a real and enduring liability. But if it was McAdoo and Reese trying to pin the failed season on Eli then they should be shown the door ASAP. either way, this is a shitshow. In comment 13716950 widmerseyebrow said:this could be true. if so, Mara is a real and enduring liability. But if it was McAdoo and Reese trying to pin the failed season on Eli then they should be shown the door ASAP. either way, this is a shitshow.

I don't get it. So Webb's not prepared for this week Blue21 : 12/1/2017 4:04 pm : link Has had no prep for anything all season butt he'll be ready to go at home against Dallas? No way Webb plays next week. They are setting him up to fail.

RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese HomerJones45 : 12/1/2017 4:04 pm : link

RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese MotownGIANTS : 12/1/2017 4:05 pm : link

Quote: They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.





Starting to look as such ... nice observation. In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:Starting to look as such ... nice observation.

Since the amount of old man : 12/1/2017 4:08 pm : link STUPID is never enough for the Giants this season... Eli is #2 for game 12 then Webb for #2 in game 13 behind Geno and Eli goes to the #3 spot active for this game...then Webb starts with Eli #2 in game 14...Webb starts Geno #2 game 15 and Eli inactive..and another dust up...Then Webb starts game 16 and Eli as the #2 takes the last snap of the last possession as a goodbye.

Because the FO is so good at this.

THEN to make us all feel better..on 1/1/'18. and we are recovering...they announce McAdoo and Reese will be back...but they are firing the grounds keeper.

RE: Geno Kevin in Annapolis : 12/1/2017 4:08 pm : link

Quote: I'm not even sure why Geno is on the team. I think he should have been cut once the season went south. The incompetency of this coach is incredible.



Yup, I posting about this when we were 0-5. It made no sense to retain Geno and not push Webb up to get more reps. In comment 13716935 TyreeHelmet said:Yup, I posting about this when we were 0-5. It made no sense to retain Geno and not push Webb up to get more reps.

RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese yatqb : 12/1/2017 4:11 pm : link

This dude is a complete SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/1/2017 4:13 pm : link clown who should be fired right now. Don't even bother waiting until 1/1/18. Get this joke out the door now.

oh you didn't know? djm : 12/1/2017 4:15 pm : link you're not supposed to give a rookie QB any teachings or practice reps until MAYBE mid December?



Cmon guys, keep up! This is how the NFL works.....

.....

...

..

...When the HC is an absolute idiot.

RE: oh you didn't know? NorwoodWideRight : 12/1/2017 4:17 pm : link

Quote: you're not supposed to give a rookie QB any teachings or practice reps until MAYBE mid December?



Cmon guys, keep up! This is how the NFL works.....

.....

...

..

...When the HC is an absolute idiot.



He's the smartest guy in the room. You're just not able to wrap your puny head around his brilliance. In comment 13716997 djm said:He's the smartest guy in the room. You're just not able to wrap your puny head around his brilliance.

I never mitch300 : 12/1/2017 4:18 pm : link Thought I would say this. Macadont is worse than Handley.

Mara really should fire McAdoo and Reese today Go Terps : 12/1/2017 4:19 pm : link This has been the biggest embarrassment I can recall this team facing. The entire thing continues to mystify and confuse.

Is it remotely possible... BamaBlue : 12/1/2017 4:20 pm : link that they're trying to get Geno the maximum first team reps and it's not a good week to work Webb into the practice scheme?

Like I've said.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/1/2017 4:21 pm : link most of the week, they've handled this decision like it was a minor one and they are paying the price for it. They had no plan on how to handle the reaction, nor did they have a plan for succession.



Basically, even if they just gave Webb practice time for a couple of weeks and then make the same announcement, the outrage would be far less prevalent. But they didn't do it. They tried to put a plan in place thinking Eli would be fine with Geno playing some and slowly working Webb in.



Like the rest of us, Eli thought this was a terrible idea. Now, they are fucked because tehy poorly communicated what they wanted to do.

the only thing Geno blueberry : 12/1/2017 4:22 pm : link will be able to do is run for his life with the Offense in this condition

oh I keep forgetting djm : 12/1/2017 4:26 pm : link Webb comes from a spread offense!! Thus, he isn't ready.



So when will Webb be ready there Bennie? Do tell....Oh crap I keep forgetting that we have GENO FUCKING SMITH on this team and we need to see what this guy is all about! Gotta evaluate for the future!!!!



My God I am going to give myself a brain tumor just thinking about this team.

Mara allowed desperate men to make a critical decision JonC : 12/1/2017 4:26 pm : link and this is what happens, an embarrassing amateur comedy hour of mistakes. And, these dumb fooks earn millions ...

FMIC Go Terps : 12/1/2017 4:27 pm : link It's amazing to me that there wasn't a succession plan in place. At minimum it should have been an hours long discussion amongst management prior to the draft this past spring.



I say without hyperbole that a 14 year old playing a franchise in Madden would give this crucial matter a greater deal of scrutiny and consideration.



I've not been a huge Reese critic over the years, but from the Vernon contract to today he has been incompetent.

RE: the only thing Geno djm : 12/1/2017 4:27 pm : link

Quote: will be able to do is run for his life with the Offense in this condition



Geno isn't even that mobile. He's going to be hurt before halftime. All this talk that Geno is better suited for a shitty OL offense is garbage. Eli is much more adept at sliding or floating in the pocket than Geno Fucking Smith is.



I can't take it anymore. In comment 13717017 blueberry said:Geno isn't even that mobile. He's going to be hurt before halftime. All this talk that Geno is better suited for a shitty OL offense is garbage. Eli is much more adept at sliding or floating in the pocket than Geno Fucking Smith is.I can't take it anymore.

RE: RE: oh you didn't know? Victor in CT : 12/1/2017 4:27 pm : link

Webb Csonka : 12/1/2017 4:28 pm : link Give Webb a legit chance to succeed ... next summer when we have WRs and an O-line. Nothing good can come from playing him with this group.

Not sure why djm : 12/1/2017 4:29 pm : link everyone is looking at Reese with the Eli saga. IT was Ben and then Mara that fucked this up. What could Reese do? Even if Reese HATES Eli, he's not the one making this call. Even if Reese has school girl crush love on Eli he's not going to stop Ben from benching him, especially with John Mara stepping in and failing to think logically.



Reese has fucked this up too but the Eli benching isn't his baby. Not by a long shot.

I hoped we'd lose already,7 but now I'm praying hard that we lose yatqb : 12/1/2017 4:30 pm : link badly in Oakland.



RE: Webb djm : 12/1/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote: Give Webb a legit chance to succeed ... next summer when we have WRs and an O-line. Nothing good can come from playing him with this group.



Pretty much agree but at least we could make some peace or sense of this all if Eli were benched for a kid like Webb.



Geno Fucking Smith. Tell your friends. In comment 13717032 Csonka said:Pretty much agree but at least we could make some peace or sense of this all if Eli were benched for a kid like Webb.Geno Fucking Smith. Tell your friends.

RE: Not sure why Paulie Walnuts : 12/1/2017 4:33 pm : link

Quote: everyone is looking at Reese with the Eli saga. IT was Ben and then Mara that fucked this up. What could Reese do? Even if Reese HATES Eli, he's not the one making this call. Even if Reese has school girl crush love on Eli he's not going to stop Ben from benching him, especially with John Mara stepping in and failing to think logically.



Reese has fucked this up too but the Eli benching isn't his baby. Not by a long shot.

BULL fucking SHIT



Reese have screwed Eli for 6-7 years now by not giving him and OL and weapons beside Beckham

Will Tye for 2 years is your TE? fuck that In comment 13717035 djm said:BULL fucking SHITReese have screwed Eli for 6-7 years now by not giving him and OL and weapons beside BeckhamWill Tye for 2 years is your TE? fuck that

I'd like to see.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/1/2017 4:33 pm : link Marshawn Lynch drive hard to the sideline, directly at Mac.



Actually, I'd like to see the OL lay down on every snap, but that won't accomplish anything.

RE: I don't get it. So Webb's not prepared for this week BigBlueinChicago : 12/1/2017 4:33 pm : link

Quote: Has had no prep for anything all season butt he'll be ready to go at home against Dallas? No way Webb plays next week. They are setting him up to fail.



And I don't see them having Webb making his first NFL start against the Eagles defense, where they will tee off on him.



So it looks like this is what may happen based on the math due to practice time and opponent:



Geno starts the next 3 games

Webb starts the final 2 games



There is maybe even an outside possibility Geno starts 4 games and Webb is given the ball in Week 17. In comment 13716975 Blue21 said:And I don't see them having Webb making his first NFL start against the Eagles defense, where they will tee off on him.So it looks like this is what may happen based on the math due to practice time and opponent:Geno starts the next 3 gamesWebb starts the final 2 gamesThere is maybe even an outside possibility Geno starts 4 games and Webb is given the ball in Week 17.

thing is..if I'm understanding right.. micky : 12/1/2017 4:35 pm : link when mcadouche and Reese talked about doing this a few weeks ago, they should've started preparing Webb then..they have no idea what they are doing. when eli rejected the proposal of starting games and then being relieved, they were left with their hands up their asses and thus Geno had to start.





complete dysfunctional organization..cleveland by the atlantic

There is a faction in the FO HomerJones45 : 12/1/2017 4:38 pm : link that thinks Smith could be a find with the way he throws the ball and his movement ability.

RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese montanagiant : 12/1/2017 4:41 pm : link

RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese montanagiant : 12/1/2017 4:50 pm : link

RE: Not sure why montanagiant : 12/1/2017 4:54 pm : link

Quote: everyone is looking at Reese with the Eli saga. IT was Ben and then Mara that fucked this up. What could Reese do? Even if Reese HATES Eli, he's not the one making this call. Even if Reese has school girl crush love on Eli he's not going to stop Ben from benching him, especially with John Mara stepping in and failing to think logically.



Reese has fucked this up too but the Eli benching isn't his baby. Not by a long shot. Unless Reese in relaying Mara's request to see what Webb can do decided to embellish it with the "pull Eli at the half" aspect. That would explain why McAdoo was not canned immediately for the intense embarrassment this had brought In comment 13717035 djm said:Unless Reese in relaying Mara's request to see what Webb can do decided to embellish it with the "pull Eli at the half" aspect. That would explain why McAdoo was not canned immediately for the intense embarrassment this had brought

RE: RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese montanagiant : 12/1/2017 4:55 pm : link

Davis Webb is Koffman : 12/1/2017 5:01 pm : link probably the second coming of Joe Montana, but McAdoo is so enept at evaluating talent that he doesnt realize it.

Wow. This coach is worse then I thought.. prdave73 : 12/1/2017 5:06 pm : link "the longer Webb doesn't practice, the less this move makes sense."



Exactly.. This is the exact reason you make a bold move like they did! To see what you have in Webb! Wtf is going on??!

RE: RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese Gatorade Dunk : 12/1/2017 5:12 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese BigBlueShock : 12/1/2017 5:22 pm : link

Doesn't Geno, DG : 12/1/2017 5:41 pm : link As the starter, get most or all of the reps this week? Occam's Razor..



If Geno plays poorly, then give Webb more

snaps in practice next week.









RE: the 81_Great_Dane : 12/1/2017 5:46 pm : link

Quote: longer Webb doesn't practice, the less this move makes sense. It's a complete clusterfuck.



It's like John Mara's way of helping fans too young to remember the 70s understand what it's like to be a Giants fan when things go bad. In comment 13716941 Eric from BBI said:It's a complete clusterfuck.It's like John Mara's way of helping fans too young to remember the 70s understand what it's like to be a Giants fan when things go bad.

RE: RE: RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese montanagiant : 12/1/2017 5:56 pm : link

You guys don’t get it Dave on the UWS : 12/1/2017 6:07 pm : link Mac REALLY does think Geno is the answer, sees him as the guy to make his offense work. He has ZERO interest in playing Webb. We will only see Webb in two circumstances 1. Mac gets fired early or 2. Mara TELLS him to start Webb immediately. (And we better hope Geno gets his ass kicked this week or we won’t see him. This whole mess was supposed to be about seeing Webb and handled disgracefully. But what is FAR WORSE is to Mac it was about getting Eli out of there so he can play Geno and “save”his job. That’s “double secret probation” level pathetic

Geno RAIN : 12/1/2017 6:13 pm : link could be trade bait.



or a back up. Or both. This week is likely Webb's off-field intensive with Eli. Backups get very few reps in practice. Its one of the flaws in the NFL dev program. Their is none for backup QB's.. all the bullets are used to get starters ready.



I'm assuming Geno will scede reps next week and Webb will be eased into it.

And people concerned that McAdoo is RAIN : 12/1/2017 6:14 pm : link going to stay, I don't see it even a remote possibility at this point.

RE: Geno BigBlueShock : 12/1/2017 6:18 pm : link

Quote: could be trade bait.



or a back up. Or both. This week is likely Webb's off-field intensive with Eli. Backups get very few reps in practice. Its one of the flaws in the NFL dev program. Their is none for backup QB's.. all the bullets are used to get starters ready.



I'm assuming Geno will scede reps next week and Webb will be eased into it.

Trade bait? Seriously? Lulz. In comment 13717131 RAIN said:Trade bait? Seriously? Lulz.

RE: RE: RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese GiantTuff1 : 12/1/2017 6:20 pm : link

I’m at the point now Chris684 : 12/1/2017 6:28 pm : link Where I’m convinced McAdoo is intentionally trying to fuck over Eli, Mara and this entire organization.



I have no idea how John Mara is sitting by allowing this week to unfold the way it has.





RE: Mara allowed desperate men to make a critical decision GiantTuff1 : 12/1/2017 6:29 pm : link

Quote: and this is what happens, an embarrassing amateur comedy hour of mistakes. And, these dumb fooks earn millions ...



x1000



The epitome of poor leadership at the top, letting men on the plank steer the ship. How could any other destination besides shipwreck be achieved? In comment 13717026 JonC said:x1000The epitome of poor leadership at the top, letting men on the plank steer the ship. How could any other destination besides shipwreck be achieved?

RE: Geno Gatorade Dunk : 12/1/2017 6:33 pm : link

Quote: could be trade bait.



or a back up. Or both. This week is likely Webb's off-field intensive with Eli. Backups get very few reps in practice. Its one of the flaws in the NFL dev program. Their is none for backup QB's.. all the bullets are used to get starters ready.



I'm assuming Geno will scede reps next week and Webb will be eased into it.

Yes, scede. He'll definitely scede. Interesting scpelling. In comment 13717131 RAIN said:Yes, scede. He'll definitely scede. Interesting scpelling.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese Gatorade Dunk : 12/1/2017 6:34 pm : link

I have a hard time with this let's see what he has talk. larryflower37 : 12/1/2017 6:49 pm : link You scouted him, you have watched him practice and prepare.

When we drafted Eli everyone knew he was our QB. It was a matter of when and you were going to live with the growing pain.

It's what Chicago is doing right now.

Dallas did it last year.



You need a organization behind a rookie QB and willing to stick through the pain. Obviously the Giants don't feel that way and it's a bad situation for Webb.

Another failure by this group. Say Webb is our QB of the future and the future is now, the organization is behind him even if you don't believe it.

can you imagine how bad it will mdc1 : 12/1/2017 7:12 pm : link get it Geno has a "Sanchez butt tackle" moment? Its going to happen as we have enough games left. How this team arrived at this guy under the center is dredging the bottom. We need to find a future solution for Eli but the world has gone crazy.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese compton : 12/1/2017 7:31 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's all a dog and pony show by McAdoo and Reese montanagiant : 12/1/2017 7:49 pm : link

I ve said this before joeinpa : 12/1/2017 8:04 pm : link MacAdoo is trying to save his job and he truly believes Geno gives him a better chance to win.



All the rest is a charade where he is concerned.

The blind leading the Blind uconngiant : 12/1/2017 9:25 pm : link My beloved Giant's have turned into the inept Jet's organization.

Not sure how you don't clean house after this and sadly that means Eli will be playing elsewhere next season because Reese and McAdoo screw ups

RE: Like I've said.. djm : 12/1/2017 9:25 pm : link

Quote: most of the week, they've handled this decision like it was a minor one and they are paying the price for it. They had no plan on how to handle the reaction, nor did they have a plan for succession.



Basically, even if they just gave Webb practice time for a couple of weeks and then make the same announcement, the outrage would be far less prevalent. But they didn't do it. They tried to put a plan in place thinking Eli would be fine with Geno playing some and slowly working Webb in.



Like the rest of us, Eli thought this was a terrible idea. Now, they are fucked because tehy poorly communicated what they wanted to do.



This really is a great post and point. It's the simplest explanation which is usually the correct one when speculating on shit like this.



It's amazing how bad things can go when a company or business or group of people fail to establish proper communications. Simply put, if the Giants thought this through, dotted the Is and crossed the Ts and went over everything they'd be fine right now. How or why they under estimated this so I'll never get. In comment 13717014 FatMan in Charlotte said:This really is a great post and point. It's the simplest explanation which is usually the correct one when speculating on shit like this.It's amazing how bad things can go when a company or business or group of people fail to establish proper communications. Simply put, if the Giants thought this through, dotted the Is and crossed the Ts and went over everything they'd be fine right now. How or why they under estimated this so I'll never get.

RE: RE: Not sure why djm : 12/1/2017 9:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13717035 djm said:





Quote:





everyone is looking at Reese with the Eli saga. IT was Ben and then Mara that fucked this up. What could Reese do? Even if Reese HATES Eli, he's not the one making this call. Even if Reese has school girl crush love on Eli he's not going to stop Ben from benching him, especially with John Mara stepping in and failing to think logically.



Reese has fucked this up too but the Eli benching isn't his baby. Not by a long shot.





BULL fucking SHIT



Reese have screwed Eli for 6-7 years now by not giving him and OL and weapons beside Beckham

Will Tye for 2 years is your TE? fuck that



Uh that wasn't my point walnuts. I'm talking about how this was handled not the team Reese built. In comment 13717044 Paulie Walnuts said:Uh that wasn't my point walnuts. I'm talking about how this was handled not the team Reese built.

That's F'N nuts KWALL2 : 12/1/2017 10:05 pm : link No excuses. The only reason to pull Eli is to play the rookie.

RE: Like I've said.. Boy Cord : 12/1/2017 10:44 pm : link

Quote: most of the week, they've handled this decision like it was a minor one and they are paying the price for it. They had no plan on how to handle the reaction, nor did they have a plan for succession.



Basically, even if they just gave Webb practice time for a couple of weeks and then make the same announcement, the outrage would be far less prevalent. But they didn't do it. They tried to put a plan in place thinking Eli would be fine with Geno playing some and slowly working Webb in.



Like the rest of us, Eli thought this was a terrible idea. Now, they are fucked because tehy poorly communicated what they wanted to do.



It's not often an organization can bungle a decision so badly that it will be talked about for decades. This is one of those times. Amateur hour: In comment 13717014 FatMan in Charlotte said:It's not often an organization can bungle a decision so badly that it will be talked about for decades. This is one of those times. Amateur hour:

Very true...amateur hour. yatqb : 12/1/2017 11:48 pm : link I'd fire McAdoo immediately. Classy of Mara not to; but Mara knows Mc is gone soon.

After they get slaughtered again moespree : 12/1/2017 11:50 pm : link Leave the POS in Oakland and give him a Greyhound ticket back to NJ as a parting gift.

RE: There is a faction in the FO LauderdaleMatty : 12:29 am : link

Quote: that thinks Smith could be a find with the way he throws the ball and his movement ability.





A couple of days ago Pat Kirwan on Sirus made the point that is McAdoos's offense is a better fit for Smith than Eli you change the offense. And he was pretty emphatic. Geno is that answer? Bill Polian more politely questioned their OL and the tackles for the offensive failures. As well as other issues. Not news to most Giant fans. Universally the team is being panned.





How can there not be a serious question as to the competance of this teams management And front office In comment 13717051 HomerJones45 said:A couple of days ago Pat Kirwan on Sirus made the point that is McAdoos's offense is a better fit for Smith than Eli you change the offense. And he was pretty emphatic. Geno is that answer? Bill Polian more politely questioned their OL and the tackles for the offensive failures. As well as other issues. Not news to most Giant fans. Universally the team is being panned.How can there not be a serious question as to the competance of this teams management And front office

McAdoo is clearly ALL IN on Geno right now B in ALB : 12:46 am : link He's betting the farm that he'll beat the Raiders and he's vindicated in some small fashion. To declare that both Geno and Webb will play, yet the latter isn't getting reps AS OF FUCKING THURSDAY?!?



This guy is a complete and utter joke.





RE: I ve said this before B in ALB : 12:48 am : link

Quote: MacAdoo is trying to save his job and he truly believes Geno gives him a better chance to win.



All the rest is a charade where he is concerned.



I think you're mostly right. But he's not trying to save this job. That ship has sailed. He's already auditioning for his next one.



It's disgusting. He should be removed immediately. In comment 13717242 joeinpa said:I think you're mostly right. But he's not trying to save this job. That ship has sailed. He's already auditioning for his next one.It's disgusting. He should be removed immediately.