Did I read that Webb STILL isn't getting practice time?!!!!!

WTF? Is that what McAdoo said in his presser; that they have a plan for it?!
|Q: Has quarterback Davis Webb seen any increased action in practice?
A: Yeah, we’re going to address that soon.
Q: But he hasn’t yet?
A: He has not yet, correct.
So what's the sense of pulling Eli at present? To see how Smith plays? C'mon. I was on board with a plan that allowed them to see Webb in action. But they haven't even given him practice time this week?
I wasn't as angry earlier, but now I'd fire McAdoo immediately.
I'm wondering the same thing, too.
is as this season began to unravel, Webb should have been given more attention.
Specifically, during the bye week.
A really good head coach would have started preparing him for moving up to the #2 slot, so when this time actually came he could at least step in and be as prepared as possible for a rookie.
Instead, this coach kept rattling off "let's start a streak, flip the script" and all his other BS.
That's fine in public, but behind the scenes they should have been getting ready..........just shows this guy can't adjust to the situation and forecast.
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
as the #2. Not sure how you work Webb in when Eli was declared #2.
If Eli is amenable to starting Geno & Webb and bowed out of starting half a game himself, it makes no sense not to put Webb #2.
It's all very bizarre.
In comment 13716907
montanagiant said:
| They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
They are hoping Geno does well and wins this week then beats Dallas. Then they can say...it was Eli...see?
In comment 13716909
NorwoodWideRight said:
| as the #2. Not sure how you work Webb in when Eli was declared #2.
If Eli is amenable to starting Geno & Webb and bowed out of starting half a game himself, it makes no sense not to put Webb #2.
It's all very bizarre.
Truly is.
So when Webb practices before the Dallas game as the #1, who is the #2 and runs the scout team...Eli or Geno?
In comment 13716915
BillKo said:
| In comment 13716909 NorwoodWideRight said:
Quote:
as the #2. Not sure how you work Webb in when Eli was declared #2.
If Eli is amenable to starting Geno & Webb and bowed out of starting half a game himself, it makes no sense not to put Webb #2.
It's all very bizarre.
Truly is.
So when Webb practices before the Dallas game as the #1, who is the #2 and runs the scout team...Eli or Geno?
F*ck if I know.
After reading and hearing everything that's out so far about this, they genuinely think Geno is a viable option. Sure, Webb is gonna play but for right now they truly believe Geno Smith can play too. After all, they ARE evaluating.
Otherwise, even if Webb isn't ready there'd be no point in playing Geno Smith.
In comment 13716915
BillKo said:
| In comment 13716909 NorwoodWideRight said:
Quote:
as the #2. Not sure how you work Webb in when Eli was declared #2.
If Eli is amenable to starting Geno & Webb and bowed out of starting half a game himself, it makes no sense not to put Webb #2.
It's all very bizarre.
Truly is.
So when Webb practices before the Dallas game as the #1, who is the #2 and runs the scout team...Eli or Geno?
I'm going to assume Eli.
In comment 13716912
djstat said:
| In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
They are hoping Geno does well and wins this week then beats Dallas. Then they can say...it was Eli...see?
I don't believe that is going to happen or necessarily the plan. However, if McAdoo and Reese somehow survive at Eli's expense, I will probably punch a hole in every wall in my house.
In comment 13716907
montanagiant said:
| They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
Sad, but true
I'm not even sure why Geno is on the team. I think he should have been cut once the season went south. The incompetency of this coach is incredible.
In comment 13716912
djstat said:
| In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
They are hoping Geno does well and wins this week then beats Dallas. Then they can say...it was Eli...see?
Yup, a truly scumbag move by a pair of lame duck PoS's
In comment 13716935
TyreeHelmet said:
| I'm not even sure why Geno is on the team. I think he should have been cut once the season went south. The incompetency of this coach is incredible.
Kinda my thinking. At what point to you assess we need to start getting this young up to speed and putting more on his plate, to get him acclimated and ready to play on game day.
This coach totally ignored that........very poor.
longer Webb doesn't practice, the less this move makes sense.
All of our worst suspicions are coming true about the way this organization is run.
In comment 13716907
montanagiant said:
| They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
I've obviously been on the other side of the debate thus far this week (as you know from our back and forth last night), but I have to admit - I can't deny feeling like there's at least a kernel of truth to this.
Eli threw a curve ball by "benching himself." I think Mara is the only one who was taken by surprise.
McAdoo is the one who has kept Webb inactive. He knows he's not close to being ready. Their hand was forced to play Geno this week and maybe next while they prepare to throw Webb to the wolves.
if somehow Geno Smith is the starter versus Dallas..........
Could happen.
With Ben botching the plan like he botched everything else this year.
In comment 13716941
Eric from BBI said:
| longer Webb doesn't practice, the less this move makes sense.
For Mara this is about seeing what young guys have, presumably moreso Webb. For McAdoo it’s looking more and more like he honestly feels they are better with Geno. This guy has no business as a HC.
In comment 13716950
widmerseyebrow said:
| Eli threw a curve ball by "benching himself." I think Mara is the only one who was taken by surprise.
McAdoo is the one who has kept Webb inactive. He knows he's not close to being ready. Their hand was forced to play Geno this week and maybe next while they prepare to throw Webb to the wolves.
this could be true. if so, Mara is a real and enduring liability. But if it was McAdoo and Reese trying to pin the failed season on Eli then they should be shown the door ASAP. either way, this is a shitshow.
Has had no prep for anything all season butt he'll be ready to go at home against Dallas? No way Webb plays next week. They are setting him up to fail.
In comment 13716949
Gatorade Dunk said:
| In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
I've obviously been on the other side of the debate thus far this week (as you know from our back and forth last night), but I have to admit - I can't deny feeling like there's at least a kernel of truth to this.
That would be a typical Reese move- get someone else's failed top draft choice cheap and hope to rehabilitate him.
In comment 13716907
montanagiant said:
| They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
Starting to look as such ... nice observation.
STUPID is never enough for the Giants this season... Eli is #2 for game 12 then Webb for #2 in game 13 behind Geno and Eli goes to the #3 spot active for this game...then Webb starts with Eli #2 in game 14...Webb starts Geno #2 game 15 and Eli inactive..and another dust up...Then Webb starts game 16 and Eli as the #2 takes the last snap of the last possession as a goodbye.
Because the FO is so good at this.
THEN to make us all feel better..on 1/1/'18. and we are recovering...they announce McAdoo and Reese will be back...but they are firing the grounds keeper.
In comment 13716935
TyreeHelmet said:
| I'm not even sure why Geno is on the team. I think he should have been cut once the season went south. The incompetency of this coach is incredible.
Yup, I posting about this when we were 0-5. It made no sense to retain Geno and not push Webb up to get more reps.
In comment 13716978
MotownGIANTS said:
| In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
Starting to look as such ... nice observation.
I agree. But if they don't realize they're gone after the season then they're oblivious. Both Reese and McAdoo will be fired; there is no way that the two of them can salvage their jobs. And even if Eli were the problem, what does it say about the jobs these two have done that Reese didn't surround him with more talent, and that McAdoo didn't either design an offense to fit his needs, or make the switch a lot sooner?
clown who should be fired right now. Don't even bother waiting until 1/1/18. Get this joke out the door now.
you're not supposed to give a rookie QB any teachings or practice reps until MAYBE mid December?
Cmon guys, keep up! This is how the NFL works.....
.....
...
..
...When the HC is an absolute idiot.
In comment 13716997
djm said:
| you're not supposed to give a rookie QB any teachings or practice reps until MAYBE mid December?
Cmon guys, keep up! This is how the NFL works.....
.....
...
..
...When the HC is an absolute idiot.
He's the smartest guy in the room. You're just not able to wrap your puny head around his brilliance.
Thought I would say this. Macadont is worse than Handley.
This has been the biggest embarrassment I can recall this team facing. The entire thing continues to mystify and confuse.
that they're trying to get Geno the maximum first team reps and it's not a good week to work Webb into the practice scheme?
most of the week, they've handled this decision like it was a minor one and they are paying the price for it. They had no plan on how to handle the reaction, nor did they have a plan for succession.
Basically, even if they just gave Webb practice time for a couple of weeks and then make the same announcement, the outrage would be far less prevalent. But they didn't do it. They tried to put a plan in place thinking Eli would be fine with Geno playing some and slowly working Webb in.
Like the rest of us, Eli thought this was a terrible idea. Now, they are fucked because tehy poorly communicated what they wanted to do.
will be able to do is run for his life with the Offense in this condition
Webb comes from a spread offense!! Thus, he isn't ready.
So when will Webb be ready there Bennie? Do tell....Oh crap I keep forgetting that we have GENO FUCKING SMITH on this team and we need to see what this guy is all about! Gotta evaluate for the future!!!!
My God I am going to give myself a brain tumor just thinking about this team.
and this is what happens, an embarrassing amateur comedy hour of mistakes. And, these dumb fooks earn millions ...
It's amazing to me that there wasn't a succession plan in place. At minimum it should have been an hours long discussion amongst management prior to the draft this past spring.
I say without hyperbole that a 14 year old playing a franchise in Madden would give this crucial matter a greater deal of scrutiny and consideration.
I've not been a huge Reese critic over the years, but from the Vernon contract to today he has been incompetent.
In comment 13717017
blueberry said:
| will be able to do is run for his life with the Offense in this condition
Geno isn't even that mobile. He's going to be hurt before halftime. All this talk that Geno is better suited for a shitty OL offense is garbage. Eli is much more adept at sliding or floating in the pocket than Geno Fucking Smith is.
I can't take it anymore.
In comment 13717002
NorwoodWideRight said:
| In comment 13716997 djm said:
Quote:
you're not supposed to give a rookie QB any teachings or practice reps until MAYBE mid December?
Cmon guys, keep up! This is how the NFL works.....
.....
...
..
...When the HC is an absolute idiot.
He's the smartest guy in the room. You're just not able to wrap your puny head around his brilliance.
That's akin to being the tallest man in Munchkin Land.
Give Webb a legit chance to succeed ... next summer when we have WRs and an O-line. Nothing good can come from playing him with this group.
everyone is looking at Reese with the Eli saga. IT was Ben and then Mara that fucked this up. What could Reese do? Even if Reese HATES Eli, he's not the one making this call. Even if Reese has school girl crush love on Eli he's not going to stop Ben from benching him, especially with John Mara stepping in and failing to think logically.
Reese has fucked this up too but the Eli benching isn't his baby. Not by a long shot.
In comment 13717032
Csonka said:
| Give Webb a legit chance to succeed ... next summer when we have WRs and an O-line. Nothing good can come from playing him with this group.
Pretty much agree but at least we could make some peace or sense of this all if Eli were benched for a kid like Webb.
Geno Fucking Smith. Tell your friends.
In comment 13717035
djm said:
| everyone is looking at Reese with the Eli saga. IT was Ben and then Mara that fucked this up. What could Reese do? Even if Reese HATES Eli, he's not the one making this call. Even if Reese has school girl crush love on Eli he's not going to stop Ben from benching him, especially with John Mara stepping in and failing to think logically.
Reese has fucked this up too but the Eli benching isn't his baby. Not by a long shot.
BULL fucking SHIT
Reese have screwed Eli for 6-7 years now by not giving him and OL and weapons beside Beckham
Will Tye for 2 years is your TE? fuck that
Marshawn Lynch drive hard to the sideline, directly at Mac.
Actually, I'd like to see the OL lay down on every snap, but that won't accomplish anything.
In comment 13716975
Blue21 said:
| Has had no prep for anything all season butt he'll be ready to go at home against Dallas? No way Webb plays next week. They are setting him up to fail.
And I don't see them having Webb making his first NFL start against the Eagles defense, where they will tee off on him.
So it looks like this is what may happen based on the math due to practice time and opponent:
Geno starts the next 3 games
Webb starts the final 2 games
There is maybe even an outside possibility Geno starts 4 games and Webb is given the ball in Week 17.
when mcadouche and Reese talked about doing this a few weeks ago, they should've started preparing Webb then..they have no idea what they are doing. when eli rejected the proposal of starting games and then being relieved, they were left with their hands up their asses and thus Geno had to start.
complete dysfunctional organization..cleveland by the atlantic
that thinks Smith could be a find with the way he throws the ball and his movement ability.
In comment 13716912
djstat said:
| In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
They are hoping Geno does well and wins this week then beats Dallas. Then they can say...it was Eli...see?
Yup
In comment 13716949
Gatorade Dunk said:
| In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
I've obviously been on the other side of the debate thus far this week (as you know from our back and forth last night), but I have to admit - I can't deny feeling like there's at least a kernel of truth to this.
I had a few last night so I was not my usual self...My apologies
In comment 13717035
djm said:
| everyone is looking at Reese with the Eli saga. IT was Ben and then Mara that fucked this up. What could Reese do? Even if Reese HATES Eli, he's not the one making this call. Even if Reese has school girl crush love on Eli he's not going to stop Ben from benching him, especially with John Mara stepping in and failing to think logically.
Reese has fucked this up too but the Eli benching isn't his baby. Not by a long shot.
Unless Reese in relaying Mara's request to see what Webb can do decided to embellish it with the "pull Eli at the half" aspect. That would explain why McAdoo was not canned immediately for the intense embarrassment this had brought
In comment 13716988
yatqb said:
| In comment 13716978 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
Starting to look as such ... nice observation.
I agree. But if they don't realize they're gone after the season then they're oblivious. Both Reese and McAdoo will be fired; there is no way that the two of them can salvage their jobs. And even if Eli were the problem, what does it say about the jobs these two have done that Reese didn't surround him with more talent, and that McAdoo didn't either design an offense to fit his needs, or make the switch a lot sooner?
I'm sure they do realize that thus why they pulled this idiotic move due to their despiration
probably the second coming of Joe Montana, but McAdoo is so enept at evaluating talent that he doesnt realize it.
"the longer Webb doesn't practice, the less this move makes sense."
Exactly.. This is the exact reason you make a bold move like they did! To see what you have in Webb! Wtf is going on??!
In comment 13717064
montanagiant said:
| In comment 13716949 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
I've obviously been on the other side of the debate thus far this week (as you know from our back and forth last night), but I have to admit - I can't deny feeling like there's at least a kernel of truth to this.
I had a few last night so I was not my usual self...My apologies
No need to apologize - we've gone back and forth before dating back to BBWC. I always respect your take even when I disagree with it.
In comment 13717054
montanagiant said:
| In comment 13716912 djstat said:
Quote:
In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
They are hoping Geno does well and wins this week then beats Dallas. Then they can say...it was Eli...see?
Yup
This is EXACTLY it. McAdoo has never liked Manning and that part is incredibly obvious. He’s trying to sell Mara on the fact that Eli is the problem and in the meantime he’s been trashing a Giants legend every step of the way.
As the starter, get most or all of the reps this week? Occam's Razor..
If Geno plays poorly, then give Webb more
snaps in practice next week.
In comment 13716941
Eric from BBI said:
| longer Webb doesn't practice, the less this move makes sense.
It's a complete clusterfuck.
It's like John Mara's way of helping fans too young to remember the 70s understand what it's like to be a Giants fan when things go bad.
In comment 13717091
Gatorade Dunk said:
| In comment 13717064 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13716949 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
I've obviously been on the other side of the debate thus far this week (as you know from our back and forth last night), but I have to admit - I can't deny feeling like there's at least a kernel of truth to this.
I had a few last night so I was not my usual self...My apologies
No need to apologize - we've gone back and forth before dating back to BBWC. I always respect your take even when I disagree with it.
I appreciate that GD...Thank You
Mac REALLY does think Geno is the answer, sees him as the guy to make his offense work. He has ZERO interest in playing Webb. We will only see Webb in two circumstances 1. Mac gets fired early or 2. Mara TELLS him to start Webb immediately. (And we better hope Geno gets his ass kicked this week or we won’t see him. This whole mess was supposed to be about seeing Webb and handled disgracefully. But what is FAR WORSE is to Mac it was about getting Eli out of there so he can play Geno and “save”his job. That’s “double secret probation” level pathetic
could be trade bait.
or a back up. Or both. This week is likely Webb's off-field intensive with Eli. Backups get very few reps in practice. Its one of the flaws in the NFL dev program. Their is none for backup QB's.. all the bullets are used to get starters ready.
I'm assuming Geno will scede reps next week and Webb will be eased into it.
going to stay, I don't see it even a remote possibility at this point.
In comment 13717131
RAIN said:
| could be trade bait.
or a back up. Or both. This week is likely Webb's off-field intensive with Eli. Backups get very few reps in practice. Its one of the flaws in the NFL dev program. Their is none for backup QB's.. all the bullets are used to get starters ready.
I'm assuming Geno will scede reps next week and Webb will be eased into it.
Trade bait? Seriously? Lulz.
In comment 13717098
BigBlueShock said:
| In comment 13717054 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13716912 djstat said:
Quote:
In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
They are hoping Geno does well and wins this week then beats Dallas. Then they can say...it was Eli...see?
Yup
This is EXACTLY it. McAdoo has never liked Manning and that part is incredibly obvious. He’s trying to sell Mara on the fact that Eli is the problem and in the meantime he’s been trashing a Giants legend every step of the way.
I second this strongly.
It's a sick and transparent attempt to move Eli out, but mostly now to save their jobs.
I've suspected McAdoo and maybe even Reese have wanted Eli out for some time and if you've paid close attention attempting to lay groundwork of taking public jabs at Manning in attempt stir up public support to bench him... except they absolutely suck at the PR and public positioning game.
And whereTF is Pat Hanlon in all this...? This is a fn nightmare of the highest order.
Where I’m convinced McAdoo is intentionally trying to fuck over Eli, Mara and this entire organization.
I have no idea how John Mara is sitting by allowing this week to unfold the way it has.
In comment 13717026
JonC said:
| and this is what happens, an embarrassing amateur comedy hour of mistakes. And, these dumb fooks earn millions ...
x1000
The epitome of poor leadership at the top, letting men on the plank steer the ship. How could any other destination besides shipwreck be achieved?
In comment 13717131
RAIN said:
| could be trade bait.
or a back up. Or both. This week is likely Webb's off-field intensive with Eli. Backups get very few reps in practice. Its one of the flaws in the NFL dev program. Their is none for backup QB's.. all the bullets are used to get starters ready.
I'm assuming Geno will scede reps next week and Webb will be eased into it.
Yes, scede. He'll definitely scede. Interesting scpelling.
In comment 13717120
montanagiant said:
| In comment 13717091 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13717064 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13716949 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
I've obviously been on the other side of the debate thus far this week (as you know from our back and forth last night), but I have to admit - I can't deny feeling like there's at least a kernel of truth to this.
I had a few last night so I was not my usual self...My apologies
No need to apologize - we've gone back and forth before dating back to BBWC. I always respect your take even when I disagree with it.
I appreciate that GD...Thank You
Right back at ya, MG. In the immortal words of Painter, Cheers!
You scouted him, you have watched him practice and prepare.
When we drafted Eli everyone knew he was our QB. It was a matter of when and you were going to live with the growing pain.
It's what Chicago is doing right now.
Dallas did it last year.
You need a organization behind a rookie QB and willing to stick through the pain. Obviously the Giants don't feel that way and it's a bad situation for Webb.
Another failure by this group. Say Webb is our QB of the future and the future is now, the organization is behind him even if you don't believe it.
This entire organization is stupid.
get it Geno has a "Sanchez butt tackle" moment? Its going to happen as we have enough games left. How this team arrived at this guy under the center is dredging the bottom. We need to find a future solution for Eli but the world has gone crazy.
In comment 13717156
Gatorade Dunk said:
| In comment 13717120 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13717091 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13717064 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13716949 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
I've obviously been on the other side of the debate thus far this week (as you know from our back and forth last night), but I have to admit - I can't deny feeling like there's at least a kernel of truth to this.
I had a few last night so I was not my usual self...My apologies
No need to apologize - we've gone back and forth before dating back to BBWC. I always respect your take even when I disagree with it.
I appreciate that GD...Thank You
Right back at ya, MG. In the immortal words of Painter, Cheers!
Is Painter still around? I've been to the new BBWC board a few times but haven't seen any of the old timers.
In comment 13717201
compton said:
| In comment 13717156 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13717120 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13717091 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13717064 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13716949 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13716907 montanagiant said:
Quote:
They used the excuse of Webb getting time to slide Geno in there in the hope he does well and they can blame Eli. They used Webb to sell it to Mara.
I've obviously been on the other side of the debate thus far this week (as you know from our back and forth last night), but I have to admit - I can't deny feeling like there's at least a kernel of truth to this.
I had a few last night so I was not my usual self...My apologies
No need to apologize - we've gone back and forth before dating back to BBWC. I always respect your take even when I disagree with it.
I appreciate that GD...Thank You
Right back at ya, MG. In the immortal words of Painter, Cheers!
Is Painter still around? I've been to the new BBWC board a few times but haven't seen any of the old timers.
It really changed when she sold it back in the late 90's. Anyone remember who that one guy was that Painter would just light into virtually every day. The guy got caught making shit up and was the first troll I ever saw online
MacAdoo is trying to save his job and he truly believes Geno gives him a better chance to win.
All the rest is a charade where he is concerned.
My beloved Giant's have turned into the inept Jet's organization.
Not sure how you don't clean house after this and sadly that means Eli will be playing elsewhere next season because Reese and McAdoo screw ups
In comment 13717014
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| most of the week, they've handled this decision like it was a minor one and they are paying the price for it. They had no plan on how to handle the reaction, nor did they have a plan for succession.
Basically, even if they just gave Webb practice time for a couple of weeks and then make the same announcement, the outrage would be far less prevalent. But they didn't do it. They tried to put a plan in place thinking Eli would be fine with Geno playing some and slowly working Webb in.
Like the rest of us, Eli thought this was a terrible idea. Now, they are fucked because tehy poorly communicated what they wanted to do.
This really is a great post and point. It's the simplest explanation which is usually the correct one when speculating on shit like this.
It's amazing how bad things can go when a company or business or group of people fail to establish proper communications. Simply put, if the Giants thought this through, dotted the Is and crossed the Ts and went over everything they'd be fine right now. How or why they under estimated this so I'll never get.
In comment 13717044
Paulie Walnuts said:
| In comment 13717035 djm said:
Quote:
everyone is looking at Reese with the Eli saga. IT was Ben and then Mara that fucked this up. What could Reese do? Even if Reese HATES Eli, he's not the one making this call. Even if Reese has school girl crush love on Eli he's not going to stop Ben from benching him, especially with John Mara stepping in and failing to think logically.
Reese has fucked this up too but the Eli benching isn't his baby. Not by a long shot.
BULL fucking SHIT
Reese have screwed Eli for 6-7 years now by not giving him and OL and weapons beside Beckham
Will Tye for 2 years is your TE? fuck that
Uh that wasn't my point walnuts. I'm talking about how this was handled not the team Reese built.
No excuses. The only reason to pull Eli is to play the rookie.
In comment 13717014
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| most of the week, they've handled this decision like it was a minor one and they are paying the price for it. They had no plan on how to handle the reaction, nor did they have a plan for succession.
Basically, even if they just gave Webb practice time for a couple of weeks and then make the same announcement, the outrage would be far less prevalent. But they didn't do it. They tried to put a plan in place thinking Eli would be fine with Geno playing some and slowly working Webb in.
Like the rest of us, Eli thought this was a terrible idea. Now, they are fucked because tehy poorly communicated what they wanted to do.
It's not often an organization can bungle a decision so badly that it will be talked about for decades. This is one of those times. Amateur hour:
I'd fire McAdoo immediately. Classy of Mara not to; but Mara knows Mc is gone soon.
Leave the POS in Oakland and give him a Greyhound ticket back to NJ as a parting gift.
In comment 13717051
HomerJones45 said:
| that thinks Smith could be a find with the way he throws the ball and his movement ability.
A couple of days ago Pat Kirwan on Sirus made the point that is McAdoos's offense is a better fit for Smith than Eli you change the offense. And he was pretty emphatic. Geno is that answer? Bill Polian more politely questioned their OL and the tackles for the offensive failures. As well as other issues. Not news to most Giant fans. Universally the team is being panned.
How can there not be a serious question as to the competance of this teams management And front office
He's betting the farm that he'll beat the Raiders and he's vindicated in some small fashion. To declare that both Geno and Webb will play, yet the latter isn't getting reps AS OF FUCKING THURSDAY?!?
This guy is a complete and utter joke.
In comment 13717242
joeinpa said:
| MacAdoo is trying to save his job and he truly believes Geno gives him a better chance to win.
All the rest is a charade where he is concerned.
I think you're mostly right. But he's not trying to save this job. That ship has sailed. He's already auditioning for his next one.
It's disgusting. He should be removed immediately.
In comment 13717468
Dave in Hoboken said:
*This team is ran by morons.
No idea why I put 'made' in there.