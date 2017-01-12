Sam Darnold DaddyM89 : 12/1/2017 11:17 pm Liking what I'm seeing out of him tonight, seems to have that same big play, big moment gene that Eli has. Anyone else watching?

i like ronald jones ii CMicks3110 : 12/1/2017 11:21 pm : link in round 2

Watching him this year.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/1/2017 11:21 pm : link I see way too many plays where he misses guys that are open or has an untimely turnover.



Even tonight, he's had a couple really poor throws.



I just don't see him as a future superstar.

Yes old man : 12/1/2017 11:31 pm : link When 'on' hes good. He's ON.

But his secondary teammates are the stupidest, blindest shitheads on earth...missing a ball deflection pass after pass.



Can Cleveland pass TWICE on a QB when they could have had Wentz or Goff, and Darnold falls to us?

I’m biased but I love the kid. Toastt34 : 12/1/2017 11:46 pm : link Yeah he has had some rough patches but he also lost 3 starting OL, 2 starting WR and his starting TE from last year. Aside from Jones, he has inexperience all around him which has resulted in him trying to do too much at times this the turnovers. In all honesty, he doesn’t have the best coaching either. He still makes a couple Wow throws every game and seems at his best with everything on the line. I would be beyond excited if the Giants somehow landed him.

Not a fan KWALL2 : 12/1/2017 11:49 pm : link Rosen has more talent. I'd rather pass on both but I'd go Rosen over Darnold.

Darnold Marty866b : 12/1/2017 11:52 pm : link Was 17-24 for well over 300 yards and 2 TD's against a very good defense. He is as good,if not better,then most if not all the top rated quarterbacks of the past few years. He's still a little rough around the edges but he's only 20 years old. No surprise he's the top rated guy.

The more I watch these guys Greg from LI : 12/1/2017 11:54 pm : link The more I think Mayfield is the best QB in this class

He's shown enough to be in the convo AcesUp : 12/1/2017 11:56 pm : link We're a little lucky to be picking high this year because right now there's legitimately 5-6 QBs in the first round convo, there's a franchise QB in reach if we have the right people pulling the trigger.

The other thing about him is that nothing rattles him. Toastt34 : 12:04 am : link He handles himself amazingly well for a 20 year old. He has the leadership qualities and demeanor you look for in a franchise QB. Don’t underestimate that.

I don't see it with him montanagiant : 12:06 am : link Obviously, he has the athletic ability but IMO he is a rough diamond that needs one more year. I honestly think Webb looks better than any of these guys being touted and if he was coming out this year would the 1-2 guy

RE: Not a fan montanagiant : 12:07 am : link

Quote: Rosen has more talent. I'd rather pass on both but I'd go Rosen over Darnold.

I 100% agree with this In comment 13717437 KWALL2 said:I 100% agree with this

RE: I don't see it with him AcesUp : 12:13 am : link

Quote: Obviously, he has the athletic ability but IMO he is a rough diamond that needs one more year. I honestly think Webb looks better than any of these guys being touted and if he was coming out this year would the 1-2 guy



I don't see the "rough diamond" thing at all with Darnold...his strengths are glaring. He does have a tendency to step on his dick on national TV though. In comment 13717446 montanagiant said:I don't see the "rough diamond" thing at all with Darnold...his strengths are glaring. He does have a tendency to step on his dick on national TV though.

Yeah I don't agree with redwhiteandbigblue : 12:19 am : link Montana at all. He is anything but a "rough diamond". Complete opposite in my opinion. Not perfect by any means but a skilled, poised QB at only 20 y.o. I would be ecstatic to draft him as the heir apparent. So he sits for a year, fine with me.His poise and demeanor alone make him a viable option. His skillset puts him over the top.





Assuming Eli si gone I like Rosen PatersonPlank : 12:22 am : link If not Rosen, then I think I'll roll the dice with Webb. I personally like Webb better than the other guys.

Mayfield is an off the field eval imo AcesUp : 12:25 am : link Love his attitude in college but you have to do your homework for the pros. That kind of passion can go either way with money and freedom. Even if he's a good egg, the NY media can twist and create things when given the opportunity, which he will regardless of actual character.

You know it might just be me montanagiant : 12:26 am : link But I just don't see it. For every great play, there's a bad one to some degree. I think one more year would really solidify his game

RE: Assuming Eli si gone I like Rosen montanagiant : 12:27 am : link

Quote: If not Rosen, then I think I'll roll the dice with Webb. I personally like Webb better than the other guys.

That is me also. Out of all the ones this year I go with Rosen but if gone I don't regret running with Webb In comment 13717456 PatersonPlank said:That is me also. Out of all the ones this year I go with Rosen but if gone I don't regret running with Webb

RE: RE: I don't see it with him montanagiant : 12:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 13717446 montanagiant said:





Quote:





Obviously, he has the athletic ability but IMO he is a rough diamond that needs one more year. I honestly think Webb looks better than any of these guys being touted and if he was coming out this year would the 1-2 guy







I don't see the "rough diamond" thing at all with Darnold...his strengths are glaring. He does have a tendency to step on his dick on national TV though.

He's a kid that is to be expected. That doesn't bother me In comment 13717449 AcesUp said:He's a kid that is to be expected. That doesn't bother me

RE: The more I watch these guys GiantGrit : 1:38 am : link

Quote: The more I think Mayfield is the best QB in this class



Agreed. In comment 13717441 Greg from LI said:Agreed.

Love Darnold jtgiants : 1:55 am : link Disagree with most on the thread. Darnold is going to be a stud. I love him. With rodents concussion issue Darnold will be the top pick in the draft.

. arcarsenal : 1:56 am : link I still don't really see it with Darnold - but I am obviously not qualified to scout college players so I could certainly be wrong.



Lamar Jackson is still my guy - for better or worse. Still need to see an improvement in accuracy and he has to tighten up some aspects of his game, but the potential is just tremendous. I really do feel that with good coaching, Jackson could be a major impact player.



I like Mayfield too. But I can't help but feel like Jackson is worth the gamble. His ceiling is off the charts. He also probably has the highest bust potential of most of the QB's being discussed - but that's the guy I want.

Tonight was the first time I said wow with this guy Go Terps : 2:18 am : link The throw out of his own end zone in the fourth quarter is a HUGE BALLS throw. He also showed a lot covering the clinching fourth down.



Two things stand out to me:



1. His ball handling and footwork are very good

2. He's able to throw when his feet aren't necessarily set





Love Darnold You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 2:28 am : link but think Josh Allen is the best log term NFL QB prospect in the draft

RE: RE: The more I watch these guys micky : 3:20 am : link

[quote] In comment 13717441 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





The more I think Mayfield is the best QB in this class







right now it seems..but long run maybe be the least at next level. Darnold has the knack for play moments, leadership quality and all..but Rosen has the arm. A few like Rosen as the better of the two..darnold and him.



what concerns me with Rosen is he looks frail compared to rest.



a very tough and critical decision coming up on whom In comment 13717451 B in ALB said:[quote] In comment 13717441 Greg from LI said:Quote:The more I think Mayfield is the best QB in this classright now it seems..but long run maybe be the least at next level. Darnold has the knack for play moments, leadership quality and all..but Rosen has the arm. A few like Rosen as the better of the two..darnold and him.what concerns me with Rosen is he looks frail compared to rest.a very tough and critical decision coming up on whom

Darnold reminds me of Favre. NorwoodWideRight : 3:40 am : link You're going to get HUGE plays out of this kid. His ability to handle pressure and move out of the pocket/throw on the run would be a huge plus right now with a rebuilding offensive line. Darnold is my guy.

The more I see of this Darnold NikkiMac : 5:49 am : link The more I think Mayfield and Rosen are better plus no way Darnold is ready .... only 2 years of college football if anybody needs to stay in school it’s this guy ..... I agree with FMIC !!!!!!

RE: The more I watch these guys Brown Recluse : 6:21 am : link

Quote: The more I think Mayfield is the best QB in this class



Maybe but...his potential maturity issues need to be weighed heavily. We have enough immaturity on this team already. In comment 13717441 Greg from LI said:Maybe but...his potential maturity issues need to be weighed heavily. We have enough immaturity on this team already.

I’m all in on Darnold.. Sean : 6:48 am : link He just seems like a NYG QB.



1. Build

2. Temperament

3. Can create plays with his feet

4. Plays in LA so he’s used to the big city



I hope he’s the guy.

Character matters at QB.. Sean : 6:50 am : link I would cringe going from Eli to a guy whose running from the cops and grabbing is crouch. No thanks, Mayfield seems like an asshole. Do you really want someone like that getting the keys to the franchise?

RE: I’m all in on Darnold.. Jimmy Googs : 6:51 am : link

Quote: He just seems like a NYG QB.



1. Build

2. Temperament

3. Can create plays with his feet

4. Plays in LA so he’s used to the big city



I hope he’s the guy.



I just added a comment about Darnold on the other thread. I was impressed moreso than the others on this thread (shocking). Darnold would be fine for us in blue...as would Rosen who i like a little better. In comment 13717516 Sean said:I just added a comment about Darnold on the other thread. I was impressed moreso than the others on this thread (shocking). Darnold would be fine for us in blue...as would Rosen who i like a little better.

I think he's an Eli clone gtt350 : 6:52 am : link that's good and bad

Rosen Jeffrey : 7:42 am : link Lacks the mobility of Darnold and has been injured a few times. Although he is probably the better QB right now there are also questions about his character and temperament. Interesting in many ways in that it reminds somewhat of the Eli draft with Rivers and Big Ben.

gtt350 DavidinBMNY : 8:04 am : link I agree - with more mobility. He'll make some bonehead plays but he will win.





RE: I think he's an Eli clone map7711 : 8:19 am : link

Quote: that's good and bad



If it means he wins 2 SBs in the outmost dramatic fashion, starts for over a decade, and is a great teammate and spokesman, I'll take all the other "bad" stuff all day long. In comment 13717523 gtt350 said:If it means he wins 2 SBs in the outmost dramatic fashion, starts for over a decade, and is a great teammate and spokesman, I'll take all the other "bad" stuff all day long.

Webb wasn't a first rounder last season Modus Operandi : 8:24 am : link In an extremely weak QB class. He wouldn't be a first rounder this season either.

For me Modus Operandi : 8:26 am : link I see Stafford when I watch Darnold. So I'm buying. Rosen is perhaps more polished but comes with warts of his own.

Between the 4 QB's Rjanyg : 9:20 am : link In order:

1: Darnold

2: Webb

3: Mayfield

4: Rosen



So my guess is Giants will select Rosen and will start day 1

RE: Character matters at QB.. larryflower37 : 9:20 am : link

Quote: I would cringe going from Eli to a guy whose running from the cops and grabbing is crouch. No thanks, Mayfield seems like an asshole. Do you really want someone like that getting the keys to the franchise?



100% agree.

Also the fact that he is 6' tall.

Great 1 year college QB that will be drafted high and be a bust.

Darnold had a great game last night against a very good team. In comment 13717519 Sean said:100% agree.Also the fact that he is 6' tall.Great 1 year college QB that will be drafted high and be a bust.Darnold had a great game last night against a very good team.

RE: For me Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:25 am : link

Quote: I see Stafford when I watch Darnold. So I'm buying. Rosen is perhaps more polished but comes with warts of his own.



I see Roethlisberger, but understand this comparison. In comment 13717566 Modus Operandi said:I see Roethlisberger, but understand this comparison.

Eh. I was more impressed last year with him. KerrysFlask : 9:26 am : link He underthrew those two deep balls on the same drive quite a bit. First DB dropped the interception. 2nd guy just played it shitty and they got the completion. But both were not strong throws.



I'm kind of leaning Rosen to be honest, but I've seen Mayfield more than the others an combined, and he absolutely has 'IT'. I wouldn't be disappointed with him at all.

Rosen Sammo85 : 9:31 am : link Is my choice. Darnold has more all around ability or playmaking but Rosen is more polished, better arm, makes better reads isn’t as sloppy with the football. Give Rosen a decent OL and I think he’s the best of this bunch. I watched some more tape on Rosen and can’t tell you how terrible UCLA is around him. If he was playing on USC, they would be undefeated and national champs this year, and I still like Darnold.



Allen is the boom or bust talent in this draft. Mayfield the dark horse wild card.

He has shown Dankbeerman : 9:33 am : link more then Goff or Wentz or Trubisky or Mahomes and debatably more then Watson.



All guys who have shown some skill and excitement.



I like the stafford comp but think he will require a good OC and QB coach to acellerate his decision making as he can try to force things

RE: I don't see it with him KeoweeFan : 9:38 am : link

Quote: Obviously, he has the athletic ability but IMO he is a rough diamond that needs one more year. I honestly think Webb looks better than any of these guys being touted and if he was coming out this year would the 1-2 guy

This ^

I don't know why so many people are undervaluing Davis Webb. He has the track record and more importantly the maturity that makes him unique.

He was certainly mis-handled by the current HC. In comment 13717446 montanagiant said:This ^I don't know why so many people are undervaluing Davis Webb. He has the track record and more importantly the maturity that makes him unique.He was certainly mis-handled by the current HC.

RE: RE: I don't see it with him Modus Operandi : 9:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 13717446 montanagiant said:





Quote:





Obviously, he has the athletic ability but IMO he is a rough diamond that needs one more year. I honestly think Webb looks better than any of these guys being touted and if he was coming out this year would the 1-2 guy





This ^

I don't know why so many people are undervaluing Davis Webb. He has the track record and more importantly the maturity that makes him unique.

He was certainly mis-handled by the current HC.



Do honestly believe that if Webb had the talent and knowledge to succeed now, he'd be buried by a coach who is hanging on to his job by the hair of his chinny chin chin? That Webb was so good and prepared for the NFL that all NFL teams conspired to drop him into the third round? To what end?



That simply flies in the face of all logic. Why is it so difficult to accept that the kid simply is too raw to play at the NFL level right now? In comment 13717633 KeoweeFan said:Do honestly believe that if Webb had the talent and knowledge to succeed now, he'd be buried by a coach who is hanging on to his job by the hair of his chinny chin chin? That Webb was so good and prepared for the NFL that all NFL teams conspired to drop him into the third round? To what end?That simply flies in the face of all logic. Why is it so difficult to accept that the kid simply is too raw to play at the NFL level right now?

RE: Rosen Sean : 9:50 am : link

Quote: Is my choice. Darnold has more all around ability or playmaking but Rosen is more polished, better arm, makes better reads isn’t as sloppy with the football. Give Rosen a decent OL and I think he’s the best of this bunch. I watched some more tape on Rosen and can’t tell you how terrible UCLA is around him. If he was playing on USC, they would be undefeated and national champs this year, and I still like Darnold.



Allen is the boom or bust talent in this draft. Mayfield the dark horse wild card.



That’s the problem “give him a decent oline”, we’ve been down this road the last 5 years. Darnold can navigate through a bad oline which is necessary in 2017. In comment 13717628 Sammo85 said:That’s the problem “give him a decent oline”, we’ve been down this road the last 5 years. Darnold can navigate through a bad oline which is necessary in 2017.

I'm def not a scout GMEN46 : 9:55 am : link By any measure but when I watch Darnold his arm strength looks well below average to me. Maybe because I am comparing him to Rosen, but I am completely unimpressed with his arm strength. I think Mayfield is the guy. I don't mind the passion, his in college he will grow up. Everything is overhyped nowadays. If a guy didn't shake my hand I would tell him F off also. I love thr passion

RE: RE: Rosen Sammo85 : 10:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 13717628 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





Is my choice. Darnold has more all around ability or playmaking but Rosen is more polished, better arm, makes better reads isn’t as sloppy with the football. Give Rosen a decent OL and I think he’s the best of this bunch. I watched some more tape on Rosen and can’t tell you how terrible UCLA is around him. If he was playing on USC, they would be undefeated and national champs this year, and I still like Darnold.



Allen is the boom or bust talent in this draft. Mayfield the dark horse wild card.







That’s the problem “give him a decent oline”, we’ve been down this road the last 5 years. Darnold can navigate through a bad oline which is necessary in 2017.



No it’s not. Every QB needs a good offensive line. If Seattle had a good offensive line they would be a legit SB threat this year even with all their defensive injuries. Rodgers has had bad offensive lines a few years in GB and guess what, for all the great plays he made, he also got the snot beat out of him and could not get enough consistency.



Darnold has a massive issue with ball security. That’s a huge problem. And even with mobility you still need a good o line to win football games. In comment 13717640 Sean said:No it’s not. Every QB needs a good offensive line. If Seattle had a good offensive line they would be a legit SB threat this year even with all their defensive injuries. Rodgers has had bad offensive lines a few years in GB and guess what, for all the great plays he made, he also got the snot beat out of him and could not get enough consistency.Darnold has a massive issue with ball security. That’s a huge problem. And even with mobility you still need a good o line to win football games.

RE: I'm def not a scout larryflower37 : 10:06 am : link

Quote: By any measure but when I watch Darnold his arm strength looks well below average to me. Maybe because I am comparing him to Rosen, but I am completely unimpressed with his arm strength. I think Mayfield is the guy. I don't mind the passion, his in college he will grow up. Everything is overhyped nowadays. If a guy didn't shake my hand I would tell him F off also. I love thr passion



What about attentionally throwing at TCU players during warm ups?

This kid has done so many stupid things.

Research his Bio In comment 13717645 GMEN46 said:What about attentionally throwing at TCU players during warm ups?This kid has done so many stupid things.Research his Bio

Darnold is only 20 years old Rjanyg : 10:15 am : link He is a complete stud. He has excellent pocket presence. On his under thrown pass he barely stepped into it, so arm strength is not an issue IMO.



Webb's issue is running the NYG offense. He looks to be fundamentally sound, has decent touch, throws a nice deep ball. He also seems to be pretty good on the move.



I would think our QB position will be very strong with both Webb and Darnold fighting it out in camp next year.

Davis Webb Simms11 : 10:19 am : link came from an offense that didn't require him to be under Center a whole lot. He's got skill as a passer, but he was considered a developmental prospect because he had to learn how to play under Center and the associated footwork involved, as well as reading defenses from that perspective.

Darnold has the poise and leadership chiro56 : 10:30 am : link qualities you just cannot teach. With his physical attributes and passion for the game I think he would be a great Giant QB for years.

Enough with Mayfield Marty866b : 10:39 am : link The Giants aren't picking a quarterback who is 6'tall and has character concerns. NEVER going to happen.

RE: RE: RE: I don't see it with him cokeduplt : 1:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13717633 KeoweeFan said:





Quote:





In comment 13717446 montanagiant said:





Quote:





Obviously, he has the athletic ability but IMO he is a rough diamond that needs one more year. I honestly think Webb looks better than any of these guys being touted and if he was coming out this year would the 1-2 guy





This ^

I don't know why so many people are undervaluing Davis Webb. He has the track record and more importantly the maturity that makes him unique.

He was certainly mis-handled by the current HC.







Do honestly believe that if Webb had the talent and knowledge to succeed now, he'd be buried by a coach who is hanging on to his job by the hair of his chinny chin chin? That Webb was so good and prepared for the NFL that all NFL teams conspired to drop him into the third round? To what end?



That simply flies in the face of all logic. Why is it so difficult to accept that the kid simply is too raw to play at the NFL level right now?



I get what you’re saying but this is also a coach who thinks Geno Smith gives u a better chance at winning than Eli Manning In comment 13717637 Modus Operandi said:I get what you’re saying but this is also a coach who thinks Geno Smith gives u a better chance at winning than Eli Manning

RE: Rosen Toastt34 : 1:13 pm : link

Quote: Is my choice. Darnold has more all around ability or playmaking but Rosen is more polished, better arm, makes better reads isn’t as sloppy with the football. Give Rosen a decent OL and I think he’s the best of this bunch. I watched some more tape on Rosen and can’t tell you how terrible UCLA is around him. If he was playing on USC, they would be undefeated and national champs this year, and I still like Darnold.



Allen is the boom or bust talent in this draft. Mayfield the dark horse wild card.

No. USC would not have been undefeated with Rosen. The team came into the season young and inexperienced with a questionable coaching staff on both sides of the ball. It’s a tribute to Darnold that they got to 11 wins and won the PAC-12. In comment 13717628 Sammo85 said:No. USC would not have been undefeated with Rosen. The team came into the season young and inexperienced with a questionable coaching staff on both sides of the ball. It’s a tribute to Darnold that they got to 11 wins and won the PAC-12.

RE: . santacruzom : 2:21 pm : link

Quote: I really do feel that with good coaching, Jackson could be a major impact player.







Well, he's not likely to get that here when we promote Spags or Quinn to head coach. In comment 13717478 arcarsenal said:Well, he's not likely to get that here when we promote Spags or Quinn to head coach.