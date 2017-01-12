Sam Darnold

Liking what I'm seeing out of him tonight, seems to have that same big play, big moment gene that Eli has. Anyone else watching?
I see way too many plays where he misses guys that are open or has an untimely turnover.
Even tonight, he's had a couple really poor throws.
I just don't see him as a future superstar.
When 'on' hes good. He's ON.
But his secondary teammates are the stupidest, blindest shitheads on earth...missing a ball deflection pass after pass.
Can Cleveland pass TWICE on a QB when they could have had Wentz or Goff, and Darnold falls to us?
Yeah he has had some rough patches but he also lost 3 starting OL, 2 starting WR and his starting TE from last year. Aside from Jones, he has inexperience all around him which has resulted in him trying to do too much at times this the turnovers. In all honesty, he doesn’t have the best coaching either. He still makes a couple Wow throws every game and seems at his best with everything on the line. I would be beyond excited if the Giants somehow landed him.
Rosen has more talent. I'd rather pass on both but I'd go Rosen over Darnold.
Was 17-24 for well over 300 yards and 2 TD's against a very good defense. He is as good,if not better,then most if not all the top rated quarterbacks of the past few years. He's still a little rough around the edges but he's only 20 years old. No surprise he's the top rated guy.
The more I think Mayfield is the best QB in this class
We're a little lucky to be picking high this year because right now there's legitimately 5-6 QBs in the first round convo, there's a franchise QB in reach if we have the right people pulling the trigger.
He handles himself amazingly well for a 20 year old. He has the leadership qualities and demeanor you look for in a franchise QB. Don’t underestimate that.
Obviously, he has the athletic ability but IMO he is a rough diamond that needs one more year. I honestly think Webb looks better than any of these guys being touted and if he was coming out this year would the 1-2 guy
In comment 13717437
KWALL2 said:
| Rosen has more talent. I'd rather pass on both but I'd go Rosen over Darnold.
I 100% agree with this
In comment 13717446
montanagiant said:
| Obviously, he has the athletic ability but IMO he is a rough diamond that needs one more year. I honestly think Webb looks better than any of these guys being touted and if he was coming out this year would the 1-2 guy
I don't see the "rough diamond" thing at all with Darnold...his strengths are glaring. He does have a tendency to step on his dick on national TV though.
In comment 13717441
Greg from LI said:
| The more I think Mayfield is the best QB in this class
This × 100.
Montana at all. He is anything but a "rough diamond". Complete opposite in my opinion. Not perfect by any means but a skilled, poised QB at only 20 y.o. I would be ecstatic to draft him as the heir apparent. So he sits for a year, fine with me.His poise and demeanor alone make him a viable option. His skillset puts him over the top.
If not Rosen, then I think I'll roll the dice with Webb. I personally like Webb better than the other guys.
Love his attitude in college but you have to do your homework for the pros. That kind of passion can go either way with money and freedom. Even if he's a good egg, the NY media can twist and create things when given the opportunity, which he will regardless of actual character.
But I just don't see it. For every great play, there's a bad one to some degree. I think one more year would really solidify his game
In comment 13717456
PatersonPlank said:
| If not Rosen, then I think I'll roll the dice with Webb. I personally like Webb better than the other guys.
That is me also. Out of all the ones this year I go with Rosen but if gone I don't regret running with Webb
In comment 13717449
AcesUp said:
| In comment 13717446 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Obviously, he has the athletic ability but IMO he is a rough diamond that needs one more year. I honestly think Webb looks better than any of these guys being touted and if he was coming out this year would the 1-2 guy
I don't see the "rough diamond" thing at all with Darnold...his strengths are glaring. He does have a tendency to step on his dick on national TV though.
He's a kid that is to be expected. That doesn't bother me
In comment 13717441
Greg from LI said:
| The more I think Mayfield is the best QB in this class
Agreed.
Disagree with most on the thread. Darnold is going to be a stud. I love him. With rodents concussion issue Darnold will be the top pick in the draft.
I still don't really see it with Darnold - but I am obviously not qualified to scout college players so I could certainly be wrong.
Lamar Jackson is still my guy - for better or worse. Still need to see an improvement in accuracy and he has to tighten up some aspects of his game, but the potential is just tremendous. I really do feel that with good coaching, Jackson could be a major impact player.
I like Mayfield too. But I can't help but feel like Jackson is worth the gamble. His ceiling is off the charts. He also probably has the highest bust potential of most of the QB's being discussed - but that's the guy I want.
The throw out of his own end zone in the fourth quarter is a HUGE BALLS throw. He also showed a lot covering the clinching fourth down.
Two things stand out to me:
1. His ball handling and footwork are very good
2. He's able to throw when his feet aren't necessarily set
but think Josh Allen is the best log term NFL QB prospect in the draft
In comment 13717451
B in ALB said:
[quote] In comment 13717441 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
The more I think Mayfield is the best QB in this class
right now it seems..but long run maybe be the least at next level. Darnold has the knack for play moments, leadership quality and all..but Rosen has the arm. A few like Rosen as the better of the two..darnold and him.
what concerns me with Rosen is he looks frail compared to rest.
a very tough and critical decision coming up on whom
You're going to get HUGE plays out of this kid. His ability to handle pressure and move out of the pocket/throw on the run would be a huge plus right now with a rebuilding offensive line. Darnold is my guy.
The more I think Mayfield and Rosen are better plus no way Darnold is ready .... only 2 years of college football if anybody needs to stay in school it’s this guy ..... I agree with FMIC !!!!!!
In comment 13717441
Greg from LI said:
| The more I think Mayfield is the best QB in this class
Maybe but...his potential maturity issues need to be weighed heavily. We have enough immaturity on this team already.
He just seems like a NYG QB.
1. Build
2. Temperament
3. Can create plays with his feet
4. Plays in LA so he’s used to the big city
I hope he’s the guy.
I would cringe going from Eli to a guy whose running from the cops and grabbing is crouch. No thanks, Mayfield seems like an asshole. Do you really want someone like that getting the keys to the franchise?
In comment 13717516
Sean said:
| He just seems like a NYG QB.
1. Build
2. Temperament
3. Can create plays with his feet
4. Plays in LA so he’s used to the big city
I hope he’s the guy.
I just added a comment about Darnold on the other thread. I was impressed moreso than the others on this thread (shocking). Darnold would be fine for us in blue...as would Rosen who i like a little better.
Lacks the mobility of Darnold and has been injured a few times. Although he is probably the better QB right now there are also questions about his character and temperament. Interesting in many ways in that it reminds somewhat of the Eli draft with Rivers and Big Ben.
I agree - with more mobility. He'll make some bonehead plays but he will win.
In comment 13717523
gtt350 said:
If it means he wins 2 SBs in the outmost dramatic fashion, starts for over a decade, and is a great teammate and spokesman, I'll take all the other "bad" stuff all day long.
In an extremely weak QB class. He wouldn't be a first rounder this season either.
I see Stafford when I watch Darnold. So I'm buying. Rosen is perhaps more polished but comes with warts of his own.
In order:
1: Darnold
2: Webb
3: Mayfield
4: Rosen
So my guess is Giants will select Rosen and will start day 1
In comment 13717519
Sean said:
| I would cringe going from Eli to a guy whose running from the cops and grabbing is crouch. No thanks, Mayfield seems like an asshole. Do you really want someone like that getting the keys to the franchise?
100% agree.
Also the fact that he is 6' tall.
Great 1 year college QB that will be drafted high and be a bust.
Darnold had a great game last night against a very good team.
In comment 13717566
Modus Operandi said:
| I see Stafford when I watch Darnold. So I'm buying. Rosen is perhaps more polished but comes with warts of his own.
I see Roethlisberger, but understand this comparison.
He underthrew those two deep balls on the same drive quite a bit. First DB dropped the interception. 2nd guy just played it shitty and they got the completion. But both were not strong throws.
I'm kind of leaning Rosen to be honest, but I've seen Mayfield more than the others an combined, and he absolutely has 'IT'. I wouldn't be disappointed with him at all.
Is my choice. Darnold has more all around ability or playmaking but Rosen is more polished, better arm, makes better reads isn’t as sloppy with the football. Give Rosen a decent OL and I think he’s the best of this bunch. I watched some more tape on Rosen and can’t tell you how terrible UCLA is around him. If he was playing on USC, they would be undefeated and national champs this year, and I still like Darnold.
Allen is the boom or bust talent in this draft. Mayfield the dark horse wild card.
more then Goff or Wentz or Trubisky or Mahomes and debatably more then Watson.
All guys who have shown some skill and excitement.
I like the stafford comp but think he will require a good OC and QB coach to acellerate his decision making as he can try to force things
In comment 13717446
montanagiant said:
| Obviously, he has the athletic ability but IMO he is a rough diamond that needs one more year. I honestly think Webb looks better than any of these guys being touted and if he was coming out this year would the 1-2 guy
This ^
I don't know why so many people are undervaluing Davis Webb. He has the track record and more importantly the maturity that makes him unique.
He was certainly mis-handled by the current HC.
In comment 13717633
KeoweeFan said:
| In comment 13717446 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Obviously, he has the athletic ability but IMO he is a rough diamond that needs one more year. I honestly think Webb looks better than any of these guys being touted and if he was coming out this year would the 1-2 guy
This ^
I don't know why so many people are undervaluing Davis Webb. He has the track record and more importantly the maturity that makes him unique.
He was certainly mis-handled by the current HC.
Do honestly believe that if Webb had the talent and knowledge to succeed now, he'd be buried by a coach who is hanging on to his job by the hair of his chinny chin chin? That Webb was so good and prepared for the NFL that all NFL teams conspired to drop him into the third round? To what end?
That simply flies in the face of all logic. Why is it so difficult to accept that the kid simply is too raw to play at the NFL level right now?
In comment 13717628
Sammo85 said:
| Is my choice. Darnold has more all around ability or playmaking but Rosen is more polished, better arm, makes better reads isn’t as sloppy with the football. Give Rosen a decent OL and I think he’s the best of this bunch. I watched some more tape on Rosen and can’t tell you how terrible UCLA is around him. If he was playing on USC, they would be undefeated and national champs this year, and I still like Darnold.
Allen is the boom or bust talent in this draft. Mayfield the dark horse wild card.
That’s the problem “give him a decent oline”, we’ve been down this road the last 5 years. Darnold can navigate through a bad oline which is necessary in 2017.
By any measure but when I watch Darnold his arm strength looks well below average to me. Maybe because I am comparing him to Rosen, but I am completely unimpressed with his arm strength. I think Mayfield is the guy. I don't mind the passion, his in college he will grow up. Everything is overhyped nowadays. If a guy didn't shake my hand I would tell him F off also. I love thr passion
In comment 13717640
Sean said:
| In comment 13717628 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Is my choice. Darnold has more all around ability or playmaking but Rosen is more polished, better arm, makes better reads isn’t as sloppy with the football. Give Rosen a decent OL and I think he’s the best of this bunch. I watched some more tape on Rosen and can’t tell you how terrible UCLA is around him. If he was playing on USC, they would be undefeated and national champs this year, and I still like Darnold.
Allen is the boom or bust talent in this draft. Mayfield the dark horse wild card.
That’s the problem “give him a decent oline”, we’ve been down this road the last 5 years. Darnold can navigate through a bad oline which is necessary in 2017.
No it’s not. Every QB needs a good offensive line. If Seattle had a good offensive line they would be a legit SB threat this year even with all their defensive injuries. Rodgers has had bad offensive lines a few years in GB and guess what, for all the great plays he made, he also got the snot beat out of him and could not get enough consistency.
Darnold has a massive issue with ball security. That’s a huge problem. And even with mobility you still need a good o line to win football games.
In comment 13717645
GMEN46 said:
| By any measure but when I watch Darnold his arm strength looks well below average to me. Maybe because I am comparing him to Rosen, but I am completely unimpressed with his arm strength. I think Mayfield is the guy. I don't mind the passion, his in college he will grow up. Everything is overhyped nowadays. If a guy didn't shake my hand I would tell him F off also. I love thr passion
What about attentionally throwing at TCU players during warm ups?
This kid has done so many stupid things.
Research his Bio
He is a complete stud. He has excellent pocket presence. On his under thrown pass he barely stepped into it, so arm strength is not an issue IMO.
Webb's issue is running the NYG offense. He looks to be fundamentally sound, has decent touch, throws a nice deep ball. He also seems to be pretty good on the move.
I would think our QB position will be very strong with both Webb and Darnold fighting it out in camp next year.
came from an offense that didn't require him to be under Center a whole lot. He's got skill as a passer, but he was considered a developmental prospect because he had to learn how to play under Center and the associated footwork involved, as well as reading defenses from that perspective.
qualities you just cannot teach. With his physical attributes and passion for the game I think he would be a great Giant QB for years.
The Giants aren't picking a quarterback who is 6'tall and has character concerns. NEVER going to happen.
In comment 13717637
Modus Operandi said:
| In comment 13717633 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 13717446 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Obviously, he has the athletic ability but IMO he is a rough diamond that needs one more year. I honestly think Webb looks better than any of these guys being touted and if he was coming out this year would the 1-2 guy
This ^
I don't know why so many people are undervaluing Davis Webb. He has the track record and more importantly the maturity that makes him unique.
He was certainly mis-handled by the current HC.
Do honestly believe that if Webb had the talent and knowledge to succeed now, he'd be buried by a coach who is hanging on to his job by the hair of his chinny chin chin? That Webb was so good and prepared for the NFL that all NFL teams conspired to drop him into the third round? To what end?
That simply flies in the face of all logic. Why is it so difficult to accept that the kid simply is too raw to play at the NFL level right now?
I get what you’re saying but this is also a coach who thinks Geno Smith gives u a better chance at winning than Eli Manning
In comment 13717628
Sammo85 said:
| Is my choice. Darnold has more all around ability or playmaking but Rosen is more polished, better arm, makes better reads isn’t as sloppy with the football. Give Rosen a decent OL and I think he’s the best of this bunch. I watched some more tape on Rosen and can’t tell you how terrible UCLA is around him. If he was playing on USC, they would be undefeated and national champs this year, and I still like Darnold.
Allen is the boom or bust talent in this draft. Mayfield the dark horse wild card.
No. USC would not have been undefeated with Rosen. The team came into the season young and inexperienced with a questionable coaching staff on both sides of the ball. It’s a tribute to Darnold that they got to 11 wins and won the PAC-12.
In comment 13717478
arcarsenal said:
| I really do feel that with good coaching, Jackson could be a major impact player.
Well, he's not likely to get that here when we promote Spags or Quinn to head coach.
In comment 13717516
Sean said:
| He just seems like a NYG QB.
1. Build
2. Temperament
3. Can create plays with his feet
4. Plays in LA so he’s used to the big city
I hope he’s the guy.
I think #1 is a big factor. He’s sturdy and rugged. It gives him confidence. Now that translates into some bad gambles at times - thus, the Favre comparison - but it also lends itself to huge plays because the confidence allows him to wait just a little longer for a play to develop...
Sort of has an Aikman build.
The Giants need to bring in a stop gap starter as Darnold really needs to air a year.