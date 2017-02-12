The question is not if Eli is better it's if he's good enoug

|
|Quote:
|Joe Flacco, Baltimore, $24.55 million
Carson Palmer, Arizona, $24.125 million
Kirk Cousins, Washington, $23.943 million
Matt Ryan, Atlanta, $23.75 million
Matthew Stafford, Detroit, $22 million
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, $20.3 million
Cam Newton, Carolina, $20.166 million
Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers, $20 million
Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants, $19.7 million
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis, $19.4 million
Drew Brees, New Orleans, $19 million
Russell Wilson, Seattle, $18.8 million
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh, $18.2 million
Sam Bradford, Minnesota, $18 million
Alex Smith, Kansas City, $16.9 million
Derek Carr, Oakland, $15.7 million
Andy Dalton, Cincinnati, $15.7 million
Tom Brady, New England, $14 million
Mike Glennon, Chicago, $14 million
Jay Cutler, Miami, $10 million
Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo, $9.7 million
Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay, $6.9 million
Marcus Mariota, Tennessee, $6.6 million
Blake Bortles, Jacksonville, $6.57 million
Josh McCown, N.Y. Jets, $6.5 million
Jared Goff, L.A. Rams, $6.4 million
Carson Wentz, Philadelphia, $6 million
Brian Hoyer, San Francisco, $5.3 million
DeShone Kizer, Cleveland, $899,711
Tom Savage, Houston, $765,146
Dak Prescott, Dallas, $635,848
Trever Siemian, Denver, $628,196
|Quote:
| who play their home games at Met Life. One wears blue; one green. One gets paid approximately 20 million a year; thr other is guaranteed 6 million plus 125K for every game he starts. That would be in the one in green, who is clearly outplaying the one in blue.
They both have surrounding-talent -deficiency issues. They both are old. The one in green is clearly out-performing the one in blue. But neither is going to be the quarterback of their respective teams when they are playoff contenders .
PS The names of the quarterbacks have been intentionally withheld so as to avoid cheap, emotional , knee-jerk responses. We are dealing with the current slate of realities .
And, no, the guy in blue is no longer good enough. There aren't enough draft choices or free-agent dollars to spend to make him so, although they can certainly engage in an off-season orgy to do do just that .
|Quote:
| who play their home games at Met Life. One wears blue; one green. One gets paid approximately 20 million a year; thr other is guaranteed 6 million plus 125K for every game he starts. That would be in the one in green, who is clearly outplaying the one in blue.
They both have surrounding-talent -deficiency issues. They both are old. The one in green is clearly out-performing the one in blue. But neither is going to be the quarterback of their respective teams when they are playoff contenders .
PS The names of the quarterbacks have been intentionally withheld so as to avoid cheap, emotional , knee-jerk responses. We are dealing with the current slate of realities .
And, no, the guy in blue is no longer good enough. There aren't enough draft choices or free-agent dollars to spend to make him so, although they can certainly engage in an off-season orgy to do do just that .
|Quote:
| who play their home games at Met Life. One wears blue; one green. One gets paid approximately 20 million a year; thr other is guaranteed 6 million plus 125K for every game he starts. That would be in the one in green, who is clearly outplaying the one in blue.
They both have surrounding-talent -deficiency issues. They both are old. The one in green is clearly out-performing the one in blue. But neither is going to be the quarterback of their respective teams when they are playoff contenders .
PS The names of the quarterbacks have been intentionally withheld so as to avoid cheap, emotional , knee-jerk responses. We are dealing with the current slate of realities .
And, no, the guy in blue is no longer good enough. There aren't enough draft choices or free-agent dollars to spend to make him so, although they can certainly engage in an off-season orgy to do do just that .
|Quote:
|Just isn't good enough anymore. It's always the Oline, WR's, defense etc..but eventually he needs to be held accountable. The offense is atrocious and has been for quite some time...that's the issue. It's time to move on. Thanks for everything Eli!
|Quote:
| which is clearly noticeable on the accuracy/length of downfield throws, timing with receivers, and most importantly patience in and around pocket.
All of the above has resulted in his decline in the most critical area - in that he is no longer beating defenses with the attributes he has...
|Quote:
| In comment 13717619 RetroJint said:
Quote:
who play their home games at Met Life. One wears blue; one green. One gets paid approximately 20 million a year; thr other is guaranteed 6 million plus 125K for every game he starts. That would be in the one in green, who is clearly outplaying the one in blue.
They both have surrounding-talent -deficiency issues. They both are old. The one in green is clearly out-performing the one in blue. But neither is going to be the quarterback of their respective teams when they are playoff contenders .
PS The names of the quarterbacks have been intentionally withheld so as to avoid cheap, emotional , knee-jerk responses. We are dealing with the current slate of realities .
And, no, the guy in blue is no longer good enough. There aren't enough draft choices or free-agent dollars to spend to make him so, although they can certainly engage in an off-season orgy to do do just that .
Just so we're clear. You're saying that today, right now, Josh McCown is a better QB than Eli? My lord some just really have no freaking clue.
|Quote:
|
Quote:
Joe Flacco, Baltimore, $24.55 million
Carson Palmer, Arizona, $24.125 million
Kirk Cousins, Washington, $23.943 million
Matt Ryan, Atlanta, $23.75 million
Matthew Stafford, Detroit, $22 million
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, $20.3 million
Cam Newton, Carolina, $20.166 million
Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers, $20 million
Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants, $19.7 million
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis, $19.4 million
Drew Brees, New Orleans, $19 million
Russell Wilson, Seattle, $18.8 million
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh, $18.2 million
Sam Bradford, Minnesota, $18 million
Alex Smith, Kansas City, $16.9 million
Derek Carr, Oakland, $15.7 million
Andy Dalton, Cincinnati, $15.7 million
Tom Brady, New England, $14 million
Mike Glennon, Chicago, $14 million
Jay Cutler, Miami, $10 million
Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo, $9.7 million
Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay, $6.9 million
Marcus Mariota, Tennessee, $6.6 million
Blake Bortles, Jacksonville, $6.57 million
Josh McCown, N.Y. Jets, $6.5 million
Jared Goff, L.A. Rams, $6.4 million
Carson Wentz, Philadelphia, $6 million
Brian Hoyer, San Francisco, $5.3 million
DeShone Kizer, Cleveland, $899,711
Tom Savage, Houston, $765,146
Dak Prescott, Dallas, $635,848
Trever Siemian, Denver, $628,196
Now how many on that list have worse talent situations in total or worse coaching...
And his salary would not have prevented them from signing say LT Andrew Whitworth (who is playing at a Pro-Bowl level) or any other free agent OL because Reese wanted "to go with what we have younger guys"...
It didn't prevent them from signing Brandon Marshall...
They also could have resigned Hankins but chose not to on defense...
Our own Sy has said he is in the worst situation for a QB in the league...Pat Kirwin and Cosell have both gone on record he is good enough...
It is a cumulative effect on the timing of a QB to have a shit OL like he has for the last 4 years...
Throw in no running game with a shit scheme and coach is a no win situation for any QB...
|Quote:
| He is only making $13M in salary this season. Next year, he only makes $10.5M, and in 2019, he is slated to earn $11M salary.
So your idea is that Eli should play for free? It really is not hard to educate yourself on a player's contract before throwing out ridiculous proposals. Eli's Contract - ( New Window )
|Quote:
|Just isn't good enough anymore. It's always the Oline, WR's, defense etc..but eventually he needs to be held accountable. The offense is atrocious and has been for quite some time...that's the issue. It's time to move on. Thanks for everything Eli!
|Quote:
|Is this some kind of salary cap management thought? Anyway, none of this addresses the core of any salient issues surround the Giants tranformantion into one of the worst franchises in the NFL. We all agree that Eli hasn’t been good enough. One question is, why? And there’s already more than enough threads on the why. The real question is why the Giants coaching staff, front office and ownership handled the Eli situation the way they did. The sad truth is the entire Giants organization is messed up. From the equipment managers sell bogus gear all the way through to the coaching staff failing to get good results and develop talent to the front office failing to address obvious personnel needs and missing on mid and late round draft picks to the Giants owner fumbling Eli’s benching and probably outright lying to the loyal Giants fans that pay his way through life. Apparently Olivier Veron told reporters that if Giants fans don’t like his kneeling they should stay home. The Giants are mess from top to bottom. What they’ve lost this past week goes beyond Eli’s extraordinary charecter and football accomplishments, The Giants may well have lost generations of good will, support, interest, trust and devotion placed in the Giants reputation by their once fiercely loyal fans. Maybe not the best thing in a declining sport with a rapidly shrinking market.
|Quote:
| In comment 13717649 map7711 said:
Quote:
In comment 13717619 RetroJint said:
Quote:
who play their home games at Met Life. One wears blue; one green. One gets paid approximately 20 million a year; thr other is guaranteed 6 million plus 125K for every game he starts. That would be in the one in green, who is clearly outplaying the one in blue.
They both have surrounding-talent -deficiency issues. They both are old. The one in green is clearly out-performing the one in blue. But neither is going to be the quarterback of their respective teams when they are playoff contenders .
PS The names of the quarterbacks have been intentionally withheld so as to avoid cheap, emotional , knee-jerk responses. We are dealing with the current slate of realities .
And, no, the guy in blue is no longer good enough. There aren't enough draft choices or free-agent dollars to spend to make him so, although they can certainly engage in an off-season orgy to do do just that .
Just so we're clear. You're saying that today, right now, Josh McCown is a better QB than Eli? My lord some just really have no freaking clue.
He's saying one is clearly out playing the other. McCown WR and Robby Anderson (is he at good?) and a bunch of cast offs. His RB is nothing special either. THeir Ol isn't pretty either.
|Quote:
| In comment 13717619 RetroJint said:
Quote:
who play their home games at Met Life. One wears blue; one green. One gets paid approximately 20 million a year; thr other is guaranteed 6 million plus 125K for every game he starts. That would be in the one in green, who is clearly outplaying the one in blue.
They both have surrounding-talent -deficiency issues. They both are old. The one in green is clearly out-performing the one in blue. But neither is going to be the quarterback of their respective teams when they are playoff contenders .
PS The names of the quarterbacks have been intentionally withheld so as to avoid cheap, emotional , knee-jerk responses. We are dealing with the current slate of realities .
And, no, the guy in blue is no longer good enough. There aren't enough draft choices or free-agent dollars to spend to make him so, although they can certainly engage in an off-season orgy to do do just that .
You cant just look at stats as they really dont account for circumstances. Anyone who watches both teams could easily see a broken offense for the giants, while the jets have a decent system in place. Even when there line is not playing well, they can still run around the edges or up the middle. They still have a receiver in anderson who is making plays. There defense at times have held leads. All that will translate to more wins. Eli for some of his flaws doesnot have a decent running game. Does not have the luxury of time to throw a 35 yard pattern, and if he does the pass has been dropped by a decimated wr corp. This is in the face of an offense that many in the league have stated has been figured out. With our back against the wall, we will likely respond with 11 personnel. The routes are being sat on in the intermediate and long zones, leaving the team with 3 to 5 yard patterns. The only hope mcadoo is looking to is a qb that can scramble and buy time for wr to make a play. Thats where eli is truly deficient. But that also is the problem of building an offense that dont take into account your qbs skill set. This is not an eli problem, its an organizational problem. We suck on offense because the coach, the gm, and the owner fell in love with a system that does not fit the players we have.
|Quote:
| In comment 13717643 brunswick said:
Quote:
Just isn't good enough anymore. It's always the Oline, WR's, defense etc..but eventually he needs to be held accountable. The offense is atrocious and has been for quite some time...that's the issue. It's time to move on. Thanks for everything Eli!
Yes agree. QBs need to make other guys better. If a quarterback needs a top oline , and good WR and a tight end, and a running back... any NFL QB can succeed with the best talent around them.
|Quote:
| In comment 13717701 Jesse B said:
Quote:
In comment 13717643 brunswick said:
Quote:
Just isn't good enough anymore. It's always the Oline, WR's, defense etc..but eventually he needs to be held accountable. The offense is atrocious and has been for quite some time...that's the issue. It's time to move on. Thanks for everything Eli!
Yes agree. QBs need to make other guys better. If a quarterback needs a top oline , and good WR and a tight end, and a running back... any NFL QB can succeed with the best talent around them.
Eli doesn't need super talent or super execution at other positions, Yes that would make it easy for any qb to succeed, but what is your definition of succeed?
Does Mac's offense put the players in a position to succeed, or should the players be able to succeed no matter the scheme?
|Quote:
|The last offensive system Eli was in the owner came out and said the offense is broken and they got him a new one.
|Quote:
|Gilbride said flatly that “I do not see a significant dropoff” in Manning’s play.
“What I know is this guy’s going to be prepared. He’ll always be as selfless, as hard working, as professional as you could ask anybody to be. When I do watch him on film I see a guy who’s arm strength is still the same.
“As I’ve said on numerous occasions will never and never has solved problems with his feet. He’s not gonna do that. He can solve it with his arm, he can solve it with his brains, he can solve it with his heart. But, if you’re asking this guy to solve problems because of difficulty with protection and what have you with his feet you’ve got the wrong guy. That’s not who he is.”
|Quote:
|Cosell on Eli the player: “It’s a bad offense, and has been for a while, and there’s many factors that go into that, and the QB bears the brunt of it. That’s just the reality of life in the NFL. I would say that it’s a team with a poor OL. It’s a team that can’t run the football, and Eli is a ‘dependent’ QB – Eli is dependent on the rest of the team to be successful. So right now, the ‘dependent’ parts are totally lacking, and he can’t be successful on any kind of consistent basis. It’s not a function of if he’s lost his ability to throw a football, he’s not lost his ability to understand the game and control a game at the line of scrimmage. He’s not lost his ability, but his style of QB’ing...he’s a ‘dependent’ player. There’s nothing for him to depend on right now within an offense that’s bad in every single area.”
|Quote:
| We will have a top draft pick this year, and will be drafting a QB with the hopes that he will be our QB for the next decade+. Even if they start Eli next season again (which is possible), and the new drafted QB sits for a season while Eli mentors him, and then starts the next season (2019). I think that is the optimal way to go for the Giants here.
The way they handled the Eli situation this week was way off. But the overall point, that they're soon going to *HAVE* to go in a different direction, is true and is going to happen; and the first step starts at this upcoming draft.
|Quote:
| can still make throws given very good circumstances around him...yes. But those days are over for him on the Giants and probably most teams around the NFL (if he leaves) as o-lineman play is declining every year around the league.
Nowadays improvising with solid footwork, escapability and short passing game skills are what is needed. He was never very good at those but serviceable enough around the pocket to make things work. Now he is well-below serviceable and its killing us to keep drives alive.
Eli used to be deadly on deeper throws to Plax and then Nicks/Cruz. Over the past few years he simply has not been when given the time & circumstances. Sometimes he reaches the guy but the throw is not accurate, other times he underthrows but is on line. Yet other times he is off on both. That is a function of time catching up with him.
I don't need Gilbride to tell me what I have seen plain as day over the past 2+ years...
|Quote:
| He is only making $13M in salary this season. Next year, he only makes $10.5M, and in 2019, he is slated to earn $11M salary.
So your idea is that Eli should play for free? It really is not hard to educate yourself on a player's contract before throwing out ridiculous proposals. Eli's Contract - ( New Window )
|Quote:
| is the same guy as before and we just a need a different team around him to make that work. I'll give it to you. So now what?...
Who the hell wants to wait for that happen while Eli plays wet-nurse?
Better yet, is it more a certainty to replace Eli and the other 8-9 others guys that suck on this offense?
Even moreso, why don't we try to replace Eli with a guy that may be able to run the position better under duress, and still do a good job from the pocket too?
Where do you want to go with this...I think Eli is done or at least a "shade" of done. If you don't then so be it, but I do. Now go and send Gilbride a Christmas Card for the good cheer...
|Quote:
|There’s nothing for him to depend on right now within an offense that’s bad in every single area.”
|Quote:
| In comment 13717636 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
He is only making $13M in salary this season. Next year, he only makes $10.5M, and in 2019, he is slated to earn $11M salary.
So your idea is that Eli should play for free? It really is not hard to educate yourself on a player's contract before throwing out ridiculous proposals. Eli's Contract - ( New Window )
I know the salary cap can be a bit confusing. But, I still find it surprising that so many people still don't understand a player's cap hit is not his salary. Is it so hard to grasp their guaranteed money is spread out over the lice of the contract. And, salaries, as the case with Eli, are often front loaded and decline each year to lessen the cap hit in the event of cutting the player, which is much more likely in the final 1-2 years of a deal.
|Quote:
| In comment 13717803 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
is the same guy as before and we just a need a different team around him to make that work. I'll give it to you. So now what?...
Who the hell wants to wait for that happen while Eli plays wet-nurse?
Better yet, is it more a certainty to replace Eli and the other 8-9 others guys that suck on this offense?
Even moreso, why don't we try to replace Eli with a guy that may be able to run the position better under duress, and still do a good job from the pocket too?
Where do you want to go with this...I think Eli is done or at least a "shade" of done. If you don't then so be it, but I do. Now go and send Gilbride a Christmas Card for the good cheer...
Forget Gilbride, look at what Cossell said:
Quote:
There’s nothing for him to depend on right now within an offense that’s bad in every single area.”
Doesn't matter who's back there, that's the reality.
|Quote:
|...
|Quote:
| In comment 13717837 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
...
You'd rather have a 3rd round project pick mentor a Top 3 Draft pick?
Sound logic.
|Quote:
| Gilbride:
Quote:
Gilbride said flatly that “I do not see a significant dropoff” in Manning’s play.
“What I know is this guy’s going to be prepared. He’ll always be as selfless, as hard working, as professional as you could ask anybody to be. When I do watch him on film I see a guy who’s arm strength is still the same.
“As I’ve said on numerous occasions will never and never has solved problems with his feet. He’s not gonna do that. He can solve it with his arm, he can solve it with his brains, he can solve it with his heart. But, if you’re asking this guy to solve problems because of difficulty with protection and what have you with his feet you’ve got the wrong guy. That’s not who he is.”
Cossell:
Quote:
Cosell on Eli the player: “It’s a bad offense, and has been for a while, and there’s many factors that go into that, and the QB bears the brunt of it. That’s just the reality of life in the NFL. I would say that it’s a team with a poor OL. It’s a team that can’t run the football, and Eli is a ‘dependent’ QB – Eli is dependent on the rest of the team to be successful. So right now, the ‘dependent’ parts are totally lacking, and he can’t be successful on any kind of consistent basis. It’s not a function of if he’s lost his ability to throw a football, he’s not lost his ability to understand the game and control a game at the line of scrimmage. He’s not lost his ability, but his style of QB’ing...he’s a ‘dependent’ player. There’s nothing for him to depend on right now within an offense that’s bad in every single area.”
The Giants front office and McAdoo are the ones that failed.
|Quote:
| is the same guy as before and we just a need a different team around him to make that work. I'll give it to you. So now what?...
Who the hell wants to wait for that happen while Eli plays wet-nurse?
Better yet, is it more a certainty to replace Eli and the other 8-9 others guys that suck on this offense?
Even moreso, why don't we try to replace Eli with a guy that may be able to run the position better under duress, and still do a good job from the pocket too?
Where do you want to go with this...I think Eli is done or at least a "shade" of done. If you don't then so be it, but I do. Now go and send Gilbride a Christmas Card for the good cheer...
|Quote:
| In comment 13717696 Jesse B said:
Quote:
In comment 13717649 map7711 said:
Quote:
In comment 13717619 RetroJint said:
Quote:
who play their home games at Met Life. One wears blue; one green. One gets paid approximately 20 million a year; thr other is guaranteed 6 million plus 125K for every game he starts. That would be in the one in green, who is clearly outplaying the one in blue.
They both have surrounding-talent -deficiency issues. They both are old. The one in green is clearly out-performing the one in blue. But neither is going to be the quarterback of their respective teams when they are playoff contenders .
PS The names of the quarterbacks have been intentionally withheld so as to avoid cheap, emotional , knee-jerk responses. We are dealing with the current slate of realities .
And, no, the guy in blue is no longer good enough. There aren't enough draft choices or free-agent dollars to spend to make him so, although they can certainly engage in an off-season orgy to do do just that .
Just so we're clear. You're saying that today, right now, Josh McCown is a better QB than Eli? My lord some just really have no freaking clue.
He's saying one is clearly out playing the other. McCown WR and Robby Anderson (is he at good?) and a bunch of cast offs. His RB is nothing special either. THeir Ol isn't pretty either.
To me there is nothing clear about it. It's easy on the surface to find teams that appear to have the same problems, but evaluation players isn't something that should just be done on the surface imo.
|Quote:
| who play their home games at Met Life. One wears blue; one green. One gets paid approximately 20 million a year; thr other is guaranteed 6 million plus 125K for every game he starts. That would be in the one in green, who is clearly outplaying the one in blue.
They both have surrounding-talent -deficiency issues. They both are old. The one in green is clearly out-performing the one in blue. But neither is going to be the quarterback of their respective teams when they are playoff contenders .
PS The names of the quarterbacks have been intentionally withheld so as to avoid cheap, emotional , knee-jerk responses. We are dealing with the current slate of realities .
And, no, the guy in blue is no longer good enough. There aren't enough draft choices or free-agent dollars to spend to make him so, although they can certainly engage in an off-season orgy to do do just that .