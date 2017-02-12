The question is not if Eli is better it's if he's good enoug Jesse B : 12/2/2017 8:57 am We are emotionally tied to Eli, all of us are. He's OUR QB. And I love Eli I have nearly lost a friend over defending him too vigorously when comparing him to Big Ben but the Giants originzation needs to know whether or not Eli can still carry a team. Sure Eli is better then Gino Smith and Davis Webb.



But Eli is not paid like Gino Smith. To justify his salary Eli needs to be MUCH better then Gino Smith and Webb. He needs to be much better then average. He needs to be raise the performance of the others around him unless he Wants a 10-15 million dollar pay cut.



This is a business. The Giants haven't made the playoffs in five of the last 6 years. They haven't scored 30 points in two years. They are averaging 13 points over the last 5 games. At what point can we ask if this is not partly the QBs fault?



I saw someone call this a tank job. That's ridiculous. Have they been tanking for 5 seasons? They are already losing. Their offense is already one of the three worst in the league it's not like they are likely to get worse in offense.



What if Gino or Webb provide similar production at a much much reduced price? There is a finite allocation of resources for a NFL team and the question is not whether or not Eli is the best starting QB for the Giants it's whether or not his value on the field is still commiserate with his very high salary cap hit move forward. I suspect it's definitely not. Being a franchise QB means elevating the play of others around you.



If Eli has a good line and good receivers and a good RB he'd be much better! Yeah well so would some guy you could draft in the fourth round and pay $400,000 a year for four years (hello Dak Prescott)



If Gino and Davis Webb look competent the next five weeks and score 20-25 points a game then the Giants know. If the offense looks the same then they know. They know what we already know but don't want to admit:



Eli is still a starting caliber QB, but average at best and for our New York Giants that's just not good enough.





Eli has declined a little Beer Man : 12/2/2017 9:13 am : link But the arm strength, football smarts, and abilities are all still there. He is a prototypical pocket passer, who needs a clean pocket, and depends on his team mates to all do their jobs. When things break down, he does not have (never had) the physical abilities to make things happen with his legs. I have no idea how many years he has left, but currently IMO he is more than good enough; and certainly a higher level caliber QB than Geno. You have a GM that has neglected the line, a rash of injuries to his WRs, and bonehead for an HC.

Now how many on that list have worse talent situations in total or worse coaching...



And his salary would not have prevented them from signing say LT Andrew Whitworth (who is playing at a Pro-Bowl level) or any other free agent OL because Reese wanted "to go with what we have younger guys"...



It didn't prevent them from signing Brandon Marshall...



They also could have resigned Hankins but chose not to on defense...



Our own Sy has said he is in the worst situation for a QB in the league...Pat Kirwin and Cosell have both gone on record he is good enough...



It is a cumulative effect on the timing of a QB to have a shit OL like he has for the last 4 years...



Look at the stats of the 2 QBs RetroJint : 12/2/2017 9:22 am : link who play their home games at Met Life. One wears blue; one green. One gets paid approximately 20 million a year; thr other is guaranteed 6 million plus 125K for every game he starts. That would be in the one in green, who is clearly outplaying the one in blue.



They both have surrounding-talent -deficiency issues. They both are old. The one in green is clearly out-performing the one in blue. But neither is going to be the quarterback of their respective teams when they are playoff contenders .



PS The names of the quarterbacks have been intentionally withheld so as to avoid cheap, emotional , knee-jerk responses. We are dealing with the current slate of realities .



And, no, the guy in blue is no longer good enough. There aren't enough draft choices or free-agent dollars to spend to make him so, although they can certainly engage in an off-season orgy to do do just that .

It's fairly obvious that in your days as "a damn good coach" as you put it, player evaluation certain wasn't and still isn't your strong point, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Stick to evaluating defensive players. In comment 13717619 RetroJint said:It's fairly obvious that in your days as "a damn good coach" as you put it, player evaluation certain wasn't and still isn't your strong point, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Stick to evaluating defensive players.

Wait, you want Eli to take a 10-15M paycut? Diver_Down : 12/2/2017 9:43 am : link



So your idea is that Eli should play for free? It really is not hard to educate yourself on a player's contract before throwing out ridiculous proposals.

- ( He is only making $13M in salary this season. Next year, he only makes $10.5M, and in 2019, he is slated to earn $11M salary.So your idea is that Eli should play for free? It really is not hard to educate yourself on a player's contract before throwing out ridiculous proposals. Eli's Contract - ( New Window

"Good enough " brunswick : 12/2/2017 9:52 am : link Just isn't good enough anymore. It's always the Oline, WR's, defense etc..but eventually he needs to be held accountable. The offense is atrocious and has been for quite some time...that's the issue. It's time to move on. Thanks for everything Eli!

Just so we're clear. You're saying that today, right now, Josh McCown is a better QB than Eli? My lord some just really have no freaking clue. In comment 13717619 RetroJint said:Just so we're clear. You're saying that today, right now, Josh McCown is a better QB than Eli? My lord some just really have no freaking clue.

Not sure I see the point here trueblueinpw : 12/2/2017 10:27 am : link Is this some kind of salary cap management thought? Anyway, none of this addresses the core of any salient issues surround the Giants tranformantion into one of the worst franchises in the NFL. We all agree that Eli hasn’t been good enough. One question is, why? And there’s already more than enough threads on the why. The real question is why the Giants coaching staff, front office and ownership handled the Eli situation the way they did. The sad truth is the entire Giants organization is messed up. From the equipment managers sell bogus gear all the way through to the coaching staff failing to get good results and develop talent to the front office failing to address obvious personnel needs and missing on mid and late round draft picks to the Giants owner fumbling Eli’s benching and probably outright lying to the loyal Giants fans that pay his way through life. Apparently Olivier Veron told reporters that if Giants fans don’t like his kneeling they should stay home. The Giants are mess from top to bottom. What they’ve lost this past week goes beyond Eli’s extraordinary charecter and football accomplishments, The Giants may well have lost generations of good will, support, interest, trust and devotion placed in the Giants reputation by their once fiercely loyal fans. Maybe not the best thing in a declining sport with a rapidly shrinking market.

No, he is not good enough anymore. He has declined in several areas Jimmy Googs : 12/2/2017 10:34 am : link which is clearly noticeable on the accuracy/length of downfield throws, timing with receivers, and most importantly patience in and around pocket.



All of the above has resulted in his decline in the most critical area - in that he is no longer beating defenses with the attributes he has...

You cant just look at stats as they really dont account for circumstances. Anyone who watches both teams could easily see a broken offense for the giants, while the jets have a decent system in place. Even when there line is not playing well, they can still run around the edges or up the middle. They still have a receiver in anderson who is making plays. There defense at times have held leads. All that will translate to more wins. Eli for some of his flaws doesnot have a decent running game. Does not have the luxury of time to throw a 35 yard pattern, and if he does the pass has been dropped by a decimated wr corp. This is in the face of an offense that many in the league have stated has been figured out. With our back against the wall, we will likely respond with 11 personnel. The routes are being sat on in the intermediate and long zones, leaving the team with 3 to 5 yard patterns. The only hope mcadoo is looking to is a qb that can scramble and buy time for wr to make a play. Thats where eli is truly deficient. But that also is the problem of building an offense that dont take into account your qbs skill set. This is not an eli problem, its an organizational problem. We suck on offense because the coach, the gm, and the owner fell in love with a system that does not fit the players we have. In comment 13717619 RetroJint said:You cant just look at stats as they really dont account for circumstances. Anyone who watches both teams could easily see a broken offense for the giants, while the jets have a decent system in place. Even when there line is not playing well, they can still run around the edges or up the middle. They still have a receiver in anderson who is making plays. There defense at times have held leads. All that will translate to more wins. Eli for some of his flaws doesnot have a decent running game. Does not have the luxury of time to throw a 35 yard pattern, and if he does the pass has been dropped by a decimated wr corp. This is in the face of an offense that many in the league have stated has been figured out. With our back against the wall, we will likely respond with 11 personnel. The routes are being sat on in the intermediate and long zones, leaving the team with 3 to 5 yard patterns. The only hope mcadoo is looking to is a qb that can scramble and buy time for wr to make a play. Thats where eli is truly deficient. But that also is the problem of building an offense that dont take into account your qbs skill set. This is not an eli problem, its an organizational problem. We suck on offense because the coach, the gm, and the owner fell in love with a system that does not fit the players we have.

Quote: Just isn't good enough anymore. It's always the Oline, WR's, defense etc..but eventually he needs to be held accountable. The offense is atrocious and has been for quite some time...that's the issue. It's time to move on. Thanks for everything Eli!



Educate yourself on how an offensive and defensive system works with players doing their jobs so others can do theirs. No position is really ever blameless, but asking the position that sees the ball more than other player to overcome pass protection (something has been going on for many seasons, and as FMIC says has a cumulative affect) and which looks like now is an offensive scheme that isn't hard to defend you get the results you have.



Read the Gilbride interview posted yesterday, and understand that while it's possible for an offensive expert like Gilbride to be wrong, it's not likely in this case. Perhaps understand that coaches study tape for hours on end for a reason, vs us fans sitting and watching the game for entertainment purposes.



Bill Belichick as a part of his hiring process has coaches sit in a film room by themselves and disect film so they can draw by hand the routes the offense ran on the play and the coverage and possible responsibilities of the defense on the respective play. I don't think many of us fans can do that.



My thinking on a play where it seems obvious what team should do, but they don't do it is there has to be something i'm missing. these guys (at least the ones who have earned the right) are experts, how could i as a fan know what to do, and they don't? At that point i submit myself to their expertise rather than my own self education as a fan. Can coaches be wrong? Absolutely, but I think one of the biggest things that coaches deal with is personal pride, which means they continue doing the same thing because they don't want to admit defeat of their certain scheme or gameplan. I don't think its often that good coaches get the x's and o's wrong. In comment 13717643 brunswick said:Educate yourself on how an offensive and defensive system works with players doing their jobs so others can do theirs. No position is really ever blameless, but asking the position that sees the ball more than other player to overcome pass protection (something has been going on for many seasons, and as FMIC says has a cumulative affect) and which looks like now is an offensive scheme that isn't hard to defend you get the results you have.Read the Gilbride interview posted yesterday, and understand that while it's possible for an offensive expert like Gilbride to be wrong, it's not likely in this case. Perhaps understand that coaches study tape for hours on end for a reason, vs us fans sitting and watching the game for entertainment purposes.Bill Belichick as a part of his hiring process has coaches sit in a film room by themselves and disect film so they can draw by hand the routes the offense ran on the play and the coverage and possible responsibilities of the defense on the respective play. I don't think many of us fans can do that.My thinking on a play where it seems obvious what team should do, but they don't do it is there has to be something i'm missing. these guys (at least the ones who have earned the right) are experts, how could i as a fan know what to do, and they don't? At that point i submit myself to their expertise rather than my own self education as a fan. Can coaches be wrong? Absolutely, but I think one of the biggest things that coaches deal with is personal pride, which means they continue doing the same thing because they don't want to admit defeat of their certain scheme or gameplan. I don't think its often that good coaches get the x's and o's wrong.

RE: No, he is not good enough anymore. He has declined in several areas crick n NC : 12/2/2017 10:45 am : link

Quote: which is clearly noticeable on the accuracy/length of downfield throws, timing with receivers, and most importantly patience in and around pocket.



All of the above has resulted in his decline in the most critical area - in that he is no longer beating defenses with the attributes he has...



I guess you don't feel the Kevin Gilbrides and Terry Bradshaws of the world don't represent their opinions with much or with any education. In comment 13717673 Jimmy Googs said:I guess you don't feel the Kevin Gilbrides and Terry Bradshaws of the world don't represent their opinions with much or with any education.

He's saying one is clearly out playing the other. McCown WR and Robby Anderson (is he at good?) and a bunch of cast offs. His RB is nothing special either. THeir Ol isn't pretty either.

In comment 13717649 map7711 said:He's saying one is clearly out playing the other. McCown WR and Robby Anderson (is he at good?) and a bunch of cast offs. His RB is nothing special either. THeir Ol isn't pretty either.

Now how many on that list have worse talent situations in total or worse coaching...



And his salary would not have prevented them from signing say LT Andrew Whitworth (who is playing at a Pro-Bowl level) or any other free agent OL because Reese wanted "to go with what we have younger guys"...



It didn't prevent them from signing Brandon Marshall...



They also could have resigned Hankins but chose not to on defense...



Our own Sy has said he is in the worst situation for a QB in the league...Pat Kirwin and Cosell have both gone on record he is good enough...



It is a cumulative effect on the timing of a QB to have a shit OL like he has for the last 4 years...



Throw in no running game with a shit scheme and coach is a no win situation for any QB...



That's the dirty secret here. Many of them have similar surrounding parts. OL play throughout the entire league is poor. And Eli has had a generational talent at WR for a large portion of games where they haven't scored points. What is Kirk Coauina playing with? The Vikings?





Good QB play mkws everyone else look better. Eli isn't doing that anymore. In comment 13717615 JCin332 said:That's the dirty secret here. Many of them have similar surrounding parts. OL play throughout the entire league is poor. And Eli has had a generational talent at WR for a large portion of games where they haven't scored points. What is Kirk Coauina playing with? The Vikings?Good QB play mkws everyone else look better. Eli isn't doing that anymore.

RE: Wait, you want Eli to take a 10-15M paycut? Jesse B : 12/2/2017 11:08 am : link

Quote: He is only making $13M in salary this season. Next year, he only makes $10.5M, and in 2019, he is slated to earn $11M salary.



So your idea is that Eli should play for free? It really is not hard to educate yourself on a player's contract before throwing out ridiculous proposals. Eli's Contract - ( New Window )



I want Eli to play better. In comment 13717636 Diver_Down said:I want Eli to play better.

RE: Jesse B : 12/2/2017 11:10 am : link

Quote: Just isn't good enough anymore. It's always the Oline, WR's, defense etc..but eventually he needs to be held accountable. The offense is atrocious and has been for quite some time...that's the issue. It's time to move on. Thanks for everything Eli!





Yes agree. QBs need to make other guys better. If a quarterback needs a top oline , and good WR and a tight end, and a running back... any NFL QB can succeed with the best talent around them. In comment 13717643 brunswick said:Yes agree. QBs need to make other guys better. If a quarterback needs a top oline , and good WR and a tight end, and a running back... any NFL QB can succeed with the best talent around them.

RE: Not sure I see the point here Jesse B : 12/2/2017 11:10 am : link

Quote: Is this some kind of salary cap management thought? Anyway, none of this addresses the core of any salient issues surround the Giants tranformantion into one of the worst franchises in the NFL. We all agree that Eli hasn’t been good enough. One question is, why? And there’s already more than enough threads on the why. The real question is why the Giants coaching staff, front office and ownership handled the Eli situation the way they did. The sad truth is the entire Giants organization is messed up. From the equipment managers sell bogus gear all the way through to the coaching staff failing to get good results and develop talent to the front office failing to address obvious personnel needs and missing on mid and late round draft picks to the Giants owner fumbling Eli’s benching and probably outright lying to the loyal Giants fans that pay his way through life. Apparently Olivier Veron told reporters that if Giants fans don’t like his kneeling they should stay home. The Giants are mess from top to bottom. What they’ve lost this past week goes beyond Eli’s extraordinary charecter and football accomplishments, The Giants may well have lost generations of good will, support, interest, trust and devotion placed in the Giants reputation by their once fiercely loyal fans. Maybe not the best thing in a declining sport with a rapidly shrinking market.





They handled it by allowing him to continue to start and he chose not to. In comment 13717666 trueblueinpw said:They handled it by allowing him to continue to start and he chose not to.

To me there is nothing clear about it. It's easy on the surface to find teams that appear to have the same problems, but evaluation players isn't something that should just be done on the surface imo. In comment 13717696 Jesse B said:To me there is nothingabout it. It's easy on the surface to find teams that appear to have the same problems, but evaluation players isn't something that should just be done on the surface imo.

The last offensive system Eli was in the owner came out and said the offense is broken and they got him a new one. In comment 13717678 nyblue56 said:The last offensive system Eli was in the owner came out and said the offense is broken and they got him a new one.

Eli doesn't need super talent or super execution at other positions, Yes that would make it easy for any qb to succeed, but what is your definition of succeed?



Does Mac's offense put the players in a position to succeed, or should the players be able to succeed no matter the scheme? In comment 13717701 Jesse B said:Eli doesn't need super talent or super execution at other positions, Yes that would make it easy for any qb to succeed, but what is your definition of succeed?Does Mac's offense put the players in a position to succeed, or should the players be able to succeed no matter the scheme?

RE: Wait, you want Eli to take a 10-15M paycut? Jesse B : 12/2/2017 11:16 am : link

[quote] He is only making $13M in salary this season. Next year, he only makes $10.5M, and in 2019, he is slated to earn $11M salary.



So your idea is that Eli should play for free? It really is not hard to educate yourself on a player's contract before throwing out ridiculous proposals. Eli's Contract - ( New Window )



You're picking out one misstep in an argument to misdirected from my over-arching theme. Giants owe it to the organization to see if Eli is part of the problem and only way to do that is to look at other guys. In comment 13717636 Diver_Down said:[quote] He is only making $13M in salary this season. Next year, he only makes $10.5M, and in 2019, he is slated to earn $11M salary.So your idea is that Eli should play for free? It really is not hard to educate yourself on a player's contract before throwing out ridiculous proposals. Eli's Contract - ( New Window )You're picking out one misstep in an argument to misdirected from my over-arching theme. Giants owe it to the organization to see if Eli is part of the problem and only way to do that is to look at other guys.

Offense should score more than 13 points a game over a month. Should be able to score 30 points once I. A while. Gilbride was also fired for offensive system problems if I recall correctly. What's the system Eli can still succeed in or is it always the Oline fault or the WR fault or The RB Fault? In comment 13717710 crick n NC said:Offense should score more than 13 points a game over a month. Should be able to score 30 points once I. A while. Gilbride was also fired for offensive system problems if I recall correctly. What's the system Eli can still succeed in or is it always the Oline fault or the WR fault or The RB Fault?

RE: RE: RE: Look at the stats of the 2 QBs JCin332 : 12/2/2017 11:40 am : link Quote: The last offensive system Eli was in the owner came out and said the offense is broken and they got him a new one.



Well the offense wasn't broken...read Gilbride's comments...it turns out the talent on the OL was broken...



But the clueless owner let the clueless GM convince him of that...



Well the offense wasn't broken...read Gilbride's comments...it turns out the talent on the OL was broken...But the clueless owner let the clueless GM convince him of that...

Jesse crick n NC : 12/2/2017 11:51 am : link It seems to me you are ignoring the possibility and not a slight possibility that there hasn't been the talent.



The OL was showing signs according to gilbride after 09. The fans really saw it in 11, the were some misses on the OL, Brewer, Bass to name a few that didn't work out, as well as Snee's premature physical break down. Nicks was never the same after the early part of 2012, due to his legs. Cruz seemed to disappear once teams didn't have to worry about Nicks anymore, the TE position has been void. Etc etc etc.



To use Cosell's word "dependent", football is a very dependent sport, as in you depend on other players doing their jobs good enough for you to do your job.



Take for example a run play, if one player on the OL, or anywhere for that matter misses his assignment or gets beat badly enough it can easily ruin the whole play. The point isn't to be perfect everyone play, but be good enough. Gilbride used that term "good enough" to describe the OL in 11, they were just good enough.



As for qb play, i see where a lot of fans say Manning carried that team single handedly. That just doesn't really happen in football, Manning was awesome in 11, but he got just good enough from the OL, Bradshaw and Jacobs were good enough to be a threat in the run game, and the trio of Manningham, Cruz, and Nicks were a real threat. The point is, that qb gets too much credit when things go good (see 2011) and too much blame when things go bad (see the last few years)

Go read the Kevin Gilbride and Greg Cossell interviews posted Britt in VA : 12/2/2017 12:01 pm : link yesterday.



I think I'll take their evaluation on whether Eli is in "decline" or not over yours.

Save you the trouble.... Britt in VA : 12/2/2017 12:08 pm : link



Quote: Gilbride said flatly that “I do not see a significant dropoff” in Manning’s play.



“What I know is this guy’s going to be prepared. He’ll always be as selfless, as hard working, as professional as you could ask anybody to be. When I do watch him on film I see a guy who’s arm strength is still the same.



“As I’ve said on numerous occasions will never and never has solved problems with his feet. He’s not gonna do that. He can solve it with his arm, he can solve it with his brains, he can solve it with his heart. But, if you’re asking this guy to solve problems because of difficulty with protection and what have you with his feet you’ve got the wrong guy. That’s not who he is.”



Cossell:



Quote: Cosell on Eli the player: “It’s a bad offense, and has been for a while, and there’s many factors that go into that, and the QB bears the brunt of it. That’s just the reality of life in the NFL. I would say that it’s a team with a poor OL. It’s a team that can’t run the football, and Eli is a ‘dependent’ QB – Eli is dependent on the rest of the team to be successful. So right now, the ‘dependent’ parts are totally lacking, and he can’t be successful on any kind of consistent basis. It’s not a function of if he’s lost his ability to throw a football, he’s not lost his ability to understand the game and control a game at the line of scrimmage. He’s not lost his ability, but his style of QB’ing...he’s a ‘dependent’ player. There’s nothing for him to depend on right now within an offense that’s bad in every single area.”



The Giants front office and McAdoo are the ones that failed. Gilbride:Cossell:The Giants front office and McAdoo are the ones that failed.

Doesn't matter either way. Dave in Hoboken : 12/2/2017 12:13 pm : link We will have a top draft pick this year, and will be drafting a QB with the hopes that he will be our QB for the next decade+. Even if they start Eli next season again (which is possible), and the new drafted QB sits for a season while Eli mentors him, and then starts the next season (2019). I think that is the optimal way to go for the Giants here.



The way they handled the Eli situation this week was way off. But the overall point, that they're soon going to *HAVE* to go in a different direction, is true and is going to happen; and the first step starts at this upcoming draft.

RE: Doesn't matter either way. trueblueinpw : 12/2/2017 12:26 pm : link

Quote: We will have a top draft pick this year, and will be drafting a QB with the hopes that he will be our QB for the next decade+. Even if they start Eli next season again (which is possible), and the new drafted QB sits for a season while Eli mentors him, and then starts the next season (2019). I think that is the optimal way to go for the Giants here.



The way they handled the Eli situation this week was way off. But the overall point, that they're soon going to *HAVE* to go in a different direction, is true and is going to happen; and the first step starts at this upcoming draft.



Yup. The rest is just useless chatter. In comment 13717760 Dave in Hoboken said:Yup. The rest is just useless chatter.

Arm strength is not just about the arm. Do I think Eli Jimmy Googs : 12/2/2017 12:52 pm : link can still make throws given very good circumstances around him...yes. But those days are over for him on the Giants and probably most teams around the NFL (if he leaves) as o-lineman play is declining every year around the league.



Nowadays improvising with solid footwork, escapability and short passing game skills are what is needed. He was never very good at those but serviceable enough around the pocket to make things work. Now he is well-below serviceable and its killing us to keep drives alive.



Eli used to be deadly on deeper throws to Plax and then Nicks/Cruz. Over the past few years he simply has not been when given the time & circumstances. Sometimes he reaches the guy but the throw is not accurate, other times he underthrows but is on line. Yet other times he is off on both. That is a function of time catching up with him.



I don't need Gilbride to tell me what I have seen plain as day over the past 2+ years...

RE: Arm strength is not just about the arm. Do I think Eli Britt in VA : 12/2/2017 12:53 pm : link

Quote: can still make throws given very good circumstances around him...yes. But those days are over for him on the Giants and probably most teams around the NFL (if he leaves) as o-lineman play is declining every year around the league.



Nowadays improvising with solid footwork, escapability and short passing game skills are what is needed. He was never very good at those but serviceable enough around the pocket to make things work. Now he is well-below serviceable and its killing us to keep drives alive.



Eli used to be deadly on deeper throws to Plax and then Nicks/Cruz. Over the past few years he simply has not been when given the time & circumstances. Sometimes he reaches the guy but the throw is not accurate, other times he underthrows but is on line. Yet other times he is off on both. That is a function of time catching up with him.



I don't need Gilbride to tell me what I have seen plain as day over the past 2+ years...



Well, the Giants GM position is going to open up here shortly, since you're so qualified you should apply. In comment 13717782 Jimmy Googs said:Well, the Giants GM position is going to open up here shortly, since you're so qualified you should apply.

Yeah, well I like the job I have too. But appreciate the sarcasm Jimmy Googs : 12/2/2017 12:57 pm : link nonetheless.



Sorry you don't see it the same way...

I find it fascinating crick n NC : 12/2/2017 1:03 pm : link that everyday fans don't value the educated opinions of proven expert coaches.



I'm guessing you don't take your Dr's advice either?

Ok, chucklehead. Lets say you and Gilbride are right and Eli Jimmy Googs : 12/2/2017 1:13 pm : link is the same guy as before and we just a need a different team around him to make that work. I'll give it to you. So now what?...



Who the hell wants to wait for that happen while Eli plays wet-nurse?



Better yet, is it more a certainty to replace Eli and the other 8-9 others guys that suck on this offense?



Even moreso, why don't we try to replace Eli with a guy that may be able to run the position better under duress, and still do a good job from the pocket too?



Where do you want to go with this...I think Eli is done or at least a "shade" of done. If you don't then so be it, but I do. Now go and send Gilbride a Christmas Card for the good cheer...





RE: Wait, you want Eli to take a 10-15M paycut? Matt M. : 12/2/2017 1:18 pm : link

Quote: He is only making $13M in salary this season. Next year, he only makes $10.5M, and in 2019, he is slated to earn $11M salary.



So your idea is that Eli should play for free? It really is not hard to educate yourself on a player's contract before throwing out ridiculous proposals. Eli's Contract - ( New Window ) I know the salary cap can be a bit confusing. But, I still find it surprising that so many people still don't understand a player's cap hit is not his salary. Is it so hard to grasp their guaranteed money is spread out over the lice of the contract. And, salaries, as the case with Eli, are often front loaded and decline each year to lessen the cap hit in the event of cutting the player, which is much more likely in the final 1-2 years of a deal. In comment 13717636 Diver_Down said:I know the salary cap can be a bit confusing. But, I still find it surprising that so many people still don't understand a player's cap hit is not his salary. Is it so hard to grasp their guaranteed money is spread out over the lice of the contract. And, salaries, as the case with Eli, are often front loaded and decline each year to lessen the cap hit in the event of cutting the player, which is much more likely in the final 1-2 years of a deal.

RE: Ok, chucklehead. Lets say you and Gilbride are right and Eli Britt in VA : 12/2/2017 1:19 pm : link

Quote: is the same guy as before and we just a need a different team around him to make that work. I'll give it to you. So now what?...



Who the hell wants to wait for that happen while Eli plays wet-nurse?



Better yet, is it more a certainty to replace Eli and the other 8-9 others guys that suck on this offense?



Even moreso, why don't we try to replace Eli with a guy that may be able to run the position better under duress, and still do a good job from the pocket too?



Where do you want to go with this...I think Eli is done or at least a "shade" of done. If you don't then so be it, but I do. Now go and send Gilbride a Christmas Card for the good cheer...





Forget Gilbride, look at what Cossell said:



Quote: There’s nothing for him to depend on right now within an offense that’s bad in every single area.”



Doesn't matter who's back there, that's the reality. In comment 13717803 Jimmy Googs said:Forget Gilbride, look at what Cossell said:Doesn't matter who's back there, that's the reality.

Okay, so what's your gameplan for the next year then... Jimmy Googs : 12/2/2017 1:25 pm : link Pick the best Offensive Tackle available with the #3 pick and wait and see how much better Eli plays?





RE: RE: Wait, you want Eli to take a 10-15M paycut? Diver_Down : 12/2/2017 1:27 pm : link

Thank you. It isn't that hard. If people don't like his overall contract and the cap implications of a signing bonus, then their ire is directed at the wrong man. Blame Jerry.



People constantly trumpet that he is not worth $20M/yr. He has only once exceeded $18M in cash during his current contract and that was the first year (2015). But then again, this week we have seen Eli age from his actual 36 years to being a 38 year old geriatric. In comment 13717806 Matt M. said:Thank you. It isn't that hard. If people don't like his overall contract and the cap implications of a signing bonus, then their ire is directed at the wrong man. Blame Jerry.People constantly trumpet that he is not worth $20M/yr. He has only once exceeded $18M in cash during his current contract and that was the first year (2015). But then again, this week we have seen Eli age from his actual 36 years to being a 38 year old geriatric.

My plan for next year was, and has always been to draft Eli's replacement and then begin rebuilding the team. You keep Eli in there to give you a chance to win while you are transitioning, and then you have options moving forward.



They pretty much blew up that plan this week, out of sheer incompetence. In comment 13717809 Britt in VA said:My plan for next year was, and has always been to draft Eli's replacement and then begin rebuilding the team. You keep Eli in there to give you a chance to win while you are transitioning, and then you have options moving forward.They pretty much blew up that plan this week, out of sheer incompetence.

Ok, then we aren't that far apart in views. I am fine with that Jimmy Googs : 12/2/2017 1:31 pm : link except I would expect the guy drafted to beat Eli for the starting job, and even if it was close I would give it to the rookie.







Whether you draft a QB round one or not.... Britt in VA : 12/2/2017 1:31 pm : link you need a veteran QB on this team next year. Look around the league and see what veteran QB's are making.



Mike Glennon made 14 million this year. Let that sink in for a second. Who would you rather have mentoring your young QB next year? Mike Glennon at 14 million, or Eli at roughly the same?

sorry giantfan2000 : 12/2/2017 1:47 pm : link you can't just take Eli's salary this year

he has been one of the highest paid QBs since his last contract

he has been a large cap hit for the past 4 years



so it is valid to question has Eli been worth the money



as I said before

Eli might not be the problem of what is wrong with Giants this year

but that doesn't mean he is part of the solution to fix the Giants

JG crick n NC : 12/2/2017 1:59 pm : link The Giants offense needs rebuilt whether Eli is the qb or not. The Giants aren't a contending team with arod back there in my opinion, there are too many holes, not to mention a very questionable scheme.



I do think this offense would be a heck of a lot better with a competent scheme.



As for you making light of me agreeing with Kevin Gilbride on why the Giants offense is atrocious I'm fine with that. You haven't shown any reason why you should be taken seriously over coaches and former players who have said the same. I understand having an opinion, but when we expect our uneducated opinions to be of a higher regard than others who have lived and breathed the profession it becomes silly in my opinion.

RE: I would rather have Webb Britt in VA : 12/2/2017 2:14 pm : link

Quote: ...



You'd rather have a 3rd round project pick mentor a Top 3 Draft pick?



Sound logic. In comment 13717837 Jimmy Googs said:You'd rather have a 3rd round project pick mentor a Top 3 Draft pick?Sound logic.

I am not threatened to put my non-expert opinion up against Jimmy Googs : 12/2/2017 2:16 pm : link the non-experts here or even Gilbride's. Its a chat room for christ sake.



Fairly certain many in the media and sport today do not want to be portrayed as throwing Eli "under the bus" so do not come out openly and say similar comments. He is a good guy and has had plenty of success over a great college and pro career.



But everything ends...and sometimes it ends badly.

The mentor thing is likely over-rated. At some point we should rely on the 15 different coaches a team employs. If we need a veteran voice in the room, I am sure we can find another one that is cheaper than Eli. In comment 13717869 Britt in VA said:The mentor thing is likely over-rated. At some point we should rely on the 15 different coaches a team employs. If we need a veteran voice in the room, I am sure we can find another one that is cheaper than Eli.

RE: Save you the trouble.... Beer Man : 12/2/2017 2:32 pm : link

The Giants front office and McAdoo are the ones that failed. +1 In comment 13717756 Britt in VA said:+1

RE: Ok, chucklehead. Lets say you and Gilbride are right and Eli Jesse B : 12/2/2017 2:40 pm : link

Quote: is the same guy as before and we just a need a different team around him to make that work. I'll give it to you. So now what?...



Who the hell wants to wait for that happen while Eli plays wet-nurse?



Better yet, is it more a certainty to replace Eli and the other 8-9 others guys that suck on this offense?



Even moreso, why don't we try to replace Eli with a guy that may be able to run the position better under duress, and still do a good job from the pocket too?



Where do you want to go with this...I think Eli is done or at least a "shade" of done. If you don't then so be it, but I do. Now go and send Gilbride a Christmas Card for the good cheer...





They don't wanna hear it.



Offensive line play round the league is awful if you can't make plays despite that then you can't succeed. Eli doesn't have the wheels or consistent accuracy to make plays any more.



QB is the most important position on the football field if h can't win you games yuh have to be looking elsewhere. It's painfully clear that Eli can no longer do that but people wanna blame everyone else.



Look at that Texans with Watson thirty plus points a game with Savage? Awful. Packers with Rodgers great without Rodgers awful?



There are plenty of offensive defencies for the Giants I just happen yo believe Eli is one of them. In comment 13717803 Jimmy Googs said:They don't wanna hear it.Offensive line play round the league is awful if you can't make plays despite that then you can't succeed. Eli doesn't have the wheels or consistent accuracy to make plays any more.QB is the most important position on the football field if h can't win you games yuh have to be looking elsewhere. It's painfully clear that Eli can no longer do that but people wanna blame everyone else.Look at that Texans with Watson thirty plus points a game with Savage? Awful. Packers with Rodgers great without Rodgers awful?There are plenty of offensive defencies for the Giants I just happen yo believe Eli is one of them.

They haven't scored 30 points in a game in two years. Let's let someone else try. What the worst that happens? We don't score any points. We're already doing that In comment 13717705 crick n NC said:They haven't scored 30 points in a game in two years. Let's let someone else try. What the worst that happens? We don't score any points. We're already doing that

Well said, Retro. In comment 13717619 RetroJint said:Well said, Retro.

RE: Look at the stats of the 2 QBs nyblue56 : 10:40 am : link : repl Bluesbreaker : 12/2/2017 6:15 pm : link This is on management and the clueless coach .

You have one play maker on offense a rookie who seems to have a case of the drop's no QB is good enough to win games

with this rag tag bunch .