What if.... Geno plays well and the Giants win? Matt in SGS : 12/2/2017 6:30 pm I know it seems almost impossible and far down on the list of possible outcomes. But, since nothing this season makes sense and it's gone to hell anyway, let's play this out. What happens if Geno goes out there, throws for 300 yards and 3 TDs in a Giants win? Is it likely? No way. But is it out of the realm of possibility? Well...no it isn't.



So the question is, what happens if Geno goes out there and lights it up in a 24-14 win in Oakland. If that happens, I honestly don't know what to do.

He starts again larryflower37 : 12/2/2017 6:34 pm : link I think that's it

..... Micko : 12/2/2017 6:34 pm : link I'm expecting it to be honest. Good stats and the o looks better but then a killer INT at the end that brings it all back down to earth. His mobility should actually help here.

still not watching until McAdoo/Reese are fired SHO'NUFF : 12/2/2017 6:37 pm : link or maybe not at all, ever.

So then you. Keep him dont break the bank tho idiotsavant : 12/2/2017 6:38 pm : link It gives you more flexibility in the draft and yet you Still.Fire.Jerry and Mac.



Matt, that would suck. yatqb : 12/2/2017 6:38 pm : link I'm hoping that he looks pathetic, they fire McAdoo on Monday, and that we lose the next 5 games...with Webb looking good.

That would be almost a career-best performance for him. FStubbs : 12/2/2017 6:40 pm : link He's had one game better than that in his career - 358 yards, 3 TDs, and a lost fumble on 12/28/14.

For all of our sake BigBlueShock : 12/2/2017 6:42 pm : link I sure as hell hope that doesn’t happen. The last thing any of us need is for it to appear to Mara that McAdoos “master plan” worked.

If he plays well, then hopefully smshmth8690 : 12/2/2017 6:42 pm : link the new head coach next year can decide who to play.

That's my problem. In this scenario, it kills the narrative that we all have pretty much come to. If this were to occur, it would open a bunch of other questions:



- Maybe it has been Eli this whole time. Or maybe, while everyone agrees it's not all Eli's fault, maybe he's more to blame than we thought

- It also somewhat would vindicate McAdoo's pretty apparently lack of regard for Eli.

- It would also vindicate McAdoo and Reese saying they played Geno because he gives them a chance to win.

- A win in Oakland puts the Giants farther away in the draft from having a shot at Darnold.



- Maybe it has been Eli this whole time. Or maybe, while everyone agrees it's not all Eli's fault, maybe he's more to blame than we thought
- It also somewhat would vindicate McAdoo's pretty apparently lack of regard for Eli.
- It would also vindicate McAdoo and Reese saying they played Geno because he gives them a chance to win.
- A win in Oakland puts the Giants farther away in the draft from having a shot at Darnold.

Shit...Geno is going to light it up tomorrow and this will happen, won't it.

That's what I fear. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/2/2017 6:44 pm : link Smith looks good, McAdoo somehow using his play survives, and I check myself into the Betty Ford Clinic.

Keep in mind ... FStubbs : 12/2/2017 6:45 pm : link When Geno played on the Jets, he had Ferguson and Mangold anchoring his line. Here?



It's going to get ugly tomorrow.

It could happen exiled : 12/2/2017 6:48 pm : link A so-so mobile QB would be better than a really good pocket passer in this offense. It’s not much an indictment of Eli if that’s what you’re getting at. Even so, it seems unlikely that any QB could play consistently well with these these players.

If Geno looks good and the Giants win, 81_Great_Dane : 12/2/2017 6:49 pm : link then the last week, and the entire season, start to look very different.



If Geno looks good and the Giants win this week and next, then the story is going to start to be: Why didn't they make the move sooner?



Unlikely, but we can all imagine it. It's not like Eli has been brilliant this season. He's been ok, but if it were almost anyone but Geno Smith we'd be thinking: "Well, that transition was ugly but the season's a disaster, let's see how the other guy does." Maybe Geno will get us to overlook the ugliness once he's in the job.



But I bet he makes a big mistake or two. That's been his pattern: Look great for a while, then, BLEECHHHH.



Then McAdoo... bw in dc : 12/2/2017 6:49 pm : link should be fired for winning.



Winning at this stage is the most counterproductive thing this organization could do. We need to secure the best draft slot possible.



Losing = winning.

Everyone knows what Geno is PatersonPlank : 12/2/2017 6:53 pm : link Even if he goes out and plays well, which I doubt, I don't think it matters. We still need to see Webb, and then possibly draft a QB. Also odds are if Geno plays well tomorrow, he will then suck next week. If he was any good the league would know by now.

How about we don't jinx it! Big Rick in FL : 12/2/2017 6:53 pm : link Geno is going to suck and the Giants are going to get their ass kicked! We need to go 2-14 or 3-13 at the absolute worst!

There is a lot of things a QB needs to do, being mobile is not an end all. Reading defenses, making quick decisions, throwing accuracy, etc. All of these Geno has shown he is not good at. In the NFL QB's don't make it just by running.

I think it proves nothing montanagiant : 12/2/2017 7:00 pm : link Except maybe washing a tiny bit of stick of McAdoo which might help him in his upcoming job search

not going to happen gidiefor : Mod : 12/2/2017 7:02 pm : : 12/2/2017 7:02 pm : link .

So you think if he goes out and does this for 1 game micky : 12/2/2017 7:06 pm : link it solidifies him as permanent starter or etc



or says.."Geno's the man!"??? yeah ok ...basing on this..oye

Is Eli a lousy fit for McAdoo's offense? Bill in UT : 12/2/2017 7:08 pm : link Probably. But that's not Eli's fault, it's not like anyone didn't know who/what he is. If you're going to pay a QB $20M plus a year, you don't hire a coach whose system is wrong for him. And if you do hire a coach, that coach has to fit the offense to his QB's abilities. Just a total f'up at all levels.

or says.."Geno's the man!"??? yeah ok ...basing on this..oye



My expectation is Geno does nothing, throws a couple of picks, Giants score 10 points. The point is, what if he goes way above and beyond. That changes the narrative, at least for one week. And in this case, the narrative of the Giants being a dumpster fire is preferable to actually seeing Geno play well and win, in the big picture.

You stay with the plan. KeoweeFan : 12/2/2017 7:14 pm : link We already know Eli is better than Geno or Davis. The ability to win more games THIS year was not the question.

The plan was to see what we have for NEXT year (and for the draft).

They gave Gino first crack because he put in the effort all year as #2. What would change if he were spectacular tomorrow is that instead of handing over the reins for the rest of the season to Davis, is that Gino now stays in contention.

In other words play remainder like a preseason giving both QBs a chance.

If Gino reverts to form, cut him in the off season; Webb's inexperience is his excuse to stay another year.



In the NFL one game, good or bad, means NOTHING. (see the Denver, KC games).



As others mentioned that would make for a crowded evaluation in spring training, but that's the mess the NYGs got themselves into.

That's my problem. In this scenario, it kills the narrative that we all have pretty much come to. If this were to occur, it would open a bunch of other questions:



- Maybe it has been Eli this whole time. Or maybe, while everyone agrees it's not all Eli's fault, maybe he's more to blame than we thought

- It also somewhat would vindicate McAdoo's pretty apparently lack of regard for Eli.

- It would also vindicate McAdoo and Reese saying they played Geno because he gives them a chance to win.

- A win in Oakland puts the Giants farther away in the draft from having a shot at Darnold.



Shit...Geno is going to light it up tomorrow and this will happen, won't it.

Remember, Oakland has no game film on how Gino would play with a NYG team and a "new" offense that "gives him a chance to win".

In addition, I would guess a fire has been lit under some posteriors. A "one game wonder" is not out of the question.

Remember, Oakland has no game film on how Gino would play with a NYG team and a "new" offense that "gives him a chance to win".
In addition, I would guess a fire has been lit under some posteriors. A "one game wonder" is not out of the question.
I would not in any way make this single game a referendum on Eli's performance this year.

Geno sucks WillVAB : 12/2/2017 7:22 pm : link And isn’t a franchise QB. Doesn’t matter if he throws for 400 yards tomorrow vs Oakland’s shitty secondary.

That’ll show them



it would if everyone else stuck to their principles...

A national holiday will be declared jeff57 : 12/2/2017 7:24 pm : link .

or says.."Geno's the man!"??? yeah ok ...basing on this..oye







My expectation is Geno does nothing, throws a couple of picks, Giants score 10 points. The point is, what if he goes way above and beyond. That changes the narrative, at least for one week. And in this case, the narrative of the Giants being a dumpster fire is preferable to actually seeing Geno play well and win, in the big picture.



it would be more so the Raiders stinking up the joint way worse than the giants to have, imo, Geno that kind of "great" performance than Geno himself playing that good in reality. So, as said on this thread by some, I don't believe he'd be any better than what ELI could've done with this lack of supporting cast..in fact, I think he'll be a turnover machine even with the Raiders being as bad as they have been.

I’d say trade bait.. Sean : 12/2/2017 7:28 pm : link but as an impending FA I can’t even say that.



That scenario is not ideal for the long term health of this franchise.

If the Giants win joeinpa : 12/2/2017 7:31 pm : link Because Geno plays well. Then MacAdoo was right, like it or not.

... christian : 12/2/2017 7:38 pm : link Eli Manning is being evaluated more than anyone tomorrow.

If Geno can get mrvax : 12/2/2017 7:39 pm : link 220+ yards, 2TDs 1INT, I keep playing him week to week and see if he's a solid backup.



Its irrelevant how he plays weeg in the bronx : 12/2/2017 7:39 pm : link Manning is done. Geno starts until Webb is ready to get into a game. They spit time from here on out regardless of the level of play. Its all about evaluating BOTH QBs in the last five weeks.

weeg joeinpa : 12/2/2017 7:48 pm : link I don't think that was the point of the OP.



I think he was wondering what that meant in relationship to MacAdoo's decision, and also Eli's future.



I don't think it's a forgone conclusion, Eli is done with the Giants.

Most of BBI fkap : 12/2/2017 8:05 pm : link Spends a week rationalizing why the performance was a fluke or rewriting what they actually said over the last few weeks.

I don't care about 1 game, Daniel in MI : 12/2/2017 8:13 pm : link to me the true nightmare is this:



Geno plays well the next few weeks, but not franchise well. Webb gets some time, but not much of a chance to show anything. We win a couple or three, lose others, but drop t miss the top spots in the draft falling to 5 or 6.



Basically, we win enough to hurt our draft, but not enough to mean anything for next year. Now all we have are questions, and we've answered basically nothing. Truth be told, what are we going to learn about Geno and Webb the next few weeks? How do you interpret whatever they do with the team around them? How do you project it forward for Webb who is young and has had no reps all year? Why would you need more tape on Geno, a guy who's been in the league for years?



As a side note: I'm wondering if the whole top QB pick thing matters as much as we think, and we're better off getting a stud at OL and trying Webb. Obviously QB is critical. What I mean is that many top NFL QBs were not top picks (Brady and Montana to name 2). And many who were top picks like Eli got a LOT of chances to develop and become that guy precisely because they were drafted so high. I mean, if Eli's name was Webb and he came to us as Webb did, would the team have let him struggle though the first few seasons and keep the faith as we did? Eli was pretty shit for a long time before he became the "Aw Shucks Assassin." What if that was a guy named Webb who could become Eli if we stick with him that long. What if we just have faith in Webb for now, and focus on putting the OL in place so that any QB can survive.

That’s almost exactly what I hope happens... T-Bone : 12/2/2017 8:22 pm : link Except that I hope either Smith (or Webb) light up the scoreboard these last few games averaging over 30 a game.



To hear how everyone would try to explain it would be hilarious to watch. Just doing it this week isn’t enough though because the Raiders D sucks more than the Giants D (and that’s saying something). I know I’m alone on this... but boy I’d love to see it.

Well... an_idol_mind : 12/2/2017 8:26 pm : link First, it doesn't change that the Giants were asses throughout this.



Second - and another reason I don't get the move - I don't think it changes much. If the Giants are in position to nab Darnold or Rosen, are they going to opt for somebody else because Geno Smith had a couple good games?



The longer I think about this move, the less sense it makes.

Have no fear you can’t make chicken salad out of chicken shit. The plato : 12/2/2017 8:29 pm : link Future not always like the past, but probability is real.

Quote: I don't think that was the point of the OP.



I think he was wondering what that meant in relationship to MacAdoo's decision, and also Eli's future.



I don't think it's a forgone conclusion, Eli is done with the Giants.



Fair enough but I don't see us going back. Sadly I never see Manning playing for us again but i am going to the Skins game on NYE just in case.

Quote: Except that I hope either Smith (or Webb) light up the scoreboard these last few games averaging over 30 a game.



To hear how everyone would try to explain it would be hilarious to watch. Just doing it this week isn’t enough though because the Raiders D sucks more than the Giants D (and that’s saying something). I know I’m alone on this... but boy I’d love to see it.



Explaining is only hard if you're stubborn and unwilling to admit misjudging a situation. If Manning is the biggest problem with the offense, I certain won't try to explain away, in fact it's a situation to learn something.



Explaining is only hard if you're stubborn and unwilling to admit misjudging a situation. If Manning is the biggest problem with the offense, I certain won't try to explain away, in fact it's a situation to learn something.

I'm just very confident that Manning is still a good qb.

Raiders will be without Crabtree and Cooper jlukes : 12/2/2017 8:58 pm : link and their defense has been bad all year





I am getting this disgusting feeling in my stomach that we are going to win

I said that to my brither tonight. Geno will probably win Blue21 : 12/2/2017 9:11 pm : link tomorrow and screw all their plans up

On a normal team, nothing HomerJones45 : 12/2/2017 9:14 pm : link Because such success is unsustainable.



On the Giants it would lead to the ascendancy of the Geno faction and they might actually think they have found a bargain. They will then pass on a first round qb and fuck around for two years before they realize they screwed up-again.

Not only does he do well... KerrysFlask : 12/2/2017 9:41 pm : link We break 30 tomorrow.

Shit.

Hits.

The.

Fan.



If he does well hassan : 12/2/2017 10:07 pm : link And there is some indication Eli was a culprit in the offense being bad......we should be happy. And not just based on tomorrow but over the next few weeks. The whole goal is to get answers.



Really getting the sense that people here want Giants to look horrendous in order to stay on the righteous Eli bandwagon.



I hope he looks good tomorrow and can't imagine why people would root against Geno. It's not his fault.



It's not going to be enough to save Mac so don't fret.



The odds are not good for Geno looking good but this place has become ridiculous.





Interesting thought Sarcastic Sam : 12/2/2017 10:27 pm : link We should resign Geno now before the price gets out of hand.

I Don't give a rat's ass TrueBlue56 : 12/2/2017 10:33 pm : link If Geno lights it up for the next 5 games. It means absolutely nothing except to confuse the giants front office even more. Anyone with even a hint of a functioning brain knows that this team severely lacks talent on the offensive line, running back and at wide receiver. Mcadoos offensive scheme (If you want to even call it that) goes right along with his suit he wore the day he was named head coach.



Eli Manning was not the problem. Hell, he was one of the few that actually battled every snap and tried to overcome the coaching and talent deficiencies.



I hope the raiders roll over the giants and that pains me to say it. I also hope the giants screw up their quarterback search, because after everything that has transpired, that's what this franchise deserves!!.





It may actually be worse for the Giants Matt M. : 12/2/2017 10:39 pm : link First, the obvious is that it hurts their chances for one of the top 2 QBs. Second, it may entice them to re-sign him for another year or two. Do you really want Geno Smith as the tutor to your franchise QB? Think about that for a second. Had they not grossly misplayed this whole thing, Eli could have played here another year, teaching and working with their next QB. Instead, he will likely be gone and that role could either be Webb or Geno F-ing Smith.

Question Dragon : 12/2/2017 10:45 pm : link Which is more important that the offense looks alive or the offense continues to look lost? We don’t have to win for that to happen just show us something positively different on offense. For me I just want to see some exciting offense with maybe three to five new plays we have two wins let’s have some fun on the field and in the stands. Gene please don’t spend the day identifying the Mike while the clock runs down to one or two seconds. I’ve seen enough of that to last three lifetimes enough already let’s go New York Giants.

They actually old man : 12/2/2017 10:46 pm : link COULD win.

Oh wait. No jackrabbit. And a bunch of... Who He's?



Doubt we win..but if we do I may catch a flight to Oakland before DelRio gets fired Monday morning and give him a kick that turns him into a soprano.

Derek Carr actually had a very nice game last week cosmicj : 6:05 am : link And the Raiders need this win. It will be a distracted demotivated team playing across the country against a home team with a lot on the line. 38-10 Raiders.

Not out of the realm of possibility Fox : 6:32 am : link OAK is without their top 2 wideouts, so they may have their own struggles putting up points.



Their D has one of the lowest forced turnover rates in the league. They don't have film on Geno in this offense, so he may have some success.



A few turnovers for the Giants D, Shep and Engram break a big play or 2 and Giants win going away. What does that mean? Nothing, really. It will feel like something to an emotional fan base in the midst of a shitty a season with regime changes looming all around, but regardless of the outcome, it's one game. If Geno and/or Webb look much better than Manning over the remaining games that may point to Eli being more of an issue than most thought, but football is a complicated game with lots of moving parts. This applies both the Gmen and their opponent week to week.



It's been a frustrating season and will remain that way regardless. People tend to overreact to recent events. It's why many were excited after Denver and to a lesser extent KC, and why nearly everyone was irate after SF.



Big picture, it's one game and will tell us little. Let's hope decision makers for the franchise are taking a wide angle look at the franchise and not making decisions on the emotional weekly swings.

Quote: Which is more important that the offense looks alive or the offense continues to look lost? We don’t have to win for that to happen just show us something positively different on offense. For me I just want to see some exciting offense with maybe three to five new plays we have two wins let’s have some fun on the field and in the stands. Gene please don’t spend the day identifying the Mike while the clock runs down to one or two seconds. I’ve seen enough of that to last three lifetimes enough already let’s go New York Giants.



They don't have any players. They have Engram and that's it. I wouldn't be anticipating a laser show all of a sudden.

I think it's interesting that there is a vocal contingent here.... Britt in VA : 7:42 am : link that is openly hoping for Geno Smith to do well for the sole reason of rubbing it in Eli Manning fans faces. They went on and on about draft picks, but NOW.... They want Geno Smith to go out and light it up.



Very telling...

Quote: to me the true nightmare is this:



Geno plays well the next few weeks, but not franchise well. Webb gets some time, but not much of a chance to show anything. We win a couple or three, lose others, but drop t miss the top spots in the draft falling to 5 or 6.



Basically, we win enough to hurt our draft, but not enough to mean anything for next year. Now all we have are questions, and we've answered basically nothing. Truth be told, what are we going to learn about Geno and Webb the next few weeks? How do you interpret whatever they do with the team around them? How do you project it forward for Webb who is young and has had no reps all year? Why would you need more tape on Geno, a guy who's been in the league for years?



As a side note: I'm wondering if the whole top QB pick thing matters as much as we think, and we're better off getting a stud at OL and trying Webb. Obviously QB is critical. What I mean is that many top NFL QBs were not top picks (Brady and Montana to name 2). And many who were top picks like Eli got a LOT of chances to develop and become that guy precisely because they were drafted so high. I mean, if Eli's name was Webb and he came to us as Webb did, would the team have let him struggle though the first few seasons and keep the faith as we did? Eli was pretty shit for a long time before he became the "Aw Shucks Assassin." What if that was a guy named Webb who could become Eli if we stick with him that long. What if we just have faith in Webb for now, and focus on putting the OL in place so that any QB can survive.



Solid points

Quote: If Geno lights it up for the next 5 games. It means absolutely nothing except to confuse the giants front office even more. Anyone with even a hint of a functioning brain knows that this team severely lacks talent on the offensive line, running back and at wide receiver. Mcadoos offensive scheme (If you want to even call it that) goes right along with his suit he wore the day he was named head coach.



Eli Manning was not the problem. Hell, he was one of the few that actually battled every snap and tried to overcome the coaching and talent deficiencies.



I hope the raiders roll over the giants and that pains me to say it. I also hope the giants screw up their quarterback search, because after everything that has transpired, that's what this franchise deserves



Comments like this baffle me. He is obviously emotionally invested, yet not really a fan since he wants the Giants to "screw up their quarterback search" thusly dooming the franchise to more mediocrity?



This isn't fandom, this is some sort of mental or emotional disorder.



Comments like this baffle me. He is obviously emotionally invested, yet not really a fan since he wants the Giants to "screw up their quarterback search" thusly dooming the franchise to more mediocrity?

This isn't fandom, this is some sort of mental or emotional disorder.

You knuckleheads are completely off the rails.

My only care about for the past few games is that I want McAdoo gone PatersonPlank : 8:42 am : link To improve next season, and I don't think we are that far away, he needs to be out of here. After that I don't care much, the players who beat out other players will play. I just don't want McAdoo making those decisions. I would also like to start playing a young "future" QB, I am assuming Eli is gone. Whether that is Webb or a draft choice I'm not sure yet. Webb needs to be given a chance though.

Anything is possible djm : 9:13 am : link Geno could play well. He could play well these next five games. I still have little to no confidence in Geno smith as the long term answer at qb here. Backup? I guess...even that seems dicey to me.



The guy has been in the league for 5 years and has an arm. He could play well. He's been coached up, wait, lol... sorry I got lost there for second...

Quote: Eli Manning is being evaluated more than anyone tomorrow.



That's my take too. I won't lie there is a small side of me that is morbidly curious about today's game and how the other qb looks.

I think McAdoo gets fired if they lose today Bramton1 : 9:21 am : link I think Mara is furious with the way McAdoo handled this. I think the only think that saved him this week was the timing. By the time Mates could do anything, it was already Wednesday.