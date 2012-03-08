Archie: Retirement is an option for Eli aimrocky : 7:17 am

- ( My ideal scenario was mentoring the top pick then riding off into the sunset. With his ties to this area, I thought it was a legit option. Link - ( New Window

it's a viable option in the realm of... micky : 7:46 am : link thinking going out on healthy side. However, he has a competitive fire and still skills to a degree to play another year or two. A team that is now type winning and need that qb piece would be great spot for him to finish up career.

Heat of the moment SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:49 am : link comments. I don't see Eli retiring on this note.

Eli's never left a dollar on the table... Tesla : 7:50 am : link I wouldn't expect him to now, either.

I don't blame him section125 : 8:04 am : link in the least. But if they hire the right GM and HC, he will return.

I don't expect him to retire Diver_Down : 8:04 am : link where this last season is his final chapter in his playing career. But there is something that can be said about familiarity. He lives here and doesn't have to uproot his family. He can easily transition into the studio if he so chooses (I think CBS has already said they would hire him). He's healthy and can walk away with his head held high.

Just setting the stage for a trade in the off season ZogZerg : 8:11 am : link ...

No worries though, Webb is almost ready because the Jimmy Googs : 8:19 am : link article says Eli was "preparing him in the team cafeteria".



He was teaching him how to get his tray, grab his food, a drink and then put a napkin and silverware on it before picking out a seat.



Webb was later interviewed and told the media that it was the most attention he has gotten from the team/coaches since he arrived last May...







Listen, only Eli knows if he still has it.... Doomster : 8:19 am : link If he has it, then he has several options....



1. the Giants may approach him about his contract.....it can be restructured, for a more team friendly cap....



2. The draft is a crap shoot.....the Giants have their own in house problems....will there be a new GM? New HC? And if there is both, what if the guy they covet, if it is a qb, is gone after the first two picks? Would they still want Eli? However, that decision has to be made long before the draft, before that 5M, kicks in...that's where #1, comes into play....



3. But even Eli has to wonder, is there a market out there for him? Jax and Denver keep coming up, but they are no guarantee.....and how much would he want? He could sign a performance contract, with a low base, but if he reaches personal incentives and team incentives, could still be well paid....big question is, is he willing to work with the Giants in a trade that gives them compensation for him, or will he stick it to them and force them to cut him?



4. If he feels the right team is not out there for him, he could retire.....he needs a viable OL in front of him, that can pass protect and run the ball....and a defense that can hold a lead in the fourth Q....if that kind of team is not out there, then he just may retire.....but I will be surprised if there isn't at least one team out there looking for the brass ring, that thinks that Eli could be the missing piece.....

RE: You're dreaming if you think Eli would restructure his contract... BigBlueShock : 8:23 am : link

after what they just pulled.

Exactly. He was never willing to it before so why start now?

RE: You're dreaming if you think Eli would restructure his contract... Diver_Down : 8:29 am : link

after what they just pulled.



Even if a new coach/GM is conducive to retaining Eli, I don't see Eli returning under center for the Giants unless it is on his terms. He has $32M in cash/bonuses remaining on his contract. The Giants will have to commit to him financially that serves as a financial apology for the manner this past week was handled and that serves as a commitment where it won't happen again. Eli should get that $32M guaranteed.

It’s over guys. He’s not coming back Sammo85 : 8:30 am : link This regime threw him under the bus. Any new GM and HC isn’t going to want to deal with this mess going forward. They’ll want a fresh start free from legacies and ability to build their new team.



People here are allowing their emotions to get the best of them and hindering seeing the way things are going to play out.

Comical to say the least Jimmy Googs : 8:32 am : link to even consider Eli coming back with either a change in the regime or not....

Eli is NOT under ANY circumstances Dave on the UWS : 8:39 am : link playing for the Giants again- of the current regime remains in place. Mac (and to a lesser extent Reese) believe Geno is he answer. That’s why thisball went down the way it did. And Mac has ZERO interest in getting Webb ready. He thinks Geno is going to show the rest of this season he should be the starter for next year. We all know that would be catastrophic for the organization but I guess the “smartest man in the room” know better.

*IF* the PR stench of this move can be cleaned up.. Sean : 8:39 am : link along with the firing of Reese & McAdoo, I can see a scenario where Eli is under center next year with rookie QB/Webb playing behind him. It is not far fetched, but would depend who is brought in here to coach. This would be my ideal scenario.

RE: *IF* the PR stench of this move can be cleaned up.. micky : 8:45 am : link

along with the firing of Reese & McAdoo, I can see a scenario where Eli is under center next year with rookie QB/Webb playing behind him. It is not far fetched, but would depend who is brought in here to coach. This would be my ideal scenario.





if eli comes back (which I highly doubt) then mcadoo isn't going anywhere because they aren't going through another offensive scheme again for eli at 37

Whatever the bond between Eli and the Giants was, it has now PatersonPlank : 8:48 am : link been broken by McAdoo. Eli will likely do what's best for Eli moving forward. I can't believe staying here is at the top of the list.

RE: RE: *IF* the PR stench of this move can be cleaned up.. Sean : 8:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 13718506 Sean said:





Quote:





along with the firing of Reese & McAdoo, I can see a scenario where Eli is under center next year with rookie QB/Webb playing behind him. It is not far fetched, but would depend who is brought in here to coach. This would be my ideal scenario.









if eli comes back (which I highly doubt) then mcadoo isn't going anywhere because they aren't going through another offensive scheme again for eli at 37



McAdoo isn't coming back micky, I know you've been banging that drum. The house is getting cleaned, Mara all but assured that this week.



Eli was more than capable to learn a new offensive system after 2015. That was the mistake which was made.

You can’t take your money with you mattlawson : 8:50 am : link Live it up

Most significant part of the entire article for me... baadbill : 8:52 am : link Quote:

By the way, Manning did meet with Mara this week. Father asked son how it went.



"You know, Eli is a man of few words," Archie said. "I did text him, 'Did you meet with Mr. Mara?' I got back a three-word text:



"'It went well.'"



RE: RE: RE: You're dreaming if you think Eli would restructure his contract... Tesla : 8:57 am : link

after what they just pulled.





Quote:





after what they just pulled.





Quote:





after what they just pulled.





Exactly. He was never willing to it before so why start now?







I know, right?







Quote:





The New York Giants had some work to do with their salary cap situation, and general manager Jerry Reese has freed up nearly $7 million of cap space by restructuring Eli Manning's contract.





According to NFL Players Association records, Manning's base salary is now $1.75 million, down from $10.75 million. The Giants, who were at $9 million over the cap at one point last month, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, created approximately $6.75 million in cap space with the Manning move, multiple media reports said.

Eli Manning restructures contract March 8th, 2012



Eli Manning restructures contract March 8th, 2012 - ( New Window )



Funny, but you forgot this part:



The franchise quarterback still will get all of the $10.75 million, with $9 million of it being paid up front and guaranteed, according to the Newark Star-Ledger.



Our hero!!!!! Willing to take his $9 million upfront instead of waiting for it to be paid over the season. And you damn people don't appreciate the sacrifices he's made for this team! - signed, Britt in VA

Why do you guys hate him so much? Britt in VA : 9:04 am : link I'll never understand it. A guy that has delivered so much, you look for every opportunity to disparage the guy.

RE: RE: RE: RE: You're dreaming if you think Eli would restructure his contract... speedywheels : 9:06 am : link

after what they just pulled.





Quote:





after what they just pulled.





Quote:





after what they just pulled.





Quote:





after what they just pulled.





Exactly. He was never willing to it before so why start now?







I know, right?







Quote:





The New York Giants had some work to do with their salary cap situation, and general manager Jerry Reese has freed up nearly $7 million of cap space by restructuring Eli Manning's contract.





According to NFL Players Association records, Manning's base salary is now $1.75 million, down from $10.75 million. The Giants, who were at $9 million over the cap at one point last month, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, created approximately $6.75 million in cap space with the Manning move, multiple media reports said.

Eli Manning restructures contract March 8th, 2012



Eli Manning restructures contract March 8th, 2012







Funny, but you forgot this part:







Quote:





The franchise quarterback still will get all of the $10.75 million, with $9 million of it being paid up front and guaranteed, according to the Newark Star-Ledger.







Our hero!!!!! Willing to take his $9 million upfront instead of waiting for it to be paid over the season. And you damn people don't appreciate the sacrifices he's made for this team! - signed, Britt in VA



The bottom line is that he did restructure his contract. And he did lose a decent chunk of change tax-wise by getting the money as a bonus vs over the course of the season...

Just sayin'...



Just sayin’... In comment 13718527 Tesla said:The bottom line is that he did restructure his contract. And he did lose a decent chunk of change tax-wise by getting the money as a bonus vs over the course of the season...Just sayin’...

RE: Eli's never left a dollar on the table... djm : 9:10 am : link

Quote: I wouldn't expect him to now, either.



You don't know that. In comment 13718471 Tesla said:You don't know that.

RE: Why do you guys hate him so much? Tesla : 9:10 am : link

I'll never understand it. A guy that has delivered so much, you look for every opportunity to disparage the guy.



I like Eli a lot.....but why do we have to make up lies about him? He didn't sacrifice any money to help the team out - nothing wrong with that - but why resort to lying about it?

I think he still wants to play Simms11 : 9:11 am : link and still has that desire to be a starter. His skills have declined a little bit, but I think he could stay here and give the next guy a chance to develop before throwing him into the mix. Give Eli the right team around him and he will excel. If Reese and McAdoo depart, hopefully so, then anything is a possibility, but if they remain, all bets are off and either Eli retires or forces a trade to a place of his choosing.

Dude said he was never willing to restructure. Britt in VA : 9:11 am : link
I post an article that shows he restructured.

Proven wrong. End of story, not worth discussing.



Proven wrong. End of story, not worth discussing.

Especially with posters who will twist and turn..... Britt in VA : 9:12 am : link
any fact in order to not concede they were ever wrong.

If Eli retires mdc1 : 10:36 am : link do they giants still have contractual rights over him if he changes his mind? If not, he should retire and sign on with a team that he can help and be treated more professionally and everyone's problems are solved.

hmm interesting giantfan2000 : 10:55 am : link if Eli family is even floating this story then McAdoo's benching was the correct call.

because it is implying that even his father knows he is done as an effective QB

RE: hmm interesting nyblue56 : 11:09 am : link

Quote: if Eli family is even floating this story then McAdoo's benching was the correct call.

because it is implying that even his father knows he is done as an effective QB



You are totally misreading this. They are floating it to reenforve the no trade clause they are setting up the giants to not get mich in return even if eli agrees to a trade. This is pressure to either cut him or play him until he says his done. They acrewed up, the family is going to make sure they pay yhe piper. Its business but personal and very much on line with what happen with peyton. In comment 13718775 giantfan2000 said:You are totally misreading this. They are floating it to reenforve the no trade clause they are setting up the giants to not get mich in return even if eli agrees to a trade. This is pressure to either cut him or play him until he says his done. They acrewed up, the family is going to make sure they pay yhe piper. Its business but personal and very much on line with what happen with peyton.