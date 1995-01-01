ESPN Reporting McAdoo could be fired tomorrow nyjuggernaut2 : 9:18 am .

This place is a disaster. People are finally going to get what they wanted but will still find reasons to be outraged. For fucks sake.

I know I don't want it. For one thing, I agree with the point that it's a kneejerk reaction to fan outrage (um, Tennessee?), and for another, I don't want to risk an interim coach - whether that's Spags or Sully - coming in and firing the team up for an extra win or two that actually harms the franchise's long-term opportunity.

They're all culpable in this dumpster fire of a season. Now just let it burn.



I know I don't want it. For one thing, I agree with the point that it's a kneejerk reaction to fan outrage (um, Tennessee?), and for another, I don't want to risk an interim coach - whether that's Spags or Sully - coming in and firing the team up for an extra win or two that actually harms the franchise's long-term opportunity.

They're all culpable in this dumpster fire of a season. Now just let it burn.

This. Just let Mac and JR get on when their lives, the fans get caught holding the bag anyway.

WFAN reported it was announced by Mortensen about an hour ago.

This is a toxic situation. A cancer that is eating away at this franchise with every psssing minute. Time to remove it.

This is true. The split has been festering for a while over direction of the franchise (and, to an extent, the GM), a source said. It got worse with the Eli Manning mess. Some influential people at the top are furious with how it was handled.

Anybody ever stop to think maybe the two owners didn't agree on the benching or starting of Eli Manning?



Two? Keep counting. This was far from a unanimous decision amongst all with the name Mara or Tisch.

You're right but then again this isn't a typical situation where style or normalcy prevails. This is much different.

Cite history all you want things change and this fiasco has been unprecedented for this franchise. I don't know why people think it can't happen.

Giants Have Fired Their Coach During The Season... Jim in Tampa : 10:21 am : link Just once in the last 80+ years (Arsparger in 1976), but then again, most of that time was under Wellington, so who knows.



Mara and Tisch may be thinking about what the next home game would be like if Mac were still in charge. If they fire Mac and start Eli next game there will be less negative fan reaction.

People should just stop with the "This is not how the Giants do things".

The Giants are so lost right now. Everything is out the window.



The Giants are so lost right now. Everything is out the window.

I hope that this is the Tisch Rebellion Sammo85 : 10:22 am : link I’ve been waiting for this since Wellington passed away.



The Tisch side of the house has let the Maras have too much say over football decisions. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Tim Mara skewered John and Chris over how much they have diminished and mishandled the Giants the last four years. The Tisches tend to have a good handle into the pulse of the media and PR landscape and have lots of connections to the Hollywood aspect of things.



Mara made the McAdoo decision. He deserves to be roasted for it and the Eli fallout.



I hope this forces the owners to bring in a neutral party to be an empowered head of all football operations.



Chris and John Mara have no business being involved whatsoever. They’ve proven themselves incapable.

Bingo.

@JayGlazer Getting ready for #foxnflsunday starting with some CRAZY insight into the Eli Manning fiasco

Hold on to ya butts



As much as I dislike McAdoo, that would make things worse Matt M. : 10:27 am : link So, you let McAdoo make Eli the scapegoat and do your dirty work, then you fire him the day after if it doesn't work out, making him the new scapegoat. That only stinks of more dysfunction.



Bottom line, if they wanted to see Webb, they should have been getting Webb ready a few weeks ago. Everything they've done with Webb from the summer on has been head scratchingly bad. Everything they did this week was unprofessional, poorly managed, disrespectful, cold, and also don't seem to make sense. Geno neither requires a look (he has a 4 year resume), gives you a better chance to win, or figures in to the future...unless he is really the guy you want mentoring Webb and/or a top 3 draft pick. I know I sure would rather have had Eli doing that and made for a more graceful exit for Eli after next season.

I think we all agree that we don’t want any extra wins. But this team is too far gone and an interim coach isn’t going to be able to fire this team up enough to win any games. It’s not happening, they just don’t have the talent at this point.



I think we all agree that we don't want any extra wins. But this team is too far gone and an interim coach isn't going to be able to fire this team up enough to win any games. It's not happening, they just don't have the talent at this point.

They've got to get McAdoo out of the building though. Instantly. There is literally zero upside to keeping him around to finish the season.

What a disaster for the franchise trueblueinpw : 10:29 am : link Just based on the failure on the field, McAdoo and Reese deserve to be fired.



But Mara’s roll in all this about Eli’s disgraceful benching just doesn’t add up. I'm sure he’s livid and he should be as his name and the reputation of the Giants has been indelibly stained. But all he ever needed to do to reverse the damage was to say, “hey, there’s been a mistake, the NY Giants play every game to win and I believe Eli gives us the best chance to win in Oakland so he’s going to start. I spoken to all my employees and I promise you all that we are now all completely on the same page”. I think I t was the long silence in between McAdoo butt fumbling the really simple and eminently reasonable objective to get a look at Webb and Mara speaking to the press which really exacerbated this dreadful situation.



I really wonder who's advising Mara on all these matters. Since we haven't heard from Tisch, I wonder if maybe there's a split opinion between he and Mara? Anyway, this is a sad day and completely unacceptable way for Eli's extraordinary streak to be ended

Fire them All this was totally unacceptable -- it was the capper to a total shit sandwich!!!!

Why is there any split over the GM? Should be unanimous that he's out.

Agreed that it's not Mara's style, HOWEVER, if they lose today (and they will), does Mara really want McAdoo around for the Dallas, Philly And Skins home games? Each game will be a zoo atmosphere and ownership will be booed mercilessly and thoroughly embarrassed. Best way to at least temper the anger and embarrassment would be to fire McAdoo and Reese ahead of the next game. I could see it happening. Attitude might shift to E-L-I M-A-N-N-I-N-G chants instead of fire breathing against coach, GM and owners. Damage control to some degree.

This is all I want for Christmas Please!!!! 🎄

No, Let Him Go Home For One More vs the Boys So Us Fans Can Have At Him One More Time At Home! Chants of "We Want Eli" and "Fuck You McAdoo" should send him off properly!

They'll let Mac coach the first halves and Spags and Sullivan will get some reps in the second halves.

Would make no sense. What's the point with only four games left.

i think people still underestimate what a disaster last week was PerpetualNervousness : 10:59 am : link for this organization. it's not just about hurting eli's feelings. as others have pointed out, they've been cold in the past with other face-of-the-franchise players. this is about their brand, which is supposed to be about being the competent, thoughtful franchise in this town. that image has been eroding for a while - the not-so-well handled coughlin firing while keeping reese, the josh brown fiasco, the odell stuff. but this is a whole other order of magnitude of badness. they're basically squandering decades of reputation.



can they really let mcadoo have those brutal press conferences five times a week for the last month of the season? the press already hates him and will just use them as an opportunity to - fairly - ridicule the franchise. this is not the same media environment it was 25 years ago, and i don't think the fact they haven't fired a coach midseason since Arnsparger will stop them from doing it now

McAdoo's Matt in SGS : 10:59 am : link poor communication skills, on par with Handley, is what will finally doom him. As I mentioned after the Eli benching, it's clear McAdoo didn't like Eli or felt he was fitting his offense. Mara obviously relented and wanted to see others at QB. What is Mara's fault is you know that McAdoo is a shitty communicator and blew the discussion with Eli. We've heard hints about how back McAdoo has been all season. From the rebellion by the defense against him, to quotes in the press about "that's not how he's been raised" in being warm and fuzzy with the press or players.



In looking back at what will hopefully be his final game as a head coach, most NFL head coaches are pretty much insane. But McAdoo looks like a football lifer who isn't fit to be an NFL head coach. "The smartest man in the room" as Reese called him. When he showed up as the head coach of the NY Football Giants in his intro conference, we all kind of laughed at him because he came in a suit that didn't fit. But in hindsight, we are seeing a guy who looks like he might well be barely functional in day to day life outside of football. And he's acting like Belichick in the way he handles his team and press. The problem is...he's not Belichick. You need rings on your fingers to do that shit. Otherwise, you look like a hard ass clueless asshole. No different than what we saw from Schiano. Or Mangini. Or countless others who saw how Belichick acted, and did the same when they had no credentials to do so.



McAdoo blew the conversation with Eli because he was incapable of doing it the right way. Mara and Tisch know this guys drill. It's almost as if they needed HR in the room to talk to Eli about that move, which is what would have happened in a corporate setting. But they let this idiot handle it.



The Tisch's and Mara's are aware of what MetLife will look like next week with Dallas in town

They were definitely firing him after the season anyway mattnyg05 : 11:02 am : link but this complete fuck up of a situation is what is pushing this. It’s not a “knee jerk reaction to fan pressure.” It is simply Mara being so pissed off that this moron completely screwed up what they wanted to present to manning that he has no choice but to get rid of him ASAP (Monday) and right the wrong.



Mcadoo has forced Maras hand, not the fans or the media.

This cannot be correct Jimmy Googs : 11:17 am : link McAdoo said everybody was on the same page with the Eli decision...

the fact that the giants have refused to deny the reports PerpetualNervousness : 11:18 am : link should tell you all you need to know.

just imagine well...bye TC : 11:19 am : link the vibe next Sun at MetLife if we lose today and Mac is still there. the boos and catcalls will be deafening and all over Sportscenter. If it possible to be even more of an NFL laughing stock that will do it. At least the "17 years of lousy football" plane was local.

I wouldn’t have let him on the plane after the SF loss Steve L : 11:24 am : link Fly commercial ya bitch.

Not that I don't want it to happen... EricJ : 11:28 am : link but this could be another BS clickbait story. "Sources" say he "could be" fired.



This is news? ESPN looks like they scooped it if it does happen and takes no heat if it doesn't.

I guess you missed the part where Mara acknowledged that the fan outrage was much more than he expected. That, to me, spoke more volumes than any sort of backtracking on what the original plan with McAdoo was. Don't forget, that plan was presented to Eli on Monday, not Tuesday. Mara might not have been in the building when everything went down on Tuesday, but you can bet your ass he was aware of exactly what had already gone down before you and I were. If McAdoo acted beyond his marching orders, he could have been fired then and there. He wasn't.



If they fire McAdoo tomorrow, it's absolutely a response to fan anger. That's a little bit disappointing, because if they believed it was the right move, own it. If the Giants start getting run by a democracy of the fans, we're in real trouble - you don't have to look far to see that. We'd have Jonas Seawright starting at DT and would have cut Corey Webster halfway through his second season. In comment 13718713 trueblueinpw said:I guess you missed the part where Mara acknowledged that the fan outrage was much more than he expected. That, to me, spoke more volumes than any sort of backtracking on what the original plan with McAdoo was. Don't forget, that plan was presented to Eli on Monday, not Tuesday. Mara might not have been in the building when everything went down on Tuesday, but you can bet your ass he was aware of exactly what had already gone down before you and I were. If McAdoo acted beyond his marching orders, he could have been fired then and there. He wasn't.If they fire McAdoo tomorrow, it's absolutely a response to fan anger. That's a little bit disappointing, because if they believed it was the right move, own it. If the Giants start getting run by a democracy of the fans, we're in real trouble - you don't have to look far to see that. We'd have Jonas Seawright starting at DT and would have cut Corey Webster halfway through his second season.

More Tisch in the mix could be a idiotsavant : 11:34 am : link Blessing! More Tisch, More Tisch. More Tisch.

Bullshit. This has nothing to do with player evaluation. This is about an awful head coach and an ownership group who have embarrassed themselves time and time again three straight years. In comment 13718836 Gatorade Dunk said:Bullshit. This has nothing to do with player evaluation. This is about an awful head coach and an ownership group who have embarrassed themselves time and time again three straight years.

Think whatever you want, but if McAdoo had presented Eli with something that was completely different from what Mara signed off on, he'd have been fired last Monday (when it was initially presented to Eli). The version that Mara tried to walk back to in his statements is one that wouldn't have even required a conversation with Mara or Eli, yet people still believe it?



This is absolutely a kneejerk reaction to fan outrage. For better or worse, that's what it is. In comment 13718788 mattnyg05 said:Think whatever you want, but if McAdoo had presented Eli with something that was completely different from what Mara signed off on, he'd have been fired last Monday (when it was initially presented to Eli). The version that Mara tried to walk back to in his statements is one that wouldn't have even required a conversation with Mara or Eli, yet people still believe it?This is absolutely a kneejerk reaction to fan outrage. For better or worse, that's what it is.

