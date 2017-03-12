Does Geno deserve another start? yankeeslover : 12/3/2017 7:18 pm Regardless who the coach is next week or do we go with Webb? Geno wasn't half bad today.

He wasn't "half good" either Canton : 12/3/2017 7:19 pm : link He showed why he is what he is with those fumbles.

No. FStubbs : 12/3/2017 7:21 pm : link He was bad and showed he is exactly who we thought he was.



It would be a waste of the time for the Geno Smith error to continue another game.



Start Webb and let him take his lumps the last 4 games.

So is the plan now is to start Webb next week? yankeeslover : 12/3/2017 7:22 pm : link Then again with this shitshow who knows

In some ways, today was a worst-case scenario. 81_Great_Dane : 12/3/2017 7:22 pm : link Geno didn't shit the bed, but he didn't light it up, either. He was a little better than Eli's been, but not a lot. He wasn't bad enough to be benched, but not good enough to make everyone say "This is what we've needed!"



He probably gets another start because, what the hell, why not? Webb is the guy who really needs game action, and they are (inexplicably) not getting him ready.

No, but BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/3/2017 7:22 pm : link He played alright today. He didn’t lose the game for us.



We need to see what we have in Webb, that’s the most important.

Only difference between Smith today and Eli last week mfsd : 12/3/2017 7:23 pm : link is Engram is catching the ball today

GENO was’Set up to fail like eli Joey from GlenCove : 12/3/2017 7:27 pm : link He wasnt terrible. Didn’t put the ball in risky situations.



Perfer to see Webb obviously.

No Trainmaster : 12/3/2017 7:27 pm : link Cut his ass. Webb and Eli only.

I am going with yes idiotsavant : 12/3/2017 7:28 pm : link Obviously we love and prefer Manning.



But you gotta go into the draft with as much flexibility as possible. And Webb simply may not be ready yet.



Even if Manning played all year, staff would still have been at risk of going into the draft all QB crazy, given his age, and flexibility is the thing.

RE: Only difference between Smith today and Eli last week FStubbs : 12/3/2017 7:28 pm : link

Quote: is Engram is catching the ball today



And going up against the league's worst defense. In comment 13720540 mfsd said:And going up against the league's worst defense.

2 years middling/low rates idiotsavant : 12/3/2017 7:29 pm : link . give yourself flexibility.

. arcarsenal : 12/3/2017 7:29 pm : link No. It's pointless.



I have nothing against the guy, but we need to think about the Giants future - not his.



If Eli isn't playing, we need to see what Webb has. There's no point in playing Geno. He never should have been a part of the equation.

Depends who the Head Coach is... Simms11 : 12/3/2017 7:29 pm : link I think he’ll start next week, but Webb will get some play time.

Definitely WillVAB : 12/3/2017 7:30 pm : link Need to lose out.



On a serious note, if you think Webb could be the future you don’t put him in this situation. Dog shit OL and dog shit scheme. If you want to turn him into David Carr, sure toss him in there.

You AcidTest : 12/3/2017 7:31 pm : link have to play Webb at some point, but I agree with whoever on the game thread said that no one can succeed behind this OL.

I still don’t think Webb is the future Bill L : 12/3/2017 7:33 pm : link Which feeds into my feeling that this week was sky is falling pointless. Today makes it even more so. Webb was the future if we were a playoff team but he became irrelevant when we moved into a top 3 draft spot.

This whole situation is not on Geno and he's in an impossible baadbill : 12/3/2017 7:33 pm : link situation. I thought he played well. But, how he played isn't the issue imo.

RE: Only difference between Smith today and Eli last week Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/3/2017 7:33 pm : link

Quote: is Engram is catching the ball today This. Both of the longest pass plays were great catches on ball high or behind.



I am sure Geno is a good guy but this has been a travesty. In comment 13720540 mfsd said:This. Both of the longest pass plays were great catches on ball high or behind.I am sure Geno is a good guy but this has been a travesty.

RE: Deserves got nothing to do with it schabadoo : 12/3/2017 7:33 pm : link

Quote: Webb isn't prepared (thanks Ben!) and Manning isn't playing again.



Webb get any reps with the first team this week? In comment 13720555 weeg in the bronx said:Webb get any reps with the first team this week?

Geno will look Very Good at times Manning10 : 12/3/2017 7:34 pm : link Then he screws up. That's his MO. It did help him to have Sheppard in the line up. The scheme and the OL couldn't help Montana or Unitas.

Geno Smith did Geno Smith things... Hampton27 : 12/3/2017 7:34 pm : link against a bad team with a trash defense. I'm not impressed.

Webb will not have a prayer with this Oline. He's not mobile Blue21 : 12/3/2017 7:34 pm : link and hasn't worked with the first offense all season. It could really be ugly. Not sure what it would tell you.

objectively speaking Geno played well, he threw a gtt350 : 12/3/2017 7:35 pm : link better ball than Eli, kept a drive alive running for a 1st down, looked mature and composed. One fumble was really unavoidable with a chop from mack from behind

RE: Webb will not have a prayer with this Oline. He's not mobile AcidTest : 12/3/2017 7:35 pm : link

Quote: and hasn't worked with the first offense all season. It could really be ugly. Not sure what it would tell you.



Quite possible. But I think the Giants want to at least see him in some real games. In comment 13720631 Blue21 said:Quite possible. But I think the Giants want to at least see him in some real games.

. Danny Kanell : 12/3/2017 7:37 pm : link Geno got himself a backup QB contract in 2018 with us or another team after his performance today. That’s all he deserves at this point.

RE: Definitely FStubbs : 12/3/2017 7:37 pm : link

Quote: Need to lose out.



On a serious note, if you think Webb could be the future you don’t put him in this situation. Dog shit OL and dog shit scheme. If you want to turn him into David Carr, sure toss him in there.



The thing is though it took years of it to turn David Carr into David Carr. In comment 13720596 WillVAB said:The thing is though it took years of it to turn David Carr into David Carr.

Geno played well today joeinpa : 12/3/2017 7:37 pm : link you re really going to get on him for those fumbles!



The line was horrible, I've seen Eli fumble too.



Be fair.

Geno played okay i think, BIGbluegermany : 12/3/2017 7:39 pm : link but he is not the answer so let's start webb.I know he is not ready but it doesn't matter he has no pressure.

I thought Geno played okay today David in Belmont : 12/3/2017 7:41 pm : link all things considered. Eli would have been sacked many times today but Smith was able to escape the pass rush and even gained some yards running.



I think Smith earns another start or more. Why throw the kid into the game with very little preparation and with this horrible Oline.





why couldn't Geno be the answer gtt350 : 12/3/2017 7:41 pm : link how long do you think it will take for any rookie to catch up to what Geno knows. If he was in college this year he's probably the 1st pick, Here he is now more mature and confident

RE: Geno played well today gmenatlarge : 12/3/2017 7:41 pm : link

Quote: you re really going to get on him for those fumbles!



The line was horrible, I've seen Eli fumble too.



Be fair.



Who's give a shit, we know what he is, a backup at best! Turn the page, next up! In comment 13720658 joeinpa said:Who's give a shit, we know what he is, a backup at best! Turn the page, next up!

RE: Geno played well today PatersonPlank : 12/3/2017 7:42 pm : link

Quote: you re really going to get on him for those fumbles!



The line was horrible, I've seen Eli fumble too.



Be fair.





Stop it. 200 yds passing sucks In comment 13720658 joeinpa said:Stop it. 200 yds passing sucks

There's no point in giving him another start. Ira : 12/3/2017 7:44 pm : link He's not in contention for a starting job next year. His future is as a backup - and we know that he's a pretty good backup.

. arcarsenal : 12/3/2017 7:45 pm : link He didn't play badly, but there's still no reason to start him. It serves no purpose. Does anyone here think he's the future here? Unless you do, he shouldn't start.

Gino Simms : 12/3/2017 7:45 pm : link Although I am an Eli guy, think Gino did well. Have read the Giants staff think he had grown. He has a great arm, but how can you test anyone truly with this OL and no running game to be fair to anyone playing the position?



But isn't he FA after this year too? Can we see enough of him considering Eli is gone, to sign him and for how much?



But lets face facts we look at the the teams from this division.

The chiefs we beat, we should have beaten the chargers, and the Raiders were short handed too so IMHO the game was not as close as its seemed.



Glad they made mistakes too otherwise a blowout.

RE: why couldn't Geno be the answer Danny Kanell : 12/3/2017 7:45 pm : link

Quote: how long do you think it will take for any rookie to catch up to what Geno knows. If he was in college this year he's probably the 1st pick, Here he is now more mature and confident



My goodness. In comment 13720688 gtt350 said:My goodness.

Geno is lucky if he is employed next week PatersonPlank : 12/3/2017 7:47 pm : link .

RE: RE: Geno played well today Thunderstruck27 : 12/3/2017 7:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13720658 joeinpa said:





Quote:





you re really going to get on him for those fumbles!



The line was horrible, I've seen Eli fumble too.



Be fair.









Stop it. 200 yds passing sucks



True. That's why Eli got benched. He can't pass for over 200 yards either. In comment 13720691 PatersonPlank said:True. That's why Eli got benched. He can't pass for over 200 yards either.

RE: Geno is lucky if he is employed next week FStubbs : 12/3/2017 7:52 pm : link

Quote: .



Next year yes, but I don't think he'll get cut unless ownership goes crazy and decides he's a symbol of McAdoo or something.



He'll be here the rest of the year. WHere on the depth chart is up in the air. In comment 13720733 PatersonPlank said:Next year yes, but I don't think he'll get cut unless ownership goes crazy and decides he's a symbol of McAdoo or something.He'll be here the rest of the year. WHere on the depth chart is up in the air.

They knew exactly what they were getting with Geno and Giant John : 12/3/2017 8:00 pm : link That’s what they got. Now 2-10. Nothing to see here folks move along...

Eli starts = we need a mobile QB SHO'NUFF : 12/3/2017 8:02 pm : link Geno starts = we need a more mobile QB



at this point, I'm not sure prime Vick would survive this O-line.

No. He didn't deserve the first one. Matt M. : 12/3/2017 8:03 pm : link The problem is, Webb still hasn't taken a significant snap in practice, so he can't start next week.

I would bc4life : 12/3/2017 8:05 pm : link He's more mobile than Eli. No running, poor protection. Eli is the better QB but this is talent evaluation time, season's over

Geno played like Geno weeg in the bronx : 12/3/2017 8:06 pm : link He didn't play bad but he certainly didn't play good. He threw for just over 200 yards on 20 plus completions, we only scored 14 points. That's his ceiling not his floor.

Giants would have won today tomjgiant : 12/3/2017 8:09 pm : link with Eli ,Raiders tried to hand the game over but they were not able to take it.Probably better off if thinking about the draft.

Are some of you joking? Geno was terrible, and that is likely his PatersonPlank : 12/3/2017 8:17 pm : link best stat-wise start. He sucks. He did nothing better than any other other of the 100 QBs looking for a job could do.

I am not thinking starter money by the way. idiotsavant : 12/3/2017 8:19 pm : link Thinking two year rebuild and to have a few qbs going into the draft for flexibility.



BUT, now...Geno did seem like a classless douchbag talking about Rex Ryan after the game.



As if he is the king all of a sudden. As a Giant you shouldn't be thinking about petty grievances and so forth.



So, maybe fuck it now. Changing my mind. Fuck em.

Are some of you joking? Geno was terrible, and that is likely his PatersonPlank : 12/3/2017 8:20 pm : link best stat-wise start. He sucks. He did nothing better than any other other of the 100 QBs looking for a job could do.

I don't think anyone thinks Geno is the ultimate solution Gary from The East End : Admin : 12/3/2017 8:20 pm : : 12/3/2017 8:20 pm : link But if if there's not much difference between him and Eli, then it raises the question, why would we pay Eli a giant pile of money to play QB for us next season.

I've watched Geno's highlights last week leading up to today Sarcastic Sam : 12/3/2017 8:21 pm : link Does he ever NOT telegraph a throw?

RE: Geno played well today JOrthman : 12/3/2017 8:23 pm : link

Quote: you re really going to get on him for those fumbles!



The line was horrible, I've seen Eli fumble too.



Be fair.



Yes, considering Eli would of been blasted for them. We can't look at every Eli play under a microscope and then play kid gloves with Smith. In comment 13720658 joeinpa said:Yes, considering Eli would of been blasted for them. We can't look at every Eli play under a microscope and then play kid gloves with Smith.

Hr throws a pretty ball Dankbeerman : 12/3/2017 8:23 pm : link but a lot of his tight coverage throws were thrown on the back hip, low or late, in spots that are easier to be deffended. I think a lot is he holds the ball and dosent make quick decisions he is more of a one read guy.



He was not much different then what I expected. The lonher he plays the more exposed he will become but as a fill in on a good team he could keep the boat afloat.

That's what I was thinking idiotsavant : 12/3/2017 8:33 pm : link But those Rex Ryan comments showed what crap Geno is as a person. Wrong focus wrong timing.



Graceless basically.





So I changed my mind. Fuckem. Find a JAG somewhere instead.



I need fabreeze right now.

While Geno didn't play awful, prdave73 : 12/3/2017 8:37 pm : link the answer is No. They need to get Webb reps and see what they have in him. period.

I mean holy crap idiotsavant : 12/3/2017 8:38 pm : link Manning had what, 14 years? Never aired a grievance ..not once.



Geno was 14 motherfucking SECONDS into his first press conference and he is airing grievances and bitching and trying to pull rank on Rex frigging Ryan. Pull frigging rank already?



No grace, no class.

RE: RE: Definitely WillVAB : 12/3/2017 8:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13720596 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Need to lose out.



On a serious note, if you think Webb could be the future you don’t put him in this situation. Dog shit OL and dog shit scheme. If you want to turn him into David Carr, sure toss him in there.







The thing is though it took years of it to turn David Carr into David Carr.



It’s going to take years to fix this OL. So yea, the situation could work out the same if it isn’t handled correctly. In comment 13720655 FStubbs said:It’s going to take years to fix this OL. So yea, the situation could work out the same if it isn’t handled correctly.

That's what I was thinking idiotsavant : 12/3/2017 8:48 pm : link A JAG. But not a bum rank pulling grievances reciting one.

Geno is an average back-up, and an idiot PatersonPlank : 12/3/2017 8:51 pm : link That why he talked about Fat Rex in the presser, and thats why he got punched in his own Jet locker room by a fellow player. He's not a leader.