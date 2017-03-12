Does Geno deserve another start?

Regardless who the coach is next week or do we go with Webb? Geno wasn't half bad today.
Need to see as much of Webb as possible
He showed why he is what he is with those fumbles.
He has no future on this team.
can recruit him to QB his arena football team
He was bad and showed he is exactly who we thought he was.
It would be a waste of the time for the Geno Smith error to continue another game.
Start Webb and let him take his lumps the last 4 games.
Then again with this shitshow who knows
Geno didn't shit the bed, but he didn't light it up, either. He was a little better than Eli's been, but not a lot. He wasn't bad enough to be benched, but not good enough to make everyone say "This is what we've needed!"
He probably gets another start because, what the hell, why not? Webb is the guy who really needs game action, and they are (inexplicably) not getting him ready.
He played alright today. He didn’t lose the game for us.
We need to see what we have in Webb, that’s the most important.
is Engram is catching the ball today
Webb isn't prepared (thanks Ben!) and Manning isn't playing again.
He wasnt terrible. Didn’t put the ball in risky situations.
Perfer to see Webb obviously.
Cut his ass. Webb and Eli only.
Lock him up before he gets away.
Obviously we love and prefer Manning.
But you gotta go into the draft with as much flexibility as possible. And Webb simply may not be ready yet.
Even if Manning played all year, staff would still have been at risk of going into the draft all QB crazy, given his age, and flexibility is the thing.
And going up against the league's worst defense.
. give yourself flexibility.
No. It's pointless.
I have nothing against the guy, but we need to think about the Giants future - not his.
If Eli isn't playing, we need to see what Webb has. There's no point in playing Geno. He never should have been a part of the equation.
I think he’ll start next week, but Webb will get some play time.
Need to lose out.
On a serious note, if you think Webb could be the future you don’t put him in this situation. Dog shit OL and dog shit scheme. If you want to turn him into David Carr, sure toss him in there.
have to play Webb at some point, but I agree with whoever on the game thread said that no one can succeed behind this OL.
Which feeds into my feeling that this week was sky is falling pointless. Today makes it even more so. Webb was the future if we were a playoff team but he became irrelevant when we moved into a top 3 draft spot.
situation. I thought he played well. But, how he played isn't the issue imo.
This. Both of the longest pass plays were great catches on ball high or behind.
I am sure Geno is a good guy but this has been a travesty.
Webb get any reps with the first team this week?
Then he screws up. That's his MO. It did help him to have Sheppard in the line up. The scheme and the OL couldn't help Montana or Unitas.
against a bad team with a trash defense. I'm not impressed.
and hasn't worked with the first offense all season. It could really be ugly. Not sure what it would tell you.
better ball than Eli, kept a drive alive running for a 1st down, looked mature and composed. One fumble was really unavoidable with a chop from mack from behind
Quite possible. But I think the Giants want to at least see him in some real games.
Geno got himself a backup QB contract in 2018 with us or another team after his performance today. That’s all he deserves at this point.
The thing is though it took years of it to turn David Carr into David Carr.
you re really going to get on him for those fumbles!
The line was horrible, I've seen Eli fumble too.
Be fair.
but he is not the answer so let's start webb.I know he is not ready but it doesn't matter he has no pressure.
all things considered. Eli would have been sacked many times today but Smith was able to escape the pass rush and even gained some yards running.
I think Smith earns another start or more. Why throw the kid into the game with very little preparation and with this horrible Oline.
how long do you think it will take for any rookie to catch up to what Geno knows. If he was in college this year he's probably the 1st pick, Here he is now more mature and confident
Who's give a shit, we know what he is, a backup at best! Turn the page, next up!
Stop it. 200 yds passing sucks
He's not in contention for a starting job next year. His future is as a backup - and we know that he's a pretty good backup.
He didn't play badly, but there's still no reason to start him. It serves no purpose. Does anyone here think he's the future here? Unless you do, he shouldn't start.
Although I am an Eli guy, think Gino did well. Have read the Giants staff think he had grown. He has a great arm, but how can you test anyone truly with this OL and no running game to be fair to anyone playing the position?
But isn't he FA after this year too? Can we see enough of him considering Eli is gone, to sign him and for how much?
But lets face facts we look at the the teams from this division.
The chiefs we beat, we should have beaten the chargers, and the Raiders were short handed too so IMHO the game was not as close as its seemed.
Glad they made mistakes too otherwise a blowout.
My goodness.
In comment 13720691
PatersonPlank said:
True. That's why Eli got benched. He can't pass for over 200 yards either.
Next year yes, but I don't think he'll get cut unless ownership goes crazy and decides he's a symbol of McAdoo or something.
He'll be here the rest of the year. WHere on the depth chart is up in the air.
That’s what they got. Now 2-10. Nothing to see here folks move along...
Geno starts = we need a more mobile QB
at this point, I'm not sure prime Vick would survive this O-line.
The problem is, Webb still hasn't taken a significant snap in practice, so he can't start next week.
He's more mobile than Eli. No running, poor protection. Eli is the better QB but this is talent evaluation time, season's over
He didn't play bad but he certainly didn't play good. He threw for just over 200 yards on 20 plus completions, we only scored 14 points. That's his ceiling not his floor.
with Eli ,Raiders tried to hand the game over but they were not able to take it.Probably better off if thinking about the draft.
best stat-wise start. He sucks. He did nothing better than any other other of the 100 QBs looking for a job could do.
Thinking two year rebuild and to have a few qbs going into the draft for flexibility.
BUT, now...Geno did seem like a classless douchbag talking about Rex Ryan after the game.
As if he is the king all of a sudden. As a Giant you shouldn't be thinking about petty grievances and so forth.
So, maybe fuck it now. Changing my mind. Fuck em.
best stat-wise start. He sucks. He did nothing better than any other other of the 100 QBs looking for a job could do.
But if if there's not much difference between him and Eli, then it raises the question, why would we pay Eli a giant pile of money to play QB for us next season.
Does he ever NOT telegraph a throw?
Yes, considering Eli would of been blasted for them. We can't look at every Eli play under a microscope and then play kid gloves with Smith.
but a lot of his tight coverage throws were thrown on the back hip, low or late, in spots that are easier to be deffended. I think a lot is he holds the ball and dosent make quick decisions he is more of a one read guy.
He was not much different then what I expected. The lonher he plays the more exposed he will become but as a fill in on a good team he could keep the boat afloat.
But those Rex Ryan comments showed what crap Geno is as a person. Wrong focus wrong timing.
Graceless basically.
So I changed my mind. Fuckem. Find a JAG somewhere instead.
I need fabreeze right now.
the answer is No. They need to get Webb reps and see what they have in him. period.
Manning had what, 14 years? Never aired a grievance ..not once.
Geno was 14 motherfucking SECONDS into his first press conference and he is airing grievances and bitching and trying to pull rank on Rex frigging Ryan. Pull frigging rank already?
No grace, no class.
It’s going to take years to fix this OL. So yea, the situation could work out the same if it isn’t handled correctly.
A JAG. But not a bum rank pulling grievances reciting one.
That why he talked about Fat Rex in the presser, and thats why he got punched in his own Jet locker room by a fellow player. He's not a leader.
Time for Webb to start. And time to treat these games like preseason.
It’s irrelevant now because the organization overplayed their hand and has no choice but to move on from Eli in the off-season.
To address the question, Eli has proven what he’s capable of in the right situation. Not many QBs around the league have his ceiling if the team is built appropriately.
A lot of people here think a QB magically improves the team and elevates everyone around him. There’s only one QB in the league that can do that and that’s Aaron Rodgers. Everyone else needs to be in a complimentary system with the right players around him.
Wentz wouldn’t be Wentz on the Giants right now. Dak has been exposed as a fraud with a banged up OL and no Zeke. The other side of it is Case Keenum — guy looks like a top 5 QB when everyone knows he’s a backup caliber QB from a talent perspective.