John Mara and Steve Tisch left stadium without speaking Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/3/2017 7:45 pm : 12/3/2017 7:45 pm Bob Glauber& #8207;Verified account @BobGlauber

2m2 minutes ago



Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch left the stadium without speaking to reporters after Giants’ 24-17 loss to the Raiders.



Bye Reese, bye Ben, bye Marc ... FStubbs : 12/3/2017 7:46 pm : link ... and hopefully bye Chris as well.

Haha! Giants_ROK : 12/3/2017 7:46 pm : link Another guy from the entertainment business delivers a tease.

The silence is deafening jlukes : 12/3/2017 7:47 pm : link adios Ben. I wonder if Jerry goes with him or they wait until the season is over for that one.

ESPN is reporting McAdoo will be fired by tomorrow montanagiant : 12/3/2017 7:49 pm : link .

That probably means McAdoo is gone dpinzow : 12/3/2017 7:51 pm : link when they get back home

Ned joeinpa : 12/3/2017 7:51 pm : link based on what.



Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes



But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.



It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.



It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic.

The owner never speaks tomjgiant : 12/3/2017 7:53 pm : link after any regular game, why would they today?

RE: ESPN is reporting McAdoo will be fired by tomorrow WillVAB : 12/3/2017 7:54 pm : link

Quote: .



Need to know when they’re firing Reese bc that’s just as if not more important. In comment 13720745 montanagiant said:Need to know when they’re firing Reese bc that’s just as if not more important.

McADone DavidinBMNY : 12/3/2017 7:54 pm : link Still needs to get home. Right?



Otherwise they are paying extra for his individual flight.



Let's save a few bucks and shit-can him manana!



RE: RE: ESPN is reporting McAdoo will be fired by tomorrow montanagiant : 12/3/2017 7:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13720745 montanagiant said:





Quote:





.







Need to know when they’re firing Reese bc that’s just as if not more important.

I agree Will. He has to go In comment 13720782 WillVAB said:I agree Will. He has to go

RE: Ned Ned In Atlanta : 12/3/2017 7:55 pm : link

Quote: based on what.



Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes



But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.



It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.



It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic.



He's lost me this past week. He should have fired Reese before or with Coughlin. He botched the Josh Brown situation last year. And he totally fucked up this past week. Everyone here knew Mcadoo needed to go. And Mara decided to throw the face of the franchise under the bus, piss off a large portion of the fan base only to fire (we hope/think) the coach 6 days later? In comment 13720760 joeinpa said:He's lost me this past week. He should have fired Reese before or with Coughlin. He botched the Josh Brown situation last year. And he totally fucked up this past week. Everyone here knew Mcadoo needed to go. And Mara decided to throw the face of the franchise under the bus, piss off a large portion of the fan base only to fire (we hope/think) the coach 6 days later?

RE: Ned SHO'NUFF : 12/3/2017 7:56 pm : link

Quote: based on what.



Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes



But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.



It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.



It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic.



people make mistakes? this was a huge clusterfuck! In comment 13720760 joeinpa said:people make mistakes? this was a huge clusterfuck!

Good jeff57 : 12/3/2017 7:58 pm : link There’s no reason to fire him with only four games left.

I truly hope they clear the house this time I Love Clams Casino : 12/3/2017 7:59 pm : link Reese needs to go with him, and Marc Ross and Chris Mara, although nobody truly knows what Chris Mara does.

RE: Good Koffman : 12/3/2017 8:02 pm : link

Quote: There’s no reason to fire him with only four games left.



There is no reason not to either. In comment 13720818 jeff57 said:There is no reason not to either.

RE: Ned HomerJones45 : 12/3/2017 8:02 pm : link

Quote: based on what.



Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes



But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.



It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.



It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic. Yes, thank God you are the only rational one. The directive was not a "sound" move. It was stupid because no matter what either Smith or Webb show, the Giants are still drafting a qb with the first pick and if not, they really are idiots. It was really stupid in light of the fact that Smith is a FA and Webb has had very limited practice time according to the HC. It really makes no logical sense when one remembers that Manning is due a big bonus and is still under contract so if anyone needed to be evaluated,it was Manning without McAdope's shitty offense. In comment 13720760 joeinpa said:Yes, thank God you are the only rational one. The directive was not a "sound" move. It was stupid because no matter what either Smith or Webb show, the Giants are still drafting a qb with the first pick and if not, they really are idiots. It was really stupid in light of the fact that Smith is a FA and Webb has had very limited practice time according to the HC. It really makes no logical sense when one remembers that Manning is due a big bonus and is still under contract so if anyone needed to be evaluated,it was Manning without McAdope's shitty offense.

So Who Feels Good About Paying Arkbach : 12/3/2017 8:03 pm : link for PSLs and season tickets to watch this? I am so glad I wasn't a sucker. Tickets abound on the internet not like the seventies-eighties for a thirty-year wait. John better understand his product sucks.

RE: RE: Ned HomerJones45 : 12/3/2017 8:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13720760 joeinpa said:





Quote:





based on what.



Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes



But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.



It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.



It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic.







people make mistakes? this was a huge clusterfuck! +1. A whole series of disasterous mistakes In comment 13720801 SHO'NUFF said:+1. A whole series of disasterous mistakes

what's the benefit bc4life : 12/3/2017 8:03 pm : link of leaving Eli as the starter with no running game

How can Mara and Tisch OldPolack : 12/3/2017 8:06 pm : link get the Giants into a winning situation?

1. They have to find a QB to replace Eli.

2. They have to find someone to replace MacAdoo.

3. They have to sign or draft some receivers.

4. They have to sign or draft some offensive linemen.



Well, that saves them the awkwardness 81_Great_Dane : 12/3/2017 8:06 pm : link of a fired coach needing to ride on the team plane back across country.

RE: Ned WillVAB : 12/3/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote: based on what.



Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes



But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.



It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.



It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic.



It’s definitely logical. Mara has sat by idly as Reese has botched draft after draft resulting in 1 winning season in 6 years. Mara signed off on canning Coughlin as change to appease the masses. Mara signed off on promoting this idiot to the HC. Mara sat idly by as the HC completely lost control of the locker room. Mara signed off on benching Eli to get a look at a shitty QB who’s a FA at the end of the year. Mara has absolutely no direction or vision for the franchise.



In comment 13720760 joeinpa said:It’s definitely logical. Mara has sat by idly as Reese has botched draft after draft resulting in 1 winning season in 6 years. Mara signed off on canning Coughlin as change to appease the masses. Mara signed off on promoting this idiot to the HC. Mara sat idly by as the HC completely lost control of the locker room. Mara signed off on benching Eli to get a look at a shitty QB who’s a FA at the end of the year. Mara has absolutely no direction or vision for the franchise.

RE: Bye Reese, bye Ben, bye Marc ... Rory : 12/3/2017 8:08 pm : link

Quote: ... and hopefully bye Chris as well.



just fire everyone, thats your solution? fucking idiot thats not how it works. In comment 13720718 FStubbs said:just fire everyone, thats your solution? fucking idiot thats not how it works.

lost control of the locker room bc4life : 12/3/2017 8:08 pm : link guys are still playing hard, even the guys who know they'll be here next year

RE: RE: Ned Bill L : 12/3/2017 8:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13720760 joeinpa said:





Quote:





based on what.



Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes



But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.



It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.



It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic.



Yes, thank God you are the only rational one. The directive was not a "sound" move. It was stupid because no matter what either Smith or Webb show, the Giants are still drafting a qb with the first pick and if not, they really are idiots. It was really stupid in light of the fact that Smith is a FA and Webb has had very limited practice time according to the HC. It really makes no logical sense when one remembers that Manning is due a big bonus and is still under contract so if anyone needed to be evaluated,it was Manning without McAdope's shitty offense. this is pretty much my take. Working in Geno has no purpose at all unless you’re trying to win games and make the playoffs and you believe be Eli is the reason they are not successful. Today was proof positive that the problems are inherent in the offense and it’s not on Eli. Working in Webb makes sense if you’re out of playoff contention but also out of the top QB running and therefore are committed to Webb for the future. That’s. To th case here either. This really is nothing more than a clusterfuck. In comment 13720839 HomerJones45 said:this is pretty much my take. Working in Geno has no purpose at all unless you’re trying to win games and make the playoffs and you believe be Eli is the reason they are not successful. Today was proof positive that the problems are inherent in the offense and it’s not on Eli. Working in Webb makes sense if you’re out of playoff contention but also out of the top QB running and therefore are committed to Webb for the future. That’s. To th case here either. This really is nothing more than a clusterfuck.

so to make things even worse SHO'NUFF : 12/3/2017 8:12 pm : link our other owner, Tisch, promises a statement after the game and doesn't show up...



what a stellar year for our organization

RE: so to make things even worse jlukes : 12/3/2017 8:14 pm : link

Quote: our other owner, Tisch, promises a statement after the game and doesn't show up...



what a stellar year for our organization



Mara probably told him to put a sock in it In comment 13720916 SHO'NUFF said:Mara probably told him to put a sock in it

tear it down Simms : 12/3/2017 8:14 pm : link Maybe they will tear down that tuna can of a stadium too.

So many slightly older and new stadiums make ours seem like, like, our OL.

Yeah yeah, that's the ticket.



Next week the stadium will be half filled with cowboys fans, and the remaining portion are going to be booing.

RE: How can Mara and Tisch Giants86 : 12/3/2017 8:15 pm : link

Quote: get the Giants into a winning situation?

1. They have to find a QB to replace Eli.

2. They have to find someone to replace MacAdoo.

3. They have to sign or draft some receivers.

4. They have to sign or draft some offensive linemen.





And Reese needs to go In comment 13720871 OldPolack said:And Reese needs to go

Reese needs to go or fans need to revolt further rest of season Bold Ruler : Mod : 12/3/2017 8:16 pm : : 12/3/2017 8:16 pm : link .

RE: How can Mara and Tisch WillVAB : 12/3/2017 8:17 pm : link

Quote: get the Giants into a winning situation?

1. They have to find a QB to replace Eli.

2. They have to find someone to replace MacAdoo.

3. They have to sign or draft some receivers.

4. They have to sign or draft some offensive linemen.



1. Fire Reese

2. Fire McAdoo

3. Replace above

4. Look for value in FA at OL (not much) and LB

5. Try to trade Eli, otherwise have to cut him

6. Cut other bad contracts (Vereen, shitty LBs, etc)

7. Draft a QB, hopefully Rosen

8. Hope you can find at least 2 OL starters in the rest of the draft



Maybe they’ll be 6-10 to 8-8 next year. Hope new management can nail FA and the draft in ‘19 and maybe they’ll be good again. This is probably best case scenario. In comment 13720871 OldPolack said:1. Fire Reese2. Fire McAdoo3. Replace above4. Look for value in FA at OL (not much) and LB5. Try to trade Eli, otherwise have to cut him6. Cut other bad contracts (Vereen, shitty LBs, etc)7. Draft a QB, hopefully Rosen8. Hope you can find at least 2 OL starters in the rest of the draftMaybe they’ll be 6-10 to 8-8 next year. Hope new management can nail FA and the draft in ‘19 and maybe they’ll be good again. This is probably best case scenario.

It means old man : 12/3/2017 8:20 pm : link The Giants didn't get blown out so they could use the big loss as justification that its not the QB, its McAdoo and fire him.

The cluster of a season got clusterier for them.

Steve: So now what do we do?

John: I have no clue!

Steve(under his breath): As usual.

John:What did you mumble?

Steve:I said: ITS REALLY UNUSUAL for you John.

Steve: Wanna talk about things back at the hotel, or wait until tomorrow at the office.

John: Tomorrow. Early.

Steve: OK John.



It's the New low point in Giants history Bluesbreaker : 12/3/2017 8:24 pm : link a monumental cluster fuck from Mara to Reese to MacCrappy

A total indignation to the best QB in franchise history that has had his prime years scuttled by a mismanaged organization with no vision or competence in evaluating talent and salaries .

RE: RE: Good jeff57 : 12/3/2017 8:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13720818 jeff57 said:





Quote:





There’s no reason to fire him with only four games left.







There is no reason not to either.



Yes there is. The last thing you want is some assistant going 2-2 and the talking heads start bleating about making him permanent coach. In comment 13720833 Koffman said:Yes there is. The last thing you want is some assistant going 2-2 and the talking heads start bleating about making him permanent coach.

Mara and Tisch are cowards JohnF : 12/3/2017 8:35 pm : link Tisch should have shown for the press conference he announced, even if Mara was against it.



And if Mara fires McAdoo tomorrow, then this was a setup, pure and simple. As much as McAdoo deserves to get fired, he should not have this all on his head. This was a group decision, even if the proper message didn't get through.



I hope the Metlife crowd next Sunday makes themselves loud and clear about Mara/Tisch/Reese and McAdoo. It's time these guys get the messages...a CLEAR message on how badly they screwed up.

RE: Good KeoweeFan : 12/3/2017 8:51 pm : link

Quote: There’s no reason to fire him with only four games left.

The reason is to show poor performance has consequences.

You can't fire an entire team, but each one is now on notice that they will be evaluated over the final games. In comment 13720818 jeff57 said:The reason is to show poor performance has consequences.You can't fire an entire team, but each one is now on notice that they will be evaluated over the final games.

RE: Good weeg in the bronx : 12/3/2017 9:25 pm : link

Quote: There’s no reason to fire him with only four games left.



Giants need to evaluate how the assistants can perform in the HC role. Maybe they each get a half!!! In comment 13720818 jeff57 said:Giants need to evaluate how the assistants can perform in the HC role. Maybe they each get a half!!!

2 scenerios sober297 : 12/3/2017 9:42 pm : link plane from Oakland lands at EWR, Mara and Tisch ask Reese and McAdoo to meet with them at the stadium, both fired.

Reese and McAdoo finish out the season, then get fired. New GM right away. New Coach, when available.

Move forward.

They should've fired McAdoo after the game.... Fishmanjim57 : 12/3/2017 11:56 pm : link and refused to allow him to fly home with the team. Put him on a Greyhound bus to nowhere!

RE: The owner never speaks BigBlue4You09 : 12:05 am : link

Quote: after any regular game, why would they today?



Tisch said before the game that he would talk to the media after In comment 13720781 tomjgiant said:Tisch said before the game that he would talk to the media after

Owners Dragon : 12:44 am : link Must be going to get with ESPN and Mike Strahan to be sure they get approval before making any business decisions, lol. I would really loose respect if they reacted to all those want to be owners who just live to talk BS. I don’t fire a coach because the media says that’s what I should do not now not ever.

RE: Owners FStubbs : 6:25 am : link

Quote: Must be going to get with ESPN and Mike Strahan to be sure they get approval before making any business decisions, lol. I would really loose respect if they reacted to all those want to be owners who just live to talk BS. I don’t fire a coach because the media says that’s what I should do not now not ever.



To be fair, Strahan also wears the "respected Giants Hall of Famer who played with Eli" hat. In comment 13721483 Dragon said:To be fair, Strahan also wears the "respected Giants Hall of Famer who played with Eli" hat.

Giants need to clean house Sneakers O'toole : 6:31 am : link And once they do, nobody with the name Mara should be directly involved in football desicions. The Mara clan can't wash their hands of this mess, it's of their creation

Whatever it takes to lose out arniefez : 6:38 am : link Is fine with me. There’s a lot of 3 win teams. A meaningless win could be disastrous.

RE: Giants need to clean house Beer Man : 7:24 am : link

Quote: And once they do, nobody with the name Mara should be directly involved in football desicions. The Mara clan can't wash their hands of this mess, it's of their creation Although I agree with you, that's not the reality of it. Mara and Tisch own the team, unless they decide to sell the team they are going nowhere. In comment 13721539 Sneakers O'toole said:Although I agree with you, that's not the reality of it. Mara and Tisch own the team, unless they decide to sell the team they are going nowhere.