John Mara and Steve Tisch left stadium without speaking

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/3/2017 7:45 pm
Bob Glauber& #8207;Verified account @BobGlauber
2m2 minutes ago

Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch left the stadium without speaking to reporters after Giants’ 24-17 loss to the Raiders.
So there goes that  
TommytheElephant : 12/3/2017 7:45 pm : link
.
Bye Reese, bye Ben, bye Marc ...  
FStubbs : 12/3/2017 7:46 pm : link
... and hopefully bye Chris as well.
hahahaha and why would we wanna hear from them  
Route 9 : 12/3/2017 7:46 pm : link
??
Haha!  
Giants_ROK : 12/3/2017 7:46 pm : link
Another guy from the entertainment business delivers a tease.
The silence is deafening  
jlukes : 12/3/2017 7:47 pm : link
adios Ben. I wonder if Jerry goes with him or they wait until the season is over for that one.
F both of them  
Steve in South Jersey : 12/3/2017 7:47 pm : link
.
Mara is a total clown  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/3/2017 7:47 pm : link
.
Did they leave together?  
Larry in Pencilvania : 12/3/2017 7:48 pm : link
Did they go on tisch's private jet? Did they fire all of them
ESPN is reporting McAdoo will be fired by tomorrow  
montanagiant : 12/3/2017 7:49 pm : link
.
That probably means McAdoo is gone  
dpinzow : 12/3/2017 7:51 pm : link
when they get back home
Ned  
joeinpa : 12/3/2017 7:51 pm : link
based on what.

Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes

But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.

It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.

It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic.
The owner never speaks  
tomjgiant : 12/3/2017 7:53 pm : link
after any regular game, why would they today?
RE: ESPN is reporting McAdoo will be fired by tomorrow  
WillVAB : 12/3/2017 7:54 pm : link
In comment 13720745 montanagiant said:
Quote:
.


Need to know when they’re firing Reese bc that’s just as if not more important.
McADone  
DavidinBMNY : 12/3/2017 7:54 pm : link
Still needs to get home. Right?

Otherwise they are paying extra for his individual flight.

Let's save a few bucks and shit-can him manana!
RE: RE: ESPN is reporting McAdoo will be fired by tomorrow  
montanagiant : 12/3/2017 7:54 pm : link
In comment 13720782 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13720745 montanagiant said:


Quote:


.



Need to know when they’re firing Reese bc that’s just as if not more important.

I agree Will. He has to go
RE: Ned  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/3/2017 7:55 pm : link
In comment 13720760 joeinpa said:
Quote:
based on what.

Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes

But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.

It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.

It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic.


He's lost me this past week. He should have fired Reese before or with Coughlin. He botched the Josh Brown situation last year. And he totally fucked up this past week. Everyone here knew Mcadoo needed to go. And Mara decided to throw the face of the franchise under the bus, piss off a large portion of the fan base only to fire (we hope/think) the coach 6 days later?
RE: Ned  
SHO'NUFF : 12/3/2017 7:56 pm : link
In comment 13720760 joeinpa said:
Quote:
based on what.

Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes

But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.

It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.

It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic.


people make mistakes? this was a huge clusterfuck!
Good  
jeff57 : 12/3/2017 7:58 pm : link
There’s no reason to fire him with only four games left.
I truly hope they clear the house this time  
I Love Clams Casino : 12/3/2017 7:59 pm : link
Reese needs to go with him, and Marc Ross and Chris Mara, although nobody truly knows what Chris Mara does.
RE: Good  
Koffman : 12/3/2017 8:02 pm : link
In comment 13720818 jeff57 said:
Quote:
There’s no reason to fire him with only four games left.


There is no reason not to either.
RE: Ned  
HomerJones45 : 12/3/2017 8:02 pm : link
In comment 13720760 joeinpa said:
Quote:
based on what.

Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes

But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.

It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.

It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic.
Yes, thank God you are the only rational one. The directive was not a "sound" move. It was stupid because no matter what either Smith or Webb show, the Giants are still drafting a qb with the first pick and if not, they really are idiots. It was really stupid in light of the fact that Smith is a FA and Webb has had very limited practice time according to the HC. It really makes no logical sense when one remembers that Manning is due a big bonus and is still under contract so if anyone needed to be evaluated,it was Manning without McAdope's shitty offense.
So Who Feels Good About Paying  
Arkbach : 12/3/2017 8:03 pm : link
for PSLs and season tickets to watch this? I am so glad I wasn't a sucker. Tickets abound on the internet not like the seventies-eighties for a thirty-year wait. John better understand his product sucks.
RE: RE: Ned  
HomerJones45 : 12/3/2017 8:03 pm : link
In comment 13720801 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
In comment 13720760 joeinpa said:


Quote:


based on what.

Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes

But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.

It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.

It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic.



people make mistakes? this was a huge clusterfuck!
+1. A whole series of disasterous mistakes
what's the benefit  
bc4life : 12/3/2017 8:03 pm : link
of leaving Eli as the starter with no running game
How can Mara and Tisch  
OldPolack : 12/3/2017 8:06 pm : link
get the Giants into a winning situation?
1. They have to find a QB to replace Eli.
2. They have to find someone to replace MacAdoo.
3. They have to sign or draft some receivers.
4. They have to sign or draft some offensive linemen.
Well, that saves them the awkwardness  
81_Great_Dane : 12/3/2017 8:06 pm : link
of a fired coach needing to ride on the team plane back across country.
RE: Ned  
WillVAB : 12/3/2017 8:06 pm : link
In comment 13720760 joeinpa said:
Quote:
based on what.

Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes

But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.

It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.

It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic.


It’s definitely logical. Mara has sat by idly as Reese has botched draft after draft resulting in 1 winning season in 6 years. Mara signed off on canning Coughlin as change to appease the masses. Mara signed off on promoting this idiot to the HC. Mara sat idly by as the HC completely lost control of the locker room. Mara signed off on benching Eli to get a look at a shitty QB who’s a FA at the end of the year. Mara has absolutely no direction or vision for the franchise.

RE: Bye Reese, bye Ben, bye Marc ...  
Rory : 12/3/2017 8:08 pm : link
In comment 13720718 FStubbs said:
Quote:
... and hopefully bye Chris as well.


just fire everyone, thats your solution? fucking idiot thats not how it works.
lost control of the locker room  
bc4life : 12/3/2017 8:08 pm : link
guys are still playing hard, even the guys who know they'll be here next year
RE: RE: Ned  
Bill L : 12/3/2017 8:10 pm : link
In comment 13720839 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 13720760 joeinpa said:


Quote:


based on what.

Mara has been a good and successful owner, the Eli move was handled poorly, ok, people make mistakes

But the directive from Mara to get playing time for the young quarterbacks was a sound move for the Giants and Giants fans.

It was a bad move for those who are Eli fans first.

It is my personal opinion that the comments made about Mara that are so negative are for the most part are based in anger and emotion not logic.

Yes, thank God you are the only rational one. The directive was not a "sound" move. It was stupid because no matter what either Smith or Webb show, the Giants are still drafting a qb with the first pick and if not, they really are idiots. It was really stupid in light of the fact that Smith is a FA and Webb has had very limited practice time according to the HC. It really makes no logical sense when one remembers that Manning is due a big bonus and is still under contract so if anyone needed to be evaluated,it was Manning without McAdope's shitty offense.
this is pretty much my take. Working in Geno has no purpose at all unless you’re trying to win games and make the playoffs and you believe be Eli is the reason they are not successful. Today was proof positive that the problems are inherent in the offense and it’s not on Eli. Working in Webb makes sense if you’re out of playoff contention but also out of the top QB running and therefore are committed to Webb for the future. That’s. To th case here either. This really is nothing more than a clusterfuck.
so to make things even worse  
SHO'NUFF : 12/3/2017 8:12 pm : link
our other owner, Tisch, promises a statement after the game and doesn't show up...

what a stellar year for our organization
RE: so to make things even worse  
jlukes : 12/3/2017 8:14 pm : link
In comment 13720916 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
our other owner, Tisch, promises a statement after the game and doesn't show up...

what a stellar year for our organization


Mara probably told him to put a sock in it
tear it down  
Simms : 12/3/2017 8:14 pm : link
Maybe they will tear down that tuna can of a stadium too.
So many slightly older and new stadiums make ours seem like, like, our OL.
Yeah yeah, that's the ticket.

Next week the stadium will be half filled with cowboys fans, and the remaining portion are going to be booing.
RE: How can Mara and Tisch  
Giants86 : 12/3/2017 8:15 pm : link
In comment 13720871 OldPolack said:
Quote:
get the Giants into a winning situation?
1. They have to find a QB to replace Eli.
2. They have to find someone to replace MacAdoo.
3. They have to sign or draft some receivers.
4. They have to sign or draft some offensive linemen.



And Reese needs to go
Reese needs to go or fans need to revolt further rest of season  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 12/3/2017 8:16 pm : link
.
RE: How can Mara and Tisch  
WillVAB : 12/3/2017 8:17 pm : link
In comment 13720871 OldPolack said:
Quote:
get the Giants into a winning situation?
1. They have to find a QB to replace Eli.
2. They have to find someone to replace MacAdoo.
3. They have to sign or draft some receivers.
4. They have to sign or draft some offensive linemen.


1. Fire Reese
2. Fire McAdoo
3. Replace above
4. Look for value in FA at OL (not much) and LB
5. Try to trade Eli, otherwise have to cut him
6. Cut other bad contracts (Vereen, shitty LBs, etc)
7. Draft a QB, hopefully Rosen
8. Hope you can find at least 2 OL starters in the rest of the draft

Maybe they’ll be 6-10 to 8-8 next year. Hope new management can nail FA and the draft in ‘19 and maybe they’ll be good again. This is probably best case scenario.
It means  
old man : 12/3/2017 8:20 pm : link
The Giants didn't get blown out so they could use the big loss as justification that its not the QB, its McAdoo and fire him.
The cluster of a season got clusterier for them.
Steve: So now what do we do?
John: I have no clue!
Steve(under his breath): As usual.
John:What did you mumble?
Steve:I said: ITS REALLY UNUSUAL for you John.
Steve: Wanna talk about things back at the hotel, or wait until tomorrow at the office.
John: Tomorrow. Early.
Steve: OK John.
It's the New low point in Giants history  
Bluesbreaker : 12/3/2017 8:24 pm : link
a monumental cluster fuck from Mara to Reese to MacCrappy
A total indignation to the best QB in franchise history that has had his prime years scuttled by a mismanaged organization with no vision or competence in evaluating talent and salaries .
RE: RE: Good  
jeff57 : 12/3/2017 8:26 pm : link
In comment 13720833 Koffman said:
Quote:
In comment 13720818 jeff57 said:


Quote:


There’s no reason to fire him with only four games left.



There is no reason not to either.


Yes there is. The last thing you want is some assistant going 2-2 and the talking heads start bleating about making him permanent coach.
Mara and Tisch are cowards  
JohnF : 12/3/2017 8:35 pm : link
Tisch should have shown for the press conference he announced, even if Mara was against it.

And if Mara fires McAdoo tomorrow, then this was a setup, pure and simple. As much as McAdoo deserves to get fired, he should not have this all on his head. This was a group decision, even if the proper message didn't get through.

I hope the Metlife crowd next Sunday makes themselves loud and clear about Mara/Tisch/Reese and McAdoo. It's time these guys get the messages...a CLEAR message on how badly they screwed up.
RE: Good  
KeoweeFan : 12/3/2017 8:51 pm : link
In comment 13720818 jeff57 said:
Quote:
There’s no reason to fire him with only four games left.

The reason is to show poor performance has consequences.
You can't fire an entire team, but each one is now on notice that they will be evaluated over the final games.
RE: Good  
weeg in the bronx : 12/3/2017 9:25 pm : link
In comment 13720818 jeff57 said:
Quote:
There’s no reason to fire him with only four games left.


Giants need to evaluate how the assistants can perform in the HC role. Maybe they each get a half!!!
2 scenerios  
sober297 : 12/3/2017 9:42 pm : link
plane from Oakland lands at EWR, Mara and Tisch ask Reese and McAdoo to meet with them at the stadium, both fired.
Reese and McAdoo finish out the season, then get fired. New GM right away. New Coach, when available.
Move forward.
.  
mattlawson : 12/3/2017 11:02 pm : link
They should've fired McAdoo after the game....  
Fishmanjim57 : 12/3/2017 11:56 pm : link
and refused to allow him to fly home with the team. Put him on a Greyhound bus to nowhere!
RE: The owner never speaks  
BigBlue4You09 : 12:05 am : link
In comment 13720781 tomjgiant said:
Quote:
after any regular game, why would they today?


Tisch said before the game that he would talk to the media after
Owners  
Dragon : 12:44 am : link
Must be going to get with ESPN and Mike Strahan to be sure they get approval before making any business decisions, lol. I would really loose respect if they reacted to all those want to be owners who just live to talk BS. I don’t fire a coach because the media says that’s what I should do not now not ever.
RE: Owners  
FStubbs : 6:25 am : link
In comment 13721483 Dragon said:
Quote:
Must be going to get with ESPN and Mike Strahan to be sure they get approval before making any business decisions, lol. I would really loose respect if they reacted to all those want to be owners who just live to talk BS. I don’t fire a coach because the media says that’s what I should do not now not ever.


To be fair, Strahan also wears the "respected Giants Hall of Famer who played with Eli" hat.
Giants need to clean house  
Sneakers O'toole : 6:31 am : link
And once they do, nobody with the name Mara should be directly involved in football desicions. The Mara clan can't wash their hands of this mess, it's of their creation
Whatever it takes to lose out  
arniefez : 6:38 am : link
Is fine with me. There’s a lot of 3 win teams. A meaningless win could be disastrous.
RE: Giants need to clean house  
Beer Man : 7:24 am : link
In comment 13721539 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
And once they do, nobody with the name Mara should be directly involved in football desicions. The Mara clan can't wash their hands of this mess, it's of their creation
Although I agree with you, that's not the reality of it. Mara and Tisch own the team, unless they decide to sell the team they are going nowhere.
I spoke to them both last night and they said  
Jimmy Googs : 7:40 am : link
they couldn't tell whether Eli or Geno played yesterday from their viewpoint in the owners box...
