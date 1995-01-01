Ian Rapoport on McAdoo: Not everyone agreeing on his future BeckShepEli : 7:33 am #Giants coach Ben McAdoo will walk into work this morning with no regrets about his handling of the Eli Manning situation, believing he made the best decision for the organization. Key members of the team brass, as of Sunday, were undecided about his future. It was not unanimous.

Reese needs to go
He may be gone today, which gives a new hire a game or two to evaluate what's here.

I was told yesterday BM is gone just a matter of when, but nothing on Reese yet. It seems the lack of uniform opinion in house is holding the trigger.

That is the smart move. The best business decision for the future.



But Jints Central may not being looking through that lense and get too emotional about dealing with a short term fan revolt. They have to realize that will pass. It's only a month left in the season. Bad football now will lead to better football in the near future...







Agreed, suffer the pain now and then clean effing house. It will feel better when scouting season begins and we're holding the #2 pick.



Yes and yes.



It will only build the glorious anticipation until Mac and Reeses head are on a stump in a few weeks.



Plus I greatly look forward to those two receiving more heel heat than Ric Flair in the 1980s. It's going to be something to watch.

If it isn't unanimous it needs to happen today from owners, we are basically forked.



I can't even see Reese speaking up at all or them asking for his opinion.



He needs to go TODAY. Reese really needs to go today if he had some hand in this mess (Eli mess - not his drafting mess).

This is the right thing for the team but more importantly to Mara/Tisch right now, the right thing for the product.



This is a toxic situation. If Webb were to win one game in this mess(highly unlikely), there would be hope for the future.



Here is my to do list that should have started last night.



- Repair best you can the Eli situation. (I'm guessing that is done)

- Fire McAdoo

- Fire Reese

- I'm thinking the HC should be Sullivan as he would best know if Webb is ready to get any snaps.

- Get Gettleman and Parcels in the building and announce that they are the (or part) of the committee to hire a GM and be the bridge in the interim at minimum. Gettleman is a professional and easily could be in the running. Parcells may even be a figure head at this time but there needs to be a face of this franchise. I think he would add value to just be at practices and see what players (attitude wise) are worth keeping around. Great idea about bringing Parcells in to help manage the transition. Makes sense, someone who knows what they are doing.In comment 13721724 SLIM_ said:

I was told yesterday BM is gone just a matter of when, but nothing on Reese yet. It seems the lack of uniform opinion in house is holding the trigger.

Gotcha, thanks

I think they should clean house David B. : 9:29 am : link That said, I don't see what firing McAdoo before the end of the season buys them. Unless they want to scapegoat him and give the fans their pound of flesh.





And btw, while there's plenty of blame to go around, and Mara is complicit up to his eyeballs in it,



W-L record, all other issues aside, McAdoo should be fired for presenting a different plan to Eli than the one Mara thought was being presenting to Eli. The plan Mara outlined -- that Eli could stay in if there was a chance to win the game -- Eli might have gone along with that, had that been what was presented. Instead, Eli was told he was coming out regardless, and he balked at that. McAdoo made that particular mess, and if I were Mara (and if we are to believe him), I'd be livid. To me, creating this shit storm alone is a fireable offense.





I was told yesterday BM is gone just a matter of when, but nothing on Reese yet. It seems the lack of uniform opinion in house is holding the trigger.



No more half measures. Reese needs to go. Period. Forget for a minute about him clearly botching half of Manning’s prime years here, he’s managed to blow 2 top 10 picks in the last 3 years. Mara would want that guy, spotty draft record and all, making a pick that may well shape the next 12-15 years of the franchise? In comment 13721863 JonC said:No more half measures. Reese needs to go. Period. Forget for a minute about him clearly botching half of Manning’s prime years here, he’s managed to blow 2 top 10 picks in the last 3 years. Mara would want that guy, spotty draft record and all, making a pick that may well shape the next 12-15 years of the franchise?

did not have this team ready to play from the start of the season. Preseason was a joke and everyone was just saying it will all get fixed. Well it didn't and that is on Mac. Hell everyone could see after third week of Preseason there should have been changes on the Oline.



I agree. This is not discussed enough. I don't think the roster is terribly deficient. The team was absolutely not ready to compete early (especially on O) on and the season was lost, all else was a downhill flow from there. In comment 13721771 mdthedream said:I agree. This is not discussed enough. I don't think the roster is terribly deficient. The team was absolutely not ready to compete early (especially on O) on and the season was lost, all else was a downhill flow from there.

Thanks for the info. bceagle05 : 9:33 am : link Incredible that Reese's fate has yet to be decided.

Incredible that Reese's fate has yet to be decided.



"Jerry knows this is on him."-John Mara.



"Jerry knows this is on him."-John Mara.

I was told yesterday BM is gone just a matter of when, but nothing on Reese yet. It seems the lack of uniform opinion in house is holding the trigger.



my god, if Reese/Ross stay this organization is so incompetent. Reese/Ross is problem #1...Mcadoodoo is a close 2nd but Reese/Ross put us in this mess with there inability to draft quality long term giants and manage the draft. They better be gone... In comment 13721863 JonC said:my god, if Reese/Ross stay this organization is so incompetent. Reese/Ross is problem #1...Mcadoodoo is a close 2nd but Reese/Ross put us in this mess with there inability to draft quality long term giants and manage the draft. They better be gone...

Please fire McAdoo now PatersonPlank : 9:47 am : link I thought everyone said yesterday that slick Mac was gone today? Its today now, let get with it.



I will come down and fire him myself if Mara doesn't have the time due to his busy schedule at the racetrack.

there is a Mara/Tisch dispute.





Would not surprise me if Chris Mara is the cause. His future should also be considered. In comment 13721909 Les in TO said:Would not surprise me if Chris Mara is the cause. His future should also be considered.

I think the fans agree on his future big_blue : 9:48 am : link He's garbage.

Kick Toth029 : 9:50 am : link Him and take Reese with him. No reason Reese should stay considering it's his mess too.

I think the issue is more about Reese than McAdoo blueblood : 9:51 am : link The Giants havent gone outside the organization in like forever for a GM. It would be a total turnover which I have to assume some of the Mara's are resistant to.

It's not all that clear that idiotsavant : 9:53 am : link A good GM candidate would -want- to come here until the Mara's are willing to self reflect on, and possibly adjust their roles in the organisation

If that's not in the table we may be fucked.

Glad we have a board of directors ghost718 : 9:53 am : link Instead of 1 guy who knows what he's doing.

... halfback20 : 9:57 am : link @josinaanderson

Chris Mara just arrived. I asked him if today was going to be a tough day, he said, "we'll see." I asked if there were any staff decisions made yet. He shook his head and entered the building. #Giants

I thought everyone said yesterday that slick Mac was gone today? Its today now, let get with it.



I will come down and fire him myself if Mara doesn't have the time due to his busy schedule at the racetrack.



I think its more apparent to fire Reese and his staff now and let the new GM evaluate everything...Mcadoo is going to get fired I just don't want him to get fired and bring back Eli to start and get some random emotional wins...we are so close to locking up a top 2 pick which could be franchise changing.



Stick the course. We have endured 13 weeks of this crap...whats another 4 games...let Webb start and lose out those are the only 2 things I care about remaining from this year. In comment 13721943 PatersonPlank said:I think its more apparent to fire Reese and his staff now and let the new GM evaluate everything...Mcadoo is going to get fired I just don't want him to get fired and bring back Eli to start and get some random emotional wins...we are so close to locking up a top 2 pick which could be franchise changing.Stick the course. We have endured 13 weeks of this crap...whats another 4 games...let Webb start and lose out those are the only 2 things I care about remaining from this year.

there is a Mara/Tisch dispute. has been for a couple of years. Forrest Gump is a McAdoo-Reese guy

Clean AcidTest : 9:59 am : link house. McAdoo, Reese, Ross. Everyone. Why is this even being debated? I would fire them now, but at least do it the day after the season ends at the latest. How many drafts has Reese botched?

Maybe they’re just laying low til the season ends exiled : 10:02 am : link Like, maybe they don’t agree on BM’s *immediate* future. There’s a strong case to be made to keep everyone in place until the season ends. It may prove helpful for hiring a new staff for next year. Better optics for new candidates if they don’t come across as an organization that caves under media pressure.

there is a Mara/Tisch dispute.



has been for a couple of years. Forrest Gump is a McAdoo-Reese guy while Tisch was a vocal supporter of both even when the giants were 1-8, he went ballistic when he found out about how the QB transition was executed and communicated - hence the leak yesterday that McAdoo would be canned today - my speculation is that Tisch wants action now and Mara, who signed off on plan if not the execution/communication of the plan, and who announced that McAdoo/Reese are safe until the end of the season, is in favor of letting the season play out. would have loved to be a fly on the Gatorade bottle during their sideline discussion yesterday In comment 13721978 HomerJones45 said:while Tisch was a vocal supporter of both even when the giants were 1-8, he went ballistic when he found out about how the QB transition was executed and communicated - hence the leak yesterday that McAdoo would be canned today - my speculation is that Tisch wants action now and Mara, who signed off on plan if not the execution/communication of the plan, and who announced that McAdoo/Reese are safe until the end of the season, is in favor of letting the season play out. would have loved to be a fly on the Gatorade bottle during their sideline discussion yesterday

I dont think the issue is McAdoo blueblood : 10:07 am : link he is obviously NOT cut out for this job. Its got to be about Reese.. They need an organizational change at the top and they need to just accept that.

First this clown was saying he could be fired today. Now he's changed his whole report







To be fair it was Schefter and Mortenson who said he would be fired not Rapoport .



The same Schefter who was very adamant and insistent and also smug that Jimmy G. would NOT be traded this season.

In fact, he said it numerous times earlier this season.

He must have thought he was BB's concierge....Dude has lost

some credibility points with me, so I take it with a grain of salt. It doesn't make much sense to me with 4 games left,

mentioned this on another thread. Dec 31st is different! In comment 13721781 BeckShepEli said:The same Schefter who was very adamant and insistent and also smug that Jimmy G. would NOT be traded this season.In fact, he said it numerous times earlier this season.He must have thought he was BB's concierge....Dude has lostsome credibility points with me, so I take it with a grain of salt. It doesn't make much sense to me with 4 games left,mentioned this on another thread. Dec 31st is different!

What the hell lugnut : 10:09 am : link is to be gained by firing everyone (or anyone) with four games left to go?! What is the difference maker in the last 1/4 of the season that these guys just have to be fired now? We really want to deal with "interim this" and "interim that"? Pipe down and just ride out the season.

I was told yesterday BM is gone just a matter of when, but nothing on Reese yet. It seems the lack of uniform opinion in house is holding the trigger.







my god, if Reese/Ross stay this organization is so incompetent. Reese/Ross is problem #1...Mcadoodoo is a close 2nd but Reese/Ross put us in this mess with there inability to draft quality long term giants and manage the draft. They better be gone...



My info is from 4pm yesterday, nothing new today. In comment 13721941 mphbullet36 said:My info is from 4pm yesterday, nothing new today.

The 49ers won and now the Giants pick second Alwaysblue22 : 10:23 am : link Why screw it up by firing Mack now? With the second pick the Giants can get a quality player at the top of every round, or trade down for more picks. They could probably trade down twice in round one and keep a 1st round pick, three 2nd round picks and two 3rd round picks, and two 4th round picks. Trade Eli for a third and they will have nine picks in the first three rounds. As long as Reese is not selecting the players we should make a good hall of talent, with a total of 12 picks that will have an immediate impact on this team.

Mara is very indecisive Vanzetti : 10:32 am : link And that leads to divisions and uncertainty in the organization

beginning to wonder how much of this McAdoo mdc1 : 10:33 am : link stuff is fake news, unless the hammer falls later today.

let him finish out the string..... BillKo : 10:33 am : link anointing Spags or Sullivan would just put undue pressure on them, possibly, to start Eli again.......



My big question this week is, does Smith start again? I think he will, because McAdoo has been woeful in getting Webb ready to play.



I don't care he was a "project"....he's a third round pick...and when the season went south they should have been prepping him during the bye week.....not right now!!!!

anointing Spags or Sullivan would just put undue pressure on them, possibly, to start Eli again.......



My big question this week is, does Smith start again? I think he will, because McAdoo has been woeful in getting Webb ready to play.



I don't care he was a "project"....he's a third round pick...and when the season went south they should have been prepping him during the bye week.....not right now!!!!



The big problem with that approach is if they are going to release him get it done now and get a fast start on next gen. It also instills a sense of accountability and motivation in the organization. Unfortunately if true that the owners selected McAdoo personally then we have a big issue. In comment 13722086 BillKo said:The big problem with that approach is if they are going to release him get it done now and get a fast start on next gen. It also instills a sense of accountability and motivation in the organization. Unfortunately if true that the owners selected McAdoo personally then we have a big issue.

I can see Tisch, coming from an entertainment background Bill L : 10:40 am : link being very sensitive and reactive to audience feelings. Those guys can pull shows very quickly if ratings drop. He might be more precipitous than Mara.

They are severely damaging the team brand at this point UberAlias : 10:45 am : link The only possible reason I see is sending a message to the next guy that this is a loyal organization. But they have been stringing poor decisions together. Fans are reeling and need a positive message from ownership.



They must not realize the extent of damage they’re creating. Mara is losing credibility by the day.



Going to take a very strong HC /GM selection to fix this damage and restore confidence. Ownership is way out of touch and in wrong side of too many decisions.

anointing Spags or Sullivan would just put undue pressure on them, possibly, to start Eli again.......



My big question this week is, does Smith start again? I think he will, because McAdoo has been woeful in getting Webb ready to play.



I don't care he was a "project"....he's a third round pick...and when the season went south they should have been prepping him during the bye week.....not right now!!!!







The big problem with that approach is if they are going to release him get it done now and get a fast start on next gen. It also instills a sense of accountability and motivation in the organization. Unfortunately if true that the owners selected McAdoo personally then we have a big issue.



I think the faster start on next season.......doesn't happen. You can't interview head coaches until after the season ends for the entire league (regular season) anyway....likewise with GM candidates.



Otherwise, you'd see HC's fired all the time during the season. In comment 13722100 mdc1 said:I think the faster start on next season.......doesn't happen. You can't interview head coaches until after the season ends for the entire league (regular season) anyway....likewise with GM candidates.Otherwise, you'd see HC's fired all the time during the season.

there is a Mara/Tisch dispute.



Sounds right. Really disconcerting that the leadership in this franchise doesn’t have a cohesive plan or vision for what they’re trying to do. In comment 13721909 Les in TO said:Sounds right. Really disconcerting that the leadership in this franchise doesn’t have a cohesive plan or vision for what they’re trying to do.

because you need to have some attempt at putting something watchable.



There are 3 home games left. There is a very good chance that your division rivals will be embarrassing you on your home field. I would guess that 85% of your fan base was rooting against you yesterday (and it wasn't for a higher pick in the draft).



You need to try to garner as much momentum as possible going into next year (even if it not getting blown out).



You're kidding, right? The product has been piss poor the entire year except for a handful of occasions. And we're concerned about the piss poor product continuing for another 4 games...? In comment 13721835 SLIM_ said:You're kidding, right? The product has been piss poor the entire year except for a handful of occasions. And we're concerned about the piss poor product continuing for another 4 games...?

How AcidTest : 11:10 am : link can anyone debate that Reese should not be making a top five pick?

And that leads to divisions and uncertainty in the organization Lord knows I have been critical of GM Jr and will continue to be as long as he continues to meddle in football operations, but remember he must negotiate everything with his co-owner over just about everything.



All the more reason to have a George Young like figure who is totally responsible for football operations. In comment 13722080 Vanzetti said:Lord knows I have been critical of GM Jr and will continue to be as long as he continues to meddle in football operations, but remember he must negotiate everything with his co-owner over just about everything.All the more reason to have a George Young like figure who is totally responsible for football operations.

Mara did not have many crucial decisions to make moespree : 11:14 am : link For the first 10+ years of him owning the team. And 2 Super Bowl's helped craft the image he was an intelligent owner with a cohesive vision and plan. Then as soon as the hard decisions came he dumps 2 of the main guys responsible for those Super Bowls. Both in, at the very least, awkward fashion.



What's my point? My point is I don't know if he is a good owner. Now, he's not a bad man like some of the bad owners are. But it is starting to look like he was on autopilot for many years from the hierarchy his father left behind. Now that vital decision making is required of him he is failing. He is not making the right decisions and this is not good for the future of the franchise.

... christian : 11:15 am : link I would prefer Reese and McAdoo be let go, and a VP of Operations installed first, to manage the GM and coach hunt.

And that leads to divisions and uncertainty in the organization



Lord knows I have been critical of GM Jr and will continue to be as long as he continues to meddle in football operations, but remember he must negotiate everything with his co-owner over just about everything.



All the more reason to have a George Young like figure who is totally responsible for football operations.



absolutely correct. back to the future. John and Steve need to find that old agreement that Wellington and Tim signed that delineated George Young's power and responsibilities. In comment 13722212 HomerJones45 said:absolutely correct. back to the future. John and Steve need to find that old agreement that Wellington and Tim signed that delineated George Young's power and responsibilities.

Homer, my guess is that Tisch would fire McAdoo today yatqb : 11:23 am : link if he had sole authority to do so. It's gotta be Mara who isn't ready to pull the trigger as yet...likely feeling that the end of the season is soon enough for that, and that he's not willing to let fan reaction dictate the timing.



If so, this doesn't bode well for them firing Reese. Ugh.

were for pure PR consumption only. I bet if he gave his honest opinion he'd be totally cool with McAdoo being relieved of his coaching duties today.

Just so we're clear - Eli is sincere when he says things fans agree with, but it's just for PR when he says things they disagree with. Did I get that right? In comment 13721604 NyquistX3 said:Just so we're clear - Eli is sincere when he says things fans agree with, but it's just for PR when he says things they disagree with. Did I get that right?

And that leads to divisions and uncertainty in the organization



Lord knows I have been critical of GM Jr and will continue to be as long as he continues to meddle in football operations, but remember he must negotiate everything with his co-owner over just about everything.



All the more reason to have a George Young like figure who is totally responsible for football operations.







absolutely correct. back to the future. John and Steve need to find that old agreement that Wellington and Tim signed that delineated George Young's power and responsibilities. Unfortunately, that was a shotgun wedding by Rozelle. I don't see Goodell having that kind of pull. In comment 13722226 Victor in CT said:Unfortunately, that was a shotgun wedding by Rozelle. I don't see Goodell having that kind of pull.

And that leads to divisions and uncertainty in the organization



Lord knows I have been critical of GM Jr and will continue to be as long as he continues to meddle in football operations, but remember he must negotiate everything with his co-owner over just about everything.



All the more reason to have a George Young like figure who is totally responsible for football operations.







absolutely correct. back to the future. John and Steve need to find that old agreement that Wellington and Tim signed that delineated George Young's power and responsibilities.



Unfortunately, that was a shotgun wedding by Rozelle. I don't see Goodell having that kind of pull.



You're right about Goodell, but if the 2 of them have any brains they will find a copy and implement it on their iwn.



Big if. :-) In comment 13722343 HomerJones45 said:You're right about Goodell, but if the 2 of them have any brains they will find a copy and implement it on their iwn.Big if. :-)

Given the divided ownership structure HomerJones45 : 11:55 am : link it's the only way to run football operations.