McAdoo Fired

RE: Reese as well Toth029 : 11:34 am

Not announced... yet.

His key card has been deactivated dpinzow : 11:35 am

Goodbye Route 9 : 11:35 am



The only streak he had going was the one in his underwear, fucking dolt.

No news on Reese BigBlueHens : 11:36 am just yet. Heard the meeting was both McAdoo and Reese, and Kim Jones reported "multiple firings."

RE: I hate to see someone Route 9 : 11:36 am

Nah fuck him and his arrogance

Agee, sad whenever someone is fired. It impacts many lives rocco8112 : 11:36 am, but this guy sucked. He has helped drive this whole thing into the ground.

Worth repeating from Archie interview baadbill : 11:37 am
Archie said. "I did text him, 'Did you meet with Mr. Mara?' I got back a three-word text: "'It went well.'"



"'It went well.'"





I've been convinced Mara told Eli to "relax" and Mara was going to be addressing how this was handled. I've been convinced Mara told Eli to "relax" and Mara was going to be addressing how this was handled.

Deserved Firing Sammo85 : 11:37 am He'll make 7-8 million as a severance probably. He's not going to be eating breadcrumbs on Christmas folks.



Let's not shed tears here.

What a fucking joke... ryanmkeane : 11:37 am all for a chance to see Geno Smith play and ruin Eli's legacy. What a nightmare.

That Ari Gold gif in the comment thread lawguy9801 : 11:38 am is solid fucking gold

Nothing on NFL Network yet Route 9 : 11:38 am Just on the bottom of the screen. Espn talking about boring shit as always.

I hope when they told him he was fired moespree : 11:39 am They asked him to turn in his keycard right then and there.

It has been BigBlueHens : 11:39 am confirmed by Rapoport and Mortensen

Thank you God Rjanyg : 11:40 am Worst head coach in NYG history

Who is the interm Head Coach? BigBlueDownTheShore : 11:40 am

I won't feel sad for him. an_idol_mind : 11:40 am On top of the money he's made in the NFL, I believe he still gets paid through the end of his contract with the Giants. It's not like he's going to have trouble feeding his family now.

Lol Reese's name added to bottom of screen Route 9 : 11:40 am

Reese should have been gone rocco8112 : 11:40 am long ago. In truth, he is the main reason this all collapsed and years of Eli wete wasted.

Great Dragon : 11:40 am The fans caused a coach to be fired now will you fire the GM and owners next? Be careful you get what you wished for sometimes what we had is much better then what we want or dream about. Now will Eli still be on the bench or will he once again give us the best chance to lose?

I don't think Mara section125 : 11:41 am and Tisch liked being crapped on by fans and media...

People like to give MacAdoo a hard time, but he did a great job Keith : 11:41 am at making us so bad that we have the opportunity to draft another franchise QB. Thanks douche.

... christian : 11:42 am And the winner is ... Eli Manning.



Eli Manning.

RE: Great Victor in CT : 11:42 am

The fans caused a coach to be fired now will you fire the GM and owners next? Be careful you get what you wished for sometimes what we had is much better then what we want or dream about. Now will Eli still be on the bench or will he once again give us the best chance to lose?
please. Reese should have canned in 2015 with Coughlin.



please. Reese should have canned in 2015 with Coughlin. In comment 13722404 Dragon said:please. Reese should have canned in 2015 with Coughlin.

RE: Great HomerJones45 : 11:43 am

The fans caused a coach to be fired now will you fire the GM and owners next? Be careful you get what you wished for sometimes what we had is much better then what we want or dream about. Now will Eli still be on the bench or will he once again give us the best chance to lose? Oh please. The fans??!! McAdoo sucked. He had thin resume to begin with, his offense was bad, players were in revolt, he made stupid decisions. He made Rich Kotite look like Lombardi. GTFO with the fans caused this. Ben McAdoo caused this.

To go from 11 wins Kyle in NY : 11:43 am to being fired before the next season even ends, it goes beyond just a bad record. He embarrassed this franchise. Good riddance.



Good riddance.

how Ron Johnson : 11:43 am will we know whether or not we have a good week of practice?

RE: His key card has been deactivated sober297 : 11:43 am

HaHaHa! great reference

In comment 13722325 dpinzow said:HaHaHa! great reference

How much of these firings today is about trying to hang on Matt M. : 11:43 am to Eli for one more year, as a mentor?

McAdoo is a more talkative Mangini Victor in CT : 11:44 am he's a perfect example of the old saying: " 'tis better to keep your mouth shut and appear the fool than open it and remove all doubt." Reese obviously sticking to that advice, but his record has betrayed him.



Reese obviously sticking to that advice, but his record has betrayed him.

Word is . . . . TC : 11:44 am he told John Mara he wanted pork chops with onion rings and apple sauces, and chocolate cake for dessert.





RE: Great Beer Man : 11:44 am

The fans caused a coach to be fired now will you fire the GM and owners next? Be careful you get what you wished for sometimes what we had is much better then what we want or dream about. Now will Eli still be on the bench or will he once again give us the best chance to lose? Fan disgust no doubt played a role, but it was the season ticket holders and sponsors that ultimately forced ownership's hand

Has anything been said about interim? Crispino : 11:44 am I assume it will be Spags?

Be hilarious bceagle05 : 11:47 am if Quinn gets the interim nod. He's got the leading man look Steve Tisch loves.

Good AnnapolisMike : 11:49 am Wrong fit for the Giants

Now, I only hope that the next GM and HC are not currently Matt M. : 11:50 am employed by the Giants.

McAdoo says he's not sure if he's fired jlukes : 12:07 pm he'll have to watch the tape first

Unfortunate bc4life : 12:07 pm : link Wish him the best.



In the end, management probably failed to do what you need to do for all your employees - put them in the best position to succeed.



Trying to make Eli a west coast QB and bad personnel decisions probably put both in a bad position.



Want what is best for the franchise but will never cheer for someone else getting fired.

RE: McAdoo says he's not sure if he's fired SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:08 pm

he'll have to watch the tape first
LOL.



LOL. In comment 13722753 jlukes said:LOL.

Better late than never ZogZerg : 12:11 pm Should have happened after the San Fran game.

RE: Unfortunate trueblueinpw : 12:14 pm

Quote: Wish him the best.



In the end, management probably failed to do what you need to do for all your employees - put them in the best position to succeed.



Trying to make Eli a west coast QB and bad personnel decisions probably put both in a bad position.



Want what is best for the franchise but will never cheer for someone else getting fired.



Well put. Agree. In comment 13722759 bc4life said:Well put. Agree.

Eli already proved he can be a WCO QB in 2014 and 2015. Matt M. : 12:17 pm He had 2 of his best seasons.

Anyone else surprised there has been no press conference Matt M. : 12:18 pm and Giants.com still has no update?

Kid who dresses as McAdoo KentGraham : 12:20 pm Please go the game wearing beat up and stained sweats holding the classified section from the paper.

RE: Eli already proved he can be a WCO QB in 2014 and 2015. HomerJones45 : 12:33 pm

He had 2 of his best seasons. No, if you look,he more or less returned to career norms after the int riddled 2013 that panicked everyone.

RE: Anyone else surprised there has been no press conference PatersonPlank : 12:35 pm

Quote: and Giants.com still has no update?



its at 2pm

RE: Anyone else surprised there has been no press conference Danny L : 12:52 pm

Quote: and Giants.com still has no update?



They got what they deserved. Eli didnt get a press conf as well.

So, what do think McA-done will do now, TC : 12:53 pm heavy hands, or holding onto the duke?



Useless Bozo Percy : 12:57 pm Out the door. Overdue and late, but, with the Reese firing, begins the rebuilding of the team.

RE: RE: So, what do think McA-done will do now, adamg : 12:57 pm

RE: RE: RE: So, what do think McA-done will do now, TC : 1:01 pm

Shameful episode in Giants history. shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:03 pm Personnel decisions are now to be dictated by fans and lunatics. Whomever the next coach and general manager is should keep that in mind.

Check out the "offensive stats" thread ij_reilly : 1:19 pm : link Read the list of offensive stats in the McAdoo "era".



It blew my mind. The offense was putrid, he's the offensive guru, and there's absolutely no getting around that he did a shit job.

