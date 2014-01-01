Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

McAdoo Fired

BigBlueHens : 11:33 am
Per Ian Rapoport
Link - ( New Window )
Reese as well  
micky : 11:33 am : link
.
Reese Next  
NorwoodWideRight : 11:33 am : link
.
another link to tweet  
BigBlueHens : 11:33 am : link
....
Link - ( New Window )
WOOOOP  
adamg : 11:34 am : link
Fuck yeah. Clean slate baby!
And Reese?  
figgy2989 : 11:34 am : link
.
RE: Reese as well  
Toth029 : 11:34 am : link
In comment 13722306 micky said:
Quote:
.

Not announced... yet.
.  
arcarsenal : 11:34 am : link
See ya!
His key card has been deactivated  
dpinzow : 11:35 am : link
...
woohoo  
Nitro : 11:35 am : link
so long fuck face!
I hate to see someone  
Joey in VA : 11:35 am : link
Lose a job, but good grief.
Goodbye  
Route 9 : 11:35 am : link
You clueless cunt lol

The only streak he had going was the one in his underwear, fucking dolt.
whoooooo!!!  
Maximus, Esq. : 11:36 am : link
adios
No news on Reese  
BigBlueHens : 11:36 am : link
just yet. Heard the meeting was both McAdoo and Reese, and Kim Jones reported "multiple firings."
RE: I hate to see someone  
Route 9 : 11:36 am : link
In comment 13722327 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Lose a job, but good grief.


Nah fuck him and his arrogance
Joey  
Sneakers O'toole : 11:36 am : link
I almost always agree with that sentiment, but not today
Agee, sad whenever someone is fired. It impacts many lives  
rocco8112 : 11:36 am : link
, but this guy sucked. He has helped drive this whole thing into the ground.
Worth repeating from Archie interview  
baadbill : 11:37 am : link
Quote:
Archie said. "I did text him, 'Did you meet with Mr. Mara?' I got back a three-word text:

"'It went well.'"


I've been convinced Mara told Eli to "relax" and Mara was going to be addressing how this was handled.
THANK GOD.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:37 am : link
.
Nice! Reese has to be next.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:37 am : link
.
BOO YEAH  
lawguy9801 : 11:37 am : link
.
Deserved Firing  
Sammo85 : 11:37 am : link
He'll make 7-8 million as a severance probably. He's not going to be eating breadcrumbs on Christmas folks.

Let's not shed tears here.
What a fucking joke...  
ryanmkeane : 11:37 am : link
all for a chance to see Geno Smith play and ruin Eli's legacy. What a nightmare.
.  
Stan in LA : 11:38 am : link
That Ari Gold gif in the comment thread  
lawguy9801 : 11:38 am : link
is solid fucking gold
Nothing on NFL Network yet  
Route 9 : 11:38 am : link
Just on the bottom of the screen. Espn talking about boring shit as always.
The inmates ran the asylum...  
bw in dc : 11:39 am : link
Wonder if Jints Central will ask the fans who they should draft?
It says Reese is fired to on NFL Network bottomline scroll!!!  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:39 am : link
.
I hope when they told him he was fired  
moespree : 11:39 am : link
They asked him to turn in his keycard right then and there.
It has been  
BigBlueHens : 11:39 am : link
confirmed by Rapoport and Mortensen
Thank you God  
Rjanyg : 11:40 am : link
Worst head coach in NYG history
Who is the interm Head Coach?  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 11:40 am : link
???
I won't feel sad for him.  
an_idol_mind : 11:40 am : link
On top of the money he's made in the NFL, I believe he still gets paid through the end of his contract with the Giants. It's not like he's going to have trouble feeding his family now.
Lol Reese's name added to bottom of screen  
Route 9 : 11:40 am : link
Hahaha bye bye moron and take your lover Eli Apple with you!!
Reese should have been gone  
rocco8112 : 11:40 am : link
long ago. In truth, he is the main reason this all collapsed and years of Eli wete wasted.
Rap says reese too  
Heisenberg : 11:40 am : link
.
....  
Beer Man : 11:40 am : link
Great  
Dragon : 11:40 am : link
The fans caused a coach to be fired now will you fire the GM and owners next? Be careful you get what you wished for sometimes what we had is much better then what we want or dream about. Now will Eli still be on the bench or will he once again give us the best chance to lose?
thank  
Les in TO : 11:41 am : link
you Mr. Tisch for stepping in and doing what the Maras lacked the cojones to do
I don't think Mara  
section125 : 11:41 am : link
and Tisch liked being crapped on by fans and media...
Christmas Miracle......  
Kev in Cali : 11:41 am : link
Come Early...... Thank you Santa!!!!!
People like to give MacAdoo a hard time, but he did a great job  
Keith : 11:41 am : link
at making us so bad that we have the opportunity to draft another franchise QB. Thanks douche.
...  
christian : 11:42 am : link
And the winner is ...

Eli Manning.
RE: Great  
Victor in CT : 11:42 am : link
In comment 13722404 Dragon said:
Quote:
The fans caused a coach to be fired now will you fire the GM and owners next? Be careful you get what you wished for sometimes what we had is much better then what we want or dream about. Now will Eli still be on the bench or will he once again give us the best chance to lose?


please. Reese should have canned in 2015 with Coughlin.
Bye  
Tom [Giants fan] : 11:42 am : link
Mcadoosh!!
RE: Great  
HomerJones45 : 11:43 am : link
In comment 13722404 Dragon said:
Quote:
The fans caused a coach to be fired now will you fire the GM and owners next? Be careful you get what you wished for sometimes what we had is much better then what we want or dream about. Now will Eli still be on the bench or will he once again give us the best chance to lose?
Oh please. The fans??!! McAdoo sucked. He had thin resume to begin with, his offense was bad, players were in revolt, he made stupid decisions. He made Rich Kotite look like Lombardi. GTFO with the fans caused this. Ben McAdoo caused this.
To go from 11 wins  
Kyle in NY : 11:43 am : link
to being fired before the next season even ends, it goes beyond just a bad record. He embarrassed this franchise.

Good riddance.
how  
Ron Johnson : 11:43 am : link
will we know whether or not we have a good week of practice?
RE: His key card has been deactivated  
sober297 : 11:43 am : link
In comment 13722325 dpinzow said:
Quote:
...

HaHaHa! great reference
How much of these firings today is about trying to hang on  
Matt M. : 11:43 am : link
to Eli for one more year, as a mentor?
McAdoo is a more talkative Mangini  
Victor in CT : 11:44 am : link
he's a perfect example of the old saying: " 'tis better to keep your mouth shut and appear the fool than open it and remove all doubt."

Reese obviously sticking to that advice, but his record has betrayed him.
Word is . . . .  
TC : 11:44 am : link
he told John Mara he wanted pork chops with onion rings and apple sauces, and chocolate cake for dessert.

RE: Great  
Beer Man : 11:44 am : link
In comment 13722404 Dragon said:
Quote:
The fans caused a coach to be fired now will you fire the GM and owners next? Be careful you get what you wished for sometimes what we had is much better then what we want or dream about. Now will Eli still be on the bench or will he once again give us the best chance to lose?
Fan disgust no doubt played a role, but it was the season ticket holders and sponsors that ultimately forced ownership's hand
Has anything been said about interim?  
Crispino : 11:44 am : link
I assume it will be Spags?
Absolutely  
AcidTest : 11:47 am : link
the right decision.
Be hilarious  
bceagle05 : 11:47 am : link
if Quinn gets the interim nod. He's got the leading man look Steve Tisch loves.
Excellent.  
Beezer : 11:49 am : link

A positive development.
Good  
AnnapolisMike : 11:49 am : link
Wrong fit for the Giants
Now, I only hope that the next GM and HC are not currently  
Matt M. : 11:50 am : link
employed by the Giants.
Track, wall, see ya!!!  
batman11 : 11:52 am : link
!
RE: .  
Mike from SI : 11:53 am : link
In comment 13722314 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
See ya!


I read this in Michael-Kay-home-run-call voice.
Yeah!!!!!!  
Simms11 : 11:55 am : link
...
Spags is interim  
NNJ Tom : 11:55 am : link
.
Outstanding news  
montanagiant : 11:58 am : link
McAdoo says he's not sure if he's fired  
jlukes : 12:07 pm : link
he'll have to watch the tape first
Unfortunate  
bc4life : 12:07 pm : link
Wish him the best.

In the end, management probably failed to do what you need to do for all your employees - put them in the best position to succeed.

Trying to make Eli a west coast QB and bad personnel decisions probably put both in a bad position.

Want what is best for the franchise but will never cheer for someone else getting fired.
RE: McAdoo says he's not sure if he's fired  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 13722753 jlukes said:
Quote:
he'll have to watch the tape first


LOL.
Better late than never  
ZogZerg : 12:11 pm : link
Should have happened after the San Fran game.
RE: Unfortunate  
trueblueinpw : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 13722759 bc4life said:
Quote:
Wish him the best.

In the end, management probably failed to do what you need to do for all your employees - put them in the best position to succeed.

Trying to make Eli a west coast QB and bad personnel decisions probably put both in a bad position.

Want what is best for the franchise but will never cheer for someone else getting fired.


Well put. Agree.
Eli already proved he can be a WCO QB in 2014 and 2015.  
Matt M. : 12:17 pm : link
He had 2 of his best seasons.
Anyone else surprised there has been no press conference  
Matt M. : 12:18 pm : link
and Giants.com still has no update?
Kid who dresses as McAdoo  
KentGraham : 12:20 pm : link
Please go the game wearing beat up and stained sweats holding the classified section from the paper.
Best Christmas Gift EVERRRRRRR!!!  
Ryan in Albany : 12:31 pm : link
sweet jesus thank you!!
RE: Eli already proved he can be a WCO QB in 2014 and 2015.  
HomerJones45 : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 13722849 Matt M. said:
Quote:
He had 2 of his best seasons.
No, if you look,he more or less returned to career norms after the int riddled 2013 that panicked everyone.
RE: Anyone else surprised there has been no press conference  
PatersonPlank : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 13722859 Matt M. said:
Quote:
and Giants.com still has no update?


its at 2pm
RE: Anyone else surprised there has been no press conference  
Danny L : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 13722859 Matt M. said:
Quote:
and Giants.com still has no update?


They got what they deserved. Eli didnt get a press conf as well.
So, what do think McA-done will do now,  
TC : 12:53 pm : link
heavy hands, or holding onto the duke?
RE: So, what do think McA-done will do now,  
steve in ky : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 13723131 TC said:
Quote:
heavy hands, or holding onto the duke?


Look at the tape
Useless Bozo  
Percy : 12:57 pm : link
Out the door. Overdue and late, but, with the Reese firing, begins the rebuilding of the team.
RE: RE: So, what do think McA-done will do now,  
adamg : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 13723148 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 13723131 TC said:


Quote:


heavy hands, or holding onto the duke?



Look at the tape


RE: RE: RE: So, what do think McA-done will do now,  
TC : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 13723165 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 13723148 steve in ky said:


Quote:


In comment 13723131 TC said:


Quote:


heavy hands, or holding onto the duke?



Look at the tape





Get that poncho off him!

Unlettered, he should be cast out into the howling wilderness of East Rutherford!
Shameful episode in Giants history.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:03 pm : link
Personnel decisions are now to be dictated by fans and lunatics. Whomever the next coach and general manager is should keep that in mind.
Check out the "offensive stats" thread  
ij_reilly : 1:19 pm : link
Read the list of offensive stats in the McAdoo "era".

It blew my mind. The offense was putrid, he's the offensive guru, and there's absolutely no getting around that he did a shit job.
Arrogant ass hole !  
Bluesbreaker : 1:20 pm : link
A complete fail and he surely did not set himself up very well for a future job . Maybe a college team would give him a shot like Alcorn State or something less .
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support