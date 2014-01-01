McAdoo Fired

Per Ian Rapoport Link
- ( New Window
)
Fuck yeah. Clean slate baby!
In comment 13722306
micky said:
Not announced... yet.
Lose a job, but good grief.
You clueless cunt lol
The only streak he had going was the one in his underwear, fucking dolt.
just yet. Heard the meeting was both McAdoo and Reese, and Kim Jones reported "multiple firings."
In comment 13722327
Joey in VA said:
| Lose a job, but good grief.
Nah fuck him and his arrogance
I almost always agree with that sentiment, but not today
, but this guy sucked. He has helped drive this whole thing into the ground.
| Archie said. "I did text him, 'Did you meet with Mr. Mara?' I got back a three-word text:
"'It went well.'"
I've been convinced Mara told Eli to "relax" and Mara was going to be addressing how this was handled.
He'll make 7-8 million as a severance probably. He's not going to be eating breadcrumbs on Christmas folks.
Let's not shed tears here.
all for a chance to see Geno Smith play and ruin Eli's legacy. What a nightmare.
Just on the bottom of the screen. Espn talking about boring shit as always.
Wonder if Jints Central will ask the fans who they should draft?
They asked him to turn in his keycard right then and there.
confirmed by Rapoport and Mortensen
Worst head coach in NYG history
On top of the money he's made in the NFL, I believe he still gets paid through the end of his contract with the Giants. It's not like he's going to have trouble feeding his family now.
Hahaha bye bye moron and take your lover Eli Apple with you!!
long ago. In truth, he is the main reason this all collapsed and years of Eli wete wasted.
The fans caused a coach to be fired now will you fire the GM and owners next? Be careful you get what you wished for sometimes what we had is much better then what we want or dream about. Now will Eli still be on the bench or will he once again give us the best chance to lose?
you Mr. Tisch for stepping in and doing what the Maras lacked the cojones to do
and Tisch liked being crapped on by fans and media...
Come Early...... Thank you Santa!!!!!
at making us so bad that we have the opportunity to draft another franchise QB. Thanks douche.
And the winner is ...
Eli Manning.
In comment 13722404
Dragon said:
| The fans caused a coach to be fired now will you fire the GM and owners next? Be careful you get what you wished for sometimes what we had is much better then what we want or dream about. Now will Eli still be on the bench or will he once again give us the best chance to lose?
please. Reese should have canned in 2015 with Coughlin.
In comment 13722404
Dragon said:
| The fans caused a coach to be fired now will you fire the GM and owners next? Be careful you get what you wished for sometimes what we had is much better then what we want or dream about. Now will Eli still be on the bench or will he once again give us the best chance to lose?
Oh please. The fans??!! McAdoo sucked. He had thin resume to begin with, his offense was bad, players were in revolt, he made stupid decisions. He made Rich Kotite look like Lombardi. GTFO with the fans caused this. Ben McAdoo caused this.
to being fired before the next season even ends, it goes beyond just a bad record. He embarrassed this franchise.
Good riddance.
will we know whether or not we have a good week of practice?
In comment 13722325
dpinzow said:
HaHaHa! great reference
to Eli for one more year, as a mentor?
he's a perfect example of the old saying: " 'tis better to keep your mouth shut and appear the fool than open it and remove all doubt."
Reese obviously sticking to that advice, but his record has betrayed him.
he told John Mara he wanted pork chops with onion rings and apple sauces, and chocolate cake for dessert.
In comment 13722404
Dragon said:
| The fans caused a coach to be fired now will you fire the GM and owners next? Be careful you get what you wished for sometimes what we had is much better then what we want or dream about. Now will Eli still be on the bench or will he once again give us the best chance to lose?
Fan disgust no doubt played a role, but it was the season ticket holders and sponsors that ultimately forced ownership's hand
I assume it will be Spags?
if Quinn gets the interim nod. He's got the leading man look Steve Tisch loves.
In comment 13722314
arcarsenal said:
I read this in Michael-Kay-home-run-call voice.
he'll have to watch the tape first
Wish him the best.
In the end, management probably failed to do what you need to do for all your employees - put them in the best position to succeed.
Trying to make Eli a west coast QB and bad personnel decisions probably put both in a bad position.
Want what is best for the franchise but will never cheer for someone else getting fired.
In comment 13722753
jlukes said:
| he'll have to watch the tape first
LOL.
Should have happened after the San Fran game.
In comment 13722759
bc4life said:
| Wish him the best.
In the end, management probably failed to do what you need to do for all your employees - put them in the best position to succeed.
Trying to make Eli a west coast QB and bad personnel decisions probably put both in a bad position.
Want what is best for the franchise but will never cheer for someone else getting fired.
Well put. Agree.
He had 2 of his best seasons.
and Giants.com still has no update?
Please go the game wearing beat up and stained sweats holding the classified section from the paper.
In comment 13722849
Matt M. said:
| He had 2 of his best seasons.
No, if you look,he more or less returned to career norms after the int riddled 2013 that panicked everyone.
In comment 13722859
Matt M. said:
| and Giants.com still has no update?
its at 2pm
In comment 13722859
Matt M. said:
| and Giants.com still has no update?
They got what they deserved. Eli didnt get a press conf as well.
heavy hands, or holding onto the duke?
In comment 13723131
TC said:
| heavy hands, or holding onto the duke?
Look at the tape
Out the door. Overdue and late, but, with the Reese firing, begins the rebuilding of the team.
In comment 13723148
steve in ky said:
| In comment 13723131 TC said:
Quote:
heavy hands, or holding onto the duke?
Look at the tape
In comment 13723165
adamg said:
| In comment 13723148 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 13723131 TC said:
Quote:
heavy hands, or holding onto the duke?
Look at the tape
Get that poncho off him!
Unlettered, he should be cast out into the howling wilderness of East Rutherford!
Personnel decisions are now to be dictated by fans and lunatics. Whomever the next coach and general manager is should keep that in mind.
Read the list of offensive stats in the McAdoo "era".
It blew my mind. The offense was putrid, he's the offensive guru, and there's absolutely no getting around that he did a shit job.
A complete fail and he surely did not set himself up very well for a future job . Maybe a college team would give him a shot like Alcorn State or something less .