Jerry Reese Fired

adamg : 11:40 am
per Rapsheet
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:40 am : link
YES!  
Joey in VA : 11:40 am : link
Hallelujah  
NorwoodWideRight : 11:40 am : link
Long  
rocco8112 : 11:40 am : link
overdue
Everyone is getting cleaned out  
dpinzow : 11:41 am : link
today is good  
McAdon't : 11:41 am : link
Hallelujah  
NorwoodWideRight : 11:41 am : link
HELL YES  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 11:41 am : link
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:41 am : link
HOW ABOUT THAT Rflairr???


Now we're getting somewhere!  
bceagle05 : 11:41 am : link
McAdoo is small potatoes compared to Reese.
Black Monday!!!!  
BigBlueHens : 11:41 am : link
ELI MANNING!  
adamg : 11:41 am : link
Garbage offensive line are sad everywhere  
Route 9 : 11:41 am : link
Not going to dance on his grave  
mfsd : 11:41 am : link
he gets credit for the part he played in building the super bowl teams

But it's about fucking time

But it’s about fucking time
Finally  
Dodge : 11:41 am : link
All gone.

Quinn interim hc?
.  
Greg from LI : 11:41 am : link
Good move..  
Sean : 11:41 am : link
but he deserves a ton more respect than McAdoo.
Now that is really good news  
jeff57 : 11:41 am : link
About time!  
johnnyb : 11:42 am : link
He was a magician keeping his job so long.
Time to  
Powerclean765 : 11:42 am : link
get Saban as HC and if he wants to be GM too, fine.
Rapsheet credits Aditi Kinkhabwala‏  
myquealer : 11:42 am : link
with breaking it.
Aditi - ( New Window )
And then there was Chris Mara...  
baadbill : 11:42 am : link
Can we make it a clean sweep  
Beer Man : 11:42 am : link
Ross anyone?
Will Jerry hold a press conference?  
johnnyb : 11:42 am : link
Paging Marc Ross....  
Tesla : 11:42 am : link
Mr. Ross can you please report to Mr. Mara's office?
Wow  
Go Terps : 11:43 am : link
Have the Giants ever even fired a GM before?
He did well  
Sammo85 : 11:43 am : link
2003-2012. Hes been terrible at GM for five straight years.

Time for change was now.

Time for change was now.
RE: Paging Marc Ross....  
mfsd : 11:43 am : link
In comment 13722438 Tesla said:
Quote:
Mr. Ross can you please report to Mr. Mara's office?


Bring your playbook
This is fucking beautiful.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:43 am : link
bceagle05 : 11:43 am : link
This is a big step  
Kevin in Annapolis : 11:43 am : link
now lets hope they identify the right person for the GM spot.
deserved  
Les in TO : 11:44 am : link
too much of a mixed bag on both drafts and free agents.
RE: Wow  
Chef : 11:44 am : link
In comment 13722446 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Have the Giants ever even fired a GM before?
Andy Robestelli
Hubris for a good scout  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 11:44 am : link
Never adapted his philosophy.
scouts need to get canned too  
RobCarpenter : 11:44 am : link
Get rid of the rot.

I guess McAdoo did Giants fans a favor with that cluster fuck last week.
FUCK YES!!!!!!!!!!  
BigBlue4You09 : 11:44 am : link
RE: And then there was Chris Mara...  
Justlurking : 11:44 am : link
In comment 13722434 baadbill said:
Quote:
.


We all know he’s probably getting promoted...
Thank GOD!!!  
I Love Clams Casino : 11:44 am : link
RE: Wow  
HomerJones45 : 11:45 am : link
In comment 13722446 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Have the Giants ever even fired a GM before?
Andy Robustelli was the last one let go.
This move (in my opinion)  
Dnew15 : 11:45 am : link
HAD to be done now - there is a lot of work that needs to be done to fix this roster and prep for the draft and FA. Hiring his replacement MUST be objective #1 moving forward.
Unlike McAdoo  
Kyle in NY : 11:45 am : link
we can look to a lot of good things that Reese did for this franchise, even before he became GM. A lot of the talent he inherited in 2007 was due to the scouting network he helped build.

But he lost his way since 2012. Neglected crucial positions for too long. It was time.

I'm grateful for what he contributed, but happy to be moving on
RE: Wow  
Greg from LI : 11:45 am : link
In comment 13722446 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Have the Giants ever even fired a GM before?


No. They've only had four, right? The Maras were their own GMs until Robustelli in the '70s. He retired, as did Young and Accorsi.
Now this makes sense...  
bw in dc : 11:45 am : link
And now THE most important role to fill.
Reese did a lot of good things for the Giants,  
Keith : 11:45 am : link
but ultimately he failed at the most important thing...building an OL. I hate to put him in the same class as MacAdoo who has been a disaster, but it's time to start fresh.
Please just tell us the new GM  
David B. : 11:45 am : link
Isn't Marc Ross.
christian : 11:46 am : link
This is more important than McAdoo.

I've said it over and over, the only good time to fire a GM is mid-season.

The scouting staff can stay in tact and not scramble to other open jobs. Chris Mara will oversee the process from now until a new GM is installed.

This is the best case scenario.
Thank the Lord  
Giants86 : 11:46 am : link
finally. should have been done 2 years ago.  
Victor in CT : 11:46 am : link
now all the scouts and staff too.

Ditto the coaching staff. no holdovers.
RE: Now we're getting somewhere!  
mitch300 : 11:46 am : link
In comment 13722417 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
McAdoo is small potatoes compared to Reese.

I agree.
RE: RE: Wow  
Greg from LI : 11:46 am : link
In comment 13722482 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 13722446 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Have the Giants ever even fired a GM before?

Andy Robustelli was the last one let go.


He wasn't fired. He resigned after the 1978 season but had told them team before the season that 1978 would be his last year.
Encouraging, if only because this gives the Giants  
mikeinbloomfield : 11:46 am : link
plenty of time to find the right staff. There will be lots of terrible football ahead, but I look forward to having hope they are going in the right direction.

Jerry will land on his feet somewhere. He made some bad decisions and had some bad luck, but he'll catch on somewhere else.
I just  
Shockwave : 11:47 am : link
Jizzed all over myself
looking back it's crazy  
Shirk130 : 11:47 am : link
that he bet his job on Ereck Flowers and that offensive line.
"Complimentary" firings  
Heisenberg : 11:47 am : link
OK.  
Good.

Can we get a triple  
SHO'NUFF : 11:48 am : link
with Chris Mara?
Wow, an unprecedented day for NYG  
JonC : 11:48 am : link
There's a lot of work to be done to get the correct GM in place.
....  
I Love Clams Casino : 11:48 am : link
Thank goodness!  
Eliyah : 11:48 am : link
Stupidly firing Reese. Just dumb  
Rflairr : 11:48 am : link
Now no connections to the two Super Bowls. Jerry, Tom, and Eli all out
Anando : 11:48 am : link
Yes  
montanagiant : 11:48 am : link
Hopefully given the family ties with the Steelers  
RobCarpenter : 11:48 am : link
The Maras can find a decent GM from that staff. You can't deny that the Steelers have been competitive and know how to draft.
RE: Stupidly firing Reese. Just dumb  
section125 : 11:49 am : link
In comment 13722539 Rflairr said:
Quote:
Now no connections to the two Super Bowls. Jerry, Tom, and Eli all out


Eli is still there. Did he get fired too.
Again  
AcidTest : 11:49 am : link
also absolutely the right decision. His drafts were terrible. Everyone goes with him, including Ross and the scouts.
Reese had a good run  
Sonic Youth : 11:49 am : link
but his propensity to ignore the OL (or rather, his CONTINUAL gamble) in FA and his misses in the draft along the line cost him his job.
RE: RE: RE: Wow  
HomerJones45 : 11:50 am : link
In comment 13722509 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 13722482 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 13722446 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Have the Giants ever even fired a GM before?

Andy Robustelli was the last one let go.



He wasn't fired. He resigned after the 1978 season but had told them team before the season that 1978 would be his last year.
I'm not sure that is the case, but I read his book a long time ago. I thought he got canned.
RE: Stupidly firing Reese. Just dumb  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:50 am : link
In comment 13722539 Rflairr said:
Quote:
Now no connections to the two Super Bowls. Jerry, Tom, and Eli all out


RE: Reese had a good run  
HomerJones45 : 11:51 am : link
In comment 13722555 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
but his propensity to ignore the OL (or rather, his CONTINUAL gamble) in FA and his misses in the draft along the line cost him his job.
He's been a terrible GM since at least 2010. OBJ bought him a couple of years that he shouldn't have had.
Its been more than 10 minutes now  
chuckydee9 : 11:51 am : link
and I haven't heard about the 5 times that have already offered JR a job.. as many on BBI kept assuring me would happen..

I hope the best for him.. but outside of Owners.. JR is the person most responsible for our suckage over the past 6 years.. he got a HoF coach fired.. he forced us to essentially cut ties with Eli..
Yeah!!!!!!  
Simms11 : 11:52 am : link
Mara was just overheard saying...  
bw in dc : 11:52 am : link
"Whew. This should save our concessions and parking revenue for December..."
RE: Its been more than 10 minutes now  
chuckydee9 : 11:52 am : link
In comment 13722576 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
and I haven't heard about the 5 times that have already offered JR a job.. as many on BBI kept assuring me would happen..

I hope the best for him.. but outside of Owners.. JR is the person most responsible for our suckage over the past 6 years.. he got a HoF coach fired.. he forced us to essentially cut ties with Eli..


praying  
japanhead : 11:52 am : link
that the giants realize how inept marc ross is, notice that the drafts began to tank around the time he was brought on board, and don't retain him in any capacity.

ross is a bigger problem than reese, IMO

ross is a bigger problem than reese, IMO
finally did it  
micky : 11:52 am : link
handling of eli benching was final death nil for immediate dismissal
Kim Jones on NFL Network is killing it right now.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:53 am : link
She's so good at what she does.
Thank God  
WillVAB : 11:54 am : link
Our long, national, nightmare is over  
idiotsavant : 11:55 am : link
Feels like the end of WW 2  
Alwaysblue22 : 11:59 am : link
Five years too late.  
Red Dog : 11:59 am : link
Now finish the job and can Marc Ross.
wahoo!!!  
mphbullet36 : 12:01 pm : link
RE: Kim Jones on NFL Network is killing it right now.  
Danny Kanell : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 13722595 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
She's so good at what she does.


She really is
Thank god  
Mr. Nickels : 12:02 pm : link
"The JPP of tight ends"  
moespree : 12:04 pm : link
If Reese has been fired....  
Reb8thVA : 12:05 pm : link
I'm confident Ross was right behind him out the door.
I take no pleasure in anyone losing their jobs.  
Giant John : 12:07 pm : link
I say thank you to them both and good luck. Now for us fans it’s time for patience. It will take a while too fix this.
Unfortunate  
bc4life : 12:08 pm : link
Wish him the best, but, would have been shocked if this didn't happen.
RE: Thank GOD!!!  
FStubbs : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 13722478 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
Wu-HOOOOO

Marc Ross?

Chris Mara?

C'mon man, a clean house is a clean house.....do it do it!!!!!


RE: Please just tell us the new GM  
FStubbs : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 13722495 David B. said:
Quote:
Isn't Marc Ross.


Abrams is the GM and that feels pretty temporary.
I hate to see anyone lose a Job  
Manning10 : 12:14 pm : link
But this had to be done , and I am sure more is going to come out about what went on in the coming days.
Kudos to ESPN
Kudos to ESPN
This is the most important thing that had to happen.  
Watson : 12:14 pm : link
I was concerned Reese would stay  
dune69 : 12:15 pm : link
it's time for a cleansing. Jerry R was not all bad but we can do better in the personnel department. Good job and let's get a GM to move us in a better direction.
You  
AcidTest : 12:16 pm : link
have to get rid of the scouts. Reese wasn't making ridiculous day three picks like A. Robinson, M. Thompson, and all the rest. He was acting on recommendations from his scouts. They were the staff pounding the table for those guys.
pretty funny that Giants.com has no mention of any of this  
Victor in CT : 12:19 pm : link
Reese...  
M.S. : 12:21 pm : link
...four years too late.
Thank you Jerry Reese. Time now to move forward.  
trueblueinpw : 12:24 pm : link
I appreciate that Reese had a role in not one but two Super Bowl victories. I would have liked to have seen what a real NFL coach could have done with this roster this year. There’s talent on this team which has been completed undelivered on the field and the personnel cupboard is far from bare. I feel much the way I did when TC was forced to retire, this is the right move, occurring a bit too late and with a very uncertain justification and an even less certain future.

It’s time to move forward with a new GM and coaching staff and a refresh of the entire organization. But I won’t forget those two Super Bowls and I’m happy to offer my sincere thanks to Jerry Reese for his role in building two championship teams. Thank you Jerry Reese, for all you’ve done, I wish you only the best moving forward.
Mediocre drafts at best,  
TC : 12:27 pm : link
some disastrous. Poor roster management, faulty personnel evaluation, many bad fits for scheme. Putting McAdoo in place. A stubborn, self-righteous unwillingness to acknowledge the obvious.
I don't hate Reese  
Banks : 12:27 pm : link
He did a fair amount of good, but between some bad luck (how many talented players had very short careers here), some genuinely bad drafts, and non existent FA acquisitions, he had to go. I wish him well. The irony to me is Ernie lost power and eventually forced out partly due to his handling of the offensive line. I don't know how Reese didn't prioritize that given what happened to his predecessor.
RE: Stupidly firing Reese. Just dumb  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 13722539 Rflairr said:
Quote:
Now no connections to the two Super Bowls. Jerry, Tom, and Eli all out

RE: RE: Thank GOD!!!  
section125 : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 13722782 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 13722478 I Love Clams Casino said:


Quote:


Wu-HOOOOO

Marc Ross?

Chris Mara?

C'mon man, a clean house is a clean house.....do it do it!!!!!



This.

We're not even halfway done.

I want scouts to go too.


More than likely the scouts were fine. But the FO takes the evals and makes the decisions. The info is there but not properly interpreted.
Reese  
AcidTest : 12:32 pm : link
never traded down in any round in any draft. That must be a record for a GM with this tenure. How could he have had that much confidence in his picks? Football is also a violent game. More picks provide depth. We don't need 15 picks every April, but a few extra here and there would have helped.
Reese had good moments  
NyquistX3 : 12:40 pm : link
but one playoff appearance in six years despite having a competent QB is piss poor.
RE: pretty funny that Giants.com has no mention of any of this  
Sarcastic Sam : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 13722869 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
........


Maybe the guy who updates their website was also fired?
It's the right decision  
Jay on the Island : 12:46 pm : link
There was a very good chance that Reese would try to sell ownership on passing on one of the top QB's because of Webb. Reese would then pass on several huge offers for the #2 pick and take Barkley or Chubb because we all know Reese doesn't trade down.
Reese Canned Finally  
Percy : 12:51 pm : link
Better late than never. A new start! And badly needed.
Thank Christ  
The_Boss : 12:58 pm : link
This was the one move I've been pushing for years. The clock finally struck midnight on that fuck.
How could anyone complain?  
Painless62 : 1:02 pm : link
Wow. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Even the 2011 team was 9-7. We have not been a consistently good team for almost the whole Reese GM tenure. We have for the most part stunk for 6 years. We can and should do better.
RE: You  
RobCarpenter : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 13722844 AcidTest said:
Quote:
have to get rid of the scouts. Reese wasn't making ridiculous day three picks like A. Robinson, M. Thompson, and all the rest. He was acting on recommendations from his scouts. They were the staff pounding the table for those guys.


+1,000. The new GM should bring in his scouts.
...  
It was time to move on, but that doesn't take away from what he accomplished.
Marc Ross better be right behind him  
GiantTuff1 : 1:10 pm : link
and now maybe the drafting of finesse do-nothing players will finally stop.

I wish TC could come back and help shop for the groceries.
RE: How could anyone complain?  
Default : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 13723194 Painless62 said:
Quote:
Wow. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Even the 2011 team was 9-7. We have not been a consistently good team for almost the whole Reese GM tenure. We have for the most part stunk for 6 years. We can and should do better.


Yet many pine for Coughlin.
bceagle that was hilarious !  
Bluesbreaker : 1:17 pm : link
Good luck Mr Reach ...
wheres the jerry pimp image?  
mattlawson : 1:38 pm : link
Chris Mara is still around  
Rflairr : 1:39 pm : link
But Reese will be the Goat
I think he's a better.....  
BillKo : 1:45 pm : link
scout/player personnel guy than a GM....OL was ignored way too long with a QB you knew needed protection.

Too many reaches/projects eventually caught up to him.

Good move, tear down and start fresh.............
Will he finally address the media?  
Fishmanjim57 : 2:01 pm : link
I am so happy that Reese is finally gone! This is the best thing to happen this season!
RE: Chris Mara is still around  
TMS : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 13723475 Rflairr said:
Quote:
But Reese will be the Goat
Just like Coughlin was for Reese. TC must be feeling vindicated now. Great ending. JR made a lot of $$$ now he can zoot suit it out of the NFL. I will apologize if he ever gets another job in the NFL.
Thank you Mr. Reese  
rasbutant : 2:37 pm : link
Things didn't work out. But never doubted the effort.
I still think  
giantfan2000 : 2:39 pm : link
Reese is a GM for an NFL team next year ...
I think both  
NYBEN1963 : 4:03 pm : link
firings were very justified but let's remember that JR has been a member of this organization for over 20 years and has given his heart and souls to it. Mara said that it was very emotional for both he and JR...Once a Giant always a Giant
hmmm  
giantfan2000 : 4:56 pm : link
Quote:
JR made a lot of $$$ now he can zoot suit it out of the NFL. I will apologize if he ever gets another job in the NFL.


wowl what a racist statement
RE: Five years too late.  
old man : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 13722692 Red Dog said
Quote:
Now finish the job and can Marc Ross.


They will screw this up and name Ross GM.
The Giants should have left  
XBRONX : 5:28 pm : link
him with one last task. The Giants should have put the names in contention for the GM job on a dart board and let Jerry throw a dart like he did during the drafts.
