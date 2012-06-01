Jerry Reese Fired adamg : 11:40 am per Rapsheet

Everyone is getting cleaned out dpinzow : 11:41 am : link wow

Now we're getting somewhere! bceagle05 : 11:41 am : link McAdoo is small potatoes compared to Reese.

ELI MANNING! adamg : 11:41 am : link Quote: Ian Rapoport‏Verified account

The #Giants are also firing GM Jerry Reese, per @AKinkhabwala. A housecleaning.





Not going to dance on his grave mfsd : 11:41 am : link he gets credit for the part he played in building the super bowl teams



But it’s about fucking time

Good move.. Sean : 11:41 am : link but he deserves a ton more respect than McAdoo.

Now that is really good news jeff57 : 11:41 am : link .

About time! johnnyb : 11:42 am : link He was a magician keeping his job so long.

Time to Powerclean765 : 11:42 am : link get Saban as HC and if he wants to be GM too, fine.

And then there was Chris Mara... baadbill : 11:42 am : link .

Will Jerry hold a press conference? johnnyb : 11:42 am : link .

Paging Marc Ross.... Tesla : 11:42 am : link Mr. Ross can you please report to Mr. Mara's office?

He did well Sammo85 : 11:43 am : link 2003-2012. Hes been terrible at GM for five straight years.



Time for change was now.

RE: Paging Marc Ross.... mfsd : 11:43 am : link

Quote: Mr. Ross can you please report to Mr. Mara's office?



Bring your playbook

RE: Wow Chef : 11:44 am : link

Andy Robestelli

scouts need to get canned too RobCarpenter : 11:44 am : link Get rid of the rot.



I guess McAdoo did Giants fans a favor with that cluster fuck last week.

RE: And then there was Chris Mara... Justlurking : 11:44 am : link

Quote: .



We all know he's probably getting promoted...

RE: Wow HomerJones45 : 11:45 am : link

Andy Robustelli was the last one let go.

This move (in my opinion) Dnew15 : 11:45 am : link HAD to be done now - there is a lot of work that needs to be done to fix this roster and prep for the draft and FA. Hiring his replacement MUST be objective #1 moving forward.

Unlike McAdoo Kyle in NY : 11:45 am : link we can look to a lot of good things that Reese did for this franchise, even before he became GM. A lot of the talent he inherited in 2007 was due to the scouting network he helped build.



But he lost his way since 2012. Neglected crucial positions for too long. It was time.



I'm grateful for what he contributed, but happy to be moving on

RE: Wow Greg from LI : 11:45 am : link

Quote: Have the Giants ever even fired a GM before?



No. They've only had four, right? The Maras were their own GMs until Robustelli in the '70s. He retired, as did Young and Accorsi.

Reese did a lot of good things for the Giants, Keith : 11:45 am : link but ultimately he failed at the most important thing...building an OL. I hate to put him in the same class as MacAdoo who has been a disaster, but it's time to start fresh.

... christian : 11:46 am : link This is more important than McAdoo.



I've said it over and over, the only good time to fire a GM is mid-season.



The scouting staff can stay in tact and not scramble to other open jobs. Chris Mara will oversee the process from now until a new GM is installed.



This is the best case scenario.

Thank the Lord Giants86 : 11:46 am : link Thank you Good Riddance!!!

RE: Now we're getting somewhere! mitch300 : 11:46 am : link

Quote: McAdoo is small potatoes compared to Reese.

I agree.

RE: RE: Wow Greg from LI : 11:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13722446 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Have the Giants ever even fired a GM before?



Andy Robustelli was the last one let go.



He wasn't fired. He resigned after the 1978 season but had told them team before the season that 1978 would be his last year.

Encouraging, if only because this gives the Giants mikeinbloomfield : 11:46 am : link plenty of time to find the right staff. There will be lots of terrible football ahead, but I look forward to having hope they are going in the right direction.



Jerry will land on his feet somewhere. He made some bad decisions and had some bad luck, but he'll catch on somewhere else.

I just Shockwave : 11:47 am : link Jizzed all over myself

looking back it's crazy Shirk130 : 11:47 am : link that he bet his job on Ereck Flowers and that offensive line.

Can we get a triple SHO'NUFF : 11:48 am : link with Chris Mara?

Wow, an unprecedented day for NYG JonC : 11:48 am : link There's a lot of work to be done to get the correct GM in place.

Stupidly firing Reese. Just dumb Rflairr : 11:48 am : link Now no connections to the two Super Bowls. Jerry, Tom, and Eli all out

Hopefully given the family ties with the Steelers RobCarpenter : 11:48 am : link The Maras can find a decent GM from that staff. You can't deny that the Steelers have been competitive and know how to draft.

RE: Stupidly firing Reese. Just dumb section125 : 11:49 am : link

Quote: Now no connections to the two Super Bowls. Jerry, Tom, and Eli all out



Eli is still there. Did he get fired too.

Again AcidTest : 11:49 am : link also absolutely the right decision. His drafts were terrible. Everyone goes with him, including Ross and the scouts.

Reese had a good run Sonic Youth : 11:49 am : link but his propensity to ignore the OL (or rather, his CONTINUAL gamble) in FA and his misses in the draft along the line cost him his job.

RE: RE: RE: Wow HomerJones45 : 11:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13722482 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





In comment 13722446 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Have the Giants ever even fired a GM before?



Andy Robustelli was the last one let go.







I'm not sure that is the case, but I read his book a long time ago. I thought he got canned.

RE: Reese had a good run HomerJones45 : 11:51 am : link

Quote: but his propensity to ignore the OL (or rather, his CONTINUAL gamble) in FA and his misses in the draft along the line cost him his job. He's been a terrible GM since at least 2010. OBJ bought him a couple of years that he shouldn't have had. In comment 13722555 Sonic Youth said:He's been a terrible GM since at least 2010. OBJ bought him a couple of years that he shouldn't have had.

Its been more than 10 minutes now chuckydee9 : 11:51 am : link and I haven't heard about the 5 times that have already offered JR a job.. as many on BBI kept assuring me would happen..



I hope the best for him.. but outside of Owners.. JR is the person most responsible for our suckage over the past 6 years.. he got a HoF coach fired.. he forced us to essentially cut ties with Eli..

Yeah!!!!!! Simms11 : 11:52 am : link That's all I have to say about that!

RE: Its been more than 10 minutes now chuckydee9 : 11:52 am : link

Quote: and I haven't heard about the 5 times that have already offered JR a job.. as many on BBI kept assuring me would happen..



I hope the best for him.. but outside of Owners.. JR is the person most responsible for our suckage over the past 6 years.. he got a HoF coach fired.. he forced us to essentially cut ties with Eli..



5 teams*

praying japanhead : 11:52 am : link that the giants realize how inept marc ross is, notice that the drafts began to tank around the time he was brought on board, and don't retain him in any capacity.



ross is a bigger problem than reese, IMO

finally did it micky : 11:52 am : link handling of eli benching was final death nil for immediate dismissal

Thank God WillVAB : 11:54 am : link Early Christmas present

Our long, national, nightmare is over idiotsavant : 11:55 am : link Enjoy your holidays mates.

Feels like the end of WW 2 Alwaysblue22 : 11:59 am : link Happy days are here again. Or the end of prohibition.

wahoo!!! mphbullet36 : 12:01 pm : link take Marc Ross with him

RE: Kim Jones on NFL Network is killing it right now. Danny Kanell : 12:02 pm : link

Quote: She's so good at what she does.



She really is

If Reese has been fired.... Reb8thVA : 12:05 pm : link I'm confident Ross was right behind him out the door.

I take no pleasure in anyone losing their jobs. Giant John : 12:07 pm : link I say thank you to them both and good luck. Now for us fans it’s time for patience. It will take a while too fix this.

Unfortunate bc4life : 12:08 pm : link Wish him the best, but, would have been shocked if this didn't happen.

RE: Thank GOD!!! FStubbs : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: Wu-HOOOOO



Marc Ross?



Chris Mara?



C'mon man, a clean house is a clean house.....do it do it!!!!!



This.



We're not even halfway done.



This.

We're not even halfway done.

I want scouts to go too.

RE: Please just tell us the new GM FStubbs : 12:10 pm : link

Quote: Isn't Marc Ross.



Abrams is the GM and that feels pretty temporary.

I hate to see anyone lose a Job Manning10 : 12:14 pm : link But this had to be done , and I am sure more is going to come out about what went on in the coming days.

This is the most important thing that had to happen. Watson : 12:14 pm : link .

I was concerned Reese would stay dune69 : 12:15 pm : link it's time for a cleansing. Jerry R was not all bad but we can do better in the personnel department. Good job and let's get a GM to move us in a better direction.

You AcidTest : 12:16 pm : link have to get rid of the scouts. Reese wasn't making ridiculous day three picks like A. Robinson, M. Thompson, and all the rest. He was acting on recommendations from his scouts. They were the staff pounding the table for those guys.

Thank you Jerry Reese. Time now to move forward. trueblueinpw : 12:24 pm : link I appreciate that Reese had a role in not one but two Super Bowl victories. I would have liked to have seen what a real NFL coach could have done with this roster this year. There’s talent on this team which has been completed undelivered on the field and the personnel cupboard is far from bare. I feel much the way I did when TC was forced to retire, this is the right move, occurring a bit too late and with a very uncertain justification and an even less certain future.



It’s time to move forward with a new GM and coaching staff and a refresh of the entire organization. But I won’t forget those two Super Bowls and I’m happy to offer my sincere thanks to Jerry Reese for his role in building two championship teams. Thank you Jerry Reese, for all you’ve done, I wish you only the best moving forward.

Mediocre drafts at best, TC : 12:27 pm : link some disastrous. Poor roster management, faulty personnel evaluation, many bad fits for scheme. Putting McAdoo in place. A stubborn, self-righteous unwillingness to acknowledge the obvious.



I don't hate Reese Banks : 12:27 pm : link He did a fair amount of good, but between some bad luck (how many talented players had very short careers here), some genuinely bad drafts, and non existent FA acquisitions, he had to go. I wish him well. The irony to me is Ernie lost power and eventually forced out partly due to his handling of the offensive line. I don't know how Reese didn't prioritize that given what happened to his predecessor.

RE: Stupidly firing Reese. Just dumb Gatorade Dunk : 12:31 pm : link

Quote: Now no connections to the two Super Bowls. Jerry, Tom, and Eli all out

In comment 13722539 Rflairr said:

RE: RE: Thank GOD!!! section125 : 12:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13722478 I Love Clams Casino said:





Quote:





Wu-HOOOOO



Marc Ross?



Chris Mara?



C'mon man, a clean house is a clean house.....do it do it!!!!!







This.



We're not even halfway done.



I want scouts to go too.



More than likely the scouts were fine. But the FO takes the evals and makes the decisions. The info is there but not properly interpreted.

Reese AcidTest : 12:32 pm : link never traded down in any round in any draft. That must be a record for a GM with this tenure. How could he have had that much confidence in his picks? Football is also a violent game. More picks provide depth. We don't need 15 picks every April, but a few extra here and there would have helped.

Reese had good moments NyquistX3 : 12:40 pm : link but one playoff appearance in six years despite having a competent QB is piss poor.

RE: pretty funny that Giants.com has no mention of any of this Sarcastic Sam : 12:42 pm : link

Quote: ........



Maybe the guy who updates their website was also fired?

It's the right decision Jay on the Island : 12:46 pm : link There was a very good chance that Reese would try to sell ownership on passing on one of the top QB's because of Webb. Reese would then pass on several huge offers for the #2 pick and take Barkley or Chubb because we all know Reese doesn't trade down.

Reese Canned Finally Percy : 12:51 pm : link Better late than never. A new start! And badly needed.

Thank Christ The_Boss : 12:58 pm : link This was the one move I've been pushing for years. The clock finally struck midnight on that fuck.

How could anyone complain? Painless62 : 1:02 pm : link Wow. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Even the 2011 team was 9-7. We have not been a consistently good team for almost the whole Reese GM tenure. We have for the most part stunk for 6 years. We can and should do better.

RE: You RobCarpenter : 1:10 pm : link

Quote: have to get rid of the scouts. Reese wasn't making ridiculous day three picks like A. Robinson, M. Thompson, and all the rest. He was acting on recommendations from his scouts. They were the staff pounding the table for those guys.



+1,000. The new GM should bring in his scouts.

... shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:10 pm : link



It was time to move on, but that doesn't take away from what he accomplished.

Marc Ross better be right behind him GiantTuff1 : 1:10 pm : link and now maybe the drafting of finesse do-nothing players will finally stop.



I wish TC could come back and help shop for the groceries.

RE: How could anyone complain? Default : 1:17 pm : link

Quote: Wow. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Even the 2011 team was 9-7. We have not been a consistently good team for almost the whole Reese GM tenure. We have for the most part stunk for 6 years. We can and should do better.



Yet many pine for Coughlin.

bceagle that was hilarious ! Bluesbreaker : 1:17 pm : link Good luck Mr Reach ...

wheres the jerry pimp image? mattlawson : 1:38 pm : link that one is a classic

Chris Mara is still around Rflairr : 1:39 pm : link But Reese will be the Goat

I think he's a better..... BillKo : 1:45 pm : link scout/player personnel guy than a GM....OL was ignored way too long with a QB you knew needed protection.



Too many reaches/projects eventually caught up to him.



Good move, tear down and start fresh.............

Will he finally address the media? Fishmanjim57 : 2:01 pm : link I am so happy that Reese is finally gone! This is the best thing to happen this season!

RE: Chris Mara is still around TMS : 2:02 pm : link

Just like Coughlin was for Reese. TC must be feeling vindicated now. Great ending. JR made a lot of $$$ now he can zoot suit it out of the NFL. I will apologize if he ever gets another job in the NFL.

Thank you Mr. Reese rasbutant : 2:37 pm : link Things didn't work out. But never doubted the effort.

I still think giantfan2000 : 2:39 pm : link Reese is a GM for an NFL team next year ...



I think both NYBEN1963 : 4:03 pm : link firings were very justified but let's remember that JR has been a member of this organization for over 20 years and has given his heart and souls to it. Mara said that it was very emotional for both he and JR...Once a Giant always a Giant

hmmm giantfan2000 : 4:56 pm : link Quote: JR made a lot of $$$ now he can zoot suit it out of the NFL. I will apologize if he ever gets another job in the NFL.



wowl what a racist statement

wowl what a racist statement

RE: Five years too late. old man : 5:05 pm : link

Quote: Now finish the job and can Marc Ross.



They will screw this up and name Ross GM.