Jerry Reese Fired

McAdoo is small potatoes compared to Reese.
The #Giants are also firing GM Jerry Reese, per @AKinkhabwala. A housecleaning.
he gets credit for the part he played in building the super bowl teams
But it’s about fucking time
All gone.
Quinn interim hc?
but he deserves a ton more respect than McAdoo.
He was a magician keeping his job so long.
get Saban as HC and if he wants to be GM too, fine.
Mr. Ross can you please report to Mr. Mara's office?
Have the Giants ever even fired a GM before?
2003-2012. Hes been terrible at GM for five straight years.
Time for change was now.
| Mr. Ross can you please report to Mr. Mara's office?
Bring your playbook
now lets hope they identify the right person for the GM spot.
too much of a mixed bag on both drafts and free agents.
| Have the Giants ever even fired a GM before?
Andy Robestelli
Never adapted his philosophy.
Get rid of the rot.
I guess McAdoo did Giants fans a favor with that cluster fuck last week.
We all know he’s probably getting promoted...
Wu-HOOOOO
Marc Ross?
Chris Mara?
C'mon man, a clean house is a clean house.....do it do it!!!!!
HAD to be done now - there is a lot of work that needs to be done to fix this roster and prep for the draft and FA. Hiring his replacement MUST be objective #1 moving forward.
we can look to a lot of good things that Reese did for this franchise, even before he became GM. A lot of the talent he inherited in 2007 was due to the scouting network he helped build.
But he lost his way since 2012. Neglected crucial positions for too long. It was time.
I'm grateful for what he contributed, but happy to be moving on
And now THE most important role to fill.
but ultimately he failed at the most important thing...building an OL. I hate to put him in the same class as MacAdoo who has been a disaster, but it's time to start fresh.
This is more important than McAdoo.
I've said it over and over, the only good time to fire a GM is mid-season.
The scouting staff can stay in tact and not scramble to other open jobs. Chris Mara will oversee the process from now until a new GM is installed.
This is the best case scenario.
Thank you Good Riddance!!!
now all the scouts and staff too.
Ditto the coaching staff. no holdovers.
plenty of time to find the right staff. There will be lots of terrible football ahead, but I look forward to having hope they are going in the right direction.
Jerry will land on his feet somewhere. He made some bad decisions and had some bad luck, but he'll catch on somewhere else.
that he bet his job on Ereck Flowers and that offensive line.
There's a lot of work to be done to get the correct GM in place.
Now no connections to the two Super Bowls. Jerry, Tom, and Eli all out
The Maras can find a decent GM from that staff. You can't deny that the Steelers have been competitive and know how to draft.
also absolutely the right decision. His drafts were terrible. Everyone goes with him, including Ross and the scouts.
but his propensity to ignore the OL (or rather, his CONTINUAL gamble) in FA and his misses in the draft along the line cost him his job.
and I haven't heard about the 5 times that have already offered JR a job.. as many on BBI kept assuring me would happen..
I hope the best for him.. but outside of Owners.. JR is the person most responsible for our suckage over the past 6 years.. he got a HoF coach fired.. he forced us to essentially cut ties with Eli..
That's all I have to say about that!
"Whew. This should save our concessions and parking revenue for December..."
that the giants realize how inept marc ross is, notice that the drafts began to tank around the time he was brought on board, and don't retain him in any capacity.
ross is a bigger problem than reese, IMO
handling of eli benching was final death nil for immediate dismissal
She's so good at what she does.
Enjoy your holidays mates.
Happy days are here again. Or the end of prohibition.
Now finish the job and can Marc Ross.
This guy has always sucked. Get lost Jerry Reach.
I'm confident Ross was right behind him out the door.
I say thank you to them both and good luck. Now for us fans it’s time for patience. It will take a while too fix this.
Wish him the best, but, would have been shocked if this didn't happen.
We're not even halfway done.
I want scouts to go too.
But this had to be done , and I am sure more is going to come out about what went on in the coming days.
Kudos to ESPN
it's time for a cleansing. Jerry R was not all bad but we can do better in the personnel department. Good job and let's get a GM to move us in a better direction.
have to get rid of the scouts. Reese wasn't making ridiculous day three picks like A. Robinson, M. Thompson, and all the rest. He was acting on recommendations from his scouts. They were the staff pounding the table for those guys.
I appreciate that Reese had a role in not one but two Super Bowl victories. I would have liked to have seen what a real NFL coach could have done with this roster this year. There’s talent on this team which has been completed undelivered on the field and the personnel cupboard is far from bare. I feel much the way I did when TC was forced to retire, this is the right move, occurring a bit too late and with a very uncertain justification and an even less certain future.
It’s time to move forward with a new GM and coaching staff and a refresh of the entire organization. But I won’t forget those two Super Bowls and I’m happy to offer my sincere thanks to Jerry Reese for his role in building two championship teams. Thank you Jerry Reese, for all you’ve done, I wish you only the best moving forward.
some disastrous. Poor roster management, faulty personnel evaluation, many bad fits for scheme. Putting McAdoo in place. A stubborn, self-righteous unwillingness to acknowledge the obvious.
He did a fair amount of good, but between some bad luck (how many talented players had very short careers here), some genuinely bad drafts, and non existent FA acquisitions, he had to go. I wish him well. The irony to me is Ernie lost power and eventually forced out partly due to his handling of the offensive line. I don't know how Reese didn't prioritize that given what happened to his predecessor.
never traded down in any round in any draft. That must be a record for a GM with this tenure. How could he have had that much confidence in his picks? Football is also a violent game. More picks provide depth. We don't need 15 picks every April, but a few extra here and there would have helped.
but one playoff appearance in six years despite having a competent QB is piss poor.
There was a very good chance that Reese would try to sell ownership on passing on one of the top QB's because of Webb. Reese would then pass on several huge offers for the #2 pick and take Barkley or Chubb because we all know Reese doesn't trade down.
Better late than never. A new start! And badly needed.
This was the one move I've been pushing for years. The clock finally struck midnight on that fuck.
Wow. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Even the 2011 team was 9-7. We have not been a consistently good team for almost the whole Reese GM tenure. We have for the most part stunk for 6 years. We can and should do better.
It was time to move on, but that doesn't take away from what he accomplished.
and now maybe the drafting of finesse do-nothing players will finally stop.
I wish TC could come back and help shop for the groceries.
scout/player personnel guy than a GM....OL was ignored way too long with a QB you knew needed protection.
Too many reaches/projects eventually caught up to him.
Good move, tear down and start fresh.............
I am so happy that Reese is finally gone! This is the best thing to happen this season!
Things didn't work out. But never doubted the effort.
Reese is a GM for an NFL team next year ...
firings were very justified but let's remember that JR has been a member of this organization for over 20 years and has given his heart and souls to it. Mara said that it was very emotional for both he and JR...Once a Giant always a Giant
|JR made a lot of $$$ now he can zoot suit it out of the NFL. I will apologize if he ever gets another job in the NFL.
They will screw this up and name Ross GM.
him with one last task. The Giants should have put the names in contention for the GM job on a dart board and let Jerry throw a dart like he did during the drafts.