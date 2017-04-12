You Can Pick the Next GM and HC of NYG... Who are They? arcarsenal : 12/4/2017 12:26 pm Not necessarily a new topic - but if you can pick one guy to fill each position, who do you want?



Curious to see where people are looking in the early going.



Are you looking for someone with prior experience... or do you want to roll the dice on a younger guy again?



I've seen Mike Smith's name thrown out there - I wouldn't hate that. I don't think Saban is realistic. I still see some Bill Cowher calls. I don't see that, either.



NE assistants make me nervous - McDaniels would be the one guy I MIGHT consider. Hard pass on Matt Patricia.



The GM call is a lot harder right now.



Who are your picks and why?

Eliot Wolf as GM ryanmkeane : 12/4/2017 12:27 pm : link and David Shaw as HC

For GM jlukes : 12/4/2017 12:28 pm : link Pioli or Caserio





For Coach

McDaniels or Shaw

not sure who I'd want Greg from LI : 12/4/2017 12:29 pm : link But I know who I don't want - anyone from the Patriots not named Belichick.



I could live with Mike Smith.

Seriously, did anyone pay the slightest attention to the Chiefs Greg from LI : 12/4/2017 12:30 pm : link from 2009-2012? Pioli sucked. The team on the field was bad, and Pioli was a raging asshole who alienated the entire organization with his autocratic style and lunatic obsession with secrecy.

RE: Eliot Wolf as GM dpinzow : 12/4/2017 12:32 pm : link

Quote: and David Shaw as HC



Agree with Wolf as GM, but the chances of Shaw going to the NFL are 1% at best.



A lot of people have speculated about John Harbaugh but he's safe as long as the Ravens make the playoffs. There's also been speculation about Jim Harbaugh wanting to leave Michigan but he's a 3-4 year solution at best. If you go with Jim Harbaugh you are planning on one last run for it with Eli followed by the new QB when he is ready. He's not going to take on a complete rebuild again



It's hard to imagine wanting a Redskins hero being our head coach but Russ Grimm (Titans OL) would be an interesting pick because he would know how to build an OL In comment 13722925 ryanmkeane said:Agree with Wolf as GM, but the chances of Shaw going to the NFL are 1% at best.A lot of people have speculated about John Harbaugh but he's safe as long as the Ravens make the playoffs. There's also been speculation about Jim Harbaugh wanting to leave Michigan but he's a 3-4 year solution at best. If you go with Jim Harbaugh you are planning on one last run for it with Eli followed by the new QB when he is ready. He's not going to take on a complete rebuild againIt's hard to imagine wanting a Redskins hero being our head coach but Russ Grimm (Titans OL) would be an interesting pick because he would know how to build an OL

John Mara takes out full page ads.... MOOPS : 12/4/2017 12:33 pm : link in all the NY papers begging the Giants fans for a Mulligan and brings back Tom Coughlin as GM at $10M per year.

I would be fine with Wolf as GM hocuspocus : 12/4/2017 12:33 pm : link As for coach - I want someone with experience to help stabilize the team. That being said, I don't want it to be Spags.

RE: John Mara takes out full page ads.... Greg from LI : 12/4/2017 12:34 pm : link

Quote: in all the NY papers begging the Giants fans for a Mulligan and brings back Tom Coughlin as GM at $10M per year.



Because Coughlin did such a bang-up job as Jags GM, right? In comment 13722968 MOOPS said:Because Coughlin did such a bang-up job as Jags GM, right?

I ike Pioli also montanagiant : 12/4/2017 12:34 pm : link I don't know if it's possible but would love Kubiak here as HC

dpinzow ryanmkeane : 12/4/2017 12:35 pm : link I'm not sure the Giants have ever really reached out to Shaw. They might now.

How about section125 : 12/4/2017 12:36 pm : link Matt Patricia from NE for HC?

. arcarsenal : 12/4/2017 12:36 pm : link I haven't paid much attention to whether or not Harbaugh's job is in jeopardy or not in BAL, but if it is, I'd love to have him. I think he's an excellent coach.



Shaw is an interesting one. I like him as well - not sure it's realistic, though.



The GM's are harder. Pioli doesn't really excite me.



Caserio would. I don't know if we can pry him away from NE, though.

RE: John Mara takes out full page ads.... Tesla : 12/4/2017 12:36 pm : link

Quote: in all the NY papers begging the Giants fans for a Mulligan and brings back Tom Coughlin as GM at $10M per year.



Coughlin was already co-GM here for 12 years. In comment 13722968 MOOPS said:Coughlin was already co-GM here for 12 years.

Give me someone with previous HC experience NyquistX3 : 12/4/2017 12:36 pm : link No rookies again, please.

RE: Seriously, did anyone pay the slightest attention to the Chiefs jlukes : 12/4/2017 12:38 pm : link

Quote: from 2009-2012? Pioli sucked. The team on the field was bad, and Pioli was a raging asshole who alienated the entire organization with his autocratic style and lunatic obsession with secrecy.



Did you watch Mike Smith in Atlanta? In comment 13722946 Greg from LI said:Did you watch Mike Smith in Atlanta?

RE: How about Greg from LI : 12/4/2017 12:38 pm : link

Quote: Matt Patricia from NE for HC?



A glorified gofer. Do you think a Belichick defensive assistant has any real authority or responsibility? In comment 13722999 section125 said:A glorified gofer. Do you think a Belichick defensive assistant has any real authority or responsibility?

If we hired Smith ryanmkeane : 12/4/2017 12:39 pm : link it would be one of those "I'm not excited about this, but he's probably a good coach" kind of things

2018 First Round Pick To The Patriots Trainmaster : 12/4/2017 12:39 pm : link Allowing “Little Bill” to return home to the Giants as Head Coach and GM.



Do it Mr Mara.





RE: Seriously, did anyone pay the slightest attention to the Chiefs Section331 : 12/4/2017 12:39 pm : link

Quote: from 2009-2012? Pioli sucked. The team on the field was bad, and Pioli was a raging asshole who alienated the entire organization with his autocratic style and lunatic obsession with secrecy.



Exactly, and decided it was a great idea to throw money at Matt Cassel. I do like McDaniels though. In comment 13722946 Greg from LI said:Exactly, and decided it was a great idea to throw money at Matt Cassel. I do like McDaniels though.

Whatever Mike Smith's shortcomings in Atlanta Greg from LI : 12/4/2017 12:40 pm : link He did his job there a helluva lot better than Pioli did in KC. I said I could live with him, I didn't say he'd be my top choice.

is John harbaugh staying in balt? micky : 12/4/2017 12:41 pm : link he'd be a good one imo

RE: Probably njm : 12/4/2017 12:41 pm : link

Quote: Harbaugh



Please no. Possibly successful in 2018 but the only question will be how soon he loses the locker room, because he surely will. In comment 13722955 cokeduplt said:Please no. Possibly successful in 2018 but the only question will be how soon he loses the locker room, because he surely will.

HIre The GM First Trainmaster : 12/4/2017 12:42 pm : link Let him pick the HC with ownership input.

. arcarsenal : 12/4/2017 12:42 pm : link Smith did coach a pair of 13 win teams in Atlanta.



My bigger concern is that he's the DC in TB right now and their defense is really bad.

Ravens have been playing well lately Overseer : 12/4/2017 12:42 pm : link they're probably going to get that 2nd WC spot. Browns, Colts, Bengals final 3 weeks.



Harbaugh unlikely to be available.

RE: RE: Probably njm : 12/4/2017 12:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13722955 cokeduplt said:





Quote:





Harbaugh







Please no. Possibly successful in 2018 but the only question will be how soon he loses the locker room, because he surely will.



To be clear, the Michigan coach. In comment 13723046 njm said:To be clear, the Michigan coach.

RE: RE: Seriously, did anyone pay the slightest attention to the Chiefs Section331 : 12/4/2017 12:43 pm : link

Quote:

Did you watch Mike Smith in Atlanta?



I agree he's not the sexiest pick, but he had 2 13 win teams, and averaged 11 wins over his first 5 seasons. Weak division, and he wouldn't be my first choice, but we could do a lot worse. In comment 13723012 jlukes said:I agree he's not the sexiest pick, but he had 2 13 win teams, and averaged 11 wins over his first 5 seasons. Weak division, and he wouldn't be my first choice, but we could do a lot worse.

I wish Coughlin could pick the groceries here GiantTuff1 : 12/4/2017 12:43 pm : link he's not a numbers guy, but TC is great at evaluating talent, and it's been shown since he was pushed out that Reese was really the problem.

Abrams can do the numbers, but have Coughlin and perhaps a trusted other guy to push the papers maybe a Gettleman tag team in this... It brings experience back to the FO, winning culture, and TC can help pick the new coach. Plus I think it's a major PR win.



For HC, I am in the McDaniels camp.... he's got his lumps. Matured. Winning program. Innovative, and appears to be a communicator.



I'm interested ryanmkeane : 12/4/2017 12:43 pm : link in Shaw, Jim Harbaugh, and McDaniels as HC. Not that interested in any other guys as head coach.

RE: 2018 First Round Pick To The Patriots spike : 12/4/2017 12:43 pm : link

Quote: Allowing “Little Bill” to return home to the Giants as Head Coach and GM.



Do it Mr Mara.





Brady isnt getting any younger In comment 13723023 Trainmaster said:Brady isnt getting any younger

Pioli ryanmkeane : 12/4/2017 12:44 pm : link had a few bad years with KC, but had great success with New England and very good success with Atlanta helping them with their roster. People have some bad drafting years, it happens. This guy has a proven championship track record.

. arcarsenal : 12/4/2017 12:44 pm : link Has Jim Harbaugh expressed any desire to leave UM or even CFB in general? I haven't seen anything like that.

I really like Mike Vrabel Joey in VA : 12/4/2017 12:44 pm : link He seems like he'd be a an old school type who can relate to the ding dongs coming out of college now. He just has something.

As long as they're not NoPeanutz : 12/4/2017 12:45 pm : link a QB guru, I'm listening. Little Bill is the only answer. How much would it take?

RE: Pioli Greg from LI : 12/4/2017 12:46 pm : link

Quote: had a few bad years with KC, but had great success with New England



New England is a one man show. Unless you get that one man, you're making a mistake to take anyone from there. In comment 13723074 ryanmkeane said:New England is a one man show. Unless you get that one man, you're making a mistake to take anyone from there.

Also starting ryanmkeane : 12/4/2017 12:46 pm : link to think that based on how all this went down, Mara will not hire guys that might not be seen as completely ready. He will want proven, championship caliber coaches. Shaw and Harbaugh come to mind, with Pioli as GM. Would like to take a serious look at Wolf as GM as he's risen in the ranks there at a pretty incredible rate - and he'd be a good hire I think.

Greg...c'mon... ryanmkeane : 12/4/2017 12:48 pm : link Pioli was in New England for 9 years and built that roster with Belichick.

Pioli pjcas18 : 12/4/2017 12:52 pm : link has a terrible record as GM.



However, I don't hold all Patriots former assistants in the same light as Pioli, Weis, and Crennell.



Tom Dimitroff rebuilt Atlanta (Patriots scouting director 2003 - 2007)



Jon Robinson - I love what he's done in Tennessee (Patriots scout 2003 - 2013)



Bob Quinn - I like Detroit's improvement (Patriots exec/admin from 2000 - 2015)



Plus Bill O'Brien has had success as a head coach without having a legit NFL QB, which is nearly impossible in today's NFL. With Watson he was likely going to make the playoffs a 3rd year in a row.



not to mention the success in NCAA of guys like Saban or Ferentz. So, I scoff at those who avoid New England because of a) Belichick being the only one possible there that contributes to success or b) the failures of others



Matt Patricia is a more interesting candidate than McDaniels IMO because he doesn't have a Tom Brady, so his defense success is not entwined with perhaps the GOAT at QB.



I don't care if the GM/Coach come from New England, but generally teams get their replacement GM and head coach from a franchise or job where they had success, it's hard to find more successful coordinators than in New England.



I'd be fine with Caserio and Patricia or McDaniels, but I don't feel like it has to be them.



Dunno which positions idiotsavant : 12/4/2017 12:53 pm : link But in the mix. Scarnechias father and son,



Chris Morgan OL coach from Falcons.



Scarnechia, Dante, the father, brought in by B.B. at Pat's to fix O line. HC maybe?



Morgan huge success at OL at seahawks and falcons former O linesman. Gotta move him up though. OC maybe?



Maybe a consulting role or QB coach role for norv Turner, especially if you end up with newbs at other spots.





unpopular but also Nick Saban micky : 12/4/2017 12:54 pm : link .

. arcarsenal : 12/4/2017 12:55 pm : link pj...



Patricia doesn't have Brady on his side of the ball, but he does have Bill. I always felt like Bill was kind of the real DC there. I don't know how much input he has, exactly, but I do assume it's a good bit.

I have to say that Spags will be in the mix PatersonPlank : 12/4/2017 12:56 pm : link He is now clearly a "NY Giants" guy, has experience, and the players and management like him.

RE: RE: Eliot Wolf as GM Elisthebest : 12/4/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13722925 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





and David Shaw as HC







Agree with Wolf as GM, but the chances of Shaw going to the NFL are 1% at best.



A lot of people have speculated about John Harbaugh but he's safe as long as the Ravens make the playoffs. There's also been speculation about Jim Harbaugh wanting to leave Michigan but he's a 3-4 year solution at best. If you go with Jim Harbaugh you are planning on one last run for it with Eli followed by the new QB when he is ready. He's not going to take on a complete rebuild again



It's hard to imagine wanting a Redskins hero being our head coach but Russ Grimm (Titans OL) would be an interesting pick because he would know how to build an OL

I sign up for Wolf/Shaw right now In comment 13722959 dpinzow said:I sign up for Wolf/Shaw right now

RE: I have to say that Spags will be in the mix arcarsenal : 12/4/2017 12:57 pm : link

Quote: He is now clearly a "NY Giants" guy, has experience, and the players and management like him.



Maybe as a formality - but there's really no reason to think he deserves the job. In comment 13723150 PatersonPlank said:Maybe as a formality - but there's really no reason to think he deserves the job.

RE: Pioli bw in dc : 12/4/2017 12:58 pm : link

Quote:



Plus Bill O'Brien has had success as a head coach without having a legit NFL QB, which is nearly impossible in today's NFL. With Watson he was likely going to make the playoffs a 3rd year in a row.







I am a fan of O'Brien too. That team was onto something with Watson in the pilot seat.



O'Brien stitched together playoff teams with some putrid QB play the last few years. If McNair lets him go, we should be all over that...



In comment 13723122 pjcas18 said:I am a fan of O'Brien too. That team was onto something with Watson in the pilot seat.O'Brien stitched together playoff teams with some putrid QB play the last few years. If McNair lets him go, we should be all over that...

I saw on another site Bleedin Blue : 12/4/2017 12:58 pm : link DeCosta from Baltimore discussed. Don't know anything about him, anyone with some insight???

RE: . pjcas18 : 12/4/2017 1:01 pm : link

Quote: pj...



Patricia doesn't have Brady on his side of the ball, but he does have Bill. I always felt like Bill was kind of the real DC there. I don't know how much input he has, exactly, but I do assume it's a good bit.



I hear people say the same thing about the OC (that Belichick is the real OC) and GM (which he is).



It was Belichick who made the call to go for it on 4th and 12 in the SB and 4th and 2 in Indy at his own 25 yard line.



but IMO the people who say that don't really read about how much goes into the Patriots game planning.



They're one of the few NFL teams who actually game plans each week, differently for each opponent.



past two weeks the Patriots rushed for 190+ yards each game. first time that has happened in 20 years.



no way, IMO, Belichick can be THAT involved in game planning/scheming, etc. while handling all the other shit a head coach has to handle.



IMO that's sort of like saying any head coach is also the OC/DC (depending on their background) rather than the actual OC/DC. In comment 13723144 arcarsenal said:I hear people say the same thing about the OC (that Belichick is the real OC) and GM (which he is).It was Belichick who made the call to go for it on 4th and 12 in the SB and 4th and 2 in Indy at his own 25 yard line.but IMO the people who say that don't really read about how much goes into the Patriots game planning.They're one of the few NFL teams who actually game plans each week, differently for each opponent.past two weeks the Patriots rushed for 190+ yards each game. first time that has happened in 20 years.no way, IMO, Belichick can be THAT involved in game planning/scheming, etc. while handling all the other shit a head coach has to handle.IMO that's sort of like saying any head coach is also the OC/DC (depending on their background) rather than the actual OC/DC.

I think Shaw is more realistic than you think AcesUp : 12/4/2017 1:01 pm : link That's the one good thing about this trainwreck, it wipes the slate clean. That has to be a big selling point. He'll have a top 5 pick to choose his QB for one of the NFL's premiere franchises with historically patient owners. There's still some talent on this roster to play with as well.

Just for shits and giggles, If I'm Mara David B. : 12/4/2017 1:02 pm : link I call Belichick and give him something to think about.



He'd probably never leave NE, but he still considers the Giants "home," and he doesn't really have anything more to achieve in NE. If he wanted a new challenge back where it all started, this would be the time. Before Brady retires on him.



And then I'd tell him: "You might as well come. I'm raiding your staff, anyway . . ."



I know. Pipe dream.

DeCosta is on my short list AcesUp : 12/4/2017 1:04 pm : link The guy is paying his dues under Ozzie Newsome and is considered his heir apparent. I think we can steal him.



If there's one franchise worth mining for FO talent, it's Baltimore. They've been competitive for 2 decades with mediocre QB play thanks to their ability to pick and develop talent.

TC great at evaluating talent and Reese the problem? RollBlue : 12/4/2017 1:07 pm : link Since TC left, what draft pick or FA signing don't you like? Eli Apple at this point - let's see what he looks like with a new coaching staff.

I believe TC was a BIG part of the OL decline hanging on to guys like DD and Snee too long.

DeCosta pjcas18 : 12/4/2017 1:08 pm : link I believe has routinely declined interview requests and is viewed as the Newsome successor.



maybe that's changed or maybe the Giants job is that enticing so he changes his mind, but from what I recall in prior years that's been the case.





RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 12/4/2017 1:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13723144 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





pj...



Patricia doesn't have Brady on his side of the ball, but he does have Bill. I always felt like Bill was kind of the real DC there. I don't know how much input he has, exactly, but I do assume it's a good bit.







I hear people say the same thing about the OC (that Belichick is the real OC) and GM (which he is).



It was Belichick who made the call to go for it on 4th and 12 in the SB and 4th and 2 in Indy at his own 25 yard line.



but IMO the people who say that don't really read about how much goes into the Patriots game planning.



They're one of the few NFL teams who actually game plans each week, differently for each opponent.



past two weeks the Patriots rushed for 190+ yards each game. first time that has happened in 20 years.



no way, IMO, Belichick can be THAT involved in game planning/scheming, etc. while handling all the other shit a head coach has to handle.



IMO that's sort of like saying any head coach is also the OC/DC (depending on their background) rather than the actual OC/DC.



I'm not going to pretend that I read in detail about how they game plan each week. I just know that Bill has a stelar defensive background (as every NYG fan is aware) and it would surprise me if Patricia was running that unit without a good deal of input from Bill. How much input? I couldn't tell you. I'd just be wary about how much credit I actually gave Patricia for that unit - which has given up a ton of yardage this year anyway. In comment 13723179 pjcas18 said:I'm not going to pretend that I read in detail about how they game plan each week. I just know that Bill has a stelar defensive background (as every NYG fan is aware) and it would surprise me if Patricia was running that unit without a good deal of input from Bill. How much input? I couldn't tell you. I'd just be wary about how much credit I actually gave Patricia for that unit - which has given up a ton of yardage this year anyway.

RE: TC great at evaluating talent and Reese the problem? Greg from LI : 12/4/2017 1:11 pm : link

Quote: Since TC left, what draft pick or FA signing don't you like? Eli Apple at this point - let's see what he looks like with a new coaching staff.

I believe TC was a BIG part of the OL decline hanging on to guys like DD and Snee too long.



No, no, no, you don't understand - all of the good personnel moves were the genius Tom Coughlin. All of the bad ones were the fault of that fool Jerry Reach. In comment 13723247 RollBlue said:No, no, no, you don't understand - all of the good personnel moves were the genius Tom Coughlin. All of the bad ones were the fault of that fool Jerry Reach.

RE: . RobCarpenter : 12/4/2017 1:26 pm : link

Quote: Has Jim Harbaugh expressed any desire to leave UM or even CFB in general? I haven't seen anything like that.



No, and he lives next to his parents, just had a baby, is in the city where he grew up, and is very happy where he is.



He's not going anywhere. In comment 13723075 arcarsenal said:No, and he lives next to his parents, just had a baby, is in the city where he grew up, and is very happy where he is.He's not going anywhere.

Not my serious answer, but this thread is not complete lawguy9801 : 12/4/2017 1:48 pm : link



without...a scowl

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 12/4/2017 1:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13723075 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Has Jim Harbaugh expressed any desire to leave UM or even CFB in general? I haven't seen anything like that.







No, and he lives next to his parents, just had a baby, is in the city where he grew up, and is very happy where he is.



He's not going anywhere.



That's what I thought.



I'd love to have John but the Ravens would be dumb to part ways with him. In comment 13723400 RobCarpenter said:That's what I thought.I'd love to have John but the Ravens would be dumb to part ways with him.

I honestly don't know. Matt M. : 12/4/2017 2:00 pm : link First, I don't know enough about most of the potential GM candidates. I just know I would like someone from outside the organization.



As for HC, I agree I would stay away from NE assistants. I would like a former HC, but how many successful former HC are realistically available and interested?

I'll tell you who I'd love to see coach in the NFL... Go Terps : 12/4/2017 2:06 pm : link Paul Johnson from Georgia Tech. Anyone that runs an offense that has a 90/10 run/pass ratio is fine by me. That would be fun.

. arcarsenal : 12/4/2017 2:15 pm : link I'm all about re-establishing ourselves as a more run-heavy/play-action passing team. Especially if Eli is still going to be here. But a 90/10 ratio is extreme. Have to pass a bit more than that. There will be defenses who are too tough up front to force the run against to a degree like that.

RE: . Go Terps : 12/4/2017 2:16 pm : link

Quote: I'm all about re-establishing ourselves as a more run-heavy/play-action passing team. Especially if Eli is still going to be here. But a 90/10 ratio is extreme. Have to pass a bit more than that. There will be defenses who are too tough up front to force the run against to a degree like that.



I said it half jokingly. No one is coming in and running a flexbone spread option. I would just love to see it. In comment 13723704 arcarsenal said:I said it half jokingly. No one is coming in and running a flexbone spread option. I would just love to see it.

RE: RE: I have to say that Spags will be in the mix BillKo : 12/4/2017 5:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13723150 PatersonPlank said:





Quote:





He is now clearly a "NY Giants" guy, has experience, and the players and management like him.







Maybe as a formality - but there's really no reason to think he deserves the job.



Yeah, I concur. I love Spags, but Francessa just said it on his show. You can't hire a guy from within when the team itself was a failure.



When has that ever worked?? (saying that off the top of my head).......... In comment 13723158 arcarsenal said:Yeah, I concur. I love Spags, but Francessa just said it on his show. You can't hire a guy from within when the team itself was a failure.When has that ever worked?? (saying that off the top of my head)..........

RE: I'll tell you who I'd love to see coach in the NFL... bw in dc : 12/4/2017 5:04 pm : link

Quote: Paul Johnson from Georgia Tech. Anyone that runs an offense that has a 90/10 run/pass ratio is fine by me. That would be fun.



Correction 99/1. :) In comment 13723652 Go Terps said:Correction 99/1. :)

RE: I'll tell you who I'd love to see coach in the NFL... Greg from LI : 12/4/2017 5:09 pm : link

Quote: Paul Johnson from Georgia Tech. Anyone that runs an offense that has a 90/10 run/pass ratio is fine by me. That would be fun.



Paul Johnson is a massive, MASSIVE prick. In comment 13723652 Go Terps said:Paul Johnson is a massive, MASSIVE prick.

John Dorsey for GM Mike in NY : 12/4/2017 5:20 pm : link I want a defensive guy as HC. I know it seems strange, but with the lack of talent on O I want the HC to bring in an OC that will let what talent we have dictate the scheme versus trying to have to show his O can work. I am not against having a first time HC who has been a successful coordinator. George Edwards, the DC of Minnesota is intriguing. Not to mention he does have experience being in the NFC East so he knows what those rivalries are like.

dont know GMs UESBLUE : 12/4/2017 5:27 pm : link well enough but PLEASE dont try another hotshot assnt or college coach. We need some stability with a proven NFL head coach like a Cowher or a Gruden. Handling the Eli transition to a new QB will require an already respected leader.