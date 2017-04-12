Mara: Ernie Accorsi will serve as consultant for GM search

Just said in his presser.
open the windows and fumigate
has to be the leader in the clubhouse.
means he will be very familiar with all the candidates. Good move by Mara.
The Giants ol' boys club rides again. Waste of an opportunity to breathe new life into a moribund organization.
several weeks ago and got absolutely ripped for it.
has made a nice little extra career in retirement as GM interviewing head hunter/ guru. I really hope he recommends Burt Jones for a look see.
I'm not necessarily against this - but don't forget that Accorsi was hired to do the same thing for the Bears not long ago and it really has not worked out at all.
for Saban, since he wanted Saban as HC in 2004 and the Giants went with TC
Ernie has a great feel for people, and for talent.
was saying he would like O'Brien to be the guy. Thinks he's ready and has connections to the team obviously.
If True, and god knows your rep isn't great, I would be cool with this. He is an upcoming guy with a solid background.
| for Saban, since he wanted Saban as HC in 2004 and the Giants went with TC
He also wanted Saban in 1997 too.
O'Brien has the hair Accorsi covets
| In comment 13723729 dpinzow said:
for Saban, since he wanted Saban as HC in 2004 and the Giants went with TC
He also wanted Saban in 1997 too.
He wasn't GM in 1997 (George Young was)
Why would we want the personnel guy from the Detriot Lions? What has he done?
Guy is 66, gonna be 67...
Is he going to be long for us here?
isn't the GM for the Lions. He's well respected around the league as a GM in the making.
I hope he uncovers all the same rocks that he did to find the consensus no-doubt #1 overall QB prospect in Eli. Quite the detective job he did on that one.
| Ernie has a great feel for people, and for talent.
Well other than Carolina. And maybe it's being overly critical, but he did recommended Reese as well.
But I can't say that raiding the Lions' front office for executives is something that appeals to me.
of people they could bring in right away... John Dorsey formerly of Kansas City should be a name.
I've given you a lot of crap, but I hope you're right on this one. O'Brien would be a really solid choice.
| In comment 13723740 Matt in SGS said:
In comment 13723729 dpinzow said:
Quote:
True, but he was the assistant GM and the Giants were beginning to push George out the door. Everyone knew that 1997 was his final year as GM and that coach would be his final pick, but Accorsi was going to be part of the future with that coach, so he had a lot of say in the selection.
| But I can't say that raiding the Lions' front office for executives is something that appeals to me.
I believe this is his second year with Lions. He's spent 10 years in the Pats organization, starting as an intern while in college. Then he was at Jacksonville for a few years and was in charge of college scouting. He helped build the current Jags.
| In comment 13723764 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
He was behind the Bortles pick actually. Not a good mark.
O'brien is the son of a former Giants surgeon from 10 years ago
Jax has drafted reasonably well, I suppose, although they were picking damned high in that period.
| Guy is 66, gonna be 67...
Is he going to be long for us here?
Apart from his age, I'm concerned that Saban appears to have bailed on his last NFL gig. It gives the impression that he's an opportunist, which isn't what we need right now.
is also a Harvard alum who's from Long Island originally.
|Lions Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle O’Brien enters his 16th season in the National Football League and his second in Detroit. In his first season with the Lions, O’Brien played an integral role in helping construct a playoff roster in 2016. Under his direction, the personnel department assisted in acquiring a draft class that combined for a total of 108 games played and 37 total starts. Detroit’s 2016 draft class included first-round selection (16th overall) Taylor Decker, who started in all 16 games at left tackle as one of only 17 players in the NFL to play 100 percent of the team’s snaps in 2016. In addition to the early rookie contributions, O’Brien was instrumental during the offseason as he worked closely with Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn during the 2016 NFL Free Agency period. With O’Brien’s assistance, Quinn and the personnel department have continued their success in bolstering the Lions’ roster with this year’s free agency acquisitions, highlighted by Pro Bowl G T.J. Lang and veteran T Rick Wagner.
Over the span of his NFL career, O’Brien has worked in player personnel for four different teams in capacities that covered both pro and college scouting. Prior to Detroit, O’Brien was with the Jacksonville Jaguars as director of college scouting for that past three seasons (2013-15). Under O’Brien’s guidance, the Jaguars acquired a nucleus of young talent that included QB Blake Bortles (third overall) and WR Allen Robinson (61st overall) as the team’s first- and second-round picks in the 2014 NFL Draft. Robinson was named to the 2016 Pro Bowl, while WR Allen Hurns, an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014, set the NFL record for the most touchdown receptions by an undrafted player in a player’s first two seasons (16). Prior to his time in Jacksonville, O’Brien spent one season as a national scout with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012.
For 10 seasons (2002-11), O’Brien served in various roles within the New England Patriots player personnel department. The Patriots elevated O’Brien to national scout in his final two seasons (2010-11) in New England after his time as an area scout that covered five seasons (2002, 2006-09). In 2004-05, he was the Patriots’ pro personnel scout.
A graduate of Harvard where he lettered in lacrosse, O’Brien originally joined the Patriots as a player personnel intern in 2000 and continued those duties during the Patriots’ first Super Bowl season in 2001 while still attending Harvard. He began his NFL career as an intern with the New York Jets player personnel department in 1999.
O’Brien is a native of Garden City, N.Y. He and his wife, Alexis, together have a son, Finn.
A few notes on O'Brien from this. He's a Patriots guy essentially. Learned under Belichick and Pioli, both of whom have Giants connections. So that is a huge plus. The Giants and Patriots organization has interchanged coaches and front office people for many years, going back to Parcells and Erhardt from the 1970s.
And he also knows how to sign free agent offensive lineman, as he did in Detroit. Which is a good thing to have in a NYG GM, wouldn't you say?
What so good about O’Brien? What has he done with Det the past two years? What did he do for Jax before that? I don’t know much at all about him.
What I do know is: A-Rob is a beast. Bortles and Yeldon are major whiffs, Fowler hasn’t gotten on the field much. The draft is much easier when you’re top 3, and they still whiffed, twice, in two years.
Maybe 8 weeks late in starting, but I like it.
They should also be in contact with Parcels for advice, if he is willing to give it.
| has to be the leader in the clubhouse.
No fucking way. Guy was so full of himself he made bold moves, and got himself fired. He was a hard headed asshole. Not welcome back.
| isn't the GM for the Lions. He's well respected around the league as a GM in the making.
He was in charge of the Jags draft from 2014-2015.
| In comment 13723666 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
I mean he made some good moves.
for GM... make it happen Ernie
That was 13 years ago and Saban is close to retirement age.
why would the Lions let their head of player personnel leave prior to their own draft? Don't they have the same challenges as the Giants do to get their board set up and why they likely have left Ross in place now? Normally when you have a front office transition, it's too late to junk all the reports from the scouts, so they stay through the draft and get let go after it.
I get that it's a promotion, but what would stop the Lions from simply rejecting the Giants request to interview?
What connections to the team?
| In comment 13723755 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
if there is any truth to Josh McDaniels as the head coach rumors, he and O'Brien already had a working relationship in New England.
No. It would be seen as a major negative on them as a team and lead to other teams responding in kind against them in future situations. The NFL also would put pressure on them.
I also suspect O'Brien's deputy could take over. There's some redundancy now in front offices in terms of administration and role responsibility (as opposed to years past in the old days).
Either way, I'm not fully sold on O'Brien. I want to know what kind of vision he has for a football team in terms of it's talent, it's coaching needs, it's schemes, etc.
is a fellow Harvard grad. So would be no complaint from me.
True, but he was the assistant GM and the Giants were beginning to push George out the door. Everyone knew that 1997 was his final year as GM and that coach would be his final pick, but Accorsi was going to be part of the future with that coach, so he had a lot of say in the selection.
EA really wanted Saban. I recall him not really wanting Fassel, but accepting it. All I could find is this snippet from EA.
"George was impressed with Saban; we went and interviewed him," Accorsi said. "I didn't know Jim. I never had a problem with him. Was he my choice? No. Would he have been my choice? Probably not. But I thought we cooperated."
I like Ernie, and I respect his input with this decision!
Also, looking at those 2014-15 Jags drafts....I am not inspired with confidence in Kyle O'Brien.
| In comment 13723843 Gmen4Life21 said:
Quote:
In comment 13723755 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Yes that’s my point and exactly what I said just a few posts prior to that. Running Jags draft from 2014-2015 isn’t a positive mark in my opinion.
| In comment 13723843 Gmen4Life21 said:
Quote:
In comment 13723755 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Lee is playing well actually. Quite well.
The Bortles evaluation/development questions would be a must. Fowler was drooled over by everybody in the draft process. Development would be my question there. Fowler is contributing though, albeit with a ton of elite talent alongside him now.
Yeldon was a pick O'Brien loved but it hasn't worked.
Yea, on the one hand, he get to play head coach for 4 more games; on the other hand, what are the odds they turn over the Head Coaching job to him full time?
And if he doesn't get the job full time, what are the odds a new Head Coach will keep Spags on as DC?
Then interview him to satisfy the Rooney Rule and kick his butt out the door. Keep Abrams for cap management.
Minimal at best on both accounts.
Let's hope ZERO chance of either. Drop him out the chute right after Ross.
with the Vikes. I went to HS with his wife.
We probably should all go back to our Accorsi-day handles until we get a new GM. Like throwback uniforms.
chase Ernie around Manhattan for a few blocks a few years ago and creep him out in a coffee shop or something?
My first thought exactly.
will assist with the hiring process. Excellent head hunter. Left to his own devices , he wanted Charlie Weis to be Giants HC. This gets better every passing hour with these guys.
Yes!
As opposed to Natefit, who said he saw Accorsi walking his dog but treated the location as if it were TS/SCI classified info.
Romeo Crennel. 15 years later, we're still waiting for one of BBs assistants to be the next great head coach.
| In comment 13724009 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
I'm not Natefit, but that has happened more than once to me. Like I said previously, he is my friends neighbor.
| In comment 13724021 RetroJint said:
Quote:
Accorsi didn't hire Coughlin. He specifically didn't want to hire Coughlin. Wellington hired Coughlin. Accorsi wanted Coughlin fired by 2006.
Hopefully the new GM can also politely get rid of Chris Mara.
will spare us the Joe Paterno ass-kissing this time around, right?
How do I get on this list?
Draft strategy - Draft BEEF
Trade strategy - Don't trade with dallas or NE
Media strategy - stay unreachable
Coach - Young guy who has really forward ideas
What, does he get a do over!?
Greg from LI said:
| In comment 13724009 Matt in SGS said:
Yes!
I think he said it was on the upper east side somewhere. ;)
Reese has been with the franchise since 94 or 97. But he was the recommendation to replace Accorsi himself.
Gettleman has to be the leading contender. As ESPN noted, the Panthers went 48-27 under his tenure. You could certainly do worse than a guy who's been in NY before, and has had success as a GM.
Almost all of the talent on the Panthers' good teams under Gettleman was in place before he got there.
that they fired him and re-hired the General Manager who created the mess Gettleman was hired to fix.
| In comment 13723729 dpinzow said:
Quote:
I wouldn't mind this..plus, he as a better idea of college players after having coach there (a la Pete Carroll when he came back into the NFL again) come draft time.
Is that definitely a toupee? Always wondered that. I'm guessing Mike Lombardi has a rug too.
I actually suggested this here on BBI about a month ago. I also suggested Parcells too.
I'd be worried for his health at this point. He's 76 and doesn't exactly sound great.
Will save the day play QB this weekend can’t be any worse than Eli.
Won’t save the day but can backup JPP.
guy didn't work out so well last time, I wouldn't be so sure we're looking for young blood in a coach.
Whichever candidate the Giants ultimately hire, Ernie will tell his media friends that the new GM’s interview was the best he’s ever seen, and that ownership was blown away.
If his recent consulting gigs are any indication, Ernie seems to like slim, handsome first-time GMs, in their late 30s / early 40s, from a personnel background.
I don’t think Gettleman will be a serious candidate, and I don’t think Abrams will make the final cut. Accorsi may have recommended a retread coach like Fox, but he seems to pride himself on picking the new generation of GMs.
| In comment 13724315 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
Absolutely right. Gettleman received a lot of the credit despite not picking their top players. I am not saying that he did a bad job but he neglected the offensive line despite the obvious need for upgrades.