Mara: Ernie Accorsi will serve as consultant for GM search BlueHurricane : 12/4/2017 2:04 pm Just said in his presser.

F yeah spike : 12/4/2017 2:06 pm : link Find our next Eli

The NY Giants are on the clock.. Canton : 12/4/2017 2:07 pm : link ..

Dave Gettleman Sammo85 : 12/4/2017 2:08 pm : link has to be the leader in the clubhouse.

I bet it ends up being Kyle O'Brien jlukes : 12/4/2017 2:09 pm : link .

Ernie’s involvement consulting with other teams searching for a GM Ben in Tampa : 12/4/2017 2:12 pm : link means he will be very familiar with all the candidates. Good move by Mara.

depressing Greg from LI : 12/4/2017 2:12 pm : link The Giants ol' boys club rides again. Waste of an opportunity to breathe new life into a moribund organization.

Accorsi Matt in SGS : 12/4/2017 2:15 pm : link has made a nice little extra career in retirement as GM interviewing head hunter/ guru. I really hope he recommends Burt Jones for a look see.

. arcarsenal : 12/4/2017 2:17 pm : link I'm not necessarily against this - but don't forget that Accorsi was hired to do the same thing for the Bears not long ago and it really has not worked out at all.

Accorsi is reaching out to interview Kyle O'Brien for GM Slade : 12/4/2017 2:17 pm : link ...

Accorsi could also want the Giants to back up the brinks truck dpinzow : 12/4/2017 2:18 pm : link for Saban, since he wanted Saban as HC in 2004 and the Giants went with TC

Only a fool would be against Accorsi consulting in this decision Chris684 : 12/4/2017 2:19 pm : link ...

Excellent move GiantTuff1 : 12/4/2017 2:19 pm : link Ernie has a great feel for people, and for talent.

Francesa ryanmkeane : 12/4/2017 2:21 pm : link was saying he would like O'Brien to be the guy. Thinks he's ready and has connections to the team obviously.

If True, and god knows your rep isn't great, I would be cool with this. He is an upcoming guy with a solid background. In comment 13723724 Slade said:If True, and god knows your rep isn't great, I would be cool with this. He is an upcoming guy with a solid background.

He also wanted Saban in 1997 too. In comment 13723729 dpinzow said:He also wanted Saban in 1997 too.

O'Brien has the hair Accorsi covets

He wasn't GM in 1997 (George Young was) In comment 13723740 Matt in SGS said:He wasn't GM in 1997 (George Young was)

Why would we want the personnel guy from the Detriot Lions? What has he done? In comment 13723724 Slade said:Why would we want the personnel guy from the Detriot Lions? What has he done?

I'm not sure I love Saban for HC GiantTuff1 : 12/4/2017 2:24 pm : link Guy is 66, gonna be 67...



Is he going to be long for us here?

O'Brien ryanmkeane : 12/4/2017 2:25 pm : link isn't the GM for the Lions. He's well respected around the league as a GM in the making.

Quote: Find our next Eli

I hope he uncovers all the same rocks that he did to find the consensus no-doubt #1 overall QB prospect in Eli. Quite the detective job he did on that one. In comment 13723643 spike said:I hope he uncovers all the same rocks that he did to find the consensus no-doubt #1 overall QB prospect in Eli. Quite the detective job he did on that one.

Quote: Ernie has a great feel for people, and for talent.



Well other than Carolina. And maybe it's being overly critical, but he did recommended Reese as well. In comment 13723731 GiantTuff1 said:Well other than Carolina. And maybe it's being overly critical, but he did recommended Reese as well.

I won't pretend to know anything about Kyle O'Brien Greg from LI : 12/4/2017 2:27 pm : link But I can't say that raiding the Lions' front office for executives is something that appeals to me.

Mara said they had names ECham : 12/4/2017 2:28 pm : link of people they could bring in right away... John Dorsey formerly of Kansas City should be a name.

Pretty sure O’Brien is a Belichick guy Sean : 12/4/2017 2:28 pm : link .

So how were the candidates that he recommended for the other clubs rasbutant : 12/4/2017 2:29 pm : link that didn't get hired.

I've given you a lot of crap, but I hope you're right on this one. O'Brien would be a really solid choice. In comment 13723724 Slade said:I've given you a lot of crap, but I hope you're right on this one. O'Brien would be a really solid choice.

True, but he was the assistant GM and the Giants were beginning to push George out the door. Everyone knew that 1997 was his final year as GM and that coach would be his final pick, but Accorsi was going to be part of the future with that coach, so he had a lot of say in the selection. In comment 13723746 dpinzow said:True, but he was the assistant GM and the Giants were beginning to push George out the door. Everyone knew that 1997 was his final year as GM and that coach would be his final pick, but Accorsi was going to be part of the future with that coach, so he had a lot of say in the selection.

Slade is wrong about almost everything Heisenberg : 12/4/2017 2:30 pm : link .

RE: I won't pretend to know anything about Kyle O'Brien Ace718 : 12/4/2017 2:30 pm : link

Quote: But I can't say that raiding the Lions' front office for executives is something that appeals to me.



I believe this is his second year with Lions. He's spent 10 years in the Pats organization, starting as an intern while in college. Then he was at Jacksonville for a few years and was in charge of college scouting. He helped build the current Jags. In comment 13723764 Greg from LI said:I believe this is his second year with Lions. He's spent 10 years in the Pats organization, starting as an intern while in college. Then he was at Jacksonville for a few years and was in charge of college scouting. He helped build the current Jags.

I'm not encouraged that Accorsi is involved, frankly Heisenberg : 12/4/2017 2:31 pm : link .

He was behind the Bortles pick actually. Not a good mark. In comment 13723790 Ace718 said:He was behind the Bortles pick actually. Not a good mark.

Francesa just mentioned viggie : 12/4/2017 2:33 pm : link O'brien is the son of a former Giants surgeon from 10 years ago

RE: I'm not sure I love Saban for HC BlackLight : 12/4/2017 2:34 pm : link

Quote: Guy is 66, gonna be 67...



Is he going to be long for us here?



Apart from his age, I'm concerned that Saban appears to have bailed on his last NFL gig. It gives the impression that he's an opportunist, which isn't what we need right now. In comment 13723751 GiantTuff1 said:Apart from his age, I'm concerned that Saban appears to have bailed on his last NFL gig. It gives the impression that he's an opportunist, which isn't what we need right now.

O'Brien bio Matt in SGS : 12/4/2017 2:38 pm : link Quote: Lions Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle O’Brien enters his 16th season in the National Football League and his second in Detroit. In his first season with the Lions, O’Brien played an integral role in helping construct a playoff roster in 2016. Under his direction, the personnel department assisted in acquiring a draft class that combined for a total of 108 games played and 37 total starts. Detroit’s 2016 draft class included first-round selection (16th overall) Taylor Decker, who started in all 16 games at left tackle as one of only 17 players in the NFL to play 100 percent of the team’s snaps in 2016. In addition to the early rookie contributions, O’Brien was instrumental during the offseason as he worked closely with Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Quinn during the 2016 NFL Free Agency period. With O’Brien’s assistance, Quinn and the personnel department have continued their success in bolstering the Lions’ roster with this year’s free agency acquisitions, highlighted by Pro Bowl G T.J. Lang and veteran T Rick Wagner.



Over the span of his NFL career, O’Brien has worked in player personnel for four different teams in capacities that covered both pro and college scouting. Prior to Detroit, O’Brien was with the Jacksonville Jaguars as director of college scouting for that past three seasons (2013-15). Under O’Brien’s guidance, the Jaguars acquired a nucleus of young talent that included QB Blake Bortles (third overall) and WR Allen Robinson (61st overall) as the team’s first- and second-round picks in the 2014 NFL Draft. Robinson was named to the 2016 Pro Bowl, while WR Allen Hurns, an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014, set the NFL record for the most touchdown receptions by an undrafted player in a player’s first two seasons (16). Prior to his time in Jacksonville, O’Brien spent one season as a national scout with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012.



For 10 seasons (2002-11), O’Brien served in various roles within the New England Patriots player personnel department. The Patriots elevated O’Brien to national scout in his final two seasons (2010-11) in New England after his time as an area scout that covered five seasons (2002, 2006-09). In 2004-05, he was the Patriots’ pro personnel scout.



A graduate of Harvard where he lettered in lacrosse, O’Brien originally joined the Patriots as a player personnel intern in 2000 and continued those duties during the Patriots’ first Super Bowl season in 2001 while still attending Harvard. He began his NFL career as an intern with the New York Jets player personnel department in 1999.



O’Brien is a native of Garden City, N.Y. He and his wife, Alexis, together have a son, Finn.



A few notes on O'Brien from this. He's a Patriots guy essentially. Learned under Belichick and Pioli, both of whom have Giants connections. So that is a huge plus. The Giants and Patriots organization has interchanged coaches and front office people for many years, going back to Parcells and Erhardt from the 1970s.



And he also knows how to sign free agent offensive lineman, as he did in Detroit. Which is a good thing to have in a NYG GM, wouldn't you say? A few notes on O'Brien from this. He's a Patriots guy essentially. Learned under Belichick and Pioli, both of whom have Giants connections. So that is a huge plus. The Giants and Patriots organization has interchanged coaches and front office people for many years, going back to Parcells and Erhardt from the 1970s.And he also knows how to sign free agent offensive lineman, as he did in Detroit. Which is a good thing to have in a NYG GM, wouldn't you say?

Quote: .



What so good about O’Brien? What has he done with Det the past two years? What did he do for Jax before that? I don’t know much at all about him.



What I do know is: A-Rob is a beast. Bortles and Yeldon are major whiffs, Fowler hasn’t gotten on the field much. The draft is much easier when you’re top 3, and they still whiffed, twice, in two years. In comment 13723672 jlukes said:What so good about O’Brien? What has he done with Det the past two years? What did he do for Jax before that? I don’t know much at all about him.What I do know is: A-Rob is a beast. Bortles and Yeldon are major whiffs, Fowler hasn’t gotten on the field much. The draft is much easier when you’re top 3, and they still whiffed, twice, in two years.

Cool Glover : 12/4/2017 2:40 pm : link Maybe 8 weeks late in starting, but I like it.

They should also be in contact with Parcels for advice, if he is willing to give it.

Quote: has to be the leader in the clubhouse.



No fucking way. Guy was so full of himself he made bold moves, and got himself fired. He was a hard headed asshole. Not welcome back. In comment 13723666 Sammo85 said:No fucking way. Guy was so full of himself he made bold moves, and got himself fired. He was a hard headed asshole. Not welcome back.

Quote: isn't the GM for the Lions. He's well respected around the league as a GM in the making.

He was in charge of the Jags draft from 2014-2015. In comment 13723755 ryanmkeane said:He was in charge of the Jags draft from 2014-2015.

I mean he made some good moves. In comment 13723842 Glover said:I mean he made some good moves.

Sy'56 BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/4/2017 2:45 pm : link for GM... make it happen Ernie

Quote: for Saban, since he wanted Saban as HC in 2004 and the Giants went with TC That was 13 years ago and Saban is close to retirement age. In comment 13723729 dpinzow said:That was 13 years ago and Saban is close to retirement age.

one question Matt in SGS : 12/4/2017 2:45 pm : link why would the Lions let their head of player personnel leave prior to their own draft? Don't they have the same challenges as the Giants do to get their board set up and why they likely have left Ross in place now? Normally when you have a front office transition, it's too late to junk all the reports from the scouts, so they stay through the draft and get let go after it.



I get that it's a promotion, but what would stop the Lions from simply rejecting the Giants request to interview?

Quote: was saying he would like O'Brien to be the guy. Thinks he's ready and has connections to the team obviously.

What connections to the team? In comment 13723738 ryanmkeane said:What connections to the team?

In 2014, the Jags drafted Bortles 3rd overall...in 2015 they took Dante Fowler 3rd overall. The 2nd rounders in those years were TJ Yeldon and Marquise Lee...not a very good haul for 4 top 39 picks In comment 13723843 Gmen4Life21 said:In 2014, the Jags drafted Bortles 3rd overall...in 2015 they took Dante Fowler 3rd overall. The 2nd rounders in those years were TJ Yeldon and Marquise Lee...not a very good haul for 4 top 39 picks

One other thing to keep in mind Matt in SGS : 12/4/2017 2:48 pm : link if there is any truth to Josh McDaniels as the head coach rumors, he and O'Brien already had a working relationship in New England.

Quote: why would the Lions let their head of player personnel leave prior to their own draft? Don't they have the same challenges as the Giants do to get their board set up and why they likely have left Ross in place now? Normally when you have a front office transition, it's too late to junk all the reports from the scouts, so they stay through the draft and get let go after it.



I get that it's a promotion, but what would stop the Lions from simply rejecting the Giants request to interview?



No. It would be seen as a major negative on them as a team and lead to other teams responding in kind against them in future situations. The NFL also would put pressure on them.



I also suspect O'Brien's deputy could take over. There's some redundancy now in front offices in terms of administration and role responsibility (as opposed to years past in the old days).



Either way, I'm not fully sold on O'Brien. I want to know what kind of vision he has for a football team in terms of it's talent, it's coaching needs, it's schemes, etc. In comment 13723854 Matt in SGS said:No. It would be seen as a major negative on them as a team and lead to other teams responding in kind against them in future situations. The NFL also would put pressure on them.I also suspect O'Brien's deputy could take over. There's some redundancy now in front offices in terms of administration and role responsibility (as opposed to years past in the old days).Either way, I'm not fully sold on O'Brien. I want to know what kind of vision he has for a football team in terms of it's talent, it's coaching needs, it's schemes, etc.

Quote: why would the Lions let their head of player personnel leave prior to their own draft? Don't they have the same challenges as the Giants do to get their board set up and why they likely have left Ross in place now? Normally when you have a front office transition, it's too late to junk all the reports from the scouts, so they stay through the draft and get let go after it.



I get that it's a promotion, but what would stop the Lions from simply rejecting the Giants request to interview?

I think because it’s a promotion is enough. Teams should let their own interview for a promotion. They could reject, but it’s kind of understood you don’t block an opportunity if it’s a promotion. In comment 13723854 Matt in SGS said:I think because it’s a promotion is enough. Teams should let their own interview for a promotion. They could reject, but it’s kind of understood you don’t block an opportunity if it’s a promotion.

O'Brien burtmanjack : 12/4/2017 2:49 pm : link is a fellow Harvard grad. So would be no complaint from me.

EA really wanted Saban. I recall him not really wanting Fassel, but accepting it. All I could find is this snippet from EA.



Quote: “George was impressed with Saban; we went and interviewed him,” Accorsi said. “I didn’t know Jim. I never had a problem with him. Was he my choice? No. Would he have been my choice? Probably not. But I thought we cooperated.”

- ( EA really wanted Saban. I recall him not really wanting Fassel, but accepting it. All I could find is this snippet from EA. Link - ( New Window

What an outstanding idea! Fishmanjim57 : 12/4/2017 2:50 pm : link I like Ernie, and I respect his input with this decision!

Quote: if there is any truth to Josh McDaniels as the head coach rumors







Also, looking at those 2014-15 Jags drafts....I am not inspired with confidence in Kyle O'Brien. In comment 13723865 Matt in SGS said:Also, looking at those 2014-15 Jags drafts....I am not inspired with confidence in Kyle O'Brien.

In 2014, the Jags drafted Bortles 3rd overall...in 2015 they took Dante Fowler 3rd overall. The 2nd rounders in those years were TJ Yeldon and Marquise Lee...not a very good haul for 4 top 39 picks

Yes that’s my point and exactly what I said just a few posts prior to that. Running Jags draft from 2014-2015 isn’t a positive mark in my opinion. In comment 13723864 Breeze_94 said:Yes that’s my point and exactly what I said just a few posts prior to that. Running Jags draft from 2014-2015 isn’t a positive mark in my opinion.

Lee is playing well actually. Quite well.



The Bortles evaluation/development questions would be a must. Fowler was drooled over by everybody in the draft process. Development would be my question there. Fowler is contributing though, albeit with a ton of elite talent alongside him now.



Yeldon was a pick O'Brien loved but it hasn't worked. In comment 13723864 Breeze_94 said:Lee is playing well actually. Quite well.The Bortles evaluation/development questions would be a must. Fowler was drooled over by everybody in the draft process. Development would be my question there. Fowler is contributing though, albeit with a ton of elite talent alongside him now.Yeldon was a pick O'Brien loved but it hasn't worked.

Is Spags a goner? M.S. : 12/4/2017 2:55 pm : link Yea, on the one hand, he get to play head coach for 4 more games; on the other hand, what are the odds they turn over the Head Coaching job to him full time?



And if he doesn't get the job full time, what are the odds a new Head Coach will keep Spags on as DC?





Leave Ross in place Bill in TN : 12/4/2017 2:58 pm : link Then interview him to satisfy the Rooney Rule and kick his butt out the door. Keep Abrams for cap management.

Quote: Yea, on the one hand, he get to play head coach for 4 more games; on the other hand, what are the odds they turn over the Head Coaching job to him full time?



And if he doesn't get the job full time, what are the odds a new Head Coach will keep Spags on as DC?





Minimal at best on both accounts. In comment 13723908 M.S. said:Minimal at best on both accounts.

Chris Mara not a candidate BigBlue4You09 : 12/4/2017 3:02 pm : link Phew

Quote: Yea, on the one hand, he get to play head coach for 4 more games; on the other hand, what are the odds they turn over the Head Coaching job to him full time?



And if he doesn't get the job full time, what are the odds a new Head Coach will keep Spags on as DC?





Let's hope ZERO chance of either. Drop him out the chute right after Ross. In comment 13723908 M.S. said:Let's hope ZERO chance of either. Drop him out the chute right after Ross.

George Paton GeneInCal : 12/4/2017 3:10 pm : link with the Vikes. I went to HS with his wife.

Gene in SoCal Bill L : 12/4/2017 3:11 pm : link We probably should all go back to our Accorsi-day handles until we get a new GM. Like throwback uniforms.

Didn't Anak Matt in SGS : 12/4/2017 3:21 pm : link chase Ernie around Manhattan for a few blocks a few years ago and creep him out in a coffee shop or something?

Quote: But I can't say that raiding the Lions' front office for executives is something that appeals to me. My first thought exactly. In comment 13723764 Greg from LI said:My first thought exactly.

Great news Accorsi RetroJint : 12/4/2017 3:26 pm : link will assist with the hiring process. Excellent head hunter. Left to his own devices , he wanted Charlie Weis to be Giants HC. This gets better every passing hour with these guys.

Quote: chase Ernie around Manhattan for a few blocks a few years ago and creep him out in a coffee shop or something?



Yes!



As opposed to Natefit, who said he saw Accorsi walking his dog but treated the location as if it were TS/SCI classified info. In comment 13724009 Matt in SGS said:Yes!As opposed to Natefit, who said he saw Accorsi walking his dog but treated the location as if it were TS/SCI classified info.

to be fair, in 2003 Charlie Weis was a hot commodity. As was Victor in CT : 12/4/2017 3:29 pm : link Romeo Crennel. 15 years later, we're still waiting for one of BBs assistants to be the next great head coach.

Quote: chase Ernie around Manhattan for a few blocks a few years ago and creep him out in a coffee shop or something?



Yes. Ernie is my friends neighbor. I've met him more than once. Kind of a gruff dude. In comment 13724009 Matt in SGS said:Yes. Ernie is my friends neighbor. I've met him more than once. Kind of a gruff dude.

As opposed to Natefit, who said he saw Accorsi walking his dog but treated the location as if it were TS/SCI classified info.



I'm not Natefit, but that has happened more than once to me. Like I said previously, he is my friends neighbor. In comment 13724028 Greg from LI said:I'm not Natefit, but that has happened more than once to me. Like I said previously, he is my friends neighbor.

Quote: will assist with the hiring process. Excellent head hunter. Left to his own devices , he wanted Charlie Weis to be Giants HC. This gets better every passing hour with these guys.



It gets hard to remember who gets credit for hiring Coughlin and putting together the roster for the 2005-11 run. Was it the unbelievable incompetence of Accorsi, Reese, Mara or Tisch.



Maybe Coughlin hired himself? In comment 13724021 RetroJint said:It gets hard to remember who gets credit for hiring Coughlin and putting together the roster for the 2005-11 run. Was it the unbelievable incompetence of Accorsi, Reese, Mara or Tisch.Maybe Coughlin hired himself?

Accorsi hooked the Bears up with Fox. Heisenberg : 12/4/2017 3:46 pm : link .

Relax guys Modus Operandi : 12/4/2017 3:53 pm : link If Accorsi didn't want to be stalked, he should be never step foot outside his house. Totally asking for it.

Maybe Coughlin hired himself?



Accorsi didn't hire Coughlin. He specifically didn't want to hire Coughlin. Wellington hired Coughlin. Accorsi wanted Coughlin fired by 2006. In comment 13724052 christian said:Accorsi didn't hire Coughlin. He specifically didn't want to hire Coughlin. Wellington hired Coughlin. Accorsi wanted Coughlin fired by 2006.

Seems like a very smart move RobCarpenter : 12/4/2017 3:59 pm : link Hopefully the new GM can also politely get rid of Chris Mara.





anyone who can speak the english language at this point will gtt350 : 12/4/2017 4:00 pm : link be and improvement



At least Ernie bceagle05 : 12/4/2017 4:02 pm : link will spare us the Joe Paterno ass-kissing this time around, right?

Giants GM Giantslifer : 12/4/2017 4:02 pm : link How do I get on this list?



Draft strategy - Draft BEEF

Trade strategy - Don't trade with dallas or NE

Media strategy - stay unreachable

Coach - Young guy who has really forward ideas



Didn't The Rug tap Reese? TC : 12/4/2017 4:15 pm : link What, does he get a do over!?



As opposed to Natefit, who said he saw Accorsi walking his dog but treated the location as if it were TS/SCI classified info.

I think he said it was on the upper east side somewhere. ;) In comment 13724028 Greg from LI said:I think he said it was on the upper east side somewhere. ;)

Quote: What, does he get a do over!?



Reese has been with the franchise since 94 or 97. But he was the recommendation to replace Accorsi himself. In comment 13724179 TC said:Reese has been with the franchise since 94 or 97. But he was the recommendation to replace Accorsi himself.

With Accorsi leading the search mikeinbloomfield : 12/4/2017 5:14 pm : link Gettleman has to be the leading contender. As ESPN noted, the Panthers went 48-27 under his tenure. You could certainly do worse than a guy who's been in NY before, and has had success as a GM.





Quote: Gettleman has to be the leading contender. As ESPN noted, the Panthers went 48-27 under his tenure. You could certainly do worse than a guy who's been in NY before, and has had success as a GM.





Almost all of the talent on the Panthers' good teams under Gettleman was in place before he got there. In comment 13724315 mikeinbloomfield said:Almost all of the talent on the Panthers' good teams under Gettleman was in place before he got there.

They thought so much of Dave Gettleman Ten Ton Hammer : 12/4/2017 5:25 pm : link that they fired him and re-hired the General Manager who created the mess Gettleman was hired to fix.

I wouldn't mind this..plus, he as a better idea of college players after having coach there (a la Pete Carroll when he came back into the NFL again) come draft time. In comment 13723740 Matt in SGS said:I wouldn't mind this..plus, he as a better idea of college players after having coach there (a la Pete Carroll when he came back into the NFL again) come draft time.

Spags will get a try out..... Simms11 : 12/4/2017 5:30 pm : link .

Quote: What, does he get a do over!?



Is that definitely a toupee? Always wondered that. I'm guessing Mike Lombardi has a rug too. In comment 13724179 TC said:Is that definitely a toupee? Always wondered that. I'm guessing Mike Lombardi has a rug too.

This is weird mrvax : 12/4/2017 7:26 pm : link I actually suggested this here on BBI about a month ago. I also suggested Parcells too.



Ernie Dragon : 12/4/2017 8:36 pm : link Will save the day play QB this weekend can’t be any worse than Eli.

Parcells Dragon : 12/4/2017 8:37 pm : link Won’t save the day but can backup JPP.

Hiring the new, youngish mikeygiants : 12/4/2017 9:47 pm : link guy didn't work out so well last time, I wouldn't be so sure we're looking for young blood in a coach.

Here’s one prediction you can take to the bank: Big Blue Blogger : 12/4/2017 9:50 pm : link Whichever candidate the Giants ultimately hire, Ernie will tell his media friends that the new GM’s interview was the best he’s ever seen, and that ownership was blown away.



If his recent consulting gigs are any indication, Ernie seems to like slim, handsome first-time GMs, in their late 30s / early 40s, from a personnel background.



I don’t think Gettleman will be a serious candidate, and I don’t think Abrams will make the final cut. Accorsi may have recommended a retread coach like Fox, but he seems to pride himself on picking the new generation of GMs.