Anyone Feeling Relieved? gidiefor : Mod : 12/4/2017 3:48 pm : 12/4/2017 3:48 pm I feel as if a great weight has been lifted from me. We obviously do not know what the future is going to bring us as Giants fans -- but this is the ugliest season I can ever remember, and it was becoming like torturous punishment to be a Giants fan. Today I am not dreading what's going to happen next like I have been for a few months now.

I won't be relieved until the season is over... Milton : 12/4/2017 3:51 pm : link Hopefully with them holding the second pick in the draft.

Relieved, slightly confused, a little gassy. NorwoodWideRight : 12/4/2017 3:53 pm : link McAdoo and Reese are gone. McAdoo I expected, Reese, not so much. Both are pluses in my book. Eli is back at QB. The in-and-out of which is...confounding, but okay, whatever. I'm not sure if evaluating Webb is still a go, so there's some uncertainty there.

Sorry, but I'm going to wait to see how Section331 : 12/4/2017 3:53 pm : link the GM/HC hiring process goes. Given how the last HC hiring process went, and how badly the Eli situation was bungled, I have serious concerns about ownership's ability to get this right.

Yes Pascal4554 : 12/4/2017 3:53 pm : link very relieved. Fresh start was needed. More sentimental about Reese because of the two super bowls and his 20 plus years with the organization. But it was time.

Yes. BrettNYG10 : 12/4/2017 3:53 pm : link I was concerned Reese would be given another year. I was very surprised to see him let go today - I thought it would be after the season.

I will feel much better when I know Eli is back in 2018,

As much as I'd like to see that, I think that ship has sailed. The damage has been done and John Mara is full of sh*t.



IMO- Eli will ask to be traded in the off season. He has a few years left and with a new regime I'm sure he will want to go where he doesn't have to prove himself worthy, or doesn't have to look over his shoulder.



Relieved and excited about the off-season larryflower37 : 12/4/2017 3:54 pm : link Should be a fun time and hopefully, they get a truly fresh start.

This is going to be an exciting off-season and BBI is going to need a ton of bandwidth

I'm relieved.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/4/2017 3:56 pm : link but now just left with being angry.



If fucking Mac planned better and had Webb as the backup, we probably wouldn't have burned bridges with Eli and he'd probably still have gotten canned.



Basically, the streak is over because Mac is a petulant fuck.

Yes. Dave in Hoboken : 12/4/2017 3:56 pm : link Feels like we're headed in the right direction for the first time in a very long time, with a new franchise QB waiting in the wings. What's not to like?

Relieved? Racer : 12/4/2017 3:56 pm : link I'm buying all my work friends a round of beers right after work..........

John Mara joeinpa : 12/4/2017 3:58 pm : link contrary to what some fans think, cares more about this team than any of us.



He is not reactionary, he is patient, but in the end his decisions are based on winning.



I've always felt he would do the right thing when the time was right.



He did not disappoint.



I am not relieved, but I am excited about the prospects going forward.



It is only a sport for me, but for guys like MacAdoo and Reese it is real life. I feel badly for them.

Yes and no .... Beer Man : 12/4/2017 4:03 pm : link The future of the team is a big unknown for now. Plus it is a very sad day for the entire Giants family that things got this bad.

John Mara

Yes, I feel terrible that McAdoo and Reese have to go home with the millions the Giants have paid them. It sucks to get fired, but people get fired all the time. Not too many have million dollar bank accounts to fall back on.



And sorry, John Mara did disappoint. As much as he wants to blame McAdoo for the Eli fiasco, he is at least as much to blame, if not more. It was his decision to allow McAdoo to look at other QB's. If he wanted it done a certain way, he should have made more explicit directions.



It was ownership that decided Ben McAdoo was the right guy to lead this franchise, and I'm pretty sure John Mara was in on that decision. There are any number of ways he has disappointed. In comment 13724122 joeinpa said:Yes, I feel terrible that McAdoo and Reese have to go home with the millions the Giants have paid them. It sucks to get fired, but people get fired all the time. Not too many have million dollar bank accounts to fall back on.And sorry, John Mara did disappoint. As much as he wants to blame McAdoo for the Eli fiasco, he is at least as much to blame, if not more. It was his decision to allow McAdoo to look at other QB's. If he wanted it done a certain way, he should have made more explicit directions.It was ownership that decided Ben McAdoo was the right guy to lead this franchise, and I'm pretty sure John Mara was in on that decision. There are any number of ways he has disappointed.

I lived the 70's liteamorn : 12/4/2017 4:04 pm : link So not really "relieved"

Yes, Pete in MD : 12/4/2017 4:06 pm : link I was worried that one or both of them would hold onto their jobs. Both needed to be fired IMO. It's time to start fresh and I'm glad they decided to make the decision sooner rather than later.

I am very happy they are gone Rjanyg : 12/4/2017 4:07 pm : link I hated rooting for the Raiders yesterday. My wife was laughing because she was confused when I was clapping after the Patterson catch and run. She asked " who are you rooting for ? " I told her...not the Giants!



I still can't believe Eli was benched for Geno Smith.





Not Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/4/2017 4:08 pm : : 12/4/2017 4:08 pm : link sure how relieved we'll be if Spagnuolo remains the head coach and Abrams the GM.

I'm relieved..

Ideally, I would go to Webb now. But that isn't possible. So, they are almost forced to go back to Eli, which is a waste now that the streak is over and they claimed they wanted to see the other QBs. Tehy would be better served having prepared Webb to this point. In comment 13724113 FatMan in Charlotte said:Exactly how I feel.Ideally, I would go to Webb now. But that isn't possible. So, they are almost forced to go back to Eli, which is a waste now that the streak is over and they claimed they wanted to see the other QBs. Tehy would be better served having prepared Webb to this point.

Yesterday Sneakers O'toole : 12/4/2017 4:10 pm : link Was surreal watching the Raiders game, I have never felt like that watching a Giants game before. Awful feeling for a fan

nope giantfan2000 : 12/4/2017 4:11 pm : link I am feeling dread .. that we have mettlesome owners who don't know what the hell they are doing .



I hope I am wrong



Not

Quote: sure how relieved we'll be if Spagnuolo remains the head coach and Abrams the GM. Not at all. I really can't invest in a team run by the same old business. The entire coaching staff should be let go at the end of the season. I know less about Abrams, but what little I do know is that he isn't really a personnel guy. He may be valuable to have for navigating the cap. But, he isn't the person I want in charge of the all personnel. I think that also needs to come from outside the organization. In comment 13724156 Eric from BBI said:Not at all. I really can't invest in a team run by the same old business. The entire coaching staff should be let go at the end of the season. I know less about Abrams, but what little I do know is that he isn't really a personnel guy. He may be valuable to have for navigating the cap. But, he isn't the person I want in charge of the all personnel. I think that also needs to come from outside the organization.

I'm relieved Bill in TN : 12/4/2017 4:13 pm : link that Reese and McAdoo are gone. But apprehensive of who will be GM and HC going forward. Glad Accorsi is on board to assist with GM search.

Where ever we pick in the draft, 2nd thru 5th, take comfort that jerry Reese will not be making the pick, or allowing other teams to leapfrog us for the guy(s) we want. It's a good day.

It is a first step only LG in NYC : 12/4/2017 4:14 pm : link I wanted a massive regime change 2 years ago and didn't get one. This cannot be the "wholesale change" Mara refers to.



we need new blood, a new way of thinking, new personnel and someone at the top (GM) who isn't going to just go along to get along with the existing crew.



so this was a great first step and will satisfy for now, but there better be much, much more coming.

So, no, I'm not relived. Matt M. : 12/4/2017 4:15 pm : link I am worried and angry. I am worried the last week seriously may have set back the franchise even further. Are bridges burned with Eli for 2018 and/or beyond? What the Hell do we have in Webb and why hasn't he taken any significant snaps in practice, pre-season, etc. in over 6 months? Are we seriously thinking about possibly having a vet like Geno Smith (or that level) mentor our high pick for a year or two? Is there even a chance Spags is hired (please NO!!!)? Are we going QB? Are we going OL? Would we trade down?

I'm pissed. More than ever. baadbill : 12/4/2017 4:16 pm : link I've always had the sense McAdoo had it out for Manning. From day one. And I have the sense McAdoo actually enjoyed hurting Manning.



And I think Mara knows the truth of my suspicions. And while I am happy McAdoo and Reese are gone, I am very disappointed Mara did not give recognition to the public outrage expressed by the other professionals in the League - coaches and players. And expressed by former players of the Giants - the Giant Alumni. And by the fans.



Mara may have fired McAdoo and Reese - but his insistence this had nothing to do with how the Eli Manning situation was handled is an insult.

House cleaning needs to continue JonC : 12/4/2017 4:16 pm : link Don't get stuck settling on more potential half-measures like Abrams, Ross, etc. Make a wise GM choice and mow the swamp down.



Yes! Very Relieved. NDMedics : 12/4/2017 4:16 pm : link I hope I never have to watch another Giants game feeling the way I did yesterday. The odd feeling of not knowing if I wanted them to win or lose. Unlike many people here, I hope they play inspired football with Eli for the rest of the season and win a couple of games.

Yes. an_idol_mind : 12/4/2017 4:19 pm : link The future is uncertain, but this needed to happen if the Giants are going to be better in years to come.

Gidie Emil : 12/4/2017 4:19 pm : link



I'm with you. I feel like this.

a little pissed off that McAdoo was handed markky : 12/4/2017 4:25 pm : link one of the premier jobs in sports and was way over his head. Way over.



A little pissed that we couldn't rebuild the OL - whether it was bad drafting or player development I'm not the one to say. But it was a complete fail.



So now here we are without our HoF coach and we screwed our HoF QB.



I'm ready for 5-10 years in the wilderness, just like the Brown, Graham, Maddox years. Hopefully it doesn't come to that.



I think a big step would be having a blue chip QB prospect PLUS Webb on the roster next year even if it means we suck in 2018. I'd like to see a thoughtful rebuild starting with the QB(s), and then building from the trenches out.



Yes.

Quote: Feels like we're headed in the right direction for the first time in a very long time, with a new franchise QB waiting in the wings. What's not to like?



Who is this new franchise QB waiting in the wings that you speak of? In comment 13724114 Dave in Hoboken said:Who is this new franchise QB waiting in the wings that you speak of?

RE: RE: Yes.

Not relieved at all Go Terps : 12/4/2017 4:40 pm : link With today's announcement the franchise entered the unknown. There's no natural law saying that things have to get better now.

RE: RE: I will feel much better when I know Eli is back in 2018,

RE: Not relieved at all

Quote: With today's announcement the franchise entered the unknown. There's no natural law saying that things have to get better now. Agreed. First, what if we fall out of the top 2 draft slots? Second, what if Darnold or Rosen isn't the answer? Third, what if the new GM doesn't even want one of them? Fourth, without an even mediocre OL, it won't matter. In comment 13724252 Go Terps said:Agreed. First, what if we fall out of the top 2 draft slots? Second, what if Darnold or Rosen isn't the answer? Third, what if the new GM doesn't even want one of them? Fourth, without an even mediocre OL, it won't matter.

Somewhat, but there is a lot more important work to be done. Red Dog : 12/4/2017 4:53 pm : link They have to get rid of Marc Ross, hire a good GM and head coach, purge the rest of the coaches - especially Quinn - but I'd hang on to Merritt and maybe even Spags, and overhaul the scouting staff.



And it is going to take a few years to rebuild this disaster of a player roster.



So this is just the first step in rebuilding a shattered organization.

Very relieved. Like I just got a handy after a stressful ordeal. The_Boss : 12/4/2017 5:08 pm : link It was pivitol that Mara can Reese. His vision for the team from 2012 was a failing one.

I’m relieved for sure GiantsLaw : 12/4/2017 5:10 pm : link and this is a big step towards atoning for the Eli fiasco. Just wish Mara did it last week.

Matt M. Go Terps : 12/4/2017 5:12 pm : link I'm not putting much stock in getting a particular draft pick. I think it's a dangerous game to play to declare a kid out of college as the future of the organization.



I'm a lot more concerned with who the GM and scouts are. If they're good at their jobs then draft slots won't matter.

Relieved for now WillVAB : 12/4/2017 5:14 pm : link The organization did the right thing getting rid of a GM incapable of putting together a roster the right way and a coach who lost the locker room.



That said, they need to get their replacements right. Ownership has no vision or plan for the future of the team. They’re going to need a strong GM with a plan for the identity of the team going forward and a HC who personifies that identity.

eric from bbi Giantsblue56 : 12/4/2017 5:15 pm : link Bingo! That's all I have to say.

What inspires you about the Giants right now? Overseer : 12/4/2017 5:27 pm : link aside from 1 side of the ball in 2015 and a fluky offense reliant on 1 great player, they've been a mess for 1/2 a decade.



Overpaid, lazy players. Zero foundational offensive lineman. Slighted, old immobile QB who looks average at best now. Uncertainty whether their best player will return to his previous quickness and who is likely due an all-time massive contract anyway. One meaningful win against the Eagles since 2011's V Cruz breakout game.



I feel good about Damon Harrison, Sterling Shepard (who would be a virtual star on better team), and sometimes Landon Collins.



Even accounting for parity, the Giants have a long, long way to go. And that's assuming they can find a good coach which is far from a given.



So not really at all. They're a pathetic, lost circus of a franchise that is decidedly in "prove it" mode.





1 side of the ball in 2016* Overseer : 12/4/2017 5:31 pm : link not 2015.

I feel anxious Giantfan in skinland : 12/4/2017 5:40 pm : link I thought these moves were necessary, but the last month or two has me very concerned that we're headed for a prolonged period of dysfunction similar to what the 49ers just went through (and only now MAY be climbing out of).

i also feel good about markky : 12/4/2017 6:09 pm : link Tomlinson and Engram.



We have some pieces. not a lot, but a few. It will take a few years to wash away our mistakes on the OL and DL and to get some LBs (finally). Of course by then we will also need 3 new CBs. But this is all doable in today's world.



I'm hopeful about having Webb PLUS one other QB prospect on the roster. Hopefully one of them turns out to be our next franchise QB. If we don't draft a QB I'm afraid we'll be drafting in the 15-20 range next year (too many wins!) and will be screwed. I'd much rather bite the bullet and have 2 sucky years in a row.

Section 331 joeinpa : 12/4/2017 7:28 pm : link Sometimes this place in unbelievable. gidiefor asks us if we are relieved. I gave an honest answer and you have the need to question what I'm feeling.



Why the hell do you even care what I feel or the need to comment on it.



But if you are so interested, I was referring to the dismissal of Reese and MacAdoo when I said he would not disappoint, but do the correct thing.



Maybe you haven't been paying attention but there were many here who spoke with certainty that Mara would bring them both back.



As to my feelings of empathy, real people lost real jobs, well paid or not.



I choose to keep things in perspective.



I just don't get it, what I feel isn't right or wrong, it just is.



Sometimes it takes a lot of energy to visit this site, too many take it personally if someone expresses an opinion or in this case a feeling they don't agree with.



Sorry, I feel badly for them.

Yes micky : 12/4/2017 7:36 pm : link more so, getting right pieces in there, gm, hc, personnel dept, scouts etc, and players that are a fit

RE: I'm relieved

Quote: that Reese and McAdoo are gone. But apprehensive of who will be GM and HC going forward. Glad Accorsi is on board to assist with GM search.

Where ever we pick in the draft, 2nd thru 5th, take comfort that jerry Reese will not be making the pick, or allowing other teams to leapfrog us for the guy(s) we want. It's a good day.



You can criticize a lot about Reese, but picking in the first round is not one of them. There are a lot of GMs in this league who can't get even that right. Nobody has a perfect record, but he's done very well with his first rounders. In comment 13724171 Bill in TN said:You can criticize a lot about Reese, but picking in the first round is not one of them. There are a lot of GMs in this league who can't get even that right. Nobody has a perfect record, but he's done very well with his first rounders.

Much better, but complete relief will come montanagiant : 12/4/2017 7:54 pm : link When we go outside the Org for GM and HC

I am relieved that Reese is gone Jay on the Island : 12/4/2017 7:54 pm : link I was a Reese supporter but it was time for a change. I am convinced that if he remained he would have passed on one of these top QB's solely because he used a 3rd round pick on Webb last year. We all know that Reese is patient to a fault with his draft picks. We also know that Reese doesn't trade down so he would not have gotten the value of the #2 or #3 overall pick and chosen Barkley or Chubb rather than accumulating multiple picks or taking their next franchise QB.

I'm glad they made changes... Dan in the Springs : 12/4/2017 8:05 pm : link but I'm starting to wish we'd done it after the season. What's the benefit to doing it now? To appease the fans in the stadium? I guess they can end the season as a "possible" farewell to Eli tour.



We just went through some pain with the Eli benching and now we're facing a real possibility of reliving it again. That really sucks. I'd have rather we gone through the year with BM and JR being the bad guys, then let the new bosses make their own call at QB.





RE: Not

Quote: sure how relieved we'll be if Spagnuolo remains the head coach and Abrams the GM.



This. and Marc Ross. In comment 13724156 Eric from BBI said:This. and Marc Ross.

Not even remotely. shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/4/2017 8:27 pm : link We've now learned that personnel decisions will no longer be dictated by adults and professionals, but by screaming lunatics buying billboards. Mara's explanation about firing McAdoo (with Francesa) was one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard.



Someone said it on another thread... we're the University of Tennessee of the NFL.

I was relieved yesterday after dumping Reese and Doo Ryan in Albany : 8:43 am : link Now worried about who they hire as GM and HC



I'll be pissed if they stick with Abrams and Spags.



Drain the swamp!

RE: Not even remotely.

Quote: We've now learned that personnel decisions will no longer be dictated by adults and professionals, but by screaming lunatics buying billboards. Mara's explanation about firing McAdoo (with Francesa) was one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard.



Someone said it on another thread... we're the University of Tennessee of the NFL.



screaming lunatics?



As in 25 former Giant greats publicly announcing they intended to stand on the Giants sideline wearing Manning jerseys? Are they the lunatics you are talking about?



Or are you talking about Tom Brady and other current players and coaches throughout the NFL expressing outrage at the way Manning was treated? Maybe they are the lunatics you are talking about? In comment 13724661 shockeyisthebest8056 said:screaming lunatics?As in 25 former Giant greats publicly announcing they intended to stand on the Giants sideline wearing Manning jerseys? Are they the lunatics you are talking about?Or are you talking about Tom Brady and other current players and coaches throughout the NFL expressing outrage at the way Manning was treated? Maybe they are the lunatics you are talking about?