Lost in Reese firing- current draft picks no longer safe Matt in SGS : 12/4/2017 9:06 pm One thing which is kind of sad in this is that Reese did help put together 2 Super Bowl championship teams and had been with the organization for over 20 years. Maybe when some time passes, we should actually do an appreciation thread for what he has done for the team, but it's hard to do so this year.



That said, firing Reese is not something that we Giants fans have seen in a generation as with Young to Accorsi to Reese, Giants GMs were more like Supreme Court Justices, serve until they are gone. But there is one offshoot of this which we have not seen since Young took over, and that is a new critical eye looking at the current roster and talent. Specifically, a look at the draft picks.



It's human nature for a GM to give a preference to players that they drafted, particularly players picked in the first 2 days of the draft. With a new GM coming in, all that will change. Players can no longer potentially rest on their draft position. The new GM will not have that attachment, nor should he. That means a very critical eye on some players who might have been brought back or kept on the roster simply because Reese drafted them.



Off the top of my head, that would put Pugh and Richburg in a tougher spot going into free agency. That means Flowers will be judged for his play, not because he was a first rounder. Other guys like Jay Bromley figure in this equation too. And last but not least, even Odell.



This is a historic day for the Giants and a chance to turn around a malaise which has really been on this team since the 2012 season went sour. And I'd love to see another talent evaluator come in here and be brutally honest with what this roster has on it.

Good. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/4/2017 9:08 pm : link No one on this roster should feel safe.

Kind of off topic.. Sean : 12/4/2017 9:09 pm : link but I saw a blurb today that Reese did NOT want to hire McAdoo. I found that very interesting.

A lot of his draft picks Peppers : 12/4/2017 9:09 pm : link shouldn't be safe.



Starting with Eli Apple.

What the upcoming picks? robbieballs2003 : 12/4/2017 9:10 pm : link Are we more willing to trade up or down? That'll be interesting.

I was thinking about the same thing. AnishPatel : 12/4/2017 9:11 pm : link A new GM isn't attached to anyone. So he will probably look at every player with fresh eyes and not be biased. It will be interesting to see how many of the players mentioned are allowed to leave and take a few years and drafts to try to restock talent. Good thread Matt!

RE: A lot of his draft picks Matt in SGS : 12/4/2017 9:15 pm : link

Quote: shouldn't be safe.



Starting with Eli Apple.



Apple is a great case in point. The new GM won't care that he was taken high in the first round. If he's an immature head case who dogs it and the film doesn't lie, maybe we see more trades, similar to what the Eagles did after they decided to wipe the Chip Kelly stink off of them. In comment 13724731 Peppers said:Apple is a great case in point. The new GM won't care that he was taken high in the first round. If he's an immature head case who dogs it and the film doesn't lie, maybe we see more trades, similar to what the Eagles did after they decided to wipe the Chip Kelly stink off of them.

yes, I agree with that assessment fame56 : 12/4/2017 9:16 pm : link and it will be interesting going forward. However, noone in their right mind is going to dismiss a talent like Odell Beckham.



Aside from some difficult personal behaviors, he is still one of the top 3 wide receivers in the league and gives us a much better chance of winning games when he is out there.



So he has more Terrell Owens than Jerry Rice in him, we can live with that and we should.

I wouldn't worry about Pugh and Richburg BillT : 12/4/2017 9:16 pm : link Richburg has maybe been the biggest disappointment I can think of and Pugh, although a good enough player, can't stay healthy. Whether either stays or goes isn't that much of an issue.

Scholarships are expiring in 4 weeks The_Boss : 12/4/2017 9:17 pm : link Good.

Pretty crazy that this is uncharted territory for most of us j_rud : 12/4/2017 9:18 pm : link The Giants have never fired a GM in my lifetime, and I'm in my mid 30s. Hadn't even realized that until now.

27 Darian Thompson cosmicj : 12/4/2017 9:20 pm : link Darian better play like his life depends on it the next few weeks.





Why Dragon : 12/4/2017 9:25 pm : link Bring back any of these guys there are may five NFL worthy players on this roster.

You're right: It's good. CT Charlie : 12/4/2017 9:25 pm : link The GM will weigh his own opinions with those of the coaches, without bias. I think the position coaches will have a huge input, as they should. The challenge, of course, is balancing a player's worth with his cost -- which is almost solely the job of the GM.

Interesting thread to watch Sammo85 : 12/4/2017 9:29 pm : link The new GM might also decide to make a few examples out of the veterans too.



This end of season into offseason will be the busiest one for the Giants in a long time.





RE: Odell isn't going anywhere. Matt in SGS : 12/4/2017 9:32 pm : link

Quote: .



I doubt Odell is going to go anywhere as well. However, his ask for that contract might not get the traction he thinks and we will see where it goes from there. In comment 13724762 Boy Cord said:I doubt Odell is going to go anywhere as well. However, his ask for that contract might not get the traction he thinks and we will see where it goes from there.

By also firing Reese/Ben now, it sends a warning shot Diver_Down : 12/4/2017 9:33 pm : link to the players that no man is safe. I think we will see some renewed vigor in the performance of certain players who feel that they might not have put their best performance on film.



Also, Tom Rock had an interesting tweet quoting Mara where John would like Odell to be a part of the Giants, but it is ultimately up to the new GM. Even though the new coach will have input on the roster, Mara was distinct in keeping the personnel powers separate from coaching.



We are in uncharted waters.

Not really an issue WillVAB : 12/4/2017 9:38 pm : link There aren’t that many picks hanging around who could be on the chopping block.



I think the purge is the FAs Reese picked up who aren’t producing — the linebackers, Vereen, Dwayne Harris, Marshall, etc.

All bets are off Sneakers O'toole : 12/4/2017 9:39 pm : link as they should be at this point. Whatever shape the next administration ends up taking, they need the freedom to build the team in their image. Can't do it any other way

Good points Matt Rjanyg : 12/4/2017 9:44 pm : link There are about 10 guys in this roster that are pretty safe:

1. Engram

2. Shepard

3. Tomlinson

4. Snacks

5. Collins

6. OBJ

7. Gallman

8. Jenkins

9. Flowers

10. DeOssie



I could say Vernon, Eli, JPP, Webb, DRC, Apple could be safe, but between the cost and review of the game tape I could see trades or outright cuts.

I wouldn't think Flowers is safe. Diver_Down : 12/4/2017 9:52 pm : link He has improved, but it is no guarantee that he plays LT next year. His salary for next year is still manageable at $2.4M. But it is likely that his 5th year option won't be picked up. By May, the team has to choose to elect or decline the 5th year option. Ereck's 5th year option would guarantee $14.4M. Unless he makes a quantum leap in his ability in the next 4 weeks, he'll never see that figure.

More importantly WillVAB : 12/4/2017 10:19 pm : link Some of these Reese picks that were handed starting jobs might have to actually earn them.

RE: Kind of off topic.. GiantGrit : 12/4/2017 10:50 pm : link

Quote: but I saw a blurb today that Reese did NOT want to hire McAdoo. I found that very interesting.



where did you read that? Sounds like a worthwhile read. In comment 13724730 Sean said:where did you read that? Sounds like a worthwhile read.

Reese's drafting of Flowers and Apple Marty866b : 12/4/2017 11:02 pm : link In the top 10 has set this team back years.

RE: Reese's drafting of Flowers and Apple smshmth8690 : 12/4/2017 11:19 pm : link

Quote: In the top 10 has set this team back years.



May want to wait a bit before giving uo on Apple. He's still only 22 with a lot of potential. Maybe a new coach will be able to get him to focus on the game. In comment 13724884 Marty866b said:May want to wait a bit before giving uo on Apple. He's still only 22 with a lot of potential. Maybe a new coach will be able to get him to focus on the game.

Letter L idiotsavant : 12/4/2017 11:23 pm : link Linebackers and O linesmen.



Wouldn't be surprised to see a DE replaced.

The system they run on both sides of the ball larryflower37 : 12/5/2017 2:02 am : link Might make a big difference in personal. Even guys you say are safe might not fit the system.

A new GM/coach could decide to run a 3-4 or switch to a power running game.

RE: RE: Reese's drafting of Flowers and Apple Diver_Down : 12/5/2017 6:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13724884 Marty866b said:





Quote:





In the top 10 has set this team back years.







May want to wait a bit before giving uo on Apple. He's still only 22 with a lot of potential. Maybe a new coach will be able to get him to focus on the game.



Apple certainly needs to improve his effort, but he also needs to improve his technique. He is still grabby and fails to track the ball in the air. The same knock on him that he had when he was coming out. There is a $12.4M dead cap if he is released/traded. Will the new GM want to explore a trade? At most, he would return a 2nd round pick. In comment 13724903 smshmth8690 said:Apple certainly needs to improve his effort, but he also needs to improve his technique. He is still grabby and fails to track the ball in the air. The same knock on him that he had when he was coming out. There is a $12.4M dead cap if he is released/traded. Will the new GM want to explore a trade? At most, he would return a 2nd round pick.

This theam is rebuilding. FStubbs : 12/5/2017 6:18 am : link Sometimes you have to eat the cap costs for a year when cleaning house.



It's not improbable a new GM decides to do just this and cuts everyone over 30.

With respect to OV and JPP, Diver_Down : 12/5/2017 6:26 am : link we are stuck. We can only hope they return next year unsatisfied with their performance this year and want to prove the critics wrong. These final weeks, I would like to see Wynn and Avery. Wynn has shown more effort than JPP. Wynn is a FA next year and I would like to see if he is worth retaining. His salary is $1.8M. He is certainly providing a better return on the investment than JPP and OV.

RE: This theam is rebuilding. Diver_Down : 12/5/2017 6:33 am : link

Quote: Sometimes you have to eat the cap costs for a year when cleaning house.



It's not improbable a new GM decides to do just this and cuts everyone over 30.



Not just old and overpaid. There are no more sacred cows. Some players due to the excessive cap hits can't be released/traded. Others that are young and cost controlled might yield a greater return in draft assets than the new GM would be willing to invest in time and future money. (Apple/OBJ) In comment 13725043 FStubbs said:Not just old and overpaid. There are no more sacred cows. Some players due to the excessive cap hits can't be released/traded. Others that are young and cost controlled might yield a greater return in draft assets than the new GM would be willing to invest in time and future money. (Apple/OBJ)

Sticking with hissy own guys too long jlukes : 12/5/2017 6:47 am : link Was Reese's Achilles heal

RE: More importantly markky : 12/5/2017 7:06 am : link

Quote: Some of these Reese picks that were handed starting jobs might have to actually earn them.



THIS! I think this will have the biggest impact on our team. In comment 13724847 WillVAB said:THIS! I think this will have the biggest impact on our team.

Drafting Flowers and Apple section125 : 12/5/2017 7:37 am : link did not set the team back years. Playing Flowers at the wrong position probably hurt them and not having the proper coach to rein in Apple hinders his progression. Flowers is an NFL starter, maybe at RT and maybe at guard. Apple is a starting NFL CB, period. His head maybe up his ass, but he has the talent.



But it is a good thing that an outside set(s) of eyes will come in to evaluate what is here. I doubt that is lost on Mara. This is the second time in 4 years the team thought they had Super Bowl talent and the second time they were grossly incorrect. I don't think this team is nearly as bad talent wise as 2013, but poor coaching made it worse.

yes Matt, scholarship time is over. Victor in CT : 12/5/2017 8:17 am : link but as others have pointed out, the cap may force them to kep some of them.



The thing that really scare sme is Ross and team still in charge of the draft.I pray that they get a competent GM ASAP and he shows Ross the door first thing.

New coaches and GM may have completely different Os & Ds ZogZerg : 12/5/2017 8:19 am : link I would think no one on the roster is "safe".

Flowers seems to be turning the corner. Maybe if they kept Flaherty Victor in CT : 12/5/2017 8:19 am : link it would have happened sooner.



Apple is a maturuty issue. They will need a no nonsense DC and 2ndary coach to rein him in.

