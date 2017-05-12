Glauber: Some names the Giants might consider as GM

Wolf and Dorsey are the most appealing names on that list Greg from LI : 12/5/2017 8:49 am : link Caserio maybe, if it doesn't mean that we're getting saddled with Wonderboy McDaniels as HC.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/5/2017 8:50 am : : 12/5/2017 8:50 am : link We can all be comforted by the fact that Jerry Reese was Ernie's hand-picked successor.

eh Greg from LI : 12/5/2017 8:52 am : link Jerry earned that promotion with his sterling work as scouting director, and it's not as if he were a disaster from day one. He had his successes.

Gettlemen section125 : 12/5/2017 8:53 am : link is the safe choice, but......he is older. How many more years will he want to do it?



I wouldn't mind McDaniels and Shaw might be quite interesting (as HC).

GM candidates bceagle05 : 12/5/2017 8:53 am : link are certainly more inspiring than the coaching candidates.

Eric... ryanmkeane : 12/5/2017 8:56 am : link was that a sarcastic comment? I'd say that pick by Accorsi turned out OK...

I am very afraid of the Patriot effect... Chris684 : 12/5/2017 8:56 am : link that is to say, some of the past attempts to re-create the situation in New England with either GM or HC. This is why names like Caserio, Pioli and McDaniels worry me.



Wolf is intriguing both due to blood lines and what the Packers have been able to build through the draft.





No to Wolfe BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/5/2017 9:00 am : link Green Bay's teams are good because of Roger's. They really stink without him.

The problem was not hiring Jerry Reese. The problem was not firing him soon enough.



The Giants won 2 Super Bowls with Jerry Reese as GM. He didnt craft the team or philosophy but he had a huge role.



The 2007 team he drafted Bradshaw, Smith, Boss. He signed Kawika Mitchell. He oversaw hiring of Spags as DC.



The 2011. He drafted JPP, Nicks. He signed Cruz, Canty, Boley. He oversaw DC change from Sheridan to Fewell



He made contract moves with good deals to Justin Tuck and didnt make mistakes by resigning Mitchell or Gibril Wilson.



Reese plsyed a big role in winning 2 SBs and derserves credit for that. We shouldnt regret his hiring. We should regret that we didnt fire him in 2013.



And Accorsi should credit for for him



Reese could get talent in and supplement a ready made team (HC/QB in place, philosophy of pass rushers) so in many wats he was perfect GM in 2007-2013)



But his fault was he couldnt build a team which is why he should have been fired when that team fell apart in 13 and he had no answers



Paton would be a great choice jeff57 : 12/5/2017 9:05 am : link Although not a big name.

Eagles: ArcadeSlumlord : 12/5/2017 9:07 am : link Joe Douglas Vice President of Player Personnel

Tom Donahoe Senior Football Advisor



My shortlist.



Make Joe Douglas the man. He's an Ozzie guy.

RE: Paton would be a great choice jeff57 : 12/5/2017 9:10 am : link

Quote: Although not a big name.



Paton and Pat Shurmer from the Vikings would be a good combo.



As would a Gettleman/Mike Shula Carolina connection. In comment 13725279 jeff57 said:Paton and Pat Shurmer from the Vikings would be a good combo.As would a Gettleman/Mike Shula Carolina connection.

Im not a Reese fan at all but he had a good run Eric on Li : 12/5/2017 9:19 am : link 10 years as GM and 3 decades in the org is pretty extensive and he made some of the best draft picks in team history outside of the top 10. OBJ obviously but also JPP, Collins, Nicks, Steve Smith, Tuck, L. Joseph and now hopefully Engram & Tomlinson too. I don't think it's a stretch at all to think we will miss his talent evaluation, he was just a terrible roster builder.

I disagree. They draft very well, the problem with their personnel is that Ted Thompson refuses to sign FA's. It's hard to build depth that way. Not saying that Wolfe is a good candidate, but I wouldn't rule him out based on the way Thompson operates.

Joe Douglas allstarjim : 12/5/2017 9:20 am : link Interesting. I like the idea of taking talent from Philly. Dorsey from KC is intriguing as well.

But wasn't there a time where GB' percentage of draft picks on their roster was tops on the league...meaning, they didn't use free agency but rather guys they scouted, drafted, and signed as draft free agents?



But wasn't there a time where GB' percentage of draft picks on their roster was tops on the league...meaning, they didn't use free agency but rather guys they scouted, drafted, and signed as draft free agents?

They had some really good rosters over the years, Rodgers notwithstanding.

Agree Greg......Reese earned the promotion because he was excellent at what he did - being a scout/director.



He just lost his way as the GM, which happens sometimes as people go up the ladder.



Agree Greg......Reese earned the promotion because he was excellent at what he did - being a scout/director.

He just lost his way as the GM, which happens sometimes as people go up the ladder.

I'm sure JR is hired by someone, maybe not GM, but he'll most likely be a good piece in someone's organization.

I’ve heard Louis Riddick, mentioned at the bottom mfsd : 12/5/2017 9:23 am : link of Glauber’s list, will be a candidate for possible GM openings this year. Didn’t hear anything tying him to the Giants, just that he was a well regarded personnel guy with Philly and Washington, who’s been doing his homework as an ESPN analyst the last few years to prepare for a GM job in the future. He’s also apparently tight with McDaniel, and they could go somewhere together as GM/HC





Reese wasn't the Giants first choice Matt in SGS : 12/5/2017 9:26 am : link as GM. They wanted Scott Pioli. Bob Kraft gave the Giants permission to interview him and Pioli turned it down. It was a long time ago to remember this, but Kraft was getting a bum rap as a guy who wouldn't spend money in free agency, hence the Pioli/Belichick rumors back in the 2007 off season. What would appear to have happened was going into that season, Kraft relented and agreed to pony up money, bringing in Randy Moss, Wes Welker, etc. So Pioli agreed to pass on the interview. That then led to the Giants quickly turning around and hiring Reese.



And I agree with twostepgiants. Reese as a hire was fine. The problem was they let him stay on too long. For me, Reese's downward spiral began with that stupid Super Bowl clock in the locker room of a team that started 0-6.



In the end, with such a high pick coming and Eli nearing the end of his career, the Giants had no choice but to start this thing over.

We are now in uncharted waters..... Reb8thVA : 12/5/2017 9:28 am : link and assuming that the Giants will operate in the same form and fashion we are accustomed to is dangerous. I have a sneaking suspicion, or perhaps wishful, thinking that ownership is going to step outside its comfort zone and look beyond the likely suspects.

I think 35 is too young to be GM twostepgiants : 12/5/2017 9:28 am : link And yesI know about Theo Epstein. Exception and not the rule.

Matt Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/5/2017 9:29 am : : 12/5/2017 9:29 am : link I usually always agree with you, but Reese was over his head and arrogant. Six years and he can't rebuild an OL, even when spending three high draft picks on the position? Linebackers? Don't need them. Re-signing players like John Jerry?

Douglas is intriguing..... Reb8thVA : 12/5/2017 9:30 am : link I know its taboo to say this but it is rather impressive how quickly Philly turned itself around from the fiasco of the Chip Kelly experiment.



I think Donahoe might be on the older side, perhaps too old for the Giants.

I never bought into the Reese hype of him as a top three GM. I don't buy into him being a garbage GM now, either. I can certainly see him go elsewhere and have success - and I wanted his ouster.



I never bought into the Reese hype of him as a top three GM. I don't buy into him being a garbage GM now, either. I can certainly see him go elsewhere and have success - and I wanted his ouster.

I was a bit stunned to see him fired before the season was over. He must have had a larger role in the Eli mess than let on.

I think Reese was fortunate Reb8thVA : 12/5/2017 9:34 am : link that he inherited solid foundations on both the OL and DL that allowed him to focus on the bright shiny skill positions. And as long as those lines held up it created the sense that his team philosophies were correct and working. Once they started to decline, Reese's theories were challenged-- and he proved unable to adapt.

Same here, huge red flag to get anyone from the foxboro franchise. They rarely work out elsewhere and one has to wonder how much that is due to the fact that while they are there they are enhanced by a "system" that makes them look far better than they are.



That effect translates to players, coaches, and GMs - many failures and very few even mediocre positives. I'd stay away from any name associated with them.



Same here, huge red flag to get anyone from the foxboro franchise. They rarely work out elsewhere and one has to wonder how much that is due to the fact that while they are there they are enhanced by a "system" that makes them look far better than they are.

That effect translates to players, coaches, and GMs - many failures and very few even mediocre positives. I'd stay away from any name associated with them.

Also, McDaniels is a snake - only coach to be associated with a spygate scandal at two different locations. The pats had no problem with that (go figure) so they welcomed him back with open arms, but I don't trust for second that he will be successful anywhere else. The shine is fake.

Paton bigbluehoya : 12/5/2017 9:37 am : link Would probably be my first choice.

The problem was not hiring Jerry Reese. The problem was not firing him soon enough.



The Giants won 2 Super Bowls with Jerry Reese as GM. He didnt craft the team or philosophy but he had a huge role.



The 2007 team he drafted Bradshaw, Smith, Boss. He signed Kawika Mitchell. He oversaw hiring of Spags as DC.



The 2011. He drafted JPP, Nicks. He signed Cruz, Canty, Boley. He oversaw DC change from Sheridan to Fewell



He made contract moves with good deals to Justin Tuck and didnt make mistakes by resigning Mitchell or Gibril Wilson.



Reese plsyed a big role in winning 2 SBs and derserves credit for that. We shouldnt regret his hiring. We should regret that we didnt fire him in 2013.



And Accorsi should credit for for him



Reese could get talent in and supplement a ready made team (HC/QB in place, philosophy of pass rushers) so in many wats he was perfect GM in 2007-2013)



But his fault was he couldnt build a team which is why he should have been fired when that team fell apart in 13 and he had no answers



good point. he should have been canned in 2015 along with TC and ALL the coaches and scouts. That was the time to start over.

It will be Gettleman or Abrams oldutican : 12/5/2017 9:50 am : link cause Mara only hires people who have already worked for him. Can't be letting strangers in the house.

whomever it is is vital they make the right choice micky : 12/5/2017 9:59 am : link personally of that list I'd be interested in O'brien and guy from balt.

The '11 SB win was a blessing and a curse. The OL struggled all year, Reese pulled Blackburn off his couch and they still won the championship. After that, Reese probably thought he could get the team "in the tournament" consistently with subpar OL play and JAGs at LB.

Scott Pioli for GM chitt17 : 12/5/2017 10:03 am : link That is the direction I hope the Giants try and go.

I never bought into the Reese hype of him as a top three GM. I don't buy into him being a garbage GM now, either. I can certainly see him go elsewhere and have success - and I wanted his ouster.



I was a bit stunned to see him fired before the season was over. He must have had a larger role in the Eli mess than let on.



Not necessarily, if you're absolutely sure you're getting rid of the coach, and 80/20 on getting rid of the GM once you make the decision to get rid of the coach before the end of the season you pretty much need to get the GM search started so you can move on coaches after black monday.

Most of those names are interesting to me because they are wgenesis123 : 12/5/2017 10:13 am : link connected to the Trader Joes in the NFL. I want an aggressive GM who is not afraid to listen to trade offers. Someone who is not afraid to pick up a phone!

You have to think Caserio and McDaniels figgy2989 : 12/5/2017 10:14 am : link Are joined at the hip. i didn't realize that they were college teammates.





Don't want anyone connected to the Packers. wgenesis123 : 12/5/2017 10:17 am : link No more Ben McAdoo type contibutions from the Packers please.

I've been wanting Reese fired for five years...for the reasons Eric That’s Gold, Jerry : 12/5/2017 10:19 am : link expressed and others. He ignored the deterioration of the offensive line or its aging and tried to fill with lower round draft picks. But, at the same time, he let the defensive line deteriorate thus forcing a $200M expenditure.



But what I believe is even worse is that there never seemed to be a plan on what Reese wanted the Giants to be. Under TC/Gilbride, the Giants ran the ball and made a lot of big plays. We had Shockey, then Boss, then Ballard as our tight ends. They were also good blockers. But we could not run the ball as the line got older and we did not replenish guys like Snee, McKenzie, Diehl, Seubert. Baas was a bad signing in that he was virtually injured from day one.



I firmly believe you have to have a philosophy of how you want to build your team and keep to that philosophy as much as you can. Thus, having a philosophy directs you to the type of player you want to draft etc. Everything revolves around that philosophy...not just players but coaches and scouts also. You don't waste your time, for the most part, looking at players who you believe do not fit your philosophy.



The Giants, historically, have been a team built on defense. New York fans appreciate that and recognize its value hence we should always be looking, drafting or signing players that continue to keep the defense strong. I also believe that in the NorthEast you have to be able to run the ball, especially with the winds at the Meadowlands. What I am getting at is I have no idea what the Giants philosophy is or what they are looking for? When I look at Pittsburgh, I know exactly what their philosophy is and how they want to build their team. They draft accordingly and it has been pretty successful for them.



To me, the biggest issue for a new GM and then a new coach is what kind of team do we want to be. Then you sign players, draft players, get free agents that match that philosophy and you keep doing that, year after year. That way you maintain consistency and players know, when they are drafted by the Giants, what is expected from them and how they are supposed to play. Until we rediscover that, I think we will continue to suffer. You can't keep bouncing back from one way of playing to another. You have to have consistency as an organization in terms of how you want to play and therefore the type of players you seek.

Caserio and McDaniels sounds good to me so that most certainly wgenesis123 : 12/5/2017 10:22 am : link will not be the choice. McDaniels did some weird stuff in a brief stint with Denver but he has been solid as a rock with the Patriots. I think he was young and had to much on his plate in Denver.

He was flat out a disaster in Denver Greg from LI : 12/5/2017 10:24 am : link The record may not have been as bad as McAdoo's this year but he is regarded about the same there as McAdoo is here.

One more thing, and Pat Traina has said this numerous That’s Gold, Jerry : 12/5/2017 10:26 am : link times. It seemed Reese had a philosophy of building from the outside in...getting skill players etc but basically ignoring the interior line etc. I would venture to say this was his downfall. You build a football team from the inside out...in other words, you make sure your lines are strong on both sides of the ball.



I hate to keep referring to it but our great teams of the 80's had strong offensive lines, excellent tight ends, average wide receivers and good running backs. Our D had a ferocious front seven but relatively average defensive backs or certainly no Pro Bowlers.



Yet we won and won consistently. In fact, I remember watching those games and being very confident on our ability to wear other teams down and win in the 4th quarter. I still believe that philosophy works today and I also believe that is what the philosophy of the New York Giants should always be.

Anyone who watches the Giants GiantsRage2007 : 12/5/2017 10:37 am : link Regularly could probably pick players to draft better than Reese.



Here's to drafting an OL and a LB this season!

Reese was not a disaster AcesUp : 12/5/2017 10:38 am : link You don't keep your job for over a decade and win 2 super bowls if you're doing everything wrong. We can split hairs about how much of the successes were from luck or other factors and how much of his failures are all on him. However there's enough of a body of work there to grade him for what he was - an OK to solid GM with some flaws. If he fixes those flaws, he can be a great hire for another organization. Keep in mind, I wanted him fired as well.



In terms of the next GM, I'd like to see them go outside of the organization, so I'm not keen on Abrams, Ross or Gettleman. I think the Giants are in desperate need of some fresh perspective. Decosta, Dorsey and Caserio are my current favorites.

the criticism of Reese being an "outside in" talent acquirer is Victor in CT : 12/5/2017 10:49 am : link accurate. When he took over in 2007 it worked because a solid OL was already in place. As the line deteriorated he proved at first unwilling and later on incapable of rebuilding it.

You aren't going to find.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/5/2017 10:50 am : link many people better than Abrahms from a cap management standpoint. I'd be fine if he focused on that aspect and had somebody for personnel evaluation, but perhaps Abrahms is good there too - I don't know.



But he's proven that he's excellent in managing the numbers.

Will McClay, Personnel Director, Dallas Cowboys Rick in Dallas : 12/5/2017 10:50 am : link McClay is the reason the Cowboys have drafted better the last 3 or 4 years not Steven Jones or Jerry Jones.

Might be an option to the names mentioned as GM candidates in the Glauber article.

Reb PaulN : 12/5/2017 10:58 am : link Hit the nail on the head, Reese inherited a great OLine and a franchise QB, he also inherited a great DLine, he only needed to fill in the holes at the skill positions, Reese was great at drafting wide receivers, that is why I never gave Reese the credit for the first Super Bowl, that was Ernie's, almost every position on that tam was an Ernie pick, he added Bradshaw, Smith, and Boss and they helped out a little that season. The second was a 9-7 team and just got hot at the right time, they were more lucky, Reese never built a dominant team, ever. But like it was said, he was great at picking wide receivers. Smith, Hicks, Manningham, Beckham, and Cruz. But other then that position, he was not good at all.

Quote: that is why I never gave Reese the credit for the first Super Bowl, that was Ernie's, almost every position on that tam was an Ernie pick, he added Bradshaw, Smith, and Boss and they helped out a little that season.



Ernie didn't pick shit aside from Eli. Reese ran the draft 2003-2007. Yes, Ernie was the driving force behind acquiring Eli. Aside from that, he went with Reese's draft board. Look at the dramatic upgrade in draft success once Reese supplanted the Rug/Marv Sunderland duo. Accorsi and Sunderland presided over a series of drafts from 1998-2002 that were unspeakably bad. The only reason Accorsi wasn't run out of town on a rail at that point was the talent he inherited from George Young - Strahan, Armstead, Sehorn, Tiki, Ron Stone.

RE: I've been wanting Reese fired for five years...for the reasons Eric KeoweeFan : 12/5/2017 11:07 am : link

Quote: expressed and others. He ignored the deterioration of the offensive line or its aging and tried to fill with lower round draft picks. But, at the same time, he let the defensive line deteriorate thus forcing a $200M expenditure.



But what I believe is even worse is that there never seemed to be a plan on what Reese wanted the Giants to be. Under TC/Gilbride, the Giants ran the ball and made a lot of big plays. We had Shockey, then Boss, then Ballard as our tight ends. They were also good blockers. But we could not run the ball as the line got older and we did not replenish guys like Snee, McKenzie, Diehl, Seubert. Baas was a bad signing in that he was virtually injured from day one.



I firmly believe you have to have a philosophy of how you want to build your team and keep to that philosophy as much as you can. Thus, having a philosophy directs you to the type of player you want to draft etc. Everything revolves around that philosophy...not just players but coaches and scouts also. You don't waste your time, for the most part, looking at players who you believe do not fit your philosophy.



The Giants, historically, have been a team built on defense. New York fans appreciate that and recognize its value hence we should always be looking, drafting or signing players that continue to keep the defense strong. I also believe that in the NorthEast you have to be able to run the ball, especially with the winds at the Meadowlands. What I am getting at is I have no idea what the Giants philosophy is or what they are looking for? When I look at Pittsburgh, I know exactly what their philosophy is and how they want to build their team. They draft accordingly and it has been pretty successful for them.



To me, the biggest issue for a new GM and then a new coach is what kind of team do we want to be. Then you sign players, draft players, get free agents that match that philosophy and you keep doing that, year after year. That way you maintain consistency and players know, when they are drafted by the Giants, what is expected from them and how they are supposed to play. Until we rediscover that, I think we will continue to suffer. You can't keep bouncing back from one way of playing to another. You have to have consistency as an organization in terms of how you want to play and therefore the type of players you seek.

Rather than a long term "vision" (borrowing a business concept), Jerry seemed year to year to adopt erratic short term strategies, e.g. "team captains" or worse, finding "hidden gems" (the JPP of TEs) that only he of the other GMs knew about.

A different GM other than Reese twostepgiants : 12/5/2017 11:08 am : link And the Giants dont likely win 2 SBs



And lets not forget JPP in 2011 who may have been leagues best defender



Reese definitely deserved to be fired anytime after 2013 for the reasons already stated



But that doesnt mean we should regret he was ever hired

The fact that they fired Reese IN season Dave on the UWS : 12/5/2017 11:28 am : link speaks to the fact that they want a new direction. EA was brought in to help with candidates OUTSIDE the organization. This is a fresh start. A painful one for the fans (and Mara too as he alluded to), but a fresh one. Personally, I would welcome a return to defense, run the ball, big pass plays on offense. Befits a northeast team in the cold and wind.

Reese's philosphy was Accorsi's philosophy PerpetualNervousness : 12/5/2017 11:40 am : link i'm always surprised when people make this distinction. accorsi has said numerous times that in his view, it's a passing league, and that means you need a QB, and you need a top DL and DBs to defend against the pass. he didnt' invest in LBs, and he believed you could build an OL without investing high draft picks. the only 1st round OL he ever drafted was Petitgout. and he only ever spent two other premium picks (3rd or higher) on OL - Snee in an incredibly deep draft, and the immortal Jeff Hatch. when he signed O'Hara, no one thought he was getting an all-pro. and let's not pretend they knew what Seubert - a street free agent - was going to become.



the OL difference in those year wasn't about a different philosophy - it was about player selection. O'Hara, Snee, Seubert all became terrific players. Diehl was the late round OL pick that Reese could never find as GM. McKenzie was the free agent signing that worked. to me, this was the organizations' great failing under reese. at some point, they stopped effectively evaluating OL prospects - it's been chronic for a while now. and there's not a lot of evidence that really ever acknowledged that or tried to figure that out. flowers was the culmination - they spent a top 10 pick on a player that no on else in the league expected to be a building block left tackle, and have paid the price.

. arcarsenal : 12/5/2017 11:43 am : link Caserio is the guy that really interests me, but I don't love that in order to do that, it probably means we have to hire McDaniels too.

I'm all for Caserio.. Danthebigbluefan : 12/5/2017 11:44 am : link I'm a huge fan of his, for obvious reasons.



Pioli would be my 2nd choice.

Every GM Makes Mistakes Samiam : 12/5/2017 11:46 am : link Reese’s big gamble was that the OL would come together this year. If Flowers, Pugh, Richburg played as he expected, we would have a decent running game with Eli throwing to healthy receivers. The defense would not be on the field all day and that team would contend. With the OL sucking, in part because of injuries and no depth, Reese was a goner.



People here knock him for screwing up with late round picks that’s and while that’s true, the bigger problem was losing Nicks, Phillips and Wilson to go along with draft busts like Austin, Sintim, and Barden. If you don’t lose Nicks then you might draft Zack Martin. If you don’t lose Phillips you don’t overspend for Rolle. Couple extraordinary bad luck with high picks with losers and Reese’s stubbornness re the OL and this us the result. The proof of the pudding for me ignoring the OL in the draft. When he took Engram instead of an OL and didn’t sign s free agent, he was on borrowed time.



Kind of favoring joeinpa : 12/5/2017 12:10 pm : link Gettlemen and O Brien



Gettleman because he has done a good job with the Giants and Panthers



O'Brien because Francesca sold me on him

I remember reading something about Ernie that he believed OL could be manufactured. He had an extremely high opinion of OL coach Jim McNally and thought he could turn anyone with the basic tools into a competent player. Remember we went into camp in 2003 with Ian Allen and Tam Hopkins as our starters on the right side of the line. By early season they weren't starting but the thought that those guys were adequate was as every bit as bizarre as thinking Hart and Flowers would get it done this year.



I remember reading something about Ernie that he believed OL could be manufactured. He had an extremely high opinion of OL coach Jim McNally and thought he could turn anyone with the basic tools into a competent player. Remember we went into camp in 2003 with Ian Allen and Tam Hopkins as our starters on the right side of the line. By early season they weren't starting but the thought that those guys were adequate was as every bit as bizarre as thinking Hart and Flowers would get it done this year.

RE: A different GM other than Reese jeff57 : 12/5/2017 1:08 pm : link

Quote: And the Giants dont likely win 2 SBs



And lets not forget JPP in 2011 who may have been leagues best defender



Reese definitely deserved to be fired anytime after 2013 for the reasons already stated

I

But that doesnt mean we should regret he was ever hired



2007 was Accorsi's. Reese walked into it.

Quote: TOM COUGHLIN

That would be a DEMOTION from his current job.

Flowers is light years ahead of Allen. Not even a legitimate comparison.

And the Giants dont likely win 2 SBs



And lets not forget JPP in 2011 who may have been leagues best defender



Reese definitely deserved to be fired anytime after 2013 for the reasons already stated

I

But that doesnt mean we should regret he was ever hired







2007 was Accorsi’s. Reese walked into it.



Reese switched Diehl in to replace Petitgout at left tackle, taking a lot of criticism for doing so. He traded for Lawrence Tynes, moved Kiwanuka to linebacker, brought in Kawika Mitchell, and had seven of his eight draft picks get significant starting time through the season. Kevin Boss put up the longest play of Super Bowl XLII that led to the Giants' first touchdown in that game. Jay Alford provided the exclamation point to end the game and win the championship.



Reese switched Diehl in to replace Petitgout at left tackle, taking a lot of criticism for doing so. He traded for Lawrence Tynes, moved Kiwanuka to linebacker, brought in Kawika Mitchell, and had seven of his eight draft picks get significant starting time through the season. Kevin Boss put up the longest play of Super Bowl XLII that led to the Giants' first touchdown in that game. Jay Alford provided the exclamation point to end the game and win the championship.

Reese definitely benefited from Accorsi's roster in 2007, but he put in some significant pieces on his own.

Reese was a decent GM. AnnapolisMike : 12/5/2017 1:25 pm : link A good talent evaluater at the skill positions. But really struggled keeping the lines in top shape.



The Giants decision to go for it in 2012 is at the root of most of the Giants problems. They kept an obviously deteriorating OL together hoping it would be enough. It failed spectacularly and every OL pick since then has been mediocre. Drafting is a crap shoot, and the OL picks just did not work out for the Giants. Reese paid the price for sins in his control and out of his control.

2007 was Accorsi’s. Reese walked into it.



If Accorsi didn't have Reese running the draft, he would have been fired before 2007. His pre-Reese drafts were atrocious.

And the Giants dont likely win 2 SBs



And lets not forget JPP in 2011 who may have been leagues best defender



Reese definitely deserved to be fired anytime after 2013 for the reasons already stated

I

But that doesnt mean we should regret he was ever hired







2007 was Accorsi’s. Reese walked into it.



Then why didn't we win before?

Tired of the the Patriot guys ghost718 : 12/5/2017 2:30 pm : link Simliar to how it was with Seattle a few years back,everybody looking in the same place.



Although with that said,I might take a look at Pioli(Tony Soprano).

Ernie didn't pick shit aside from Eli. Reese ran the draft 2003-2007. Yes, Ernie was the driving force behind acquiring Eli. Aside from that, he went with Reese's draft board. Look at the dramatic upgrade in draft success once Reese supplanted the Rug/Marv Sunderland duo. Accorsi and Sunderland presided over a series of drafts from 1998-2002 that were unspeakably bad. The only reason Accorsi wasn't run out of town on a rail at that point was the talent he inherited from George Young - Strahan, Armstead, Sehorn, Tiki, Ron Stone.



Great post! I am glad you posted this. I posted this many times in the past. EA with Reese was better than when he was with Sunderland. I give props for what Reese did to the scouting department.

Reese was hired by George Young arniefez : 12/5/2017 2:46 pm : link granted late career George Young but GY's entire philosophy was what he called the elephant theory. That there were only so many large people on the planet and that a football team needed as many good ones as possible. Reese never got that memo.

BUT



The fact is he did do some things like Bradshaw, Smith, Boss, Mitchell, Madison, etc.



A different GM brings in different players, maybe even “better” players and who knows if Giants win.



The Giants won a super Bowl with Reese, not because of him and not in spite of him but with him. Change that piece and you likely change the result.



If I gave a calculation- I’d give Jerry Reese 15% to 20% credit on the Super Bowl. Accorsi did the had parts.





And the Giants dont likely win 2 SBs



And lets not forget JPP in 2011 who may have been leagues best defender



Reese definitely deserved to be fired anytime after 2013 for the reasons already stated

I

But that doesnt mean we should regret he was ever hired







I agree that Reese walked into a championship. The team was built

BUT

The fact is he did do some things like Bradshaw, Smith, Boss, Mitchell, Madison, etc.

A different GM brings in different players, maybe even "better" players and who knows if Giants win.

The Giants won a super Bowl with Reese, not because of him and not in spite of him but with him. Change that piece and you likely change the result.

If I gave a calculation- I'd give Jerry Reese 15% to 20% credit on the Super Bowl. Accorsi did the had parts.

Caserio is a tycical NE guy. SeanLandeta : 12/5/2017 3:00 pm : link All shine and no substance. You can't determine if the moves he makes are any good or if they are only good because of where they are being brought in to (their special "system", ie the cheating).



McDaniels was an absolute disaster in Denver even though he tried to bring the cheating system along with him (not as good at employing it as BB). Then he was a nightmare with the Rams. He only seems to work out in NE - he likely couldn't have even gotten another job after the Rams position if he didn't get cleansed again back in NE. It's fools gold.



I'd be worried about that same effect with Caserio. Look elsewhere.

Quote: All shine and no substance. You can't determine if the moves he makes are any good or if they are only good because of where they are being brought in to (their special "system", ie the cheating).



McDaniels was an absolute disaster in Denver even though he tried to bring the cheating system along with him (not as good at employing it as BB). Then he was a nightmare with the Rams. He only seems to work out in NE - he likely couldn't have even gotten another job after the Rams position if he didn't get cleansed again back in NE. It's fools gold.



I'd be worried about that same effect with Caserio. Look elsewhere.



To be fair, the Rams had Steven Jackson and nothing else on offense that year. Brandon Lloyd and Danario Alexander were their top wideouts.

All shine and no substance. You can't determine if the moves he makes are any good or if they are only good because of where they are being brought in to (their special "system", ie the cheating).



McDaniels was an absolute disaster in Denver even though he tried to bring the cheating system along with him (not as good at employing it as BB). Then he was a nightmare with the Rams. He only seems to work out in NE - he likely couldn't have even gotten another job after the Rams position if he didn't get cleansed again back in NE. It's fools gold.



I'd be worried about that same effect with Caserio. Look elsewhere.







To be fair, the Rams had Steven Jackson and nothing else on offense that year. Brandon Lloyd and Danario Alexander were their top wideouts.



Yes, but in almost all offensive categories they declined under his tenure. So he took a not great situation and made it worse. We've seen that happen here with recently exited HC, we don't need to see a repeat. Plenty of new HCs around the league are taking sub-par talent and putting up improved output. That's what we should be looking for...someone who has that ability rather than the opposite.