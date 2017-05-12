Jerry Reese releases statement Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/5/2017 1:43 pm : 12/5/2017 1:43 pm

Classy burtmanjack : 12/5/2017 1:44 pm : link statement.



I wanted a change, but I wish him the best.

Classy and well said BigBlue4You09 : 12/5/2017 1:45 pm : link I wish him well

Go Giants Rocky369 : 12/5/2017 1:46 pm : link I can dig it.

Completely unappreciated here.. Sean : 12/5/2017 1:46 pm : link but he’s had a very good run.

Best of luck Jerry Sneakers O'toole : 12/5/2017 1:47 pm : link You were a part of some of my favorite sports memories

Classy. ryanmkeane : 12/5/2017 1:48 pm : link Best of luck and thanks for the memories Jerry

Smart way to end it GeneInCal : 12/5/2017 1:49 pm : link The last thing he would want to do is blast away at the organization. That is, if he wants another GM job somewhere.

well done... BillKo : 12/5/2017 1:49 pm : link thank you Jerry for all your efforts and helping us to be SB champs twice!

He saved his best bit of communication for last Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2017 1:51 pm : link It was never a strong point. I hope that the way he was in the media isn't a reflection of how he handled relationships with players.

Wonder if he wrote it Stan in LA : 12/5/2017 1:53 pm : link Or had someone do it for him. Either way, nice to put his name on it.

It's obvious McNally's_Nuts : 12/5/2017 1:54 pm : link at heart, he is a scout.



He isn't someone who is comfortable being in the public eye. Accorsi lived for it. He was a bad, bad public speaker.



Unfortunately, not a good trait in a general manager in this day and age.

Well done Reese mfsd : 12/5/2017 1:55 pm : link class gesture, when I’m sure he’s very emotional

Ernie Accorsi groomed him? NoPeanutz : 12/5/2017 1:56 pm : link that explains the hairdo.

Jerry Reese The Greek : 12/5/2017 1:58 pm : link Indeed it is a classy statement and we all, I think, feel a little sorry for Jerry. Truth is he just misfired on the draft and on free agents over the last five or so years. I personally wish him nothing but good fortune and look forward to a successor who hits the ground running and helps build a championship team. Good luck Jerry!



Thank you Joeguido : 12/5/2017 2:01 pm : link to Mr. Reese. Very classy statement and I'm certain he will get another shot somewhere and I wish him the best.

its a bottom line business, like most sundayatone : 12/5/2017 2:01 pm : link if u do not cover ur draw in sales, its goodbye.

Probably killed John Mara section125 : 12/5/2017 2:05 pm : link to let him go. But he was given numerous chances to fix the personnel and get the right mix.



Thanks for 23 or 24 years of doing his best and two Super Bowls.

Far more dignity and class shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/5/2017 2:06 pm : link than many of the people who made comments here yesterday.

McAdoo statement Reale01 : 12/5/2017 2:07 pm : link Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families. Thank you Jerry Reese. The players tried very hard to execute my well designed schemes, but were not consistent enough to win. The good news is that after watching the film I could see the problems and they are correctable. I tried to address the biggest problem and it cost me my job.



The coaches job is to run excellent practices and looking back you will see from my comments that we did that every week. It is up to the players to execute in to the game. They were told to be heavy handed, to protect the Duke, to play complementary football, and to get to manageable third downs. Our defensive coordinator was charged with protecting leads and was not able to do that this year. Now he is the head coach ... just saying.



Go McAdoo!



I will look back fondly on my years with the Giants. I only wish I could have had the right players in place to run my system and that I could have had an opportunity to call the plays for Geno.

Thank you, Jerry Reese LedHeded : 12/5/2017 2:12 pm : link I wish him well

. arcarsenal : 12/5/2017 2:14 pm : link It was time to move on, but Reese's time here wasn't all bad. Classy statement from a classy guy.



Wish him well.

Reese is good people. Good guy to have as the face Keith : 12/5/2017 2:21 pm : link of the Giants for so long. He did a very good job here, but like arc said, it was definitely time to move on.



Not happy with how it ended, but I can't really say I feel bad for Reese. He made tons of money, probably walking away with 10M in his 401k and his resume looks great. He will land in another organization pretty quickly.

Reese is not the same boat as the coach that was fired moespree : 12/5/2017 2:23 pm : link And he does deserve appreciation. I think perhaps overlooked sometimes is how good a job he did before becoming GM. Reese is not without talent and will find another front office job in some capacity, easily.

That's a way to exit.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/5/2017 2:24 pm : link in a classy way. Reese had a good run here and was ultimately undone by the recent results and the inability to fix the OL.



But he was a good GM and helped us tremendously in the past.

It was a classy way to leave Beer Man : 12/5/2017 2:32 pm : link by a man who gave many years to this team.

Nice statement and thank you to Reese GiantTuff1 : 12/5/2017 2:35 pm : link Quick. someone pull out the microscope, is there a line in there about which two other guys he liked above McAdoo?

I liked him as a person superspynyg : 12/5/2017 2:36 pm : link I hated him as a GM. Especially at the end.

Very classy mrvax : 12/5/2017 2:37 pm : link and I'm sure he'll find a new opportunity soon. Good luck, Jerry!

Thank you steve in maryland : 12/5/2017 2:39 pm : link for the many fine years of Giant football you gave. I wish you the very best for you and your family.

It's a shame it ended this way Banks : 12/5/2017 2:40 pm : link He deserves the utmost respect. I imagine it had to be rough to leave a place you worked at for over 20 years. It becomes like a second home. I wish him the best of luck.

I still see his arrogance twostepgiants : 12/5/2017 2:41 pm : link If he’s gonna name names in his thank you s-



That he thanks Ernie Accorsi (which he should) so he goes back to the past- but doesnt thank Tom Coughlin



He thanks Ben McAdoo (the guy who really got him fired) but doesnt thank Eli Manning.



He didnt thank the 2 people most directly responsible for his 2 Super Bowls.



Im guessing he sees himself as the reason behind his titles and probably blames both Coughlin and Eli (probably who he blames for his firing)

In comment

Quote: If he’s gonna name names in his thank you s-



That he thanks Ernie Accorsi (which he should) so he goes back to the past- but doesnt thank Tom Coughlin



He thanks Ben McAdoo (the guy who really got him fired) but doesnt thank Eli Manning.



He didnt thank the 2 people most directly responsible for his 2 Super Bowls.



Im sorry- I missed Tom Coughlin. My bad. I am wrong here.

Wish it could have been different. Always said Blue21 : 12/5/2017 2:44 pm : link in Reese I Trust. Unfortunetly the last couple years especially this one weren't good.

For a long time dpinzow : 12/5/2017 2:48 pm : link the motto here was "In Reese We Trust." Good statement. His time was up but for several years he was among the best at his job, especially when he was finding the talent for the 2007 team

He belongs in the Rick5 : 12/5/2017 2:56 pm : link Ring of Honor.

It's Tough Arkbach : 12/5/2017 2:58 pm : link to last in any company or organization twenty-three years. Long time senior figures change jobs and employers all the time. This was Jerry's time.

nice statement. he deserves respect, was a loyal and mostly successful Victor in CT : 12/5/2017 2:59 pm : link employee for over 20 years. Should have been canned 2 years ago, but as others said, he shouldn't be treated as if he were McAdoosh.

I understand going out with class, like Reese did, but did PatersonPlank : 12/5/2017 2:59 pm : link He have to mention McA**o?

Dang HoodieGelo : 12/5/2017 3:05 pm : link The "Go Giants" at the end got me pretty good. Shame everything went down the way it did...I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.

Well done RinR : 12/5/2017 3:09 pm : link Took the high road as I suspected he would.



I do wish the New York "Football" Giants would stop. There hasnt been a New York Giants baseball team in almost 60 years. Not picking just on Reese; I remember Chris Berman using it all the time.

Quote: Took the high road as I suspected he would.



I do wish the New York "Football" Giants would stop. There hasnt been a New York Giants baseball team in almost 60 years. Not picking just on Reese; I remember Chris Berman using it all the time.



That's the official name of the team...it's never changing

Wish him the best WillVAB : 12/5/2017 3:14 pm : link It was time to move on but his hands were on two teams that brought the fans two of the best SB victories of all time.

I think Jerry would thrive KeoweeFan : 12/5/2017 3:15 pm : link in charge of scouting under a GM who establishes a long range vision.

Expected nothing but this from Reese. Beezer : 12/5/2017 3:34 pm : link

I was not always in love with the job he did, but he always seemed to go about things with class.



Well done, and best of luck.

Thanks Jerry RollBlue : 12/5/2017 3:40 pm : link and good luck in your next job!



I can't understand why folks say he had a bad last couple of years - maybe OL related, but he nailed FA two years ago - bringing in 3 All Pro types.



wish him the best of luck bluepepper : 12/5/2017 3:45 pm : link in his career. Some team will be glad to hire him for an important post. Maybe not right away but eventually he will get another crack at a GM job and deservedly so.

Once again HoustonGiant : 12/5/2017 3:58 pm : link he fails to address the offensive line.

Quote: that they don't remember who our linebackers were in our Super Bowls."



I don't know about you but 99% of giant fans remember Antonio Pierce from 2007 superbowl.. he was one of the leader.. most fans also remember K Mitchell and how once Boley and some other key players were healthy we went on the run.. In comment 13726013 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:I don't know about you but 99% of giant fans remember Antonio Pierce from 2007 superbowl.. he was one of the leader.. most fans also remember K Mitchell and how once Boley and some other key players were healthy we went on the run..

RE: RE: Well done RinR : 12/5/2017 4:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13726117 RinR said:





Quote:





Took the high road as I suspected he would.



I do wish the New York "Football" Giants would stop. There hasnt been a New York Giants baseball team in almost 60 years. Not picking just on Reese; I remember Chris Berman using it all the time.







That's the official name of the team...it's never changing



Missed my point entirely

RE: RE: chuckydee9 : 12/5/2017 4:29 pm : link

Quote:

that they don't remember who our linebackers were in our Super Bowls."





Quote:





that they don't remember who our linebackers were in our Super Bowls."







I don't know about you but 99% of giant fans remember Antonio Pierce from 2007 superbowl.. he was one of the leader.. most fans also remember K Mitchell and how once Boley and some other key players were healthy we went on the run..



NVM I think it was sarcasm from your part.. I just didn't get it..

he had some impressive moves as GM japanhead : 12/5/2017 4:32 pm : link his first couple of years with the team, led to SB 42. drafts went downhill after marc ross came on board. managed to attain nicks, manningham, cruz, boss, bradshaw, JPP in drafts and FAs like canty, rolle, boley, grant et al who all contributed to SB 46. some sick moves despite being hampered by the hiring of ross (which is ultimately on him), but the wheels came off these last 5 years and he helped botch the eli thing. he probably should have remained as director of college scouting but he had a good run through the 2nd SB win.

very dignified statement Vanzetti : 12/5/2017 5:24 pm : link Jerry had a good run and I think most fans in time will come to appreciate him very much--if they don't already

Did the team XBRONX : 12/5/2017 5:29 pm : link let him keep his darts?

The 2011, 2012 and 2013 Drafts Jimmy Googs : 12/5/2017 5:30 pm : link all by themselves are enough ammunition to get this GM and anybody involved in selecting those players fired...

Very AcidTest : 12/5/2017 5:56 pm : link classy.



Thank you Mr. Reese for your great contributions in helping us win two Super Bowls!

Quote: In comment 13726125 dpinzow said:





Quote:





In comment 13726117 RinR said:





Quote:





Took the high road as I suspected he would.



I do wish the New York "Football" Giants would stop. There hasnt been a New York Giants baseball team in almost 60 years. Not picking just on Reese; I remember Chris Berman using it all the time.







That's the official name of the team...it's never changing







Missed my point entirely

You had a point?

He had a nice run KWALL2 : 12/5/2017 6:34 pm : link Plenty of bumps but he won 2 SB. Had some terrible luck with quality draft picks getting hurt early.



It was time to move on for both parties.

I've always liked Reese. He's always struck me as a real person, baadbill : 12/5/2017 7:34 pm : link a person of character, and class.



McAdoo, otoh, is a fucking asshole.





Buddy of mine UESBLUE : 12/5/2017 7:36 pm : link w connecs to the team told me they expect JR to get a new gog pretty quickly. No bad blood there.

He made mistakes, sure ... Manny in CA : 12/5/2017 7:45 pm : link

But he did help deliver two Super Bowl victories; not bad at all.



Classy way to go out.

A Good GM Samiam : 12/5/2017 8:03 pm : link Never was as good as in Reese We Trust but nowhere near as bad as the way many portray him here. I say again that all GM make mistakes and especially for later round picks, there isn't a GM of a good team who hasn't had his share of doozies. That said, in my opinion, were it not for one serious mistake. Reese would have keep this job. He did not, as man have said, ignore the OL. I think he thought put a group together and hope they stay healthy and the line would be be at least ok. Ands, if Pugh had stayed healthy and maybe Richburg and if Fluker started from day one and stayed healthy it might have worked. Still, as good as Engram might become, I dont see how Reese didn't go OL. And, if Engram was that much better than available OL,the draft one on round 2. And, if he couldn't or wouldn't find one in the draft, he needed to sign one of the better free agents in addition to Fluker.



It was Reese's stubborness with the OL that was his undoing. That said, his statement was classy.

he'll land on his feet markky : 12/5/2017 8:14 pm : link and he's probably smart enough to adjust his philosophy going forward.



if the investments he made in OL (two firsts and a second) had panned out things would have been very different for him.



and i expect he'll be in the ring of honor some number of years from now.

Reese had a lot of bad luck Les in TO : 12/5/2017 8:20 pm : link Wilson Nicks Cruz Smith and Boss are guys who had their promising careers cut short or derailed by injuries. If place doesn't shoot himself that 2008 team was also shaping up as a super bowl contender Who knows what the offense would have looked like if they maintained their health.

He should have went with Coughlin IMO... Carson53 : 12/5/2017 9:32 pm : link better late thane never, it's only been since 1979 around here! The Giants ownership may be starting to join the

21st century after all folks. This is actually progress.

Lets see who they bring in here. I was never a big fan,

but a classy exit I guess.

Of course he went out classy big canoe jeff : 12/5/2017 9:45 pm : link He wants another job. Like peter King said today a gm in ny who only talks twice a year and loses deserves to get fired.

Quoting him a few weeks ago don’t give up on Giants and HC the smartest guy in the room

No way Reese is a gm again.no media skills stuttering muttering idiot

Adios

Too many people Doomster : 12/5/2017 10:24 pm : link are lumping Reese with McAdoo......



Mac was just in the right place at the right time, when he got the HC job....



Reese worked his way up to the GM job....But Reese has done nothing since 2011.....if OBj hadn't fallen all the way to the Giants, what would this offense have looked like these last 4 seasons?



It's amazing what has happened to this OL....from the failure of free agents, to using two firsts and one second round draft pick, that haven't panned out.....this OL is no better off now than after the 2012 season...



We had a glimpse of what an average linebacker , in the form of Beason, could do for this defense....and yet we neglected the position....we got out of cap hell, and then jumped right back in, with the 4 big signings on defense......



The last 5 seasons have been a horror show for Reese and this roster....



The question is, who replaces him? The pressure to turn this roster around will be great....never mind picking the next HC.....

RE: Too many people Gatorade Dunk : 12/5/2017 11:03 pm : link

Quote: are lumping Reese with McAdoo......



Mac was just in the right place at the right time, when he got the HC job....



Reese worked his way up to the GM job....But Reese has done nothing since 2011.....if OBj hadn't fallen all the way to the Giants, what would this offense have looked like these last 4 seasons?



It's amazing what has happened to this OL....from the failure of free agents, to using two firsts and one second round draft pick, that haven't panned out.....this OL is no better off now than after the 2012 season...



We had a glimpse of what an average linebacker, in the form of Beason, could do for this defense....and yet we neglected the position....we got out of cap hell, and then jumped right back in, with the 4 big signings on defense......



The last 5 seasons have been a horror show for Reese and this roster....



The question is, who replaces him? The pressure to turn this roster around will be great....never mind picking the next HC.....

Please, Dumpster, explain how we're back in cap hell.



Please, Dumpster, explain how we're back in cap hell.

This ought to be good.

The last time we were in cap hell Modus Operandi : 4:17 am : link Was under the previous General Manager - whom we just brought back as a consultant.



#freshideas

Please, Dumpster, explain how we're back in cap hell.

This ought to be good.



This ought to be good.



Well, Gatorade Drunk and Fatman, do you remember when we didn't even have a few extra million, to re-sign the Black Unicorn? We couldn't sign anyone, because we had no cap room....we ended up with a bargain basement Myers....you remember him don't you? The guy who tripped over chalk lines? That was ONLY 5 years ago....



As soon as TC was gone, all of a sudden we had 200 M to spend on JPP, OV, Snacks, and Jenkins.....those 4 guys now represent almost 40% of the cap.....with Eli, that is like almost 55% of the cap...



Want to re-sign OBj? How about Collins? Where will the money be to sign free agents for the OL, linebackers, and depth?



This was Reese's parting gift to the NY Giants...





What??? FatMan in Charlotte : 9:41 am : link Quote: Well, Gatorade Drunk and Fatman, do you remember when we didn't even have a few extra million, to re-sign the Black Unicorn? We couldn't sign anyone, because we had no cap room....we ended up with a bargain basement Myers....you remember him don't you? The guy who tripped over chalk lines? That was ONLY 5 years ago....



We didn't sign Bennett, not because of cap issues, but because he wanted too much money vs. his value.



There are certain positions we didn't and won't overpay for.



I have no idea why you are confusing a player's production (tripping over chalk lines) vs. cap room? Myers was a bad signing, but it wasn't because we didn't have $$ to sign anyone else.



Being in cap hell means you have to cut people or not sign key pieces because you're unable to make moves - it isn't making a move that failed. We didn't sign Bennett, not because of cap issues, but because he wanted too much money vs. his value.There are certain positions we didn't and won't overpay for.I have no idea why you are confusing a player's production (tripping over chalk lines) vs. cap room? Myers was a bad signing, but it wasn't because we didn't have $$ to sign anyone else.Being in cap hell means you have to cut people or not sign key pieces because you're unable to make moves - it isn't making a move that failed.

Well, Gatorade Drunk and Fatman, do you remember when we didn't even have a few extra million, to re-sign the Black Unicorn? We couldn't sign anyone, because we had no cap room....we ended up with a bargain basement Myers....you remember him don't you? The guy who tripped over chalk lines? That was ONLY 5 years ago....



As soon as TC was gone, all of a sudden we had 200 M to spend on JPP, OV, Snacks, and Jenkins.....those 4 guys now represent almost 40% of the cap.....with Eli, that is like almost 55% of the cap...



Want to re-sign OBj? How about Collins? Where will the money be to sign free agents for the OL, linebackers, and depth?



This was Reese's parting gift to the NY Giants...





Those numbers are daunting especially when you consider they still need to rebuild this putrid O-line. Some big decisions will have to be made with the prospect of having to sign Collins and OBJ in the coming years. jerry may have left them with an untenable situation forcing a complete rebuild but I doubt they'll do that. That being said I think JPP and OV are probably the most overpaid DE tandem in the league, thanks,Jerry!

How overpaid to JPP and RollBlue : 11:51 am : link Vernon look last year? People bitch because they don't overpay Bennett, then we have two DEs who played at a fairly high level last year not play so good this year, and that's on the GM???

BTW, OBJ didn't fall into Reese's lap, many on here were livid we didn't take Martin or Donald.

How overpaid to JPP and

Vernon look last year?

RollBlue : 11:51 am : link : reply

Vernon look last year?



Do you remember the lack of a pass rush last year from the front four?



Do you remember the Cleveland and Washington games where JPP had 5 of his 7 sacks? Mathematically, that means, in 10 other games he had 2 sacks....if ever a guy disappeared in big games last year, it was JPP, just like this year....



I give OV a pass for last year with all the injuries he played with last year.....this year he just can't stay on the field....



The reason the defense was good last year had more to do with our DB's and their pass coverage, than our pass rush....

We didn't sign Bennett, not because of cap issues, but because he wanted too much money vs. his value.



There are certain positions we didn't and won't overpay for.



I have no idea why you are confusing a player's production (tripping over chalk lines) vs. cap room? Myers was a bad signing, but it wasn't because we didn't have $$ to sign anyone else.





We didn't overpay, mainly because we had no money to overpay....There is no such thing as overpaying, only when you have the money? Myers was a bargain basement substitute....want another example? How about Linval? Yup, no money for him either...

The reason the defense was good last year had more to do with our DB's and their pass coverage, than our pass rush....



Sacks aren't the only indication of a pass rush; I believe OV led the league in hurries last year (or was top 2-3) In comment 13727580 Doomster said:Sacks aren't the only indication of a pass rush; I believe OV led the league in hurries last year (or was top 2-3)