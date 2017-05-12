Paul Schwartz: Dave Gettleman & Josh McDaniels Beezer : 12/5/2017 5:40 pm Sorry if this has been posted somewhere. I didn’t have a chance to be all over the site throughout the day but I just heard this on the drive home. Thought it was worth putting up. Schwartz was on with Doug Gottlieb.



He said he thinks with Ernie Accorsi in the fold now, he thinks Gettleman is a very good possibility for the next Giants GM. Gettleman, IMO, would be a safe, solid choice, with his most recent success being the Carolina Panthers.



Schwartz also talked about likely choices for head coach and he pointed to McDaniels, who was NOT a good head coach the last time around for him. One interesting similarity to Ben McAdoo, McDaniels also was fired after his 28th game as head coach. Schwartz said McDaniels went off to sharpen his skills under Bill Belichick, and he said he believes Bill would give his blessing, given his relationship with the Maras.



He added that he thinks McAdoo might do well to follow McDaniels’ example, go work in a solid program under a vet, and hone his skills.



FWIW





McDaniels is a high-risk/high-reward choice. 81_Great_Dane : 12/5/2017 5:43 pm : link If he's ready and has the skills now, the sky's the limit. If not, you look like an idiot for choosing a guy who failed before.



I think this is a "no guts, no glory" situation. Fuck the safe choice for coach, look for someone great.



GM maybe a little less so.

... BleedBlue : 12/5/2017 5:47 pm : link i really dont want mcdaniels but thats just me, im a gruden all the way type of guy. if we cant get gruden for whatever reason, fine....sign me up for a patriots variation either mcdaniels or patricia

I will be very disappointed if either of them bradshaw44 : 12/5/2017 5:49 pm : link Get one of the positions let alone both.

_ Banks : 12/5/2017 5:56 pm : link Fine with Gettleman. The hell with McDaniels though. That Pats offense has been humming regardless of the OC. If he had managed to turn around the Rams in 2011, I'd be impressed, but making a great team great? Not worth the risk

Question Dragon : 12/5/2017 6:00 pm : link Why would Bill Belichick tell anyone to join this organization with the way they treated him and this fuck show they just did to JR and McAdoo? If you really think about this no one would recommend the Hiants as a franchise to go to at this time. I know George Steinbrenner was a mother as an owner but he just wanted to win what do these Giants owners want to save face, not hurt the Manning or name or win?

Giants Dragon : 12/5/2017 6:04 pm : link Really sorry Mr. Maha and Tisch.

Gettleman SLIM_ : 12/5/2017 6:09 pm : link Would be an interesting choice. I'm sure there are some concerns that we need a complete outsider but Gettleman's reputation in Carolina was that he had no problems with rubbing people the wrong way. He probably has background with many of the scouts already and may have some thoughts on who is coasting.



How do you classify getting unceremoniously fired from carolina Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2017 6:10 pm : link And replaced by the guy you replaced, as his latest success?

RE: Question clatterbuck : 12/5/2017 6:13 pm : link

Quote: Why would Bill Belichick tell anyone to join this organization with the way they treated him and this fuck show they just did to JR and McAdoo? If you really think about this no one would recommend the Hiants as a franchise to go to at this time. I know George Steinbrenner was a mother as an owner but he just wanted to win what do these Giants owners want to save face, not hurt the Manning or name or win?



Giants are a premier NFL franchise in the biggest and best market. They will spend money and provide new GM and coach with resources necessary to win. The facilities are very good. And they will have a top-5 draft choice to play with and if the new GM/ HC team want to play it this way, they will have a franchise QB to mentor the next generation. It's actually an ideal situation and candidates will be lining up at the door. In comment 13726470 Dragon said:Giants are a premier NFL franchise in the biggest and best market. They will spend money and provide new GM and coach with resources necessary to win. The facilities are very good. And they will have a top-5 draft choice to play with and if the new GM/ HC team want to play it this way, they will have a franchise QB to mentor the next generation. It's actually an ideal situation and candidates will be lining up at the door.

RE: I will be very disappointed if either of them robbieballs2003 : 12/5/2017 6:23 pm : link

Quote: Get one of the positions let alone both.



I agree.



Gettleman can be a number 2 but I don't want him as the lead dog.



McDaniels worries me. Remember, being a great HC has little to do with being a great coordinator. And how can anybody truly judge McDaniels when he has Brady as a QB?



Give me a guy that can lead men as the HC. Give me a guy that connects with his players but at the same time holds them all to a high standard with no exceptions. Give me a guy that can put a quality staff around him. Give me a guy that will support and stick up for his players. Give me a guy that will give all the credit of the team's success to those that he leads. Give me a guy that takes the blame of all the issues that happen under his watch whether it is his fault or not. Give me a guy that knows how to overprepare a group of men for all situations so that the players aren't overthinking on the field which allows them to play at full speed. Give me a guy that is able to exploit an opponent's weakness while minizing his own weaknesses. Give me a guy that puts a team together with an identity. Give me a guy that can rise above any adversity.



My point ... calling plays tells us very little about how a person will be as a HC. These interviews better be taken more seriously than last time. We dragged our feet through the process last time. We were slow. We didn't take advantage of interviewing as many coaches as possible. We basically had our mind made up that it was better to keep McAdoo since we could keep both the offensive and defensive systems in place. In comment 13726449 bradshaw44 said:I agree.Gettleman can be a number 2 but I don't want him as the lead dog.McDaniels worries me. Remember, being a great HC has little to do with being a great coordinator. And how can anybody truly judge McDaniels when he has Brady as a QB?Give me a guy that can lead men as the HC. Give me a guy that connects with his players but at the same time holds them all to a high standard with no exceptions. Give me a guy that can put a quality staff around him. Give me a guy that will support and stick up for his players. Give me a guy that will give all the credit of the team's success to those that he leads. Give me a guy that takes the blame of all the issues that happen under his watch whether it is his fault or not. Give me a guy that knows how to overprepare a group of men for all situations so that the players aren't overthinking on the field which allows them to play at full speed. Give me a guy that is able to exploit an opponent's weakness while minizing his own weaknesses. Give me a guy that puts a team together with an identity. Give me a guy that can rise above any adversity.My point ... calling plays tells us very little about how a person will be as a HC. These interviews better be taken more seriously than last time. We dragged our feet through the process last time. We were slow. We didn't take advantage of interviewing as many coaches as possible. We basically had our mind made up that it was better to keep McAdoo since we could keep both the offensive and defensive systems in place.

Gettleman just allows Rflairr : 12/5/2017 6:25 pm : link Chris Mara to continue to pull the strings in the bushes.

RE: RE: I will be very disappointed if either of them Stan in LA : 12/5/2017 6:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13726449 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:







Give me a guy that can lead men as the HC. Give me a guy that connects with his players but at the same time holds them all to a high standard with no exceptions. Give me a guy that can put a quality staff around him. Give me a guy that will support and stick up for his players. Give me a guy that will give all the credit of the team's success to those that he leads. Give me a guy that takes the blame of all the issues that happen under his watch whether it is his fault or not. Give me a guy that knows how to overprepare a group of men for all situations so that the players aren't overthinking on the field which allows them to play at full speed. Give me a guy that is able to exploit an opponent's weakness while minizing his own weaknesses. Give me a guy that puts a team together with an identity. Give me a guy that can rise above any adversity.







Sounds like Tom Coughlin. In comment 13726500 robbieballs2003 said:Sounds like Tom Coughlin.

RE: Gettleman just allows BigBlueShock : 12/5/2017 6:38 pm : link

Quote: Chris Mara to continue to pull the strings in the bushes.

I wish people that keep blaming Chris Mara would show us all what exactly his job duties entail. Nobody freaking knows, yet we keep seeing the hurd calling for his head. In comment 13726506 Rflairr said:I wish people that keep blaming Chris Mara would show us all what exactly his job duties entail. Nobody freaking knows, yet we keep seeing the hurd calling for his head.

RE: Gettleman just allows clatterbuck : 12/5/2017 6:42 pm : link

Quote: Chris Mara to continue to pull the strings in the bushes.



What strings, exactly? Is Chris Mara responsible for not fielding a competent offensive line? Did Chris Mara secretly design McAdoo's offense? Did he give Reese specific orders on whom to draft, what positions to ignore? Did he give McAdoo orders on when to start and stop calling plays? Is he responsible for Davis Webb not getting any practice reps? Do you have any idea what his role is in the organization, what he's responsible for? Do you have any empirical basis for making a judgment on his competence and performance? Or are you just pissed off that his name is Mara and he is an employee of a team of which he is part owner? In comment 13726506 Rflairr said:What strings, exactly? Is Chris Mara responsible for not fielding a competent offensive line? Did Chris Mara secretly design McAdoo's offense? Did he give Reese specific orders on whom to draft, what positions to ignore? Did he give McAdoo orders on when to start and stop calling plays? Is he responsible for Davis Webb not getting any practice reps? Do you have any idea what his role is in the organization, what he's responsible for? Do you have any empirical basis for making a judgment on his competence and performance? Or are you just pissed off that his name is Mara and he is an employee of a team of which he is part owner?

RE: How do you classify getting unceremoniously fired from carolina Beezer : 12/5/2017 6:45 pm : link

Quote: And replaced by the guy you replaced, as his latest success?



Thought he put together the team that went to the Super Bowl. I consider that t be a success. In comment 13726481 Ten Ton Hammer said:Thought he put together the team that went to the Super Bowl. I consider that t be a success.

. Mr. Bungle : 12/5/2017 6:52 pm : link



"YOU WANNA GO TO THE GIANTS??? FINE!!! GO TO THE GIANTS!!!" "YOU WANNA GO TO THE GIANTS??? FINE!!! GO TO THE GIANTS!!!"

RE: RE: Gettleman just allows Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2017 6:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13726506 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Chris Mara to continue to pull the strings in the bushes.





I wish people that keep blaming Chris Mara would show us all what exactly his job duties entail. Nobody freaking knows, yet we keep seeing the hurd calling for his head.



Nobody ever answers when challenged to answer what his job responsibilities are. They just keep parroting the same thing over and over. In comment 13726526 BigBlueShock said:Nobody ever answers when challenged to answer what his job responsibilities are. They just keep parroting the same thing over and over.

Gettleman big canoe jeff : 12/5/2017 7:00 pm : link Mara needs to interview a lot of candidates this job is a plum job as Peter King wrote today don’t fuck it up

Gettleman uhh we can do better

Gettleman was here for the awful 2011 and 2012 drafts Vanzetti : 12/5/2017 7:18 pm : link Was he begging them not to take Marvin Austin, and Jernigan and the JPP of Tight Ends, but nobody listened?



Giants really need some new voices, not retreads.



He is also close to 70 years old. Would be very uninspired choice imo





RE: RE: RE: Gettleman just allows BigBlueShock : 12/5/2017 7:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13726526 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





In comment 13726506 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Chris Mara to continue to pull the strings in the bushes.





I wish people that keep blaming Chris Mara would show us all what exactly his job duties entail. Nobody freaking knows, yet we keep seeing the hurd calling for his head.







Nobody ever answers when challenged to answer what his job responsibilities are. They just keep parroting the same thing over and over.

Of course. And in this case Rflair was Reese’s biggest defender which makes it even funnier. He always insisted that talent wasn’t the problem and Reese was doing a good job. So now he’s blaming Chris Mara for “pulling the strings from behind the bushes”? So when he thought the team had talent it was because of Reese. But now that he was shit canned, it was all Maras fault. Unreal In comment 13726559 Ten Ton Hammer said:Of course. And in this case Rflair was Reese’s biggest defender which makes it even funnier. He always insisted that talent wasn’t the problem and Reese was doing a good job. So now he’s blaming Chris Mara for “pulling the strings from behind the bushes”? So when he thought the team had talent it was because of Reese. But now that he was shit canned, it was all Maras fault. Unreal

No one is mentioning Saban SomeFan : 12/5/2017 7:20 pm : link one of Ernie’s favorites.

RE: No one is mentioning Saban Vanzetti : 12/5/2017 7:22 pm : link

Quote: one of Ernie’s favorites.



I think the Saban ship has sailed. Would not rule it out completely but chances are probably minimal In comment 13726600 SomeFan said:I think the Saban ship has sailed. Would not rule it out completely but chances are probably minimal

RE: Gettleman was here for the awful 2011 and 2012 drafts BigBlueinChicago : 12/5/2017 7:25 pm : link

Quote: Was he begging them not to take Marvin Austin, and Jernigan and the JPP of Tight Ends, but nobody listened?



Giants really need some new voices, not retreads.



He is also close to 70 years old. Would be very uninspired choice imo





In addition to that, his tenure with Carolina ended for legitimate reasons as outlined in the piece.







- ( In comment 13726597 Vanzetti said:In addition to that, his tenure with Carolina ended for legitimate reasons as outlined in the piece. Link - ( New Window

Gettleman, please give me a break. RottenApple : 12/5/2017 7:41 pm : link This would be a typical Mara pick, “safe”. AKA, little creativity. He was already passed by years ago and basically was run out of Carolina by pitchforks. Plus, he wears his shorts pulled up to his tits.

Im no asshat UESBLUE : 12/5/2017 7:41 pm : link but a buddy of mine w connecs to the team told me this eve that Gruden has reached out back channel style...

Gettleman... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/5/2017 7:45 pm : link Eh. Not an inspiring pick.



The Giants need new blood.



I'm not opposed to McDaniels, though the man I really want is another (ex) Patriot: Vrabel.

RE: Im no asshat j_rud : 12/5/2017 7:49 pm : link

Quote: but a buddy of mine w connecs to the team told me this eve that Gruden has reached out back channel style...



I thought Grudens comments last night during the broadcast were interesting. He sounded a little tongue in cheek or "half-serious", but he basically said he'd be interested if the Giants kept Eli around. I was reading and had the game on in the background but that caught.my attention. Was never a big Gruden fan but I don't hate him either. In comment 13726632 UESBLUE said:I thought Grudens comments last night during the broadcast were interesting. He sounded a little tongue in cheek or "half-serious", but he basically said he'd be interested if the Giants kept Eli around. I was reading and had the game on in the background but that caught.my attention. Was never a big Gruden fan but I don't hate him either.

RE: Question RetroJint : 12/5/2017 7:53 pm : link

Quote: Why would Bill Belichick tell anyone to join this organization with the way they treated him and this fuck show they just did to JR and McAdoo? If you really think about this no one would recommend the Hiants as a franchise to go to at this time. I know George Steinbrenner was a mother as an owner but he just wanted to win what do these Giants owners want to save face, not hurt the Manning or name or win?



You're insane. I don't want McDaniels because he's yet another one of Belichick's disappointing football children but he would jump at the opportunity . Bill would tell him so. Furthermore, what did you have in mind for his career? Heir apparent to Belickick ? When is that precisely ? Brady wants to continue playing . In comment 13726470 Dragon said:You're insane. I don't want McDaniels because he's yet another one of Belichick's disappointing football children but he would jump at the opportunity . Bill would tell him so. Furthermore, what did you have in mind for his career? Heir apparent to Belickick ? When is that precisely ? Brady wants to continue playing .

RE: Im no asshat GiantGrit : 12/5/2017 7:54 pm : link

Quote: but a buddy of mine w connecs to the team told me this eve that Gruden has reached out back channel style...



This is the third time i have heard this. Someone else posted the same, I asked a buddy of mine who works for organization and he said "Gruden's definitely interested". Interesting. In comment 13726632 UESBLUE said:This is the third time i have heard this. Someone else posted the same, I asked a buddy of mine who works for organization and he said "Gruden's definitely interested". Interesting.

Jon Gruden as HC? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/5/2017 7:55 pm : link Excuse me while I go vomit.





RE: Jon Gruden as HC? RottenApple : 12/5/2017 8:02 pm : link

Quote: Excuse me while I go vomit.





You could vomit on my vomit. In comment 13726658 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:You could vomit on my vomit.

Gruden loves Eli Sammo85 : 12/5/2017 8:04 pm : link And he gets a high draft pick to choose his franchise QB to develop for the future.



Why wouldn’t he be interested? Unless you outdo McAdoo you are basically guaranteed a minimum 5 year tenure.



People aren’t realizing despite the mess of this year how attractive these Giants jobs are. The GM job I can guarantee you has guys clamoring for. We’ve had three guys as GM in forty years.





What is it with Brady and these tantrums ghost718 : 12/5/2017 8:13 pm : link Anytime the OC is a coaching candidate,Brady flips.



That's why you just gotta slap him,it will help put to rest conspiracy theories.Because after all,this is New England.

I don't think you can blame drafts on Gettleman SLIM_ : 12/5/2017 8:16 pm : link He ran pro scouting here I thought. In 2007, he found Hixon, Hedgecock and Boothe.



RE: Nick bigbluehoya : 12/5/2017 8:17 pm : link

Quote: A $$$$ 27 mmm buyout He’s not going anywhere just signed a new contract last yr.



Buyout is N/A if he leaves for the pros, if I’m not mistaken. In comment 13726645 big canoe jeff said:Buyout is N/A if he leaves for the pros, if I’m not mistaken.

Gruden SLIM_ : 12/5/2017 8:18 pm : link has something that nobody else really has... the personality to deal with the media.



This job/town will chew you up and spit you out. We've seen that with Handley and McAdoo. It is amazing in retrospect how the Giants could think they could handle that role. It almost was strong enough to can Coughlin.



Don't underestimate this when looking for a new coach or franchise QB.

Dave Gettleman age is going to be a big issue larryflower37 : 12/5/2017 9:16 pm : link Giants like continuity and you can only expect a handful of years with Gettleman

Gettleman is 67 years old Sean : 12/5/2017 9:20 pm : link .

RE: Gettleman just allows LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/5/2017 9:22 pm : link

Quote: Chris Mara to continue to pull the strings in the bushes.



Troll In comment 13726506 Rflairr said:Troll

Jon Gruden McNally's_Nuts : 12/5/2017 9:24 pm : link has this aura around him that he’s some sort of QB whisperer.



He’s never developed a quarterback with either team he coached.

As said above, Gettleman is fucking 67 The_Boss : 12/5/2017 10:58 pm : link What’s he gonna do? Continue to fuck up what Reese already botched and then hand shit over to Marc Ross? We have to do better than that.

Look, I don't want Gruden Greg from LI : 12:32 am : link But while he may not have developed Gannon, he sure got a lot more out of him than anyone else did.

He was good at working with veteran quarterbacks Ten Ton Hammer : 12:44 am : link The success with Brad Johnson and Rich Gannon can't be debated, but what Jon has been able to make people forget all about thru the magic of TV was this carousel of sadness he wanted to work with. These guys all started for Gruden once Brad Johnson left town: Rob Johnson, Tim Rattay, Luke McCown, Bruce Gradkowski, Chris Simms, Jeff Garcia, Brian Griese.

Wish someone could explain to me SeanLandeta : 6:48 am : link the obsession with patriot retreads. There is no long line of success that flows outward from that organization. Quite the opposite since most players, coaches, and GMs to leave there have failed elsewhere (including the one being talked about now) with few exceptions. And, the exceptions have been far from stellar...pedestrian is a better description.



With that track record, why would anyone continue to look to them as a source for the next HC or GM. I'd stay away from them completely - wouldn't even get a glance.



There have got to be many better options elsewhere.

RE: Look, I don't want Gruden Jay on the Island : 10:05 am : link

Quote: But while he may not have developed Gannon, he sure got a lot more out of him than anyone else did.

How did he not help Gannon? Gannon was a 34 year old journeyman when he arrived with Gruden. Gruden turned him into a top 5 QB. Brian Griese also had the best season of his career under Gruden in 2004. In comment 13726957 Greg from LI said:How did he not help Gannon? Gannon was a 34 year old journeyman when he arrived with Gruden. Gruden turned him into a top 5 QB. Brian Griese also had the best season of his career under Gruden in 2004.

RE: RE: Look, I don't want Gruden Jay on the Island : 10:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13726957 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





But while he may not have developed Gannon, he sure got a lot more out of him than anyone else did.





How did he not help Gannon? Gannon was a 34 year old journeyman when he arrived with Gruden. Gruden turned him into a top 5 QB. Brian Griese also had the best season of his career under Gruden in 2004.

Wow I need coffee. Sorry Greg I misread your post. In comment 13727303 Jay on the Island said:Wow I need coffee. Sorry Greg I misread your post.

I don't want Gettleman Jay on the Island : 10:07 am : link It would be more of the same. The Giants need a new direction. Gettleman failed to address the offensive line in Carolina. The Giants need to bring in some new blood.

RE: Question Section331 : 10:13 am : link

Quote: Why would Bill Belichick tell anyone to join this organization with the way they treated him and this fuck show they just did to JR and McAdoo? If you really think about this no one would recommend the Hiants as a franchise to go to at this time. I know George Steinbrenner was a mother as an owner but he just wanted to win what do these Giants owners want to save face, not hurt the Manning or name or win?



You haven't embarrassed yourself enough with your Ben McAdoo ass-kissing? Or your wish that Eli break his neck in the first half of the Dallas game? By any measure, you should have had your account suspended, but carry on with your drivel. In comment 13726470 Dragon said:You haven't embarrassed yourself enough with your Ben McAdoo ass-kissing? Or your wish that Eli break his neck in the first half of the Dallas game? By any measure, you should have had your account suspended, but carry on with your drivel.