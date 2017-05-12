Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Paul Schwartz: Dave Gettleman & Josh McDaniels

Beezer : 12/5/2017 5:40 pm
Sorry if this has been posted somewhere. I didn’t have a chance to be all over the site throughout the day but I just heard this on the drive home. Thought it was worth putting up. Schwartz was on with Doug Gottlieb.

He said he thinks with Ernie Accorsi in the fold now, he thinks Gettleman is a very good possibility for the next Giants GM. Gettleman, IMO, would be a safe, solid choice, with his most recent success being the Carolina Panthers.

Schwartz also talked about likely choices for head coach and he pointed to McDaniels, who was NOT a good head coach the last time around for him. One interesting similarity to Ben McAdoo, McDaniels also was fired after his 28th game as head coach. Schwartz said McDaniels went off to sharpen his skills under Bill Belichick, and he said he believes Bill would give his blessing, given his relationship with the Maras.

He added that he thinks McAdoo might do well to follow McDaniels’ example, go work in a solid program under a vet, and hone his skills.

FWIW

McAdoo waaaaas working under a solid vet, haha  
Brown Recluse : 12/5/2017 5:43 pm : link
McDaniels is a high-risk/high-reward choice.  
81_Great_Dane : 12/5/2017 5:43 pm : link
If he's ready and has the skills now, the sky's the limit. If not, you look like an idiot for choosing a guy who failed before.

I think this is a "no guts, no glory" situation. Fuck the safe choice for coach, look for someone great.

GM maybe a little less so.
No Guts. No Glory  
Earl the goat : 12/5/2017 5:45 pm : link
Equals Jim Harbaugh
BleedBlue : 12/5/2017 5:47 pm : link
i really dont want mcdaniels but thats just me, im a gruden all the way type of guy. if we cant get gruden for whatever reason, fine....sign me up for a patriots variation either mcdaniels or patricia
I will be very disappointed if either of them  
bradshaw44 : 12/5/2017 5:49 pm : link
Get one of the positions let alone both.
Banks : 12/5/2017 5:56 pm : link
Fine with Gettleman. The hell with McDaniels though. That Pats offense has been humming regardless of the OC. If he had managed to turn around the Rams in 2011, I'd be impressed, but making a great team great? Not worth the risk
Question  
Dragon : 12/5/2017 6:00 pm : link
Why would Bill Belichick tell anyone to join this organization with the way they treated him and this fuck show they just did to JR and McAdoo? If you really think about this no one would recommend the Hiants as a franchise to go to at this time. I know George Steinbrenner was a mother as an owner but he just wanted to win what do these Giants owners want to save face, not hurt the Manning or name or win?
Giants  
Dragon : 12/5/2017 6:04 pm : link
Really sorry Mr. Maha and Tisch.
Gettleman  
SLIM_ : 12/5/2017 6:09 pm : link
Would be an interesting choice. I'm sure there are some concerns that we need a complete outsider but Gettleman's reputation in Carolina was that he had no problems with rubbing people the wrong way. He probably has background with many of the scouts already and may have some thoughts on who is coasting.
smshmth8690 : 12/5/2017 6:09 pm : link
How do you classify getting unceremoniously fired from carolina  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2017 6:10 pm : link
And replaced by the guy you replaced, as his latest success?
RE: Question  
clatterbuck : 12/5/2017 6:13 pm : link
In comment 13726470 Dragon said:
Quote:
Why would Bill Belichick tell anyone to join this organization with the way they treated him and this fuck show they just did to JR and McAdoo? If you really think about this no one would recommend the Hiants as a franchise to go to at this time. I know George Steinbrenner was a mother as an owner but he just wanted to win what do these Giants owners want to save face, not hurt the Manning or name or win?


Giants are a premier NFL franchise in the biggest and best market. They will spend money and provide new GM and coach with resources necessary to win. The facilities are very good. And they will have a top-5 draft choice to play with and if the new GM/ HC team want to play it this way, they will have a franchise QB to mentor the next generation. It's actually an ideal situation and candidates will be lining up at the door.
Not  
AcidTest : 12/5/2017 6:19 pm : link
really interested in Gettleman.
RE: I will be very disappointed if either of them  
robbieballs2003 : 12/5/2017 6:23 pm : link
In comment 13726449 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Get one of the positions let alone both.


I agree.

Gettleman can be a number 2 but I don't want him as the lead dog.

McDaniels worries me. Remember, being a great HC has little to do with being a great coordinator. And how can anybody truly judge McDaniels when he has Brady as a QB?

Give me a guy that can lead men as the HC. Give me a guy that connects with his players but at the same time holds them all to a high standard with no exceptions. Give me a guy that can put a quality staff around him. Give me a guy that will support and stick up for his players. Give me a guy that will give all the credit of the team's success to those that he leads. Give me a guy that takes the blame of all the issues that happen under his watch whether it is his fault or not. Give me a guy that knows how to overprepare a group of men for all situations so that the players aren't overthinking on the field which allows them to play at full speed. Give me a guy that is able to exploit an opponent's weakness while minizing his own weaknesses. Give me a guy that puts a team together with an identity. Give me a guy that can rise above any adversity.

My point ... calling plays tells us very little about how a person will be as a HC. These interviews better be taken more seriously than last time. We dragged our feet through the process last time. We were slow. We didn't take advantage of interviewing as many coaches as possible. We basically had our mind made up that it was better to keep McAdoo since we could keep both the offensive and defensive systems in place.
Gettleman just allows  
Rflairr : 12/5/2017 6:25 pm : link
Chris Mara to continue to pull the strings in the bushes.
What was the biggest issue with McDaniels in Denver?  
Andy in Boston : 12/5/2017 6:36 pm : link
Setting aside that he didn't win

What were his weknesses?
RE: RE: I will be very disappointed if either of them  
Stan in LA : 12/5/2017 6:36 pm : link
In comment 13726500 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 13726449 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:



Give me a guy that can lead men as the HC. Give me a guy that connects with his players but at the same time holds them all to a high standard with no exceptions. Give me a guy that can put a quality staff around him. Give me a guy that will support and stick up for his players. Give me a guy that will give all the credit of the team's success to those that he leads. Give me a guy that takes the blame of all the issues that happen under his watch whether it is his fault or not. Give me a guy that knows how to overprepare a group of men for all situations so that the players aren't overthinking on the field which allows them to play at full speed. Give me a guy that is able to exploit an opponent's weakness while minizing his own weaknesses. Give me a guy that puts a team together with an identity. Give me a guy that can rise above any adversity.



Sounds like Tom Coughlin.
RE: Gettleman just allows  
BigBlueShock : 12/5/2017 6:38 pm : link
In comment 13726506 Rflairr said:
Quote:
Chris Mara to continue to pull the strings in the bushes.

I wish people that keep blaming Chris Mara would show us all what exactly his job duties entail. Nobody freaking knows, yet we keep seeing the hurd calling for his head.
RE: Gettleman just allows  
clatterbuck : 12/5/2017 6:42 pm : link
In comment 13726506 Rflairr said:
Quote:
Chris Mara to continue to pull the strings in the bushes.


What strings, exactly? Is Chris Mara responsible for not fielding a competent offensive line? Did Chris Mara secretly design McAdoo's offense? Did he give Reese specific orders on whom to draft, what positions to ignore? Did he give McAdoo orders on when to start and stop calling plays? Is he responsible for Davis Webb not getting any practice reps? Do you have any idea what his role is in the organization, what he's responsible for? Do you have any empirical basis for making a judgment on his competence and performance? Or are you just pissed off that his name is Mara and he is an employee of a team of which he is part owner?
RE: How do you classify getting unceremoniously fired from carolina  
Beezer : 12/5/2017 6:45 pm : link
In comment 13726481 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
And replaced by the guy you replaced, as his latest success?


Thought he put together the team that went to the Super Bowl. I consider that t be a success.
Who's got it better than us??  
bceagle05 : 12/5/2017 6:47 pm : link
NOOOOOO-BODY!
They could do worse  
jeff57 : 12/5/2017 6:52 pm : link
Mr. Bungle : 12/5/2017 6:52 pm : link


"YOU WANNA GO TO THE GIANTS??? FINE!!! GO TO THE GIANTS!!!"
RE: RE: Gettleman just allows  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2017 6:52 pm : link
In comment 13726526 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 13726506 Rflairr said:


Quote:


Chris Mara to continue to pull the strings in the bushes.


I wish people that keep blaming Chris Mara would show us all what exactly his job duties entail. Nobody freaking knows, yet we keep seeing the hurd calling for his head.


Nobody ever answers when challenged to answer what his job responsibilities are. They just keep parroting the same thing over and over.
Gettleman  
big canoe jeff : 12/5/2017 7:00 pm : link
Mara needs to interview a lot of candidates this job is a plum job as Peter King wrote today don’t fuck it up
Gettleman uhh we can do better
Gettleman was here for the awful 2011 and 2012 drafts  
Vanzetti : 12/5/2017 7:18 pm : link
Was he begging them not to take Marvin Austin, and Jernigan and the JPP of Tight Ends, but nobody listened?

Giants really need some new voices, not retreads.

He is also close to 70 years old. Would be very uninspired choice imo

RE: RE: RE: Gettleman just allows  
BigBlueShock : 12/5/2017 7:19 pm : link
In comment 13726559 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13726526 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 13726506 Rflairr said:


Quote:


Chris Mara to continue to pull the strings in the bushes.


I wish people that keep blaming Chris Mara would show us all what exactly his job duties entail. Nobody freaking knows, yet we keep seeing the hurd calling for his head.



Nobody ever answers when challenged to answer what his job responsibilities are. They just keep parroting the same thing over and over.

Of course. And in this case Rflair was Reese’s biggest defender which makes it even funnier. He always insisted that talent wasn’t the problem and Reese was doing a good job. So now he’s blaming Chris Mara for “pulling the strings from behind the bushes”? So when he thought the team had talent it was because of Reese. But now that he was shit canned, it was all Maras fault. Unreal
No one is mentioning Saban  
SomeFan : 12/5/2017 7:20 pm : link
one of Ernie’s favorites.
RE: No one is mentioning Saban  
Vanzetti : 12/5/2017 7:22 pm : link
In comment 13726600 SomeFan said:
Quote:
one of Ernie’s favorites.


I think the Saban ship has sailed. Would not rule it out completely but chances are probably minimal
RE: Gettleman was here for the awful 2011 and 2012 drafts  
BigBlueinChicago : 12/5/2017 7:25 pm : link
In comment 13726597 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Was he begging them not to take Marvin Austin, and Jernigan and the JPP of Tight Ends, but nobody listened?

Giants really need some new voices, not retreads.

He is also close to 70 years old. Would be very uninspired choice imo


In addition to that, his tenure with Carolina ended for legitimate reasons as outlined in the piece.



Link - ( New Window )
David  
Allen in CNJ : 12/5/2017 7:28 pm : link
Shaw
Gettleman, please give me a break.  
RottenApple : 12/5/2017 7:41 pm : link
This would be a typical Mara pick, “safe”. AKA, little creativity. He was already passed by years ago and basically was run out of Carolina by pitchforks. Plus, he wears his shorts pulled up to his tits.
Im no asshat  
UESBLUE : 12/5/2017 7:41 pm : link
but a buddy of mine w connecs to the team told me this eve that Gruden has reached out back channel style...
Gettleman...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/5/2017 7:45 pm : link
Eh. Not an inspiring pick.

The Giants need new blood.

I'm not opposed to McDaniels, though the man I really want is another (ex) Patriot: Vrabel.
Nick  
big canoe jeff : 12/5/2017 7:48 pm : link
A $$$$ 27 mmm buyout He’s not going anywhere just signed a new contract last yr.
RE: Im no asshat  
j_rud : 12/5/2017 7:49 pm : link
In comment 13726632 UESBLUE said:
Quote:
but a buddy of mine w connecs to the team told me this eve that Gruden has reached out back channel style...


I thought Grudens comments last night during the broadcast were interesting. He sounded a little tongue in cheek or "half-serious", but he basically said he'd be interested if the Giants kept Eli around. I was reading and had the game on in the background but that caught.my attention. Was never a big Gruden fan but I don't hate him either.
RE: Question  
RetroJint : 12/5/2017 7:53 pm : link
In comment 13726470 Dragon said:
Quote:
Why would Bill Belichick tell anyone to join this organization with the way they treated him and this fuck show they just did to JR and McAdoo? If you really think about this no one would recommend the Hiants as a franchise to go to at this time. I know George Steinbrenner was a mother as an owner but he just wanted to win what do these Giants owners want to save face, not hurt the Manning or name or win?


You're insane. I don't want McDaniels because he's yet another one of Belichick's disappointing football children but he would jump at the opportunity . Bill would tell him so. Furthermore, what did you have in mind for his career? Heir apparent to Belickick ? When is that precisely ? Brady wants to continue playing .
RE: Im no asshat  
GiantGrit : 12/5/2017 7:54 pm : link
In comment 13726632 UESBLUE said:
Quote:
but a buddy of mine w connecs to the team told me this eve that Gruden has reached out back channel style...


This is the third time i have heard this. Someone else posted the same, I asked a buddy of mine who works for organization and he said "Gruden's definitely interested". Interesting.
Jon Gruden as HC?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/5/2017 7:55 pm : link
Excuse me while I go vomit.

RE: Jon Gruden as HC?  
RottenApple : 12/5/2017 8:02 pm : link
In comment 13726658 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Excuse me while I go vomit.


You could vomit on my vomit.
Gruden loves Eli  
Sammo85 : 12/5/2017 8:04 pm : link
And he gets a high draft pick to choose his franchise QB to develop for the future.

Why wouldn’t he be interested? Unless you outdo McAdoo you are basically guaranteed a minimum 5 year tenure.

People aren’t realizing despite the mess of this year how attractive these Giants jobs are. The GM job I can guarantee you has guys clamoring for. We’ve had three guys as GM in forty years.

What is it with Brady and these tantrums  
ghost718 : 12/5/2017 8:13 pm : link
Anytime the OC is a coaching candidate,Brady flips.

That's why you just gotta slap him,it will help put to rest conspiracy theories.Because after all,this is New England.
I'm down with Chuckie.  
MOOPS : 12/5/2017 8:16 pm : link
I don't think you can blame drafts on Gettleman  
SLIM_ : 12/5/2017 8:16 pm : link
He ran pro scouting here I thought. In 2007, he found Hixon, Hedgecock and Boothe.
RE: Nick  
bigbluehoya : 12/5/2017 8:17 pm : link
In comment 13726645 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
A $$$$ 27 mmm buyout He’s not going anywhere just signed a new contract last yr.


Buyout is N/A if he leaves for the pros, if I’m not mistaken.
Gruden  
SLIM_ : 12/5/2017 8:18 pm : link
has something that nobody else really has... the personality to deal with the media.

This job/town will chew you up and spit you out. We've seen that with Handley and McAdoo. It is amazing in retrospect how the Giants could think they could handle that role. It almost was strong enough to can Coughlin.

Don't underestimate this when looking for a new coach or franchise QB.
Dave Gettleman age is going to be a big issue  
larryflower37 : 12/5/2017 9:16 pm : link
Giants like continuity and you can only expect a handful of years with Gettleman
Gettleman is 67 years old  
Sean : 12/5/2017 9:20 pm : link
RE: Gettleman just allows  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/5/2017 9:22 pm : link
In comment 13726506 Rflairr said:
Quote:
Chris Mara to continue to pull the strings in the bushes.


Troll
Jon Gruden  
McNally's_Nuts : 12/5/2017 9:24 pm : link
has this aura around him that he’s some sort of QB whisperer.

He’s never developed a quarterback with either team he coached.
As said above, Gettleman is fucking 67  
The_Boss : 12/5/2017 10:58 pm : link
What’s he gonna do? Continue to fuck up what Reese already botched and then hand shit over to Marc Ross? We have to do better than that.
RE: Jon Gruden  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2017 11:40 pm : link
In comment 13726812 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
has this aura around him that he’s some sort of QB whisperer.

He’s never developed a quarterback with either team he coached.


Accurate.
Look, I don't want Gruden  
Greg from LI : 12:32 am : link
But while he may not have developed Gannon, he sure got a lot more out of him than anyone else did.
He was good at working with veteran quarterbacks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:44 am : link
The success with Brad Johnson and Rich Gannon can't be debated, but what Jon has been able to make people forget all about thru the magic of TV was this carousel of sadness he wanted to work with. These guys all started for Gruden once Brad Johnson left town: Rob Johnson, Tim Rattay, Luke McCown, Bruce Gradkowski, Chris Simms, Jeff Garcia, Brian Griese.
Wish someone could explain to me  
SeanLandeta : 6:48 am : link
the obsession with patriot retreads. There is no long line of success that flows outward from that organization. Quite the opposite since most players, coaches, and GMs to leave there have failed elsewhere (including the one being talked about now) with few exceptions. And, the exceptions have been far from stellar...pedestrian is a better description.

With that track record, why would anyone continue to look to them as a source for the next HC or GM. I'd stay away from them completely - wouldn't even get a glance.

There have got to be many better options elsewhere.
RE: Look, I don't want Gruden  
Jay on the Island : 10:05 am : link
In comment 13726957 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But while he may not have developed Gannon, he sure got a lot more out of him than anyone else did.

How did he not help Gannon? Gannon was a 34 year old journeyman when he arrived with Gruden. Gruden turned him into a top 5 QB. Brian Griese also had the best season of his career under Gruden in 2004.
RE: RE: Look, I don't want Gruden  
Jay on the Island : 10:05 am : link
In comment 13727303 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13726957 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


But while he may not have developed Gannon, he sure got a lot more out of him than anyone else did.


How did he not help Gannon? Gannon was a 34 year old journeyman when he arrived with Gruden. Gruden turned him into a top 5 QB. Brian Griese also had the best season of his career under Gruden in 2004.

Wow I need coffee. Sorry Greg I misread your post.
I don't want Gettleman  
Jay on the Island : 10:07 am : link
It would be more of the same. The Giants need a new direction. Gettleman failed to address the offensive line in Carolina. The Giants need to bring in some new blood.
RE: Question  
Section331 : 10:13 am : link
In comment 13726470 Dragon said:
Quote:
Why would Bill Belichick tell anyone to join this organization with the way they treated him and this fuck show they just did to JR and McAdoo? If you really think about this no one would recommend the Hiants as a franchise to go to at this time. I know George Steinbrenner was a mother as an owner but he just wanted to win what do these Giants owners want to save face, not hurt the Manning or name or win?


You haven't embarrassed yourself enough with your Ben McAdoo ass-kissing? Or your wish that Eli break his neck in the first half of the Dallas game? By any measure, you should have had your account suspended, but carry on with your drivel.
RE: Question  
Jay on the Island : 10:30 am : link
In comment 13726470 Dragon said:
Quote:
Why would Bill Belichick tell anyone to join this organization with the way they treated him and this fuck show they just did to JR and McAdoo? If you really think about this no one would recommend the Hiants as a franchise to go to at this time. I know George Steinbrenner was a mother as an owner but he just wanted to win what do these Giants owners want to save face, not hurt the Manning or name or win?

I guess you missed Belichick's return visit to Giants stadium a couple of years ago where he was all emotional and even cried on camera. Don't let that stop you from posting bs.
