Lamar Jackson-Louisville TimsGiants : 12/5/2017 10:59 pm Anyone else love this kid? Him and Odel would destroy the league together. I think most people have Rosen,Darnold and Mayfield ahead of him. If he is there I hope Gmen get him.













Of course he’ll be there BigBlue4You09 : 12/5/2017 11:00 pm : link And there’s no chance we take him

I wonder if he’d be there Beezer : 12/5/2017 11:02 pm : link at the top of the second.

2nd round TimsGiants : 12/5/2017 11:06 pm : link There is no way he will be there in the 2nd round. If it was for surewe could trade back a few picks and still get him that would be amazing.

I think he COULD last Beezer : 12/5/2017 11:08 pm : link 34 picks. I mean, not likely. But he might be seen as a pick you’d have to either re-tool your O for, or already have it in place for him.

I want no part of this guy. The_Boss : 12/5/2017 11:18 pm : link Darnold or Rosen please.

If he is there in the 2nd round redwhiteandbigblue : 12/5/2017 11:18 pm : link that should tell you something. No thanks.Not a franchise QB IMO. Darnold or Rosen or trade down.

I'm not sold on his pocket presence Vanzetti : 12/5/2017 11:37 pm : link but he has the mobility and arm. He would probably go top 8 in a normal year but with all the QBs coming out I could see him dropping 10 spots. Ditto for Mayfield.



I am a big fan. He will be one of the top 3 QB drafted larryflower37 : 12/6/2017 12:02 am : link

Quote: [Jackson's] upside is scary. His flaws are correctable compared to what he was his first year as he's already made a substantial jump. No reason to believe he won't make bigger leaps. His athleticism and speed are different-level-type stuff. I did Cam Newton coming out and know Mike Vick well; [Jackson] is more advanced in the passing game than either of them when they came out. [Jackson] will be fine sitting in the pocket and getting hit on the chin. It's the reason his toughness is seen already as arguably his best quality because he forces himself to stay in there wanting to show he's a true quarterback.



I haven't seen him play a game; 81_Great_Dane : 12/6/2017 12:59 am : link I've seen a highlight reel. High-risk/high-reward pick. I have concerns about his durability, and if he's going to succeed in the NFL he's going to have to force himself to hold off on running until he's gone through his progressions.



But I think that's the direction the league is going: QBs who have great arms, can pass from the pocket, but are lightning fast and explosive when they run. I think that traditional pocket passers are going to be tough to support since O-line play is declining. So I don't think it's out of the questions the Giants will go that direction.

Doesn't He Have Issues With Accuracy? Jim in Tampa : 12/6/2017 5:05 am : link What good is a QB like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen if they can't consistently throw the ball where they need to?



That's usually one of the things that can't be "fixed". You either have it at this point or you don't.

A type of player Reese would never pick SHO'NUFF : 12/6/2017 5:29 am : link so now there's a chance...

Not denying his talent Rjanyg : 12/6/2017 7:38 am : link But if we pick top 5 NYG is not selecting him there. If we are talking too if round 2 I can see it.

HE is another superspynyg : 12/6/2017 8:28 am : link RG III he is a better Mazel



I'm impressed with how he's playing even better than last year. Heisenberg : 12/6/2017 8:41 am : link Not sure a first rounder, but if the Giants win a few and fall too far to get one of the big guns, would love to see him be the pick in the second.

RE: I'm not sold on his pocket presence barens : 12/6/2017 8:58 am : link

but he has the mobility and arm. He would probably go top 8 in a normal year but with all the QBs coming out I could see him dropping 10 spots. Ditto for Mayfield.

Both those guys could be real bargains



That's the thing with Jackson, his pocket presence. He has done a lot in his three years to make strides as a pocket passer, but his pocket presence is a problem.

Love Jackson Doubledeuce22 : 12/6/2017 9:34 am : link I think he's gonna be moving up the boards and definitely in the conversation for our first pick.

Love him. Vin_Cuccs : 12/6/2017 10:07 am : link I know I'm in the minority, but I would take him in the top three or five.



He's different from some other mobile quarterbacks because he's also accurate. Has a good arm. He wants to be great, and puts in the work. A student of the game. Very smart.



Most people want to put him in a box and stereotype him is only an athlete, but I think he's different.



He has pocket presence, and extends place to throw, not just to run, although he will take off if need be.



I think the game is moving in a direction of having quarterback who can make plays and extend plays. That's part of the reason why I really like him. You'll be nice to have a guy who can make something happen when a play breaks down. Especially with the lack of offensive lineman on this team, and in the league.



I know some people have concern about his body type, and potential for injury, but he is 6'3", 212, has the frame to get much much bigger. I think he could easily pack on 20 pounds without losing speed or quickness.



I think he will really impress at the scouting combine, and I don't think he would make it to the 2nd round.



Honestly, I'd have no problem with him in the 1st. I think he's better than Rosen, and right there with Darnold.



I think the 1st round could have as many as total of 9 QB's taken: Darnold, Rosen, Jackson, Mayfield, Allen, Thorson, Rudolph, Lock and Falk.



Russell Wilson:

RE: If he is there in the 2nd round Mr. Bungle : 12/6/2017 10:25 am : link

Quote: that should tell you something.

"Great point!" - Tom Brady, Drew Brews, Russell Wilson

. arcarsenal : 12/6/2017 10:27 am : link Jackson is still my top guy in this class.



The ceiling is too high for me to pass on if its me. I know Darnold's stock is on the rise (especially around here) and I'm not opposed to taking him.. but Jackson is a very exiting prospect.



His athleticism is something we haven't seen at the QB position since Vick.



If I were a scout and I felt his accuracy could improve, I'd be all in on him.

I'd think long and hard about it Greg from LI : 12/6/2017 10:47 am : link Injury risk and accuracy concerns are real issues, but he is so dynamic. Given the overall decline in OL play across the league, you have to wonder if picking a pocket passer is the smart play anymore.

He's the best player I've seen in this class Go Terps : 12/6/2017 10:55 am : link The thing is, will the Giants run an offense that utilizes his abilities? If they're not willing to do that, then picking him would be a waste.

. arcarsenal : 12/6/2017 11:01 am : link Hey, we actually agree on something!



RE: Doesn't He Have Issues With Accuracy? ajr2456 : 12/6/2017 11:52 am : link

Quote: What good is a QB like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen if they can't consistently throw the ball where they need to?



That's usually one of the things that can't be "fixed". You either have it at this point or you don't.



His accuracy has improved over the past three years and is a more accurate than Allen. His accuracy issues are fixable because they are mechanical issues and not hand talent issues.

RE: RE: I'm not sold on his pocket presence ajr2456 : 12/6/2017 11:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13726937 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





but he has the mobility and arm. He would probably go top 8 in a normal year but with all the QBs coming out I could see him dropping 10 spots. Ditto for Mayfield.



Both those guys could be real bargains







That’s the thing with Jackson, his pocket presence. He has done a lot in his three years to make strides as a pocket passer, but his pocket presence is a problem.



I disagree with this. That Louisville offensive line is awful, and has to go up against elite defensive lines like Maimi, FSU, NC State, Clemson, etc. He runs when he needs to.

One guy I really like outside the top 2 QBs is Drew Lock of Mizzou. shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/6/2017 12:04 pm : link Apparently, he's "weighing his options" as it pertains to the draft. He's got a great arm.

RE: Watch this interview ajr2456 : 12/6/2017 12:19 pm : link

Quote: And tell me that you are 100% confident that he can absorb an NFL offense. Link - ( New Window )



What's this have to do with his ability to learn an NFL offense?

RE: Watch this interview arcarsenal : 12/6/2017 12:20 pm : link

Quote: And tell me that you are 100% confident that he can absorb an NFL offense. Link - ( New Window )



Not sure what this interview has to do with learning an NFL offense.



Not sure what this interview has to do with learning an NFL offense.

It's almost like you're saying "doesn't he sound unintelligent?"

RE: RE: Watch this interview ajr2456 : 12/6/2017 12:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13727559 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





And tell me that you are 100% confident that he can absorb an NFL offense. Link - ( New Window )







Not sure what this interview has to do with learning an NFL offense.



It's almost like you're saying "doesn't he sound unintelligent?"



And anyone who has watched a Petrino offense knows it's a complicated pro style type offense with multiple reads.

RE: RE: Watch this interview Gatorade Dunk : 12/6/2017 12:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13727559 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





And tell me that you are 100% confident that he can absorb an NFL offense. Link - ( New Window )







Not sure what this interview has to do with learning an NFL offense.



It's almost like you're saying "doesn't he sound unintelligent?"

Almost? No, that's exactly what I'm saying. And it's not about him sounding unintelligent - his answers come across as though he is unintelligent. He got crossed up on whether his high school lost one game or two. That doesn't give you pause?

RE: RE: RE: Watch this interview ajr2456 : 12/6/2017 12:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13727577 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13727559 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





And tell me that you are 100% confident that he can absorb an NFL offense. Link - ( New Window )







Not sure what this interview has to do with learning an NFL offense.



It's almost like you're saying "doesn't he sound unintelligent?"





Almost? No, that's exactly what I'm saying. And it's not about him sounding unintelligent - his answers come across as though he is unintelligent. He got crossed up on whether his high school lost one game or two. That doesn't give you pause?



You don't know the kid at all, how can you say this? Cause of his accent? He was an 18 year old in that video and probably had never done an interview before. Where your public speaking skills great at 18?

RE: RE: RE: Watch this interview arcarsenal : 12/6/2017 12:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13727577 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13727559 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





And tell me that you are 100% confident that he can absorb an NFL offense. Link - ( New Window )







Not sure what this interview has to do with learning an NFL offense.



It's almost like you're saying "doesn't he sound unintelligent?"





Almost? No, that's exactly what I'm saying. And it's not about him sounding unintelligent - his answers come across as though he is unintelligent. He got crossed up on whether his high school lost one game or two. That doesn't give you pause?



They're asking him about video games and a lot of things that don't matter. It's an 18 year old kid. Sort of unfair to equate that interview to his ability to process an offense.



They're asking him about video games and a lot of things that don't matter. It's an 18 year old kid. Sort of unfair to equate that interview to his ability to process an offense.

Seems like you're labeling him as stupid based on a 2 minute interview. Not really fair, IMO.

RE: Gatorade Gatorade Dunk : 12/6/2017 12:34 pm : link

Quote: He's an 18 year old freshman in that video. That's a little harsh.



Maybe. I'm just saying it gives me pause. 18 years old isn't that young. But he comes across even younger than that.



There's something very likable about the kid in general, I admit that. And his athletic talent is electric. But if I was going to draft him, I'd put him through the paces very diligently.



They're very different styles of players, but it reminds me of Jeff George, who had one of the worst Wonderlic scores ever for a QB and never reached his mammoth potential in terms of physical talent.



Maybe. I'm just saying it gives me pause. 18 years old isn't that young. But he comes across even younger than that.

There's something very likable about the kid in general, I admit that. And his athletic talent is electric. But if I was going to draft him, I'd put him through the paces very diligently.

They're very different styles of players, but it reminds me of Jeff George, who had one of the worst Wonderlic scores ever for a QB and never reached his mammoth potential in terms of physical talent.

It's a position that requires IQ, EQ and communication skills in addition to talent. I'm just voicing a dissenting opinion of concern, that's all.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Watch this interview Gatorade Dunk : 12/6/2017 12:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13727594 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13727577 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13727559 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





And tell me that you are 100% confident that he can absorb an NFL offense. Link - ( New Window )







Not sure what this interview has to do with learning an NFL offense.



It's almost like you're saying "doesn't he sound unintelligent?"





Almost? No, that's exactly what I'm saying. And it's not about him sounding unintelligent - his answers come across as though he is unintelligent. He got crossed up on whether his high school lost one game or two. That doesn't give you pause?







You don't know the kid at all, how can you say this? Cause of his accent? He was an 18 year old in that video and probably had never done an interview before. Where your public speaking skills great at 18?

I said nothing about his accent or his speaking skills. He got crossed up on whether his high school team lost one game or two. That's specifically the example I pointed to in the post you quoted.



I said nothing about his accent or his speaking skills. He got crossed up on whether his high school team lost one game or two. That's specifically the example I pointed to in the post you quoted.

Like I said, it's just a concern that I'm voicing. Isn't that how discussions work?

. arcarsenal : 12/6/2017 12:40 pm : link Conversely, guys like Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Nassib, Greg McElroy, and Todd Husak had exceptional Wonderlic scores.



To be a good QB, you have to first have the ability.



Of course I'd want to know how well he can learn and how well he can process information.



But if I'm not mistaken, Deshaun Watson posted the lowest Wonderlic score amongst last year's QB class. It sure didn't look like it mattered on the football field. On top of that, he's a first-class kid.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Watch this interview larryflower37 : 12/6/2017 12:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13727602 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13727594 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13727577 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13727559 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





And tell me that you are 100% confident that he can absorb an NFL offense. Link - ( New Window )







Not sure what this interview has to do with learning an NFL offense.



It's almost like you're saying "doesn't he sound unintelligent?"





Almost? No, that's exactly what I'm saying. And it's not about him sounding unintelligent - his answers come across as though he is unintelligent. He got crossed up on whether his high school lost one game or two. That doesn't give you pause?







You don't know the kid at all, how can you say this? Cause of his accent? He was an 18 year old in that video and probably had never done an interview before. Where your public speaking skills great at 18?





I said nothing about his accent or his speaking skills. He got crossed up on whether his high school team lost one game or two. That's specifically the example I pointed to in the post you quoted.



Like I said, it's just a concern that I'm voicing. Isn't that how discussions work?



Everyone with this one interview. Maybe it's a public speaking issue?

Here is a scouting report on how he his picked up the offense and learned a complicated system quickly.



[Jackson] has huge talent and supreme toughness. His biggest issue is being consistent with his footwork because he's so physically gifted and he'll get away with a lot of stuff that bites him at other times. He has real arm talent. He's way more polished than Michael Vick coming out. Everybody's up in arms about his games against Houston and LSU without mentioning he had arguably the worst offensive line of any power-five school. Houston just exposed it as they were the first team to beat up on that [offensive] line. Versus LSU, Lamar was making Houdini escapes just to get back to the line of scrimmage. He had no chance in either game. His supporting cast was very average with just two NFL-caliber players in Jamari Staples and Cole Hikutini. Jackson can see the field and work through progressions. Watching him his freshman year to his sophomore season, his improvements from year to year were huge. Bobby Petrino is a very talented offensive mind, and Jackson had near-complete command of [Petrino's] system back in October, and that says a lot. [Jackson's Florida State] game was the most individually dominant performance of the season because that defense has multiple NFL players, including at least one first-rounder on every level, and [Jackson] looked like he was playing at a different speed than them.



Everyone with this one interview. Maybe it's a public speaking issue?

Here is a scouting report on how he his picked up the offense and learned a complicated system quickly.

[Jackson] has huge talent and supreme toughness. His biggest issue is being consistent with his footwork because he's so physically gifted and he'll get away with a lot of stuff that bites him at other times. He has real arm talent. He's way more polished than Michael Vick coming out. Everybody's up in arms about his games against Houston and LSU without mentioning he had arguably the worst offensive line of any power-five school. Houston just exposed it as they were the first team to beat up on that [offensive] line. Versus LSU, Lamar was making Houdini escapes just to get back to the line of scrimmage. He had no chance in either game. His supporting cast was very average with just two NFL-caliber players in Jamari Staples and Cole Hikutini. Jackson can see the field and work through progressions. Watching him his freshman year to his sophomore season, his improvements from year to year were huge. Bobby Petrino is a very talented offensive mind, and Jackson had near-complete command of [Petrino's] system back in October, and that says a lot. [Jackson's Florida State] game was the most individually dominant performance of the season because that defense has multiple NFL players, including at least one first-rounder on every level, and [Jackson] looked like he was playing at a different speed than them.

RE: . Gatorade Dunk : 12/6/2017 12:50 pm : link

Quote: Conversely, guys like Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Nassib, Greg McElroy, and Todd Husak had exceptional Wonderlic scores.



To be a good QB, you have to first have the ability.



Of course I'd want to know how well he can learn and how well he can process information.



But if I'm not mistaken, Deshaun Watson posted the lowest Wonderlic score amongst last year's QB class. It sure didn't look like it mattered on the football field. On top of that, he's a first-class kid.

All fair points. I'm not saying absolutely no to Jackson, just that I'd want to make sure that due diligence was performed in vetting him. We've seen a ton of college QBs (and college players in general) get by on ridiculous physical talent, only to flop in the NFL. Physically, I don't think there's any doubt that if Jackson isn't the MOST talented, he's at worst 2nd most talented. But I'd want to be sure that he has what it takes to move up to the next level.



All fair points. I'm not saying absolutely no to Jackson, just that I'd want to make sure that due diligence was performed in vetting him. We've seen a ton of college QBs (and college players in general) get by on ridiculous physical talent, only to flop in the NFL. Physically, I don't think there's any doubt that if Jackson isn't the MOST talented, he's at worst 2nd most talented. But I'd want to be sure that he has what it takes to move up to the next level.

Just like I'd want to make sure that Rosen has the desire to actually play football (which is a concern that many in the media have noted) and want to get an understanding of his comments over the summer. And I'd want to know why Mayfield seems to have lapses in maturity, often at extremely questionable times. And so on, with every potential QB selection. This one thing just happens to be my question mark with Jackson.

. arcarsenal : 12/6/2017 12:54 pm : link I don't disagree with any of that. I just wouldn't take much away from a 2 minute clip of Jackson at age 18 being mostly asked about which team he uses in NBA2k, etc.



The talent just jumps off the screen for me. He does some incredible things. He's riskier than someone like Darnold but I'd be 100% behind Jackson being the pick if our next GM so chose.

RE: . Gatorade Dunk : 12/6/2017 1:03 pm : link

Quote: I don't disagree with any of that. I just wouldn't take much away from a 2 minute clip of Jackson at age 18 being mostly asked about which team he uses in NBA2k, etc.



The talent just jumps off the screen for me. He does some incredible things. He's riskier than someone like Darnold but I'd be 100% behind Jackson being the pick if our next GM so chose.

And I absolutely respect your right to disagree. Neither one of us will be making the selection either way, so we're just discussing it. Obviously I've gone on record with my concern, so I'll either be proven wrong or not. And if the Giants choose Jackson, I'll root every day to be proven wrong, and if they don't, I'll probably be indifferent about it except for when he plays against the Giants.

Another problem with Jackson Jay on the Island : 12/6/2017 1:28 pm : link besides the injury probability is that you have to build the offense around his skill set. This means you have to find a mobile athletic backup with a similar skill set. The backup is far more important when you have a scrambling QB who will sustain far more hits than a pocket passer.

RE: Another problem with Jackson AnishPatel : 12/6/2017 1:32 pm : link

Quote: besides the injury probability is that you have to build the offense around his skill set. This means you have to find a mobile athletic backup with a similar skill set. The backup is far more important when you have a scrambling QB who will sustain far more hits than a pocket passer.



His body frame worries me. 6'3 212 lbs is like a frame of a WR not a QB. I mean Vick was 6'0 215 lbs and he got hurt. I like Jackons talent but I am worries about his frame playing the QB position.

. arcarsenal : 12/6/2017 1:33 pm : link I don't know the exact answer to this - but did HOU really build any sort of offense specifically for Watson? Were they running a different system against Jacksonville in Week 1 than they were from Weeks 2-8 when Watson took Savage's spot?



Obviously I think you want to maximize your QB's skillset by using him in an offense that does so. But it looked to me like Watson was able to thrive without the Texan offense really being specifically tailored to him.

Hes better Powerclean765 : 12/6/2017 1:33 pm : link than Deshaun Watson who went #12 last year.

I think it would be an exciting change to have a QB like Jackson Jay on the Island : 12/6/2017 1:38 pm : link However I am just concerned about the risk factor involved. If he is the pick I will not be upset but Jackson wouldn't be my top choice. If he is the selection then I think keeping Eli for another year is crucial. Let Eli start and mentor Jackson and Webb for a season. Jackson would benefit greatly from a year in the strength and conditioning program and learning from Eli on what it takes to be a professional starting QB in NY.

. arcarsenal : 12/6/2017 1:40 pm : link Taking Jackson is even more enticing to me if Webb shows he can play. It would make it much easier to absorb an injury.



Perhaps it could be an RGIII/Cousins type of scenario - except I think Jackson can be a better player than RGIII.

RE: . Sean : 12/6/2017 1:43 pm : link

Quote: Taking Jackson is even more enticing to me if Webb shows he can play. It would make it much easier to absorb an injury.



Perhaps it could be an RGIII/Cousins type of scenario - except I think Jackson can be a better player than RGIII.



I think that is an enticing scenario. I'd be more willing to take the risk if we have a proven backup QB.

You have to build around any QB's skill set Go Terps : 12/6/2017 1:43 pm : link When we got Eli, we built the offense to fit his abilities. It'd be no different with Jackson.



And if you ask me, it's probably easier to build around a guy like Jackson than it is Eli. You just have to be capable and willing to do it. I think a key factor is to back (or any other mobile QB) up with two other mobile QBs capable of running the same offense. Fortunately, college football is overflowing with mobile quarterbacks.

RE: . Jay on the Island : 12/6/2017 1:45 pm : link

Quote: Taking Jackson is even more enticing to me if Webb shows he can play. It would make it much easier to absorb an injury.



Perhaps it could be an RGIII/Cousins type of scenario - except I think Jackson can be a better player than RGIII.

If Jackson is the target then getting a coach like Gruden is even more important.

The guy to get to run the offense is Gary Kubiak Go Terps : 12/6/2017 1:59 pm : link We've got two really good tight ends that would be perfect in his offense. Remember what he did with Matt Schaub and Owen Daniels in Houston?



When I look at the offense and what we have that we know is good and cost controlled for a few years, the tight ends are the first thing that stands out.



We should be building around Engram and Ellison.

Jackson Giantslifer : 12/6/2017 2:25 pm : link The NFL is changing to a mobile QB league. Jackson is the only one of top 4 QB's that is mobile. his main problem is he list at 211 lbs. He will get killed at that weight just like RG3 and Watson (will) .

If he can put on 20 lbs and still be mobile -- he is the future.

Jackson is the best football player in the draft. However, not a QB. Ivan15 : 12/6/2017 2:30 pm : link Draft him as an athlete but find a different position for him.

. arcarsenal : 12/6/2017 2:33 pm : link Move him where? WR? Does he have any experience playing that position?



Much of Jackson's value is rooted in the fact that he is a QB.



Terelle Pryor hasn't exactly been a gleaming example based on what happened in Washington this year.

Wheres this Jackson needs to put on 20 pounds from? ajr2456 : 12/6/2017 8:24 pm : link Eli is 6'5" 220.



It's weird nobody said Tannehill needed to play WR when he spent a season and a half at WR.

People act like Jackson plays in Division III Go Terps : 12/6/2017 8:29 pm : link The guy put up huge numbers against Clemson and Florida State...schools whose defenders are going to be populating the NFL at the same time he is.

RE: People act like Jackson plays in Division III ajr2456 : 12/6/2017 8:38 pm : link

Quote: The guy put up huge numbers against Clemson and Florida State...schools whose defenders are going to be populating the NFL at the same time he is.



While playing with essentially D2 offensive lineman

Jackson could hit really big LatHarv83 : 7:56 am : link He’s a risky bet; I don’t love his frame for his style, but he really is an incredible talent. I maintain he’s the most exciting dual threat I’ve ever seen at that level to watch. I’d put him above Vick, Cam, Vince Young, Mansfield and anyone else. If things break right he could have a huge ceiling. He’s worth a gamble but I’d trade down if you’re gonna do it

Here's something I don't get Greg from LI : 9:38 am : link If Vick was the overall #1 pick, why is Jackson considered a second-rounder? He's every bit as electrifying a runner and more a polished passer than Vick was.

This isn't true.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:43 am : link



Quote: Jackson

Giantslifer : 12/6/2017 2:25 pm : link : reply

The NFL is changing to a mobile QB league. Jackson is the only one of top 4 QB's that is mobile



The NFL has had many successful QB's lately who aren't necessarily mobile, but offer escapeablility. Guys like Stafford, Ben, Rodgers, Wentz, Winston, Goff are a few who like to remain in the pocket but can evade the rush and extend plays.



The NFL has had many successful QB's lately who aren't necessarily mobile, but offer escapeablility. Guys like Stafford, Ben, Rodgers, Wentz, Winston, Goff are a few who like to remain in the pocket but can evade the rush and extend plays.

Almost all of the top QB prospects for this draft have that attribute. Don't confuse QB's running the ball as being mobile while guys who prefer the pocket as statues.