Vrabel

afann : 12/6/2017 10:52 am
I keep hearing his name mentioned. Does he have a shot? I know he played for BB but did he coach for him? If he didn’t coach for him than maybe he doesn’t have that coaching tree curse. It appears he is doing well in Houston and looks like a no nonsense guy.
He's one I'm monitoring as well  
JonC : 12/6/2017 10:53 am : link
Good player and coach on the field, apparently progressing well as a DC and the BB influence/immersion is a positive.
RE: He's one I'm monitoring as well  
jvm52106 : 12/6/2017 10:57 am : link
In comment 13727407 JonC said:
Quote:
Good player and coach on the field, apparently progressing well as a DC and the BB influence/immersion is a positive.


I mentioned on another thread he is one of my top two choices. I think this guy has BB, Cowher, Parcells type of a future as a defense minded Head Coach!
Out of the young up and coming candidates  
Jay on the Island : 12/6/2017 10:58 am : link
Vrabel and DeFilippo are the most intriguing. Both have limited coaching experience though. I would personally love to see Vrabel coach Eli Apple. Vrabel would be on him from day one. Apple wouldn't last a week before he ran home crying to mommy.
.  
arcarsenal : 12/6/2017 11:00 am : link
I find Vrabel to be a pretty interesting candidate. I think I could get myself to be on board with it.
RE: .  
Jay on the Island : 12/6/2017 11:06 am : link
In comment 13727420 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I find Vrabel to be a pretty interesting candidate. I think I could get myself to be on board with it.

This team needs a coach like him that won't tolerate any bs. He might be my favorite candidate among those with no HC experience. We would need to find a great OC though.
One of those instances where  
Racer : 12/6/2017 11:07 am : link
He came across as a really solid leader in practices, in the meeting rooms and on the sidelines.
.  
afann : 12/6/2017 11:07 am : link
To me he just screams old school and would command respect. Get him a good OC and he could possible be here for years.
apostrophe issues...  
Racer : 12/6/2017 11:08 am : link
....instance where 'Hard Knocks' makes a strong impression.
One year as a coordinator?  
Heisenberg : 12/6/2017 11:09 am : link
That's a big leap
Explain to me how the BB immersion/association  
SeanLandeta : 12/6/2017 11:11 am : link
is a positive and yet most of the people who have left NE have failed in their subsequent careers at all levels? I just don't see it. I'm less inclined to think any association with NE means success elsewhere because that is the track record. How can you be hopeful against the evidence?

Really trying to understand where this love affair with all things NE comes from...the success in that franchise has not traveled well when players, coaches, and GMs leave Foxboro for new jobs.
I could  
McNally's_Nuts : 12/6/2017 11:13 am : link
get down with a charter member of the 18-1 Club as our head coach.

Tedy Bruschi blocked me on twitter because of that comment back in 2011.
Sean  
JonC : 12/6/2017 11:17 am : link
Vrabel was a quality NFL player under BB, to me that's a significant difference than betting on McD or Patricia. That his stint as DC is drawing quality reviews could be viewed as progress for a guy considered an old school football lifer who was destined to be a football coach. Your points are well taken otherwise.
I assume if he is taken as HC  
Jay in Toronto : 12/6/2017 11:20 am : link
that would be the end of Spags as DC
Vrabel as HC  
Jay on the Island : 12/6/2017 11:20 am : link
with John DeFilippo as OC assistant HC would be a nice start.
Nothing against him  
jeff57 : 12/6/2017 11:23 am : link
But not the direction I would go.
I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than  
Victor in CT : 12/6/2017 11:27 am : link
McDaniels.
RE: Vrabel as HC  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/6/2017 11:28 am : link
In comment 13727461 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
with John DeFilippo as OC assistant HC would be a nice start.

That would definitely be intriguing. I'm not sure you need to give the AHC title though - contrary to what most believe, that doesn't ensure that the Eagles would allow him to leave. NFL rules have two levels for coaches: head coach and assistant coach. The Eagles can block DeFilippo from leaving for anything other than a HC job if they so choose.
RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than  
jeff57 : 12/6/2017 11:30 am : link
In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
McDaniels.


Why?
RE: RE: Vrabel as HC  
Jay on the Island : 12/6/2017 11:31 am : link
In comment 13727480 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13727461 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


with John DeFilippo as OC assistant HC would be a nice start.


That would definitely be intriguing. I'm not sure you need to give the AHC title though - contrary to what most believe, that doesn't ensure that the Eagles would allow him to leave. NFL rules have two levels for coaches: head coach and assistant coach. The Eagles can block DeFilippo from leaving for anything other than a HC job if they so choose.

Oh I thought the assistant HC position also forced the Eagles to let him interview.
RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than  
blueblood : 12/6/2017 11:33 am : link
In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
McDaniels.


This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.
RE: RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than  
jeff57 : 12/6/2017 11:35 am : link
In comment 13727495 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


McDaniels.



This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.


I don't get it either. Or the animosity to McDaniels so many seem to have on here.
Vrabel was a good player  
mikeinbloomfield : 12/6/2017 11:38 am : link
but if we are raiding the Pats, I want Patricia or to a lesser extent, McDaniels.

Being a hard ass and relating to players is all well and good, but we need someone who can design systems first of all. Someone who spends their time on Xs and Os, on either side of the ball. What are the traits that make Belichick successful? Relating to the players, or figuring out ways to leverage their individual talents?

This is one of the complaints about McAdoo: his offensive system was poorly designed (see any of Baldinger's criticisms, or just look at the stats).
RE: RE: RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than  
Jay on the Island : 12/6/2017 11:39 am : link
In comment 13727501 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13727495 blueblood said:


Quote:


In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


McDaniels.



This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.



I don't get it either. Or the animosity to McDaniels so many seem to have on here.

I don't think it's animosity. McDaniels didn't inspire confidence from his first HC job. It's quite a leap of faith that McDaniels learned from his mistakes during his return to NE. I am not saying that I am anti-McDaniels there are just several candidates that I prefer.
If you're looking for someone  
Kyle in NY : 12/6/2017 11:42 am : link
to whip these guys into shape, get rid of the bullshit, and get them playing hard again, Vrabel would absolutely be the guy to do that. Was around him at OSU, he is old school to the core and doesn't take any crap. A lot of the antics that's gone on this season with the defense would be handled very quickly.
I would take a guy like Vrabel who has played at the pro level  
Ivan15 : 12/6/2017 11:43 am : link
Before a guy who has no pro playing experience and no HC experience on any level like McAdoo.

Note that things are not going too well for Adam Gase in his second year either. Jury is out on the first year hires like McVay. Still on the honeymoon.
didn't realize Wes Welker  
ATL_Giants : 12/6/2017 11:43 am : link
is the Offensive/Special Teams Assistant for the Texans.
The Giants have a defensive minded coach that will be considered  
SterlingArcher : 12/6/2017 11:52 am : link
for the job, what they need is an offensive minded coach who will adapt the offense to the players and not try to jam his offensive philosophy down the players throats.
I’m intrigued  
cokeduplt : 12/6/2017 11:59 am : link
By Vrabel but it’s very risky
I'd be down  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2017 11:59 am : link
with Vrabel.
Patricia  
Lowell : 12/6/2017 12:00 pm : link
A guy who wears his cap backwards and wears trash talking tee shirts is unlikely to become the HC of the Giants.
RE: Patricia  
McNally's_Nuts : 12/6/2017 12:05 pm : link
In comment 13727545 Lowell said:
Quote:
A guy who wears his cap backwards and wears trash talking tee shirts is unlikely to become the HC of the Giants.


He looks like the type of person who knows "a guy" who is gonna tell him about the 6th race at Belmont every day.
RE: RE: Patricia  
cokeduplt : 12/6/2017 12:08 pm : link
In comment 13727550 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 13727545 Lowell said:


Quote:


A guy who wears his cap backwards and wears trash talking tee shirts is unlikely to become the HC of the Giants.



He looks like the type of person who knows "a guy" who is gonna tell him about the 6th race at Belmont every day.


Well hopefully the giants aren’t using looks as a coaching criteria
I'm all for a defensive minded HC  
silverfox : 12/6/2017 12:11 pm : link
...its time they put aside the offensive gurus, and get back to take-no-prisoners, hard-ass football again. I want the Giant's defense to keep offensive coordinators up all night.
No thanks.  
Mr. Bungle : 12/6/2017 12:11 pm : link
Don't really want to watch a guy with very little coaching experience learn NFL head coaching on the job.
I kinda think McDaniels would be a good fit  
Rjanyg : 12/6/2017 12:12 pm : link
He is a veteran OC and even though he didn't have a ton of success as a HC in Denver, that experience of failure, then going back to NE might be a good thing.

He has championship experience and after being around BB I feel he can run an NFL team and hopefully be a resourceful offensive mind. You need to know the strengths of your personnel and not one team has done that better than NE.
RE: RE: RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/6/2017 12:17 pm : link
In comment 13727501 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13727495 blueblood said:


Quote:


In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


McDaniels.



This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.



I don't get it either. Or the animosity to McDaniels so many seem to have on here.

McDaniels is way too close to a McAdoo clone. I don't know how people don't see that. In the same way that many said that McAdoo needed Rodgers to make his offense work, McDaniels has been an abject failure outside of the confines of the Patriots with Belichick above him and Brady to work with.
Ehhhh  
simsfan11 : 12/6/2017 12:33 pm : link
Vrabel seems like a good candidate but too early in his coaching development.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than  
SeanLandeta : 12/6/2017 12:36 pm : link
In comment 13727571 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13727501 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 13727495 blueblood said:


Quote:


In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


McDaniels.



This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.



I don't get it either. Or the animosity to McDaniels so many seem to have on here.


McDaniels is way too close to a McAdoo clone. I don't know how people don't see that. In the same way that many said that McAdoo needed Rodgers to make his offense work, McDaniels has been an abject failure outside of the confines of the Patriots with Belichick above him and Brady to work with.


This x1000

There are other teams out there other than the patriots. Let's take the blinders off. That well produces poisoned water.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than  
Tony in Tampa : 12/6/2017 12:36 pm : link
In comment 13727571 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13727501 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 13727495 blueblood said:


Quote:


In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


McDaniels.



This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.



I don't get it either. Or the animosity to McDaniels so many seem to have on here.


McDaniels is way too close to a McAdoo clone. I don't know how people don't see that. In the same way that many said that McAdoo needed Rodgers to make his offense work, McDaniels has been an abject failure outside of the confines of the Patriots with Belichick above him and Brady to work with.


I guess it impresses me that McDaniels has rebounded to from the Denver failure to be the top young HC candidate in the NFL-something that Ben will likely never be. The guy seems to have learn his lesson and runs an offense that actually works.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than  
SeanLandeta : 12/6/2017 12:39 pm : link
In comment 13727632 Tony in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 13727571 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 13727501 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 13727495 blueblood said:


Quote:


In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


McDaniels.



This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.



I don't get it either. Or the animosity to McDaniels so many seem to have on here.


McDaniels is way too close to a McAdoo clone. I don't know how people don't see that. In the same way that many said that McAdoo needed Rodgers to make his offense work, McDaniels has been an abject failure outside of the confines of the Patriots with Belichick above him and Brady to work with.



I guess it impresses me that McDaniels has rebounded to from the Denver failure to be the top young HC candidate in the NFL-something that Ben will likely never be. The guy seems to have learn his lesson and runs an offense that actually works.


Curious how you can determine that he has learned anything. After failing at HC in Denver, he went to Rams and failed at OC (albeit in short sting), then goes back to his old job where they were successful without him and continue to be successful with him back (nothing to show it has anything to do with him).

How, from that, do you get that he's learned and grown enough to be an HC?
Not sure if McDaniels commands the respect a HC needs  
SirLoinOfBeef : 12/6/2017 1:02 pm : link
To from the players. Brady screams obscenities at him on TV, the whole Peton Hillis and his wife rumors in Denver... and I don’t care if its a Tom Brady, they should had someone holding McDaniels back from getting in Brady’s face. Lost some face himself I believe.

Vrabel looks the part.
Give me Vrabel  
DennyInDenville : 12/6/2017 1:10 pm : link
Sign him up
RE: Out of the young up and coming candidates  
81_Great_Dane : 12/6/2017 2:02 pm : link
In comment 13727416 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Vrabel and DeFilippo are the most intriguing. Both have limited coaching experience though. I would personally love to see Vrabel coach Eli Apple. Vrabel would be on him from day one. Apple wouldn't last a week before he ran home crying to mommy.
I'm hoping the next coach gets Apple to play like a first-round draft pick, not run home to mommy. But that's just me, I guess.
RE: RE: Out of the young up and coming candidates  
Jay on the Island : 12/6/2017 2:15 pm : link
In comment 13727846 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 13727416 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


Vrabel and DeFilippo are the most intriguing. Both have limited coaching experience though. I would personally love to see Vrabel coach Eli Apple. Vrabel would be on him from day one. Apple wouldn't last a week before he ran home crying to mommy.

I'm hoping the next coach gets Apple to play like a first-round draft pick, not run home to mommy. But that's just me, I guess.

I think we are all hoping that Apple plays to his talent level. I will refrain from making any jokes as I didn't realize that you were as sensitive as Eli Apple.
