Vrabel afann : 12/6/2017 10:52 am I keep hearing his name mentioned. Does he have a shot? I know he played for BB but did he coach for him? If he didn’t coach for him than maybe he doesn’t have that coaching tree curse. It appears he is doing well in Houston and looks like a no nonsense guy.

He's one I'm monitoring as well JonC : 12/6/2017 10:53 am : link Good player and coach on the field, apparently progressing well as a DC and the BB influence/immersion is a positive.



RE: He's one I'm monitoring as well jvm52106 : 12/6/2017 10:57 am : link

Quote: Good player and coach on the field, apparently progressing well as a DC and the BB influence/immersion is a positive.



I mentioned on another thread he is one of my top two choices. I think this guy has BB, Cowher, Parcells type of a future as a defense minded Head Coach! In comment 13727407 JonC said:I mentioned on another thread he is one of my top two choices. I think this guy has BB, Cowher, Parcells type of a future as a defense minded Head Coach!

Out of the young up and coming candidates Jay on the Island : 12/6/2017 10:58 am : link Vrabel and DeFilippo are the most intriguing. Both have limited coaching experience though. I would personally love to see Vrabel coach Eli Apple. Vrabel would be on him from day one. Apple wouldn't last a week before he ran home crying to mommy.

. arcarsenal : 12/6/2017 11:00 am : link I find Vrabel to be a pretty interesting candidate. I think I could get myself to be on board with it.

RE: . Jay on the Island : 12/6/2017 11:06 am : link

Quote: I find Vrabel to be a pretty interesting candidate. I think I could get myself to be on board with it.

This team needs a coach like him that won't tolerate any bs. He might be my favorite candidate among those with no HC experience. We would need to find a great OC though. In comment 13727420 arcarsenal said:This team needs a coach like him that won't tolerate any bs. He might be my favorite candidate among those with no HC experience. We would need to find a great OC though.

One of those instances where Racer : 12/6/2017 11:07 am : link He came across as a really solid leader in practices, in the meeting rooms and on the sidelines.

. afann : 12/6/2017 11:07 am : link To me he just screams old school and would command respect. Get him a good OC and he could possible be here for years.

apostrophe issues... Racer : 12/6/2017 11:08 am : link ....instance where 'Hard Knocks' makes a strong impression.

One year as a coordinator? Heisenberg : 12/6/2017 11:09 am : link That's a big leap

Explain to me how the BB immersion/association SeanLandeta : 12/6/2017 11:11 am : link is a positive and yet most of the people who have left NE have failed in their subsequent careers at all levels? I just don't see it. I'm less inclined to think any association with NE means success elsewhere because that is the track record. How can you be hopeful against the evidence?



Really trying to understand where this love affair with all things NE comes from...the success in that franchise has not traveled well when players, coaches, and GMs leave Foxboro for new jobs.

I could McNally's_Nuts : 12/6/2017 11:13 am : link get down with a charter member of the 18-1 Club as our head coach.



Tedy Bruschi blocked me on twitter because of that comment back in 2011.

Sean JonC : 12/6/2017 11:17 am : link Vrabel was a quality NFL player under BB, to me that's a significant difference than betting on McD or Patricia. That his stint as DC is drawing quality reviews could be viewed as progress for a guy considered an old school football lifer who was destined to be a football coach. Your points are well taken otherwise.

I assume if he is taken as HC Jay in Toronto : 12/6/2017 11:20 am : link that would be the end of Spags as DC

Nothing against him jeff57 : 12/6/2017 11:23 am : link But not the direction I would go.

RE: Vrabel as HC Gatorade Dunk : 12/6/2017 11:28 am : link

Quote: with John DeFilippo as OC assistant HC would be a nice start.

That would definitely be intriguing. I'm not sure you need to give the AHC title though - contrary to what most believe, that doesn't ensure that the Eagles would allow him to leave. NFL rules have two levels for coaches: head coach and assistant coach. The Eagles can block DeFilippo from leaving for anything other than a HC job if they so choose. In comment 13727461 Jay on the Island said:That would definitely be intriguing. I'm not sure you need to give the AHC title though - contrary to what most believe, that doesn't ensure that the Eagles would allow him to leave. NFL rules have two levels for coaches: head coach and assistant coach. The Eagles can block DeFilippo from leaving for anything other than a HC job if they so choose.

RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than jeff57 : 12/6/2017 11:30 am : link

Quote: McDaniels.



Why? In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:Why?

RE: RE: Vrabel as HC Jay on the Island : 12/6/2017 11:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 13727461 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





with John DeFilippo as OC assistant HC would be a nice start.





That would definitely be intriguing. I'm not sure you need to give the AHC title though - contrary to what most believe, that doesn't ensure that the Eagles would allow him to leave. NFL rules have two levels for coaches: head coach and assistant coach. The Eagles can block DeFilippo from leaving for anything other than a HC job if they so choose.

Oh I thought the assistant HC position also forced the Eagles to let him interview. In comment 13727480 Gatorade Dunk said:Oh I thought the assistant HC position also forced the Eagles to let him interview.

RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than blueblood : 12/6/2017 11:33 am : link

Quote: McDaniels.



This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long. In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.

RE: RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than jeff57 : 12/6/2017 11:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





McDaniels.







This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.



I don't get it either. Or the animosity to McDaniels so many seem to have on here. In comment 13727495 blueblood said:I don't get it either. Or the animosity to McDaniels so many seem to have on here.

Vrabel was a good player mikeinbloomfield : 12/6/2017 11:38 am : link but if we are raiding the Pats, I want Patricia or to a lesser extent, McDaniels.



Being a hard ass and relating to players is all well and good, but we need someone who can design systems first of all. Someone who spends their time on Xs and Os, on either side of the ball. What are the traits that make Belichick successful? Relating to the players, or figuring out ways to leverage their individual talents?



This is one of the complaints about McAdoo: his offensive system was poorly designed (see any of Baldinger's criticisms, or just look at the stats).

RE: RE: RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than Jay on the Island : 12/6/2017 11:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13727495 blueblood said:





Quote:





In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





McDaniels.







This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.







I don't get it either. Or the animosity to McDaniels so many seem to have on here.

I don't think it's animosity. McDaniels didn't inspire confidence from his first HC job. It's quite a leap of faith that McDaniels learned from his mistakes during his return to NE. I am not saying that I am anti-McDaniels there are just several candidates that I prefer. In comment 13727501 jeff57 said:I don't think it's animosity. McDaniels didn't inspire confidence from his first HC job. It's quite a leap of faith that McDaniels learned from his mistakes during his return to NE. I am not saying that I am anti-McDaniels there are just several candidates that I prefer.

If you're looking for someone Kyle in NY : 12/6/2017 11:42 am : link to whip these guys into shape, get rid of the bullshit, and get them playing hard again, Vrabel would absolutely be the guy to do that. Was around him at OSU, he is old school to the core and doesn't take any crap. A lot of the antics that's gone on this season with the defense would be handled very quickly.

I would take a guy like Vrabel who has played at the pro level Ivan15 : 12/6/2017 11:43 am : link Before a guy who has no pro playing experience and no HC experience on any level like McAdoo.



Note that things are not going too well for Adam Gase in his second year either. Jury is out on the first year hires like McVay. Still on the honeymoon.

didn't realize Wes Welker ATL_Giants : 12/6/2017 11:43 am : link is the Offensive/Special Teams Assistant for the Texans.

The Giants have a defensive minded coach that will be considered SterlingArcher : 12/6/2017 11:52 am : link for the job, what they need is an offensive minded coach who will adapt the offense to the players and not try to jam his offensive philosophy down the players throats.

I’m intrigued cokeduplt : 12/6/2017 11:59 am : link By Vrabel but it’s very risky

Patricia Lowell : 12/6/2017 12:00 pm : link A guy who wears his cap backwards and wears trash talking tee shirts is unlikely to become the HC of the Giants.

RE: Patricia McNally's_Nuts : 12/6/2017 12:05 pm : link

Quote: A guy who wears his cap backwards and wears trash talking tee shirts is unlikely to become the HC of the Giants.



He looks like the type of person who knows "a guy" who is gonna tell him about the 6th race at Belmont every day. In comment 13727545 Lowell said:He looks like the type of person who knows "a guy" who is gonna tell him about the 6th race at Belmont every day.

RE: RE: Patricia cokeduplt : 12/6/2017 12:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13727545 Lowell said:





Quote:





A guy who wears his cap backwards and wears trash talking tee shirts is unlikely to become the HC of the Giants.







He looks like the type of person who knows "a guy" who is gonna tell him about the 6th race at Belmont every day.



Well hopefully the giants aren’t using looks as a coaching criteria In comment 13727550 McNally's_Nuts said:Well hopefully the giants aren’t using looks as a coaching criteria

I'm all for a defensive minded HC silverfox : 12/6/2017 12:11 pm : link ...its time they put aside the offensive gurus, and get back to take-no-prisoners, hard-ass football again. I want the Giant's defense to keep offensive coordinators up all night.

No thanks. Mr. Bungle : 12/6/2017 12:11 pm : link Don't really want to watch a guy with very little coaching experience learn NFL head coaching on the job.

I kinda think McDaniels would be a good fit Rjanyg : 12/6/2017 12:12 pm : link He is a veteran OC and even though he didn't have a ton of success as a HC in Denver, that experience of failure, then going back to NE might be a good thing.



He has championship experience and after being around BB I feel he can run an NFL team and hopefully be a resourceful offensive mind. You need to know the strengths of your personnel and not one team has done that better than NE.

RE: RE: RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than Gatorade Dunk : 12/6/2017 12:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13727495 blueblood said:





Quote:





In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





McDaniels.







This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.







I don't get it either. Or the animosity to McDaniels so many seem to have on here.

McDaniels is way too close to a McAdoo clone. I don't know how people don't see that. In the same way that many said that McAdoo needed Rodgers to make his offense work, McDaniels has been an abject failure outside of the confines of the Patriots with Belichick above him and Brady to work with. In comment 13727501 jeff57 said:McDaniels is way too close to a McAdoo clone. I don't know how people don't see that. In the same way that many said that McAdoo needed Rodgers to make his offense work, McDaniels has been an abject failure outside of the confines of the Patriots with Belichick above him and Brady to work with.

Ehhhh simsfan11 : 12/6/2017 12:33 pm : link Vrabel seems like a good candidate but too early in his coaching development.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than SeanLandeta : 12/6/2017 12:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13727501 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13727495 blueblood said:





Quote:





In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





McDaniels.







This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.







I don't get it either. Or the animosity to McDaniels so many seem to have on here.





McDaniels is way too close to a McAdoo clone. I don't know how people don't see that. In the same way that many said that McAdoo needed Rodgers to make his offense work, McDaniels has been an abject failure outside of the confines of the Patriots with Belichick above him and Brady to work with.



This x1000



There are other teams out there other than the patriots. Let's take the blinders off. That well produces poisoned water. In comment 13727571 Gatorade Dunk said:This x1000There are other teams out there other than the patriots. Let's take the blinders off. That well produces poisoned water.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than Tony in Tampa : 12/6/2017 12:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13727501 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13727495 blueblood said:





Quote:





In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





McDaniels.







This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.







I don't get it either. Or the animosity to McDaniels so many seem to have on here.





McDaniels is way too close to a McAdoo clone. I don't know how people don't see that. In the same way that many said that McAdoo needed Rodgers to make his offense work, McDaniels has been an abject failure outside of the confines of the Patriots with Belichick above him and Brady to work with.



I guess it impresses me that McDaniels has rebounded to from the Denver failure to be the top young HC candidate in the NFL-something that Ben will likely never be. The guy seems to have learn his lesson and runs an offense that actually works. In comment 13727571 Gatorade Dunk said:I guess it impresses me that McDaniels has rebounded to from the Denver failure to be the top young HC candidate in the NFL-something that Ben will likely never be. The guy seems to have learn his lesson and runs an offense that actually works.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm intrigued by him too. Much rather have Vrabel than SeanLandeta : 12/6/2017 12:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13727571 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13727501 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13727495 blueblood said:





Quote:





In comment 13727478 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





McDaniels.







This mindset to me is mind boggling. Vrabel hasnt even been a co-ordinator very long.







I don't get it either. Or the animosity to McDaniels so many seem to have on here.





McDaniels is way too close to a McAdoo clone. I don't know how people don't see that. In the same way that many said that McAdoo needed Rodgers to make his offense work, McDaniels has been an abject failure outside of the confines of the Patriots with Belichick above him and Brady to work with.







I guess it impresses me that McDaniels has rebounded to from the Denver failure to be the top young HC candidate in the NFL-something that Ben will likely never be. The guy seems to have learn his lesson and runs an offense that actually works.



Curious how you can determine that he has learned anything. After failing at HC in Denver, he went to Rams and failed at OC (albeit in short sting), then goes back to his old job where they were successful without him and continue to be successful with him back (nothing to show it has anything to do with him).



How, from that, do you get that he's learned and grown enough to be an HC? In comment 13727632 Tony in Tampa said:Curious how you can determine that he has learned anything. After failing at HC in Denver, he went to Rams and failed at OC (albeit in short sting), then goes back to his old job where they were successful without him and continue to be successful with him back (nothing to show it has anything to do with him).How, from that, do you get that he's learned and grown enough to be an HC?

Not sure if McDaniels commands the respect a HC needs SirLoinOfBeef : 12/6/2017 1:02 pm : link To from the players. Brady screams obscenities at him on TV, the whole Peton Hillis and his wife rumors in Denver... and I don’t care if its a Tom Brady, they should had someone holding McDaniels back from getting in Brady’s face. Lost some face himself I believe.



Vrabel looks the part.

Give me Vrabel DennyInDenville : 12/6/2017 1:10 pm : link Sign him up

RE: Out of the young up and coming candidates 81_Great_Dane : 12/6/2017 2:02 pm : link

Quote: Vrabel and DeFilippo are the most intriguing. Both have limited coaching experience though. I would personally love to see Vrabel coach Eli Apple. Vrabel would be on him from day one. Apple wouldn't last a week before he ran home crying to mommy. I'm hoping the next coach gets Apple to play like a first-round draft pick, not run home to mommy. But that's just me, I guess. In comment 13727416 Jay on the Island said:I'm hoping the next coach gets Apple to play like a first-round draft pick, not run home to mommy. But that's just me, I guess.