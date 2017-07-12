The pressure on John Mara to get this right is immense Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/7/2017 9:53 am : 12/7/2017 9:53 am The franchise hasn't been at this huge of a crossroads since 1978. This could go either way.

I'd argue 2003-04 was similar.. Sean : 12/7/2017 9:56 am The Giants hit on Coughlin/Manning. I'd argue 2016 was a bandaid move in attempts to get 2-3 more years out of Manning.

GM/HC/QB need to be hit here. Very crucial.



GM/HC/QB need to be hit here. Very crucial.

Absolutely... Dan in the Springs : 12/7/2017 9:57 am really hoping Accorsi makes the right recommendation here, because I'm thinking while Mara is a great owner, he might not have the best eye for front office talent.

Has to Michael 123 : 12/7/2017 9:58 am Be someone outside the comfort zone. That's why I say big pass on Gettleman, no thank you Mara.

This has the makings of a Beer Man : 12/7/2017 10:00 am very interesting and very active off-season.

Correct Eric... Chris684 : 12/7/2017 10:01 am : link Have you heard anything in the last few days to indicate which direction they may head in?



I assume they want the GM search off the ground immediately and Accorsi is getting his ducks in a row.



Also, what is your vision? Any preference for HC?



College? Young coordinator? Is there a retread that appeals to you? Big name? Gruden? Saban? Offense? Defense?

Agree it probably winds up needing to be outside their comfort zone JonC : 12/7/2017 10:05 am no more half-measures, be bold.

Eric, I agree, the GM Choice is crucial Emil : 12/7/2017 10:05 am And just have a hunch that the Giants will go with trusted familiarity and pick Gettleman. It might strike many as uninspiring, but I think he did a good job in Carolina and from the sound of it, was fired for the wrong reasons. He made the right calls on D'Angelo Williams and Josh Norman. And it's hard to argue with the Panthers draft track record while he was GM.

Curious who you are leaning towards/who you'd like to see.



Curious who you are leaning towards/who you'd like to see.

absolutely..since then micky : 12/7/2017 10:08 am have to make the right decisions here

My hope is that they dont rush blueblood : 12/7/2017 10:08 am and that they conduct a thorough search and interview more than ONE candidate. They need to talk to at least 3-4. This affects the next 5-10 years of your franchise. You MUST get it right..

Whoever the Giants hire for GM Ten Ton Hammer : 12/7/2017 10:09 am is going to have a very long rope. So yes, they HAVE to nail this. Firing a GM represents a massive, long term organizational sea change. It doesn't and shouldn't happen often.

... Dodge : 12/7/2017 10:10 am We haven't had a clean slate for a GM/Coach in quite some time. So yup, it could go either way.

Big decision.



Big decision.

yup Les in TO : 12/7/2017 10:11 am : link if he makes a mistake and chooses someone like matt millen, it could mean a dark decade ahead.



if he hits a home run and gets a brilliant candidate who knows how to identify top talent, build a successful team for the long run, and knows how to manage the cap and the tough decisions that need to be made in free agency, it can set us up for sustained success.



I'd love to emulate the steelers, who are competitive in the regular season year after year, consistently make the playoffs and succeed in bringing in pro bowl talent through the draft.

... Dodge : 12/7/2017 10:13 am Personally, I would like to see a complete revamp of the decision making process and personnel involved with that. That's including Ross.

Off-season can't come soon enough.



Off-season can't come soon enough.

Peter King of MMQB Emil : 12/7/2017 10:13 am Seemed to indicate the Giants should take their time in finding a GM. I agree, to a point. I don't think they can take too long. It is entirely possible that the HC candidate they want will be available before many high profile GM candidates. I don't think the Giants want to hire the coach before the GM, which means they may have to get the GM installed before mid January.

I disagree Andy in Boston : 12/7/2017 10:26 am : link he certainly feels pressure, as any successful person is competitive and wants to be the best. But its still a class oragnization and seen as one of the best in sports.



I'm as frustrated and disappointed as anyone else, but fans have spiraled out of control....with their expectations.



The Patriots are the clear model of the NFL....and then its everyone else. This team made the playoffs last year...I'm not saying you rest on your laurels, but there are teams in this league that have barely made the playoffs in the last 10-12 years. These last 6-7 years have been highly inconsistent for the Giants....but that's todays NFL. The root of it has been poor draft picks in the 3rd- 5th round. If they can better at that, they'll be a more consistent contender...and I think they'll be fine. Its too strong of a brand, and too solid of an organization to fall into the bottom half of the league.

He really has to change it up here. No more promoting from within jlukes : 12/7/2017 10:27 am for these moves. Now is the time for a facelift.

Eric, can you say the name of the person Chris684 : 12/7/2017 10:32 am you heard may be involved? Is his first name Bill by any chance?

In my opinion Andy in Boston : 12/7/2017 10:32 am : link you have to look at organizations in 10 year periods.



The Giants new 10 year period is beginning. The last 10 has had 2 Super Bowl rings. The 10 before had none. The 10 before that had 2 Super Bowl rings.



Its a cross roads no doubt, but I think they'll be fine. We're not organization that acts impulsive with knee jerk picks. (Jonny Manziel types).

feels like the fix is in for sundayatone : 12/7/2017 10:32 am gettelman,mara is so afraid of strangers.

my fear giantfan2000 : 12/7/2017 10:43 am that many of the mistakes like hiring McAdoo were not on Reese's but Mara meddling





I know one thing mdc1 : 12/7/2017 10:54 am if I start seeing the usual parade of retreads then we are in for some pain. They have a UNIQUE opportunity to get this right. We are at the bottom with no oline, no coach, no GM and a QB that is going to be moving along soon. The culture can be changed as well. They also need to consider tossing out the known bad apple players too that are a distraction.

Agree completely. If they screw this up it will be a '64-'80 Victor in CT : 12/7/2017 10:54 am type dark age. We're already 5 yrs into one.

Also, agree with Emil about getting back to physical Giants football.



Also, agree with Emil about getting back to physical Giants football.

Canton - Diver_Down : 12/7/2017 11:03 am Mara has already said that it will be the GM's decision. By giving the new GM full control, it insulates Mara from any unpopular decision. Any new GM will have a long leash so brace yourself for tough decisions being made on personnel.

My view, for what it's worth, the Defense is still That’s Gold, Jerry : 12/7/2017 11:05 am : link relatively young and can get back to what it was last year with some investment in the LB position, perhaps another CB and more pass rushers and better depth at DT.



Offensively, the receiver weapons are there. Obviously, the OL needs to be fixed with at least one high draft pick and some FA signings or perhaps finally moving people around to their right positions (Flowers to RT).



So the final question is Eli...all things being equal, does he still have it? I feel he does but that may be the biggest question of all. If we are in the top 5, we certainly have to look at a QB unless they feel Webb can be that guy with more seasoning. If we do feel Eli still has it, no question with upgrading the OL, we can be a contender and make a run.



The crossroads, as I see it, is whether to stay with Eli or move on.

Chris Mara isn't going anywhere arniefez : 12/7/2017 11:08 am meet the new boss same as the old boss.

It is a mathematical certainty RetroJint : 12/7/2017 11:09 am : link that the Giants will utilize a version of the WCO next season. Again , WCO does not necessarily mean "wussy ball."



Eric's observation is prescient . This is a crossroads moment in team history. I watched Ralph V on SNY last night trumpeting a possible Spagnuolo hire . These are very dangerous times .



My own feeling is that Mara will screw it up. For 4 years I've been writing that the decline in this program was directly attributed to his degree of involvement , which has increased over that period. Witness the work product:



1. Lousy roster . Let's be honest here .

2. Poor cap situation , which needn't be detrimental but is because of the fundamentalist manner that the Giants utilize it.

3. Sea change decision on Beckham that's going to hurt either way.

4. Turning an under-performer at quarterback into an untouchable even though everybody in the league knows he can't play except the Giants. As for his ex-teammates fawning support, well note they are X. They are retired . Get it?



Tough gig. Mara used to cry like a little girl when the bullies at the exclusive school in Rye used to mock out his Dad's team. Well he's crying again, 50 years later .

RE: Canton - Canton : 12/7/2017 11:10 am : link

Quote: Mara has already said that it will be the GM's decision. By giving the new GM full control, it insulates Mara from any unpopular decision. Any new GM will have a long leash so brace yourself for tough decisions being made on personnel.



That's just for optics my dear friend. In comment 13728882 Diver_Down said:That's just for optics my dear friend.

If Gettlemen were 10 years younger LakeGeorgeGiant : 12/7/2017 11:21 am Is say he would be the choice, but if you want to build something lasting you don't hire a guy on the doorstep of 70.

It will be somebody younger than that.



It will be somebody younger than that.





I could see ryanmkeane : 12/7/2017 11:24 am Gettleman being hired as an assistant GM type role with the front office. Because of his age, he probably won't get another GM job again. Gettleman + a young and up and coming guy as actual GM would be tremendous.

For a GM role.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/7/2017 11:29 am : link Gettleman + Abrahms might not be too bad a fit at all.



I think it may be more important to get a person outside the organization at HC simply because the ties to the franchise of guys out there are pretty weak. TC's coaching tree was bare and most of the other ties are from a long time ago.



Don't sleep on Abrahms, He's a capable numbers guy. He may need some seasoning on personnel moves, but I don't know.

RE: For a GM role.. Victor in CT : 12/7/2017 11:31 am : link

Quote: Gettleman + Abrahms might not be too bad a fit at all.



I think it may be more important to get a person outside the organization at HC simply because the ties to the franchise of guys out there are pretty weak. TC's coaching tree was bare and most of the other ties are from a long time ago.



Don't sleep on Abrahms, He's a capable numbers guy. He may need some seasoning on personnel moves, but I don't know.



I'm liking your idea on this more and more. Abrams with Gettleman as the Consigliere couldbe very effective. Gettleman offsets Abrams lack of Personnel background, Abrams stil has the cap genius and offsets Gettleman's age. In comment 13728944 FatMan in Charlotte said:I'm liking your idea on this more and more. Abrams with Gettleman as the Consigliere couldbe very effective. Gettleman offsets Abrams lack of Personnel background, Abrams stil has the cap genius and offsets Gettleman's age.

Completely disagree with OP. WideRight : 12/7/2017 11:32 am : link Whatever pressure you are describing is self-imposed and completely inconsequential.



There is no downside to Mara going FUBAR. He will not lose his job. His family won't suffer. His business will continue to appreciate in value so long as TV contracts remain robust. His stadium is sold out. And he remains famous for no reason other than being born lucky.



Giants go 0-16 next year. He just fires the replacements and starts over again. They have a proven track record of incompetence spanning over 15 years in the 60s and 70s which has not had any lasting negative effects. Quite the opposite, he's personally made about a billion dollars.



This "pressure" we are talking about is total BS. Just enjoy it, whether the team wins or loses. Mara will win either way.

RE: Completely disagree with OP. mdc1 : 12/7/2017 11:39 am : link

Quote: Whatever pressure you are describing is self-imposed and completely inconsequential.



There is no downside to Mara going FUBAR. He will not lose his job. His family won't suffer. His business will continue to appreciate in value so long as TV contracts remain robust. His stadium is sold out. And he remains famous for no reason other than being born lucky.



Giants go 0-16 next year. He just fires the replacements and starts over again. They have a proven track record of incompetence spanning over 15 years in the 60s and 70s which has not had any lasting negative effects. Quite the opposite, he's personally made about a billion dollars.



This "pressure" we are talking about is total BS. Just enjoy it, whether the team wins or loses. Mara will win either way.



One thing that will fascinating for the owners in their quest for a GM and Coach is how they deal with Eli. I suspect some may not come here after watching the previous weeks's shit show and how they could be the next victim. Seems like these owners really need to have a vision or future state and timeline about Eli and the new guy that takes over. If I'm a HC I stay the fuck away from this unless it is in writing or agreed upon. Eli had so much power when TC was around and he exercised it against McAdoo when made that desperation move. What Eli signs up for is going to influence who will come here. In comment 13728950 WideRight said:One thing that will fascinating for the owners in their quest for a GM and Coach is how they deal with Eli. I suspect some may not come here after watching the previous weeks's shit show and how they could be the next victim. Seems like these owners really need to have a vision or future state and timeline about Eli and the new guy that takes over. If I'm a HC I stay the fuck away from this unless it is in writing or agreed upon. Eli had so much power when TC was around and he exercised it against McAdoo when made that desperation move. What Eli signs up for is going to influence who will come here.

To QB or not to QB Colin@gbn : 12/7/2017 12:22 pm I will disagree with my good friend Eric to a degree in that to compare this to 1978 is a little overdramatic. However, I do think it is potentially a key moment in the team's evolution. But not the G.M. choice. There are literally a slew of smart football guys out there who can come and do a good job as G.M. Same with head coach. The key is the QB decision. The Giants are almost assuredly going to take a QB with their #1 pick (and if they don't then we do have to worry) and if they get the right guy you put yourself in a position to have another really nice 10-12 year run. If your guy busts and you may be looking at an extended bumbling stretch. Obviously there other spots that need work, some more than others, but in this day and age QB is just so important. As I've noted in other posts the draft is a crap shoot and no matter how smart a GM we do get in here, ultimately when the Giants make their pick on April 26th the chances of success (and they are pretty high when you're picking top 2-3) still aren't much higher than that of a monkey throwing darts at a dart board. The other ironic part of the issue is that there is a very good probability that

I'd be ok with Abrahms, Simms11 : 12/7/2017 12:22 pm : link If his assistant, deputy was competent. I'm not sold on Ross being that guy.

With all the hand wringing over Gregorio : 12/7/2017 12:42 pm : link Reese and McAdoo, are the assistant coaches getting a pass? I am concerned, that part of Reese's failures are with the entire coaching staff, doing a poor job of player development. It's hard to prove exactly, but with so many misses on draft choices with promise, there has to be some culpability on the coaches themselves. And, I am not referring to McAdoo, rather the assistants and entire coaching staff.

This thread is pretty scary. Emlen'sGremlins : 12/7/2017 1:06 pm : link I really hope that this is going to be a completely fresh start for the franchise, but bringing Accorsi in as a consultant is very concerning to me if the end result is an Abrams/Gettelman combo. We need new perspectives from winning programs. My GM preference would be DeCosta or Wolf and my HC pick would be Shaw. We need fresh blood to fix what's wrong.

Some posters have short memories mrvax : 12/7/2017 1:20 pm : link The last 2 big moves the Giants/Mara made were replacing Gilbride & Coughlin.



Posters here knew Mara would take the safe, familiar route replacing those guys with Sullivan or someone else who's a former Giant guy.



Well Mara didn't do that. So, remain hopeful that a new guy at GM does not have to be a familiar face.



Picking the right QB is critical... BamaBlue : 12/7/2017 1:22 pm : link Picking the wrong QB negatively impacts a team for 5 years. The Giants are in a fantastic position to have a franchise QB who seems very willing to mentor his replacement, a decent QB class and the likelihood of having a top-3 pick.

Guys idiotsavant : 12/7/2017 1:38 pm : link It's the greatest city in the world ...in the greatest sport in the world.



Fairly sure the boss is looking for a great and focussed staff and is willing to let that group have a strong purview.



My 'dos centavos' is that the new staff have a specific and demonstrable plan to achieve a top 3 run game (yards by team over a season) and that if they can do that everything else will fall into place.



Or, put that another way, if they just grasp at names and hope a Hodge podge OL staff can implement a style...that may not do it.

Do your homework and UESBLUE : 12/7/2017 1:46 pm : link draft a 10 yr franchise QB. Get an experienced HC who was won big time already. This is no time for experiments or half measures. and get a GM with a proven track record as well.

It's just.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/7/2017 2:48 pm : link



Quote: This thread is pretty scary.

Emlen'sGremlins : 1:06 pm : link : reply

I really hope that this is going to be a completely fresh start for the franchise, but bringing Accorsi in as a consultant is very concerning to me if the end result is an Abrams/Gettelman combo. We need new perspectives from winning programs. My GM preference would be DeCosta or Wolf and my HC pick would be Shaw. We need fresh blood to fix what's wrong.



There's really no objective analysis that says Gettleman/Abrahms would be a terrible choice or that they can't handle the duties while thinking others can. Wolf, in particular, has as many or more warts than Gettleman, who basically was let go from Carolina because he had the balls to try and restructure the owner's favorite players contracts.



I don't know if Gettleman is the answer, but to act like he isn't is just talking out one's ass. The same as saying a "fresh blood" hire would immediately succeed. fluff and pomp to say we need fresh blood as if the organization as a whole has been terrible:There's really no objective analysis that says Gettleman/Abrahms would be a terrible choice or that they can't handle the duties while thinking others can. Wolf, in particular, has as many or more warts than Gettleman, who basically was let go from Carolina because he had the balls to try and restructure the owner's favorite players contracts.I don't know if Gettleman is the answer, but to act like he isn't is just talking out one's ass. The same as saying a "fresh blood" hire would immediately succeed.

To QB or not to QB part deux Colin@gbn : 12/7/2017 2:52 pm : link Andy: Absolutely not; QB is just such an important position that you want to have as many options as possible. If nothing else there is always the possibility that Webb emerges as a quality player and the #2 pick goes bust. And if it turns out they both can play then you keep the guy you like and trade the other like New England did with Garropolo and Brissett.



Emil: You ask the $64K question and trust me if I 'Knew' the answer I'd be making $64K for an actual NFL team rather than posting on a fan site (as good as it is!) Fact is there are some pretty good options at QB this year. Darnold is a Brett Favre high-risk high-reward type guy; Rosen has the exquisite arm but with some intangible issues; Mayfield is a Russell Wilson type gym rat who fails the measurables test but is just a gamer; Jackson is a Michael Vick type superior athlete with an adequate arm; while Josh Allen is a Patrick Mahomes type with the best arm strength but is mechanically raw. And you could make a case that Most teams seem to have them rated 1) Darnold; 2) Rosen; 3) Mayfield) 4) Jackson; 5) Allen and I would assume the Giants will be in that ballpark. It is very probable though barring a trade that the pick will be determined by who is still available when they get on the clock. And as George Young famously once said: "you get as much information you can; you make the best decision you can; and then you cross your fingers." And if the pick works out we'll be calling our new GM a genius; if it doesn't it'll be what a smuck!

The first order of business is losing... bw in dc : 12/7/2017 2:56 pm : link It's the right strategy in this short term to secure the best draft slot.



Any more winning risks placing us in a draft slot that would require giving up future assets like draft picks. I don't think that's a game Jints Central wants to get into, especially if the next GM has no real draft record...



This is why this Eli/McAdoo thing was so horribly botched. The last thing we should want to see is Eli back in the line-up. He gives us the best chance to win - granted, those are still long odds...





To OL or not to OL Colin@gbn : 12/7/2017 3:20 pm : link RJ: We got a mini-draft chat going here? To me this draft is so intriguing because the Giants have a really unique opportunity to get a potential elite QB with their #1 pick. And it gets better because there is some really good depth at a number of positions including the OL. In the second for example you could be looking at some really good prospects including Ohio State C Billy Price; OGs Braden Smith of Auburn and UTEP"s Will Hernandez; and OTs Tyrell Crosby of Oregon (if his knee checks out) and Western Michigan's Chuk Okorafor. Then in the 3rd you could looks at guys like OGs Isaiah Wynn of UGA and Washington State's 6-8 Cody O'Connell; Cs Frank ragnow of Arkansas and Michigan's Mason Cole and OT Jamarco Jones of Ohio State and small-college sleeper Brandon Parker of NC A&T. None of those guys are in the same class as Nelson, but they are good solid prospects.

Colin... M.S. : 12/7/2017 3:43 pm : link ...speaking of Quenton Nelson, how high do you see his upside in the NFL?



Any thoughts much appreciated!

There’s nowhere to go but up bradshaw44 : 12/7/2017 3:52 pm : link Right??? 😳

To OG or not to OG Colin@gbn : 12/7/2017 3:58 pm : link MS: Nelson is a terrific prospect; maybe not quite in the John Hannah class but close enough (although so did John Hicks, Tony Mandarich and Robert Gallery). The problem with OGs though are that to go from a good solid one to one that is great to one that is elite really doesn't improve a team's winnability factor all that much. Contrast that with the situation at QB where if you have a good one you're a .500 team; if you have a great one you're in the playoffs and if you have an elite one you're in the Super Bowl. Same for pass rushers; you have to be better than just good to really be a factor in the NFL. In contrast once a team has good, solid offensive line (and clearly the Giants still need to get there) your skill people take over and make the real difference.

Visa or paypal Colin@gbn : 12/7/2017 4:35 pm : link I am assuming the cheque is in the mail!

Not Sure Mara is Up To It Jeffrey : 12/7/2017 4:46 pm : link Based upon his handling of the last week, I doubt he is up to the task at hand which requires a thorough housecleaning and bold leadership. Being reactive in nature and not proactive is not the skill-set the Giants need right now. I expect a "safe" choice for GM and a "safe" choice for coach.





Again.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/7/2017 5:19 pm : link why do we need "a thorough housecleaning"??



Do you even know the skillset of people who are in the organization or are you just parroting some cliche?

You do a house-cleaning because you either know the skillsets Jimmy Googs : 12/7/2017 5:30 pm : link can be improved or you don't want to take the risk that leaving individuals in place will be detrimental to change.



And the org needs change, new direction and new blood.



You want to argue with that??





RE: It is a mathematical certainty Ten Ton Hammer : 12/7/2017 5:31 pm : link

Quote: that the Giants will utilize a version of the WCO next season.



Why so? If you feel like they have that in their heads already, without a head coach and GM, then that's a worst case scenario. I don't buy that one. John Mara is many things, but I can't recall a time he's ever given off the impression that he believes he knows enough to decide what philosophies on offense or defense the team will run. In comment 13728899 RetroJint said:Why so? If you feel like they have that in their heads already, without a head coach and GM, then that's a worst case scenario. I don't buy that one. John Mara is many things, but I can't recall a time he's ever given off the impression that he believes he knows enough to decide what philosophies on offense or defense the team will run.

Hiring a GM quickly joeinpa : 12/7/2017 5:39 pm : link Gives them the advantage of being able to interview coaching candidates during the bye week.



If one is not in place by then, they might miss out on the guy they want. This would apply to guys like McDaniels.



By the way for those thinking it might be Saban. Heard on radio yesterday he has a 28 mil buy out

Retro idiotsavant : 12/7/2017 5:39 pm : link Why is it according to you "a mathematical certainty the we use a version of the WCO next year"?



Isn't that going to depend on which HC/OC/GM combo we get?



Feels like time for a major change - clean house and find great the best people. Which...I mean that often doesn't happen when one puts absolutes in place prior to the HR process.



Agree that it doesn't -have- to be 'WUS ball' within that...but still.

Seems like a team that turned around improved its OL idiotsavant : 12/7/2017 6:00 pm : link Play quickly was Chargers.



Seems like, similar to Atlanta, another prolific team, Chargers run lots of inside zone and outside zone.



While there seems to be a very small handful of teams that run power/man/inside z/outside z equally and well. Those seem like outliers and less copyable, due to uniquely talented coaching and rosters.



More copiable (and ergo more poachable staff wise and maybe more doable roster wise) Chargers Lynn staff and Atlanta list at staff both with regards to run and line.



The mix we used of run types didn't seem rational nor did it work.

Yes.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12/7/2017 6:12 pm : link



Quote: You do a house-cleaning because you either know the skillsets

Jimmy Googs : 5:30 pm : link : reply

can be improved or you don't want to take the risk that leaving individuals in place will be detrimental to change.



And the org needs change, new direction and new blood.



You want to argue with that??



It is clear we need change. It is not clear that we need "new blood" or even a new direction, depending on what that direction is.



Gettleman has been a very good talent evaluator and Abrahms is a very good numbers guy. I don't know if they would be the ideal people to fill the GM role or if it is even on the radar, but to simply say we need "new blood" as if people from outside the organization are assured to be an upgrade is just blind optimism.



I know we're in the midst of a shitty season, but people acting like Reese has been a horrible GM and that the Giants org is full of idiots is just moronic. I do want to argue with this:It is clear we need change. It is not clear that we need "new blood" or even a new direction, depending on what that direction is.Gettleman has been a very good talent evaluator and Abrahms is a very good numbers guy. I don't know if they would be the ideal people to fill the GM role or if it is even on the radar, but to simply say we need "new blood" as if people from outside the organization are assured to be an upgrade is just blind optimism.I know we're in the midst of a shitty season, but people acting like Reese has been a horrible GM and that the Giants org is full of idiots is just moronic.

The problem with the argument that we need to clean out everyone Ten Ton Hammer : 12/7/2017 6:21 pm : link is that it assumes everyone in the front office agreed with every move that was made. In a room full of scouts, that never ever happens. You have a vast amount of opinion that gets filtered through, and one or two people have to make the choice on a player or a signing. How do we know there aren't people in the organization that don't favor a return to a 3-4 defense, or putting more emphasis linebacker as a priority? How do we know that Chris Mara doesn't have vastly different opinions on team building than Jerry Reese did?



We don't. We don't know.

One think that jumps out on staff lists idiotsavant : 12/7/2017 6:35 pm : link Is how often positional coaches move horizontally . that is, one will be RB coach for a time. TE coach. Assistant line coach. Horizontal.moves.



So it seems doable to put together a group that will have great cohension within specifically what the OC or HC wants to do, as your RB coach will have coached the same OL system and so forth visa versa.



Another model that seems to work is when an old retread adjusts to what the young guns want to do and becomes the glue member, bringing all the bits together or going to areas of need.



For example Lynn kept Wisenhunt around. And no, Sully seems like a great guy personally but he doesn't equal a wisenhunt type .

But very.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:42 am : link rarely do people completely "clean house" and the examples that do exist of teams making wholesale changes hasn't resulted in fantastic results.

RE: Yes.. Jimmy Googs : 8:45 am : link

Quote:

Gettleman has been a very good talent evaluator and Abrahms is a very good numbers guy. I don't know if they would be the ideal people to fill the GM role or if it is even on the radar, but to simply say we need "new blood" as if people from outside the organization are assured to be an upgrade is just blind optimism.



I know we're in the midst of a shitty season, but people acting like Reese has been a horrible GM and that the Giants org is full of idiots is just moronic.



As blind as saying nobody can found that is stronger than Gettleman or Abrahms? When you restructure something, you want to rebuild the core and let the core find its own new parts. If some of those parts are already in their seats...fine.



The most moronic thing would be to get rid of the GM and HC, but not critically examine everybody else. In comment 13729507 FatMan in Charlotte said:As blind as saying nobody can found that is stronger than Gettleman or Abrahms? When you restructure something, you want to rebuild the core and let the core find its own new parts. If some of those parts are already in their seats...fine.The most moronic thing would be to get rid of the GM and HC, but not critically examine everybody else.

RE: But very.. Jimmy Googs : 8:49 am : link

Quote: rarely do people completely "clean house" and the examples that do exist of teams making wholesale changes hasn't resulted in fantastic results.



Shocking...you mean some bad franchises just kind of stay bad?

I am sure that only has to do with the people in the front office, and not the guy under Center. In comment 13729866 FatMan in Charlotte said:Shocking...you mean some bad franchises just kind of stay bad?I am sure that only has to do with the people in the front office, and not the guy under Center.

But I'm not saying this... FatMan in Charlotte : 8:52 am : link Quote: As blind as saying nobody can found that is stronger than Gettleman or Abrahms?



My position has been that we need to have a GM/HC combo that will return us to being competitive consistently.



I don't care where they come from - and I don't know where they will come from.



I'm not making definitive statements that either in-house or outside guys are sure to succeed, yet I'm seeing a lot of comments saying in house people won't or can't and hiring them is "safe and easy". With a calling for Gruden or McDaniels in the very next breath. My position has been that we need to have a GM/HC combo that will return us to being competitive consistently.I don't care where they come from - and I don't know where they will come from.I'm not making definitive statements that either in-house or outside guys are sure to succeed, yet I'm seeing a lot of comments saying in house people won't or can't and hiring them is "safe and easy". With a calling for Gruden or McDaniels in the very next breath.

