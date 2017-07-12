Jerry Reese was screwed by the Giants NYSports1 : 12/7/2017 9:58 am He like Eli won 2 SB as a G.M and as bad as some of the drafts were lately he had great ones during the first half o the career and won 2 SB.... The dude never got to hire his own coach and draft his own qb.....You do not see that on long-tenured GM let alone one that won 2 rings. O-line was not fixed but that is also a product of an old qb with zero mobility that cant do shit when someone screams at him. I just feel that if we are going to throw around 2 SB to defend players the same can be said for the GM or coach.

One thing I found interesting.. Sean : 12/7/2017 10:00 am McAdoo was NOT Reese's first choice. Clearly a Mara pick.

So Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/7/2017 10:00 am : : 12/7/2017 10:00 am : link you are saying he had no role in hiring Ben McAdoo?



He didn't ignore the offensive line as many have charged. He addressed it incompetently. Same with the linebackers.

No, he wasn't. Giantology : 12/7/2017 10:01 am This is coming from someone who has defended him countless times over the years.

the giants won those 2 superbowls Gross Blau Oberst : 12/7/2017 10:02 am on the talent that Reese inherited when he took over. He was not successful in building a team on his watch.



The Derp is strong in this one Jason in OR : 12/7/2017 10:02 am to the OP... dude, I cant even process the stupid in your statement. Do yourself a favor, look at our offensive line and then reevaluate.

What are some of JonC : 12/7/2017 10:03 am your previous handles.

Poor drafts, bad FA section125 : 12/7/2017 10:04 am signings, LB corps and Oline mistakes, forgot the safeties in 2009.

It was time for a change.

It was time for a change.

This guy does nothing but troll away PatersonPlank : 12/7/2017 10:04 am Check every thread he's on, he always takes an opinion he knows will just piss people off because of its idiocy. He should be ignored.

.... BrettNYG10 : 12/7/2017 10:05 am I'm curious on who Reese liked ahead of McAdoo.

I might agree... Dan in the Springs : 12/7/2017 10:05 am : link but JR had the bonus of being told last time that turning things around was going to be on him. He may not have picked McAdoo, but he doesn't seem to have been against it either (recent rumors have no solid evidence, imo). Had he been opposed to McAdoo he should have been more outspoken. Perhaps that could have saved his job.



Another problem, imo is that he appears to have been supportive of Ross, who I think may have been a part of the earlier drafting problems. Whatever was wrong with the drafting for several years, Reese took it upon himself to fix without changing his staff. In the end, that may have cost him his job as well.



The Giants gave him a tremendous opportunity, not sure how they "screwed" him at all. They simply held him accountable in the end for the bad team he produced, just like they told him they would.



If you have respect for him, as I do, be assured he will still have a long, satisfying career in the NFL if he wants it. Lots of people around the league respect the work he's done and would take him on.

Disagree RE: linebackers Eric BBI Powerclean765 : 12/7/2017 10:05 am : link Boley’s the only guy of note and he wasnt exactly a top shelf player.



Look at the current crew: Goodson Kennard Casillas? What are you expecting to get from these guys?



The huge difference between even the 16 Giants D and truly great 43’s is dominance at the 2nd level. Wagner & Wright are destroyers.

So we won 2 rings NYSports1 : 12/7/2017 10:05 am with Ernies guys? Give me a break.... Ben McAdoo was hired by Tom Coughlin as OC and promoted only because of Eli...I highly doubt that was Reeses guy. Did the draft of 07 not produce SB heroes? Same with 11 superbowl win? Why does Reese get hammered even though he won 2 rings and key players in those teams he drafted.

7 year failure to rebuild O-line Britt in VA : 12/7/2017 10:06 am

7 year failure to rebuild O-line

7 year failure to rebuild O-line

7 year failure to rebuild O-line

7 year failure to rebuild O-line

So my opinion is not popular among Eli fans makes me a bad or fake fan? Really



So my opinion is not popular among Eli fans makes me a bad or fake fan? Really In comment 13728737 PatersonPlank said:So my opinion is not popular among Eli fans makes me a bad or fake fan? Really

debated over and over mdc1 : 12/7/2017 10:09 am : link but it would be nice to have verified facts about who did what.



- owner selected ben

- Reese decided to optimize specialty positions over oline in draft

- did owners know Eli would be benched or were they only told that Eli would start and then share time with backups.





This whole thing points to organizational incompetence but would be nice to have the facts about "who did what".







We'll see Sy'56 : 12/7/2017 10:12 am how quickly he gets a job...

Ahmad Bradshaw, Aaron Ross NYSports1 : 12/7/2017 10:12 am Kevin Boos, Steve Smith, Manningham, Phillips, T Thomas, Nicks, OBJ, Pugh, Jpp, Lival, Hankins, Richburg, Kenard, Collins, Flowers, Shepard, Goodson, Thompson, Engram, Tomlinson, Webb...Yea he had some bad ones but so do many of the great GM's but he got some big talent as well. Ive seen some bad olines move the chains because of the qb and play calling. In todays NFL is hard to have a HOF oline to protect a statue

Yup Rflairr : 12/7/2017 10:15 am Owner said the day he fired him, He thought this was one of their most talented teams they ever had. Yet he fires the GM. lol

or you could say Jerry Reese screwed the Giants Giantsfan79 : 12/7/2017 10:15 am you're right he inherited a situation where he didn't get to pick his coach or QB, but he should have realized his role was to maximize the situation for his QB. I believe the Giants had the potential to win more than the two they got. Reese's refusal to invest in the o-line undermined rather than maximized Eli. I believe that's something to be fired over.

You obviously have something against Eli ... Beer Man : 12/7/2017 10:17 am Just about every post you've made since joining BBI a month ago has made some derogatory/spiteful comment about Eli. We get it, you not an Eli fan (maybe a troll). But since you brought it up, Jerry's situation is very different from Eli's. Jerry was given a pass when the team fired TC, even though most recognize the Giants failures started with Jerry's neglect of key positions; which played a role in the decline of the whole team as well as Eli's play. Sure Eli has his warts, but the issues with his play are exaggerated by the OL woes and lack of a running game; which Jerry was supposed to have corrected. Jerry had his free passes for the last 5 years.

Reese PaulN : 12/7/2017 10:17 am Drafted great wideouts, was OK at Tight end, but all his tight ends can't block at all, other then that you can fail him on defensive line, backs, linebackers, offensive line, and Quarterback even, running back too except for Bradshaw. He stunk, he had a championship team that he could not fuck up in year one and that basic group was even there the second Super Bowl, except he overhauled the wideouts and started fucking up the offensive line. The people that want to give him credit for 2 Superbowls are being dishonest with us and themselves. Now its just they won't admit they were wrong. let's see if he gets a job, my guess is he will scout or lead a scouting department, but he will not be a GM again, why, he stunk at it. Now let's see who is right.

Doesn't take a HOF O-line.... Britt in VA : 12/7/2017 10:19 am : link just a serviceable one:



2017: 27th ranked rushing offense

2016: 29th ranked rushing offense

2015: 19th ranked rushing offense

2014: 23rd ranked rushing offense

2013: 29th ranked rushing offense

2012: 14th ranked rushing offense

2011: 32nd ranked rushing offense

The tipping point for me regarding Reese ij_reilly : 12/7/2017 10:20 am : link was when we learned that he had no interest in pursuing Whitworth to play LT for the Giants.



I was pro-Reese until that point.



But the decision to not pursue Whitworth indicated, to me, a world of thinking behind that decision which, again in my view, was totally fucked.



... an_idol_mind : 12/7/2017 10:21 am : link Quote: He like Eli won 2 SB as a G.M



Which is one of the main reasons he lasted all the way to 2017 instead of going out with Coughlin in 2015.



Quote: as bad as some of the drafts were lately he had great ones during the first half o the career and won 2 SB....



He had a great 2007 draft. His 2008 draft was really good, but he got screwed by injuries. After that, he found some nice players but had an increasing number of misses. From 2009 through 2013, he failed to find anybody past the second round. Past 2010, the only guy he's drafted who earned a second contract with the team was JPP.



Quote: The dude never got to hire his own coach



He got to hire McAdoo.



Quote: and draft his own qb



He inherited a franchise quarterback.



Quote: O-line was not fixed



This is a major problem. He inherited a great offensive line that fell apart due to age and injury in 2010. He mostly ignored the offensive line in 2013, and has failed to find productive players despite investing high-round picks.



Quote: but that is also a product of an old qb with zero mobility



They had a younger quarterback with more mobility last week, and the results were the same.



Plus, that old quarterback is releasing the football in less than two seconds on average. Any NFL line should be able to hold a block for two seconds.



Quote: that cant do shit when someone screams at him.



Is that a knock on Eli's toughness? Because he's got his flaws, but a lack of toughness isn't one of them.



Quote: I just feel that if we are going to throw around 2 SB to defend players the same can be said for the GM or coach.



Reese had a great first half of his tenure here. But he's failed to bring in talent consistently for 5 years now. That level of futility is usually enough to get somebody fired. Which is one of the main reasons he lasted all the way to 2017 instead of going out with Coughlin in 2015.He had a great 2007 draft. His 2008 draft was really good, but he got screwed by injuries. After that, he found some nice players but had an increasing number of misses. From 2009 through 2013, he failed to find anybody past the second round. Past 2010, the only guy he's drafted who earned a second contract with the team was JPP.He got to hire McAdoo.He inherited a franchise quarterback.This is a major problem. He inherited a great offensive line that fell apart due to age and injury in 2010. He mostly ignored the offensive line in 2013, and has failed to find productive players despite investing high-round picks.They had a younger quarterback with more mobility last week, and the results were the same.Plus, that old quarterback is releasing the football in less than two seconds on average. Any NFL line should be able to hold a block for two seconds.Is that a knock on Eli's toughness? Because he's got his flaws, but a lack of toughness isn't one of them.Reese had a great first half of his tenure here. But he's failed to bring in talent consistently for 5 years now. That level of futility is usually enough to get somebody fired.

Eric ryanmkeane : 12/7/2017 10:24 am : link it has been reported that Reese recommended 2 coaches over McAdoo during the final decision, and that Mara ultimately chose McAdoo.



Not saying I don't think Reese deserves to be gone, he should be. But, as far as McAdoo goes, it has been reported that he wasn't his choice.

They also had a "younger" QB six years ago when Eli was 30 Britt in VA : 12/7/2017 10:24 am and failed to fix the O-line for his prime years.

Anyone est1986 : 12/7/2017 10:25 am Give me one reason why Reese deserved two more years than TC did? Last I checked TC had the very worst roster to work with in his final 3 years here... And I guess the GM had nothing to do with that or the fact that JPP. Beatty and DeOssie are the only guys we drafted that received a second contract from us in the past, nearly a decade.. And yeah Linval was the only guy that signed elsewhere, everyone else didnt get a second contract because they were out of the leauge.. And I guess that nothing to do with the GM either? McAdoo will get a HC job before Reese gets a GM job.. Wink*wink* neither are happening

Jerry Reese did a lot of good here... Chris684 : 12/7/2017 10:27 am : link 2007 Draft

Antrel Rolle

Drafting/UDFA Receivers (Beckham, Nicks, Cruz, Manningham)

Chris Canty



There were some positions you could tell he didnt place as much value on and rarely spent valuable resources on, most notably LB and TE and to a lesser extent Safety although that seemed to have changed in recent years with the Collins and Thompson picks.



Lastly, the elephant in the room, the OL. There was not as much neglect here as many argue. Not that it's any better but it was more incompetence and to some extent bad luck.



The contract to Geoff Schwartz was a huge setback and helped blow up the 2015 season. Worst mistake.



The OL bad luck was the Will Beatty offseason injury after earning his 2nd contract. This impacted the development of Flowers by force-feeding him on the left side rather than easing in at RT.



Pugh and Richburg have provided mixed results and injury.



I think best argument of neglecting this unit is probably going back to 2016 free agency where maybe if we sign only 2 of Jenkins, Snacks and Vernon, we have money left to solidify the line prior to last season.



All in all, A fair evaluation of Reese, IMO, is that his overall tenure here was successful, but that it was justified and the right time to fire him.









JFC Jay on the Island : 12/7/2017 10:32 am : link Poor Reese he had to inherit a QB that would be a two time SB MVP. Things would have been different if he didn't get too cute in the draft and addressed the OL and LB. He passed on Cordy Glenn for Wilson. He passed on Max Unger and Bobby Wagner for Clint Sintim. He passed on Taylor Decker for Eli Apple. etc. I will be grateful for him for his 2007 and 2011 drafts that helped us win the SB but it was time for a change. His refusal to trade down in the draft and admit a mistake with draft picks were detrimental to the future of this franchise. How angry would you be if the Giants passed on their next franchise QB because Webb was drafted last season. What if Webb is another Nassib and Rosen, Darnold, etc go to the Jets, Skins, etc and flourishes?

Ask Toth029 : 12/7/2017 10:39 am : link Kevin Gilbride how Reese fixes the roster.

The OP is probably Reese's wife or something... EricJ : 12/7/2017 10:40 am : link Registered in Oct on BBI. Then, no posts until the shit started to hit the fan here less than a week ago. Now, a flurry of activity.

Reese inherited not only Reb8thVA : 12/7/2017 10:45 am : link a franchise QB, but a solid foundation in two competent and capable DL and OL which allowed him to indulge his team building philosophies and focus predominantly on skill playeys. As the lines grew old--more the OL than the DL-- Reese couldn't adjust effectively. You can make all the arguments you want but nothing is going to change the fact that he squandered the last 5 years of Eli's career and the overall success of the team with poor personnel decisions.

look giantfan2000 : 12/7/2017 10:46 am : link Reese did have bad drafts a few years ago but I have read the past few years had has been more hands on in draft



here is what Jerry Reese brought in the past 4 years



2014: Odell Beckham (2-time All-Pro), Weston Richburg, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (All-Pro 2016),



2015: Landon Collins (All-Pro)



2016: Janoris Jenkins (All-Pro), Olivier Vernon (All-Pro), Damon Harrison (All-Pro), Sterling Sheppard (All-Rookie team)



2017: Evan Engram Dalvin Tomlinson



This year coming into season we had 6 All Pros in our team .. and we only have 2 wins then the issues are with the coach and not players or GM

Britt Modus Operandi : 12/7/2017 10:50 am : link Im sure you'd agree by now that I'm no troll.



What I will reject loudly is this myth that Jerry Reese did nothing during tenure but ride the coattails of Ernie Accorsi, Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin. That's simply false.



Further, the idea the a HC of Coughlin's caliber had absolutely no say in the type of players brought in here throughout his stay isn't just bizarre, it's obstinate. It's fairly obvious to anyone who's paid attention to the organizational philosophy of the the years that Coughlin and Reese were in agreement. They covered athletes on both sides of the ball. Gamechangers at WR, CB and DE. It paid off twice.



The extent that some here will go pass all the credit to a QB who's been stellar at times, mediocre for long stretches and downright awful at times is fine. He's delivered two titles. Coughlin too, despite his warts. But then these same people will completely dismiss the contributions of the guy who Captained the entire ship and instead canonize the rug - who's now been away from the organization for more than a decade.





So am a troll because I do not make excuses for Eli NYSports1 : 12/7/2017 10:53 am : link and do not jump down the throats of Reese....Fantastic...



You have your opinions and I have mine....This is a Giants forum...Not a only post what we agree with or nothing else...



I feel like Reese was getting hammered by the fans a ton and so was TC, Ben, Reese, players and coaches but Eli has always been given a pass. Why do other teams function without a great or even good offensive line? We cannot expect to have a great oline all the time...We expect that a qb paid to make others better would rise above it...Once that is not possible is time to evaluate but no we fire a GM who was here for 2 rings and drafted some of the most popular players we had or have at the moment who get great reviews around the league.





Britt Modus Operandi : 12/7/2017 10:59 am : link I'm fine with Reese's dismissal. His drafts and FA signings of the last few years have not paid dividends and it was time to for a change.



It's this idea that Reese had no part in winning two titles that I take issue with. It wasn't all fantastic coaching and QB play. Coughlin was Jekyll and Hyde. Start the season hot, then go 2-6 To finish the year. Beat the Pats in the SB. Get demolished by the Eagles at home in the playoffs.



They all share in the successes and failures.

Okay, well.... Britt in VA : 12/7/2017 11:00 am : link the title of the thread is "Jerry Reese was screwed by the Giants".



He was not screwed. He was held accountable.

bahahahahahahahaha1 Victor in CT : 12/7/2017 11:01 am : link It was "on Jerry" 2 years ago when he somehow survived the 2015 mess. He was given the benefit then because of the 2 SBs. He deservedly was canned. He deserves respect and gratitude for his 23 yrs and 2 SBs, he's not a jack ass like McAdoo, but he deserved to be let go.



Britt and Eric make very valid points here.





It's a competitive business. 81_Great_Dane : 12/7/2017 11:01 am : link Past success doesn't give anyone a job for life. Recent performance is lousy. His recent decisions produced disastrous results. He's accountable.



He wasn't screwed, he was fired for poor performance. Good man, good scout, did a lot of good things, just not enough good things.

I'd agree with you Modus Operandi : 12/7/2017 11:03 am : link Reese wasn't screwed. He got himself fired. But then look at the succession of posts after the OP. One dumber than the next.

NYSports1 Chris684 : 12/7/2017 11:04 am : link Eli Manning lifted this franchise beyond the limitations of an extremely mediocre offensive line in 2011 to the tune of a Super Bowl victory.



It's no one's fault but your own that you are seemingly ungrateful about that.



After 2011, for many reasons stated above, failed attempts or no attempts at all by Jerry Reese, the offensive line continued to deteriorate.



In the year's since, Eli's had his moments, including last season in Green Bay where he was the best offensive player on the football field for us.



But if you can't see why at almost 37 years old, with no mobility to begin with, the QB would not be blamed for the overall offensive failure when the offensive line in front of him stinks, that's on you.





Right Modus Operandi : 12/7/2017 11:08 am : link How many times did Tom get called into the principals office and get a second or third chance? Yet everyone was just flabbergasted when he was fired. Tom acted like a woman stood up on a date.

credit for the 2016 FA has to be offset by the reason for it: Victor in CT : 12/7/2017 11:09 am : link FAILURE OF THE PREVIOUS 5 DRAFTS TO PRODUCE ANY IMPACT PLAYERS ON DEFENSE.

RE: NYSports1 NYSports1 : 12/7/2017 11:10 am : link

Quote: Eli Manning lifted this franchise beyond the limitations of an extremely mediocre offensive line in 2011 to the tune of a Super Bowl victory.



It's no one's fault but your own that you are seemingly ungrateful about that.



After 2011, for many reasons stated above, failed attempts or no attempts at all by Jerry Reese, the offensive line continued to deteriorate.



In the year's since, Eli's had his moments, including last season in Green Bay where he was the best offensive player on the football field for us.



But if you can't see why at almost 37 years old, with no mobility to begin with, the QB would not be blamed for the overall offensive failure when the offensive line in front of him stinks, that's on you.





I gave Eli his due and said he was a top 3 qb easily that year...He is the main reason we won that SB in 2011...He was fantastic with a bad oline and the 32nd ranked rushing offense in the league...A defense that in the regular season was terrible and went through a stretch of giving up the most yards and points in franchise history. We were 9-7 and would have been 3-13 if not for Eli that year. That was the last year I felt he made an impact on the outcome of a season....Does not mean I do not see that Eli at this point is no more serviciable to the team than Geno smith as evidence by Geno actually scoring 2 tds last week when Eli had gone 24 drives withiout a td. Yet people blamed it on the referee screwing the raiders or Geno getting lucky In comment 13728884 Chris684 said:I gave Eli his due and said he was a top 3 qb easily that year...He is the main reason we won that SB in 2011...He was fantastic with a bad oline and the 32nd ranked rushing offense in the league...A defense that in the regular season was terrible and went through a stretch of giving up the most yards and points in franchise history. We were 9-7 and would have been 3-13 if not for Eli that year. That was the last year I felt he made an impact on the outcome of a season....Does not mean I do not see that Eli at this point is no more serviciable to the team than Geno smith as evidence by Geno actually scoring 2 tds last week when Eli had gone 24 drives withiout a td. Yet people blamed it on the referee screwing the raiders or Geno getting lucky

Something that's lost on a lot of people with respect to Jerry.... Giantfan in skinland : 12/7/2017 11:16 am : link the question is not JUST whether he does a good job judging talent. I frankly still think JR is above average to excellent in that capacity.



To me, one of JR's biggest issues as a GM (vs. being the head of scouting) was an inability to develop and implement a coherent long term plan for roster building. Over the past 10 years, the Giants have repeatedly found themselves a year or two later than should have been the case scrambling to fill GAPING holes that crushed them the year prior (or sometimes, the 2-3 years prior). We saw this scenario play out at S, CB, OL, WR, TE, and RB (and LB...though that was a hole we seemed content to just ride with).



Where I do increasingly feel that the Giants model is off is the role ownership seems to play in picking the coach. The traditional logic seems to be you hire a GM who hires the coach. I just don't get the sense that's how the Giants ownership views things. And if you think about it, that would also help explain why at least to a certain degree, there never seemed to be a full marriage between scheme/vision being implemented at the coaching level and the players picked to fit that scheme by JR and crew.

It's all on Eli SHO'NUFF : 12/7/2017 11:18 am : link he's a coach killer... and now, a GM killer. also got multiple coordinators fired, even on the defensive side.

As I've said on other posts RollBlue : 12/7/2017 11:23 am : link I think the time was right to move on - similar to TC two years ago (problem there is they kept most of the staff in place).



However, most on here ripping Reese also say McAdoo is in over his head and is a terrible coach.



I have a hard time believing that a crappy coach can go 11-5, and be dominating a playoff game in Green Bay for almost 2 quarters with a crappy roster.



I've read on here that McAdoo is lousy, but that Reese creating this mess. Given the 11-5 record last year, logic tells me it can't be both.



As Eric pointed out on another thread, this is a big cross road - mainly because Reese was a good scout/GM for 23 years - they could end up worse.



I still maintain that coaching is the biggest issue, along with injuries.

He's had a mixed track record here - had a terrific 5-6 years of drafting and building a roster, followed by 6 lousy ones. Was time for a new voice - but he did an overall good job for this organization and should be thanked for his efforts. Its ok not to have an extreme view once in a while. No... really. In comment 13728779 PaulN said:I think it was time for Reese to go too, but why do people talk in extremes about this case? Its not as if Reese was an outsider who came in from another team when Ernie retired and took credit for 'his' players. Reese was Ernie's right hand man and director of scouting for Christ sakes.He's had a mixed track record here - had a terrific 5-6 years of drafting and building a roster, followed by 6 lousy ones. Was time for a new voice - but he did an overall good job for this organization and should be thanked for his efforts. Its ok not to have an extreme view once in a while. No... really.

I think that the he (they) had some flaws in philosophy Bill L : 12/7/2017 11:29 am : link that created a gap in their talent judging and their developmental abilities. At times, the team seemed to think that they were too cute by far and either over-reached in their drafts or picked "sleepers" at too high a slot. I think that in some positions, like OL and LB and (maybe) TE, they favored athletic ability, "looks the part" type of players rather than proven production in college. I think that for OL, DL, and LB they over weighted positional flexibility as opposed to excellence in a single position. The time frame for development, limited practice times, etc did not give them enough time to turn high potential projects into players and that it caught up to them.

There are very few of Reese's draft picks Reb8thVA : 12/7/2017 11:33 am : link from 2008-2013 that are even still in the league



2008:No one

2009: No one

2010: JPP, Linval Joseph

2011: Prince Amukamara

2012: No one

2013:Pugh, and Hankins



That is 5 out of 45 picks. That is below the Mendoza line.





the ironic thing is that JR and the Giants are almost victims of their Victor in CT : 12/7/2017 11:51 am : link own hype. I never bought the whole SB contender, guaranteed playoff thing, but many people did, and seemingly the Giants did. It would have been okay to go with "young guys we like" had they set the expectation that they were still building. But to foster the expectation that they had SB ambitions and not do anything to improve that OL was just plain stupid.

Jerry Reese screwed the GIANTS Red Dog : 12/7/2017 12:37 pm : link would be a better title.



He screwed the GIANTS by hiring Marc Ross as his draft boss, and screwed the GIANTS again by not getting rid of him when it became apparent that Ross wasn't getting the job done properly or well.



Even management recognized that and made Reese get more involved with the later rounds of the draft.

If you have a franchise qb, Doomster : 12/7/2017 12:43 pm : link that needs an OL in front of him, you either get rid of the qb and get a mobile qb, or you give him an OL.....I have no idea what the hell Reese was thinking of.....



Let's draft RB's and WR's, but not have an OL to make them effective?



Who the hell needs linebackers?



Who the hell needs TE's? Hell we had not 1, not 2, but at one time we had 3 undrafted TE's.....



How many times has Reese put us in the hole at the safety position?



I think if you switch Jerry Reese and Giants in your Header, it would be more accurate....





What people THINK the SB's proved: Dan in the Springs : 12/7/2017 1:11 pm : link a great OL will take you to the SB.



What I think the SB years proved:

Extremely skilled skill position players and a dominant defense can overcome mediocre to poor O-line play. Especially the 2011 team.



The thing that made Eli great in 2011 was the talent around him NOT on the OL.



Nicks (in his prime), Cruz (in his prime, even as a rookie), Manningham (at his best), with Jacobs and Bradshaw still healthy enough and a healthy Ballard.



The defense became good enough in the playoffs to make it count. We didn't win the NFC championship game in SF because of a dominant OL. Only reason we won was because the dominant SF defense didn't have an answer for Cruz, Nicks, Manningham, et al, and our own defense was able to shut down the Alex Smith led 9ers, in spite of the obvious mismatch they had at TE.



Same thing is true in the SB that year. We won because when NE sold out to stop Nicks and Cruz, Manningham made the play of his lifetime, and our defense kept us in the game.



Look at the 2007 year and see the same thing. Plax and Toomer were the reasons for our NFC Championship game (and the amazing defensive performances.



We saw that our offense could be a top unit (2014/2015) in spite of having a horrific line when we had good enough weapons at WR. Beckham on his own shows how the game can be changed by a legit threat. When you combine two or three of them on offense with a smart QB and deadly defense, your OL can be the worst in the league at running the ball and you can still win the SB.



That's the philosophy Reese bought into and what he was trying to accomplish with his rebuild. He invested heavily into the defense and built something very good last year. OBJ/Cruz/Rookie SS wasn't good enough with no TE and no threat at RB. This year he upgraded the TE position, brought in what was supposed to be an improved threat at WR in Marshall, and hoped for improvement in his OL and RB's. What happened?



The demise began when Beckham went out and we went into the DAL game unprepared and unable to react to the new-look DAL defense. Eli started the season poorly, and there was no commitment early on to the running game even when it had some success (look through the game logs in the opener against DAL if you don't remember). Early poor production by Perkins was tolerated since we'd named him the starter in the offseason, in spite of better performances at RB. We've had uneven performances by the OL and at QB, combined with a ton of drops in the passing game. We do not have any threats at the skill positions left sans a legit TE, one good WR and another good TE (not pro-bowl level, but nice complementary pieces).



Combine the offensive injuries and mistakes with a defense that couldn't execute the "graduate-level" defense Spags tried to install and you have a huge step backwards.



It is not true that you have to have a dominant OL to win the game. It is true that the players you have need to be able to hold their own. The team that Reese had assembled could have won something this year had they come together with some better coaching, continued their defensive success, and had better luck with injuries (especially OBJ). It's not just a failure to build an OL. That's a simplistic view of what's wrong here.



Best example of that is DAL, who has had one of the best OL's in recent memory and won exactly 1 playoff game with it.

RE: So we won 2 rings AnishPatel : 12/7/2017 1:22 pm : link

Quote: with Ernies guys? Give me a break.... Ben McAdoo was hired by Tom Coughlin as OC and promoted only because of Eli...I highly doubt that was Reeses guy. Did the draft of 07 not produce SB heroes? Same with 11 superbowl win? Why does Reese get hammered even though he won 2 rings and key players in those teams he drafted.



Quote: Gilbride, who had a chance to break down the Giants this season when they appeared on Sunday Night Football, said the issues with the Giants offensive line are nothing new, and in fact go back to 2009, when he began lobbying management to start thinking ahead.



“In 2010, we were getting beat up—we were still winning because we were still good enough. In 2011 when we won the Super Bowl, there were multiple guys getting hurt. By 2012, we went 9-7, but we were hanging on for dear life.



“When 2013 happened, there were six different starters at running back, three different starters at right guard, four different starters at center, three at left guard. This is a build up that needed to be addressed for a while.”



The deterioration of the offensive line combined with the fact that Manning is not a mobile quarterback ultimately led to some of the problems Manning has experienced the last few years.



“As I’ve said on numerous occasions, Eli will never and never has solved problem with his feet. He can solve it with his arm, he can solve it with his brain and he can solve it with his heart. But if you’re asking this guy to solve problems with his feet, you’ve got the wrong guy because that’s not who he is.”



Reese had a lot of years to fix this and couldn't do it which has resulted in this shit you see today. In comment 13728744 NYSports1 said:Reese had a lot of years to fix this and couldn't do it which has resulted in this shit you see today.

Disgregard that, formatting messed up.... Britt in VA : 12/7/2017 1:24 pm : link what I said was:



And yet, Eli still had time to take 5 and 7 step drops and wait for guys to get open downfield in 2011.



In 2017, he's getting hit as he releases the ball in 1.9 seconds on 3 step drops.



So Glad he is GONE! Manning10 : 12/7/2017 1:37 pm : link 11 years , time for a new set of eyes and philosophy.

I never called for Reese's firing RetroJint : 12/7/2017 2:13 pm : link I was saddened to hear it on Mon. He was an integral part in every Giant success since GY hired him . The Giants record compelled him to be fired . He lasted longer than Coughlin . I had no problem with that . He is a talented exec who will find gainful employment .



These last years I think interference at the ownership level has hindered the entire operation . I hope the new VP-GM gains some measure of independence from ownership . John Mara should simply stay out of the operational decisions affecting his team . He needs to take a knee. Collect the receipts . Count the receipts . Pay the help.

mdc and idol ryanmkeane : 12/7/2017 3:07 pm : link it is not an echo chamber, this was reported by Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network when this was all going down. Reese recommended 2 coaching candidates over McAdoo.

I'm not defending ryanmkeane : 12/7/2017 3:08 pm : link Reese. It's possible he wasn't a good GM the past 4 seasons and he also didn't want McAdoo as coach. These things can be mutually exclusive.

Reese screwed the Giants Alwaysblue22 : 12/7/2017 3:26 pm : link He had a blind spot for O-Linemen and linebackers and never overcame that. Stop defending someone who did a terrible job building a roster. No Coach could be successful with the roster holes he left on this team on a continuous basis. People give him too much credit for the 2 SBs. Eli was drafted by Ernie Accorsi and NOT REESE. If it were not for ELI, there would be no SBs since the Parcells days.

Reese should have never been hired in the TMS : 12/7/2017 3:28 pm : link first place. Coughlin brought the Giants back and was responsible for their success. Reese went along for the ride and got to pose and posture as a GM while making a lot of $$$. Everybody in the organization knows that I am sure. A real GM and ELI and the Giants a win few more SBs.

Zero Chance Jerry Reese was Screwed by Giants... M.S. : 12/7/2017 3:33 pm : link

...he had a very nice, long career with the organization making a very fine salary, not to mention what he will be receiveing while essentially on the beach.



As for his performance, I'm willing to recognize his successes many of which have been listed here.



But he proved to be ineffective in replenishing our O-line and LB corp. The O-line cost him his job and has created misery for Giants fans for half a decade.



Not good.





Yeah, Poor Jerry Bernie : 12/7/2017 3:39 pm : link he was saddled with a future HOF QB around which to build. I mean, can you imagine being dealt such a bad hand and then be expected to make chicken salad out of chicken shit? Maybe his next team will be more understanding.

As a GM, as the title suggests TurdFurguson : 12/7/2017 3:53 pm : link Is to MANAGE. Resse knew on the onset of every year what his strengths and weaknesses were and should have reacted accordingly. If you know you have an aging QB who isn’t mobile I would imagine you draft for need unless you know you are reaching. If you can’t find value where you have a need and BPA isn’t good value, trade for assets/picks.



Granted, all these guys have egos, but that doesn’t mean lack of self-awareness. Always got the sense from his conferences Reese thought he was the smartest guy in the room (as limited as his conferences were).



Reese should also be aware of leadership gaps, which McAdoo should have informed him of. Instead he obstinately stuck to his gameplan and this is what happens as a result.



Had his ups and downs, but we’re beyond “what have you done for me lately” at this point.

