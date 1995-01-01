Leading GM candidates according to Raanan jeff57 : 8:13 am



Elliot Wolf tops his list

- ( "After talking to people around the league, here are some names to watch for the Giants job."Elliot Wolf tops his list Link - ( New Window

LOL... FatMan in Charlotte : 9:16 am : link the Packers are 2-5 without Rodgers and 4-1 with him. Their wins since losing him have been vs. the Bears and Bucs.



That's alright??



Holy shit.

Why is it that in articles section125 : 9:17 am : link around the NFL that Marc Ross and Chris Mara are always described as good/great talent evaluators (or similar praise) but the BBI faithful call them useless and incompetent?



How do any of the GM listed meet the Rooney Rule? I don't generally pay attention to other execs so I don't know if any of the listed GM candidates meet the rule.

So now losing the best player in the sport Chris684 : 9:22 am : link at the most important position in the sport, is a reflection of an incompetent GM?



That's laughable.



And yes, Green Bay has hung in there without Rodgers. No moral victories but could have easily beaten Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh without him.

As long as the candidates reflect new mindsets, fresh ideas Jimmy Googs : 9:23 am : link and changes in how things are executed within reason in this franchise, I would be fine. Playing it safe or close to the vest is a lost opportunity...









RE: I LOVE the idea of Wolf... RetroJint : 9:24 am : link

Quote: He is young and I like the long term vision. I like the football pedigree and I like what the Packers do with personnel in terms of draft and develop. The second part of that is obviously having the right head coach and coaches in place, but that is a great way to build.

Without Rodgers, a "franchise" quaterback in the truest meaning of the word in that he elevates the play of those around him, Green Bay is a mediocre lot.



Choose somebody from a recent upstart, a young program on the make. Those profile as talent clusters , where 2 or 3 guys have combined to build a program.

Of course draft position and schedule play their role . Same principle as banking on a coordinator promotion, who can't bring his best personnel with him . In comment 13729838 Chris684 said:Without Rodgers, a "franchise" quaterback in the truest meaning of the word in that he elevates the play of those around him, Green Bay is a mediocre lot.Choose somebody from a recent upstart, a young program on the make. Those profile as talent clusters , where 2 or 3 guys have combined to build a program.Of course draft position and schedule play their role . Same principle as banking on a coordinator promotion, who can't bring his best personnel with him .

Ross is considered Powerclean765 : 9:24 am : link “An excellent talent evaluator around the league?”



Based on what?



Lets face it - the Giants have been a laughingstock for most of the last 6 years, largely due to some of the worst collections of talent you’ll ever see. And the poor drafting, particularly the mid-rounds, completely bottomed out the roster. Which then caused them to spend $200M in free agency getting a bunch of mercenaries instead of homegrown talent.



We got 1 great year from them and now...?



What a crock! He should be gone too!



The Packers sucking without Big Rick in FL : 9:25 am : link Rodgers has nothing to do with Wolf. That's on Ted Thompson their current GM. He doesn't sign free agents. Also any team that loses their starting QB sucks. Especially when it's one of the best QBs ever. From what I've read Wolf is the most sought after personnel guy in football.

Gettleman WillVAB : 9:26 am : link I don’t get the shit he gets around here. Probably wouldn’t be my first choice, but the Giants could do a lot worse.



He understands how to build a team through the draft. He knows how to find value in FA. He’s definitely in the camp of, “it’s better to let a guy go a year early than a year too late” — which is what most around here would subscribe to. He won’t let the organization get crushed by bad contracts.



The Giants need a GM with the appropriate philosophy to get the organization back on track. Gettlemen has a sound approach and philosophy.

Winning consistently in the NFL RollBlue : 9:31 am : link is mostly about two things;

1. Good Coaching Staff (See BB in NE, Tomlin in Pitt, Carroll in Sea)

2. Good QB (Brady, Ben, Wilson) GB with Rodgers



Giants have a chance to draft the next Franchise QB - getting that right, along with an improvement in coaching, and two years from now they should be contending for the division title this time of year.

Wolf ryanmkeane : 9:32 am : link would be my pick. Him and David Shaw is my dream scenario, just not sure Shaw would leave.

RE: Winning consistently in the NFL Jimmy Googs : 9:36 am : link

Quote: is mostly about two things;

1. Good Coaching Staff (See BB in NE, Tomlin in Pitt, Carroll in Sea)

2. Good QB (Brady, Ben, Wilson) GB with Rodgers



Giants have a chance to draft the next Franchise QB - getting that right, along with an improvement in coaching, and two years from now they should be contending for the division title this time of year.



well put... In comment 13729960 RollBlue said:well put...

I don't care what any article says about Ross Greg from LI : 9:37 am : link The evidence is right there for anyone to see - when he took over the draft board, the Giants' drafting went down the toilet, and that's after he was canned by two other organizations.

Ryan amen... Chris684 : 9:38 am : link I like Wolf for GM but I like Shaw even more for HC.



I think would be a perfect fit here.



RE: The Packers sucking without ZogZerg : 9:39 am : link

Quote: Rodgers has nothing to do with Wolf. That's on Ted Thompson their current GM. He doesn't sign free agents. Also any team that loses their starting QB sucks. Especially when it's one of the best QBs ever. From what I've read Wolf is the most sought after personnel guy in football.



^^Agree with this. Wolf sounds like a good option. In comment 13729949 Big Rick in FL said:^^Agree with this. Wolf sounds like a good option.

RE: Can we really.. RetroJint : 9:42 am : link

Quote: stop it with the "we need fresh ideas and fresh people" comments?



How the fuck does anyone know it is true and it is nothing more than a cliche.



Bringing Reeves and McAdoo into the organizations without previous ties didn't pay the best of dividends.



I don't know if we need to stay in house or not to find the right person, but to spout off the idea that Mara never ventures outside of the organization or that "new blood" is the only way to go is just repeating blind optimism.



What we do know is that the Giants have a poor roster. What they have,really, are receivers, when they are healthy. That's about it. You can say the DTs are are stout against the run , but when you include the play of the defensive ends, who are highly unproductive , you cannot claim that the Dline is a team strength. The secondary would appear solid when healthy . For all of Apple's problems this season his seasonal grade by Focus is 76, which is C+. But then you consider the uneven play of Collins and Thompson's mediocre beginning . Do you consider that unit a strength?



The RBs are adequate . Nobody worries about playing them . At QB we have Eli's endless autumns. Nobody is remotely concerned about facing him. The offensive line was Reese's last gamble. He went the rent-a-line route . It will have to be completely rebuilt .



What does any of this have to say with what you wrote? I think it means that they have to go outside the program to recover . The answers cannot be found within. The injuries aren't an excuse because many of those guys can't play.



What was different in '83, the last truly calamitous season , is that the answers were there to be found on the team. At least many of them . This team is complete bullshit right now. Recognize it for what it is. In comment 13729832 FatMan in Charlotte said:What we do know is that the Giants have a poor roster. What they have,really, are receivers, when they are healthy. That's about it. You can say the DTs are are stout against the run , but when you include the play of the defensive ends, who are highly unproductive , you cannot claim that the Dline is a team strength. The secondary would appear solid when healthy . For all of Apple's problems this season his seasonal grade by Focus is 76, which is C+. But then you consider the uneven play of Collins and Thompson's mediocre beginning . Do you consider that unit a strength?The RBs are adequate . Nobody worries about playing them . At QB we have Eli's endless autumns. Nobody is remotely concerned about facing him. The offensive line was Reese's last gamble. He went the rent-a-line route . It will have to be completely rebuilt .What does any of this have to say with what you wrote? I think it means that they have to go outside the program to recover . The answers cannot be found within. The injuries aren't an excuse because many of those guys can't play.What was different in '83, the last truly calamitous season , is that the answers were there to be found on the team. At least many of them . This team is complete bullshit right now. Recognize it for what it is.

Doubt Wolfe leaves... Ryan : 9:43 am : link I though it was rumored that Ted Thompson’s health is failing which would leave Wolfe with a fairly clear path.

There are some good articles out there idiotsavant : 9:46 am : link About the chargers rapid improvement of their run game with Lynn from Buffalo.



Atlanta jumps to mind the amazing 2016 play action offense.



I would maybe start with the 2016 and 2017 run stats leading teams, look at what systems they run and who put those lines and units together.

What you like about Powerclean765 : 9:47 am : link Wolf/Packers is their overall team building philosophy of building thru the draft. I believe the Pack have more drafted players on their roster than anybody. Thats how u build culture & something the fans can invest in.



Now the WCO and finesse over power stuff GB does is hopefully not Eliot’s vision. If he can build an East Coast power football O, welcome aboard.





RE: Doubt Wolfe leaves... ZogZerg : 9:47 am : link

Quote: I though it was rumored that Ted Thompson’s health is failing which would leave Wolfe with a fairly clear path.



Well, the Giants better act fast, before he croaks! In comment 13729979 Ryan said:Well, the Giants better act fast, before he croaks!

to Retro & FMIC LG in NYC : 9:48 am : link Retro - I generally agree with you, but is interesting to me is whether a different coach could get more out of the current roster. We all/mostly agree that BM was a train wreck and football pros have broken down his schemes and deemed them abysmal, so is the roster that bad, or do we just need better coaching?

the truth is probably both which is why I am happy Reese is gone, but I am not sure we should be so quick to simply write off everyone on this team.



FMIC - you are right that there is no one absolutely right path... but there definitely is a feeling that we have been many years with the same basic group of people in the same basic organizational structure. Yes, we have made little tweaks here and there but by and large no major changes have happened. So it is natural for people to want a fresh start, rather than recycling the same people we have seen in Jints Central the past few years or in previous iterations.



Doesn't mean it will be the right decision but certainly you can appreciate why people are calling for new blood, no?

Don't know much about SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:49 am : link any of them so I'm going to refrain from commenting.

oh wow, japanhead : 9:52 am : link glad to hear marc ross is being considered for a promotion. GET THIS CLOWN OUTTA HERE

RE: Why is it that in articles paesan98 : 9:53 am : link

Quote: around the NFL that Marc Ross and Chris Mara are always described as good/great talent evaluators (or similar praise) but the BBI faithful call them useless and incompetent?



How do any of the GM listed meet the Rooney Rule? I don't generally pay attention to other execs so I don't know if any of the listed GM candidates meet the rule.



How exactly would Louis Riddick not meet the Rooney Rule? In comment 13729939 section125 said:How exactly would Louis Riddick not meet the Rooney Rule?

Actually scratch that idiotsavant : 9:55 am : link Chargers hasn't worked out as planned.



Probably I saw a projected article from the off season



Possibly poach from Buffalo instead.



I will go back to suggesting start with team rush leaders 2017 stats.

RE: I don't care what any article says about Ross Victor in CT : 9:55 am : link

Quote: The evidence is right there for anyone to see - when he took over the draft board, the Giants' drafting went down the toilet, and that's after he was canned by two other organizations.



THANK YOU! In comment 13729968 Greg from LI said:THANK YOU!

RE: How is DeCosta not on this list? Blue21 : 9:58 am : link

Quote: He and Wolf should be our top two targets IMO.





DeCosta is not leaving Baltimore. He's made that clear in the past. In comment 13729826 Emlen'sGremlins said:DeCosta is not leaving Baltimore. He's made that clear in the past.

RE: RE: Can we really.. clatterbuck : 9:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13729832 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





stop it with the "we need fresh ideas and fresh people" comments?



How the fuck does anyone know it is true and it is nothing more than a cliche.



Bringing Reeves and McAdoo into the organizations without previous ties didn't pay the best of dividends.



I don't know if we need to stay in house or not to find the right person, but to spout off the idea that Mara never ventures outside of the organization or that "new blood" is the only way to go is just repeating blind optimism.







- McAdoo was an attempt to patch organizational rot that made the rot accelerate unfortunately.

- Reeves was successful the first year, then had to contend with George Young, whom the game had passed by. The fact Reeves picked right back up with a Superbowl team in Atlanta proves he wasn't the problem.



I mean, I think it's self-evident the whole organization is messed up, not just Reese and McAdoo. Getting Gettleman or someone like him would keep the same scouts, same board, and maybe even Ross and Chris Mara in place. (Both of them need to go.)



If they do this, it'll continue my suspicions that Chris Mara is the true GM no matter what face wears the title.



The Chris Mara dark state conspiracy theories continue.

In comment 13729852 FStubbs said:The Chris Mara dark state conspiracy theories continue.

Whoever hates Basketball On Grass the most ghost718 : 10:03 am : link You're hired



Very intrigued by Emil : 10:03 am : link



Trent Kirchner - Say what you want about Seahawks problems on the OL, but until 2017 Kirchner was part of an organization that built one of the most impressive power running games in recent memory, plus a dominant defense. The Seattle Defense is on pace to allow the fewest points in the NFL for the 5th straight season! They allow a league low 17 points per game. Sure scheme has a lot to do with it, but Seattle has drafted well on defense and kept it going. Kirchner has a strong resume if you ask me.

- ( Eliot Wolf - Green Bay's draft record and retention is unmatched in this league.Trent Kirchner - Say what you want about Seahawks problems on the OL, but until 2017 Kirchner was part of an organization that built one of the most impressive power running games in recent memory, plus a dominant defense. The Seattle Defense is on pace to allow the fewest points in the NFL for the 5th straight season! They allow a league low 17 points per game. Sure scheme has a lot to do with it, but Seattle has drafted well on defense and kept it going. Kirchner has a strong resume if you ask me. Seattle Defense - ( New Window

RE: I’d argue the Packers have wasted Rodgers.. ryanmkeane : 10:04 am : link

Quote: He hides tremendous flaws on that team.

They've won a Super Bowl and make the playoffs nearly every season. In comment 13729808 Sean said:They've won a Super Bowl and make the playoffs nearly every season.

RE: Whoever hates Basketball On Grass the most Emil : 10:04 am : link

Quote: You're hired



YES! This should be the first question in the interview. In comment 13730022 ghost718 said:YES! This should be the first question in the interview.

RE: RE: I’d argue the Packers have wasted Rodgers.. Emil : 10:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13729808 Sean said:





Quote:





He hides tremendous flaws on that team.





They've won a Super Bowl and make the playoffs nearly every season.



Not to mention a seamless transition from a Hall of Fame QB to a young QB from Cal. History has a way of at least rhyming if not repeating. In comment 13730024 ryanmkeane said:Not to mention a seamless transition from a Hall of Fame QB to a young QB from Cal. History has a way of at least rhyming if not repeating.

Jeff Ireland maybe idiotsavant : 10:09 am : link Assistant GM at Saints and director of college scouting there.



Saints improved run game is evident this year.



Consulted for draft at Seahawks. In 2014.



listed as scout various teams.





Then again idiotsavant : 10:15 am : link Dolphins fans feel about him the money at we feel about Jerry. Hehe

Typo the way we idiotsavant : 10:16 am : link Feel about

RE: Can we really.. Matt M. : 10:20 am : link

Quote: stop it with the "we need fresh ideas and fresh people" comments?



How the fuck does anyone know it is true and it is nothing more than a cliche.



Bringing Reeves and McAdoo into the organizations without previous ties didn't pay the best of dividends.



I don't know if we need to stay in house or not to find the right person, but to spout off the idea that Mara never ventures outside of the organization or that "new blood" is the only way to go is just repeating blind optimism. I think we've had a lot of people in place in the personnel department for a very long time. The draft and FA have, overall, not been great to the Giants, especially at 2 positions for for several years in OL and LB. I don't think it is unreasonable to want new people involved in this work.



As for coaching, I absolutely, 100% think we need not just a HC from outside the organization, but an entire coaching staff. This staff has mostly been in place a long time and there are few players or units where we have actually seen significant improvement. Those who have not been here long term, have at least a few years here and the results are the same. We need an entirely new staff, picked by the new GM and HC. In comment 13729832 FatMan in Charlotte said:I think we've had a lot of people in place in the personnel department for a very long time. The draft and FA have, overall, not been great to the Giants, especially at 2 positions for for several years in OL and LB. I don't think it is unreasonable to want new people involved in this work.As for coaching, I absolutely, 100% think we need not just a HC from outside the organization, but an entire coaching staff. This staff has mostly been in place a long time and there are few players or units where we have actually seen significant improvement. Those who have not been here long term, have at least a few years here and the results are the same. We need an entirely new staff, picked by the new GM and HC.

Re. Wolf and the Packers Dr. D : 10:23 am : link I'm not totally against it, but consider:



With arguably the best QB in the league, they've won one SB, which was 7 years ago.



The fact they have the most drafted players on their roster is at least partly because they sign very few free agents. Some would say that has hurt them, as far as competing for the SB.



I have no idea if Wolf has the same philosophy as Thompson or how much of their success or lack of is due to Wolf.

RE: RE: Why is it that in articles section125 : 10:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13729939 section125 said:





Quote:





around the NFL that Marc Ross and Chris Mara are always described as good/great talent evaluators (or similar praise) but the BBI faithful call them useless and incompetent?



How do any of the GM listed meet the Rooney Rule? I don't generally pay attention to other execs so I don't know if any of the listed GM candidates meet the rule.







How exactly would Louis Riddick not meet the Rooney Rule?



A simple reply the Riddick is African American would suffice. Clearly obvious I don't have pictures of all these candidates in front of me.

But thanks.

In comment 13730006 paesan98 said:A simple reply the Riddick is African American would suffice. Clearly obvious I don't have pictures of all these candidates in front of me.But thanks.

Steve Sabo Falcons idiotsavant : 10:26 am : link Director college scouting and a Jersey boy.



Falcons. Great outside and inside zine running and play action team. What the doctor ordered.







Zone I mean idiotsavant : 10:27 am : link Not zine

RE: Very intrigued by bigbluescot : 10:33 am : link

Quote: Eliot Wolf - Green Bay's draft record and retention is unmatched in this league.



Trent Kirchner - Say what you want about Seahawks problems on the OL, but until 2017 Kirchner was part of an organization that built one of the most impressive power running games in recent memory, plus a dominant defense. The Seattle Defense is on pace to allow the fewest points in the NFL for the 5th straight season! They allow a league low 17 points per game. Sure scheme has a lot to do with it, but Seattle has drafted well on defense and kept it going. Kirchner has a strong resume if you ask me. Seattle Defense - ( New Window )



While GB's draft record and retention is unmatched, I can't shake the feeling I'm watching a team fundamentally lacking in overall talent functioning by the sheer talent of the QB. In comment 13730023 Emil said:While GB's draft record and retention is unmatched, I can't shake the feeling I'm watching a team fundamentally lacking in overall talent functioning by the sheer talent of the QB.

Packers WillVAB : 10:35 am : link Are a mediocre at best drafting team. A lot of “ok” guys but no difference makers or impact players. I’d compare them to the redskins the last few years re: the draft.



I’d prefer the Giants not be a perpetual 7-9 to 9-7 team.

It's fun to speculate Joey in VA : 10:39 am : link But no one on this board really has a clue who is good and is not. Guys in organizations can be a great gear in a great machine that they have no hand in and you don't find out until they get the gig themselves. Even a successful "talent evaluator" or guys with good eyes, I mean those are a dime a dozen. It's not seeing talent or evaluating it, that's not difficult. What's difficult is the giant organism that a football team is, that relies on talent, a sound scheme, good teaching, good nutrition, good coaching, good luck, good health and smart personnel management. It's about creating a system, a top to bottom system that works and that system can lose a piece or a part and keep functioning because the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.



Elliot Wolf might be amazing, but maybe the guys his GM takes aren't the ones he'd take or the offense isn't the one he'd look for a coach for. We simply have no idea, so rating Jim A vs Jim B is fun but none of us, not one single person here has any iota what goes on in the day to day of running a successful NFL franchise. We can assume the framework and know what the parts are, but we don't know how they truly interact and what mechanism it is that drives it. Is it money? Is it success? Is it internally driven people? Is it innately talented people? Is it incredibly detailed hard working people? Yes, its all of them, woven together in a way that works and making that work is the trick. This is an organizational philosophy, one we need from Mr. Mara at the top and it has to be unwavering and it has to be implemented well and during his time he hasn't shown that vision.



What Mr. Mara has shown is that he wants to win and he wants to do things the right way, he doesn't always do either but I truly believe he does what he thinks is best. He's a smart man, you can debate it all you want but it's fact. What he is not though, is an organizational leader with a vision. He wants to win, he knows that, he wants integrity, he wants accountability, all good traits but he's not a man of vision. What he needs directly under him is a steward of this franchise, someone with a blue print for how his team should play. Not "heavy handed" or "protect the Duke", that's showy bullshit nonsense, I mean strong LOS, diverse fronts on defense built on a core philosophy (stopping the run for instance), tall DBs, big interior players, smarter skill players, etc.



One of the reasons Little Bill has been so great is because he has a system and it's the same one we won two titles with. Two big blocking pass catching TEs at all times, big pass catching hammer type running FB, at all times, small quick pass catching darting 3rd down rb, at all times, a physical runner at all times, big edge rushers at all times, stout interior DL at all times, smart, quick, hard nosed WRs at all times. Go back and look at the Bavaro, Mowatt, Carthon, Baker, Ingram, Morris, Anderson, Meggett teams on offense. They weren't super star 40 time players but everyone could win a situation and we did it all over the field. The Pats have done the same thing for years and it's not a mystery but no one replicates it. Kevin Faulk, James White, Corey Dillon, LeGarrette Blount, Rex Burkhead, Amendola, Welker, Hogan, Troy Brown, Gronk, Bennett...the list goes on. Yes Gronk is a star yes Randy Moss and Brandin Cooks are burners but the core, the very essence of these teams is the same ingredients year after year. You identify what works, and you go find it and you replace it and they have for 15 straight seasons.



I realize the Tom Brady thing and the NFC East stinks on ice, but the core is the same we used in the 1980s to topple John Elway and the K Gun, with pedestrian offenses and pretty slow big but smart and tough defenses. Bill still uses that, he's never deviated and people go nuts looking to copy him. It's not hard, its just that no one can do it like he does year in and year out. He has built a core philosophy and the pieces look great as a whole. He has a guy to find the scrappy short area middle of the field hands like glue WR and he always has a few. He finds the big hulking, blocking pass catching TEs and he always has two. His guys go get what he wants because he knows what he wants and he drafts and signs accordingly and they meld into his culture. That is what we need, not a single name, not a hot star who "made" a team good again because those guys don't exist. Trade names all day, crow when you're guy gets hired then the others can bitch when we lose a game and their guy didn't get the nod because they know OH SO MUCH about how to run and fill an NFL front office. Whoever it is, wherever he is from he has to have a core philosophy and it has to be implemented from the top down, period. That's our best choice, the person with the clear plan who has the authority to implement it HIS way.

Like that you mentioned Kevin Faulk, Joey Motley Two : 10:52 am : link To me he's one of the very best examples of exactly what you are talking about with Belichick.





Russ Bollinger idiotsavant : 10:53 am : link In addition to Steve Sabo from Falcons, there is also Falcons national scout Russ Bollinger



Why Russ? Former NFL offensive lineman . let me double check that. Maybe hire both of them somehow.



Chris Morgan is falcs OL coach former Seattle OL coach.



Steve, Russ and Chris as OC.

Bottom line: ryanmkeane : 10:55 am : link There's not some magical guy out there with an impeccable draft record. If there was, he would have a job as a GM already and wouldn't be leaving. Everyone is blowing Dorsey as some "great evaluator of talent" and maybe he is, but look at his draft record with the Chiefs. It is not unlike a ton of GMs out there. Some really good picks, some awful ones. The kicker? He had Andy Reid as a coach. Dorsey's first ever pick for the Chiefs was #1 overall, and the guy ended up a complete bust (Eric Fisher). His next few drafts weren't exactly home runs. All these guys have an "eye" for talent, sometimes the talent just doesn't pan out. Draft is a crapshoot. You just have to be more consistent than the other guy.



My point is, Reese's draft record is just as good as John Dorsey's, if not better. Let that sink in.



There's a few things I want as the next GM of this team:



1. Be lock step with the HC and owner as what the new identity of this team is going to be. When you pick players, they know they are going to be GIANTS. Reese went off the deep end in taking guys with a ton of upside who weren't all that interested in being physical football players. That needs to stop.



2. Manage resources and the roster effectively. Essentially, know what the hell you're doing when you look at a roster. If the QB is making 20M a year, you better make damn sure you put the pieces around him to succeed.



3. Communicate to the media and the fans what the vision of the team is in a way that doesn't make you sound like you are smarter than everyone else. This isn't a knock at Reese. He was basically in a lose lose situation at the end, whatever he said was scrutinized to no end.



4. Lastly, be a football guy. Be a scout that has worked for a winning organization in the past. I don't have any interest in the next cap wizard who has been learning the ropes (Abrams). I'm sure he's a nice guy and great at what he does, but he's not a scout and he's never been one.

RE: Whoever hates Basketball On Grass the most ajr2456 : 10:58 am : link

Quote: You're hired



What do you want? Two tight ends and 3 yards and a cloud of dust? In comment 13730022 ghost718 said:What do you want? Two tight ends and 3 yards and a cloud of dust?