GBN Draft Report: Dec 7th First-Round Projection...

JonC : 9:25 am : Yeah I think too many are banking on Eli in the near term. It's the perfect time to get out in front of the QB situation.

If they don't come away with a QB in the first round I will be extremely frustrated. The Giants are rarely in the position to pick in the top 3 in a deep QB draft. Also complicating matters is the three best non QB's in the draft are Barkley, Chubb, and Nelson and I don't think any of them are worth taking 2nd or 3rd overall. If there was a Jonathan Odgen or Julius Peppers in this draft then that would be different.



I will probably get ripped for this but if the Giants have the 3rd pick with both Rosen and Darnold gone I would like to see them take Josh Allen. He is a huge gamble but the potential is there. Let him sit and learn behind Eli for a year. Eli is the perfect mentor as he will show Allen how to prepare day in and day out on how to be a starting QB in NY. After watching more highlights of all the top QB's I am very intrigued by Allen's talent. I know he had a down year but that team around his is dreadful. As for Darnold I am becoming more concerned about his upside. He is very good at escaping pressure in the pocket but too often he is too quick to leave the pocket. Darnold needs work and he has to sit for at least one year IMO.

Some of you cats wanting to select dudes in the 2nd round GiantFilthy : 9:43 am : link when they are probably going top 5 to 12.

If we've learned anything about players, especially QB's BLUATHRT : 9:50 am : link it's that guys have to love the game to truly be elite. I have a fear with Rosen that he's going to lack that edge needed to truly be elite. The attitude, rumors about work ethic, etc really scare me. I'd take a guy like Mayfield all day over Rosen simply because he is fiercely competitive. I like Darnold and Allen better than I like Rosen.

Sean : 9:41 am : Have you heard anything as to who the Giants prefer of Darnold/Rosen?

JonC : 9:53 am : No it's way too early given the changes underway in the front office. My guess is it will be Darnold.

Im surprised Powerclean765 : 9:58 am : link Orlando Brown isnt getting more hype. He’s a top 10 pick when its all said and done. Looks like a potential All Pro LT.



If the Giants somehow miss Chubb & Nelson, Brown’s next man up for me.

Love it, and with the second pick in the second round, barens : 10:08 am : link the Giants can select either Ronald Jones or Bryce Love, tho I can't see any of those 2 falling into the 2nd round.

barens : 10:11 am : I would think Darnold as well, tho either QB would be excellent. It's funny, people may feel underwhelmed by either choice, but at the beginning of the college football season, both of those QB's were being talked about as the best thing since sliced bread.

Cleveland will win the AFC North next year est1986 : 10:14 am : link If they grab Darnold and Barkley and compete for a SB before we know it.... I would be super pissed if they grabbed Darnold and we grabbed Rosen... Darnold guy here

It's AcidTest : 10:17 am : link likely, but not a proverbial "slam dunk" that the Giants take Rosen or Darnold. A new GM isn't wedded to Webb the way Reese might have been, but might like him anyway. Webb is a hard worker who loves football.



QBs also have a high bust rate. I wouldn't be surprised if Rosen and Darnold succeed. I also wouldn't be surprised if they both bust. Rosen also has some character issues, and Darnold has thrown a lot of INTs.



Trading down would also net a lot of draft picks.



Darnold of course might moot the whole discussion by staying in school, or the Giants might win a few games and be picking fourth or fifth.

Jay on the Island : 10:22 am : If the Giants kept Reese and were focused on a QB I think they would have Darnold and Allen as their top two. With a likely new GM coming aboard soon we have no idea who he will target.

barens : 10:24 am : I hear you, but when you look at how much success the Browns have had at trading down from high draft picks where they could have secured franchise QB's, I'd say that's not the smart move, unless the new GM thinks Eli has another 5 years in him.

barens JonC : 10:30 am : link I like your tailback choices for round 2, will be interesting to see where they mock.

Mock draft Colin@gbn : 10:32 am : link Morning guys: Interesting comments. Right now the #2 pick is kind of a no-brainer. What we are picking up from our sources is that most (if not all) teams have the QBs rated 1) Darnold; 2) Rosen and everybody else somewhat farther behind. So picking two the Giants are likely going to get the guy that the Browns don't take at #1. And with Dorsey now the GM there one can assume that the Browns will start to act more like a regular team at the draft. To me what is really interesting as several people implied is who the Giants get in the second round. We have on our short list the Giants might be looking at at #35, RB Bryce Love, C Bill Price, Auburn G/T Braden Smith and Clemson DE Austin Bryant, although in our mock Price did go in the first. It will be interesting to see how the new regime approaches the second day picks. Clearly the Giants unit that needs the most work is the OL, but in the end OLs don't win championships and a case could be made that other than QB the primary need to get back to a championship level is to improve the pass rush. But time will tell.

ajr2456 : 10:35 am : Where do you see Josh Sweat going? That's a guy I would love to add to the roster in round 3 or 4

Giants projected ajr2456 : 10:36 am : link to get a 4th round comp pick, btw

Milton : 10:43 am : A case can be made that the best way to improve the OL is via free agency, where you are judging the talent based on what they've done in a pro-style offense against NFL competition. Costly yes, but so are wasted draft picks.

Larry in Pencilvania : 10:52 am : Agreed...it's the perfect storm that they could be in the perfect position to draft a franchise qb without having to give up multiple draft choices

ajr2456 : 10:55 am : I'd prefer this strategy but the problem is this years FA is extremely weak.

I say you build up That’s Gold, Jerry : 11:09 am : link the foundation (OL), stay with Eli and you have a team ready to contend.



Eli is NOT the problem!

7 with 6 in the top 12! In comment 13729837 mdthedream said:7 with 6 in the top 12!

Eli is NOT the problem! Total waste of having a top 4 pick, something that happens once every 15 years.



For what? To save a 37 year old QB's last year or two? And be in the same position of needing a QB?



Sonic Youth : 11:11 am : Total waste of having a top 4 pick, something that happens once every 15 years.

For what? To save a 37 year old QB's last year or two? And be in the same position of needing a QB?

No way. You gotta take the QB now. Have patience.. going for it in the short term year after year is what fucked this team to begin with.

If they don't come away with a QB in the first round I will be extremely frustrated.



Jay on the Island : 11:18 am : Yes. And then cutting with Eli after 2018, saves $17M to sign our guys.

Colin, we need OL help and while I too feel the pass rush is in need of improvement, any guy they draft will rotate at best and help on 3rd down but a really good OG/C could start from day 1 with all the question marks we have.



Rjanyg : 11:27 am : Colin, we need OL help and while I too feel the pass rush is in need of improvement, any guy they draft will rotate at best and help on 3rd down but a really good OG/C could start from day 1 with all the question marks we have.

Milton : 11:28 am : You can do both. Build a team around Eli that is ready to contend and draft the QB of the future with the second pick in the draft.

Colin, we need OL help and while I too feel the pass rush is in need of improvement, any guy they draft will rotate at best and help on 3rd down but a really good OG/C could start from day 1 with all the question marks we have.





mrvax : 11:31 am : We have Avery Moss as a young DE already.

Amazing there are people.. Sean : 11:37 am : link who do not want to take a QB with the first pick. It is incredibly short sighted.



I remind everyone of April 2004. There were people who advocated drafting Robert Gallery & keeping Kerry Collins. History repeats itself. Now, by no means am I comparing Eli to Collins, but he will be 37.

Colin, we need OL help and while I too feel the pass rush is in need of improvement, any guy they draft will rotate at best and help on 3rd down but a really good OG/C could start from day 1 with all the question marks we have.

You can get a really good OG/C at the top of round 2. Chris Snee was taken at the top of round 2 the same year Eli was taken at the top of round 1. We could see the same combo position-wise in 2018.



Milton : 11:42 am : You can get a really good OG/C at the top of round 2. Chris Snee was taken at the top of round 2 the same year Eli was taken at the top of round 1. We could see the same combo position-wise in 2018.

Also, Cam Robinson was taken early round 2, so was Cordy Glenn. And Greg Robinson and Jason Smith were taken with the 2nd pick in round 1. And while everyone thinks Quenton Nelson is the second coming of Zach Martin, Martin wasn't nearly as highly regarded coming out of college as were Jonathan Cooper and Chance Warmack. Nelson is just as likely to bust as Rosen is.

That's it? Just "take a QB"?



It's sensible to actually consider the individuals. Many believe Rosen & Darnold just ain't all that. Mayfield has screaming issues.



If a Luck were in this draft then, yes, your point is valid. They're not in this draft.



This is not the greatest draft to have a top 5 pick (unlike 2004). The closest thing to can't miss players seem to be a Running Back and a Guard...positions historically not picked in the top 5.

Overseer : 11:49 am : That's it? Just "take a QB"?

It's sensible to actually consider the individuals. Many believe Rosen & Darnold just ain't all that. Mayfield has screaming issues.

If a Luck were in this draft then, yes, your point is valid. They're not in this draft.

This is not the greatest draft to have a top 5 pick (unlike 2004). The closest thing to can't miss players seem to be a Running Back and a Guard...positions historically not picked in the top 5.

You can get a really good OG/C at the top of round 2. Chris Snee was taken at the top of round 2 the same year Eli was taken at the top of round 1. We could see the same combo position-wise in 2018.



Also, Cam Robinson was taken early round 2, so was Cordy Glenn. And Greg Robinson and Jason Smith were taken with the 2nd pick in round 1. And while everyone thinks Quenton Nelson is the second coming of Zach Martin, Martin wasn't nearly as highly regarded coming out of college as were Jonathan Cooper and Chance Warmack. Nelson is just as likely to bust as Rosen is.

Jay on the Island : 11:49 am : Agreed the 1st round pick has to be a QB. There will be several promising offensive linemen on the board in the 2nd round.

You can get a really good OG/C at the top of round 2. Chris Snee was taken at the top of round 2 the same year Eli was taken at the top of round 1. We could see the same combo position-wise in 2018.



Also, Cam Robinson was taken early round 2, so was Cordy Glenn. And Greg Robinson and Jason Smith were taken with the 2nd pick in round 1. And while everyone thinks Quenton Nelson is the second coming of Zach Martin, Martin wasn't nearly as highly regarded coming out of college as were Jonathan Cooper and Chance Warmack. Nelson is just as likely to bust as Rosen is.



barens : 11:51 am : Absolutely, that's where it's going to get interesting to me, is in round two if one of the top 4 running backs are available, would they grab one, or make the offensive line a priority.

Absolutely, that's where it's going to get interesting to me, is in round two if one of the top 4 running backs are available, would they grab one, or make the offensive line a priority.



I'd think going after the Oline guy would be better. IMO, putting a shiny new RB behind our crap Oline would be a travesty to the RB and the QB.



A good Oline can make an average back better (and help the QB too).

mrvax : 11:57 am : I'd think going after the Oline guy would be better. IMO, putting a shiny new RB behind our crap Oline would be a travesty to the RB and the QB.

A good Oline can make an average back better (and help the QB too).

There's no bigger Eli fan than myself... BillKo : 12:29 pm : link but when you draft 1 or 2 and there's a QB you believe can be a franchise guy, you take him. In particular when your current guy will be 37.



Putting it off could set you back years........



And so could blowing the pick by not selecting the right QB.



This is a big draft for the Jints.

BillKo : 12:37 pm : Insteresting....especially if you gave a higher grade to the kid from Wyoming, or Mayfield.

BillKo : 12:39 pm : Refresh my memory, who did we lose???

BillKo : 12:58 pm : Ahh, right. And he's supposedly have a very good statistical year I believe.

At AcidTest : 1:21 pm : link this point, I'm somewhat hoping that our first round pick isn't a QB, just to watch half this board meltdown.



We don't know if Darnold is coming out.



We don't know where the Giants are picking.



We haven't had any post season evaluations, interviews, etc.

Jimmy Googs : 2:04 pm : He sure isn't the solution. Did you see the Geno put up the same amount of points with the same offense?

No biggie. Just means the new staff feels that Webb is better than the 2018 QB's. They had better be correct though.

mrvax : 2:37 pm : No biggie. Just means the new staff feels that Webb is better than the 2018 QB's. They had better be correct though.

Of course it is, they would be foolish not too.

BTW, the Giants don't trade down, I think once

Carson53 : 3:15 pm : Of course it is, they would be foolish not too.
BTW, the Giants don't trade down, I think once in the last decade folks.

Eli is NOT the solution either! In his last two starts,

the offense scored a grand total of zero TD's.

The one TD was on a pick six by Jenkins.

Carson53 : 3:20 pm : Eli is NOT the solution either! In his last two starts, the offense scored a grand total of zero TD's. The one TD was on a pick six by Jenkins. Hell, even Geno had two TD's in his start.

I'd love to get Rosen Banks : 3:29 pm : link It's been a shit season, but at least draft time and the time leading up to it will be exciting.

Rosen is the most likely guy who can be a Day 1 Starter Jimmy Googs : 3:32 pm : link per many views.



Unless I am missing something, we will need a Day 1 Starter...

Rosen's good and all bluepepper : 4:29 pm : link but Jeez, can we for once get a QB who moves around back there?