I fear that we may be in for a long stretch of losing in the yatqb : 12/8/2017 10:00 am coming years.



With Pugh and Richburg perhaps not being re-signed (considering Pugh's health problems) our OL will be decimated next year. When Flowers, Jerry, Wheeler, Hart and perhaps Jones are all that's left, we face a massive task to create a competent OL.



And whether we draft a QB or hope that Webb is the answer, our QB will be trying to develop behind that horrid line if allowed to play by the middle of next year...a recipe for developing happy feet.



Then, we have ONE WR, and he's incredibly talented but perhaps somewhat of a cancer. Regardless, we need at least one if not two more talented guys to pair with him if we're going to make it difficult to cover our wideouts. Engram at TE certainly helps, but between QB, the OL, WR and RB (where we have no one who scares anyone) that's a lot of holes to fill...and we haven't even discussed the defense yet.



On defense, we get NO pressure from our highly paid DEs (although our DTs are strong and get good push). We have NO LBs unless you consider Goodson a capable cover MLB. I see him as a thumper who shouldn't play on 3rd downs. We have good CBs, but DRC is aging and Apple's got immaturity issues. We have no FS...Thompson is always late in coverage and isn't a very good tackler.



So, needs at QB, OL, WR, RB, DE, LB, FS, CB...and not a ton of cap space to use on FAs. I think it will take a while to bring this team's talent level to the point where it's competitive with the top teams.



Hopefully we get lucky with the rebuild and it goes more quickly than I'm suggesting, but I think that the odds are that we are worse next year than we have been this year.

Well, we're 2-10 this season. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/8/2017 10:03 am : link So to be worse we'd have to be 1-11 or 0-12 @ this time next season.



I don't see that happening. Things can change on a dime in the NFL.

My .02, if we are able to draft barens : 12/8/2017 10:04 am : link Darnold or Rosen, I think we will be just fine.

It could take two big offseasons JonC : 12/8/2017 10:06 am : link Get the OL rebuilt, pick a WR who can stretch the field vertically split wide, and flat out need a more talented tailback rather than a committee of mediocre.



On defense, we're probably stuck with the DEs given their contracts, but upgrade the OLBs and FS, and try to infuse better depth could go a long way.



This is a young football team, some seasoning within a proper vision of the head coach and systems will go a long way.

The NFL is year to year.. Sean : 12/8/2017 10:07 am : link coaching can go a long way.

Quick turnarounds are possible in the NFL Emil : 12/8/2017 10:08 am : link Look at the Eagles and Chargers. I would also say the 2016 Cowboys. You get the right players and put them in the right scheme, you can overcome a lot.

But the Giants will be on the upswing. JohnB : 12/8/2017 10:09 am : link You'll get to watch the team grow. It's not like the Browns currently or the Jets of old who had NO hope. A top level QB and start rebuilding. 2004 all over again. I'll take it.

Get the OL rebuilt, pick a WR who can stretch the field vertically split wide, and flat out need a more talented tailback rather than a committee of mediocre.



On defense, we're probably stuck with the DEs given their contracts, but upgrade the OLBs and FS, and try to infuse better depth could go a long way.



This is a young football team, some seasoning within a proper vision of the head coach and systems will go a long way.



100% agree. On the outside, what the Giants really need is a big bodied fast enough WR that can run 4 routes really well (hitch, streak, slant, and fade). Really the 2nd coming of Amani Toomer. It's what Marshall was supposed to do, but didn't deliver before he got hurt. In comment 13730035 JonC said:100% agree. On the outside, what the Giants really need is a big bodied fast enough WR that can run 4 routes really well (hitch, streak, slant, and fade). Really the 2nd coming of Amani Toomer. It's what Marshall was supposed to do, but didn't deliver before he got hurt.

Disagree. In my view, if we can get an aggressive athletic LB Jimmy Googs : 12/8/2017 10:10 am : link and 2 decent reliable O-lineman, we are back in the NFCE race next season.





Look at the Eagles and Chargers. I would also say the 2016 Cowboys. You get the right players and put them in the right scheme, you can overcome a lot.



Saints. Jaguars. In comment 13730038 Emil said:Saints. Jaguars.

. arcarsenal : 12/8/2017 10:12 am : link If that's the case, it means we hired the wrong people.



Because this is a situation that a good evaluator should be able to turn around in about 2 years if they know what they're doing.



Rebuilds in the NFL should not take 5+ years - if they do, it means the people running things aren't good at what they're doing.

and 2 decent reliable O-lineman, we are back in the NFCE race next season.





Agree. Sy'56 already said that he thought one FA plus hitting on one draft pick fixes the line right away. In comment 13730044 Jimmy Googs said:Agree. Sy'56 already said that he thought one FA plus hitting on one draft pick fixes the line right away.

I Don't Agree Bernie : 12/8/2017 10:20 am : link but it is dependent on getting the QB pick correct. If they choose the wrong guy, then the Giants are screwed and we will be frustrated for years. Huge opportunity with this draft given where they should be picking. Potential to go from 1 franchise QB to another and avoid the 1993-2004 debacle.

so i suspect a quick turnaround



What does this mean?



The league is going to help them for financial gain?



Doesn't really make sense. I don't think the NFL needs the Giants to be anything. In comment 13730081 George from PA said:What does this mean?The league is going to help them for financial gain?Doesn't really make sense. I don't think the NFL needs the Giants to be anything.

With a competent coach, this team should be around .500 Greg from LI : 12/8/2017 10:34 am : link Hell, even with just a healthy OBJ they'd have a few more wins this season.



Hit big on a few draft picks, a couple of decent offseason pickups, and there's no reason they shouldn't be in the playoff hunt.

All depends on how much control the Mara's are willing to give up arniefez : 12/8/2017 10:36 am : link If they hire from the Mara tree again it's going to be many long cold winters. If next years coaching staff is full of holdovers from this staff again it's going to be many long cold winters. I expect very little change and even more Maraness going forward. Many long cold winters. Less than 70 days until Yankees spring training.

Yat believes Giants are in for long joeinpa : 12/8/2017 10:40 am : link Stretch of losing.



Not me. Fix the offensive line, I see a contender.



You say that will be very difficult, maybe.



But, Vikings found 5 new linemen in one year. Reese could have invested in line.





With established left tackle who knows how Flowers would have done at rt tackle. Fluker at left guard fill out rest with Jones and Pugh; maybe that would have worked.



Reese did nothing because he wasn t willing to give up on his investment for that unit



I don t share your pessimism.

I think you underestimate certain parts of the team Larry in Pencilvania : 12/8/2017 10:46 am : link Sheppard, all the TEs, and OBJ are a good start on offense. While Collins, Snacks, Tomlinson and Jenkins are a solid core to build around. The jury is still out on Apple, Vernon, and Goodson. The main issues are going to be that o line, better pass rush from the des and real linebackers.



This will be an exciting time to be a Giants fan and let's hope the new administration makes a return to power football

If they hire from the Mara tree again it's going to be many long cold winters. If next years coaching staff is full of holdovers from this staff again it's going to be many long cold winters. I expect very little change and even more Maraness going forward. Many long cold winters. Less than 70 days until Yankees spring training.



And then you get to shift gears from bitching endlessly about the Maras to bitching endlessly about the Steinbrenners. In comment 13730106 arniefez said:And then you get to shift gears from bitching endlessly about the Maras to bitching endlessly about the Steinbrenners.

I don't think this Giants are worse off than they were in 2003. an_idol_mind : 12/8/2017 10:52 am : link It took two years to turn that team into a contender. Finding the right GM and coach can lead to great things in the future.

Reese did nothing because Alwaysblue22 : 12/8/2017 10:56 am : link Reese did nothing because he did not know what he was doing. Get a GM who knows how to evaluate needs and build a roster and the turn around can happen quickly. We have a good defense that got tired of being on the field so much. That also increased the number of injuries on defense. We need to bring in talent to pass protect and create a power running game. That will make a remarkable difference. In addition to a coach who is not married to a single offensive strategy.

Get the OL rebuilt, pick a WR who can stretch the field vertically split wide, and flat out need a more talented tailback rather than a committee of mediocre.



On defense, we're probably stuck with the DEs given their contracts, but upgrade the OLBs and FS, and try to infuse better depth could go a long way.



This is a young football team, some seasoning within a proper vision of the head coach and systems will go a long way.



We need to move to a 3/4. In comment 13730035 JonC said:We need to move to a 3/4.

When they find a real coach NikkiMac : 12/8/2017 11:29 am : link It will start to get better it was a very bad implementation and usage in the personell that we have. another experienced coach can do much better utilizing OBJ better maybe move Engram to WR why waste this guys talent on blocking 300 pounders ..... we could use speed at running back let Gallman be the third down back draft a QB or Webb may have it and still have Eli ....... if we fix the Oline we can be back fairly quick this team has better talent than 2 and 10

Get the OL rebuilt, pick a WR who can stretch the field vertically split wide, and flat out need a more talented tailback rather than a committee of mediocre.



On defense, we're probably stuck with the DEs given their contracts, but upgrade the OLBs and FS, and try to infuse better depth could go a long way.



This is a young football team, some seasoning within a proper vision of the head coach and systems will go a long way.







We need to move to a 3/4.



Why?



Jacksonville has the best defense in football right now and they run a 4-3.



I'd be on board with a 3-4 - I just don't think it's 100% necessary to field a good defense. You can be just as good running a 4-3. The personnel and DC matter more than the base alignment. A good DC will find ways to use hybrid looks and a good GM will give them the pieces to do it. In comment 13730164 jvm52106 said:Why?Jacksonville has the best defense in football right now and they run a 4-3.I'd be on board with a 3-4 - I just don't think it's 100% necessary to field a good defense. You can be just as good running a 4-3. The personnel and DC matter more than the base alignment. A good DC will find ways to use hybrid looks and a good GM will give them the pieces to do it.

Define long stretch Banks : 12/8/2017 11:45 am : link We have had losing seasons in 4 of the last 5 years. We have some strong units, we just need to improve the others. There really isn't much separating top teams from the bottom ones in today's nfl

So, needs at QB, OL, WR, RB, DE, LB, FS, CB...and not a ton of cap space to use on FAs.





preaching to the choir.....

I'm enjoying reading the thread. yatqb : 12/8/2017 11:57 am : link And I DID forget Shepard...maybe 'cause he's been out so much, but he's a fine slot guy.





The Giants can't find a better-than-average LB in the first place Greg from LI : 12/8/2017 12:01 pm : link So why would you want another LB on the field??

Look at the Eagles and Chargers. I would also say the 2016 Cowboys. You get the right players and put them in the right scheme, you can overcome a lot.





You have to be very lucky, and sometimes teams have to be very stupid......Like Cleveland giving Philly a shot at Wentz....or drafting a QB like Dak, a fourth rounder no less, that was able to start right away and fit into their system....



Just because teams are able to do a quick turnaround, not all teams do.....Cleveland? SF? Tampa Bay? Bears?



And right now, we have no GM or HC......



This is a process, that could take several years, and is the reason Eli may not be with this team after this year.....



It may work, or the shit could hit the fan.....until we see who is in place running this club, until we see what we do in the draft, until we see whoever is in charge makes those hard decisions that this team has been avoiding for the past 6 seasons, we don't have a clue which direction this organization is going.....right now it's just wishful thinking.....

Then you have ignored the trends in the NFL for the past 10 years.

8 NFL teams (25% of the league) haven't been to the playoffs in at least 7 years (Jets, Bears, Titans, Bucs, Jags, Rams, Browns, and Bills).



Even the Giants have had only one (moderately impressive) playoff team in the last 6 years.



While there certainly is wild, up-and-down inconsistency in today's NFL, there's ample evidence to suggest that franchises with poor leadership can indeed wallow in prolonged periods of futility.



I don't know about you, but I haven't exactly been thrilled by the Giants' leadership at the very top. In comment 13730119 Joey in VA said:8 NFL teams (25% of the league) haven't been to the playoffs in at least 7 years (Jets, Bears, Titans, Bucs, Jags, Rams, Browns, and Bills).Even the Giants have had only one (moderately impressive) playoff team in the last 6 years.While there certainly is wild, up-and-down inconsistency in today's NFL, there's ample evidence to suggest that franchises with poor leadership can indeed wallow in prolonged periods of futility.I don't know about you, but I haven't exactly been thrilled by the Giants' leadership at the very top.

Not sure what you mean by one WR MetsAreBack : 12/8/2017 12:21 pm : link Assuming we cut Marshall... did i miss the news that we cut Sterling Shephard this offseason?



A lot of NFL teams would love to have a #87.



I'm more an Eli supporter than hater - but I'll never understand the myth purported by so many on BBI that he's never had weapons. Pretty much his entire career Eli has had more weapons to throw to than most other teams, and that includes next year's team on paper.



Obviously the OL protecting long enough to get those guys the ball is another matter and has been for years.

I see now you later corrected yourself on Shephard MetsAreBack : 12/8/2017 12:23 pm : link .

We are 6 deep at DE going into 2018 GeorgeAdams33 : 12/8/2017 12:53 pm : link JPP & Vernon are the highest paid pair of Des in football. Moss & Okwara have great potential. Wynn and Taylor are serviceable. We don't need to find any more.





Our receiving corps is just fine with Engram, OBJ & Shepard we have enough talent there. Guys like Lewis, King, Rudolph, and Powe round out the group. We have enough here as well.



We need a FS & a WLB on Defense, and we need at least two high draft picks and some vet FA help on the O-line. We can compete for the division in 2018.

JPP & Vernon are the highest paid pair of Des in football. Moss & Okwara have great potential. Wynn and Taylor are serviceable. We don't need to find any more.





Our receiving corps is just fine with Engram, OBJ & Shepard we have enough talent there. Guys like Lewis, King, Rudolph, and Powe round out the group. We have enough here as well.



We need a FS & a WLB on Defense, and we need at least two high draft picks and some vet FA help on the O-line. We can compete for the division in 2018.



Not to disagree but I would say that JPP and OV are the most overpaid DE's in football. The rest I hope you are right but this will all depend on who they bring in and I feel it could go either way up or down. In comment 13730344 GeorgeAdams33 said:Not to disagree but I would say that JPP and OV are the most overpaid DE's in football. The rest I hope you are right but this will all depend on who they bring in and I feel it could go either way up or down.

JPP & Vernon are the highest paid pair of Des in football. Moss & Okwara have great potential. Wynn and Taylor are serviceable. We don't need to find any more.







Comical evaluations to say the least.



The only true player I think is a reliable pass rusher is Vernon while giving a pass to the rookie Moss. Everybody else is easily replaceable as to production... In comment 13730344 GeorgeAdams33 said:Comical evaluations to say the least.The only true player I think is a reliable pass rusher is Vernon while giving a pass to the rookie Moss. Everybody else is easily replaceable as to production...

Quick turn around is possible WillVAB : 12/8/2017 1:59 pm : link If new management handles FA and the draft appropriately.



If new management spazzes out and takes a QB, it’s going to take a minimum of 2 years to get back in the mix.

If new management handles FA and the draft appropriately.



If new management spazzes out and takes a QB, it's going to take a minimum of 2 years to get back in the mix.



And yet, if Webb isn't the answer, we'd be another team w/o talent at QB going forward. And few teams succeed without that.



So imo we're between a rock and a hard place. Trade out of 2 and get the picks to firm up the OL, or take a QB and lose that chance. In comment 13730456 WillVAB said:And yet, if Webb isn't the answer, we'd be another team w/o talent at QB going forward. And few teams succeed without that.So imo we're between a rock and a hard place. Trade out of 2 and get the picks to firm up the OL, or take a QB and lose that chance.

The Giants drafted OldPolack : 12/8/2017 2:49 pm : link a QB in the second round last year.

Was this a wasted pick or does he receive a chance to play?



We have been making the wrong decisions Doomster : 12/8/2017 11:16 pm : link for 6 years, and all of a sudden we are going to fix it in one?



Hard decisions have to be made.....do you want another one year fix, or do you want to start to build for the future?

8 of the 12 teams bluepepper : 12/8/2017 11:38 pm : link in playoff position as of today missed the playoffs last year. 5 of 6 in the NFC. The Rams and Jags to take just 2 seemed like hopeless messes just one year ago. So yes, we can turn it around very quickly even in one season. Now, we are probably going to be playing a rookie at QB next year so we may need to give it 2 or 3 years but it's very doable and no reason we shouldn't be optimistic.

a QB in the second round last year.

Was this a wasted pick or does he receive a chance to play?



Can't say it's a wasted pick until he plays. But, you can be as optimistic as you want about Davis Webb, the odds are against him being a long term answer, and it would be highly questionable to pass up a chance at a more talented QB prospect. In comment 13730549 OldPolack said:Can't say it's a wasted pick until he plays. But, you can be as optimistic as you want about Davis Webb, the odds are against him being a long term answer, and it would be highly questionable to pass up a chance at a more talented QB prospect.

Look at the Eagles and Chargers. I would also say the 2016 Cowboys. You get the right players and put them in the right scheme, you can overcome a lot.







Saints. Jaguars.



Rams In comment 13730045 ajr2456 said:Rams

If new management handles FA and the draft appropriately.



If new management spazzes out and takes a QB, it's going to take a minimum of 2 years to get back in the mix.







And yet, if Webb isn't the answer, we'd be another team w/o talent at QB going forward. And few teams succeed without that.



So imo we're between a rock and a hard place. Trade out of 2 and get the picks to firm up the OL, or take a QB and lose that chance.



If you trade out of two you ride Eli out. He’s not done — look at the countless reputable sources who have come out since the benching and said as much.



Trade out of 2, use the picks to build the OL and front 7 on defense. Use a future premium pick to pick a QB when the time is right.



It’s not QB or the Giants are stuck with Eli/Webb forever. A trade down would net future firsts. Rebuild the roster and reevaluate after ‘18. In comment 13730541 yatqb said:If you trade out of two you ride Eli out. He’s not done — look at the countless reputable sources who have come out since the benching and said as much.Trade out of 2, use the picks to build the OL and front 7 on defense. Use a future premium pick to pick a QB when the time is right.It’s not QB or the Giants are stuck with Eli/Webb forever. A trade down would net future firsts. Rebuild the roster and reevaluate after ‘18.

Yeah, not sure I like that. You need to assume a lot for that plan. Ten Ton Hammer : 12:27 am : link Even if you believe Eli isn't done, which is fine, how many years does he have left? How can you be confident they can build an offensive line in that same time frame?



And who really wants to see another 2 win season in the next 5 years so they can be in position for a qb? And who says one will be there when they have that terrible season not too far from now?

Yes, lets please question Eli isn't done... Jimmy Googs : 7:20 am : link will the 3 points we put up at half versus the Cowboys help put it to bed?

Oh, and I will add Sean Lee is playing this week so Jimmy Googs : 7:24 am : link that means zero running yards because Lee knows every single play we have and usually winds up in the hole (when it is created) before our RBs do.



And he usually tells Eli that at the LOS before the snap...

Disagree they are in for a long stretch of losing GiantsFan84 : 11:01 am : link First, a better coach will make the current roster look better than they do under McAdoo. That cannot be understated



Second, they will be playing a last place schedule which is big



Third, this team has a stud WR (OBJ), stud TE (Engram), and good secondary receiver (Shep). Those are almost all the ingredients you need for a successful O



If they start a rookie QB next year thinking they are contenders no matter what else they do is foolish. But draft the right QB and hire the right coach, and this team is not far away.

It really boils down to what the Giants really think they have in Webb PatersonPlank : 11:08 am : link We don't know and I don't think him not playing this season tells us anything, it was always the plan since we have Eli. They've seen him everyday for a year now, and supposedly they are the pro's, so they should have a good handle on this. I also don't put any stick in reviews from last years draft on Webb anymore, they are a year old now and varied across the spectrum. What he is now is much more accurate than any review from last year.



I do think what the Giants think of Webb will effect the first pick. We have a bunch of holes to fill in the draft and FA.

... yatqb : 11:11 am : link "this team has a stud WR (OBJ), stud TE (Engram), and good secondary receiver (Shep). Those are almost all the ingredients you need for a successful O." Yeah, aside from an OL and running game, neither of which we've got.



How'd that offense do when OBJ was healthy this year?

OBj was never healthy at any point Ten Ton Hammer : 11:16 am : link So that's gotta be part of the conversation. Being on the field and being healthy are two different things, and he wasn't healthy.

RE: OBj was never healthy at any point yatqb : 11:25 am : link

So that's gotta be part of the conversation. Being on the field and being healthy are two different things, and he wasn't healthy.



He was healthy last year, when we still didn't score many points. In comment 13731475 Ten Ton Hammer said:He was healthy last year, when we still didn't score many points.

yat GiantsFan84 : 12:43 pm : link i gave multiple reasons why the team is not far off i didn't mean each as a stand alone reason, you need to look at them together. i also didn't say the offense is good to go and there were no issues. i said they weren't far off as they had some very key ingredients to a good offense in place.



they had a horrible scheme this year. a new coach with a better scheme should be able to get more out of those players and improve the offense. they will have an offseason to try and improve the line as well. will they get 5 all-pro's? no, they probably won't get 1, but they may be able to get some average players in here which would be a help.

also GiantsFan84 : 12:45 pm : link engram is not the same player now that he was when OBJ was in the lineup